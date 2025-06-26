MTG’s Town Hall Goes Haywire as Voters Tear Her to Shreds (2025)

Edith Olmsted/
Two of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents were tasered over their protest.
Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene stumbled Tuesday night when faced with tough questions about her allegiance to Donald Trump at a chaotic town hall that led to three arrests.
Several individuals were removed for disrupting Greene’s town hall at a community center in Acworth, Georgia.
While Greene railed against undocumented immigrants, one protester started shouting about the Ku Klux Klan, which historically targeted Black Georgians in Greene’s district.
The protester, as she was escorted out by security, shouted, “You butch body bigot! You butch body bigot!”
“The protest is outside! Bye, have fun out there,” Greene sneered.
The protester’s chide echoed that of Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett, who went so far as to trademark her burn against Greene, “bleach blonde bad-built butch body.”
Another protester with a “Jail 4 Insider Traders” banner was also removed by security. Greene disclosed Monday that she had bought between $21,000 and $315,000 in stocks last week in 17 companies including Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Palantir, buying into the stock market dip just hours before Trump announced he was partially pausing some of his tariffs. The stock market shot back up as a result.
In total, three people were arrested, including two who engaged in a physical altercation and were tasered by Acworth police, according to NBC News.
At a closed-door meeting last month, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Representative Richard Hudson, advised his colleagues not to hold town hall meetings at all, after several Republicans came face-to-face with their angry constituents.
Greene had her own solution: to mock the concerns of constituents.
She made no attempt to conceal her disdain as she read a question about how she planned to “protect” her constituents in Georgia’s 14th district from the effects of Trump’s tariff polices, the gutting of Social Security and Medicaid, the Department of Government Efficiency’s massive government spending cuts, and a president who ignores the rule of law.
“He is not well physically or mentally, and he’s making nonsensical orders based on his whim of the day. How are you going to rein him in to protect us?” Greene read.
“Oh, poor Christina. Poor, poor Christina. Well, I’m sure, Christina, you think you’re pretty smart, but the reality is you are being completely brainwashed by whatever source of news you listen to,” she sneered.
Greene insisted that no one (besides criminals, fraudsters, and undocumented immigrants) had lost their Social Security or benefits and proudly declared that she intended to “stand by” her president.
In fact, the Trump administration and DOGE are making fast plans to shrink the Social Security Administration, phasing out essential phone services and cutting staff, placing an incredible strain on field offices around the country. Around 2,800 SSA employees have already taken buyouts, according to agency data. And House Republicans all readily approved a budget that would see massive cuts to Medicaid in order to fund an extension on Trump’s 2017 tax plan, lightening the load for the very rich at the expense of the poor.
Greene continued to openly laugh as she fielded questions submitted by her concerned constituents.
“Why are you such a coward in the face of an obvious fascist takeover?” Greene read aloud.
“Ooooh, scary! That’s scary. You know, I’ve yet to see a fascist gathering. That doesn’t exist in the Republican Party. As a matter of fact, President Trump is the most transparent president in history. The man literally talks to the press every single day,” Greene said.
It’s true that Trump often speaks to the press, but when he does he tends to discuss his fascist plans to exile U.S. citizens to foreign prisons.
Trump Tries Another Tactic to Prevent Return of Wrongly Deported Man
Trump is doing everything he can to avoid following the court ruling on the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador.
If Kilmar Abrego Garcia successfully returns to the United States, the Department of Justice plans to detain him again and send him to a different country than El Salvador, or get rid of his withholding of removal and send him back to El Salvador.
That’s what the DOJ filed in federal court Tuesday, ahead of a hearing with Judge Paula Xinis where the Trump administration was supposed to provide information on steps it had taken to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. from El Salvador’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, a megaprison known for human rights abuses where he is currently detained.
The DOJ didn’t provide any new information on Abrego Garcia, although the filing did once again repeat the administration’s false assertion, echoed by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, that the building trades worker is actually a member of the violent MS-13 gang and shows how insistent it is that Abrego Garcia can’t stay in the U.S.
This is despite the fact that the government previously admitted in court that Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported, violating a judge’s 2019 order preventing him from being sent back to El Salvador. In response to a Supreme Court order that Abrego Garcia must be returned, the government has attempted to argue semantics over the high court’s use of the word “facilitate,” claiming that it can’t go any further than taking action domestically.
In reality, the Trump administration is doing everything it can to ignore the Supreme Court because the president wants to set a precedent that deportations are final. If Abrego Garcia is successfully returned, it’ll give immigrants hope that they can find recourse in the law and lessen their fear, and that isn’t the climate the administration wants.
