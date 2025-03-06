Motor Parts Direct to offer TotalEnergies automotive lubricants to customers nationwide | TotalEnergies in the United Kingdom (2025)

London, 27 January 2025 – TotalEnergies Marketing UK has announced a partnership with Motor Parts Direct, a highly respected & trusted specialist automotive parts distributors, offering personal service at the heart of its business.

The agreement will see Motor Parts Direct’s 14,000+ customers able to enjoy TotalEnergies’ range of cutting-edge automotive lubricants.

Products on offer to customers will now include the latest in lubricant technology, featuring next-generation and sustainable products designed to meet a wide range of automotive needs.

Motor Parts Direct - with its network of 181 branches, 15 distribution hubs, sizable delivery fleet, coupled with a well-deserved reputation for customer service, quality and reliability - forms a perfect match with TotalEnergies Marketing UK.

This new partnership between two great brands will create additional value for customers by offering packaging innovation, the latest premium product technology and next generation products which bring benefits including improved engine performance, extended engine lifespan and reduced environmental impact.

David Valentyne, Aftermarket Sales Manager at TotalEnergies Marketing UK, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Motor Parts Direct, one of the most respected aftermarket specialist automotive parts distributors in the UK. Motor Parts Direct’s customers can now benefit from our next-generation Quartz range of automotive lubricants. These have all been created specifically to reduce engine emissions, improve fuel efficiency and extend engine lifespans, and are designed to meet the evolving performance and environmental needs of next generation vehicles. Motor Parts Direct is well known for its commitment to customer service, and we’re excited to partner with them to bring our innovative lubricant technologies to even more automotive professionals and enthusiasts conveniently and efficiently.”

Kevin Blazey, Marketing Director of Motor Parts Direct, also commented:

“Increasingly, both the workshops we supply and the vehicle operators they serve are looking for products that provide sustainability benefits along with performance and fuel efficiency credentials. With TotalEnergies’ track record of innovation and wide range of OEM recommendations and approvals it was the logical step for us to add Quartz to our range.”

***

About TotalEnergies Marketing UK Limited

With a focus on continual innovation in support of the TotalEnergies climate ambition, TotalEnergies Marketing UK Limited manufactures and sells lubricant, bitumen, solvent and fuel products and services, and develops solutions to support the transition of its customers to more sustainable energies, operations and mobility.

The division operates through five primary business units - Automotive Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants, Bitumen, Special Fluids and Aviation Fuels - partnering with customers across the automotive, transport, infrastructure, construction, industrial and manufacturing sectors.

TotalEnergies Marketing UK Limited, which is the UK division of the global TotalEnergies Marketing & Services operation, employs more than 200 people across its UK sites and offices, including its lubricants plant in Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire, and dedicated bitumen plant in Preston, Lancashire.

www.services.totalenergies.uk

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

