Movies that made you wonder: "What... were they thinking?" (2025)

Table of Contents
AppleBonkerForum Resident music4lifeSenior Member MichaelI LOVE WIDE S-T-E-R-E-O! MichaelI LOVE WIDE S-T-E-R-E-O! AppleBonkerForum Resident Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise) EndOfTheRainbowForum Resident DigMyGrooveForum Resident Martin85Forum Resident GhostworldSenior Member Wildest cat from montanaHumble Reader Solitaire1Carpenters Fan Solitaire1Carpenters Fan xTraPlaylistsI bring order to chaos. Solitaire1Carpenters Fan PantherForum ResidentThread Starter carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt???? carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt???? carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt???? Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise) Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise) AppleBonkerForum Resident midniteinsanjuanSenior Member carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt???? Mark E. MoonLieutenant Corporal, Gazpacho Police References

  1. AppleBonkerForum Resident

    Location:
    Seattle
    I'll throw out another one: Head. So, the Monkees primary fanbase is 10 - 14 year olds. Why not make a totally head-scratching psychedelic odyssey with a hostile attitude towards anyone who takes the Monkees seriously? How is that going to appeal to their fanbase? On the other hand, the hip college-age types won't see it, either, because what hipster would have been caught dead going to a Monkee movie?

    Having said that, I love Head. As far as career suicides go, it's one of the most unforgettable.

    AppleBonker,Feb 16, 2025 at 4:46 PM

    #101

    carrick doone, 64FALCON, blivet and 2 others like this.

  2. music4lifeSenior Member

    Location:
    South Elgin, IL
    That was the point. They were out to destroy their image.

    music4life,Feb 16, 2025 at 5:52 PM

    #102

    Michael likes this.

  3. MichaelI LOVE WIDE S-T-E-R-E-O!

    Location:
    United States Of America
    and the reason? was their art suffering?..

    Michael,Feb 16, 2025 at 6:20 PM

    #103

    Ghostworld likes this.

  4. MichaelI LOVE WIDE S-T-E-R-E-O!

    Location:
    United States Of America
    even more so as they were manufactured...

    Michael,Feb 16, 2025 at 6:21 PM

    #104

  5. AppleBonkerForum Resident

    Location:
    Seattle
    It was the point for Rafelson and Schneider for sure; they were ready to move on. The Monkees probably wanted some kind of career after this, which makes the decision puzzling even though they hated the 'manufactured' image they had. But the real question is, why would Columbia Screen Gems give them all that money to make a film that would appeal to no one? Surely they had a vested interest in keeping the gravy train rolling rather than burn money for no reason?

    AppleBonker,Feb 16, 2025 at 8:58 PM

    #105

  6. Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise)

    Location:
    Kansas City Missouri
    I'm pretty sure that the money came from the Unification Church - aka Reverend Sun Myung Moon aaka "The Moonies".

    Chris DeVoe,Feb 17, 2025 at 3:23 AM

    #106

    64FALCON and AppleBonker like this.

  7. EndOfTheRainbowForum Resident

    The original tax dodge Fantastic 4.

    EndOfTheRainbow,Feb 17, 2025 at 4:06 AM

    #107

    carrick doone likes this.

    See Also
    Предложения со словосочетанием «wonder woman spanked»

  8. DigMyGrooveForum Resident

    Location:
    It’s called cosmetic surgery, and she went way too far (my mother is the same age). If you check her out in the HBO series The Newsroom from a few years ago you can see that she looked very good before her last cosmetic “upgrade”.

    DigMyGroove,Feb 17, 2025 at 8:39 AM

    #108

    Boom Operator, 64FALCON and Wildest cat from montana like this.

  9. Martin85Forum Resident

    Location:
    Planet Telex
    Movies that made you wonder: "What... were they thinking?" (10)

    Martin85,Feb 17, 2025 at 10:03 AM

    #109

    Lazer Lotus likes this.

  10. GhostworldSenior Member

    Location:
    US
    Drug
    drugs.

    Ghostworld,Feb 17, 2025 at 10:38 AM

    #110

    carrick doone likes this.

  11. Wildest cat from montanaHumble Reader

    Location:
    ontario canada
    What a horrible movie.

    Wildest cat from montana,Feb 17, 2025 at 11:22 AM

    #111

    Zombi likes this.

  12. Solitaire1Carpenters Fan

    They made the movie to keep the rights to the characters. They had to make some kind of use of the characters to keep the rights.

    Solitaire1,Feb 17, 2025 at 1:17 PM

    #112

    Strat-Mangler, Dave, Chris DeVoe and 2 others like this.

  13. Solitaire1Carpenters Fan

    It is possible that, just like The Beatles, they were just sick of the whole thing and wanted to move on. It is likely they just wanted to be known as individuals rather than as just THE MONKEES!

    Solitaire1,Feb 17, 2025 at 1:21 PM

    #113

  14. xTraPlaylistsI bring order to chaos.