Any concession or acknowledgment of the court’s ruling is a win for Trump’s opponents, and the president has a history of blindly refusing to acknowledge that he’s lost. Trump wants to wield absolute power with no checks on his authority, the Constitution be damned.
Pete Hegseth Adviser in Signal Group Chat Suddenly Put on Leave
Dan Caldwell, who was in that war plans group chat on Signal alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was just escorted out of the Pentagon.
Pete Hegseth
A top adviser for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was abruptly placed on administrative leave after he was connected to an information leak at the Department of Defense, Reuters reported Tuesday.
Dan Caldwell was escorted from the Pentagon Tuesday and is being investigated for an “unauthorized disclosure” of classified DOD information, an anonymous U.S. official told Reuters.
It’s unclear what leaked intelligence Caldwell is being investigated for, but he was wrapped up in last month’s Signalgate scandal, in which members of Donald Trump’s Cabinet discussed U.S. military plans to bomb the Houthis in Yemen in a Signal group chat that also happened to include The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg. Along with Caldwell, 18 Trump officials were presumed to be part of the chat, including Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and national security adviser Mike Walz.
The following week, the DOD released a memo requesting an investigation into the “recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information.”
“This investigation will commence immediately and culminate in a report to the Secretary of Defense,” the memo, written by Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, reads. “I expect to be informed immediately if this effort results in information identifying a party responsible for an unauthorized disclosure, and that such information will be referred to the appropriate criminal law enforcement entity for criminal prosecution.”
Caldwell’s investigation “remains ongoing,” the U.S. official told Reuters.
Trump’s Border Czar Has Chilling Threat for Every Democratic Leader
Tom Homan won’t let anyone stop him from deporting immigrants.
Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said Tuesday that leaders from cities and states with sanctuary policies could expect to face prosecution very soon.
A reporter outside of the White House asked Homan whether he believed that the leaders of sanctuary states and cities should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and possibly go to prison,” alleging that they’d violated law prohibiting U.S. citizens from transporting, smuggling, or harboring undocumented immigrants.
“Absolutely, and hold tight on that one,” Homan replied. “’Cus it’s coming. It’s coming.”
Sanctuary cities and states have policies in place that limit coordination and information sharing with federal immigration authorities about noncitizens. This allows noncitizens to be able to report crimes, acquire homes and jobs, and participate in society without fear of being deported.
ICE officials are still able to arrest undocumented immigrants in places with sanctuary polices, and if undocumented immigrants commit crimes, they are processed by local law enforcement similarly to how anyone else would be.
The Center for Immigration Studies, a conservative, anti-immigrant think tank, has identified 13 so-called sanctuary states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.
Trump repeatedly and vastly overstated the supposed dangers of sanctuary cities as part of his presidential campaign. At a rally in September, he announced his plan to eradicate sanctuary cities from the state of North Carolina, where there are none.
Last week, Trump said that he was working on a plan to withhold all federal funding for any city or state with sanctuary policies.
“No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
AOC Rakes In Millions From Small Donors as She Stands Up to Trump
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit a record fundraising haul. Democrats, take note.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $9.5 million this quarter, and none of it came from lobbyists or super PACs.
The New York congresswoman racked in donations from 266,000 individual donors, with each donation averaging about $21, marking this her strongest quarter to date, according to her campaign.
“I cannot convey enough how grateful I am to the millions of people supporting us with your time, resources, & energy,” she wrote in a post on X. “Your support has allowed us to rally people together at record scale to organize their communities.”
AOC’s funding haul no doubt sends a message to the Democratic Party—which is predominantly funded by billionaires—as it desperately tries to gain footing in the face of Donald Trump’s attack on federal funding, civil liberties, and the Constitution.
The 35-year-old has spent much of Trump’s first term accompanying Bernie Sanders on his Fighting Oligarchy Tour, which has drawn record-breaking crowds in red and blue states across the country. There’s been plenty of buzz about her future within the party, and she’s been floated as a potential replacement for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who decimated his reputation when he broke party lines and voted to pass the GOP’s disastrous stopgap spending bill last month.
“There is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters following Schumer’s decision. “And this is not just about progressive Democrats. This is across the board—the entire party.”
In a March CNN poll, the Democratic Party’s favorability dropped to an all-time low, with 47 percent of voters saying the party should be doing more to stop Trump’s agenda. Ten percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said AOC best represents the party’s values. In another poll for the 2028 New York primary released by Politico, AOC led Schumer by 19 points, a sign that Democratic constituents are desperately ready for someone new to rally behind.
Trump Press Secretary Admits Truth About Plan to Deport Citizens
Karoline Leavitt just confessed that there’s one major problem with Trump’s plan to deport Americans to prisons in El Salvador.
