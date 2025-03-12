My Talking Panda's Gold Run 2: Rise of the Crossover (2025)

- History
- Talk (0)
My Talking Panda's Gold Run 2: Rise of the Crossover is a 2022 American live-action/2D/3D/8-Bit/Hybrid computer traditional animated fantasy-romantic-musical-action-black slapstick comedy film and a sequel to the first 1988 film of My Talking Panda's Gold Run. It will be produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, Touchstone Pictures in association with Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, 20th Century Studios, Walden Media, Media Rights Capital, Reliance Entertainment, Tencent Pictures, Wanda Pictures, Zemeckis's ImageMovers, Reliance Entertainment, Lucas's Lucasfilm, Kennedy's The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Johnson and Bergman's T-Street Productions, Shearmur's Allison Shearmur Productions, Stuber's Bluegrass Films, Pascal's Pascal Pictures, and Rhimes' Shondaland, distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures under its Walt Disney Pictures label. The film will be THX-certified and presented in Cinemascope, 3D Disney Digital 3D, Real D 3D, IMAX, IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and ScreenX. My Talking Panda's Gold Run 2: Rise of the Crossover the album "Toons" and "ToonTown Step". The film will be released on September 14, 2022 in Theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access with Netflix & Bautista Lojo Switch with Premier Access. The movie shared the plot from The Peanuts Movie, The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Toy Story 1-4, Avengers Films, Encanto, The Angry Birds Movie 1-2, Radioland Murders, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, Trolls: World Tour, Space Jam, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Tom & Jerry (2021), Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), Paw Patrol: The Movie, Ralph Breaks The Internet, Free Guy, Ready Player One, Pixels, Cool World, Enchanted, The Muppets, The YouTube Movie, Dick Figures: The Movie, Ted 1-2, Battle for Dream Island: The Movie, VRChat: The Movie, The PopplioTheSeaLion Est. 2020 Movie, BFLT & LC Movie Meetup: The Movie 1-2-3, The Braden S. Movie and the TV show "On The Air".
The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis ("Romancing the Saga", "Back to the Future", "My Talking Panda's Gold Run"), Steven Spielberg ("Jaws", "E.T.", "Indiana Jones", "Jurassic Park"), and Lawrence Guterman ("Cats & Dogs", "Son of The Mask"), produced by Rian Johnson ("Knives Out"), Ram Bergman ("Knives Out", "Star Wars The Last Jedi"), Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy", "Private Practice", "Scandal", "How to Get Away with Murder"), Scott Stuber, Jason Clark, Allison Shearmur ("Cinderella" (2015), "Rouge One: A Star Wars Story", "Solo: A Star Wars Story", "The One and Only Ivan"), Amy Pascal ("Ghostbusters" (2016), "Spider-Man: Homecoming", "Spider-Man: Far From Home", "Little Women" (2019)), Roy Conli, Osnat Shurer, Peter Del Vecho, and Clark Spencer, written by Andy Fickman ("Parental Guidance"), Matt Lieberman ("The Christmas Chronicles"), Karey Kirkpatrick ("The Spiderwick Chronicles"), Jeffery Price, Peter S. Seaman, David Lindsay-Abaire ("Rise of The Guardians", "Poltergeist (2015)"), Chris Columbus (the "Home Alone" films), Kenya Barris ("Black-ish", "Grown-ish", "The Witches"), and Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit") with storywriters Erik Von Wodtke, Eyal Podell & Jonathon E. Stewart ("The Angry Birds Movie 2"), and John Gatins ("Real Steel", "Power Rangers (2017)", "Flight (2012)"), John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein ("The Incredible Burt Wonderstone", "Vacation (2015)", "Game Night"), and Christina Hodson ("Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"), Maya Forbes & Wallace Wolodarsky ("A Dog's Purpose"), and features an ensemble cast including Crispin Glover (TV's "American Gods"), Kathryn Newton ("Pokémon Detective Pikachu"), Julia Roberts ("Erin Brockovich"), Harrison Ford ("Star Wars"), Peter Dinklage ("Pixels"), Kristen Bell ("Frozen", "The Good Place"), Hank Azaria ("The Simpsons"), Usher ("The Faculty"), Masi Oka ("Heroes"), Jorge Garcia ("The Wedding Ringer", TV's "Lost"), Suki Waterhouse ("Assassination Nation"), Kelly Marie Tran ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), Maisie Williams ("The New Mutants"), Jason Isaacs (the "Harry Potter" films, TV's "The OA"), Tom Felton (the "Harry Potter" films), Julian Dennison ("Deadpool 2"), Bill Barretta ("The Muppets", "The Happytime Murders"), Kurt Russell ("The Christmas Chronicles"), Goldie Hawn ("The Christmas Chronicles"), Finlay Wojtak-Hissong ("The Banana Splits Movie"), Francesca Capaldi ("The Peanuts Movie"), Jemaine Clement ("What We Do in the Shadows"), Joel McHale (TV's "Community"), Charles Fleischer, Kathleen Turner, Samantha Morton ("Minority Report"), Bill Irwin ("Interstellar"), Ethan Slater & Danny Skinner ("SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical"), Kristin Chenoweth ("My Little Pony: The Movie"), Billie Eilish, Michael Lerner ("Blank Check", "Radioland Murders"), Jonathan Mangum (TV's "Let's Make a Deal"), Alfred Molina ("Ralph Breaks the Internet"), Michael Weatherly (TV's "NCIS", "Bull"), Daniel Stewart Sherman (TV's "Gotham"), Keith Lee ("The Main Event"), The New Day (Kofi, Big E & Xavier), Greg Cipes ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"), Scott Menville (TV's "Spider-Man"), Khary Payton ("The Walking Dead"), Tara Strong (the "My Little Pony" franchise), Hynden Walch ("Adventure Time with Finn & Jake"), Ozioma Akagha (TV's "Marvel's Inhumans"), Frank Welker (the "Transformers" franchise), Will Forte ("Booksmart", TV's "The Last Man on Earth"), Mark Wahlberg ("The Fighter", "The Departed"), Gina Rodriguez ("Deepwater Horizon", TV's "Jane the Virgin"), Zac Efron ("The Greatest Showman", the "Neighbors" franchise), Amanda Seyfried (the "Mamma Mia!" films, "Ted 2"), Kiersey Clemons ("Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising", TV's "Angie Tribeca"), Ken Jeong ("Crazy Rich Asians", "The Hangover" trilogy), Grey DeLisle-Griffin, Kate Micucci, Roger Craig Smith, and John Cleese (Monty Python).
My Talking Panda's Gold Run 2: Rise of the Crossover was released in the United States on September 14, 2022. Like the first film, The sequel received generally positive reviews and grossed US$3.009 billion worldwide.
Before the release of the sequel, a third film was in development and will set to release on December 24, 2024.
In Characterville 2022, Almost 75 years after the events of the first film along with the murder of Marvin Acme in 1947, Maroon Cartoon Studio (now Maroon Entertainment Studio) is now run by Eddie Valiant and his son Daniel. When Judge Doom is mysteriously revived along with a new boss except in fact it is the cousin of the son of Judge Doom united with Various Villains, and the army of Toon Patrol, who created the Superweapon, So Roger Rabbit and all the other toons must team up with the Valiants to stop them from taking over Characterville along with the second coming of the Dip.
In Characterville, the vibrant metropolis that was once Toontown, the Valiant family carries the legacy of their legendary patriarch, Eddie Valiant. Eddie, now immortalized alongside his beloved detective father, has built a sprawling entertainment empire, Maroon Entertainment Studio, passed down through generations.
At the helm are Eddie's children, Daniel, Jo, and Lily, along with their aunt Heddy's clan: Chase, Alexa, and Charlie Anaya. Together, they navigate the bustling city, where toons and humans coexist in a chaotic harmony.
However, fate takes a sinister turn when Judge Doom, the nemesis Eddie had vanquished decades ago, emerges from the shadows. Resurrected by his corrupt sons, Wacky and Doom Jr., Doom allies himself with Lucius DeGeraldson and Stuart Snyder, two unscrupulous businessmen bent on exploiting Characterville. They form a formidable alliance with cunning con-artist Smart Tuckus and a menacing and enigmatic army of weasels known as Toon Patrol 2.0.
Their sinister weapon, the Superweapon, an advanced iteration of the infamous Dip machine, poses an existential threat to Characterville. Amidst the impending disaster, a group of intrepid toons emerges as a lifeline: My Talking Panda, Talking Pig Oinky, Talking Paul the Panda, and Benny the Cab.
As the toons rally for a televised music extravaganza, Panda, Oinky, and the Valiant family embark on a covert mission, along with a young spy named Scarlett Mason and an aspiring magazine journalist named Ninalene Jewel, to thwart the Superweapon. Their path leads them through treacherous landscapes, outwitting Toon Patrol 2.0 agents and uncovering Doom's treacherous scheme.
Meanwhile, at the grand revue, pandemonium ensues as Hollywood icons, unaware of the toons' plans, descend upon the same studio. A frenzied chase unfolds, cascading across the country, before a moment of revelation.
Amidst the chaos, the toons and humans stumble upon a simple truth: laughter and harmony could overcome adversity. With newfound resolve, they unite against Doom and his cohorts.
A chaotic battle erupts, where toon antics meet human ingenuity, culminating in the destruction of the Superweapon. Doom and his allies lay vanquished, their plots shattered by the power of unity and laughter.
As the sun rises on a new era, Characterville and Hollywood celebrate their triumph. The bonds between toons and humans deepens, forging an unbreakable bond that ensured the vibrancy and magic of both worlds would endure for generations to come.
Main characters: Heroes and Villains[]
- Daniel Valiant (Main Protagonist)
- Scarlett Mason (Other Main Protagonist)
- Ninalene Jewel (Daniel's Love Interest)
- My Talking Panda (Deuteragonist)
- Talking Pig Oinky (Tritagonist)
- Captain Cleaver (Daniel's Assistant)
- Talking Paul the Panda
- Lenny the RV
- Talking Bruce
- Eddie Valiant
- Heddy Valiant
- Chase Valiant
- Alexa Valiant
- Jo Valiant
- Lily Valiant
- Charlie Anaya-Mason
- Dolores
- Shang Yu
- Bridget Rowan
- Richard Davenport
- Edward Yamashita
- Vera Kebaya
- Papo Ilham
- Kayla Kaniya Kaifah
- Kano Kafka Muhammad
- Lisa Jewel
- Ted Holt
- Dr. Max Rivera
- Robert Watts
- Vladja
- Bugs Bunny
- Mickey Mouse
- Chip & Dale, Monterey Jack, Gadget Hackwrench, Zipper, Ugly Sonic, DJ Herzogenaurach - Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Peter B. Parker/Spider Man, Miles Morales/Ultimate Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Peter Parker/Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker & SP//dr, Peter Porker/Spider-Ham - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Count Dracula, Mavis Dracula, Jonathan Loughran, Dennis Dracula-Loughran, Frankenstein, Wayne Werewolf, Griffin the Invisible Man, Murray the Mummy, Blobby, Vlad Dracula, Eunice Stein, Wanda Werewolf, Winnie Winnie, Puppy, Blobby's son, Blobby's Dog, Mike Loughran, Linda Loughran, Abraham Van Helsing, Ericka Van Helsing, Other Monsters of Hotel Transylvania - Hotel Transylvania/Hotel Transylvania 2/Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation/Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania
- Kermit the Frog, Scooter, Walter, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Rizzo the Rat, Pepe the King Prawn, Beaker, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Animal, Dr. Teeth, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, Statler and Waldorf - "The Muppets" franchise
- Boy, Girl, Dog, Cat, Mouse, Cheese - Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese (2019 TV series)
- Billy, Jean-Claude the Worm, Suzie the Stone Marten - Billy the Cowboy Hamster
- Mixo, Mustard, Ollie, Pamela, Petula, Raoul - The Miniwhats
- Characterville's Super Legion
- Detective Pikachu - Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
- Charlie Brown, Sally Brown, Linus Van Pelt, Lucy Van Pelt, Schroeder, Snoopy, Woodstock, Marcie, Peppermint Patty, Pig Pen, Little Red Haired Girl, Fifi, Spike and others - "Peanuts" franchise
- Audrey, Dot and Lotta - Harvey Girls Forever!
- Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup, Bliss - Powerpuff Girls
- Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Bumblebee - Teen Titans Go!
- K.O., Dendy, Enid, Radicles/Rad - OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes
- Unikitty, Puppycorn, Dr. Fox, Hawkodile, Richard - Unikitty!
- Diana Prince, Babs Gordon, Kara Danvers, Zee Zatara, Jessica Cruz, Karen Beecher - DC Super Hero Girls
- Lincoln Loud, Clyde McBride, Liam Hunnicutt, Zach Gurdle, Rusty Spokes, Stella Zhau, Ronnie Anne, Sid Chang, Adelaide Chang, Nikki, Casey, Sameer, Lori Loud, Bobby Santiago, Leni Loud, Luna Loud, Sam Sharp, Mazzy, Sully, Luan Loud, Benny Stein, Lynn Loud Jr., Lana Loud, Lola Loud, Lisa Loud - The Loud House/The Casagrandes
- Clemmie, Tango, Bud - Camp Halohead
- Lightbulb, Test Tube, Fan, Baseball, Knife, Microphone, Suitcase, Balloon, Nickel - Inanimate Insanity
- Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Venus, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Saturn, Sailor Uranus, Sailor Neptune, Sailor Pluto, Sailor Chibi Moon, Tuxedo Mask, Luna, Diana, Artemis - Sailor Moon
- Ash Ketchum, Mallow, Lana, Kiawe, Sophocles, Lillie - Pokémon
- Ruby, Garnet, Sapphie - Jewelpet
- Bautista Lojo the Stickman, Candy - Bautista Lojo & Friends
- My Melody, Kuromi, Baku - Onegai My Melody
- Ron, Barney - Ron's Gone Wrong
- Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, Mr. Piranha, Mrs. Tarantula, Diane Foxington - The Bad Guys
- Sonic, Tails, Knuckles - Sonic the Hedgehog
- Kevin, Bob, Stuart, Otto - Minions/Minions: The Rise Of Gru
- Villain Doom (Main Antagonist) (Leader of Toon Patrol 2.0)
- Wacky Doom Jr. (Main Antagonist)
- Charles Dastardly (Other Main Antagonist, Wacky Doom Jr.'s Sidekick)
- Sam Songbird (Third Main Antagonist, Charles Dastardly and Wacky Doom Jr.'s Sidekick)
- Sweet Pete (Fourth Main Antagonist)
- Odeysseus (Fifth Main Antagonist)
- Lucius DeGeraldson (Secondary Main Antagonist, Former Antagonist at the End)
- Smart Tuckus (Secondary Antagonist)
- Muttley and The Grand Guignol (A Babysitter's Guide for Monster Hunting) (Other Secondary Antagonists)
- Belsnickel (The Christmas Chronicles) (Former Antagonist at the End)
- Darth Vader (Former Antagonist at the End)
- Oscar the Grouch (Former Major Antagonist at the End)
- Darth Maul (Minor Antagonist)
- Ernie the Giant Chicken (Other Minor Antagonist)
- Captain S. Putty (Supporting Antagonist)
- Bjornson the Cheesemonger (Supporting Antagonist)
- Bob the Viking (Supporting Antagonist)
- Jimmy the Polar Bear (Supporting Antagonist)
- Professor Rupert Marmalade (The Bad Guys)
- Phil Phillips (The Happytime Murders) (Former Antagonist at the end)
- Judge Doom (post-credit scene)
- Toon Patrol 2.0 included: The Weasels
- Smartass (pictured and post-credit scene)
- Greasy (Former Antagonist at the End)
- Wheezy
- Stupid (Former Antagonist at the End)
- Psycho
- Slimy
- Muscleslayer (Former Antagonist at the End)
- Flasher
- Fearless
- Crazy
- Olly
- Dizzy
- Sleazy
- Scummy
- Smooth Talker/Smoother
- Sheriff
- Ninja
- Itchy
- Widget
- Snatchy
- Twitchy
- Messy
- Rusty
- Stretchy
- Crunchy
- Glitchy
- Annoying
- Spotty
- Strongy (Former Antagonist at the End)
- Scary
- Dummy
- Noisy
- Dusty (Former Antagonist at the End)
- Nerdlucks/Monstars (False Antagonists)
- The Goon Squad (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
- Snaggle, Roscoe and Jimmy (former antagonists at the end)
- Rotten Robots
- Kriegstaffebots
- Capicola Gang
- Rabbids (former antagonists at the end)
- Stormtroopers
- SuperM, Got7, WayV, NCT U, Ateez, ONEUS, VITZY, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, Astro
- Innovative Online Industries (IOI)/The Sixers
- Queen Beryl (Sailor Moon)
- Queen Nehelenia (Sailor Moon)
- Plankton (SpongeBob Squarepants)
- Dr. Doofenshmirtz (Phineas and Ferb) (former antagonist at the end)
- Pete
- Chick Hicks (Cars)
- Jackson Storm (Cars 3)
- Lotso (Toy Story 3)
- Professor Finbarr Calamitous (Jimmy Neutron)
- The Dazzlings (My Little Pony/Equestria Girls)
- Vlad (Danny Phantom)
- Gladion (Pokémon)
- Pachorra
- Evil Diana (Jewelpet)
- Joel Lojo, Alina Lojo, Evil Candy (Bautista Lojo & Friends)
- Team Rocket (Pokémon)
- Denzel Crocker (The Fairly OddParents)
- Master Doom (Unikitty!)
- Lord Dominator (Wander Over Yonder)
- Vilgax (Ben 10)
- Hex (Ben 10)
- Charmcaster (Ben 10)
- Gary (Yakkity Yak)
- Crazy Joe (Kaput and Zosky: The Ultimate Obliterators)
- And more (except Slade, he's in prison)
Other Characters from Various Studios & Companies[]
- Main article: My Talking Panda's Gold Run 2: Rise of the Crossover/List of Characters
Cast
- Ringo Starr - The Narrator
- Crispin Glover - Daniel Valiant, Fifi (Open Season)
- Nicholas Coombe - Young Daniel Valiant
- Kathryn Newton - Scarlett Mason
- McKenna Grace - Young Scarlett Mason
- Bautista Lojo - Bautista Lojo the Stickman, Chase Valiant [Heddy's son]
- Kate Moyer - Alexa Valiant [Heddy's daughter]
- Harrison Ford - Lucius DeGeraldson, Rooster, Indiana Jones, Han Solo, Charles F. Muntz
- Charles Fleischer - My Talking Panda, Boris (Balto), Dweeb
- Jim Hanks - Talking Pig Oinky
- Julia Roberts - Ninalene Jewel, Hova, Smurfwillow
- Adam Driver - Wacky Doom Jr., Kylo Ren
- Jason Isaacs - Thundarr the Barbarian, Flip, Billy Butcher
- Chris Kattan - Bunnicula
- Brian Kimmet - Harold (Bunnicula)
- Monie Mon - Marsha
- Jake Johnson - Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, Grouchy Smurf
- Asher Blinkoff - Dennis Dracula-Loughran
- Jim Carrey - Villain Doom, The Riddler, Cable Guy, Count Olaf, Ebenezer Scrooge, Ghost of Christmas Past, Ghost of Christmas Present, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Horton the Elephant
- Bret Iwan - Mickey Mouse/Sorcerer Mickey
- Kaitlyn Robrock - Minnie Mouse, Clara Cluck, Princess (101 Dalmatians), Vibble
- Tony Anselmo - Donald Duck
- Tress MacNeille - Daisy Duck, Chip Maplewood [chipmunk voice], Gadget Hackwrench, Mrs. Jumbo, Anastasia Tremaine, Si & Am, Aunt Sarah, Merryweather, Duchess (101 Dalmatians), Fang, Lady Avarius, Agnes Skinner, Belle (The Simpsons), Brandine Spuckler, Ms. Brunella Pommelhorst, Cookie Kwan, Dolph Starbeam, Eleanor Abernathy/Crazy Cat Lady, Evelyn Peters, Gino Terwilliger, Lindsey Naegle, Lunchlady Dora Freedman, Manjula Nahasapeemapetilon, Mrs. Alice Glick, Poor Violet, Xoxchitla, Adil Hoxha, Bashir bin Laden, Carol "Mom" Miller, Linda van Schoonhoven, Ndhd, Humphrey the Hippo, Wilma Flintstone, Rosie XB-500, Dot Warner, Hello Nurse, Sasha (Animaniacs), Kiki (Animaniacs), Billie (Animaniacs), Frau Hassenfeffer, Gina Embryo, Mindy's Mother, Mary Hartless, Miss Flamiel, Marita Hippo, Prunella Flundergust, The World's Oldest Woman, Thelma, Marcia the Martian, Little Red Riding Hood (Looney Tunes), Toast, Cho-Cho (Histeria!), Susanna Suquehanna, Pepper Mills, Molly Pitcher, Colleen, Deputy Mayor Calico "Callie" Briggs, Grandma Gertie, Hoodsey Bishop, Lulu "Little Lulu" Moppet, Sweet Polly Purebred, Carol (Dilbert), Kenny (The Animatrix), G-Fox (cameo)
- Bill Farmer - Goofy Goof, Pluto, Horace Horsecaller, Practical Pig, Sleepy (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Doc (The 7D), Sir Yipsalot, Hopediah "Hop Pop" Plantar, Willie (Horton Hears a Who!)
