My Husband’s Loyalty to His Mother Is Destroying Our Marriage—And I’m Ready to Walk Away (2025)

“Hello Bright Side,

You hear stories like this and think, that won’t beme. You believe love will bestronger, that your partner will always have your back. Ibelieved that, too. But after ten years ofmarriage, I’m realizing something much harder toswallow: myhusband’s loyalty tohis mother isslowly erasing our life together.

10years ofmarriage—and myMIL still decides everything. Recently, she decided we’re moving into her basement sowecan becloser toher.

IwishI were exaggerating. The first time she brought itup, itwas slipped into conversation like acasual joke. ‘I’m thinking ofsprucing upthe basement,’ she said, while stirring her tea. ‘You know, just incase you two want tobecloser sometime soon.’

Ilaughed. Nervously. Surely that wasn’t real. Just another one ofher strange little power plays—she’s full ofthem.”