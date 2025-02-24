Movies that made you wonder: "What... were they thinking?" (2025)

AppleBonkerForum Resident
- Location:
- Seattle
I'll throw out another one: Head. So, the Monkees primary fanbase is 10 - 14 year olds. Why not make a totally head-scratching psychedelic odyssey with a hostile attitude towards anyone who takes the Monkees seriously? How is that going to appeal to their fanbase? On the other hand, the hip college-age types won't see it, either, because what hipster would have been caught dead going to a Monkee movie?
Having said that, I love Head. As far as career suicides go, it's one of the most unforgettable.
AppleBonker,Feb 16, 2025 at 4:46 PM
#101
carrick doone, 64FALCON, blivet and 2 others like this.
music4lifeSenior Member
- Location:
- South Elgin, IL
That was the point. They were out to destroy their image.
music4life,Feb 16, 2025 at 5:52 PM
#102
Michael likes this.
MichaelI LOVE WIDE S-T-E-R-E-O!
- Location:
- United States Of America
and the reason? was their art suffering?..
Michael,Feb 16, 2025 at 6:20 PM
#103
Ghostworld likes this.
MichaelI LOVE WIDE S-T-E-R-E-O!
- Location:
- United States Of America
even more so as they were manufactured...
Michael,Feb 16, 2025 at 6:21 PM
#104
AppleBonkerForum Resident
- Location:
- Seattle
It was the point for Rafelson and Schneider for sure; they were ready to move on. The Monkees probably wanted some kind of career after this, which makes the decision puzzling even though they hated the 'manufactured' image they had. But the real question is, why would Columbia Screen Gems give them all that money to make a film that would appeal to no one? Surely they had a vested interest in keeping the gravy train rolling rather than burn money for no reason?
AppleBonker,Feb 16, 2025 at 8:58 PM
#105
Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise)
- Location:
- Kansas City Missouri
I'm pretty sure that the money came from the Unification Church - aka Reverend Sun Myung Moon aaka "The Moonies".
Chris DeVoe,Feb 17, 2025 at 3:23 AM
#106
64FALCON and AppleBonker like this.
EndOfTheRainbowForum Resident
The original tax dodge Fantastic 4.
EndOfTheRainbow,Feb 17, 2025 at 4:06 AM
#107
carrick doone likes this.
DigMyGrooveForum Resident
- Location:
It’s called cosmetic surgery, and she went way too far (my mother is the same age). If you check her out in the HBO series The Newsroom from a few years ago you can see that she looked very good before her last cosmetic “upgrade”.
DigMyGroove,Feb 17, 2025 at 8:39 AM
#108
Boom Operator, 64FALCON and Wildest cat from montana like this.
Martin85Forum Resident
- Location:
- Planet Telex
Martin85,Feb 17, 2025 at 10:03 AM
#109
Lazer Lotus likes this.
GhostworldSenior Member
- Location:
- US
Drug
drugs.
Ghostworld,Feb 17, 2025 at 10:38 AM
#110
carrick doone likes this.
Wildest cat from montanaHumble Reader
- Location:
- ontario canada
What a horrible movie.
Wildest cat from montana,Feb 17, 2025 at 11:22 AM
#111
Zombi likes this.
Solitaire1Carpenters Fan
They made the movie to keep the rights to the characters. They had to make some kind of use of the characters to keep the rights.
Solitaire1,Feb 17, 2025 at 1:17 PM
#112
Strat-Mangler, Dave, Chris DeVoe and 2 others like this.
Solitaire1Carpenters Fan
It is possible that, just like The Beatles, they were just sick of the whole thing and wanted to move on. It is likely they just wanted to be known as individuals rather than as just THE MONKEES!
Solitaire1,Feb 17, 2025 at 1:21 PM
#113
xTraPlaylistsI bring order to chaos.
- Location:
- *******, *******
Nothing describes "What were they thinking?!" in recent time more than Megalopolis. What a disaster.
xTraPlaylists,Feb 17, 2025 at 2:05 PM
#114
Ghostworld, Dave and carrick doone like this.
Solitaire1Carpenters Fan
Dragonball Evolution
Even though I enjoyed the movie, I could because I saw it not expecting the anime and so I enjoyed it on its own merits (one of my favorite parts of the movie was Goku defeating the bullies without throwing a punch, but at the end they are all knocked out and the Leader's Car is destroyed). However, it was far from the Dragonball that I've come to know and enjoy.