- Jason Marsden - Maximilian "Max" Goof, Lampwick, Tino Tonitini, Kovu, Shnookums, Danger Duck, Hack Smashnikov, Funso, Michael (Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue), Nermal, Chester McBadbat, Thackery Binx
- Jim Cummings - Peg-Leg Pete, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Big Bad Wolf (Silly Symphonies), Humphrey the Bear, Mr. Stork, Dopey Crow, Cheshire Cat, Walrus (Alice in Wonderland), Tony (Lady and the Tramp), Boris (Lady and the Tramp), Colonel, Dirty Dawson, Colonel Hathi, King Louie, Kaa, Flunkey, King Triton, Razoul, Ed (The Lion King), Nessus, Ray (The Princess and the Frog), Julius, Negaduck, Monterey Jack, Fat Cat (Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers), Professor Norton Nimnul, Bonkers D. Bobcat, Detective Lucky Piquel, Zummi Gummi, Wormwood, Maurice the Gorilla, Norman (Marsupilami), Minister (Spaceballs), Beaky Buzzard, Psy-Crow, Bob the Killer Goldfish, Barnyard Dawg, Cool Cat, Marc Anthony, Sam Sheepdog, Yoyo Dodo, Nasty Canasta, Blacque Jacque Shellacque, Colonel Shuffle, Bushwacker Bob, Wendal T. Wolf, Buddy Boar, Meathead Cat, Butch Dog, Uncle Pecos, Loopy De Loop, Country, Fleegle, Morocco Mole, Fuzzy Lumpkins, Lord Boxman, Herman, Cat (CatDog), Ultra-Lord, Skrawl, Steele, Hernán Cortés, Luca (Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas), Porky Pine, Mr. Bumpy, Captain Fred, Lord Mayor, Weildson the Kniving Cat, Ocula
- Chris Diamantopoulos - Classic Mickey Mouse, Drake Mallard/Darkwing Duck, Ezekiel "Tug" Tugbottom, Frank Heffley, Sasquatch (Zombies), Ched, Pawter, Zimples, Sean-Anemone, Mouse (Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm), Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic, Storkules, Unicorn (Go Away, Unicorn!), Moe Howard
- David Nowlin - Lenny the RV
- Suki Waterhouse - Vera Kebaya
- Kayla Kaniya Kaifah - Herself
- Kano Kafka Muhammad - Himself
- Faran Tahir - Papo Ilham
- Maisie Williams - Lisa Jewel
- Tom Felton - The Grand Guignol
- Peter Dinklage - Smart Tuckus, Mighty Eagle, Phil Betterman, Hornacle, Captain Gutt
- Ashley Rickards - Shang Yu [the Gemini Agent from Russia]
- Kurt Russell - Eddie Valiant [Dolores' husband, Daniel's father & Heddy's brother] (he previously played by Bob Hoskins in the first film)
- Goldie Hawn - Dolores [Eddie's wife & Daniel's mother] (she previously played by Joanna Cassidy in the first film)
- Betsy Brantley - Heddy Valiant [Eddie's sister]
- Finlay Wojtak-Hissong - Jo Valiant [Daniel's little brother]
- Francesca Angelucci Capaldi - Lily Valiant [Daniel's little sister], The Little Red-Haired Girl
- Annette Bening - Charlie Anaya-Mason [Scarlett's grandmother]
- Jemaine Clement - C.B. Maroon [R.K. Maroon's son], Nigel (Rio), Tamatoa, Professor Koontz, Talking Horse
- Joel McHale - Lt. Santino [Eddie's friend] (he previously played by Richard LeParmentier in the first film), Himself
- Ethan Hawke - Richard Davenport
- Robin Wright - Bridget Rowan, Fan Scrooge, Belle (A Christmas Carol)
- Daniel Stewart Sherman - Ted Holt
- Jorge Garcia - Robert Watts, Hugo "Hurley" Reyes
- Michael Weatherly - Dr. Max Rivera
- Christopher Guest - Slamfist, Scratch-It
- Da'Vone McDonald - Jimmy the Polar Bear
- Sam Rockwell - Mr. Wolf, Darwin (G-Force), Ivan
- Marc Maron - Mr. Snake
- Billy Porter - Sgt. Mickey
- Drew Carey - Sgt. Rosenbaum, Crank Casey, Himself
- George Gray - Himself
- Rachel Reynolds - Herself
- Manuela Arbeláez - Herself
- Amber Lancaster - Herself
- James O'Halloran - Himself
- Devin Goda - Himself
- Alexis Gaube - Herself
- Steve Harvey - Himself
- Rubin Ervin - Himself
- Marco Antonio Regil - Himself
- Oscar Isaac - Charles Dastardly, Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Gomez Addams, Poe Dameron
- Chloë Grace Moretz - Wednesday Addams, Kayla Forester
- Bette Midler - Grandmama, Winifred Sanderson, Herself
- Javon Walton - Pugsley Addams
- Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods - Morris, Zoltan & Slater
- Morgan Deare - Bongo the Gorilla
- Scott McCord - Talking Paul the Panda [normal voice]
- April Winchell - Baby Herman's Mother, Talking Paul the Panda [panda voice], Clarabelle Cow, Peg Pete, Hyacinth Hippo, Queen of Hearts, Dilandra "Dyl" Piquel, Miss Muriel Finster, Tanya Vanderflock, Mookie, Lydia Pearson, Sherrie Spleen, Sylvia (Wander Over Yonder), Black Heron
- June Foray - Squaw, Grammi Gummi, Lena Hyena, Wheezy Weasel (archival recordings)
- Laura Fraser - Miz Beaver
- Keith Scott - Dudley Do-Right
- Jocelyn Blue - Nerdluck Pound
- June Melby - Nerdluck Bang
- Catherine Reitman - Nerdluck Bupkus
- Charity James - Nerdluck Blanko, Kelly Generic
- Colleen Wainwright - Nerdluck Nawt, Sniffles
- Joey Camen - Monster Bang, Slash
- T.K. Carter - Monster Nawt
- Darnell Suttles - Monster Pound
- Steve Kahela - Monster Blanko
- Klay Thompson - Wet-Fire
- Anthony Davis - The Brow
- Damian Lillard - Chronos
- Diana Taurasi - White Mamba
- Nneka Ogwumike - Arachnneka
- Theresa Randle - Juanita Jordan (archival footage)
- Manner Washington - Jeffrey Jordan
- Eric Gordon - Marcus Jordan
- Penny Bae Bridges - Jasmine Jordan
- Thom Barry - James Jordan
- Cedric Joe - Dominic "Dom" James
- Ceyair J. Wright - Darius James
- Harper Leigh Alexander - Xosha James
- Xosha Roquemore - Shanice James
- Khris Davis - Malik (Space Jam)
- Dee Bradley Baker & Brian Drummond - Snaggle (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting)
- Fred Tatasciore & Mark Gibbon - Roscoe (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting)
- Nika Futterman & Nicole Provost - Jimmy (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting)
- Tamara Smart - Kelly Ferguson
- Oona Laurence - Liz Lerue
- Alessio Scalzotto - Victor Colletti
- Indya Moore - Peggy Drood
- Ian Ho - Jacob Zellman
- Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson - Berna Vincent
- Lynn Masako Cheng - Cassie Zhen
- Ty Consiglio - Curtis Critter
- Ashton Arbab - Tommy (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting)
- Anisa Harris - Deanna
- Crystal Balint - Alexa Ferguson
- Cameron Bancroft - Pete Ferguson
- Ricky He - Jesper Huang
- Kelcey Mawema - Veronica Preston
- Tamsen McDonough - Mrs. Zellman
- Momona Tamada - Babysitter from Japan
- José Giménez-Zapiola - Babysitter from Argentina
- Mithila Palkar - Babysitter from India
- Judah Lewis - Teddy Pierce
- Darby Camp - Katie Pierce
- Jahzir Bruno - Jack Booker
- Kimberly Williams-Paisley - Claire Pierce
- Oliver Hudson - Doug Pierce
- Tyrese Gibson - Bob Booker
- Ethan Slater - Carl
- Danny Skinner - Jerry
- Pat Sajak - Himself
- Vanna White - Herself
- Jim Thornton - Himself
- Maggie Sajak - Herself
- Ken Jennings - Himself
- Kristin Chenoweth - Fifi (Peanuts), Gabi, Abby (The Star), Kilowatt, Princess Skystar
- Mariah Carey - Rebecca (The Star), Herself
- Billie Eilish - Herself
- Luis Fonsi - Himself
- Samantha Morton - Agatha
- Bill Irwin - Matthew
- Wayne Brady - Michael Harrison, Clover (Sofia the First), Reeko, Brer Wolf, King Dice, Himself
- Jonathan Mangum - Dexter Morris, Himself
- Tiffany Coyne - Herself
- Cat Gray - Himself
- Meredith Vieira - Herself
- Keith Lee - Ramsey Harrison
- Eddie Deezen - Lenny/Know-it-All, Susan "Mandark" Astronomonov, Iggy Catalpa, Nacho (Taco Bell)
- Nona Gaye - Holly/Hero Girl
- Jimmy Bennett - Billy the Lonely Boy
- Isabella Peregrina - Sister Sarah
- Rhyon Nicole Brown - Janey
- Quinton Madina - Lester
- Monica Allison - Julie (The Adventures of Brer Rabbit)
- Dawnn Lewis - LaBarbara Conrad, Bernice Hibbert, Mom (The Adventures of Brer Rabbit), The Chief (Carmen Sandiego), Captain Carol Freeman
- Tia Mowry - Lemonjella LaBelle
- Tamera Mowry - Orangejella LeBelle
- Pamelyn Ferdin - Shelley Kelly
- Kathleen Freeman - Eugenia P. Kisskillya (archival recording)
- Kevin Thoms - Corporal Lance
- Don Leslie - General Modula (archival recording)
- Tim Russ - Solomon
- Brian Posehn - Octus, Crocco, Gibbons, Glen Maverick, James "Jim" Kuback
- Maryke Hendrikse - Sonata Dusk, Susan Test, Jillian Vegan, Amy Morris, Kate (Kate & Mim-Mim), Shelly (Jabberjaw)
- Ashleigh Ball - Applejack, Applejack (EG), Rainbow Dash, Rainbow Dash (EG), Blythe Baxter, Mary Test, Sissy Blakely, Jabber, Morris Moony, Oopsy Bear, Plum Pudding, Jet Propulsion, Cody (The Rescuers/The Rescuers Down Under), B.L. Tomato, Stephanie Knightleigh, Inkie
- Dexter Bell - Tyrone "Ty" Washington
- Richard Ian Cox - Inuyasha, Ian Kelley, Dewitt, Kevin Reynolds, Sabu
- Kira Tozer - Kagome Higurashi, Minka Mark, Sue Patterson, Misha (Chuck's Choice)
- Jillian Michaels - Shippo, Panda (Hamtaro), Stucky, Ellen (Edgar & Ellen), Ricky Sprocket
- Scott McNeil - Koga (Inuyasha), Data-7, Mitchell "Bumper" Randalls, Mr. White, Mr. Louie Fischburger, Zula, Greywolf, Misha (Conan the Adventurer), Wrath-Amon, Yin Doo, Hack, Professor Crazyhair, Wasabi Pow, Ace the Bat-Hound (Krypto the Superdog), Pleek & Pleek, Ignatius, Yawp, Goosers, Von Ripper, Ird the Bird, Sinister Squirrel, Gasper, Evil Masked Figure
- Linda Darlow - Kaede
- Willow Johnson - Kikyo
- Aidan Drummond - Kohaku, Huckleberry Pie
- Brenna O'Brien - Rin (Inuyasha)
- Morgan Berry - Moroha
- William Frederick Knight - Grandpa Higurashi (archival recording)
- Venus Terzo - Wedy, Princess Lana
- Alessandro Juliani - L Lawliet
- David Hurwitz - Mello
- Kirby Morrow - Teru Mikami (archival recording)
- John Murphy - Kanzo Mogi
- Jeremy From - Hirokazu Ukita
- Ron Halder - Watari, Roger Ruvie
- David Orth - Aiber, Eiichi Takahashi
- Heather Doerksen - Kiyomi Takada
- Ward Perry - Hitoshi Demnegawa (archival recording)
- Michael Adamthwaite - Raye Penber, Anthony Rester
- John Novak - Steve Mason, Maldark
- Andrew Kavadas - Kyosuke Higuchi
- Martin Sims - Masahiko Kida
- Simon Hayama - Arayoshi Hatori
- Lisa Ann Beley - Halle Lidner (archival recording)
- Jayne Eastwood - Bunny Sprocket, Mrs. Kersplatski
- Jeff Lumby - Leonard Sprocket
- Dorla Bell - Jamal Pennycook, Carrie Baker, Marcy (Jibber Jabber)
- Bill Mondy - Jelly Roll, Dad (Jibber Jabber), Mr. Black
- Jamie Watson - Wolf Wolinski
- Tomm Wright - Duke the Dog (Captain N: The Game Master) (archival recording)
- Michael Kopsa - Roger Baxter, Takeshi Ooi (archival recordings)
- Jocelyne Loewen - Penny Ling, Penelope (Hamtaro)
- Kyle Rideout - Vinnie Terrio, Carrot Propulsion
- Peter New - Sunil Nevla, François LeGrande, Bob Barish
- Nicole Oliver - Princess Celestia, Principal Celestia, Zoe Trent, Mrs. Clusky, Mary Whitney, Pepper (Hamtaro)
- Andrea Libman - Pinkie Pie, Pinkie Pie (EG), Fluttershy, Fluttershy (EG), Catherine "Cathy" Orion Smith, Kitten Kaboodle, Lemon Meringue, Lemony, Sweet Grapes, Autumn (Lego Friends: The Next Chapter), Emmy (Dragon Tales), Penny (The Rescuers/The Rescuers Down Under)
- Tabitha St. Germain - Rarity, Rarity (EG), Princess Luna, Vice Principal Luna, Derpy Hooves, Martha Lorraine, Mariella Lorraine, James "Jake" Lorraine, Jenni Anderson, Penelope (Yakkity Yak), Pepper Clark, Nutmeg Dash, Phoebe (Kid vs. Kat), Heloise, Hilda Spellman, Jennifer Shope, John Edison-Lang, Sandra "Sandi" Crocker, Christy Lee, Andrea Sussman, Melanie Whitney, Marigold Heavenly Nostrils, Benny Newford, Vanessa Stimlock, Cheer Bear, Lily (Kate & Mim-Mim), Pashmina, Ring Ring, Pucca, Naomi Misora
- Pam Hyatt - Granny Yak, Auntie Viv (archival recording)
- Jason Schombing - Trilo
- Odessa Rojen - Aliya
- Valin Shinyei - Leo (Lego Friends: The Next Chapter), T.D. Kennelly
- Annie Chen - Liann
- Kamantha Naidoo - Nova (Lego Friends: The Next Chapter)
- Cole Howard - Olly (Lego Friends: The Next Chapter)
- Glenn Findlay - Paisley (Lego Friends: The Next Chapter)
- Zion Simpson - Zac (Lego Friends: The Next Chapter)
- Sabrina Pitre - Chuck McFarlane
- Ryan Beil - U-Decide 3000/UD
- Alberto Ghisi - Kevin Whitney (archival recording)
- Matthew Erickson - Harvey Kinkle
- Carly McKillip - Sincerity Travers
- Ingrid Nilson - Raspberry Torte
- Britt McKillip - Princess Cadance, Dean Cadance, Blueberry Muffin, Bingo Cherry, Tiffany Pears
- Rebecca Shoichet - Sunset Shimmer, Sunset Shimmer (EG), Apple Dumplin
- Diana Kaarina - Aria Blaze, Sour Grapes, Kelly Hamdon
- Cathy Weseluck - Spike the Dragon, Spike the Dog, Judith Stainsworth-Knightleigh, Dennis Lawrence Chan, Buttercream Sunday, Cybersix/Adrian Seidelman, Ms. Higurashi, Near, Snoozer, Maxo
- Shannon Chan-Kent - Silver Spoon, Silver Spoon (EG), Cherry Jam, Whittany & Brittany Biskit, Youngmee Song, Eliza Biskit, Luna (Knowledge Kids), Misa Amane
- Michelle Creber - Apple Bloom, Apple Bloom (EG)
- Claire Corlett - Sweetie Belle, Sweetie Belle (EG)
- Madeleine Peters - Scootaloo, Scootaloo (EG), Helen Lorraine
- Erin Mathews - Coop Burtonburger, Zelda Spellman
- Kathleen Barr - Trixie Lulamoon, Trixie Lulamoon (EG), Queen Chrysalis, Queen Enchantra, Mrs. Anna Twombly, Jasper Jones, Henri LeFevbre, Ronald Boxwood, Mr. Kat, Millie Burtonburger, Lila Test, Janet Nelson Jr., Dot Matrix (ReBoot), Cutie Snoot, Flouncie, Edgar (Edgar & Ellen), Ethel Sprocket, Jibber, Mom (Jibber Jabber), Mrs. Plumcott, Delilah (Krypto the Superdog), Isis, Kevin (Ed, Edd n Eddy), Marie Kanker, Sasha (Conan the Adventurer), Mesmira, Wheezie, Hottie
- Janyse Jaud - Lee Kanker, Sarah (Ed, Edd n Eddy), Orange Blossom, Rosie (Krypto the Superdog), Lori Anderson, Elaine (Cybersix), Griselda, Jezmine
- Peter Kelamis - Rolf, Bud (Batman), Tail Terrier, Dine, Logan Brooks
- Keenan Christensen - Jimmy (Ed, Edd n Eddy) (archival recording)
- Erin Fitzgerald - May Kanker, Nazz, Abbey Bominable, Marigold, Rachel (Dead or Alive)
- David Paul Grove - Jonny 2x4, Robbie the Robin
- Terry Klassen - Tusky Husky, Waddles (Krypto the Superdog), Hachi (Inuyasha), Jingle (Hamtaro), Dr. Von Reichter
- Ty Olsson - Drooly, Ord
- Mark Oliver - Mechanikat
- Nicole Bouma - Snooky Wookums, Holly Hobbie
- Alex Doduk - Jose (Cybersix) (archival recording)
- Ian James Corlett - Hugh Test, Andrew "Andy" Larkin, Master Chen, Miroku, Chef Remy Bones, Reginald Highpants, Rondo, Salem Saberhagen
- Richard Newman - Mayor Knightleigh, Mr. Johnathan Turtle, Professor Slopsink, Set (Conan the Adventurer), Totosai, Bear Hugger
- Michael Benyaer - Bob (ReBoot)
- Paul Dobson - Enzo Matrix, Howdy, Naraku, Myoga
- Sharon Alexander - AndrAIa
- Michael Donovan - Phong, Cecil, Mike the TV, Al (ReBoot), Conan, Gerard Mystery, Mr. Mel Greenrind, Slurpy
- Garry Chalk - Slash, Al's Waiter, Snagg, Gora
- Stevie Vallance - Mouse (ReBoot), G.L.A.D.I.S., Gnat, Bunny Hollyruller
- Shirley Millner - Hexadecimal
- David Sobolov - Alex J. Murphy/RoboCop, Drax the Destroyer, The Annihilator
- Susan Roman - Officer Anne Lewis
- Akiko Morison - Agent Nancy Miner
- Blu Mankuma - Sgt. Reed
- Dean Haglund - Dr. Cornelius Neumeier
- Campbell Lane - Alpha Prime (archival recording)
- Jim Byrnes - Mr. Brink, Epimetrius the Sage
- Alec Willows - Falkenar
- Doug Parker - Dregs, Zogar Sag, The Kari Dragon
- Trevor Devall - Dukey, Mr. Henry Teacherman, Burt Burtonburger, Man-E-Faces, Hot Dog (Krypto the Superdog), Elroy Jetson, Irving the Illusionist, Weird Larry, Rocket Raccoon, Shuichi Aizawa, Shingo Mido
- Tony Sampson - Eddy (Ed, Edd n Eddy) (archival recording)
- Sam Vincent - Martin Mystery, Billy (Martin Mystery), Jason Mortin, Russell Ferguson, Josh Sharp, Fisher Biskit, Christopher "Chris" Edison-Lang, Dexter (Hamtaro), Stephen Gevanni, Krypto the Superdog, Beane, Edd/Double D, Guy Hamdon/SheZow, Stats
- Matt Hill - Ed (Ed, Edd n Eddy), Griff, Marvin (Martin Mystery), Bertie the African Guinea Fowl, Daniel "Danny" Jackson, Kevin Keene, Tyler Bowman, Maz Kepler, Ebbet Myna
- Kelly Sheridan - Diana Lombard, Sango, Starlight Glimmer, Starlight Glimmer (EG), Mammoth Mutt
- Dale Wilson - Java the Caveman, Linguini, Paw Pooch, Artie (Krypto the Superdog) (archival recording)
- Teryl Rothery - M.O.M.
- Brian Drummond - Garu, Gobble, Keo, McMeer the Meerkat, Face 9000, Skits Lorraine, Daniel "Danny" Lorraine, Wedgie, Dr. Bartlett, Streaky the Supercat, Beazel, Eddie Whitney, Miao Yashimoto, Ryuk, Suguru Shimura
- Brian Dobson - Uncle Dumpling, Hideki Ide
- Michael Dobson - Hu, Bulk Biceps, Bull Dog, Lucas Amato, Fixed Ideas
- Lee Tockar - Abyo, Cuckoo Canary, Bob the Intern, Mr. Poshi, Eugene "Bling-Bling Boy" Hamilton, The General (Johnny Test), Mayor Howard, Theodore "Roach/The Roach" Roachmont, Lou (Batman), Mutsy, Stretch-O-Mutt, Squeaky, Dash (The Twisted Whiskers Show), Zippy the Greyhound, Mim-Mim, Yakkity Yak
- Chiara Zanni - Daring Do, Hamtaro, Hakudoshi, Mimi Mortin, Alice Applewood, Fiona Munson, Kani Maki
- Andrew Francis - Shining Armor, Shining Armor (EG), Ikura Maki, Gil Nexdor, Julian (Cybersix)
- Vincent Tong - Flash Sentry, Flash Sentry (EG), Chip (Knowledge Kids), Touta Matsuda
- John de Lancie - Discord
- Mark Acheson - Lord Tirek
- Rick Adams - Tako Maki
- Chantal Strand - Bijou, Ching, Diamond Tiara, Diamond Tiara (EG), Fiona Munson, Cassie (Dragon Tales), Jessica (Jibber Jabber)
- Saffron Henderson - Oxnard
- Ted Cole - Boss, Reiji Namikawa
- Ellen Kennedy - Cappy (Hamtaro), Brainy Barker
- Brad Swaile - Maxwell, Light Yagami
- Brittney Wilson - Sandy (Hamtaro)
- Michael Coleman - Stan (Hamtaro)
- Don Brown - Elder Ham
- Denyse Tontz - Any Malu
- Frank Welker - Aracuan Bird, Gus Goose, Figaro, Elliott the Dragon, Lucifer, Pom-Pom, Bruno (Cinderella), Nana (Peter Pan/Return to Never Land), Giant Octopus, Rat (Lady and the Tramp), Reggie (Lady and the Tramp), Captain (101 Dalmatians), Marahute, Joanna the Goanna, Pegasus, Abu, Rajah, Cave of Wonders, Cri-Kee, Flit, Sparky (Lilo & Stitch), Totoro, Bullseye, Url, Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas), Pascal, Sven, Dante (Coco), Jaxon (Luxo Jr.'s Epic Movie), Waffles & Chainsaw, Grubs, Meat (The Shnookums & Meat Funny Cartoon Show), B.R.A.W.N., Baby (Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series), Fall-Apart Rabbit, Toots, Bronx, Destiny (Enchanted/Disenchanted), Rhino (James and the Giant Peach), Herbie (The Love Bug), Giselle (The Love Bug), Rexy (Night at the Museum), Trixie (Night at the Museum), Lord Nibbler, Mamma Dino, Rudy (Ice Age), Chim-Chim, Martian Leader, Martian Ambassador, Cujo the St. Bernard, Charles the Dog, Hector Bulldog, McWolf, Gogo Dodo, Byron Basset, Barky Marky, Father Time, Pule Houser, Fred Moppel, King Solomon, Fetch the Dog, Thaddeus Plotz, Ralph T. Guard, Chicken Boo, Runt (Animaniacs), Buttons, Mindy's Father, Flavio Hippo, Shag, Muzzle, Tripod, Fred Jones, Scooby-Doo, Astro, Dynomutt, Jabberjaw, Biff (Jabberjaw), Speed Buggy, Tooter Shelby, Occy, Infraggable Krunk, Monkey (Dexter's Laboratory), Quackor the Fowl, Boskov, Stripe, Azrael, Bubble Puppy, Goddard, Girl-Eating Plant, Game Boy, Garfield, Booker, Bo Sheep, Sheldon (Garfield and Friends), Roger (Bobby's World), Monster House, Curious George the Monkey, Altivo, Spike (Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas), Suchi, Leadsuit, Heckle & Jeckle, Mr. Square, Ripley the Alien Dog, Dragon (Shrek), Sonya (Madagascar), Kitty (The Bad Guys), Snert, Otto the Bulldog, Zero (Beetle Bailey), Dagwood Bumstead, Raymond Stantz, Slimer, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Various Vocal Effects
- Daryl Sabara - Rex Salazar, Chris/Hero Boy
- Wally Kurth - Agent Six
- Fred Savage - Noah Nixon, Oswald (Oswald the Octopus)
- Thurl Ravenscroft - Stromboli, Monstro the Whale, Black Bart (archival recordings)
- Mel Blanc - Gideon (Pinocchio), Dinah, Gremlin Car (archival recordings)
- Paul Julian - Road Runner, Little Beeper (archival recordings)
- David Lander - Smartass Weasel, Thumper (A Bug's Life), Henry (Oswald the Octopus) (archival recordings)
- Fred Newman - Stupid Weasel, Skeeter Valentine, Porkchop, Harry Henderson
- Constance Shulman - Patty Mayonnaise
- Jim Conroy - Huckleberry Hound, Captain Caveman, Mr. Magoo, Kenny the Shark, Ruff Ruffman, Bud Humphrey, Vision Tiger
- Neil Ross - Ding-a-Ling Wolf, Motormouse, "Mean" Gene Okerlund
- Marty Ingels - Beegle Beagle, Autocat (archival recordings)
- Diane Michelle - Orbitty
- Rick D. Wasserman - Boo the Cat, Lewis Legend
- Fajer Al-Kaisi - Shazzan
- Nicole Parker - Penelope Pitstop, Pandora Pitstop
- Peter Woodward - Dick Dastardly
- Christopher Judge - Dinky Dalton
- Lesley Nicol - Winsome Witch
- Bob Ogle - McBarker (archival recording)
- Kelli Rabke - Katarina "Kat" Cassidy
- Karen Culp - Karl Cassidy, Grace Cassidy
- Russell Horton - Peter Cassidy
- Nicolas King - Oscar (Kenny the Shark)
- Oliver Wyman - Burton Plushtoy III
- Rob Bartlett - Marty (Kenny the Shark)
- Amy Love - Elly (Kenny the Shark)
- Grace Helbig - Taffy Dare, Granny Sweet, Cookie Sugarloaf
- Niccole Thurman - Dee Dee Skyes
- Cathy Cavadini - Josie McCoy, Jennifer Parker, Casey Junior, Skye Redfern
- Ely Henry - Bamm Bamm Rubble
- Armin Shimerman - General Skarr, Stomach, Principal Snyder, Dr. Nefarious
- Kyle Carrozza - Prohyas Warrior, Grup
- Mary Faber - Morbidia
- John C. Reilly - Wreck-It Ralph, Eddie Noodleman
- Sarah Silverman - Vanellope von Schweetz, Ollie Pesto, Hadassah Guberman
- Matthew McConaughey - Buster Moon, T-Rox, Hanzo/Beetle, Himself
- Drew Barrymore - Maggie Dunlop, Akima Kunimoto, Jillian Russell-Wilcox, Ria (aaronhardy523), Herself
- Shameik Moore - Miles Morales/Ultimate Spider-Man
- Adam Sandler - Count Dracula (Hotel Transylvania), Q*Bert, Himself
- Jackie Sandler - Martha LuBov Dracula
- Hailee Steinfield - Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Herself
- Nicolas Cage - Peter Parker/Spider-Man Noir, Grug Crood, Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider, Superman (Teen Titans Go!), Zoc, Dr. Tenma, Speckles
- Patric Zimmerman - Dixie, Lambsy Divey
- Bill Lobley - Officer Dibble
- Matthew Piazzi - Fancy-Fancy
- Jason Harris Katz - Choo-Choo, Brain (Top Cat), Chad Dickson/Numbuh 274
- Dee Bradley Baker - Specks Crow, Tick-Tock the Crocodile, Dexter the Monkey, Able the Space Monkey, Scratchy, Strig Tyton/Screech, Perry the Platypus/Agent P, Pinky the Chihuahua, Frank the Flamingo, Harold (Brandy & Mr. Whiskers), Winchester/Banana Bread, Diogee, Dopey (The 7D), Squire Peckington, Gizelle, Sandman, Johnny Hitswell, Baby Animal, Baby Sweetums, Waddles, Gompers, M.E.R.C., Turner (Handy Manny), Wolfie Hauntley, Bessie (Amphibia), Churro, Captain Rex, Commander Wolffe, Gregor, Klaus Heisler, Rogu Smith, Mooch, Indominus Rex, Mechagodzilla, Trashcan, Eugene the Jeep, Dark Helmet, Chilly Willy, Elmer (The Fairly OddParents), Remy Buxaplenty, The Bronze Kneecap, Perch Perkins, Lurch Lurkins, Bubble Bass, Charles (The Loud House), Cliff (The Loud House), Walt (The Loud House), Cleopawtra, Nepurrtiti, Lalo, Mr. Jenkins, Rex X, Appa, Momo, Murf, Happy Walter Higgenbottom, Frisky Puppy, Shag Rugg, Scoots (Cattanooga Cats), Snorky, Wallabee "Wally" Beetles/Numbuh 4, Tommy Gilligan, Lou Pottingsworth III/The Toilenator, Dad (Cow and Chicken), Phillip (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Og, Echo Echo, Swampfire, Humungousaur, Ampfibian, Lion (Steven Universe), Phillip J. "Stabby" Bonecrunch, Monty (The Smurfs), Tibby, Fish (The Boxtrolls), Wheels & Buckets, Brainiac, Frankie the Dog, Edison Firefly, Hammond (Overwatch), ATLAS, P-body, Xenomorph/Alien, Boba Fett, Olmec (Legends of the Hidden Temple), Various Vocal Effects
- Colin Murdock - Tiny Head, Cambridge Kitty, Broken Bear
- Henry Cavill - Clark Kent/Superman
- Loren Lester - Dick Grayson/Nightwing
- Matthew Valencia - Tim Drake/Robin
- Chris Pratt - Emmet Brickowski, Mario (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Barley Lightfoot, Rex Dangervest
- Elizabeth Banks - Lucy/Wyldstyle, Mrs. Valiant (cameo in post-credits), Herself
- Sara Haines - Herself
- Karamo Brown - Himself
- Dr. Phil McGraw - Himself
