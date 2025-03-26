Most Popular Games - Page 470 - Ocean of Games (2025)

apps menu
Knightmare
1986
Shooter Puzzle Role-playing (RPG) Adventure Arcade
SG-1000 Wii PC (Microsoft Windows) DOS Legacy Mobile Device MSX
star 7.1
Knightmare, known in Japan as Majou Densetsu (魔城伝説 , Demon Castle Legend?), is a 1986 MSX vertical scrolling shooter computer game. The player is a knight, Popolon, who has to fight his way through several levels to defeat Hudnos and rescue Aphrodite.Knightmare was an innovative upward-scrolling shoot 'em up game on the MSX system released as game cartridge. The top-view graphics were considered very sophisticated for its time, similar to other MSX games such as Nemesis and Penguin Adventure.Konami also released a slightly altered version that could be bought from LINKS network. (Japanese "internet replacement" of the 80's) In this version you could submit high scores to online server.It was brought without a license to the SG-1000 in Taiwan.
Syndrome
2016
Shooter Puzzle Adventure
PlayStation 4 PC (Microsoft Windows) Xbox One Nintendo Switch
star 4.9
You wake up on a spaceship, dazed and confused from the effects of cryosleep, and begin to search for the rest of the crew. Where could they have gone? All too suddenly, you discover that most of them are dead, and those still alive are… changed.With Syndrome, Camel 101 takes first person survival horror back to its roots. In the dark confines of the ship, you look for ways to defend yourself. There are a few weapons scattered about, but nowhere near enough ammunition to deal with all the transformed monstrosities.To survive and uncover the events that took place while you were asleep, you can’t always face your enemies head on; sometimes hiding and breathing as noiselessly as possible is your best course of action.Careful resource management is a key part of Syndrome, but so is learning your enemies’ behavior. What will attract their attention? What will give you a few precious seconds to pass by undetected? Take note―each misstep could be deadly.
Actual Sunlight
2013
Adventure Indie
Android PC (Microsoft Windows) iOS Mac PlayStation Vita Nintendo Switch
star 5.6
Actual Sunlight is a short interactive story about love, depression and the corporation.The game puts you in the role of Evan Winter, a young professional in Toronto, as he moves through three distinct periods of his life. The story is linear, unavoidable and (hopefully) thought-provoking. You experience his perceptions, fall under the consequences of his decisions, and meet everyone who didn’t change him.Gameplay is minimal, and serves only to move from one part of the (admittedly) text-heavy story to the next. The game fiercely attempts to be worth it.Actual Sunlight is not appropriate for children. It features mature themes and an adult-workplace amount of profanity. And it does so immediately.
The Sims 4: Spooky Stuff
2015
Role-playing (RPG) Simulator Strategy Adventure
Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 4 PC (Microsoft Windows) PlayStation 5 Mac Xbox One
star 6.5
Transform your Sim's home with ghoulish decorations. Dress up in new costumes and put on makeup to give your Sims a spooky new look with The Sims 4: Spooky Stuff. Enjoy the brand-new pumpkin-carving station and throw a spooky party that everyone will love.
The Sims 2: IKEA Home Stuff
2008
Role-playing (RPG) Simulator Strategy Adventure
PC (Microsoft Windows)
star 4.5
Give your Sims' home a makeover with new furniture and décor items based on stylish designs by IKEA with The Sims 2: IKEA Home Stuff. Whether you want to create a trendy, spacious office, a chic living room, or a cozy and inviting bedroom, you can make your Sims' dream house into something even better - a home. Be your Sims' personal interior designer with inspiring, contemporary styles from IKEA!
The Sims 3: Master Suite Stuff
2012
Role-playing (RPG) Simulator Strategy Adventure
PC (Microsoft Windows) Mac
star 5.8
Luxurious master bedroom and bath décor - plus romantic intimate wear await in The Sims 3: Master Suite Stuff. Home is where the heart is! Whether your Sims relax in a bubble bath in their luxurious bathroom, enjoy some down time in their exquisitely furnished bedroom, or wear new intimate apparel for their special someone, this pack adds some sizzle to their home life!
MechWarrior
1989
Shooter Simulator
DOS Sharp X68000
star 7.5
MechWarrior is the first video game released in the BattleTech game series. MechWarrior was the first video game to offer the player a chance to pilot a BattleMech from the view of a pilot (a MechWarrior). With this game the player has a great deal of freedom when compared to many of the follow-up MechWarrior games, which include choosing missions, buying & selling 'Mechs and parts, hiring lance-mates, and traveling throughout the Inner Sphere. Underneath the major game mechanics, the player had the option of following a role playing style story arc that would unfold over a five-year (game time) period.