However, the Creative Team should have known that anime fans would not accept the changes they made to the story which barely made it recognizable as Dragonball. From what understand most people consider the movie to be an embarrassment. To put it simple, it was a movie that was destined to fail.
Solitaire1,Feb 17, 2025 at 7:11 PM
#115
Lazer Lotus likes this.
PantherForum ResidentThread Starter
- Location:
- Tokyo, Japan
I mean, so far it's only lost $110,000,000 at the Box Office... Could(n't) be worse...
Panther,Feb 17, 2025 at 9:19 PM
#116
carrick doone likes this.
carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt????
- Location:
- Vancouver, Canada
We actually know what they were thinking. Francis stands behind this movie as a singular statement. He has described what he is trying to say with this movie. But it is also not a good movie.
carrick doone,Feb 18, 2025 at 2:46 AM
#117
unclefred and Chris DeVoe like this.
carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt????
- Location:
- Vancouver, Canada
So he adds a dollar to his bottle of $150 dollar wine. He's fine...
carrick doone,Feb 18, 2025 at 2:46 AM
#118
Chris DeVoe likes this.
carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt????
- Location:
- Vancouver, Canada
Whew, we as viewers dodged a bullet with that one! That treatment, if it were made into a film, perfectly fits this thread.
carrick doone,Feb 18, 2025 at 2:55 AM
#119
Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise)
- Location:
- Kansas City Missouri
It's not like he needs to leave a huge amount of money to his kids, who are filmmakers in their own right.
He's a filmmaker who makes the films he wants to make, and is willing to bet everything to do so, and more power to him.
Last edited: Feb 18, 2025 at 12:10 PM
Chris DeVoe,Feb 18, 2025 at 11:56 AM
#120
carrick doone likes this.
Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise)
- Location:
- Kansas City Missouri
They would have had to have picked a pronunciation for the name of one of the characters, Mr. Mxyzptlk.
Last edited: Feb 18, 2025 at 12:09 PM
Chris DeVoe,Feb 18, 2025 at 11:58 AM
#121
Dave, Wildest cat from montana and carrick doone like this.
AppleBonkerForum Resident
- Location:
- Seattle
Well, Head wasn't their last project together. They made a TV special about 6 month later that was just as unpopular (it got terrible ratings). Tork left after that, but Nesmith hung on for another album before he also left. If they were really sick of being together, why even make Head? Why not just break up when the TV show ended? I think they wanted to evolve the concept (they were hoping they would be able to continue to make TV specials, but that went away after the disastrous ratings for their first one), but they were still trying to stay a group for at least a little while.
AppleBonker,Feb 18, 2025 at 12:13 PM
#122
midniteinsanjuanSenior Member
- Location:
- Montreal, QC via Toronto, ON
Moment by Moment
midniteinsanjuan,Feb 18, 2025 at 12:32 PM
#123
64FALCON likes this.
carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt????
- Location:
- Vancouver, Canada
True. I have my own pronunciation in my head from reading the comics. It would bug me for a bit if they didn't use the one I had.
carrick doone,Feb 18, 2025 at 12:36 PM
#124
Chris DeVoe likes this.
Mark E. MoonLieutenant Corporal, Gazpacho Police
- Location:
- The Mohawk Valley, where the birds warble sweet
I made it through 48 seconds. I saved a minute!
Mark E. Moon,Feb 18, 2025 at 12:45 PM
#125
SimonSaysCake likes this.