The Trump administration admitted Tuesday that it is still exploring whether sending American citizens to prison in El Salvador is actually legal.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said as much during Tuesday’s press briefing after Fox News’s Steve Doocy asked her if deporting American citizens to central American prisons was legal, or if the law needed to be changed. Leavitt’s response was vague and left the door wide open.
“Well, it’s another question that the president has raised. It’s a legal question that the president is looking into, and he talked about this yesterday with his meeting [with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele] in the Oval Office,” Leavitt responded. “He would only consider this if legal for Americans who are the most violent, egregious repeat offenders of crime who nobody in this room wants living in their communities.”
It’s a disturbing response, because no elected official should be willing to sell out Americans to be imprisoned in a foreign country, even if they are convicted criminals. During Trump’s meeting with Bukele Monday, he kept repeating that “homegrown criminals are next,” which would certainly violate the Constitution and lead to a protracted legal fight in federal court.
The Trump administration has already deported more than 200 people, most of them without criminal records, to El Salvador with no due process, claiming that they are gang members without any proof. In a particularly egregious case, Maryland construction builder Kilmar Abrego Garcia was sent to El Salvador’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, a prison notorious for human rights abuses, in what the U.S. government later called an “administrative error.”
Despite the Supreme Court ruling that Abrego Garcia should be returned to the U.S., the Trump administration has blatantly refused to do so, insisting with zero basis that Abrego Garcia is a violent gang member. Now it seems that Trump wants to introduce this same shoddy legal process to American citizens, shipping them thousands of miles away to a gulag where they’d have little, if any, rights.
Karoline Leavitt Crashes When Asked if Trump Is Abusing His Power
Donald Trump’s own words are coming back to bite him.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt could barely cobble together an answer Tuesday when asked to explain how Donald Trump’s executive order targeting specific individuals wasn’t an abuse of power.
Last week, Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate Chris Krebs, his former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency who was fired in November 2020 for publicly contradicting the president’s false claims of “massive voter fraud” in the presidential election that year.
Leavitt was clearly caught off guard during a press briefing when The New York Times’ White House correspondent Jonathan Swan asked about the hypocrisy of Trump’s order targeting Krebs.
“The president has long said that it would be an abuse of power for a president to direct prosecutors to investigate him. Last week, President Trump explicitly directed the Justice Department to scrutinize Chris Krebs to see if it can find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing,” asked Swan. “How is that not an abuse of power, to direct the Justice Department to look into an individual—a named individual?”
“Look, the president signed that executive order. It’s the position of the president in this White House that it’s well within his authority to do it, otherwise he wouldn’t have signed it. And he signed it, and that’s his policy,” Leavitt said.
According to Leavitt’s logic, Trump’s order to investigate Krebs was not an “abuse of power” for the simple fact that Trump was the one doing it. It doesn’t get more authoritarian than that.
Trump had previously railed against former President Joe Biden after Trump became the subject of multiple federal lawsuits and was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents and alleged election interference. Both cases have now been dismissed. Trump also claimed that Biden was “virtually leading” Trump’s hush-money case in New York, in which he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Trump Sends Desperate Message to Farmers as Tariffs War Gets Worse
American farmers are already feeling the shocks of Trump’s reckless tariffs war.
Donald Trump is scrambling to reassure farmers they’ll be protected from his volatile trade war with China.
“Our farmers are GREAT, but because of their GREATNESS, they are always put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China, whenever there is a Trade negotiation or, in this case, a Trade War,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday. “The same thing happened in my First Term,” he added, pointing to the $28 billion he spent bailing out farmers from his first trade war with China.
“I rewarded our farmers with a payment of $28 Billion Dollars, all through the China deal. It was a great transaction for the USA, until Crooked Joe Biden came in and didn’t enforce it.” In a press conference Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the Trump administration is considering a tariff bailout this time around too.
The president is urging farmers to grit their teeth as he tanks the economy with a staggering 145 percent tariff on Chinese goods. China imposed a 125 percent tariff on U.S. goods in retaliation, which will devastate American farm markets designed for export. American soybean farmers still haven’t recovered from losing one of their biggest markets in China during Trump’s first term.
For cattle ranchers, the tariffs will likely result in the loss of one of their biggest customers—they sold $1.6 billion worth of beef to China last year.
For decades, American farmers have been incentivized to grow commodity crops like soybeans, corn, wheat, and rice for export rather than for domestic production. It’s led to an incredibly monopolized food system, with only the largest farms able to compete. The tariffs will only make that monopoly worse. Input costs will go up, and small and midsize farms will be shut out of export markets.
