'Most irritating person': Trump officials raise alarm over Elon Musk behaviour amid claims he is 'high' (2025)

Elon Musk enjoys a good relation with US President Donald Trump and has a prominent seat at the table of Trump’s administration, but White House officials are growing "deeply annoyed" with him. According to a recent Rolling Stone report, Musk may not have a lot of friends with officials describing him as "irritating".

Cabinet members are reportedly growing tired of his behaviour, including his attempts to be funny and his deep-seated belief that he is smarter than everyone else.

Officials raise alarm over Musk

Officials surrounding President Donald Trump have raised alarm over Elon Musk mid claims he is 'high'. The Tesla owner and Space X chief was brought into the US administration to improve efficiency in the US and proceeded to get rid of some important departments. He leads a watchdog agency known as Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to streamline federal operations and slash federal costs.

"I have been in the same room with Elon, and he always tries to be funny. And he’s not funny. Like, at all. He makes these jokes and little asides and smiles and then looks almost hurt if you don’t lap up his humor. I keep using the word ‘annoying’; a lot of people who have to deal with him do. But the word doesn’t do the situation justice. Elon just thinks he’s smarter than everyone else in the room and acts like it, even when it’s clear he doesn’t know what he’s talking about," a senior official from the administration was quoted as saying by Rolling Stone.

The official described Musk as the “most irritating” person they have ever dealt with.

“Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard,” they said. “He’s just the most irritating person I’ve ever had to deal with, and that is saying something.”

Elon Musk's behaviour has been questioned by leading officials in the Whitehouse and some have even walked out of meeting, according to Rolling Stone.

"Musk has gnawed at the patience of an array of high-­ranking administration officials, to the point that — according to this official and two others — Trump lieutenants have walked out of meetings and earnestly asked one another if they thought Musk was high," it said.

A lawyer representing Musk said he is regularly drug-tested through SpaceX and he’s never failed. The report says “some senior Trump administration” officials are growing “deeply annoyed” with Musk, who is regularly at cabinet meetings. Two sources told the outlet that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has become especially annoyed, referring to Musk as “Crazy Uncle Elon.”

Mandatory drug testing for Musk?

Administration officials reportedly joked among themselves about requiring Elon Musk to undergo mandatory drug testing—something Musk has previously suggested would be a “great idea” for federal employees. However, a lawyer representing Musk stated that he is “regularly and randomly drug-tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test.”

Musk has fired tens of thousands of workers after being made DOGE chief and he has been criticized for his approach which some people have described as 'reckless'.

Not long after Trump’s 2024 wins, which the world's richest man supported with $290 million in political spending, the Tesla chief threatened to fire every federal worker not responding to an email which asked them: “What did you do last week?”

Musk recently openly feuded with Peter Navarro, trade advisor to President Donald Trump, over imposed tariffs with the pair exchanging insults through interviews and social media.

Elon Musk made his first significant break from the Trump administration when he publicly criticized the former President’s senior trade advisor, Peter Navarro, calling him a "moron" in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Musk’s remarks came in response to an interview Navarro gave on CNBC, where he referred to Tesla as merely a "car assembler."

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Musk has allegedly used illegal substances such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms. These claims reportedly raised concerns among some board members at his companies. However, Musk has denied using illegal drugs, stating that the only substance he takes is prescription ketamine.

The billionaire has said he doesn’t drink alcohol and doesn't "know how to smoke pot." He has previously posted on X about his prescribed use of ketamine—a drug commonly used in hospitals as an anesthetic and increasingly studied as a potential treatment for depression.