Movies that made you wonder: "What... were they thinking?" (2025)
Table of ContentsAppleBonkerForum Resident music4lifeSenior Member MichaelI LOVE WIDE S-T-E-R-E-O! MichaelI LOVE WIDE S-T-E-R-E-O! AppleBonkerForum Resident Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise) EndOfTheRainbowForum Resident DigMyGrooveForum Resident Martin85Forum Resident GhostworldSenior Member Wildest cat from montanaHumble Reader Solitaire1Carpenters Fan Solitaire1Carpenters Fan xTraPlaylistsI bring order to chaos. Solitaire1Carpenters Fan PantherForum ResidentThread Starter carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt???? carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt???? carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt???? Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise) Chris DeVoeRIP Vickie Mapes Williams (aka Equipoise) AppleBonkerForum Resident midniteinsanjuanSenior Member carrick dooneWhhhuuuutttt???? Mark E. MoonLieutenant Corporal, Gazpacho Police References
References
- https://sinonim.org/p/wonder%20woman%20spanked
- https://forums.stevehoffman.tv/threads/movies-that-made-you-wonder-what-were-they-thinking.1219415/page-5
Top Articles
Crisis política en Nueva York: piden a gobernadora destituir al alcalde tras “pacto” pro deportaciones con Trump Ha aumentado la presión sobre la gobernadora Kathy Hochul para que invoque la ley y destituya al alcalde de NYC por su supuesto pacto con Trum
Ainda Estou Aqui: onde assistir ao filme no fim de semana
Best Dressing Sticks for Elderly (get dressed by yourself!) | AlzheimersLab
Latest Posts
Resultados Mayor: números que cayeron hoy y premios del sorteo 3961 | 18 de febrero
Walter Salles: 'Ainda Estou Aqui' é reencontro do Brasil com sua história, diz diretor - BBC News Brasil
Recommended Articles
- The Best Men's Shaving Creams of 2025
- The Ultimate Buyer's Guide for Asian Eye Lash Curlers
- <3 THE ULTIMATE Love Letter To Doom + Community <3 : My Story with the BEST Game ever!!
- Jeroen de Haas - Marine expert
- 21 Arthritis Grooming and Hygiene Aids to Help Keep You Fresh & Clean
- What is Microcurrent? Energy Medicine for Beginners
- What Tools Do You Need for Professional-quality Nail Art?
- Alternating Pressure Pad | Hospital Bed Mattress Pad | AvaCare Medical
- Class/damage specific colors? - Pantheon Forums
- Tattoo Machine Power Supply Wiring Diagram - Wiring Diagram
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance
- Stephanie Zimbalist: Age, Net Worth, Biography, and Career
- ToughFoot™ Foot Callus Remover
- Guide to Prohibited Items in Luggage Worldwide
- Permanent Makeup Kits - DragonHawk® Tattoo Supply
- Makeup Tutorials for Beginners: Step-by-Step Guide
- (JAPAN) Acoustic CD Macross 7 ACOUSTIC FIRE!! • £41.05
- Personal Data: A Relative Concept?
- Customs Ruling NY N334756 - The Country of Origin of a Golf Club Set assembled in Vietnam and the Applicability of Section 301 Trade Remedies
- Amazon offers on perfumes and deodorants: Up to 60% off; Let your fragrance do the talking
- Swap Your Bathroom Mirror for a Budget-Friendly Upgrade—Here Are Our Favorites From Amazon, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and More
- The Evolution of Toothpaste: A Journey Through Time - HomeDiningKitchen
- Panasonic MAK1 Massage Chair
- Ответы Mail: подскажите пожалуйста кто пел эту песню? кроме как dj smash
- Ideas for college bulletin board - blvzami
- Prostatitis in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, & Treatment
- Photo: ...Harley Davidson Factory...
- The Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair Helps Men Reach Their Fullest Potential
- American Carnage en VoD - Film de Diego Hallivis - en Streaming et à Télécharger - UniversCiné VoD
- 2025 Hair Trends: The Best Cuts, Colors and Styles to Try This Year (From Sabrina Carpenter-Style Blowouts to Emma Stone-Inspired Pixies!)
- How Adaptive Clothes Help Alzheimer’s Patients – Dutable
- L'Occitane Lavender Shower Gel
- https://inspiranutritionals.com/
- Inda suke ciyarwa kanti don sa 4? Organization na rawa a cikin yan makaranta,
- The 12 Best Michael Fassbender Movies, Ranked
- Arctic Monkeys, Body Paint: the lyrics & their meaning - Auralcrave
- O2 Facial Oxygen Unit Starter Package
- The Truth About Mushroom Coffee: Benefits vs. Hype
- Stylists Say Benzene-Free Dry Shampoos are Better for Hair Health—These Picks Will Extend Your Wash Without Damage
- ‘Oil Pulling’ Your Skin Can Effectively Dislodge Blackheads—But There’s One Major Caveat
- PROPOLIS VITAMIN C+Zink Tabletten (60 Stk) - medikamente-per-klick.de
- Zipperlein-Auskotzfaden - Forum für Gesundheit, Lebenshilfe, Wohlfühlen
- Psychology: Themes and Variations - PDF Free Download
- Dede Korkut'taki Demirkapı
- The Irresistible Force
- These 11 Facial Cleansing Brushes Will Seriously Boost Your Cleansing Routine
- Was ist ein Contact Center? Alles was man wissen sollte - Placetel
- BEURER Elektrische Gesichtsreinigungsbürste FC 45 für gründliche Hautreinigung, Mit 2-stufiger Rotation und 2 Geschwindigkeitsstufen
- Kate Hudson claims her son Ryder, 21, is set for stardom
- What Is Backpack Kid Up To Today? - Nicki Swift
- فیلم رحمان 1400 ؛ تیزر و داستان فیلم + [ نقد و بررسی ]
- DIYDAY Official Store - Your Eco-Friendly Lash Destination!