- Steve Wilkos - Himself
- Rachael Ray - Spam, Herself
- Kelly Ripa - Herself
- Mark Consuelos - Himself
- Ryan Chiaverini - Himself
- Val Warner - Herself
- Melissa Grelo - Herself
- Cynthia Loyst - Herself
- Andrea Bain - Herself
- Jess Allen - Herself
- Dr. Ana María Polo - Herself
- Judge Judy Sheindlin - Herself
- Petri Hawkins-Byrd - Judge Judy's Bailiff
- Judge Marilyn Milian - Herself
- Douglas McIntosh - Judge Milian's Bailiff
- John Quiñones - Himself
- Harvey Levin - Himself
- Trevor Noah - Himself
- Eliza Jane Schneider - Queenie
- Barry Bostwick - Thunderbolt, Grandpa Longneck
- Samuel West - Pongo
- Kath Soucie - Sniffles, Claudette Dupri, Cindy Bear, Nibbles "Tuffy" Mouse, Mom (Dexter's Laboratory), Quadraplex T-3000 Computer, Lee Lee, Agent Honeydew, Ray Ray Lee, Nadine Stillwater, Jessie Carbone, Linka, Rodney Bitterman, Megan Bitterman, Madeline "Maddie" Fenton, Phil & Lil DeVille, Blake Gripling, Miriam Pataki, Princess What's-Her-Name, Little Lotta, Jetta Handover, Daffodil, Mrs. Hare, Danielle & Collette, Perdita, Cadpig, Kanga, Morgana Macawber, Paulette, Karen Daring, Petratishkovna "Tish" Katsufrakis, Cissy Rooney, Dusty, Phoebe Howell, Sally Acorn, Risky Boots, Angela Cross, Eleanor Elephant, Pudgy, Masa, Janine Melnitz, Sara (The Animatrix)
- Mary Kay Bergman - Claudette, Laurette (Beauty and the Beast) (archival recordings)
- Bobby Lockwood - Patch
- Ben Tibber - Lucky (101 Dalmatians)
- Eli Russell Linnetz - Rolly
- Kasha Kropinski - Penny (101 Dalmatians)
- Christine Cavanaugh - Whizzer, Marty Sherman, Bunnie Rabbot (archival recordings)
- Oren Williams - Charley
- Felix Avitia - Littlefoot, Neil Flores
- Aria Curzon - Ducky (The Land Before Time)
- René Le Vant - Woog
- Felicity Kendal - Elsa (We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story)
- Blaze Berdahl - Buster (We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story)
- Joey Shea - Louie (We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story)
- Walter Cronkite - Captain Neweyes (archival recording)
- Kenneth Mars - Professor Screweyes, Commissioner (archival recordings)
- Julia Child - Dr. Juliet Bleeb (archival recording)
- Margo Martindale - Ma Beagle
- Giancarlo Esposito - Phantom Blot, Stan Edgar
- Kellie Martin - Roxanne (A Goofy Movie), Molly Tazmanian Devil
- Avalon Robbins - Millie & Melody Mouse
- Brock Powell - Willie the Giant, Mochi
- Charlie Tahan - Victor Frankenstein
- Winona Ryder - Elsa Van Helsing, Joyce Byers
- Frank Oz - Yoda
- Joonas Suotamo - Chewbacca
- Anthony Daniels - C-3PO, Legolas Greenleaf
- Ben Burtt - R2-D2, WALL-E
- Rich Little - The Pink Panther
- Joe Piscopo - Dogfather
- John Byner - Charlie Ant, Blue Aardvark
- Ben Bailey - Himself
- Adam Growe - Himself
- Tom Bergeron - Himself
- John Davidson - Himself
- Bob Eubanks - Himself
- Bob Goen - Himself
- Gary Kroeger - Himself
- Wink Martindale - Himself
- David Ruprecht - Himself
- Ross Shafer - Himself
- Mark L. Walberg - Himself
- Wayne Cox - Himself
- Al Dubois - Himself
- Sandy Jobin-Bevans - Himself
- Kylee Evans - Herself
- Miriam Flynn - Pearl/Poil, Jean Tazmanian Devil, Fay Clancy/Grammy, Grandma Longneck
- Bill Kopp - Eek the Cat, Mister Mewser, Jack (The Twisted Whiskers Show)
- Savage Steve Holland - Elmo the Elk
- Townsend Coleman - Tick, Canard Thunderbeak
- Kay Lenz - American Maid
- Gail Matthius - Martha Sven-Generic, Lana (Animaniacs), Miss Molly Coddle
- Susan Tolsky - Aunt Ruth, Janie Diggity, Frieda Pesky (archival recordings)
- Tino Insana - Uncle Ted, JoJo Diggity, Pig (Barnyard), Barf (archival recordings)
- Victor Garber - Thundering Rhino
- Loren Hoskins - Sharky
- Kevin Hendrickson - Bones
- Corey Burton - Ludwig Von Drake, Dale Oakmont [chipmunk voice], Zipper [unintelligible buzzes], Yen Sid, Chernabog, Grumpy (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), The Magic Mirror, Honest John, Timothy Q. Mouse, Ringmaster (Dumbo), Mole (The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad), Water Rat, Headless Horseman (The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad), Gus (Cinderella), Mert, Mad Hatter, Doorknob, Tweedledee & Tweedledum, Caterpillar, Carpenter (Alice in Wonderland), Mr. George Darling, Captain Hook (Peter Pan), Indian Chief, Bull (Lady and the Tramp), King Stefan, Gruffi Gummi, Flotsam & Jetsam, Maurice (Beauty and the Beast), The Peddler, Prince Achmed, Sandy Claws, Jaga, Nicolai (Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi), James Bond Jr., Snidely Whiplash, Zeus (God of War), Ratchet (Transformers), Megatron, V.V. Argost, Leonidas Van Rook
- Hannah Jeter - Herself
- Vanessa Branch - Vanessa (Orbit gum)
- Daniel McKeague - Aflac Duck
- Jake Wood - GEICO Gecko
- Jeff Daniel Phillips & John Lehr - The GEICO Cavemen
- Jonathan Maxwell - Maxwell the GEICO Pig
- Chris Sullivan - GEICO Camel, Behemoth
- Mike McGlone - The GEICO Rhetorical Questions Host
- Cindy Drummond - Spy Mom
- Stephanie Courtney - Flo (Progressive), Flobot, Joy Peters, Renee the Receptionist
- Jim Cashman - Jamie (Progressive)
- Christine Tawfik - Lucy (Progressive)
- Paul Mabon - Alan (Progressive)
- Bill Glass - Dr. Rick
- Reginald VelJohnson - TV Dad
- Kevin Miles - Jake (State Farm)
- Mo Mellady - Erin Esurance
- Paul Mackinaw - Paul (Esurance)
- John C. Bailey - Kegasus
- Laurel Coppock - Jan (Toyota)
- Tiffany Díaz - Mariela (Toyota)
- Raquel Woodruff - Deb the Real Deal Maker
- Brent Halfyard - Car Fox
- David Leisure - Joe Isuzu
- Richard Sellers - The General (The General Automobile Insurance)
- Milana Vayntrub - Lily Adams
- Wendy Kaufman - Snapple Lady
- Dr. Shannon Klingman - Herself
- Laura Geller - Herself
- Jenna Ryan - Herself
- Spencer Gordon - Himself
- Gigi Hadid - Herself
- Adriana Lima - Herself
- Christy Turlington - Herself
- Charlotte Kemp Muhl - Herself
- Emily DiDonato - Herself
- Erin Wasson - Herself
- Beatriz Shantal - Herself
- Jourdan Dunn - Herself
- Josephine Skriver - Herself
- Marloes Horst - Herself
- Liza Soberano - Herself
- Urassaya Sperbund - Herself
- Winnie Harlow - Herself
- Storm Reid - Herself
- Emily Ratajkowski - Herself
- ITZY - Themselves
- Becky G - Herself
- Andrew Donnelly - Bill Slowsky
- Rachael Harris - Karolyn Slowsky
- George Primavera - Jackie (Lunchables), Platy
- Stephanie Kurtzuba - The Baroness
- Humberly González - The Angel
- Candice Michelle - Herself
- Danica Patrick - Herself
- Vanessa Rousso - Herself
- Dean Winters - Mayhem
- Jerry Lambert - Kevin Butler
- Hiroshi Fujioka - Segata Sanshiro
- Maito Fujioka - Sega Shiro
- Michael Bublé - Himself
- Ron Michaelson - Ned the Banker
- John Moschitta Jr. - Mr. Spleen
- Benjamin Curtis - Steven the Dell Dude
- Colin Ferguson - Maytag Repairman
- Matthew Gorman - Max the Dream Coach
- Peter Hermann - The Professional
- Tim Williams - Trivago Guy #1
- James Sheldon - Trivago Guy #2
- Lucky Vanous - Diet Coke Hunk
- Anthony Head - Tony (Taster's Choice), Rupert Giles
- Sharon Maughan - Sharon (Taster's Choice)
- Jane Bement Geesman - Connie (Consumer Cellular)
- Tim Van Pelt - Jack (Consumer Cellular)
- Ted Danson - Himself
- Todd Giebenhain - Todd (Leon's Furniture)
- Jordana Lloyd - Margo (Leon's Furniture)
- Rebecca Gayheart - The Noxzema Girl
- Jean Hamilton - Ethel the Cook
- Diane Amos - The Pine-Sol Lady
- Prunella Scales - Dotty Dunmore (archival footage)
- Zonja Woestendiek - Miss Helga
- D'Arcy Kate Fellona - QuiBids.com Girl #1
- Kari Klinkenborg - QuiBids.com Girl #2
- Kitana Baker & Tanya Ballinger - Miller Lite Catfight Girls
- Natalie & Nicole Garza - Doublemint Twins
- Diane & Elaine Klimaszewski - Coors Light Twins
- Colin Carmichael & Darren McFerran - The 188 188 Runners (UK)
- Amir Arison & Alexandria Benford - The BFI: The Butterfinger Investigators
- Scott Martin Brooks, Fred Thomas Jr., Paul Williams & Jimmy "Puerto Rock" Perez - The Whassup?! Guys
- Eric Violette, Vincent Charron & Mario Telaro - The FCR Band
- Michael Brown & Melanie Leishman - RBC Couple
- John Pirruccello, Mikey Kelley & Joe Brogie - The Chevron Cars
- Brian McFadden, Danny Rutigliano & Kari Wahlgren - Serta Counting Sheep
- Katie & Adam Bernardin - Themselves
- Gloria Slade & Ted Simonett - Canadian Tire Couple
- Paul Constable - Gary the Canadian Tire Guy
- Isaiah Mustafa - Old Spice Guy
- Deon Cole & Gabrielle Dennis - Old Spice Couple
- Jonathan Goldsmith - The Most Interesting Man in the World #1
- Augustin Legrand - The Most Interesting Man in the World #2
- Rob Roy Fitzgerald - Johnny (Bud Light)
- David Rufkahr - Frank Bartles (archival footage)
- Dick Maugg - Ed Jaymes (archival footage)
- Kristofer Hivju - Wyndham Rewards Wizard
- Frank Muir - Humphrey (Unigate) (archival footage)
- Tom Bodett - Himself
- Siggi Hilmarsson - Himself
- Johnny Bench - Himself
- Lamorne Morris - Bank of Montreal Spokesperson
- Hamish Clark - The Admiral (Admiral Insurance)
- Tudor Petrut - Peggy (Discover Card)
- Jerry Carroll - Crazy Eddie
- Eddie Steeples - Rubberband Man
- Danny Teeson - Mr. Six
- Wynne Evans - Gio Compario
- Arthur Mullard - Humphry (Unigate) (archival footage)
- Steve Mellor - Ira Goldstein
- Brandon Moynihan - Captain Obvious
- Paul Marcarelli - The Verizon Wireless Test Man
- David Hoffman - Doug (Liberty Mutual Insurance)
- Tanner Novlan - The Struggling Actor
- Vince Offer - ShamWow Guy
- Keith Stone - Himself
- Matt Kaulig - Himself
- Phil Swift - Himself
- Anthony Sullivan - Himself
- Jonathan Lawson - Himself
- Angie Hicks - Herself
- Joanna Griffiths - Herself
- Shelly Sun - Herself
- Stacey Englehart - Herself
- Neil Burgess - Barry Scott
- Hank Harris - Beefy Boy
- Leslie David Baker - Himself
- Dax Shepard - Himself
- Wally Amos - Himself (archival footage)
- Jay Bush - Himself
- Robert Cait - Duke the Dog (Bush's Baked Beans), Morris the Cat, Jake (Spirit)
- Rodd Houston - Bud the Budweiser Frog
- Ronnie Brooks - Weis the Budweiser Frog
- Brian Steckler - Er the Budweiser Frog
- Paul Christie - Louie the Budweiser Chameleon
- Danny Mastrogiorgio - Frankie the Budweiser Chameleon
- Deborah Baker Jr. - The RumChata Fairy
- Ryan Clark - Blu the Bunny
- Duane Murray - Percy the Penguin
- Patrick Johnson - Freddy the Freedom Bear, Lenny (LendingTree)
- Carlos Diaz - El Tabador
- Jason Bryden - Little Knight
- Jeanine Orci - Catalina the Mermaid
- Brad Abelle - Jolly Green Giant
- Edie McClurg - Mrs. Butterworth (archival recording)
- Tom Arnold - Oven Mitt
- Steve Mackall - Eddie Panda, Marsupilami, Nosedive Flashblade
- Reno Wilson - Tom-Tom Panda, Miles Thirst
- David Tompkins - Jack Box
- Mark Bramley - The Burger King
- Booth Daniels - Happy Star
- Jason Yudoff - Mr. Bag
- Luke Thomas - The Delicious One
- Pons Maar - The Noid
- Brad Lennon - Ronald McDonald
- Daniel Ross - Grimace, Lucky the Leprechaun
- Tommy Vicini - The Hamburglar
- Jeff Lupetin - Iam Hungry, Talking Bag
- Verne Troyer - Sundae the Dog (archival recording)
- John Behlmann - Dapper Man
- Jaret Reddick - Chuck E. Cheese, Danny (Phineas and Ferb)
- Caroline Richardson - Helen Henny
- Chris Hill - Mr. Munch
- Jeremy Blaido - Jasper T. Jowls
- Earl Fisher - Pasqually P. Pieplate
- Dawson McKay - The Little Caesar
- Allen Lulu - Allen (A&W)
- Kathryn Feeney - Kathryn the Wendy's Employee
- Morgan Smith Goodwin - Red (Wendy's)
- Roger Eschbacher - Mr. Wendy [the unofficial spokesperson], Jim Kim
- Michael Vale - Fred the Baker (archival footage)
- Hallie Eisenberg - Pepsi Girl (archival footage)
- Harry Enfield - The Roaming Gnome
- Trevor Torseth - Ticket Oak
- Keith Langsdale - Herb Putterman
- Marla Frees - Flo Putterman
- Krystee Clark - Trish Putterman
- K.W. Miller - Grandma Putterman
- Lanie Zera - Aunt Gert Putterman
- Miles Luna - Duracell Bunny
- Tony Waldman - Mr. Monopoly
- Morgan Meadows - Ms. Monopoly
- Laura Baruch - Grace Hastings/Twinkle Toes
- Robb Pruitt - Blue M&M, Chip the Wolf, Franken Berry, Leonard the Charmin Bear
- Eric Kirchberger - Orange M&M
- Vanessa Williams - Ms. Brown M&M, Captain Candace Beakman
- Amber Ruffin - Purple M&M
- Katrina Begin - Suzy (M&M's)
- Samantha Colburn - Kristin (M&M's)
- Robb Moreira - Pushy
- John Cameron Mitchell - Sydney Kangaroo
- Matt Howell - Kool-Aid Man (Kool-Aid)
- JoBe Cerny - Pillsbury Doughboy
- Al Pagano - Little Bob
- Nikki the Bull Terrier - Bullseye the Dog
- Neil Morrissey - Mr. Plug (Euronics)
- Joe Pasquale - Underdog (National Accident Helpline)
- Michel Elias - Pico the Dog
- Jarosław Boberek - Serce
- Michał Sitarski - Rozum
- Bryan Brown - Dave the Goose
- Sam Neill - Pete the Kiwi
- Elena Melener - Snuggle Bear
- William John Austin - Nigel the Owl
- Paul Guyet - Captain Zantac
- Jason Weiner - Little C.G.
- Leslie Collins - Cascade Kitchen Counselor
- Allen Swift - Twinkie the Kid (archival recording)
- Josh Brener - Snap (Rice Krispies), Mark Beaks, Dylan (101 Dalmatian Street), A.C. Aychvak
- Frank Simms - The Crazy Craving
- Mike Stoudt - Cap'n Horatio Magellan Crunch
- Joel Cory - Sunny the Smilin' Sun
- Tex Brashear - Tony the Tiger
- Colin Cassidy - Toucan Sam
- Travis Moscinski - Buzz Bee
- Haynes Brooke - The Jimmy Dean Sun
- Max Koch - Chester Cheetah
- Lisa Diaz - Amy the Charmin Bear
- Ben Hyland - Dylan the Charmin Bear
- Jim Hanks - Geoffrey the Giraffe
- Robb Del Casale - Gus the Groundhog
- Gigi Saul Guerrero - Dr. Garcia
- Amanda Escobar - Dr. Campos
- Carlos Castañeda Ceballos - Juan Valdez
- Bob Schwartzman - Dash (PBS Kids)
- Aja Wooldridge - Dot (PBS Kids)
- Micah Aliling - Lilo Pelekai
- Chris Sanders - Stitch, Evile, Leroy, Belt
- Jess Winfield - Jumba Jookiba
- Zoe Caldwell - Grand Councilwoman (archival recording)
- Tom Hanks - Woody (Toy Story), Conductor (The Polar Express), Hobo (The Polar Express)
- Tim Allen - Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story), Mike Baxter
- Penn Jillette - Flea, Himself
- Dan Castellaneta - Homer Simpson, Abraham Simpson, Barney Gumble, Coach Lugash, Groundskeeper Willie, Herschel Krustofsky/Krusty the Clown, Itchy the Mouse, Poochie the Dog, Melvin Van Horne/Sideshow Mel, Scott Christian, Arnie Pye, The Blue-Haired Lawyer, Captain Lance Murdock, Jake the Barber, Lee Carvallo, Leopold, Lord Thistlewick Flanders, Louie (The Simpsons), Mayor Joe Quimby, Richard Texan/The Rich Texan, Mr. Teeny, Kodos, Santa's Little Helper, Snowball II, Charlie (The Simpsons), Hans Moleman, Gil Gunderson, Jeremy Freedman/Squeaky-Voiced Teen, Ugolin, The Yes Guy, Zutroy, Robot Devil, Stewart the Elephant, Fender Pinwheeler, Mr. Thickley, Earl (Cow and Chicken), Emmett "Doc" Brown, Grandpa Phil, Stretch (Casper the Friendly Ghost), Earthworm Jim
- Julie Kavner - Marge Simpson, Patty & Selma Bouvier, Jacqueline Bouvier, Ma (The Lion King)
- Nancy Cartwright - Bart Simpson, Maggie Simpson, Database, Kearney Zzyzwicz, Kearney Zzyzwicz Jr., Nelson Muntz, Ralph Wiggum, Todd Flanders, Hugo Simpson II, Margo Sherman, Pistol Pete, Fawn Deer, Rufus, Todd Daring, Chuckie Finster, Betsy (Problem Child), Ross, Daffney Gilfin, Mindy (Animaniacs), Lu, Toon Shoe
- Yeardley Smith - Lisa Simpson, Cecilia Nuthatch
- Hank Azaria - Moe Szyslak, Chief Clancy Wiggum, Dr. Nick Riviera, Captain Horatio McCallister, Coach Krupt, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Akira Kurosawa, Amenhotep, Cayman Islands Banker, Coach Krupt, Chase/Pyro, Childlike Humanoid Urban Muchacho/C.H.U.M., Cletus Spuckler, Stuart Discothèque/Disco Stu, Duffman, Dr. Colossus, Gabbo & Arthur Crandall, Ian the Very Tall Man, Jeff Albertson/Comic Book Guy, Joey/Crusher & Lowblow, Johnny Tightlips, Just Stamp the Ticket Man, Kirk Van Houten, Legs, Luigi Risotto, Mr. Costington, Old Jewish Man, Professor John Frink, Raphael the Wiseguy, Sam (The Simpsons), Snake Jailbird, Superintendent Gary Chalmers, Coach Krupt, Bartok, Mighty Sven, Carlos (Hop), Phil (Hop), Vladja
- Harry Shearer - Charles Montgomery Burns/Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Eddie Finnerfield, Jasper Beardsley, Jebediah Springfield, Lenny Leonard, Otto Mann, Principal Harlan Dondelinger, Principal Seymour Skinner, Dewey Largo, Dave Shutton, Scratchy the Cat, Sanjay Nahasapeemapetilon, Ned Flanders, Reverend Timothy Lovejoy, Birch Barlow, Cesar (The Simpsons), Herman Hermann, Harv Bannister, Hugh Jass, Dr. J. Loren Pryor, Kang, Kent Brockman, Larry Dalrymple, Radioactive Man, Rainier Wolfcastle, Punch-It
- Jo Ann Harris - Wendell Borton
- Lona Williams - Amber Dempsey
- Shawn Colvin - Rachel Jordan
- Beverly D'Angelo - Lurleen Lumpkin
- Maria Grazia Cucinotta - Francesca Vendetto-Terwilliger
- Carice van Houten - Annika Van Houten
- Jane Kaczmarek - Judge Constance Harm
- Parker Posey - Becky (The Simpsons)
- Joe Mantegna - Anthony "Fat Tony" D'Amico, Rube Richter
- Jay Pharoah - Drederick Tatum
- Pamela Hayden - Milhouse Van Houten, Corky "Jimbo" Jones, Allison Taylor, Jerri Mackleberry, Lois Pennycandy, Patches, Rod Flanders
- Maggie Roswell - Maude Flanders, Luann Van Houten, Helen Lovejoy, Ms. Elizabeth Hoover, Mary Bailey, Shauna Tifton/Princess Kashmir
- Alex Désert - Carl Carlson, Lou Merkel
- Eric Lopez - Pedro Chespirito/Bumblebee Man
- Tony Rodriguez - Julio Franco
- Kerry Washington - Ms. Rayshelle Peyton
- Kelsey Grammer - Bob Terwilliger/Sideshow Bob, Hunter (Storks), Stinky Pete, Gary "The Rat" Andrews
- David Hyde Pierce - Cecil Terwilliger/Sideshow Cecil, Slim
- Seth MacFarlane - Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Carter Pewterschmidt, Dr. Elmer Hartman, Glenn Quagmire, Dan Quagmire/Ida Davis, Jasper (Family Guy), Kool-Aid Man (Family Guy), Mickey McFinnigan, Seamus Levine, Tom Tucker, Jake Tucker, Ron Raccoon, Stan Smith, Roger Smith, Tim the Bear, Mike (Sing), Ted Clubber-Lang
- Alex Borstein - Lois Griffin, Barbara Pewterschmidt, Nicole the Giant Hen, Tricia Takanawa, Chief Misty Luggins, Mrs. Margot Henscher
- Mila Kunis - Meg Griffin, Greta (Wonder Park)
- Seth Green - Chris Griffin, Neil Goldman, Robot Chicken, Cluckerella, The Nerd, Daniel/Gyro-Robo, Little Drummer Boy, Leonardo, Howard the Duck
- Arif Zahir - Cleveland Brown, Rallo Tubbs
- Mike Henry - Bruce Straight, Consuela, Greased Up Deaf Guy, Mr. Herbert
- Christine Lakin - Joyce Kinney, Marisa Chase
- Danny Smith - Ernie the Giant Chicken, Evil Monkey
- Robert Wu - Mr. Washee Washee
- Wendy Schaal - Francine Smith
- Scott Grimes - Steve Smith, Kevin Swanson
- Rachael MacFarlane - Hayley Smith, Mindy (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Eris (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Rachel T. McKenzie/Numbuh 362, Madame Lucille, Emily Hobbs
- Jeff Fischer - Jeff Fischer-Smith
- Curtis Armstrong - Schmuley "Snot" Lonstein, Dan Mandel, Mr. Crummyham, Robot Default, Marf, Mr. Gurdle
- Eddie Kaye Thomas - Barry Robinson
- Daisuke Suzuki - Toshi Yoshida
- Sanaa Lathan - Donna Tubbs-Brown
- Reagan Gomez-Preston - Roberta Tubbs
- Jason Sudeikis - Holt Richter, Terry Kimple, Zorn, Red (Angry Birds), Professor Radcliffe Bomba
- Arianna Huffington - Arianna the Bear
- Aseem Batra - Kendra Krinklesac
- H. Jon Benjamin - Bob Belcher, Jimmy Pesto Jr., Ms. LaBonz, Peter Pescadero, Speedo Guy, Sterling Archer
- John Roberts - Linda Belcher, Jocelyn (Bob's Burgers), Xyler
- Dan Mintz - Tina Belcher
- Eugene Mirman - Gene Belcher
- Kristen Schaal - Louise Belcher, Mabel Pines, Edith (Captain Underpants), Trixie (Toy Story), Barb, Tree Trunks
- Larry Murphy - Teddy (Bob's Burgers), Coach Blevins, Edith Cranwinkle, Gretchen (Bob's Burgers), Francis Grimes
- Andy Kindler - Mort (Bob's Burgers)
- Laura Silverman - Andy Pesto
- Matt Berry - Shlub
- Pam Murphy - Stupendous
- Duncan Trussell - Hippocampus
- Hannah Waddingham - Deliria
- Dulcé Sloan - Honeybee Shaw
- Paul Rust - Ham Tobin
- Katey Sagal - Turanga Leela
- John DiMaggio - Bender Bending Rodriguez, Jake the Dog, General Julius Steel, Detective Blutosky, King (Sym-Bionic Titan), Hugo the Abominable Snowman, Barney Bear, Meathead Dog, Junyer Bear, The Scotsman, Shnitzel, Chestnut, Pate, Rath, Four Arms, Bobo Haha, Pizza Face, Tux Dog, Bluto/Brutus, Stinkie, Mr. Bud Grouse, Chester "Chunk" Monk, Phillip "Flip" Phillipini, Keeko, Bud (Barnyard), Patchy Stabbington, Fu Dog, Dr. Drakken, Jocktopus, Lord Brudo, Manly Dan Corduroy, Ghost Bouncer, Sir Alister, Galactus, Igner, Uncle Arthur, Albert Alligator, Uka Uka, Monstar Bupkus, Groundhawk, Muscleslayer Weasel
- Phil LaMarr - Hermes Conrad, Dwight Conrad, Judge Blackman, Ollie Williams, Blitz Wagner/Krushauer & Tom Current/He-Lectrix, Rocket Crockett, Carver Rene Descartes, Goigoi, Charlie the Dog, Rico & Mikey, Osmosis "Ozzy" Jones, Penrod "Penry" Pooch/Hong Kong Phooey, Black Vulcan, Samurai Jack, Richard Dracula/Dick, Tanya Dracula/Grandmama, Dracula (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Hector Con Carne, Judge Roy Spleen, Wilt, Jackie Khones, Phillip "Philly" Phil, Bernard Williams, Virgil "Bull" Sharkowski, Flurr, Chomly, Tentro, Woody Daniels, Brer Gator, Duo, John White, Kotal Kahn
- Mike Judge - Hank Rutherford Hill, Jeff Boomhauer, Beavis & Butt-Head, Coach Buzzcut, Principal McVicker, Mr. David Van Driessen, Tom Anderson
- Kathy Najimy - Peggy Hill, Margot LeSandre, Tillie Hippo, Mary Sanderson
- Pamela Adlon - Bobby Hill, Derek Generic, Milo Oblong, Beau Montgomery, Andy Johnson, Otto Osworth, Pumyra, Ashley Spinelli, Moose Pearson, Sean "Shouty Kid" LeSandre, Brigette Murphy, Leah Stein-Torres, Lucky (101 Dalmatians), Nordle Ampersand, Jimmy (Jimmy's United), Jue, Ryou Onuki
- Johnny Hardwick - Dale Alvin Gribble (archival recording)
- Ashley Gardner - Nancy Hicks-Gribble, Deirdre "Didi" Hill
- Tom Petty - Elroy "Lucky" Kleinschmidt (archival recording)
- Paget Brewster - Myrna Kleinschmidt, Judy Ken Sebben/Birdgirl, Della Duck, Elise Pearson, Mr. Mumbles
- Breckin Meyer - Joseph Gribble, Munson
- Brittany Murphy - Luanne Platter Kleinschmidt (archival recording)
- Toby Huss - Col. Cotton Hill, Kahn Souphanousinphone, Todd Ianuzzi, Tennessee O'Neal
- Jonathan Joss - John Redcorn
- Stephen Root - William Fontaine "Bill" Dauterive, Buck Strickland, Bud Gleeful, Frank (Ice Age), Bubbles (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory), Cringer/Battle Cat, Home Base, Chode McBlob, Zeb Zoober
- Jillian Bell - Violet Hart, Gluntz
- Ike Barinholtz - Wayne Edwards
- Fortune Feimster - Brenda Clemmons
- Riki Lindhome - Kimberly Harris
- Zach Cherry - Wolf (Duncanville)
- Yassir Lester - Yangzi, Iced Tea
- Rashida Jones - Mia Abara, Marcy Kappel
- Wiz Khalifa - Mr. Mitch
- Clea DuVall - Elsa (HouseBroken)
- Sharon Horgan - Tabitha (HouseBroken)
- Bresha Webb - Nibbles
- Jon Heder - Napoleon Dynamite, Oskar Greason, Reginald "Skull" Skulinski, Chicken Joe
- Aaron Ruell - Kipland "Kip" Dynamite (archival recording)
- Sandy Martin - Grandma Carlinda Dynamite
- Efren Ramirez - Pedro Sanchez
- Tina Majorino - Deborah "Deb" Bradshaw
- Jon Gries - Uncle Rico
- Shondrella Avery - LaFawnduh Lucas-Dynamite
- Haylie Duff - Summer Wheatley
- Jared Hess - Starla, Don Moser
- Phil Hendrie - Counselor Critchlow, Coach Pratt, Doctor Jeff
- Jon Lovitz - Jay Sherman, Artie Ziff, Himself
- Gerrit Graham - Franklin Sherman (archival recording)
- Judith Ivey - Eleanor Sherman
- Doris Grau - Doris Grossman (archival recording)
- Park Overall - Alice Tompkins
- Cheryl Hines - Edie Bennett
- Johnny Pemberton - Alangulon "Alan" Bennett
- Ellen Wong - Nancy (Son of Zorn)
- Mark Proksch - Todd McDonald
- Tony Revolori - Scott Schmidt
- Clara Mamet - Layla Green
- Scott Martin Gershin - Flubber
- Julie Morrison - Weebette
- David Tennant - Scrooge McDuck, Jack the Lord Commander, Angus (Ferdinand), Charles Darwin, Chief Blue Meanie, Tenth Doctor
- Toks Olagundoye - Bentina Beakley
- Noah Baird - B.O.Y.D.