“More than 20% of farm income comes from exports, and farmers rely on imports for crucial supplies like fertilizer and specialized tools,” the American Farm Bureau said in a statement earlier this month. “Tariffs will drive up the cost of critical supplies, and retaliatory tariffs will make American-grown products more expensive globally. The combination not only threatens farmers’ competitiveness in the short-term, but it may cause long-term damage by leading to losses in market share.”
The trade war comes as Trump has also made drastic cuts to crucial federal farming programs, a devastating blow to thousands of farmers navigating extreme weather events and unprecedented economic circumstances.
Trump’s words of advice to farmers as he ruins their livelihoods? Just hold on.
“China was brutal to our Farmers, I these Patriots to just hold on, and a great trade deal was made,” he wrote in his typo-ridden message. “The USA will PROTECT OUR FARMERS!!!”
JD Vance’s Lies About Wrongly Deported Man Get Even More Blatant
The vice president is lying about Kilmar Abrego Garcia—and starting petty internet fights about it.
JD Vance can’t stop insisting on the lie that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a dangerous gang member who can’t be returned to the United States from a prison in El Salvador.
The vice president got into an argument on X with musician and writer Mikel Jollet Tuesday morning over President Trump’s defiance of the Supreme Court’s ruling that the administration return Abrego Garcia. It all started when Vance posted that “the entire American media and left wing industrial complex has decided the most important issue today is that the Trump admin deported an MS-13 gang member (and illegal alien).”
Jollet responded shortly afterward, correcting Vance.
“No, the most important issue is that the Supreme Court ruled by a 9-0 decision that you must return him,” Jollet posted. “Trump is not a dictator or a king. He’s a president and a president must follow the Supreme Court’s ruling. If he does not, he must be removed from power. It’s that simple.”
Vance then doubled down, saying the U.S. is powerless to retrieve a “terrorist” from El Salvador, using a similar argument to what Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Monday and echoing the rest of the Trump administration’s quibbling over semantics.
“Are you proposing that we invade El Salvador to retrieve a gang member with no legal right to be in our country?” Vance responded. “Where in the Supreme Court’s decision does it require us to do that?”
Jollet’s reply left the vice president silent.
“No, the ruling states clearly that you are required to take steps to facilitate his return and update the court on your progress. You have plenty of tools at your disposal (diplomatic and otherwise) to do this without invading El Salvador,” the writer posted.
For the record, the Trump administration already admitted that it wrongly deported Abrego Garcia in court, yet Vance insists on pushing the lie that the building trades worker is in fact a violent gang member.
In fact, Vance and Trump are doubling down on purpose because they don’t want any deportation to be overturned, nor do they want to give a win to their opponents. They want immigrants in the U.S. to continue to live in fear and cement their absolute power, even if it means destroying the Constitution’s separation of powers and becoming a dictatorship.
Trump Eyes Next Victims for the Chopping Block: Entire Embassies
Donald Trump continues his disastrous push to shrink America’s global footprint.
Donald Trump’s administration is planning to shutter U.S. embassies around the world, continuing to dilute American soft power in its latest effort to shrink the federal workforce.
A memorandum that was part of a broader budget for 2026 that is due to the Office of Budget Management Tuesday outlined a plan to close 10 embassies and 17 consulates, according to Punchbowl News. This includes U.S. missions in Eritrea, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Scotland, and South Sudan, as well as five outposts in France and two in Germany.
In Canada, U.S. consulates in Halifax and Montreal would be significantly downsized, according to the document. The consolidation of U.S. embassies in Canada comes as relations have rapidly deteriorated after Trump announced steep tariffs on aluminum, steel, cars, and autoparts.
The memo stated that the targets for downsizing “were evaluated based on feedback from regional bureaus and the interagency, consular workload, cost per [U.S. direct hire] billet, condition of facilities, and security ratings.”
The State Department is also planning to “reduce or eliminate” its footprint in Mogadishu, Somalia, due to a “non-permissive environment,” according to the memo. Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social Monday that the U.S. would continue to “support the Somali People” against the Houthis attempting to “embed” there. The American mission in Mogadishu is the only U.S. outpost in the country.
State Department officials also pitched closing the America’s Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad because it was “by far” the most expensive.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has yet to sign off on the reductions, but the recommendations were reportedly made by José Cunningham, who has served as the undersecretary for management at the State Department since April 5.
Last month, Politico reported that the Trump administration was planning to cut the State Department’s budget by nearly half, zeroing out the funding for programs to promote democratic processes and counter drug trafficking, and shuttering up to three dozen embassies. This proposal would shrink the department’s budget from $54.4 billion in 2025 to $28.4 billion in 2026.
The New York Times had previously reported that senior State Department officials had drawn up plans to close a dozen consulates overseas as soon as the summer, and were considering wider shutdowns. Roughly 700 State Department employees, including 450 career diplomats, resigned just within Trump’s first two months in office.