Collar x Malice
2016
Adventure Visual Novel
PlayStation Vita Nintendo Switch
star 8
Collar x Malice is a visual novel, and follows Ichika Hoshino, who is patrolling Shinjuku, Tokyo. She is attacked, and a collar with poison is placed around her neck; following this, she becomes involved with the "X-Day Incident", which is being investigated by five former police officers.
4D Sports Boxing
1991
Sport
Mac DOS FM Towns Amiga
star 8.9
4-D Boxing leaves behind any pretences of being a pure arcade game based on boxing, and aims to recreate the sport in full detail. The graphics engine allows for multiple camera angles and viewpoints, and considerably detailed visuals. These required more advanced hardware than was common at the time, but a stick-figure mode was included as a compromise. The moves on offer include all the uppercuts and hooks of a real fight, and the players are designed to move realistically to implement them.You progress through the game by taking on a succession of increasingly difficult fighters, and get to train your boxer in between. Advanced action replays are included as well, so you can review all that happened.
Alien Crush
1988
Pinball Arcade
PlayStation 3 Nintendo 3DS Wii TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine Wii U PlayStation Vita PlayStation Portable
star 6.3
Fight against the aliens with your pinball skills!Imagine a living pinball machine...with aliens and outlandish worlds to throw at you. And turbo-charged, speed-of-light pinball action. You control the flippers and ball speed to defeat the Slime, the Tentacloid and Scorpion. Go for the eyes! This is full-tilt, out-of-this-world action! Surrealistic graphics plus true-to-life, earsplitting arcade pinball sound. Achieve the maximum possible score of 10 less than 1 billion and the game ends with the destruction of the table and a congratulatory message.The game is the first installment in the Crush Pinball series. It was followed by three sequels, Devil's Crush, Jaki Crush, and Alien Crush Returns.
Hi-Octane
1995
Racing
DOS Sega Saturn PlayStation
star 6.7
Hi-Octane is a racing/vehicular combat video game released in 1995 for the PC, PlayStation and Sega Saturn developed by Bullfrog and based upon their earlier Magic Carpet game code.It is notable amongst racing games for its wide and open tracks, and the resulting freedom offered to the player, and also for its excessive speed. It suffered in the marketplace due to thematic similarities with the better received Wipeout by Psygnosis and the generality of its graphics engine made for a very short depth of view compared to contemporary racing games.Hi-Octane is rumored to begin life as something several Bullfrog programmers coded in free time, and then decided to improve the game and market it under the auspices of Electronic Arts. Another version of the legend is: EA set Bullfrog under pressure to release Dungeon Keeper or Magic Carpet 2 - but they weren't able to. So they released Hi-Octane, a quickly done game.In a Gamasutra article it was mentioned that "PC and Saturn racing game Hi-Octane, was developed in j
Gorf
1981
Shooter
Commodore VIC-20 ColecoVision Arcade BBC Microcomputer System Atari 2600 Commodore C64/128/MAX Atari Jaguar
star 6.9
Gorf actually consists in the Arcade version of five different types of space shooters. The first one ist basically is a Space Invaders clone. In the second one a formation of space ships is hovering at the top of the screen while single space ships will disengage from the formation and dive down at you. The third variant is a Glaxian clone and only available in the Arcade version. In the fourth mini-game the enemy will come out of a circular hyperspace field and attack you. After having destroyed four of your attackers the game proceeds to the fifth game stage. Here a huge mothership is dropping bombs at you from the top of the screen. You defeat the mothership with a well placed projectile hitting it between its two major sections. After that the game starts from the gebinning on a higher difficulty level.
Alien
1982
Arcade
Atari 2600
star 7.2
Fox Video Games made the first leap into licensing the Alien property for video games with what was essentially a Pac-Man clone skinned with elements from the 1979 film. Players controlled a human collecting Alien eggs (dots) and small planet and spaceship symbols (fruits) in a maze abroad the USCSS Nostromo while avoiding Alien drones (ghosts).Drones could be killed by shooting them with a flamethrower or collecting symbols that would stun them (flashing dots).