- Ashly Burch - Molly McGee, Enid Mettle, Ms. Mummy, Baby Teeth, Ash Graven, Mayuri Shiina, Sasha Braus, Chloe Price, Miss Florence "Flo" Pauling, Viper (Valorant)
- Jordan Klepper - Pete McGee
- Jules Medcraft - Andrea Davenport
- Aparna Nancherla - Sheela, Meena Bhutani, Priya Singh, Moon Tobin
- Julia Jones - Miss Lightfoot
- Eugene Byrd - Principal O'Connor
- Patton Oswalt - Mayor Brunson, The Atom, M.O.D.O.K., Thrasher, Nom Nom, Pazuzu, Remy, Squeaky (SmashGamer16)
- Jessica Keenan Wynn - Fiona Davenport
- Alan Lee - Oliver "Ollie" Chen
- Sue Ann Pien - Juniper "June" Chen
- Leonard Wu - Ruben Chen
- Vincent Rodriguez III - Jeff (The Ghost and Molly McGee)
- Kerri Kenney-Silver - Sally Tugbottom, Gravitina, Miriam Beaks
- Liza Koshy - Jinx (The Ghost and Molly McGee), Veronica Hill, Margot (Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken), Herself
- Chris Houghton - Cricket Green
- Marieve Herington - Tilly Green, Fifi La Fume, Delilah Devinshire, Claudette (Alpha and Omega)
- Bob Joles - Bill Green, Sneezy (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Sir Ector, Bagheera, Camo, Mr. Nesmith, Mr. Fugu, Man Ray
- Artemis Pebdani - Gramma Alice Green, Linda Orvend
- Wendi McLendon-Covey - Nancy Green, Gale Cumulus, P.A.T.R.I.C.I.A.
- Zeno Robinson - Remy Remington, Hunter (The Owl House), Ali (Baymax!), Omar/Green Poncho, Max Kanté/Pegasus, Taichi "Tai" Kamiya, Onyankopon, Dee Jay
- Colton Dunn - Russell Remington
- Lorraine Toussaint - Rashida Remington, Shadow Weaver
- Anna Akana - Gloria Sato, Sasha Waybright
- Nikki Castillo - Gabriella Espinosa
- Cheri Oteri - Gwendolyn Zapp, Dr. Glandz
- Betsy Sodaro - Community Sue, Bex, Octavia, Dizzy Devil
- Andy Daly - Officer Rigby Keys, Lindsey Tim Weekly
- Paul Scheer - Chip Whistler, Lieutenant Commander Andy Billups, Kurt Bilzerian
- Brenda Song - Anne Boonchuy, Kaitlyn Ka, London Tipton, Wendy Wu
- Justin Felbinger - Sprig Plantar, Miles Callisto, Mtoto
- James Patrick Stuart - Walliam "One-Eyed Wally" Ribbiton
- Sarah-Nicole Robles - Luz Noceda, Viva (Trolls)
- Wendie Malick - Edalyn "Eda" Clawthorne, Dawn S. Folsom, Trudy X, Beautiful Gorgeous
- Issac Ryan Brown - Gus Porter, Chomper, Booker Baxter-Carter
- Tati Gabrielle - Willow Park, Addie McCallister
- Matthew Rhys - Emperor Belos
- Cissy Jones - Lilith Clawthorne, Ami (Crash Bandicoot), Joyce Price-Madsen
- Elizabeth Grullon - Camila Noceda
- Fryda Wolff - The Collector, Satin, Chenille, DJ Suki, Ana (WarioWare), Penny (WarioWare), Mira (Killer Instinct)
- Kimiko Glenn - Kiff Chatterley, Lena Sabrewing, Cinder (Sofia the First), Tomiko, Horse (Centaurworld), Auntie Mei, Lulu (Over the Moon), Madame Jelly, Bridgette Hashima, Peni Parker/SP//dr
- H. Michael Croner - Barry Buns, J.P. Mercer, Brock (Unikitty!)
- Vella Lovell - Candle Fox
- Josh Johnson - Harry Buns/DJ 11:30
- Nichole Sakura - Terri Buns/Terri Two-Bowls, Carla (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes)
- Nic Smal - Principal Secretary
- Lucy Heavens - Helen (Kiff), Miss Tulane
- Kent Osborne - Sweepy Steve
- Eugene Cordero - Secretary Prince, Dante (Close Enough), Sam Rutherford
- Diamond White - Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl, Fuli, Babs Buttman
- Alfre Woodard - Miriam "Mimi" Lafayette, Sarabi, Plio
- Sasheer Zamata - Adria Lafayette
- Jermaine Fowler - James Lafayette Jr., Sir Kaue
- Libe Barer - Casey Calderon, Violet Sabrewing
- Laurence Fishburne - Bill Foster, Thrax
- Michelle Ortiz - Bibi Ramirez Humphrey
- Angélica María - Margarita "Buela" Ramirez
- Eden Sher - Star Butterfly
- Adam McArthur - Marco Diaz
- Matt Chapman - Alfonzo Doolittle, Abuelita
- Minae Noji - Brittney Wong, Minae
- Daron Nefcy - Sabrina Backintosh, StarFan13
- Nate Torrence - Ferguson O'Durguson, Benjamin Clawhauser
- Dana Davis - Kelly (Star vs. the Forces of Evil), Kit (Craig of the Creek)
- Abby Elliott - Janna Ordonia
- Atticus Shaffer - Dennis Avarius, Peedee Fryman, Ono, Albert Glass
- Jaime Camil - Globgor, Don Karnage, Enrique Rivera, Himself
- Rider Strong - Tom Lucitor, Brick Flagg, Shawn Hunter
- Michael C. Hall - Toffee
- Zosia Mamet - Hekapoo
- Carl Weathers - Omnitraxus Prime
- Lyons Luke Mathias - Laser Puppies
- Dee Dee Rescher - Miss Skullnick
- Nia Vardalos - Angie Diaz, Selene
- Artt Butler - Rafael Diaz, Uncle, Bill
- Isabella Gomez - Mariposa Diaz, Megan Cruz
- Nick Swardson - Sensei Brantley, Barq's Root Beer Vendor
- Esmé Bianco - Eclipsa Butterfly
- Kyla Pratt - Penny Proud
- Karen Malina White - Dijonay Jones
- Jo Marie Payton - Suga Mama Proud
- Paula Jai Parker - Trudy Proud
- Tommy Davidson - Oscar Proud
- Soleil Moon Frye - Zoey Howzer, Aseefa
- Alisa Reyes - LaCienega Boulevardez
- Christy Carlson Romano - Kim Possible, Trina (Big Hero 6)
- Will Friedle - Ron Stoppable, Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Lion-O, Doyle Blackwell, Eric Matthews
- Tahj Mowry - Wade Load
- Raven-Symoné - Monique, Raven Baxter, Galleria "Bubbles" Garibaldi
- Kirsten Storms - Bonnie Rockwaller
- Jean Smart - Dr. Ann Possible, Marie "Pickles" Oblong
- Gary Cole - Dr. James Possible, Harvey Birdman
- Dante Basco - Jake Long, Zuko
- Charlie Finn - Arthur "Spud" Spudinski
- Kali Troy/Kittie Kaboom - Trixie Carter, Taranee Cook, Valerie Brown
- Amy Bruckner - Haley Kay Long (archival recording)
- Ryan Potter - Hiro Hamada, Kenji Kon
- Scott Adsit - Baymax, Clay Puppington, Coach Daniel Stopframe, Doughy Latchkey, Miss Censordoll, Professor Sanguinaire Polidori, Frankenstein's Creation, Gustav Frankenstein, Irving Beaks
- Jamie Chung - Go Go Tomago
- Génesis Rodríguez - Honey Lemon
- Brooks Wheelan - Fred Frederickson
- Susan Sullivan - Mrs. Frederickson
- Maya Rudolph - Aunt Cass Hamada, Daniela Paguro, Betty Hart, Matilda (Angry Birds), Poppy (Angry Birds), Linda Mitchell, Smiler, Bernice "Burn" Guzman, Precious, Constance LaCienega/Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch
- Andrew Scott - Obake
- Lucas Neff - Noodle Burger Boy, Duncan P. Anderson
- John Michael Higgins - Mini-Max, Grape Ape, Himself
- Katy Mixon - High Voltage Barb
- Sophie Reynolds - High Voltage Juniper
- Emily Kuroda - Kiko Tanaka
- Brian Tee - Yukio
- Daniel Henney - Tadashi Hamada
- Katie Lowes - Abigail Callaghan, Becky (Vivo)
- Dan Gerson - Sergeant Gerson (archival recording)
- David Shaughnessy - Heathcliff/Mongoose
- Stan Lee - Mr. Frederickson/Boss Awesome (archival recording)
- James Cromwell - Robert Callaghan/Yokai, George Armstrong Custer/The Colonel
- Vincent Martella - Phineas Flynn, Bradley Nicholson, Drew McIntyre
- David Errigo Jr. - Ferb Fletcher, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Sean Cassidy/Banshee, Leech, Mojo (X-Men), Kallark/Gladiator, Plucky Duck, Hamton J. Pig, Dudley the Dodo, Male Ranma Saotome
- Ashley Tisdale - Candace Flynn, Sabrina Spellman, Sharpay Evans, Maddie Fitzpatrick, Herself
- Caroline Rhea - Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Judy (Sydney to the Max), Herself
- Richard O'Brien - Lawrence Fletcher
- Alyson Stoner - Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, Jenny Brown, Sam Sharp, Kairi, Xion
- Bobby Gaylor - Buford Van Stomm
- Maulik Pancholy - Baljeet Tjinder, Ranjeet, Sanjay Patel
- Kelly Hu - Stacy Hirano, Karai, D'Vorah, Li Mei
- Mitchel Musso - Jeremy Johnson, Dustin James "DJ" Walters, Oliver Oken
- Dan Povenmire - Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, Vinnie Dakota, Clyde (Hamster & Gretel)
- John Viener - Norm (Phineas and Ferb)
- Jeff "Swampy" Marsh - Major Francis Monogram, Balthazar Calvedish, Andrew (Hamster & Gretel)
- Tyler Alexander Mann - Carl the Intern
- Jane Leeves - Admiral Wanda Acronym, Mrs. Ladybug
- Isabella Acres - Katie (Phineas and Ferb), Milly
- Tiffany Espensen - Ginger (Phineas and Ferb)
- Cymphonique Miller - Holly (Phineas and Ferb)
- "Weird Al" Yankovic - Milo Murphy
- Mekai Curtis - Zack Underwood
- Sabrina Carpenter - Melissa Chase, Princess Vivian, Maya Hart, Herself
- Chrissie Fit - Amanda Lopez
- Christian Slater - Elliot Decker, Ushari, Composite Santa, The Narrator (The Boys)
- Meli Povenmire - Gretel Grant-Gomez
- Beck Bennett - Hamster, Launchpad McQuack, Eric (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), Hank the Buffalo
- Michael Cimino - Kevin Grant-Gomez
- Joey King - Winifred "Fred" Grant, Katie (Horton Hears a Who!)
- Matt Jones - Dave Grant-Gomez, Gunther Magnuson, Hector Flanagan, Pig (Pig Goat Banana Cricket), Officer Kyle
- Carolina Ravassa - Carolina Grant-Gomez, Raze, Olivia Colomar/Sombra
- Jenny Lorenzo - Abuelita Gomez
- Priah Ferguson - Bailey Carter, Erica Sinclair
- Alex Estrada - Tobor
- Akintoye - Anthony (Hamster & Gretel)
- Abby Espiritu - Naya (Hamster & Gretel)
- Romi Dames - Hiromi Tanaka, Jackee, Musa, Traci Van Horn
- Dan Povenmire & Joanna Hausmann - Unseen Aliens
- Andy Milonakis - Danny Douglas
- James Adomian - Future-Worm, Rocky (Looney Tunes), Bob/Captain Huggy Face, Randall "Randy" Watson, Talking Ben, Pops (Sausage Party)
- Ryan Quincy - Robo-Carp, Doug Douglas
- Melanie Lynskey - Megan Douglas, Beatrice
- Jonathan Frakes - Steak Starbolt
- Kyle Massey - Milo Fishtooth (archival recording)
- Justin Roiland - Oscar Fishtooth, Blendin Blandin, Earl of Lemongrab, Papers
- Chelsea Kane - Bea Goldfishberg
- Steven Christopher Parker - Jumbo Shrimp
- Kimberly Mooney - Finberley
- Rachel Dratch - Esmargot, Koi, Negative Girl
- Laura Ortiz - Piranhica
- Josh Sussman - Randy Pincherson
- Dave Wittenberg - Punt, Kakashi Hatake
- Jason Ritter - Dipper Pines
- Alex Hirsch - Grunkle Stan Pines, Soos Ramirez, Old Man McGucket, Bill Cipher, King, Hooty, Clamantha, Fumble
- Linda Cardellini - Wendy Corduroy, Megan Sparkles, Cordelia Starling
- Niki Yang - Candy Chiu, BMO, Lady Rainicorn
- Carl Faruolo - Grenda Grendinator, Gebbrey
- Thurop Van Orman - Li'l Gideon, Flapjack
- Gregg Turkington - Toby Determined
- Jackie Buscarino - Pacifica Northwest, Sally Syrup
- Brad Abrell - Agent Jeff Trigger
- Brian Bloom - Rumble McSkirmish
- Manny Jacinto - Scott Denoga
- Cooper Andrews - Kai Banks
- Julie Bowen - Patricia Banks, Claire Dunphy
- Judy Alice Lee - Rebecca "Becker" Denoga
- Nik Shriner - Buzzsaw, Nathan Prescott
- Kyle S. More - Chainsaw
- Joy Osmanski - Sunny Denoga, Jing Harris
- Nik Dodani - Thad (Hailey's On It!), Kardez
- Nico Santos - Jonathan (Hailey's On It!), Buckley
- Sydney Mikayla - Lucy (Hailey's On It!), Penelope "Penny" Peabody
- Shara Kirby - Kennedy (Hailey's On It!)
- Erica Lindbeck - Genesis (Hailey's On It!), Loona, Ashley (WarioWare), Celica, Omochao, Blaze the Cat, Roll, Menat, Futaba Sakura, Sophitia Alexandra, Cassie Cage
- Billy Crystal - Mike Wazowski
- John Goodman - James P. Sullivan, Eli "Big Daddy" La Bouff, Pacha, Rex (We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story), Layton T. Montgomery, Mr. Prenderghast
- Bob Peterson - Roz (Monsters, Inc.), Roze, Chick Hicks, Dug, Alpha, Mr. Ray
- Ben Feldman - Tylor Tuskmon
- Aisha Tyler - Millie Tuskmon, Lana Kane, Nubia
- Henry Winkler - Fritz (Monsters, Inc.)
- Steve Buscemi - Randall Boggs, Horace Nebbercracker, Francis E. Francis, Wayne Werewolf, Scamper, Bucky (G-Force)
- Alfred Molina - Professor Derek Knight, Rippen, Ringo/The Duke, Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus
- Nathan Fillion - Johnny Worthington III, Sterling, Preston Northwest
- Mary Gibbs - Mary "Boo" Gibbs (archival recording)
- James Coburn - Henry J. Waternoose III (archival recording)
- Milo Manheim - Zed Necrodopolis
- Meg Donnelly - Addison Wells
- Trevor Tordjman - Bucky Buchanan, Parker Preston
- Kylee Russell - Eliza Zambi
- Carla Jeffery - Bree
- James Godfrey - Bonzo
- Chandler Kinney - Willa Lykensen
- Pearce Joza - Wyatt Lykensen
- Ariel Martin - Wynter Barkowitz
- Terry Hu - A-Spen
- Jonathan Langdon - Coach (Zombies)
- Kahyun Kim - Dae
- Kingston Foster - Zoey Necrodopolis
- Jackée Harry - Motherboard (Zombies)
- Kaley Cuoco - Brandy Harrington
- Tom Kenny & Jeff Bennett - The Monkeys
- Adam Pally - Kit Cloudkicker
- Eliza Coupe - Molly Elizabeth Cunningham
- Wesley Kimmel - Greg Heffley
- Spencer Howell - Rowley Jefferson
- Erica Cerra - Susan Heffley
- Hunter Dillon - Rodrick Heffley
- Gracen Newton - Manny Heffley
- Joshua Bassett - Nicholas "Nick" Daley
- Jack Whitehall - Octavius, Rick Laszlo
- Jamie Demetriou - Dr. McPhee
- Alexander Salamat - Attila the Hun
- Kieran Sequoia - Sacagawea
- Kelemete Misipeka - Easter Island Head
- Joseph Kamal - Kahmunrah
- Jonathan Roumie - Merenkahre
- Alice Isaaz - Joan of Arc (Night at the Museum)
- Akmal Saleh - Seth (Night at the Museum)
- Bowen Yang - Ronnie (Night at the Museum)
- Shelby Simmons - Mia (Night at the Museum), Ava King
- Tenzing Norgay Trainor - Bodhi
- John Gemberling - Blatus, Tyler Pico
- Tiya Sircar - Juniper
- Skyler Stone - Scowler
- Ewan McGregor - Rodney Copperbottom, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Valiant
- Halle Berry - Cappy (Robots)
- Robin Williams - Fender Pinwheeler, "Rainbow" Randolph Smiley, Ramón, Lovelace, Robin/Lost Boy (archival recordings & footage)
- Mel Brooks - Bigweld, Vlad Dracula, Yogurt, President Skroob
- Greg Kinnear - Phineas T. Ratchet
- Jim Broadbent - Madame Gasket
- Amanda Bynes - Piper Pinwheeler (archival recording)
- Jennifer Coolidge - Aunt Fanny, Lazy Susan Wentworth, Mary Meh, Mrs. Moser, Myrtle
- Alan Rosenberg - Jack Hammer
- Stanley Tucci - Herb Copperbottom, Boldo
- Dianne Wiest - Lydia Copperbottom
- Natasha Lyonne - Loretta Geargrinder, Merton McSnurtle/Terrific Whatzit, Sophie Krustofsky
- Paul Giamatti - Tim the Gate Guard, Chet, Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino
- Dan Hedaya - Mr. Gunk
- Jesse Eisenberg - Blu, Lex Luthor
- Anne Hathaway - Jewel
- Bebel Gilberto - Eva (Rio)
- will.i.am - Pedro (Rio), Moto Moto
- Jamie Foxx - Nico, Joe Gardner, Max Dillon/Electro, Himself
- Tracy Morgan - Luiz, Felix (The Star), Blaster, Mr. Gristle, Satchel Paige Bobblehead, Spoonie Luv
- Rachel Crow - Carla (Rio)
- Pierce Gagnon - Tiago
- Amandla Stenberg - Bia
- Andy Garcia - Eduardo (Rio), Delgado
- Bruno Mars - Roberto
- Rita Moreno - Mimi, Tanya Trunk, Great Aunt Bussyboots
- Miriam Wallen - Tiny (Rio)
- Francisco Ramos - Mauro
- Rodrigo Santoro - Tulio Montiero
- Carlos Ponce - Marcel
- Davi Vieira - Armando
- John Cena - Ferdinand, Yoshi (Dolittle), J.C., Himself
- Bobby Cannavale - Valiente, Jimmy Crystal, Frankie (The Nut Job), Van Pelt
- Peyton Manning - Guapo
- Anthony Anderson - Bones, Zach (The Star)
- Tim Nordquist - Maquina, Nuts Wickersham
- Jerrod Carmichael - Paco (Ferdinand)
- Boris Kodjoe - Klaus (Ferdinand)
- Sally Phillips - Greta (Ferdinand)
- Jeremy Sisto - Raf
- Lily Day - Nina (Ferdinand)
- Juanes - Juan (Ferdinand)
- Miguel Ángel Silvestre - El Primero
- Raúl Esparza - Moreno
- Ben Mendelsohn - Killian McFord, Nolan Sorrento/IOI-655321
- Tom Holland - Walter Beckett, Ian Lightfoot, Jip, Peter Parker/MCU Spider-Man
- Karen Gillan - Eyes, Ruby Roundhouse, Amy Pond
- DJ Khaled - Ears, Himself
- Masi Oka - Katsu Kimura, Edward Yamashita
- Reba McIntire - Joy Jenkins
- Rachel Brosnahan - Wendy Beckett
- Carla Jimenez - Geraldine
- Amanda Seyfried - Mary Katherine "MK" Bomba, Rain (Spirit)
- Josh Hutcherson - Nod
- Colin Farrell - Ronin
- Christoph Waltz - Mandrake
- Beyonce Knowles-Carter - Queen Tara
- Chris O'Dowd - Grub
- Pitbull - Bufo, Ugly Dog, Himself
- Steven Tyler - Nim Galuu, Himself
- Blake Anderson - Dagda
- Ray Romano - Manny (Ice Age)
- John Leguizamo - Sid (Ice Age), Bruno Madrigal, Gune, Alex (Walking with Dinosaurs)
- Denis Leary - Diego (Ice Age), Francis (A Bug's Life)
- Chris Wedge - Scrat, Wonderbot, Charlie, Diesel Springer
- Karen Disher - Scratte
- Queen Latifah - Ellie
- Seann William Scott - Crash (Ice Age), Skiff Xounellius
- Josh Peck - Eddie (Ice Age), Casey Jones, Josh Nichols
- Simon Pegg - Buckminster "Buck" Wild, Herbert Trubshaw, Ogden Morrow/The Curator, Hugh "Wee Hughie" Campbell
- Jessie J - Brooke (Ice Age)
- Keke Palmer - Peaches (Ice Age), Aisha/Layla, Izzy Hawthorne, Herself
- Jennifer Lopez - Shira, Azteca, Lucy Tucci
- Joy Behar - Eunice, 42
- Ben Gleib - Marshall (Ice Age)
- Drake - Ethan (Ice Age), Himself
- Nicki Minaj - Steffie, Herself
- Heather Morris - Katie (Ice Age)
- Alexandra Romano - Meghan
- Goran Visnjic - Soto
- Tom Fahn - Stu (Ice Age)
- Nicolas David Inhofe - Cretaceous & Maelstrom
- Carlos Saldanha - Egbert & Yoko
- Lisa Edelstein - Shelly (Ice Age)
- Rebel Wilson - Raz (Ice Age), Hopper the Kangaroo
- Melissa Rauch - Francine (Ice Age), Miss Mam'selle Hepzibah
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Shangri Llama, Mitchell Pritchett
- Aziz Ansari - Squirt (Ice Age), Mub
- Alain Chabat - Silas (Ice Age)
- Nick Frost - Flynn, Mr. Trout
- Charlie Tom - Dobson
- Max Greenfield - Roger (Ice Age)
- Justina Machado - Zee (Ice Age)
- Carol Burnett - Sour Kangaroo
- Dan Fogler - Vonford/The Chairman, Yummo Wickersham
- Jaime Pressly - Mrs. Quilligan
- Jesse McCartney - JoJo McDodd, Roxas, Ventus
- Josh Flitter - Rudy Kangaroo
- Laura Ortiz - Jessica Quilligan
- Marshall Efron - Nits Wickersham (archival recording)
- Peter Browngardt - Uncle Grandpa, Festro, Dingle
- Pat Duke - The Fart
- Kunal Nayyar - Vijay Patel, Gupta
- Drake Bell - Paxel, Drake Parker
- Nancy Sullivan - Audrey Parker-Nichols, Lucille Johnson
- Jonathan Goldstein - Walter Nichols
- B.J. Ward - Melissa Duck, Casey Kelp, Honey (Looney Tunes)
- Annie Mumolo - Tina Russo
- Eric Bauza - Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Pepé Le Pew, Marvin the Martian, Speedy Gonzales, Mac & Tosh Gopher, Hubie & Bertie, Henery Hawk, Shorty (Looney Tunes), Charlie Dog, Claude Cat, Dan Backslide, Buster Bunny, Calamity Coyote, George (Tex Avery), Junior (Tex Avery), Dr. Benton Quest, Tinker, Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, Dino, Hoppy, The Great Gazoo, Quack-Up, Slip & Slide D'Peel, Butchy, Paladum, Mixapod, Master Frown, Belly Bag, Rodolfo Rivera/White Pantera, Woody Woodpecker, Underdog (Underdog), Joseph "Joey" Felt/Nuclear Boy, Captain Atomic/Atomic Puppet, Buhdeuce, Seung, Baby Fozzie, Baby Bunsen Honeydew, Baby Robin, Baby Sam, Mr. Statler, José Carioca, Roy Fox, Mr. RiPeppa, King of Hearts, Bill the Lizard, Sentinels, Mr. Jolly, Jimmy Pesto, D.A. Sinclair, Trix Rabbit, Chris the Red Gobbler, Digger the Gopher, Toad General, Diddy Kong (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Mako, Rash, The Concierge, Karswell
- Bob Bergen - Porky Pig, Sylvester Jr., Clyde Bunny, Topsy Cat, Bucky the Squirrel, Private "Killer" Diller, Pa (Ridley Jones), Mr. Filbert Peabody
- Fred Tatasciore - Yosemite Sam, Michigan J. Frog, Gossamer, K-9 (Looney Tunes), Mugsy (Looney Tunes), Nils Niedhart, Benedict (Animaniacs), Komodo (The Secret Saturdays), Zon, Slumbo, Jawg, Kraw, Nixels, Grimm (Mother Goose & Grimm), Reptar, Mr. Grouper, Farmer Buyer, Emperor (Jimmy Neutron/Planet Sheen), Rocksteady, Breadmaker, Danny (101 Dalmatians), The Troll, Bruce Banner/Hulk, Lord Dominator [in masked form], Devil Dinosaur, Murphy (Eureka!), Dipply, Coach Hrbek, Devos the Devastator, Buff Frog, Master Bear, Fujino, Lieutenant Shaxs, Teetsi, Bat Cronies, Superbrain, Genma Saotome, Magnus (Kid Icarus), Poseidon (Kid Icarus), Dingodile, Torr, Tremor, Killabilly, John Francis "Jack" Morrison/Soldier: 76
