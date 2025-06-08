‘Most extraordinary’ GP epic as Warriors nail 50m winner, Walsh goes from ‘hero to zero’ (2025)

A Luke Metcalf golden point penalty goal from the halfway line has secured the Warriors what Warren Smith described in commentary as “the most extraordinary golden point win we’ve seen for some time” over the Brisbane Broncos.

Watch your team in the 2025 NRL Telstra Premiership. Stream every round LIVE in 4K, with no ad-breaks during play, on Kayo Sports. New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited-time offer.

MATCH CENTRE: Warriors v Broncos teams scores, videos, updates

Prepared for another grinding 10-minute period, the Warriors were instead gifted a shot at glory when Reece Walsh’s kick-off sailed over the dead ball line to commence extra time.

Warriors halfback Metcalf had no hesitation signalling for the two points despite the half-field distance, with a howling breeze assisting the winning goal.

With it Walsh went from “hero to villain” as Michael Ennis put it in commentary, having scored the try that tied up the scores in the 73rd minute.

Coincidentally, it was Metcalf’s horror goal kicking in the first 80 minutes that landed the Warriors in golden point, having only successfully kicked one conversion from five attempts in regulation time.

It was supposed to be a painless trip across the ditch for the Brisbane Broncos.

Instead, they were out-muscled and out-enthused by a depleted Warriors team in wet and wild conditions.

Maguire searching for anwsers after loss | 05:27

The Broncos were their own worst enemy throughout the 20-18 golden point loss, their second consecutive defeat, with poor playmaking choices from veteran halves Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds punctuated by a cascade of errors and six restarts.

What started out so promising for the Broncos, with a soft try to Billy Walters in the opening exchanges, ended in a late flurry that saw them equal the ledger into the final five minutes.

An opportunity in the final minute to kick a field goal from 20 metres out would be squandered by Hunt, who struggled to get handle on the ball from dummy half.

Trick shot Warriors outlast

Already missing veteran duo Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to long-term injuries, the Warriors were given no chance during the week to get one over premiership heavyweights Brisbane once inspirational leaders James Fisher-Harris (pectoral) and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (concussion) were ruled out.

But they had other ideas and made the most of their opportunities albeit in unconventional measures.

Locked up at 6-apiece at half-time, the Warriors finally had a breakthrough in the 51st minute when a wayward Mitch Barnett offload was kicked off the ground by Taine Tuaupiki toward the corner, allowing for Ed Kosi to score untouched.

10 minutes later, a Hunt hospital ball for Gehamat Shibasaki resulted in an error that was picked up by pseudo centre Kurt Capewell, who would race 60 metres downfield and fling a wild offload back inside for Metcalf to extend the Warriors lead.

The wild Warriors ways has now allowed them to leapfrog the Broncos into the NRL’s top four.

Webby talks Warriors GP win | 06:00

Welcome back, Walshy

Five seconds was all it took for Reece Walsh to realise that this would be no happy homecoming.

A one-man welcoming committee of Capewell capitalised on the shorter kick-off to lay out the Broncos custodian on the first play of the game.

There were fears for the immediate health of Walsh, who made his debut for the Warriors back in 2021, when he pulled up lame chasing a kick on the ensuing set.

While a clearly hampered Walsh managed to see out the 81 minutes, he did so with a heavily strapped knee and periods spent on the wing which constricted him to 50 metres.

However, it was his error to kick start golden point that would prove to be the biggest mark against his name by game’s end.

RELIVE THE ACTION IN THE BLOG BELOW. CAN’T SEE IT? CLICK HERE!