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
1985
Platform Arcade
Arcade Commodore C64/128/MAX ZX Spectrum Atari ST/STE DOS Amiga Apple II Amstrad CPC MSX
star 5.5
As Indy, the player must complete several cycles of the following three types of levels:1.Mine level: Whip your way through a mine in order to free children that are held captive. Use your whip to swing across chasms, climb ladders, ride along conveyor belts and defend yourself against attacks from Thuggee guards, bats, snakes and the fireball-throwing Mola ram. Escape with the mine cart after you've freed all children.2.Mine cart level: Pick the right route through a network of tracks while riding in a mine cart. Avoid potholes, broken tracks & guards in carts and safely reach the end of the track.3.Temple level: Make your way to the altar and grab the Sankara stone while Mola Ram, bats and Thuggee guards attack you. Watch out for that lava.
Cannon Fodder 2
1994
Shooter Real Time Strategy (RTS) Strategy
DOS Amiga
star 6.3
Cannon Fodder 2 is a military-themed action game with strategy and shoot 'em up elements. The player controls a small squad of up to four soldiers. These soldiers are armed with machine guns which kill enemy infantry with a single round. The player's troops are similarly fragile, and while they possess superior fire-power at the game's outset the enemy infantry becomes more powerful as the game progresses. As well as foot soldiers, the antagonists include vehicles and missile-armed turrets. The player must also destroy buildings which spawn enemy soldiers. For these targets, which are invulnerable to machine gun fire, the player must utilise secondary, explosive weaponry: grenades and rockets
Gods Eater Burst
2010
Role-playing (RPG) Adventure
PlayStation Portable
star 7.3
Gods Eater Burst is an action role-playing game and an enhanced version of God Eater. The enhanced version features an expanded story and new game mechanics. The game's mission-based single-player mode consists of more than 100 missions, with co-operative play of up to three teammates over local adhoc wireless multiplayer or AI-controlled teammates. The game features character creation allowing customization of hair style, hair color, face, skin, clothing, voice and weapons using special materials. Equipment is divided into five groups: Blade, Gun, Shield, Control Unit and Upgrades. Weapons can be switched between melee, ranged and shield in-mission. Along with the second story arc, God Eater Burst adds two new gameplay features: Bullet Customization and Burst Mode.
Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
2015
Role-playing (RPG)
PlayStation 4 PC (Microsoft Windows)
star 7.1
Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment is a Japanese role-playing game based on the Sword Art Online light novel franchise and a "Director's Cut" version of Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment. It comes with new features, including an online play mode, additional bosses, the ability to play as a female character, among others.
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva F
2012
Music
PlayStation 3 PlayStation Vita
star 7.4
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva F is a rhythm game and the fifth entry in the Hatsune Miku: Project Diva series of Vocaloid rhythm games. It was also the first game in the Project Diva series to be released in the West. Like the original the game primarily makes use of Vocaloids, a series of singing synthesizer software, and the songs created using these vocaloids, most notably the virtual-diva Hatsune Miku. The game retains the same basic gameplay mechanics from the series albeit with several new changes, most notably the addition of the "Star" symbol to the game's existing symbols of cross, circle, square, triangle and arrows. The "Star" symbol represents the "Scratch" move where instead of pressing the face buttons as usual, players rub the screen or flick the analogue stick, depending on which system is being used. "Chance Time" has been modified from previous installments, with each successful beat filling a star shaped gauge on the bottom left of the screen. When filled, it triggers a final scratch symbol that, if
Infinite Space
2009
Real Time Strategy (RTS) Role-playing (RPG) Simulator Tactical Visual Novel
Nintendo DS
star 7.5
Infinite Space, a role playing game exclusively for the Nintendo DS portable handheld system, takes place in outer space and gives players the ability to control, build, outfit and customize more than 150 spaceships. Infinite Space stretches the DS hardware to the limit, offering over 200 characters and the ability to control multiple spaceships at any one time. Releasing in 2009 and currently being produced by Atsushi Inaba and directed by Hifumi Kouno (from developer Nude Maker), Infinite Space is one of the most complex RPG titles developed for the DS to date, and shows PlatinumGames commitment to teaming up with the most creative minds in gaming.
Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
2015
Role-playing (RPG) Strategy Adventure
PlayStation 4 PC (Microsoft Windows) Nintendo Switch
star 5.8
Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force is an enhanced remaster of the 2013 fantasy role-playing game, Fairy Fencer F, featuring rebalanced battle mechanics, updated graphics, and new story routes and character endings.