- Jeff Bennett - J. Audubon Woodlore, Bashful (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Geppetto, The Reluctant Dragon, J. Thaddeus Toad, Ichabod Crane, White Rabbit, March Hare, Pat Dodo, Mr. Smee, Tramp, Jock, Trusty, Toughy (Lady and the Tramp), King Hubert, Lord Duke, Jasper Badun, Labrador, Merlin (The Sword in the Stone), Sir Kay, Buzzie, The Sultan, Zazu, Lumiere, Professor Archimedes Porter, Pip (Enchanted/Disenchanted), Rhomann Dey, Dr. Hämsterviel, Jitters A. Dog, Brooklyn, Craig Bean, Dieter Liederhosen, Ned Diggity, Peter "Pink-Eye Pete" Ogilvy, Shelf McClain, Jonathan Long, The Huntsman, Principal Stickler, Conrad Fleem, Duke L'Orange, Thrash, Prince V’Lara, Francis Smithington, Justin Armberg, Principal Skeeves, Shelton Klutzberry, Principal Cutler, Baby Huey, Keswick, Larry Shrew, Mick Swagger, Boogregard "Boog" Shlizetti, Mr. Hank Muffin, Dollar-nator, Tlaloc, Dorkus Aurelius, Droopy, Chopper Bulldog, Touché Turtle, Kwicky Koala, Blitz, Clay Bailey, Lucky Bob, Baloney the Dinosaur, Johnny Bravo, Dad (Dexter's Laboratory), Ace D. Copular, William W. Williams/Big Billy, Grubber, Raj (Camp Lazlo), Samson Clogmeyer, Mr. Boss (Codename: Kids Next Door), Azmuth, Peppermint Larry, Special Agent Drixenol "Drix" Koldreliff, Dribbal, Gurggle, Jinky, Camillot, Ranger Jinx, Prowl, Petrie, Peter Puppy, Levi, Pitu Le Pew, Pogo Possum, Stereo Monovici, Kangaroo Jack/Jackie Legs, Ted Shackleford/The Man with the Yellow Hat, Mr. Impatient
- Jeff Bergman - Elmer Fudd, Sylvester the Cat, Foghorn Leghorn, Ralph Wolf, Pete Puma, Slowpoke Rodriguez, Droopy, Fred Flintstone, Mr. Slate, Yogi Bear, Ranger Smith, Wally Gator, Squiddly Diddly, George Jetson, Mr. Cosmo G. Spacely, Quick Draw McGraw, Lippy the Lion, So-So the Monkey, Mr. Jinks, Heathcliff, Riff-Raff, Mr. DNA, Charlie the Tuna, Punchy, Jovny the Stork
- Greg Whalen - Private Carl James "Beetle" Bailey
- Mendi Segal - Private Plato
- Henry Corden - Sergeant Orville P. Snorkel (archival recording)
- Larry Storch - General Amos T. Halftrack (archival recording)
- Linda Gary - Private Blips (archival recording)
- Lainie Kazan - Helga (Hägar the Horrible)
- Lydia Cornell - Honi
- Josh Rodine - Hamlet
- Don Most - Lute
- Hank Saroyan - Olaf (Hägar the Horrible)
- Jeff Doucette - Lucky Eddie
- Loni Anderson - Blondie Bumstead
- Ellen Gerstell - Cookie Bumstead
- Ike Eisenmann - Alexander Bumstead
- Laurel Page - Tootsie Woodley
- Jack Angel - Herb Woodley, Mr. Beasley, Captain Cleaver (archival recordings)
- Jim Gomez - Bud Budiovitch
- Hugues Le Bars - Oggy, The Cockroaches (Joey, Marky & Dee-Dee) (archival recordings)
- Ben Small - Bernie Barges
- Dan Russell - John (Corneil & Bernie), Uncle Rico
- Rachel Bloom - Silver, Insurance Sheep, Cow #2 (Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm)
- Rory McCann - Jurgen the Brutal
- Stephen Kearin - Master Chicken, Mayor Jody Smelt
- Sasha Grey - Herself
- Bree Olson - Herself
- A.J. Applegate - Herself
- Mia Malkova - Herself
- Lana Rhoades - Herself
- Elsa Jean - Herself
- Piper Perri - Herself
- Cindy Starfall - Herself
- Lana Violet - Herself
- David Muir - Himself
- Lester Holt - Himself
- John Dickerson - Himself
- Ilia Calderón - Herself
- Elián Zidán - Himself
- Julio Vaqueiro - Himself
- Arantxa Loizaga - Herself
- Caitriona Perry - Herself
- Sumi Somaskanda - Herself
- Michael Strahan - Teddy (Ice Age), Himself
- Robin Roberts - Herself
- George Stephanopoulos - Himself
- Lara Spencer - Herself
- Ginger Zee - Herself
- Savannah Guthrie - Herself
- Al Roker - Pirate Who Likes Sunsets and Kittens, Patrick Patrickson, Sum, Himself
- Craig Melvin - Himself
- Carson Daly - Himself
- Sheinelle Jones - Herself
- Dylan Dreyer - Herself
- Hoda Kotb - Herself
- Jenna Bush Hager - Herself
- Gayle King - Herself
- Nate Burleson - Himself
- Tony Dokoupil - Himself
- Vladimir Duthiers - Himself
- Alan Tacher - Himself
- Karla Martínez - Herself
- Satcha Pretto - Herself
- Francisca Lachapel - Herself
- Jessica Rodríguez - Herself
- Raúl González - Himself
- Ana María Canseco - Herself
- Jomari Goyso - Himself
- Penélope Menchaca - Herself
- Andrea Meza - Herself
- Lissette "Chiky BomBom" Eduardo - Herself
- Danilo Carrera - Himself
- Carlos Calderón - Himself
- Gabriel Coronel - Himself
- Bill Ritter - Himself [ABC News New York anchor]
- Liz Cho - Herself [ABC News New York co-anchor]
- Sade Baderinwa - Herself [ABC News New York alternate co-anchor]
- Marc Brown - Himself [ABC News Los Angeles anchor]
- Jovana Lara - Herself [ABC News Los Angeles co-anchor]
- Ravi Baichwal - Himself [ABC News Chicago anchor]
- Cheryl Burton - Herself [ABC News Chicago co-anchor]
- Judy Hsu - Herself [ABC News Chicago alternate co-anchor]
- Rick Williams - Himself [ABC News Philadelphia anchor]
- Sharrie Williams - Herself [ABC News Philadelphia co-anchor]
- Dan Ashley - Himself [ABC News San Francisco anchor]
- Ama Daetz - Herself [ABC News San Francisco co-anchor]
- Erik Barajas - Himself [ABC News Houston anchor]
- Gina Gaston - Herself [ABC News Houston co-anchor]
- Steve Daniels - Himself [ABC News Durham-Raleigh-Fayetteville co-anchor]
- Lauren Johnson - Herself [ABC News Durham-Raleigh-Fayetteville co-anchor]
- Dale Yurong - Himself [ABC News Fresno anchor]
- Margot Kim - Herself [ABC News Fresno co-anchor]
- David Ushery - Himself [NBC News New York anchor]
- Natalie Pasquarella - Herself [NBC News New York co-anchor]
- Robert Kovacik - Himself [NBC News Los Angeles anchor]
- Carolyn Johnson - Herself [NBC News Los Angeles co-anchor]
- Stefan Holt - Himself [NBC News Chicago anchor]
- Allison Rosati - Herself [NBC News Chicago co-anchor]
- Fred Shropshire - Himself [NBC News Philadelphia anchor]
- Jacqueline London - Herself [NBC News Philadelphia co-anchor]
- Brian Curtis - Himself [NBC News Dallas-Fort Worth anchor]
- Meredith Land - Herself [NBC News Dallas-Fort Worth co-anchor]
- Glenn Jones - Himself [NBC News Boston anchor]
- Priscilla Casper - Herself [NBC News Boston co-anchor]
- Jim Handly - Himself [NBC News Washington, D.C. anchor]
- Eun Yang - Herself [NBC News Washington, D.C. co-anchor]
- Raj Mathai - Himself [NBC News San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland anchor]
- Jessica Aguirre - Herself [NBC News San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland co-anchor]
- Jawan Strader - Himself [NBC News Miami-Fort Lauderdale anchor]
- Jackie Nespral - Herself [NBC News Miami-Fort Lauderdale co-anchor]
- Mark Mullen - Himself [NBC News San Diego anchor]
- Catherine Garcia - Herself [NBC News San Diego co-anchor]
- Mike Hydeck - Himself [NBC News Connecticut anchor]
- Keisha Grant - Herself [NBC News Connecticut co-anchor]
- Maurice DuBois - Himself [CBS News New York anchor]
- Kristine Johnson - Herself [CBS News New York co-anchor]
- Juan Fernandez - Himself [CBS News Los Angeles anchor]
- Pat Harvey - Herself [CBS News Los Angeles co-anchor]
- Joe Donlon - Himself [CBS News Chicago anchor]
- Irika Sargent - Herself [CBS News Chicago co-anchor]
- Ryan Yamamoto - Himself [CBS News San Francisco anchor]
- Elizabeth Cook - Herself [CBS News San Francisco co-anchor]
- Doug Dunbar - Himself [CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth anchor]
- Nicole Baker - Herself [CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth co-anchor]
- Ukee Washington - Himself [CBS News Philadelphia anchor]
- Jessica Kartalija - Herself [CBS News Philadelphia co-anchor]
- David Wade - Himself [CBS News Boston anchor]
- Lisa Hughes - Herself [CBS News Boston co-anchor]
- Frank Vascellaro - Himself [CBS News Minneapolis-Saint Paul anchor]
- Amelia Santaniello - Herself [CBS News Minneapolis-Saint Paul co-anchor]
- Kris Laudien - Himself [CBS News Detroit anchor]
- Shaina Humphries - Herself [CBS News Detroit co-anchor]
- Michael Spencer - Himself [CBS News Denver anchor]
- Karen Leigh - Herself [CBS News Denver co-anchor]
- Eliott Rodriguez - Himself [CBS News Miami-Fort Lauderdale anchor]
- Lauren Pastrana - Herself [CBS News Miami-Fort Lauderdale co-anchor]
- Tony Lopez - Himself [CBS News Sacramento anchor]
- Hunter Sowards - Herself [CBS News Sacramento co-anchor]
- Ken Rice - Himself [CBS News Pittsburgh anchor]
- Meghan Schiller - Herself [CBS News Pittsburgh co-anchor]
- Denise Koch - Herself [CBS News Baltimore anchor]
- Steve Lacy - Himself [FOX News New York anchor]
- Natasha Verma - Herself [FOX News New York co-anchor]
- Elex Michaelson - Himself [FOX News Los Angeles anchor]
- Christine Devine - Herself [FOX News Los Angeles co-anchor]
- Scott Schneider - Himself [FOX News Chicago anchor]
- Dawn Hasbrouck - Herself [FOX News Chicago co-anchor]
- Jason Martinez - Himself [FOX News Philadelphia anchor]
- Shiba Russell - Herself [FOX News Philadelphia co-anchor]
- Steve Eagar - Himself [FOX News Dallas-Fort Worth anchor]
- Heather Hays - Herself [FOX News Dallas-Fort Worth co-anchor]
- Anthony Antoine - Himself [FOX News Houston anchor]
- Caroline Collins - Herself [FOX News Houston co-anchor]
- Russ Spencer - Himself [FOX News Atlanta anchor]
- Courtney Bryant - Herself [FOX News Atlanta co-anchor]
- Jim Lokay - Himself [FOX News Washington, D.C. anchor]
- Angie Goff - Herself [FOX News Washington, D.C. co-anchor]
- Mike Mibach - Himself [FOX News Oakland-San Francisco-San Jose anchor]
- Julie Haener - Herself [FOX News Oakland-San Francisco-San Jose co-anchor]
- John Hook - Himself [FOX News Phoenix anchor]
- Christina Carilla - Herself [FOX News Phoenix co-anchor]
- Mark Wilson - Himself [FOX News Tampa-St. Petersburg anchor]
- Allie Corey - Herself [FOX News Tampa-St. Petersburg co-anchor]
- David Rose - Himself [FOX News Seattle-Tacoma anchor]
- Sabirah Rayford - Herself [FOX News Seattle-Tacoma co-anchor]
- Roop Raj - Himself [FOX News Detroit anchor]
- Amy Lange - Herself [FOX News Detroit co-anchor]
- Randy Meier - Himself [FOX News Minneapolis-Saint Paul anchor]
- Kelcey Carlson - Herself [FOX News Minneapolis-Saint Paul co-anchor]
- John Brown - Himself [FOX News Orlando anchor]
- LuAnne Sorrell - Herself [FOX News Orlando co-anchor]
- Mike Warren - Himself [FOX News Austin anchor]
- Rebecca Thomas - Herself [FOX News Austin co-anchor]
- Ben Handelman - Himself [FOX News Milwaukee anchor]
- Stephanie Grady - Herself [FOX News Milwaukee co-anchor]
- Kori Chambers - Himself [PIX 11 News New York anchor]
- Shirley Chan - Herself [PIX 11 News New York co-anchor]
- Mr. G - Himself [PIX 11 News New York weather meteorologist]
- Micah Ohlman - Himself [KTLA 5 News Los Angeles anchor]
- Cher Calvin - Herself [KTLA 5 News Los Angeles co-anchor]
- Vera Jimenez - Herself [KTLA 5 News Los Angeles weather meteorologist]
- Ray Cortopassi - Himself [WGN News Chicago anchor]
- Micah Materre - Herself [WGN News Chicago co-anchor]
- Demetrius Ivory - Himself [WGN News Chicago weather meteorologist]
- Grant Lodes - Himself [KRON 4 News San Francisco anchor]
- Vicki Liviakis - Herself [KRON 4 News San Francisco co-anchor]
- Lawrence Karnow - Himself [KRON 4 News San Francisco weather meteorologist]
- Wolf Blitzer - Himself
- Kate Bolduan - Herself
- Erin Burnett - Herself
- Ana Cabrera - Herself
- Anderson Cooper - Himself
- John King - Himself
- Jake Tapper - Himself
- Fredricka Whitfield - Herself
- Fareed Zakaria - Himself
- Rachel Maddow - Herself
- Christiane Amanpour - Herself
- Pamela Silva - Herself
- Michelle Galván - Herself
- Jackie Guerrido - Herself
- Kevin Frazier - Himself
- Nischelle Turner - Herself
- Deborah Norville - Herself
- Chris Hansen - Himself
- Ernie Johnson - Himself
- Kenny Smith - Himself
- Charles Barkley - Himself
- Muggsy Bogues - Himself
- Shawn Bradley - Himself
- Shaquille O'Neal - Smooth Smurf, Himself
- Clyde Drexler - Himself
- Patrick Ewing - Himself
- Larry Johnson - Himself
- John Starks - Himself
- Michael Jordan - Himself
- LeBron James - Himself
- Larry Bird - Himself
- Gary Payton - Himself
- Kevin Garnett - Himself
- Sheryl Swoopes - Herself
- Ahmad Rashad - Himself
- Julie Moran - Herself
- Willow Bay - Herself
- Summer Sanders - Herself
- Grant Hill - Himself
- Kristen Ledlow - Herself
- Fred Tatasciore & Jim Cummings - Tasmanian Devil
- Mark Wahlberg - Cade Yeager, Theo (aaronhardy523)
- Leslie Jones - Zetta, Herself
- Alice Cooper - Himself
- Brad Paisley - Himself
- Alanis Morissette - Herself
- Rachel Stevens - Herself
- Jo O'Meara - Herself
- Hannah Spearritt - Herself
- Tina Barrett - Herself
- Bradley McIntosh - Himself
- Paul Cattermole - Himself (archival footage)
- Jon Lee - Himself
- Zac Efron - Ted Wiggins, Troy Bolton
- Vanessa Hudgens - Gabriella Montez
- Corbin Bleu - Chad Danforth, Coltrane
- Bart Johnson - Coach Jack Bolton
- Chris Warren - Zeke Baylor
- Monique Coleman - Taylor McKessie
- Kaycee Stroh - Martha Cox
- Olesya Rulin - Kelsi Nielsen
- Tim Robinson - Ugly Sonic
- Boo Radley - Millie
- Jim Rash - Cecil Turtle, Gyro Gearloose
- Kevin Michael Richardson - Barney Rubble, Frankenstein Jr., Slam Tasmanian, Tech E. Coyote, Exile, Mammoth, See-More, Trigon, Demongo, Mr. Gus, Panthro, Lynx-O, Donald (The Mighty B!), Shredder, Dark Laser, Armagedroid, Tee, Buzz Buzzard, Jim Crow, Oswidge, Antauri, Captain Gantu, Basi, Cleveland Brown Jr., Jerome (Family Guy), Dr. Julius Hibbert, Judge Roy Snyder, Lester Krinklesac, Principal Brian Lewis, Basi, Groot, Happy (The 7D), Rhombulus, Sheriff Daryl Blubs, Smidge, Chad (Trolls), Todd (Trolls), Beast Man, Mauler Twins, Monster Girl, Kamek, Chairman Alonzo Drek, Henry Dixon Taylor, Jack from Jupiter, Ironcast, Thadeus
- Billy West - Muttley, Tiny (Wacky Races), Paw Rugg, Breezly Bruin, Sneezly Seal, Mr. Peebles, Emmitt Roswell, Roy the Rooster, Chit Chatterson, Eagle (Histeria!), Larry Patoltec, Groovy Groove, Kyle Finkster, Lunk, Gobba, Balk, Fatso, Ooblar, Ren Höek, Stimpson "Stimpy" J. Cat, Mr. Horse, Mr. Pipe, The Announcer Salesman, Mrs. Buttloaves, Rancid Rabbit, Doug Funnie, Roger Klotz, Bashful (The 7D), Toe Jammer, Philip J. Fry, Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth, Dr. John A. Zoidberg, Zapp Brannigan, Ken (Futurama), Cad Lackey, Red M&M, Whammy
- J.K. Simmons - Mayor Lionheart, Warden, J. Jonah Jameson, Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Grunkle Ford Pines, Kai (Kung Fu Panda), Tenzin, Yellow M&M, Captain S. Putty
- Cree Summer - Mena, Peg (Lady and the Tramp), Kida Nedakh, Tessa & Vanessa James, Rayna Cartflight, Edna Peepleson, Skeeter, Nebula, Elmyra Duff, Mary Melody, Aka Pella, Abigail Lincoln/Numbuh 5, Cree Lincoln, Kerry Anderson, Jamzy, Teacher (Mixels), Paula Price, Elasti-Girl, Beast Girl, Susie Carmichael, Valerie Grey, Miranda Killgallen, Tiff Crust, Vexus, Cleo, Foxxy Love, Sheba Beboporeba, Ms. Green M&M, Medusa (Kid Icarus), Lulu (Jimmy's United), Abbigal "Abby" Robinson, Paxel Jr.
- Kel Mitchell - T-Bone, Himself
- Michael Pataki - George Liquor (archival recording)
- Harris Peet - Muddy Mudskipper
- Ralph Bakshi - The Fire Chief
- Alan Young - Haggis McHaggis (archival recording)
- Jack Carter - Wilbur Cobb (archival recording)
- Melissa Disney - Ginger Foutley
- Jeannie Elias - Carl Foutley, Beth Oblong, Creepy Susie, Mikey Butts, Andy Arlington
- Kenn Michael - Darren Patterson
- Liz Georges - Courtney Gripling
- Jackie Harris - Macie Lightfoot
- Aspen Miller - Dodie Bishop
- Sandy Fox - Mipsy Mipson, Harmony (Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi), Roaar, Chibiusa/Sailor Chibi Moon, Lily (LeapFrog), Cylindria
- Emily Kapnek - Noelle Sussman
- Adam Wylie - Ian Richton, Crash (Pepper Ann), Bananas B., Panicky Smurf
- Megan Smith - Brydgett Helway
- Tracey Hoyt - Tiffany (Chips N Grapes)
- Philece Sampler - Fantastic Girl (archival recording)
- Laci Mosley - Harper Bettencourt
- Jaidyn Triplett - Millicent Mitchell
- Jerry Trainor - Dudley Puppy, Spencer Shay, Himself
- Jeff Sutphen - Himself
- Phil Moore - Himself
- Kirk Fogg - Himself
- Annette M. Lesure - Herself
- Jessica Gaynes - Herself
- Omar Gooding - Himself
- Don Jeffcoat - Himself
- Johnathan McClain - Himself
- Karen Fowler - SID
- Stephanie Morgenstern - Yin, Lillian "Lilly" Wheeler
- Joe Pingue - Entrée
- Patrick McKenna - Two-Legs Joe
- Tom McCamus - Lord Wingus Eternum
- Mark Dailey - Compuhorse (archival recording)
- Mike Kiss - Mr. Smarty Smarts
- Megan Fahlenbock - Gwen (Total Drama), Jen Masterson, Deets
- Drew Nelson - Duncan (Total Drama), Matt (Death Note)
- Scott McCord - Trent, Owen, George Hollyruller, Harry Helby, Brain (Inspector Gadget), Professor Von Slickstein, Golias, Greg (Mother Up!), Travis (Mother Up!), Squidgy, Skull Boy, McGee, Yang, Yuck, Stinky (Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends)
- Katie Crown - Izzy (Total Drama), Fin McCloud, Patricia (Spliced), Ivy Sundew, Mary Wendle, Akila, Tulip, Octocat, Slimy Weasel
- Emilie-Claire Barlow - Courtney (Total Drama), Bunny (Almost Naked Animals)
- Dan Petronijevic - Geoff (Total Drama), Adam Spitz, Strag, Skipper/Tarantula Boy, Tommy "Hitch" Hitchcock, GT (Turbo Dogs)
- Kristin Fairlie - Bridgette, Emma (Stoked), Little Bear (Little Bear)
- Clé Bennett - DJ, Leonard (Total Drama), Beardo, Chef Hatchet, 2Bit
- Rachel Wilson - Heather (Total Drama)
- Marco Grazzini - Alejandro Burromuerto
- Stephanie Anne Mills - Lindsay, Katie (Total Drama), Vana Glama, Carla Cabrera
- Lauren Lipson - Sadie
- Sarah Gadon - Beth (Total Drama), Ruby Gloom
- Peter Oldring - Cody Anderson, Ezekiel, Tyler, Goon Gunderson, Connor MacKenzie, Duane (Mischief City)
- Annick Obonsawin - Sierra (Total Drama), Inez (Cyberchase), Maxine (Mischief City), Clio
- Carter Hayden - Noah, Jordan Buttsquat
- Brian Froud - Harold McGrady, Sam (Total Drama), Beezy J. Heinous, Marty (ToonMarty)
- Novie Edwards - Leshawna, Lina, Jackie (Cyberchase)
- Adam Reid - Justin (Total Drama)
- Julia Chantrey - Eva (Total Drama)
- Christian Potenza - Chris McLean, Jude Lizowski, Trevor Troublemeyer
- Carla Collins - Blaineley O'Halloran
- Dwayne Hill - Josh, Samuel "Samy" Garvin, Vinnie (Growing Up Creepie), Rock Rally, Three, Cat (Peg + Cat), Mr. Voiceman
- Bryn McAuley - Laney Penn, Amy, Samey, Eleanor Sterne, Rebecca "Becky" Lopez, Suzi, Harriet Turtle
- Athena Karkanis - Anne Maria, Creepie Creecher, Melanie Melisma, Sheree
- Jon Cor - Brick McArthur
- Kevin Duhaney - Cameron Wilkins
- Carleigh Beverly - Dakota Milton
- Caitlynne Medrek - Dawn (Total Drama)
- Laurie Elliott - Jo, Sasha Smithiwicks
- Tyrone Savage - Lightning Jackson
- Cory Doran - Mike (Total Drama), James "Jimmy" Two-Shoes, Galactoslug
- James Wallis - Scott (Total Drama)
- Ashley Peters - Staci
- Barbara Mamabolo - Zoey, Boo Boo
- Zachary Bennett - Shawn (Total Drama), Stanley Pamplemousse, Joel (Mother Up!)