- DOOM: The Dark Ages Systemvoraussetzungen und empfohlene Specs
- 豆瓣华语电影TOP250（2023.6.5更新）
- kudzu (Pueraria montana var. lobata (Willd.) Maesen & S. Almeida)
- Blush Makeup | Bronzer & Highlighter | Estée Lauder UK
- Acrylic Powder Near Me
- Mercado de transformadores de detección ultrasónicaTamaño del mercado por aplicación 2025 – 100×100 Música
- ✨ Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Flushable Paper Travel Pack (60-Count) -Disposable Seat Covers for Travel Adults Kids Baby Toddlers Potty Training Liners in Public Restrooms — 🛍️ The Retail Market
- Bell & Gossett ESP-Systemwize Pump Selections | R.L. Deppmann
- How to Design a Tattoo: Guide for Beginners and Artists - Arvin
- Invité vun der Redaktioun (8. November) - Maître Albert Moro: Zu Lëtzebuerg sinn ëmmer méi Affekoten an Nout
- What Are Personal Care Services?
- 12 Standout Tattoo Trends for 2025, from Fine Line Minimalism to Bold Color Revival
- How to split screen YouTube? - GB Times
- What Is Antibiotic-Induced Suprainfection?
- ZOEVA | Beauty, Makeup & Brushes | Shop now!
- The 14 Nail Trends That Are Taking Over 2023 Winter (Part Ⅱ)
- Electric Files, Nail Drills, Files, and Buffers: Your Ultimate Nail File Guide - IKSBeauty Nail Manufacturer
- Get Glowing Skin with The Right Facial Tools—Here's How
- Shop Safe & Non-Toxic Kids Makeup | Miss Nella
- Dragonhawk Mast Tour Wireless Tattoo Kit
- MZOIMZO Bed Pillows for Sleeping- Standard Size, Set of 2, Cooling Hotel
- Malic Acid - C4H6O5, 6915-15-7 - Kemicalinfo
- These 28 Beauty Products Will Have You Texting All Your Friends About Them Because They Work So Well
- Geologic Time Scale - Major Divisions of Geologic Time Chart
- 6 Best Scrubs for Healthcare Workers | Best Nurse Uniforms
- The Best Tissues of 2025
- A'ja Wilson and Jordan Chiles Know What It Takes to Win
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Admiral Shares(VEMAX)成分股
- Acupunctureworld | Aiguilles d'acupuncture | acheter en ligne
- Oligo Design Tools - UK
- Chema de la Peña - Director de cine
- 10 Incredible Temporary Tattoos That Seriously Look So Real
- Top 13 Highest Paying Jobs for Women to Consider in 2025
- EducationCounsel - E-Update for February, 18, 2025
- 8 Feet Round Rugs: Entryway & Dining Room
- Search Results For 'Download Doom 3 Pc Unblocked' - BrightestGames.com
- These Are the 14 Best Body Washes To Use if You Have Sensitive Skin
- The Best Small Portable Oxygen Concentrators
- How Many Books Does the Average Person Read? – WordsRated
- Jurassic Park streaming: where to watch online?
- Professional cuticle scissors with hook EXPERT 51 TYPE 3
- Mycelium vs Mushroom (Fruiting Body) | Real Mushrooms
- Concealer: So deckst du Augenringe, Pickel und Falten ab
- Machinery Installation and Maintenance | Weaving Machinery
- Weleda Skin Food at Kruidvat Netherlands | DutchBlog
- What Is Lactic Acid: Neutrogena Skincare Ingredient Glossary | The Bar
- How to Remove Nail Glue: Tips and Tricks
- 23 Dental Activities for Kids
Article information
Author: Roderick King
Last Updated:
Views: 5581
Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)
Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Roderick King
Birthday: 1997-10-09
Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913
Phone: +2521695290067
Job: Customer Sales Coordinator
Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping
Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.