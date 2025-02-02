Most Wanted Remakes or Remasters - Part 2 - Gaming Thoughts (2025)

Today's articles touch on the games that didn't quite top anyone's list - but came close. What would be the next game or set of games we'd love to see get the remake or remaster treatment? Read on!



Hayden

Wing Commander



It spawned one of the early heavyweight IPs, saw massive popularity, half a dozen sequels/spin-offs and one of the earliest video game to movie adaptations I can remember. Call me a sucker for my single player flight sims, but that one has to be up there too.

Mike

Road Rash

“Road Rash” the early take on vehicular combat before the infamous “Twisted Metal”, Road Rash put you on your motorcycle of choice. Pitting you against other rival gangs and factions in a race to the finish over the different landscapes of the world with all the violence and carnage of a Mad Max film. Swinging weapons to get ahead and reaching breakneck speeds with upgrades purchased with every profitable win while dodging the law, oncoming traffic, wildlife, and at times your friends in the same death style race.

Despite the N64's attempt to breathe life back into the franchise, the closest fans have gotten to a proper remake is “Road Redemption” by Tripwire Interactive.

Hamza

Watchmen: The End is Nigh

We'll call this my obscure choice, but this title originally released in 2009. Fun fact: this game hit the shelves five months before Batman: Arkham Asylum, the title that set the gold standard for superhero video games. Since Watchmen is also a WB property, why not let it benefit from the gameplay model perfected by the Arkham series? Maybe even have Rocksteady Studios take a crack at it? Imagine Rorschach and Nite Owl II rendered with the same finesse as the Dark Knight.





Valerie



Warcraft: Orcs & Humans

This is an RTS game that was cute and fun with the voices and manageable actions to get your base set up before going on the attack. This game has had a remaster, but I would love a remake with more of the lore found in this world of orcs and humans.

Who started the war? Who is king? From the Blizzard page: "Azeroth, land of magic, mystery, and legendary heroes, is beset by the orcish invaders. Take up arms for your king and defend the realm, or lead the Horde on their bloodthirsty conquest. Command the battlefield, outflank your enemies, and gain victory… or suffer crushing defeat and be forgotten forever. The battle for Azeroth begins today!"

Pierre-Yves

Legend of Legaia



This is another classic that I would love to have a remake of, or even a reboot of the series. I've yet to play Legaia 2: Duel Saga, it's in my backlog, but the original? It was good. Mixing both turned based RPG elements and fighting game combos, the Legend of Legaia was an oddity that I fell in love with. Trying to prevent, you guessed it, the end of the world from a Stephen King's Mist like scenario, three martial artists band together with the use of their powers.





Richard

Deception / Trapt / Kagero

Call it whatever you recognize it as, but the deception series, knows as Kagero in Japan, is something I've always loved. My first experience was with the second game in the series that miraculously managed to make it to North America under the title Trapt. A series where you set up traps in a mansion, and activate them to eliminate all intruders, the Deception series was pretty dear to me. I remember me and my friends staying up late trying to beat the surprisingly hard final boss as we slaughtered our way through evil knights and poor peasants alike.

Jim



Suikoden3-5 and Tactics

I love the Suikoden games and one of my most anticipated games of 2025 is theremaster of 1 and 2. Suikoden 2 is my all-time favorite game even though thePS2-era games are still all great in their own right. Suikoden 3 has one of thebest opening videos in that series, and Suikoden 4 although not as popular asthe others was a solid experience. And then there's Suikoden 5, the best of thePS2 Suikoden games. I would also like to see Suikoden Tactics as it's a part ofSuikoden 4's storyline and is a great strategy RPG.



Nick

Persona 1 & 2

In part, this was heavily fueled by how outstanding the Persona 3 Reload release was, and how popular its reception was. This could at some point be an outdated take, but I'm going to put it here anyways. The first Persona absolutely hooked me with it's interesting mix of demons & real-world scenarios, creating a very new and refreshing story line. I never ever played the sequel, but from what I have read, Persona 2 only doubled down on these elements, with a more memorable cast of characters and narrative. These two games sure seem ripe for the Reload treatment for modern audiences. Now, why could this become an outdated take? There have been insider rumors that these are going to get remasters at some point in the near future, but as of the writing of this, nothing has been officially announced yet.