- Sarah Podemski - Sky (Total Drama)
- Rochelle Wilson - Sugar
- Katie Bergin - Jasmine (Total Drama)
- Bruce Dow - Max (Total Drama)
- Kristi Friday - Scarlett (Total Drama)
- Daniel DeSanto - Dave (Total Drama), Brock Leighton, Blaine (Totally Spies!)
- Christopher Jacot - Topher
- Sunday Muse - Ella (Total Drama)
- Ian Ronningen - Rodney (Total Drama)
- Brooke D'Orsay - Caitlin Cooke
- Jess Gibbons - Wyatt Williams
- Stacey DePass - Nikki Wong, Ellen Pamplemousse, Iris (Ruby Gloom), Mags, Sharon Spitz, Grandma (Caillou)
- Emily Hampshire - Starr, Alyson Malitski, Misery
- Mazin Elsadig - Broseph
- Anastasia Phillips - Lo Ridgemount
- Arnold Pinnock - Johnny (Stoked)
- Mike Paterson - Burnie
- Holly Gauthier-Frankel - Holly (ToonMarty), Sam (Jack), Fern Walters, Yoki
- Brett Schaenfield - Jack (ToonMarty)
- Seán Cullen - Lucius Heinous VII, Piggy, Narwhal, Four, Five (Seven Little Monsters), Seven
- Sonja Ball - Lucas (Doggy Day School), Suki, Jane Read, Jennyline, Polly Esther
- Mark Hauser - Koda, Pedro (Doggy Day School), Riri
- Kaniehtiio Horn - Rosie (Doggy Day School)
- Carolina Bartczak - Alfred Hedgehog
- Emma Taylor-Isherwood - Camille Wallaby, Mona Parker
- Angela Galuppo - Milo Skunk, Lili (Doggy Day School)
- Lisa Norton - Cynthia Payne
- Austin Di Iulio - Winchell Adams
- Adrian Truss - Hey Hey, Poe, Armand, Admiral DeGill, Gerald James "Jerry" Lewis
- John Stocker - Mr. Cube
- Linda Ballantyne - Mrs. Adams, Veronique Peters
- Peter Keleghan - Mr. Adams, Scaredy Bat
- Michael D. Cohen - Tyler "Ty" Archer, Schwoz Schwartz
- Krystal Meadows - Abigail "Abby" Archer
- Deven Mack - Paul "Lab Rat" Squirfenherder, Zackary "Zack" Henry Freeman
- Kedar Brown - Silas Sterne, Princess Pony Apehands
- John Robinson - Richard Spitz
- Tamara Bernier Evans - Helen Spitz
- Marnie McPhail - Maria Wong
- Vince Corazza - Alden Jones, Zexion
- Sergio Di Zio - Kin Kujira, Wipeout
- Lyon Smith - Corey Jarron Riffin, Tony Jones, Talon, Ed (Get Ed), Dash (Turbo Dogs)
- Tim Beresford - Kon Kujira
- Alyson Court - Trina Riffin, Poodle, Abscissa, Lydia Deetz
- Ellen-Ray Hennessy - Priscilla "Gram-Gram" Eggert
- Tony Rosato - Quentin Eggert (archival recording)
- Phil Guerrero - Ace Nakamura
- Kim Kuhteubl - Sandra Scoddle (archival recording)
- Chuck Campbell - Boyd Scullarzo
- Martha MacIsaac - Edyn
- Alex Karzis - Korg
- Rory O'Shea - Zed (Magi-Nation)
- Bailey Stocker - Fizz
- L. Dean Ifill - Burn (Get Ed)
- Tony Daniels - Anthony Ol' Skool
- Nathan Lane - George Hippo, Spot Helperman/Scott Leadready II, Hamegg, Philippe (aaronhardy523)
- Andrea Martin - Martha Hippo, Ms. Neggleoff, Ms. Meany, Queen Slug-For-A-Butt
- Jonathan Wilson - Chudd Chudders, Rosebud, Rusty McCabe, Ned (Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends)
- Darren Frost - Squirt (Camp Lakebottom)
- Cliff Saunders - Sawyer (Camp Lakebottom)
- Michael Daingerfield - Ace Ventura, Keo's Dad
- Stephen Ouimette - Betelgeuse/Beetlejuice
- Mark Rendall - Todd (Wayside)
- Denise Oliver - Maurecia, Mina Beff, Kitty Ko
- Lisa Ng - Dana (Wayside)
- Martin Villafana - Myron
- Jacquie Brennan - Sheila (SheZow)
- Dan Hamill - Officer Boxter Hamdon
- Elizabeth Nabben - Droosha Hamdon
- Melissa Altro - Pippi Longstocking, Gretchen "The Gretch" Gritcherson, Paige Logan, Muffy Crosswire
- Noah Reid - Tommy Settergren
- Olivia Garratt - Annika Settergren (archival recording)
- Terri Hawkes - Princess Sissi, Samantha "Samy" Rivers
- Ivan Sherry - Augustin Tamare/Inspector Gadget
- Derek McGrath - Chief Quimby
- Martin Roach - Dr. Claw, Mama Claw, Master Yo, Agram
- Jenna Warren - Frankie Pamplemousse, Olive (Justin Time)
- Tajja Isen - Pipsqueak, Nessa, Betty Barrett/Atomic Betty, Princess Pea/Princess Presto, Jane Turnkey, Trina Tightrope, Samantha Turtle
- Richard Binsley - Mr. Squiggles, Mr. Nilsson the Monkey, Felix
- Stephany Seki - Num Nums, Doris (Caillou)
- Rick Miller - Sparky (Atomic Betty), Bongo, Orwin
- Bruce Hunter - Robot X-5
- Rebecca Husain - Alice Tsukino, Apple Wilson, Agnes Chu, Fergus (Mother Up!), Nurse Higgins
- Linda Kash - Sloth
- David Berni - Duck (Almost Naked Animals), Pauly, Portnoy
- Howard Jerome - Octo
- Julie Lemieux - Batty, Evu, Fuzzy Snuggums, Caroleena, Julie Smockford, Ms. Monserrate, Clancy, Bounce
- Richard Yearwood - Budge Bentley
- Leah Renee Cudmore - Chris-Alice Hollyruller, Marge (Growing Up Creepie)
- Juan Chioran - Dr. Pappas
- Scott Thompson - Ruben "Rube" Roach, Grady
- Ted Dykstra - Reginald "Reg" Roach
- Daniel Brochu - Daniel "Danny" Tadeus Pickett, Buster Baxter
- Eleanor Noble - Lori Mackney, George Lundgren, Nico (Jack)
- Danny Wells - King Hugo III (archival recording)
- Carrie Finlay - Melody (Potatoes and Dragons)
- Mark Camacho - Dragon (Potatoes and Dragons), Zosky
- John Vamvas - Merlin (Potatoes and Dragons)
- Brent Butt - Brett Herbert Leroy
- Gabrielle Miller - Lacey Burrows, Sarah (Mother Up!), Miss Belfonte
- Fred Ewanuick - Richard Henry "Hank" Yarbo
- Nancy Robertson - Wanda Dollard
- Eric Peterson - Oscar Leroy
- Corrine Koslo - Emma Leroy
- Lorne Cardinal - Sgt. Davis Quinton, Nat Mabray
- Frankie Muniz - Mosley "Mo" Moville, Stripes
- Tara Spencer-Nairn - Mimi Valentine, Officer Karen Pelly
- John Paul Tremblay - Julian (Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series)
- Robb Wells - Ricky LaFleur
- Mike Smith - Bubbles/Bubs
- Jesse Camacho - Dick Wilson
- Mark McKinney - Jeffrey Wilson
- Grace Lynn Kung - Mrs. Suzi Chu
- Helen Taylor - Principal Moxley, Jenny (Mother Up!)
- Fab Filippo - Mark Dexler, Julius Chevalier
- Anand Rajaram - VJ Mendhi
- Sean Francis - Woodrow "Woody" Jenkins
- Lauren Ash - Samantha "Sam" Goldman, Beryl Chatterley
- Élia St-Pierre - Bébéatrice/Babyatrice
- Claudia Besso - Momanie, The Siblings' Mom
- Thor Bishopric - PapaGuy
- Dave Coulier - Bob McKenzie, Peter Venkman
- Dave Thomas - Doug McKenzie, Tuke
- Brian George - Bob Fish, Pugg, The Coachman, Chef Skinner
- Alison Snowden - Margaret Fish
- Carmen Electra - Six (Tripping the Rift)
- Gayle Garfinkle - T'Nuk Layor, Mrs. Weebler
- Rick Jones - Whip, Jack the Alien, Rocket the Dog, No Feet, No-Tail No-Goodnik, Kaput, Razmo, Hector (Dragon Hunters), Gwizdo, Speedy Cerviche
- John Melendez - Spaceship Bob
- Terrence Scammell - Darph Bobo, Alexander (The Country Mouse and the City Mouse Adventures), The Siblings' Dad, Rapido, Guido Anchovy
- Harry Standjofski - Lian-Chu
- Mary Mouser - Zoe (Dragon Hunters)
- Annie Bovaird - Zaza, Juju (archival recordings)
- Kathy Greenwood - Debbie Sue Ashanti-Melendez
- Denis Kopotun - Denis (Denis and Me)
- Scott Yaphe - Wink Yahoo
- Samantha Cook - Slashin' Sam
- Aaron Alexander - Tearin' Aaron
- Patricia Ribeiro Wolfson - Quizmaster Patricia
- Mike Beaver - The Punisher (Uh Oh!)
- Shaun Majumder - Slime Master Shaun
- Mimi Mekler - Maggie (Crazy Quilt)
- John Nolan - Jackson the Raccoon
- Taylor Abrahamse - Luke Stanley
- Charles Vandervaart - Larry Stanley
- Madison Ferguson - Lori Stanley
- Kate Hewlett - Lisa Stanley
- Michael Barbuto - Lane Stanley
- Josette Jorge - Pamela Fontaine
- Bill Turnbull - Doop
- Chelsea Clark - Chelsea (The Stanley Dynamic)
- Isaiah Lee - Darnell (The Stanley Dynamic)
- Eliana Jones - Summer Dewhurst
- Michael Gross - Leonard Stanley
- Natalie Ganzhorn - Morgan Watson
- Tamina Pollack-Paris - Mina (The Stanley Dynamic)
- Jamie Elman - Cody Anthony Miller
- Miklos Perlus - Victor Kane, Eric Needles
- Nicole Lyn - Emily Roberts
- Ross Hull - Chris Sheppard, Himself [Global Toronto weather meteorologist]
- Katie Emme McIninch - Margaret "Mags" Abernathy
- Jessica Goldapple - Francesca "Flash" Albright
- Mark Taylor - Romeo Carter, Benjamin "Ben" Healy Jr.
- Erin Simms - Morgan McKnight
- Victoria Sanchez - Grace Vasquez
- Jennifer Finnigan - Kim McCloud
- Michelle Sweeney - Mrs. Morton
- Megan Lee - Sun Hi
- Louriza Tronco - Jodi (Make It Pop)
- Erika Tham - Corki
- Dale Whibley - Caleb (Make It Pop)
- Graeme Jokic - Franklin Turtle, Christoper "Chris" Kirkman, Ronnie Van Helsing
- Brooke Burns - Herself
- Mark "The Beast" Labbett - Himself
- Muffy Marracco - Herself
- Rob Belushi - Himself
- Joey Fatone - Himself
- Samantha Harris - Herself
- Jeff Hephner - Himself
- Dylan Lane - Himself
- Leah Remini - Herself
- Tom Cavanagh - Himself
- Mario Lopez - Social Smurf, Himself
- Janet Healy - The Pink Berets (Fluffy, Patch & Bit)
- Pierre Coffin - Mel the Minion, Kevin the Minion, Stuart the Minion, Bob the Minion, Otto the Minion, Other Minions
- Steve Carell - Felonious Gru, Dru Gru, Hammy, Mayor Ned McDodd
- Miranda Cosgrove - Margo Gru, Carly Shay, Megan Parker, Herself
- Dana Gaier - Edith Gru
- Nev Scharrel - Agnes Gru
- Russell Brand - Dr. Nefario, E.B.
- Jason Segel - Victor Perkins/Vector, Gary (The Muppets)
- Benjamin Bratt - Eduardo Perez/El Macho, Ernesto de la Cruz, Manny (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs)
- Louis C.K. - Max (The Secret Life of Pets)
- Eric Stonestreet - Duke, Cameron Tucker, Himself
- Ellie Kemper - Katie (The Secret Life of Pets), Smurfblossom
- Pete Holmes - Chuck (The Secret Life of Pets), E-Trade Baby
- Henry Lynch - Liam (The Secret Life of Pets)
- Kiely Renaud - Molly (The Secret Life of Pets)
- Lake Bell - Chloe (The Secret Life of Pets), Vanessa Fisk
- Hannibal Buress - Buddy (The Secret Life of Pets), Edward (Angry Birds)
- Dana Carvey - Pops (The Secret Life of Pets), Dana (Hotel Transylvania), Garth Algar
- Albert Brooks - Tiberius, Russ Cargill
- Usher - Richard (Sing), Himself
- Will Smith - Oscar (Shark Tale), Lance Sterling, John Hancock
- Robert De Niro - Don Edward Lino
- Renée Zellweger - Angie (Shark Tale), Vanessa Bloome
- Martin Scorsese - Sykes, Himself
- Ziggy Marley - Ernie (Shark Tale)
- Doug E. Doug - Bernie (Shark Tale)
- Peter Falk - Don Feinberg (archival recording)
- Michael Imperioli - Frankie (Shark Tale)
- Vincent Pastore - Luca (Shark Tale)
- Katie Couric - Katie Current
- Ben Stiller - Alex (Madagascar), Scartar
- Chris Rock - Marty (Madagascar), Mooseblood the Mosquito, Li'l Penny Hardaway
- Jada Pinkett Smith - Gloria (Madagascar)
- David Schwimmer - Melman
- Sacha Baron Cohen - King Julien XIII
- Cedric the Entertainer - Maurice (Madagascar), Carl (Ice Age)
- Andy Richter - Mort (Madagascar), Dibs/Globby, Benjamin "Ben" Higgenbottom, Himself
- Bernie Mac - Zuba (archival recording)
- Sherri Shepherd - Florrie, Cheryl & Meryl, Herself
- Elisa Gabrielli - Nana (Madagascar)
- Jessica Chastain - Gia
- Martin Short - Stefano, Stubbs the Clown, B.E.N., Huy, Lars (101 Dalmatians), The Cat in the Hat
- Paz Vega - Andalusian Horses (Esmeralda, Esperanza & Ernestina)
- Vinnie Jones - Freddie (Madagascar), Eddie (aaronhardy523)
- Steve Jones - Jonesy (Madagascar)
- Nick Fletcher - Frankie (Madagascar), Joey (aaronhardy523)
- Tom McGrath - Skipper, Aba (aaronhardy523)
- Chris Miller - Kowalski, Magic Mirror (Shrek)
- Christopher Knights - Private, Three Blind Mice, Thelonious
- Conrad Vernon - Rico, Mason, Gingerbread Man, Headless Horseman (Shrek), Insectosaurus/Butterflyosaurus, Master Boar, Eugene Francis, Lurch, Jed
- Mike Myers - Shrek, Wayne Campbell, Tommy Maitland
- Eddie Murphy - Donkey, Reedling, Jim Evers
- Cameron Diaz - Princess Fiona
- John Lithgow - Lord Farquaad
- Antonio Banderas - Puss in Boots, Nasonex Bee
- Julie Andrews - Queen Lillian, Marlena Gru
- John Cleese - King Harold, Professor Kipple, Odeysseus
- Rupert Everett - Prince Charming (Shrek)
- Justin Timberlake - Arthur "Artie" Pendragon, Furcorn
- Eric Idle - Merlin (Shrek), Devon, Waddlesworth
- Walt Dohrn - Rumpelstiltskin, Krekraw Ogre, Cloud Guy, Fuzzbert
- Cody Cameron - Pinocchio (Shrek), Three Little Pigs (Shrek), Barry (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs), Mr. Weenie, Nate (Open Season)
- Aron Warner - Big Bad Wolf (Shrek)
- Larry King - Doris the Ugly Stepsister (archival recording)
- Regis Philbin - Mabel the Ugly Stepsister (archival recording)
- Jasper Johannes Andrews - Farkle, Fergus
- Nina Zoe Bakshi - Felicia
- Jon Hamm - Brogan the Ogre, Herb Overkill
- Jane Lynch - Gretched the Ogre, Sergeant Calhoun, Io, A.V.A., Loney (Ridley Jones), Mrs. Roop, Herself
- Reese Witherspoon - Susan Murphy/Ginormica, Rosita, Greta Wolfcastle
- Hugh Laurie - Dr. Cockroach, Gutsy, Steven Claus, Mr. Bunny, Frederick Little
- Emma Stone - Eep Crood, Gwen Stacy
- Clark Duke - Thunk Crood
- Kailey Crawford - Sandy Crood
- Cloris Leachman - Gran (The Croods) (archival recording)
- James Ryan - Sash
- Lana Condor - Ruby Gillman
- Toni Collette - Agatha Gillman, Lady Cynthia Portley-Rind
- Annie Murphy - Chelsea Van Der Zee/Queen Nerissa
- Sam Richardson - Uncle Brill Gillman, Chico (HouseBroken), Julius (Sausage Party)
- Blue Chapman - Sam Gillman
- Colman Domingo - Arthur Gillman
- Jane Fonda - Grandmamah Gillman, Shuriki
- Ramona Young - Bliss (Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken)
- Val Kilmer - Moses
- Michelle Pfeiffer - Tzipporah, Eris (Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas)
- Sandra Bullock - Miriam (The Prince of Egypt), Scarlet Overkill
- Danny Glover - Jethro, Barbatus, Miles (Barnyard), Winston (Alpha and Omega), Brer Turtle
- Steve Martin - Hotep, Captain Smek, Mr. Luther J. Chairman
- Kenneth Branagh - Miguel (The Road to El Dorado)
- Rosie Perez - Chel, Click
- Armand Assante - Tzekel-Kan
- Edward James Olmos - Chief Tannabok, El Diablo, Chicharrón
- Ben Affleck - Joseph (Joseph: King of Dreams), Teddy Robin, Bruce Wayne/Batman
- Richard Herd - Jacob (Joseph: King of Dreams) (archival recording)
- Maureen McGovern - Rachel (Joseph: King of Dreams)
- James Eckhouse - Potiphar
- Steven Weber - Simeon
- Matt Levin - Benjamin (Joseph: King of Dreams), Joe (Spirit)
- Tom Virtue - Reuben (Joseph: King of Dreams)
- Brad Pitt - Sinbad, Metro Man, Will the Krill, Detective Frank Harris
- Catherine Zeta-Jones - Marina (Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas)
- Joseph Fiennes - Proteus
- Dennis Haysbert - Kale, Storming Ox
- Adriano Giannini - Rat (Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas)
- Timothy West - King Dymas (archival recording)
- Raman Hui - Jin (Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas)
- Chung Chan - Li (Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas)
- Andrew Birch - Grum & Chum
- Daniel Studi - Little Creek
- Chopper Bernet - Sgt. Adams
- Jeff LeBeau - Murphy (Spirit)
- Adam Paul - Bill (Spirit)
- Charles Napier - Roy (Spirit), Duke Phillips, Zachary Scott Taylor/Chief Zed (archival recordings)
- Maya Aoki Tuttle - Keiko Morita
- Emily Tunon - Lady Doppler
- Talon Warburton - Lord Nighty-Knight
- Adam Lambert - Machiavillain
- Jeanine Mason - Christina Christo
- Eric Murphy - Blue Mackerel
- Joey Rudman - Red Snapper
- Eric Fogel - Polly 227
- Martin Lawrence - Boog
- Ashton Kutcher - Elliott, Himself
- Jane Krakowski - Giselle (Open Season), Herself
- Patrick Warburton - Ian (Open Season), Kronk, Pulaski, Blag the Wildebeest, King Agamemnon, Flynn, Ken (Bee Movie), Wolf W. Wolf, Joe Swanson, Brock Samson, Tucker X, Lok, Titan
- Danny Mann - Serge, Rory Nubbins, Percy (Pocahontas), Screwy Squirrel, Gorgious Klatoo, Icarus, Robo Dog, Spy Car, Hewdraw, Thanatos (Kid Icarus)
- Michelle Murdocca - Maria (Open Season)
- Jon Favreau - Reilly, Hurley, Baby Walrus, Mr. Narwhal, Arctic Puffin
- Debra Messing - Beth (Open Season)
- Gary Sinise - Shaw
- Gordon Tootoosis - Sheriff Gordy (archival recording)
- Georgia Engel - Bobbie (Open Season) (archival recording)
- Steve Schirripa - Roberto (Open Season)
- Sean Mullen - Roger (Open Season)
- Karley Scott Collins - Gisela
- Ciara Bravo - Giselita, Luna Jr., Katie Knight
- Harrison Fahn - Elvis
- Melissa Sturm - Ursa, Sentinel Louise, Smurfjade
- Matthew J. Munn - Doug (Open Season)
- Shia LaBeouf - Cody Maverick, Sam Witwicky
- Jeff Bridges - Zeke "Big Z/Geek" Topanga, Kevin Flynn, CLU, CLU 2.0
- Zooey Deschanel - Lani Aliikai, Bridget (Trolls), Fairy Hotel Mother, Herself
- Declan Carter - Arnold (Surf's Up)
- Zoe Lulu - Kate (Surf's Up)
- Jonah Wineberg - Smudge
- Dana Belben - Edna Maverick
- Mario Cantone - Mikey Abromowitz
- Archie Kao - Tatsuhi Kobayashi
- Kelly Slater - Kelly (Surf's Up), Himself
- Rob Machado - Rob (Surf's Up), Himself
- Vince McMahon - Mr. McMahon, Himself
- Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway - The Undertaker (Surf's Up), Himself
- Saraya-Jade Bevis - Paige (Surf's Up), Herself
- Paul "Triple H" Levesque - Hunter (Surf's Up), Himself
- Ving Rhames - Thaddeus, Cobra Bubbles, Luther Stickell
- Tyler Perry - Cyrus
- Aidy Bryant - Ruth
- Patricia Heaton - Edith (The Star)
- Kelly Clarkson - Leah (The Star), Moxy, Herself
- Kris Kristofferson - Old Donkey (archival recording)
- Christopher Plummer - Herod the Great (archival recording)
- Lex Lang - Hunter (The Star), Dr. Neo Cortex
- Anna Faris - Sam Sparks, Jailbreak
- James Caan - Tim Lockwood (archival recording)
- Neil Patrick Harris - Steve (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs), Patrick Winslow
- Terry Crews - Officer Earl Devereaux, Mao (aaronhardy523), Himself
- Angela V. Shelton - Regina Devereaux
- Kris Pearn - Sentinel Peter, Labcoat Jenny
- Craig Kellman - Flintly McCallahan, Idea Pants Guy
- Spencer Locke - Jennifer "Jenny" Bennett
- Ryan Whitney Newman - Eliza (Monster House)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - Zee (Monster House)
- Jimmy Yang - Din Song
- Constance Wu - Mrs. Song
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo - Li Na Wang
- Jimmy O. Yang - Short Goon
- Aaron Yoo - Pockets
- Will Yun Lee - Mr. Yang
- Ronny Chieng - Pipa God
- Bobby Lee - Diao/Tall Goon
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Vivo, Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera/Gizmoduck, Jack (Mary Poppins), Himself
- Ynairaly Simo - Gabriela Hernández
- Juan de Marcos González - Andrés Hernández
- Gloria Estefan - Marta Sandoval, Herself
- Michael Rooker - Lutador
- Nicole Byer - Valentina, C.A.R.A., Vanessa (Invincible), Fiona (Invincible), Bree (The Boys), Herself
- Olivia Trujillo - Eva (Vivo)
- Lidya Jewett - Sarah (Vivo)
- Christian Ochoa - Montoya (Vivo)
- Gloria Calderón Kellett - Gloria (Vivo)
- T.J. Miller - Gene Meh, Robbie Valentino, i-R0K
- Patrick Stewart - Poop (The Emoji Movie), Pharaoh Seti, The Great Prince of the Forest, Avery Bullock
- Steven Wright - Mel Meh
- Sofía Vergara - Flamenca, Carmen (Happy Feet), Gabby Babblebrook, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Herself
- Christina Aguilera - Akiko Glitter, Herself
- Sean Hayes - Steven Devil, Brain (Igor), Terri Perry, Larry Fine
- Joe Whyte - Red Wagon, Tinkles the Puppy
- Jude Kouyate - Poop Jr.
