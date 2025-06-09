Mum told she's setting son up for 'lifelong issues' with highly unusual name (2025)

A mum-to-be has been slammed for her plans to give her son a very unusual middle name, as people have told her she'll be setting the boy up for a 'lifetime of issues'

Paying tribute to a loved one by naming a child after them is quite common, but one mum's choice has raised eyebrows. It's not unusual for parents to name their children after deceased family members, such as grandparents or siblings, as a heartfelt homage.

However, one mother-to-be is being advised to think twice about the name she intends for her son, as it involves naming him after herself. The expectant mum isn't just considering passing on her first name; she wants her son's name to signify that he will "always love" his mother - so has come up with an unusual moniker.

A Reddit user, who claims to be a friend of the pregnant woman, shared her astonishment upon learning what her friend plans to name her baby - warning that it could lead to a "lifetime of issues" for the boy.

The person didn't reveal the child's chosen first name but mentioned that the mother wishes to bestow the middle name "Mamasboy" - alternatively spelt as "mama's boy."

The post read: "Ever since she found out she was having a boy, she's been ecstatic, and I'm happy for her. However, with knowing the gender comes the baby name discussion.

"She always wanted a son, and the chosen first name is kinda normal, but she wants the baby's LEGAL middle name to be 'Mamasboy' or 'Mommysboy' ([she says this is the] 'fancier spelling'). So, for example, he would be named Liam Mamasboy Cook."

The mother asserted that she wants her son to "always remember who his first and biggest love is", which was the driving force behind the unconventional middle name. However, when a friend suggested it might not be a wise choice due to potential bullying at school, she reacted strongly.

The poster added: "When I asked her why she would name her child that, she said that her son should 'always remember who his first and biggest love is' and that the name would help with that. I told her that kids of every age can be ruthless bullies, and if his name was read aloud to the class or something, he might get bullied."

Those commenting on the post sided with the woman. Many predicted the unfortunate lad would be "miserable" and would likely change his middle name as soon as he reached an age where he could do so.

One individual commented: "That baby is going to be miserable and is gonna end up legally changing his name. Can't she like settle on maybe having the middle name be MB or something? Anything to soften the blow."

Another added: "She's going to give him lifelong issues with that kind of inappropriate level of obsession. Her kid isn't even born, and she's already projecting emotions on him that are going to cause problems later in life. The comment about being his first love makes me wanna puke."

Another comment on the topic shared a different perspective, juxtaposing other forms of expressing maternal love with the act of naming: "There are so many other ways to express the undying love between mother and child. Because a mother's love is supposed to be selfless. If you do your job right, they want to be in your lives after 18. A name does not matter and can be legally changed."

In the UK, altering your middle name is a simple process managed by deed poll. The UK Deed Poll Office confirms that modifications to one's middle name are commonplace, counting as "among the most common" requests they receive annually. They state there are "no formal restrictions" in either adding or changing your middle name.

To change your middle name, simply apply for a deed poll and choose a new middle name. After receiving your deed poll, it becomes straightforward to amend key personal documents such as your passport and driving licence.