    Location:
    *******, *******
    Nothing describes "What were they thinking?!" in recent time more than Megalopolis. What a disaster.

    xTraPlaylists,Feb 17, 2025 at 2:05 PM

    #114

    Ghostworld, Dave and carrick doone like this.

  15. Solitaire1Carpenters Fan

    Dragonball Evolution

    Even though I enjoyed the movie, I could because I saw it not expecting the anime and so I enjoyed it on its own merits (one of my favorite parts of the movie was Goku defeating the bullies without throwing a punch, but at the end they are all knocked out and the Leader's Car is destroyed). However, it was far from the Dragonball that I've come to know and enjoy.

    However, the Creative Team should have known that anime fans would not accept the changes they made to the story which barely made it recognizable as Dragonball. From what understand most people consider the movie to be an embarrassment. To put it simple, it was a movie that was destined to fail.

    Solitaire1,Feb 17, 2025 at 7:11 PM

    #115

    Lazer Lotus likes this.

  16. PantherForum ResidentThread Starter

    Location:
    Tokyo, Japan
    I mean, so far it's only lost $110,000,000 at the Box Office... Could(n't) be worse...

    Panther,Feb 17, 2025 at 9:19 PM

    #116

    carrick doone likes this.

  17. carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt????

    Location:
    Vancouver, Canada
    We actually know what they were thinking. Francis stands behind this movie as a singular statement. He has described what he is trying to say with this movie. But it is also not a good movie.

    carrick doone,Feb 18, 2025 at 2:46 AM

    #117

    unclefred and Chris DeVoe like this.

  18. carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt????

    Location:
    Vancouver, Canada
    So he adds a dollar to his bottle of $150 dollar wine. He's fine...

    carrick doone,Feb 18, 2025 at 2:46 AM

    #118

    Chris DeVoe likes this.

  19. carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt????

    Location:
    Vancouver, Canada
    Whew, we as viewers dodged a bullet with that one! That treatment, if it were made into a film, perfectly fits this thread.

    carrick doone,Feb 18, 2025 at 2:55 AM

    #119

  20. Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise)

    Location:
    Kansas City Missouri
    It's not like he needs to leave a huge amount of money to his kids, who are filmmakers in their own right.

    He's a filmmaker who makes the films he wants to make, and is willing to bet everything to do so, and more power to him.

    Last edited: Feb 18, 2025 at 12:10 PM

    Chris DeVoe,Feb 18, 2025 at 11:56 AM

    #120

    carrick doone likes this.

  21. Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise)

    Location:
    Kansas City Missouri
    They would have had to have picked a pronunciation for the name of one of the characters, Mr. Mxyzptlk.

    Last edited: Feb 18, 2025 at 12:09 PM

    Chris DeVoe,Feb 18, 2025 at 11:58 AM

    #121

    Dave, Wildest cat from montana and carrick doone like this.

  22. AppleBonkerForum Resident

    Location:
    Seattle
    Well, Head wasn't their last project together. They made a TV special about 6 month later that was just as unpopular (it got terrible ratings). Tork left after that, but Nesmith hung on for another album before he also left. If they were really sick of being together, why even make Head? Why not just break up when the TV show ended? I think they wanted to evolve the concept (they were hoping they would be able to continue to make TV specials, but that went away after the disastrous ratings for their first one), but they were still trying to stay a group for at least a little while.

    AppleBonker,Feb 18, 2025 at 12:13 PM

    #122

  23. midniteinsanjuanSenior Member

    Location:
    Montreal, QC via Toronto, ON
    Moment by Moment

    midniteinsanjuan,Feb 18, 2025 at 12:32 PM

    #123

    64FALCON likes this.

  24. carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt????

    Location:
    Vancouver, Canada
    True. I have my own pronunciation in my head from reading the comics. It would bug me for a bit if they didn't use the one I had.

    carrick doone,Feb 18, 2025 at 12:36 PM

    #124

    Chris DeVoe likes this.

  25. Mark E. MoonLieutenant Corporal, Gazpacho Police

    Location:
    The Mohawk Valley, where the birds warble sweet
    I made it through 48 seconds. I saved a minute!

    Mark E. Moon,Feb 18, 2025 at 12:45 PM

    #125

    SimonSaysCake likes this.

Movies that made you wonder: "What... were they thinking?" (2025)

References

Top Articles
Crisis política en Nueva York: piden a gobernadora destituir al alcalde tras “pacto” pro deportaciones con Trump Ha aumentado la presión sobre la gobernadora Kathy Hochul para que invoque la ley y destituya al alcalde de NYC por su supuesto pacto con Trum
Ainda Estou Aqui: onde assistir ao filme no fim de semana
Best Dressing Sticks for Elderly (get dressed by yourself!) | AlzheimersLab
Latest Posts
Resultados Mayor: números que cayeron hoy y premios del sorteo 3961 | 18 de febrero
Walter Salles: 'Ainda Estou Aqui' é reencontro do Brasil com sua história, diz diretor - BBC News Brasil
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Roderick King

Last Updated:

Views: 5581

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Roderick King

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913

Phone: +2521695290067

Job: Customer Sales Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.