- Eric Siegel - Reggie Ram Tech
- Liam Aiken - Ronnie Ram Tech
- Rob Riggle - Ice Cream Emoji, Bela (Hotel Transylvania), Aloysius O'Hare, Doug Clancy, Lance Loud, Headbutt Man, Himself
- Mary Kay Irvin - Chell
- Kevin Hart - Snowball, Ace the Bat-Hound, Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, Himself
- John Ratzenberger - Rigger, Hamm, Yeti, Bernard Tuskmon, Mack, P.T. Flea, John (WALL-E), The Underminer, Gordon (Brave), Fennwick, JL Senior, Sid Clancy/Poppy
- Tye Edwards - Dolph
- Andy Dick - Nuka, Boingo
- Stephen Colbert - Himself
- Louis Cato - Himself
- The Late Show Band - Themselves
- Taylor Tomlinson - Herself
- Will Brisbin - Ryder
- Iain Armitage - Chase
- Kingsley Marshall - Marshall
- Lilly Bartlam - Skye (PAW Patrol)
- Keegan Hedley - Rubble
- Callum Shoniker - Rocky
- Shayle Simons - Zuma
- Ron Pardo - Mayor Humdinger, Digit LeBoid, Ump
- Yara Shahidi - Kendra Wilson
- Benjamin Evan Ainsworth - Pinocchio
- Joe Ochman - Jiminy Cricket, William Price
- Rosalyn Landor - Blue Fairy, Mum (Taz-Mania), Constance Koala
- Phil Proctor - Chief Bushrat
- Jacob Tremblay - Blue Winslow
- Michael Lally - Sparks
- Gregory Snegoff - Bash
- Leah Latham - Fru Fru
- Lorenzo Music - Tummi Gummi (archival recording)
- Noelle North - Cubbi Gummi, Princess Calla
- Katie Leigh - Dumbo, Sunni Gummi, King Chad
- Brett Johnson - Cavin
- Aidan McGraw - Roo
- Amelia Stanger - Lumpy (Winnie the Pooh)
- Brenda Blethyn - Mama Heffalump
- Michael J. Gough - Joe (Lady and the Tramp), Dachsie, Sergeant Tibbs, Gopher, Gnasty Gnorc
- Leonard Garner - Cobrax
- Phil Hayes - Rokit, Major Nixel, Coach (Mixels), Jimmy the Rat, Thundermutt
- Chris Cox - Gox, Fox (Mixels), Busto, Egwind, Principal Knave, Principal Goodvibes
- Martin Jarvis - Nergal
- Vargus Mason - Cheezi, Kiyoshi
- Marcus Toji - Maroshi
- Avery Waddell - Zikoro, Sleepy Unicorn, Twisted Unicorn, Dazzlescence Jackson
- Justin Grollman - Nurp
- Peter Jason - Turg, Wuzzo, Sharx, Tuth
- David P. Smith - Zorch, Krader, Volectro, Crazy Joe
- Gregg Bissonette - Camsta, Myke
- Dave Fennoy - Krog, Globert, Boogly, Kramm, Mysto, King Mixelot, Sergeant (Mixels), Tetrax Shard, Rodin, Oro, Josey, Korath the Pursuer
- Thom Huge - Roy Rooster (archival recording)
- Julie Payne - Dr. Liz Wilson, Lanolin Sheep
- Gregg Berger - Odie, Orson Pig, Cornfed Pig, Squeak, The Gromble, Ripto, Kevin Brown/Agent K
- Howard Morris - Wade Duck, Flem (Cow and Chicken) (archival recordings)
- Nicole Kidman - Norma Jean
- Common - Seymour
- Magda Szubanski - Miss Viola
- Morgan Freeman - Vitruvius
- Peri Gilpin - Raksha
- Abby Ryder Fortson - Nina (aaronhardy523)
- Jack Gore - Zang (aaronhardy523)
- Alex Wolff - Spencer Gilpin
- Ser'Darius Blain - Anthony "Fridge" Johnson
- Madison Iseman - Bethany Walker
- Morgan Turner - Martha Kaply
- Colin Hanks - Alex Vreeke, Talking Tom
- Rhys Darby - Nigel Billingsley
- Vin Diesel - Iron Giant, Dominic Toretto
- Scott Bakula - Danny Cat
- Jasmine Guy - Sawyer Cat
- Matthew Herried - Peabo "Pudge" Pudgemeyer
- Ashley Peldon - Darla Dimple
- Jimmy Fallon - Himself
- Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson - Lamont "Curley" Baker, Himself
- The Roots - Themselves
- Steve Higgins - Himself
- Andy Cohen - Himself
- Jimmy Kimmel - Passive Aggressive Smurf, Ted Templeton, Elmer Higgins, Terrence Catheter, Himself
- Guillermo Rodriguez - Himself
- Cleto and the Cletones - Themselves
- Jay Leno - The Crimson Chin, The Nega Chin, Crystal Ball, Vorb, Fast Tony, Himself
- Kevin Eubanks - Himself
- Brian Hopkins - Ogre Gnimrach
- Wallace Shawn - Principal Mazur, Rex (Toy Story), Gilbert Huph, Not-So-Magic Mirror, Labrador MC, The Little Man, Bertram, Ezra (The Haunted Mansion)
- Blake Clark - Slinky Dog
- Annie Potts - Bo Peep
- Don Rickles - Mr. Potato Head, Cornwall (archival recordings)
- Estelle Harris - Mrs. Potato Head, Lula (archival recordings)
- Travis Oates - Piglet
- Ed Helms - Once-ler, Graham Pudowski
- Danny DeVito - Mr. Swackhammer, The Lorax, Bob (The One and Only Ivan)
- Paul Reubens - Lock, Reuben (Chowder) (archival recordings)
- Johnny Depp - Rango, Captain Jack Sparrow, Victor Van Dort
- Geoffrey Rush - Hector Barbossa, Ezylryb/Lyze of Kiel
- Javier Bardem - Armando Salazar
- Orlando Bloom - Will Turner
- Keira Knightley - Elizabeth Swann
- Jack Davenport - James Norrington
- Kevin R. McNally - Joshamee Gibbs
- David Bailie - Cotton (Pirates of the Carribbean) (archival footage)
- Martin Klebba - Marty (Pirates of the Caribbean)
- Lee Arenberg - Pintel
- Mackenzie Crook - Ragetti
- Angus Barnett - Mullroy
- Giles New - Murtogg
- Tom Hollander - Cutler Beckett
- Naomie Harris - Tia Dalma/Calypso
- Ryan Reynolds - Free Guy, Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Hal Jordan/Green Lantern, Guy (The Croods), Theo/Turbo, Bosco, Mr. Whiskers (The Voices), The Deer, Bunny Monkey
- Michael Peña - Tito Lopez, Kai (Lego Ninjago), Terence Mendoza
- Barry Gordon - Jake Clawson/Razor, Wellington Wetworth Jr./Junior, Quicky Bunny
- Michael Bell - Mark (Speed Buggy), Ernie Devlin, Zan (Super Friends/Wonder Twins), Gleek, Allstar Seaworthy, Quackerjack, Lawrence (Ratchet & Clank), Gleeman Vox
- Louise Williams - Janya
- Lynette DuPree - Ma Tembo
- Blair Underwood - Makuu
- Christopher Jackson - Shujaa
- Patrick Pinney - Mighty Mouse, Cyclops (Hercules), Chico the Bouncer
- Kevin Bacon - Balto, Leroy (aaronhardy523)
- Bridget Fonda - Jenna (Balto) (archival recording)
- Glenn Close - Abigail "Granny" Puckett, Kala
- Cory Edwards - Twitchy
- Diego Luna - Manolo Sanchez, Cassian Andor, Chip (DC League of Super-Pets)
- Jodie Comer - Millie Rusk/Molotov Girl
- Kelly Overton - Vanessa Van Helsing
- Jonathan Scarfe - Axel Miller
- Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler, Player (Carmen Sandiego)
- Millie Bobby Brown - Eleven
- Gaten Matarazzo - Dustin Henderson
- Natalia Dyer - Nancy Wheeler
- Charlie Heaton - Jonathan Byers
- Noah Schnapp - Will Byers
- Sadie Sink - Maxine "Max" Mayfield
- Joe Keery - Walter "Keys" McKeys, Steve Harrington
- Dacre Montgomery - Billy Hargrove
- Maya Hawke - Robin Buckley
- Joseph Quinn - Eddie Munson
- Stephen Lang - Colonel Miles Quaritch
- Michael Shea - Huckleberry Finn (archival footage)
- LuAnn Haslam - Becky Thatcher (archival footage)
- Kevin Schultz - Tom Sawyer (archival footage)
- Ted Cassidy - Injun Joe (archival footage & recording)
- Sam Worthington - Jake Sully
- Wes Studi - Eytukan
- Laz Alonso - Tsu'tey
- CCH Pounder - Mo'at
- Michelle Rodriguez - Trudy Chacon, Smurfstorm
- Matt Gerald - Corporal Lyle Wainfleet
- Giovanni Ribisi - Parker Selfridge
- Dileep Rao - Max Patel
- Joel David Moore - Norm Spellman
- Jon Hamm - Brogan the Ogre, Herb Overkill
- Laila Lockhart Kraner - Gabby (Gabby's Dollhouse)
- Amelia the Cat - Floyd (Gabby's Dollhouse)
- Logan Bailey - Pandy Paws
- Carla Tassara - Carlita
- Juliet Donenfeld - Cakey Cat
- Eduardo Franco - Daniel James "DJ" Catnip, Trevin, Argyle
- Sainty Nelsen - Pillow Cat
- Secunda Wood - MerCat
- Maggie Lowe - Baby Box
- Madison Calderon - Beatrice "Bea" Blueberry
- Trinity Jo-Li Bliss - Rita Raspberry
- Luna Bella Zamora - Penelope "Penny" Pineapple
- Jenna Ushkowitz - Queen Ryung
- Ian Loh - Joon & Jun
- Tan France - Sir Benedict
- Micaiah Chen - Ara
- Ciera Payton - Queen Katia
- Antonio Raul Corbo - Felipe (Princess Power)
- Isabella Russo - Sena
- Iara Nemirovsky - Ridley Jones
- Iris Menas - Winifred/Fred the Bison
- Tyler Shamy - Dante the Dinosaur, Floyd (Trolls), Red (WarioWare)
- Blythe Danner - Sylvia Jones
- Sutton Foster - Sarah Jones, Mrs. Sanchez
- Chris Nee - Ma (Ridley Jones)
- Sander Argabrite - Pedro (Ridley Jones)
- Gisela Adisa - Stella (Ridley Jones)
- Joshua Rush - Waldo (Where's Waldo?), Bunga, Jeremy Birnbaum
- Eva Carlton - Odlulu
- Magnús Scheving - Sportacus
- Chloe Lang - Stephanie Splitz
- Stefán Karl Stefánsson - Robbie Rotten (archival footage)
- Guðmundur Þór Kárason - Ziggy Zweet
- Kobie Powell - Pixel Hyperbyte
- Jodi Eichelberger - Stingy Spoilero
- Sarah Burgess - Trixie Troubleby
- David Matthew Feldman - Mayor Milford Meanswell
- Julie Westwood - Bessie Busybody
- Brynhildur Guðjónsdóttir - Airship
- Mac Rebennack/Dr. John - The Sun (Whoopi's Littleburg) (archival recording)
- Sean Curley - Spencer Piggle
- Mary Birdsong - Mrs. Peg Piggle
- Timothy Doner - Gordy (Whoopi's Littleburg)
- Sofie Zamchick - Linny the Guinea Pig, TJ/Tiger Jane
- Teala Dunn - Tuck the Turtle
- Danica Lee - Ming-Ming the Duckling
- Cooper Corrao - Ollie the Bunny (archival recording)
- Anne Meara - Granny Ginny (archival recording)
- Steve Burns - Steve (Blue's Clues)
- Kevin Duala - Kevin (Blue's Clues)
- Donovan Patton - Joe (Blue's Clues), Bot, CatRat
- Joshua Dela Cruz - Josh
- Traci Paige Johnson - Blue (Blue's Clues)
- Adriana Vasquez - Miranda (Blue's Clues)
- Diane Salema - Magenta
- Doug Murray - Mailbox
- Shazdeh Kapadia - Sidetable Drawer
- Brad Adamson - Mr. Salt (Blue's Clues)
- Gisele Rousseau - Mrs. Pepper
- Abigail Nicholson - Paprika
- Niko Ceci - Cinnamon
- Nathan Sayavong - Shovel
- Jordana Blake - Pail
- Ava Augustin - Tickety Tock
- Peter Laurie - Periwinkle
- Brianna Bryan - Rainbow Puppy
- Adam Peltzmen - Green Puppy
- Glee Dango - Orange Kitten, Sarah (Caillou)
- India Ennenga - Pinky Dinky Doo
- Felix Chrome - Tyler Dinky Doo
- John Rogers - Mr. Guinea Pig
- Heather Dilly - Mommy Dinky Doo
- Jim Jinkins - Daddy Dinky Doo (archival recording)
- Madeleine Rose Yen - Milli
- Juan Mirt - Geo (Team Umizoomi)
- P.T. Walkley - UmiCar
- LaShawn Tinah Jeffries - Uniqua, Sister Mink
- Jake Goldberg - Pablo (The Backyardigans)
- Chris Grant Jr. - Tyrone
- Gianna Bruzzese - Tasha
- Jonah Bobo - Austin
- Jade-Lianna Peters - Kai-Lan Chow (archival recording)
- Clem Cheung - Ye-Ye
- Jack Samson - Rintoo
- Khamani Griffin - Tolee, Calvin "Cal" Devereaux, Caleb (Rise of the Guardians)
- Angie Wu - Hoho
- Beverly Duan - Lulu (Ni Hao, Kai-Lan)
- Fátima Ptacek - Dora Márquez
- Koda Gursoy - Boots the Monkey
- Marc Weiner - Map, Swiper the Fox, Ribbit, Hopper, Slither
- Sofia Lopez - Backpack
- Aidan Gemme - Benny the Bull
- Skai Jackson - Isa the Iguana
- Oscar Hutarra - Tico the Squirrel
- Chris Gifford - Grumpy Old Troll, Big Red Chicken
- Leslie Valdes - Señor Tucán
- Jacob Medrano - Diego Márquez
- Franchesca Valdez - Alicia Márquez
- Kathleen Herles - Daisy Márquez
- Eileen Galindo - Elena Márquez/Mami
- Julián Rebolledo - Cole Márquez/Papi, Jake Morgendorffer
- Miriam Cruz - Abuela (Dora the Explorer)
- Jaden Michael - Baby Jaguar
- Kyle Brenn - Rescue Pack
- Ashley Earnest - Alana (Dora the Explorer)
- Isabela Merced - Kate (Dora the Explorer)
- Kayta Thomas - Emma (Dora the Explorer)
- Alexandria Suarez - Naiya
- Mateo Lizcano - Pablo (Dora the Explorer)
- Xavier Pritchett - Little Bill (archival recording)
- Gregory Hines - Big Bill Glover (archival recording)
- Monique Beasley - April Glover
- Tyler James Williams - Bobby Glover
- Ruby Dee - Alice the Great (archival recording)
- Melanie Nicholls-King - Mrs. Aisha Murray
- Kianna Underwood - Fuchsia Glover
- Zach Tyler Eisen - Andrew Mulligan
- Eunice Cho - Kiku Wong (archival recording)
- Taylor Kaplan - Molly (Bubble Guppies)
- Quinn Breslin - Gil
- Josiah Gaffney - Gobby
- Zoe Glick - Deema
- Mia Lynn Bangunan - Oona
- AJ Kane - Nonny
- Leah Janvier - Zooli
- Luke Manriquez - Avi
- Chris Phillips - Mr. Grumpfish, Boo Berry
- Benjamin Israel - Worry Bear
- Stephanie Lynn Robinson - Ping (Julius Jr.)
- Aileen Mythen - Rosie Redd, Mandarin "Mandy" Orange
- Juliette Crosbie - Anna Banana
- Phillipa Alexander - Pepper Mintz, Floof, Kalia
- Zehra Jane Navqi - Bonnie "B.B." Blueberry, Patty Praxton
- Penelope Rawlins - Indigo "Indy" Allfruit, Lavender LaViolette
- Emma de Vries, Virginia Goodfellow & Alice Osborne - Schmuzzies
- Mat McCoy - Puppet
- David Collins - David (The Upside Down Show)
- Shane Dundas - Shane (The Upside Down Show)
- Amanda Bishop - Mrs. Foil
- Franci Anderson - Franci
- Lindanell Rivera - Coco (Pinwheel)
- George James - Jake (Pinwheel)
- Dale Engel - Smitty (Pinwheel) (archival footage)
- Betty Rozek - Sal
- Arline Miyazaki - Kim (Pinwheel)
- Ron Daise - Ron Alston
- Natalie Daise - Natalie Alston
- James Edward Coleman II - James Alston (archival footage)
- Vanessa Baden - Vanessa Alston
- Tristin Mays - Shaina Alston
- Simeon Othello Daise - Simeon Alston
- Armando Guerrera - Armando
- Ana Christina Randolph - Marisol
- Manolo Villaverde - Abuelo
- Iris Chacón - Juana
- Bob Stillman - Reed
- Andrea Frierson - Miss Melody
- Harry Burney - Ellington (archival footage)
- Joanne Baum - Encora
- Stuart Pankin - Earl Sneed Sinclair
- Jason Willinger - Robert Mark "Robbie" Sinclair
- Sally Struthers - Charlene Fiona Sinclair
- Florence Stanley - Ethyl Hinkleman Phillips, Wilhelmina Packard (archival recordings)
- Sam McMurray - Roy Danger Hess
- Sherman Hemsley - Bradley P. "B.P." Richfield (archival recording)
- Bill Bellamy - Skeeter (Cousin Skeeter)
- Paul Fusco - Gordon Shumway/ALF
- Brian Clark - William A. Mummy
- Colleen Smith - Cashmere Ramada
- Natalie Venetia Belcon - Gwen (Johnny and the Sprites)
- John Tartaglia - Johnny (Johnny and the Sprites), Sage, Mr. Bluelight
- Tim Lagasse - Basil, Mr. Cook, Tweeter, Jazz, Polka Dots, Oobi
- Heather Asch - Root, Grandma (Allegra's Window), Aria, Vi, Jingle (Allegra's Window), Moppie
- Jim Kroupa - Seymour, Chansome the Pelican, Batly, Sir Klank
- Kathryn Mullen - Allegra
- Anthony Asbury - Rondo, Poco, Woofer
- Brian Muehl - Bogge, Mr. Knack
- Justin Campbell - Binyah Binyah
- Frankie Cordero - Mamu, Papu
- James Godwin - Doodleboard, Maestru, Farmer John, Private Public
- Cheryl Blaylock - Frederica, Frieda (Oobi), Eureeka
- Lisa Buckley - Bella (Oobi)
- Alice Dinnean - Mary (Jack's Big Music Show), Gabriela, Julie Woo, Sizzle
- Brianna Gentilella - Dictionary
- Christiana Anbri - Moona
- Alex Hoffman - Handy Dandy Journal
- Jared Goldsmith - Dress Up Chest, Key
- Matt Vogel - Big Bird, Count von Count/The Count, Mr. Johnson, Biff (Sesame Street), Forgetful Jones, Sherlock Hemlock, Kermit the Frog, Floyd Pepper, Sweetums, '80s Robot, Dr. Julius Strangepork, Camilla the Chicken, Uncle Deadly, Crazy Harry, Lew Zealand, Thog, Robin the Frog, Pops (The Muppets), Constantine, Angus (Oobi)
- Bill Barretta - Phil Phillips, Beautiful Day Monster, Pepe the King Prawn, Swedish Chef, Rowlf the Dog, Dr. Teeth, Howard Tubman, Big Mean Carl, Bobo the Bear, Croaker
- Ryan Dillon - Elmo, Don Music, Lefty the Salesman, Nigel the Conductor
- Dave Goelz - Gonzo, Beauregard, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Waldorf, Zoot, Bill the Frog
- Eric Jacobson - Bert (Sesame Street), Grover, Guy Smiley, Oscar the Grouch, Harvey Kneeslapper, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal, Sam Eagle, Marvin Suggs, The Newsman, Harry the Duck
- Peter Linz - Ernie (Sesame Street), Herry Monster, Captain Vegetable, Daniel (Sesame Street), Rizzo the Rat, Statler, Walter, Lips, Gloria Estefan, Pip (Bear in the Big Blue House), Tutter, Skye Nakaiye, Nuzzle, Bug (WordWorld), Monkey (WordWorld), Pig (WordWorld)
- Pam Arciero - Grundgetta, Lindi, Sonata, Quagmire, Emma (Eureeka's Castle)
- Kevin Clash - Benny Rabbit, Clifford (The Muppets), Billy Bunny, Baby Sinclair, Bosko
- Julianne Buescher - Denise (The Muppets), Afghan Hound, Yolanda Rat, Mildred Huxtetter, Wanda (The Muppets), May (Sid the Science Kid)
- Steve Whitmire - Link Hogthrob, Bean Bunny, Gil the Frog
- Eric Jacobson & David Rudman - Two-Headed Monster
- Spencer Lott - Samuel
- Joey Mazzarino - Murray Monster, Horatio the Elephant, Papa Bear (Sesame Street), Stinky the Stinkweed, Goggles, Roary, Sprinkles, Boogie Woogie, General Lee Outrageous, Irv the Studio Accountant
- Martin P. Robinson - Telly Monster, Mr. Snuffleupagus/Snuffy, Buster the Horse, Riff (Allegra's Window), Clef, Flugie
- David Rudman - Cookie Monster, Baby Bear, Sonny Friendly, Sully (Sesame Street), Scooter, Janice, Beaker, Bobby Benson, Wayne (The Muppets), Jill the Frog, Jack (Jack's Big Music Show), Ziploc Fingerman
- John Kennedy - The Amazing Mumford, Mel (Jack's Big Music Show)
- Jennifer Barnhart - Zoe (Sesame Street), Gladys the Cow, Mama Bear (Sesame Street), Mrs. Johnson
- Leslie Carrara-Rudolph - Abby Cadabby, Ginger (Johnny and the Sprites), Yzma
- Stephanie D'Abruzzo - Prairie Dawn, Curly Bear, Little Bird, Elizabeth (Sesame Street), Lulu (Sesame Street), Mae (Sesame Street), Madlenka, Uma (Oobi), Inka, Jody Silver, Swanky the Poodle, The Plot Device, Lady Virginia Richington, Lisa Rental, Betsy (Sheep in the Big City)
- Christopher Hayes - Hoots the Owl, Elijah Walker
- Stacey Gordon - Julia (Sesame Street)
- Kathleen Kim - Ji-Young, Elena (Sesame Street)
- Yinan Shentu - TJ (Sesame Street)
- Carmen Osbahr - Rosita, Ovejita, Lily (Johnny and the Sprites), Kiki Flores
- Judy Sladky - Alice Snuffleupagus
- Alan Muraoka - Alan (Sesame Street)
- Chris Knowings - Chris Robinson, Roosevelt Franklin, Ronald the Cat
- Suki Lopez - Nina (Sesame Street)
- Violet Tinnirello - Charlotte/Charlie
- Chris Costa - Dave (Sesame Street)
- Alex Weisman - Frank (Sesame Street)
- Olivia Perez - Mia (Sesame Street)
- Roscoe Orman - Gordon Robinson
- Héctor Loeza - Abelardo Montoya
- Rocío Lara - Lola (Plaza Sésamo)
- Alfonso Soto - Pancho Contreras
- Drew Massey - Sid (Sid the Science Kid), Kyle O'Connor
- Victor Yerrid - Gerald (Sid the Science Kid), The Weasel
- Donna Kimball - Susie (Sid the Science Kid), Shelley Oceans
- Noel MacNeal - Bear (Bear in the Big Blue House), Leon MacNeal, Magellan, Webster, Kako
- Vicki Eibner - Ojo
- Tyler Bunch - Treelo, Pop (Bear in the Big Blue House), Louie (Sesame Street), Sir Sebastian Simian, Grampu, Dog (WordWorld), Fly, Duck (WordWorld), Ant, Lysandre, Incineroar
- Tara Mooney - Shadow
- Jim Martin - Ben Olafson
- Dean Wendt - Barney the Dinosaur
- Julie Johnson - Baby Bop
- Patty Wirtz - BJ
- Lynn Hippen - Cooey, Kate (Eureeka's Castle)
- Madeleine Martin - JoJo Tickle
- Robert Norman Smith & Alan Ford - Goliath the Lion
- Keeler Sandhaus - Skeebo Seltzer
- Diana Peressini - Croaky Frogini
- Noah Weisberg - Mr. Tickle
- Shannon Perreault - Peaches Tickle
- Jesse Schwartz - Leo (Little Einsteins)
- Erica Huang - June (Little Einsteins)
- Aiden Pompey - Quincy
- Natalia Wojcik - Annie (Little Einsteins)
- Shelley Morrison - Mrs. Portillo
- Nancy Truman - Kelly (Handy Manny)
- Fred Stoller - Rusty (Handy Manny), Stanley (Open Season), Mr. Salt (Close Enough)
- Steve Moreno - Beamer
- Gabe Eggerling - Captain Jake
- Megan Richie - Izzy (Jake and the Never Land Pirates)
- Jadon Sand - Cubby (Jake and the Never Land Pirates)
- Tori Spelling - Pirate Princess
- David Arquette - Skully, Mr. Jimmy
- Dusan Brown - Beshte
- Bryana Salaz - Anga
- Landry Bender - Makini
- Maia Mitchell - Jasiri
- John Rhys-Davies - King Sokwe, Woolie the Mammoth
- Kai Harris - Connor/Catboy
- Rain Janjua - Greg/Gecko
- Juan Luis Bonilla - PJ Robot
- Isabella Crovetti - Vampirina "Vee" Hauntley
- James Van Der Beek - Boris Hauntley
- Lauren Graham - Oxana Hauntley, Fran Lockwood
- Mitchell Whitfield - Demi Hauntley
- Jordan Alexa Davis - Poppy Peepleson
- Benji Risley - Edgar Peepleson
- Fiona Bishop - Loretta Callisto
- Olivia Munn - Phoebe Callisto, Misako Montgomery Garmadon/Koko, Herself
- Matt Danner - Baby Kermit, Baby Beaker, Baby Rowlf, Baby Chef, Mr. Waldorf, Go Go Moba Boy
- Melanie Harrison - Baby Piggy, Baby Camilla
- Dulé Hill - Mr. Manny
- Todrick Hall - Carlos (Muppet Babies)
- Charlie Townsend - Rozzie
- Ashley Spillers - Jill (Muppet Babies)
- Ariel Winter - Sofia Balthazar/Princess Sofia, Gretchen (Phineas and Ferb), Penny Peterson, Marina the Mermaid, Smurflily, Diamond Destiny, Abigail "Abi" Blyg, Alex Dunphy
- Darcy Rose Byrnes - Amber Winslow/Princess Amber
- Nicolas Cantu - James Winslow/Prince James, Spaxer
- Sara Ramirez - Miranda Balthazar-Winslow/Queen Miranda, Lammy (Um Jammer Lammy)
- Tim Gunn - Baileywick, Henri
- Meghan Strange - Robin (Sofia the First), Ruby (The Land Before Time), Laini, Shupavu
- Ashley Eckstein - Mia (Sofia the First)
- Jillian Rose Reed - Naomi Turner
- Joseph Haro - Mateo de Alva
- Emiliano Díez - Francisco Flores/Abuelo
- Julia Vera - Luisa Flores/Abuela
- Christian Lanz - Chanellor Esteban
- Joe Nunez - Armando Gutierrez
- Tyler Posey - Prince Alonso
- Leela Ladnier - Mira (Mira, Royal Detective)
- Kal Penn - Mikku, Ravi Singh
- Utkarsh Ambudkar - Chikku, Mouser
- Freida Pinto - Queen Shanti
- Kamran Lucas - Prince Neel
- Karan Brar - Prince Veer, Prince Zandar, Chirag Gupta, Ishan (aaronhardy523)
- Roshni Edwards - Priya Bhutani
- Hannah Simone - Pinky (Mira, Royal Detective)
- Aasif Mandvi - Sahil
- Julian Zane Chowdhury - Dhruv Sharma
- Avantika Vandanapu - Kamala
- Audyssie James - Dimple
- Sonal Shah - Poonam
- Allagio James - Chotu
- Nardeep Khurmi - Deputy Oosha
- Iqbal Theba - Detective Gupta
- Mia Sinclair Jenness - Nancy Margaret Clancy
- Spencer Moss - Josephine "JoJo" Clancy
- Alyson Hannigan - Claire Clancy, Willow Rosenberg
- Fabio Tassone - Frenchy the Poodle
- George Wendt - Frank Anderson
- Dana Heath - Bree James, Kira Kiwi
- Blake Moore - Freddy James
- Geno Henderson - Calvin James
- Tatyana Ali - Gloria James
- Chi McBride - Gus (Fancy Nancy)
- Malachi Barton - Lionel (Fancy Nancy)
- Ian Chen - Jonathan (Fancy Nancy)
- George Yionoulis - Sean (Fancy Nancy)
- Madison Pettis - Brigitte (Fancy Nancy), Zuri, Adyson Sweetwater, Lala (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Ruby Jay - Rhonda & Wanda
- Nathan Arenas - Roberto (Fancy Nancy), Jorge Ramirez
- Darci Lynne - Daisy (Fancy Nancy)
- James Sie - Mr. Chen, Cabbage Merchant, Eddy Raja
- Ruth Righi - Eureka (Eureka!), Sydney Reynolds
- Renée Elise Goldsberry - Roxy (Eureka!), Waterbaby
- Lil Rel Howery - Rollo, Buddy (Free Guy), Himself
- Javier Muñoz - Ohm
- Kai Zen - Pepper (Eureka!)
