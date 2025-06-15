Mum shares why she always dresses kids in matching outfits at the airport (2025)

Travelling with young children is a stressful experience - but one mum has shared her 'ultimate hacks' to make it a bit easier. In a video, a mum-of-two has shared the six travel hacks she uses each time she boards a plane with her children, saying they'll help you end your trip with a smile.

To start, the mum, who is known as @soberishmom on TikTok, says she makes sure to dress her children in "loud, matching outfits" so she can keep track of them and show others they're part of a family unit.

That's not the only advice she issued to fellow parents – as the travel fan recommended packing plenty of snacks. She added: "Everyone gets a lollipop to stop their ears from popping at take off and landing.

"The holy grail of all toddler travel tips is this snack box. Flight attendants 100% of the time ask me where I get these from. They fit perfectly on the plane trays and I always pack them with super fun snacks so it kills almost an hour every time."

To add to this, she says she brings gel clings, otherwise known as puffy stickers, for her children to stick on the plane windows and on the back of seats. She says they're easy to remove and do not leave any marks behind.

Sharing two 'obvious' hacks, she also makes sure to pack colouring books and tablets to keep her children entertained throughout the flight.

The mum added that it's important to make sure their headphones fit and do not cause any discomfort before boarding the plane – as it can make or break their tablet time.

Mum's travel essentials for children

  • Matching outfits for kids
  • Something to suck on during take off and landing
  • Snack boxes
  • Stickers and activity books
  • Headphones that fit nicely

Commenting on her post, one user said: "The matching outfits are essential for our crazies on bingo travel days! We do tops now since two are older, but this is super helpful!"

Another user added: "Love the matching outfit tips! We always try to dress our toddler in bright colours so we see him easily."

A third user said: "Made a note of all of these! Thank you."

One more user added: "We need those snack boxes. they're huge! I bought some and they were almost miniature."

Another user said: "I love our toddler Ride-on carry-on. My son love to ride his luggage through the airport and it's faster to get through."

However, some users shared their concerns over her idea to dish out lollipops when taking off and landing, claiming it's a choking hazard, especially if there's turbulence and children start to panic.

One user said: "As a ex air hostess, lollipops are our nightmares due to choking."

Another user added: Popcorn when flying, my toddler loves it. But it scares me because I've heard it's dangerous."