- Devin Trey Campbell - Barry (Eureka!)
- Dineo du Toit - Kiya
- Ian Ho - Jay (Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes)
- Fontina Fourtounes - Motsie
- Bonko Khoza - Daddy Jo
- Christian Campbell - Zane/Acrobat
- Maja Vujicic - Haddy Collider
- Tumelo Mosese - Primadonna
- Tucker Chandler - Pip the Penguin
- Megan Hilty - K.C. the Koala, Holly Darlin', Wammawink, Shar (Centaurworld)
- Parvesh Cheena - Bodhi (T.O.T.S.), Manish, Zulius
- Henri Lubatti - J.P. (T.O.T.S.)
- Andy Holmes - Gerbert
- Johnny Orlando - Whyatt Beanstalk/Super Why
- T.J. McGibbon - Little Red Riding Hood/Wonder Red
- Joanne Vannicola - One, Puppy/Woofster
- Colin Mochrie - Two
- Michele Scarabelli - Six (Seven Little Monsters)
- Debra McGrath - Mom (Seven Little Monsters)
- Grady Ainscough - Sean Rafferty
- Dalila Bela - Sydney Skelley
- Jaeda Lily Miller - Mindy Melendez
- Meg Roe - Celery Propulsion
- Mirm Kriegel - Elephant, Bear (WordWorld)
- Meredith Zeitlin - Fish (WordWorld), Whale
- Sovereign Bill - Molly Mabray
- Nash Weekusk - Tooey Ookami
- Vienna Leacock - Trini Mumford
- Jules Arita Koostachin - Layla Mabray
- Ronnie Dean Harris - Walter Mabray
- Aidan Vissers - Xavier Riddle
- Zoe Hatz - Yadina Riddle
- Markeda McKay - Elinor, Clementine
- Maria Nash - Olive (Elinor Wonders Why)
- Lisette St. Louis - Ranger Rabbit
- Colin Doyle - Mr. Rabbit (Elinor Wonders Why)
- Shoshana Sperling - Mrs. Mole (Elinor Wonders Why)
- Michael Yarmush - Arthur Read
- Tracy Braunstein - Kate Read
- Simon Peacock - Pal Read
- Jodie Lynn Resther - Francine Frensky
- Max Friedman-Cole - Alan "The Brain" Powers
- Bruce Dinsmore - Shelley "Binky" Barnes, David L. Read
- Patricia Rodriguez - Sue Ellen Armstrong, Fox (Skunk Fu!)
- Tamar Kozlov - Prunella Deegan
- Devan Cohen - Tommy Tibble
- Samuel Faraci - Timmy Tibble, Little Pig/Alpha Pig
- Joanne Noyes - Grandma Thora
- A.J. Henderson - Grandpa Dave
- Arthur Holden - Nigel Charles Ratburn
- Adam Sanders - Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)
- Hannah Levinson - Emily Elizabeth Howard
- Danny McKinnon - Max (Dragon Tales) (archival recording)
- Aida Ortega - Enrique
- Jason Michas - Zak
- Eli Gabay - Quetzal
- Reo Jones - Sarah Phillips
- Chris Lundquist - James Hiller, Jughead Jones (archival recordings)
- D. Kevin Williams - Moses (Liberty's Kids), Aztec (archival recordings)
- Jerod Mixon - Theo McEwen
- Beth Payne - Chrissy Lum
- Lupe Ontiveros - Abuela Elena (archival recording)
- Elizabeth Peña - Rosa Santos (archival recording)
- Carlos Ponce - Santiago Santos
- Ashlyn Drummond - Alice Boxwood
- Vanesa Tomasino - Carolina
- Cedric Payne - Truman Oatley
- Alex Ferris - Milo Lee
- Jacqueline Pillon - Matt (Cyberchase)
- Kristina Nicoll - Motherboard (Cyberchase)
- Christopher Lloyd - Hacker, Rasputin (Anastasia), Xehanort, Lovelace Zoltan, Judge Doom
- Taran Killam - Fred/Nature Cat
- Kate McKinnon - Ms. Fiona Frizzle, Squeeks the Mouse, Lupe (Ferdinand), Stella (Angry Birds), Eva (Angry Birds), Lulu (DC League of Super-Pets)
- Lily Tomlin - Professor Valerie Frizzle, Aunt May Parker
- Miles Koseleci-Vieira - Arnold Perlstein
- Leke Maceda-Rustecki - Carlos Ramon
- Gabby Clarke - Dorothy Ann Hudson
- Mikaela Blake - Keesha Franklin
- Maia Filar - Phoebe Terese
- Matthew Mintz - Ralphie Tennelli
- Kaden Stephen - Tim Wright
- Lynsey Pham - Wanda Li
- Birva Pandya - Jyoti Kaur
- Annelise Forbes - Janet Perlstein
- Marcus Craig - Mikey Ramon
- Mark Heenehan - Tinky Winky
- John Simmit - Dipsy
- Nikky Smedley - Laa-Laa
- Pui Fan Lee - Po (Teletubbies)
- Victoria Jane & Olly Taylor - Noo-Noo
- Chris Kratt - Himself
- Martin Kratt - Himself
- Shannon Duff - Allison Baldwin (archival footage)
- Jovian the Lemur & Gord Robertson - Zoboomafoo
- Ron Rubin - Ttark, Officer Sarge Gruffer, Robert Kelly
- LeVar Burton - Kwame (Captain Planet and the Planeteers), Himself
- Greg Page - Greg Wiggle
- Murray Cook - Murray Wiggle
- Jeff Fatt - Jeff Wiggle
- Anthony Field - Anthony Wiggle
- Sam Moran - Sam Wiggle
- Emma Watkins - Emma Wiggle
- Lachlan Gillespie - Lachy Wiggle
- Simon Pryce - Simon Wiggle
- Tsehay Hawkins - Tsehay Wiggle
- Evie Ferris - Evie Wiggle
- Lucia Field - Lucia Wiggle
- Caterina Mete - Caterina Wiggle
- John Pearce - John Wiggle
- Kelly Hamilton - Kelly Wiggle
- Carolyn Ferrie - Dorothy the Dinosaur
- Paul Paddick - Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword
- Rich Collins - Rich
- Dave Poche - Dave (Imagination Movers)
- Scott Durbin - Scott (Imagination Movers)
- Scott Smith - Smitty (Imagination Movers)
- Wendy Calio - Nina
- Tony James - Tony (Out of the Box)
- Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin - Vivian (Out of the Box)
- Genevieve Goings - Genevieve
- Constantine Abramson - DC
- Jon Beavers - Twist
- Thomas Hobson - Shout
- Shayna Rose - Marina
- Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer - Kiki (The Fresh Beat Band)
- Shane Blades - Harper (The Fresh Beat Band)
- Dioni Michelle Collins - Melody (The Fresh Beat Band)
- Monica Lee Gradischek - Ms. Piccolo, Darlene
- Hadley Fraser - Reed (The Fresh Beat Band)
- Lance Robertson - DJ Lance Rock
- Adam Deibert - Muno
- Emma Jacobs - Foofa
- Christian Jacobs - Plex, The MC Bat Commander
- Amos Watene - Brobee
- Erin Pearce - Toodee
- Joel Fox - Gooble, Fox Man
- Jennifer Korbee - Jenn
- Shaun Taylor-Corbett - Shaun
- Karla Cheatham Mosley - Karla
- Curtis Cregan - Curtis
- Kimee Balmilero - Kimee
- Chad Larson - Crash McLarson
- James Briggs Jr. - Jimmy the Robot
- Richard Falomir - Ricky Fitness
- Ian Fowles - EagleBones Falconhawk
- Audrey Landers - Miss Audrey
- Judy Landers - Miss Judy (archival footage)
- Gavin Maclver-Wright - Max (Max & Ruby)
- Lana Carillo - Ruby (Max & Ruby)
- Julie Burroughs - Emily (The Country Mouse and the City Mouse Adventures)
- Amanda Tripp - Katie (Katie and Orbie) (archival recording)
- Chris Wightman - Orbie (archival recording)
- Tracey Moore - George Shrinks, Kate Eggert, Ned Flemkin, Zigby the Zebra
- Kristin Davis - Miss Spider
- Scott Beaudin - Squirt (Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends)
- Rebecca Brenner - Shimmer
- Mitchell Eisner - Dragon (Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends)
- Robert Smith - Holley (archival recording)
- Cameron Ansell - Spinner
- Aaryn Doyle - Pansy
- Alexandra Lai - Snowdrop
- Marc McMulkin - Wiggle
- Philip Williams - Ted (Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends)
- Liam Tully - Snail (archival recording)
- Mark Ramsay - Bear (Franklin)
- Christian Martyn - Rabbit (Franklin)
- Emily Nighman - Beaver (archival recording)
- Mackenzie Fahie - Goose (archival recording)
- Jake Roseman - Fox (archival recording)
- Katherine Forrester - Skunk
- Melinda Chrysalis - Badger
- Jamie Haydon-Devlin - Raccoon (archival recording)
- Amanda Soha - Kit Beaver (archival recording)
- Elizabeth Saunders - Mrs. Elizabeth Turtle
- Corinne Conley - Granny Turtle (archival recording)
- James Rankin - Mr. Owl, The Earl
- Janet-Laine Green - Mother Bear (Little Bear)
- Dan Hennessey - Father Bear (Little Bear) (archival recording)
- Diane D'Aquila - Grandmother Bear
- Sean McCann - Grandfather Bear (archival recording)
- Dan Lett - Rusty Bear
- Jennifer Martini - Emily (Little Bear) (archival recording)
- Tracy Ryan - Duck (Little Bear), Linda Bliss
- Elizabeth Hanna - Hen (Little Bear), The Old Witch
- Andrew Sabiston - Cat (Little Bear), Dean (Totally Spies!)
- Amos Crawley - Owl (Little Bear)
- Kay Hawtrey - Granny (Little Bear) (archival recording)
- Ashley Taylor - Mitzi
- Ray Landry - Moose
- Logan Nicholson - Caillou
- Tyrone Savage - Boris (Caillou)
- Christina Churchill - Rosie (Caillou)
- Dan Karpenchuk - Grandpa (Caillou)
- Lucien Duncan-Reid - Leo (Caillou)
- Pier Paquette - Rexy (Caillou), Louis the Otter
- Bob Stutt - Gilbert, Basil the Polar Bear
- Matt Ficner - Teddy (Caillou)
- Tim Gosley - Dee-Dee (Caillou)
- Karen Valleau - Chaos the Cat
- Hayley Faith Negrin - Peg (Peg + Cat)
- Tommy Wazelle - Pig (Peg + Cat)
- Christian Distefano - Richard (Peg + Cat)
- Thamela Mpumlwana - Ramone (Peg + Cat)
- Mika Shimozato - Aki, Nerdluck Buffus
- Jim Fowler - Rex (Animal Mechanicals)
- Leah Ostry - Unicorn (Animal Mechanicals)
- Shannon Lynch - Komodo (Animal Mechanicals)
- Abigail Gordon - Mouse (Animal Mechanicals)
- Ian MacDougall - Sasquatch (Animal Mechanicals)
- William Romain - Doki
- Tara Emo - Mundi
- Lukas Engel - Oto
- Katie Grant - Anabella
- Sarah Sheppard - Gabi
- Roman Lutterotti - Fico
- Gage Munroe - Matt (My Big Big Friend)
- Addison Holley - Lili (My Big Big Friend), Amaya/Owlette, Jessica Beeker
- Nissae Isen - Yuri, Beatrice Bear, D.W. Read
- Joris Jarsky - Strut
- Hadley Kay - Stinkbert
- Peter Cugno - Clutch, Zanner Howler, Loogie, Dr. Pinch
- Joseph Motiki - Five (Turbo Dogs)
- Shakura S'Aida - Marlene (Turbo Dogs)
- William Colgate - Wrenchini
- Drew Davis - Justin (Justin Time)
- Heather Bambrick - Emily (Justin Time)
- Dawn Ford - C.H.I.P. the Computer
- Kathleen Fee - High Commander
- Phoebe McAuley - Frances "Franny" Fantootsie
- Lisa Lennox - DeeDee Doodle
- Chad McNamara - Rooney Doodle
- Jonathan Wexler - Moe Doodle
- John Catucci - Bus Driver Bob
- Kim Roberts - Mazz
- Jackie Richardson - Jazzmin
- Stacey Martin - Jumping Judy
- Rob Stefaniuk - Mudge, Mr. Moosehead, Peri (Spliced) (archival recordings)
- Todd Doldersum - Big
- Lewis MacLeod - Postman Pat, Dwight Turnbull
- Marc Silk - Bob (Bob the Builder), Nero
- Lorelei King - Wendy (Bob the Builder), Molly (Bob the Builder), Mrs. Potts (Bob the Builder), Mrs. Percival
- Maria Darling - Roley, Trix, Goomo
- Sophie Aldred - Muck
- Rupert Degas - Scrambler, Augustus "Gus" Bachmann Turner, Dwight Turnbull, Constantine (Robotboy), Bubba, Chief Gorlock
- Greg Proops - Skip (Bob the Builder), Mr. Sabatini
- Vincent Marzello - Farmer Pickles (archival recording)
- Alan Marriott - Mr. Dixon, Glar Dulum
- Colin McFarlane - JJ (Bob the Builder)
- Kate Harbour - Pilchard, Bird (Bob the Builder)
- John Hasler - Thomas (Thomas & Friends)
- Keith Wickham - Edward (Thomas & Friends), Henry (Thomas & Friends), Gordon (Thomas & Friends), Sir Topham Hatt, Skarloey, Sir Handel, Bert (Thomas & Friends), Corneil
- Rob Rackstraw - James (Thomas & Friends), Donald, Toby (Thomas & Friends), Big Mickey, Spud, Mr. Bentley
- Nigel Pilkington - Percy (Thomas & Friends)
- Yvonne Grundy - Nia (Thomas & Friends)
- Rachael Miller - Rebecca (Thomas & Friends)
- Steven Kynman - Duck/Montague (Thomas & Friends)
- Joe Mills - Douglas (Thomas & Friends), Oliver (Thomas & Friends), Toad (Thomas & Friends)
- Victor Tanzig - BoCo (Thomas & Friends)
- Liza Tarbuck - Farmer Fi
- James Nesbitt - Matt (Tractor Tom)
- David Sant - Pingu, Pingu's Father, Grandpa [paternal], Robby the Seal, Pongi, Pengy, Punki, Bajoo
- Marcello Magni - Pinga, Pingu's Mother, Pingi (archival recordings)
- Pietro Ubaldi - Pingj
- Martin Clunes - Kipper
- Chris Lang - Tiger (Kipper the Dog), Pig (Kipper the Dog), Arnold, Jake (Kipper the Dog)
- Amelie Bea Smith - Peppa Pig
- Kira Monteith - George Pig
- Richard Ridings - Daddy Pig, Roach
- David Holt - Hatty
- Joseph West - Ruff-Ruff
- Ella-Pearl Marshall-Pinder - Tweet
- Jonathan Millar - Dave (Ruff-Ruff, Tweet & Dave)
- Emma Weaver - Mina
- Isabella Blake-Thomas - Rita (Jelly Jamm)
- Adam Longworth - The King (Jelly Jamm)
- Beth Chalmers - The Queen (Jelly Jamm)
- Ayesha Mendham - Connie the Cow
- Alex Warner - Patch the Dog
- Stephen Shanahan - B1
- Daniel Wyllie - B2
- Isabella Dunwill - Amy (Bananas in Pyjamas)
- Ines Vaz de Sousa - Lulu (Bananas in Pyjamas)
- Troy Planet - Morgan (Bananas in Pyjamas)
- Shane McNamara - Rat in a Hat
- David McCormack - Bandit Heeler/Dad
- Melanie Zanetti - Chilli Heeler/Mum
- Michael Philippou - Charlie Porter
- Julian Dennison - Pierce O'Neill, Belsnickel, Russell Collins/Firefist
- Charlotte Nicdao - Que
- Nick Tate - Old Man Helsing
- Woody Allen - Z Marion-4195/Z
- Gene Hackman - General Mandible (archival recording)
- Sharon Stone - Princess Bala
- Sylvester Stallone - Weaver, John Rambo
- Christopher Walken - Colonel Cutter, Acorns Squirrel
- Anne Bancroft - Queen Ant (Antz)
- Grant Shoud - The Foreman
- John Mahoney - Grebs (archival recording)
- Dan Aykroyd - Chip (Antz), Beldar Clorhone
- Jane Curtin - Muffin/Muffy, Prymaat Clorhone
- Bruce Willis - RJ (Over the Hedge) (archival recording)
- Garry Shandling - Verne (archival recording)
- Wanda Sykes - Stella (Over the Hedge), Wage, Gladys/Granny, Bessy, Sister Moon, Gregoria, Talking Apple, Gladys Murphy
- Avril Lavigne - Heather (Over the Hedge), Herself
- Nick Nolte - Vincent (Over the Hedge)
- Eugene Levy - Lou (Over the Hedge), Dr. Craig Ehrlich, Orrin, Albert Einstein Bobbleheads, Himself
- Omid Djalili - Tiger (Over the Hedge)
- Sami Kirkpatrick - Bucky (Over the Hedge)
- Shane Baumel - Spike (Over the Hedge)
- Thomas Haden Church - Dwayne LaFontant, Flint Marko/Sandman
- Ryan Crego - Pig (Home)
- Rihanna - Gratuity "Tip" Tucci
- Jim Parsons - Oh, Buddy Hobbs/Buddy the Elf
- Miles Bakshi - Timothy Leslie Templeton
- Alec Baldwin - Theodore Lindsey Templeton/The Boss Baby, Nicholas St. North, Makunga, Machine Head, Himself
- Edie Mirman - Big Boss Baby
- Lisa Kudrow - Janice Templeton, Honey (HouseBroken)
- Ariana Greenblatt - Tabitha Templeton
- Jeff Goldblum - Dr. Erwin Armstrong, Aaron (The Prince of Egypt), Brad Bellflower
- David Soren - Jimbo (The Boss Baby), Josh Hellman
- Eric Bell Jr. & Nicholas Gist - The Triplets (Fred, Rick & Frederick)
- Eva Longoria - Carol Templeton, Rudi Wilson
- Chris Pine - Jack Frost
- Isla Fisher - Toothiana, Beans, Dr. Mary Lou LaRue
- Georgie Grieve - Sophie Bennett
- Dakota Avery Goyo - Jamie Bennett
- Kamil McFadden - Claude (Rise of the Guardians), Ernie Cooper
- Jacob Bertrand - Monty (Rise of the Guardians)
- Olivia Mattingly - Pippa
- Dominique Grund - Cupcake
- Jude Law - Pitch Black, Lemony Snicket
- Jerry Seinfeld - Barry B. Benson, Brozin (aaronhardy523), Himself
- Kathy Bates - Janet Benson
- Barry Levinson - Martin Benson
- Jay Baruchel - Hiccup Horrendous Haddock
- Randy Thom - Toothless, Light Fury, Nessie, Logging Foreman
- America Ferrera - Astrid Hofferson, Phangler
- Justin Rupple - Tuffnut Thorston
- Gerard Butler - Stoick the Vast
- Cate Blanchett - Valka Haddock
- Kit Harington - Eret
- Djimon Hounsou - Drago Bludvist
- F. Murray Abraham - Grimmel
- Madalyn Gonzalez - Zephyr
- Liam Ferguson - Nuffink
- Jack Black - Po, Lenny Lino, Zeke (Ice Age), Bowser (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon
- Angelina Jolie - Master Tigress, Lola (Shark Tale), PomPom, Stella (The One and Only Ivan)
- David Cross - Master Crane, Ol' Chum, Skip Glouberman, Caramel Piece Guy
- Jackie Chan - Master Monkey, Mr. Feng, Master Wu
- Dustin Hoffman - Master Shifu, Chiaroscuro/Roscuro
- James Hong - Mr. Ping, Mr. Gao, Mandarin, Dr. Zin
- Michelle Yeoh - The Soothsayer
- Kate Hudson - Mei Mei
- Randall Duk Kim - Grand Master Oogway, John (The Boys Presents: Diabolical)
- Gary Oldman - Lord Shen, General Grawl, Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley
- Ian McShane - Tai Lung, Captain Hook (Shrek), Sergei Alexander "Mr. B" Bobinsky
- Rhys Ifans - Dr. Curtis Connors/The Lizard
- Bryan Cranston - Li Shan, Vitaly, Bert (Family Guy)
- Eric Darnell - Benny (aaronhardy523)
- Adam Scott - Calvo (aaronhardy523)
- Taylor Swift - Audrey (The Lorax), Herself
- Meg Ryan - Anya (Anastasia)
- John Cusack - Igor (Igor), Dimitri
- Paul Terry - James Henry Trotter
- Miriam Margolyes - Aunt Sponge, Mrs. Glowworm, Mrs. Astrakhan, Mrs. Plithiver
- Joanna Lumley - Aunt Spiker
- Pete Postlethwaite - Magic Man (archival footage)
- Susan Sarandon - Miss Spider, Queen Narissa
- Richard Dreyfuss - Mr. Centipede
- Simon Callow - Mr. Grasshopper
- David Thewlis - Mr. Earthworm
- Dakota Fanning - Coraline Jones
- Teri Hatcher - Melanie "Mel" Jones, The Beldam/Other Mother, Dottie
- John Hodgman - Charles "Charlie" Jones, Other Father, PC
- Robert Bailey Jr. - Wyborne "Wybie" Lovat
- Jennifer Saunders - April Spink, Nana Noodleman, Fairy Godmother (Shrek)
- Dawn French - Miriam Forcible
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - Norman Babcock
- Tucker Albrizzi - Neil Downe
- Anna Kendrick - Courtney Babcock
- Casey Affleck - Mitch Downe
- Christopher Mintz-Plasse - Alvin (ParaNorman), Fishlegs Ingerman
- Leslie Mann - Sandra Babcock, Linda Gunderson, Patty Peterson, Hope Betterman, Tasmanian She-Devil
- Jeff Garlin - Perry Babcock, Captain B. McCrea, Buttercup (Toy Story)
- Elaine Stritch - Grandma Babcock (archival recording)
- Bernard Hill - Judge Nathaniel Hopkins (archival recording)
- Jodelle Ferland - Agatha "Aggie" Prenderghast
- Tempestt Bledsoe - Sheriff Hooper
- Hannah Noyes - Salma
- Isaac Hempstead Wright - Eggs Trubshaw
- Elle Fanning - Winifred "Winnie" Portley-Rind
- Ben Kingsley - Archibald Snatcher
- Jared Harris - Lord Charles Portley-Rind
- Art Parkinson - Kubo
- Charlize Theron - Sariatu/Monkey, Imperator Furiosa, Morticia Addams, Herself
- Rooney Mara - The Sisters (Karasu & Washi)
- Meyrick Murphy - Mari (Kubo and the Two Strings)
- Laura Miro - Miho
- Ken Takemoto - Ken (Kubo and the Two Strings)
- Zach Galifianakis - Mr. Link/Susan, Humpty Alexander Dumpty, Ron (Ron's Gone Wrong), Lego Joker
- Zoe Saldaña - Adelina Fortnight, Rosa Hernández, Maria Posada, Captain Celaeno, Neytiri
- Amrita Archaria - Ama Lahuma
- Ching Valdes-Aran - Gamu
- Matt Lucas - Mr. Collick
- David Walliams - Mr. Lemuel Lint
- Keith David - Spawn, Dr. Facilier, Goliath (Gargoyles), Glossaryck, The Cat (Coraline), King Andrias Leviathan, Bolo (Final Space), Portifoy Simms
- Ian Hecox - Bubbles (Angry Birds), Himself
- Anthony Padilla - Hal (Angry Birds), Himself
- Charli XCX - Willow, Herself
- JoJo Siwa - Jay (Angry Birds), Herself
- Bridget Hoffman - Jake & Jim (Angry Birds)
- Danielle Brooks - Olive Blue, Pearle Watson
- Kevin Bigley - Greg Blue
- Camille Hyde - Dahlia
- John Rice - Hug Trader
- Vincent Oswald - Dylan (Angry Birds)
- Alma Versano - Sam-Sam
- Malena Brewer - Arianna
- Michael Taber - Luca (Angry Birds)
- Brooklynn Prince - Zoe (Angry Birds), Ruby (The One and Only Ivan)
- Genesis Tennon - ViVi
- Sunday Urban - Lily (Angry Birds), Isla
- Hazel Van Orman - Hazel (Angry Birds)
- Leif Van Orman - Leif (Angry Birds)
- Nova Reed - Ally (Angry Birds)
- Eliza Cohen - Jenny (Angry Birds)
- Samantha Cohen - Bailey (Angry Birds)
- Faith Urban - Beatrice, Sophie (Angry Birds)
- Mason Ramsey - Oliver (Angry Birds)
- George Clooney - Mr. F.F. Fox
- Meryl Streep - Mrs. Felicity Fox, Jessica Lovejoy, Topsy (Mary Poppins)
- Phyllis Smith - Sadness, Herself
- Mindy Kaling - Disgust, Val Little, Olly Weasel
- Lewis Black - Anger
- Fergal Reilly - Foreman Pig, O'Toole
- Billy Eichner - Chef Pig, Mr. Ambrose
- Kaitlyn Dias - Riley Andersen
- Diane Lane - Mrs. Andersen
- Kyle MacLachlan - Mr. Andersen
- Piotr Michael - Sarge, Albert/Pop-Pop, Fearless Leader, Fritz (Where's Waldo?), Arfolomew, Woof, Squatch, Pinchley
- James Corden - Hi-5, Peter Rabbit, Himself
- Reggie Watts - Himself
- Odette Annable - Chloe (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- George Lopez - Papi, Rafael, Thurman, Himself
- Paul Rodriguez - Chico (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Loretta Devine - Delta (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Luis Guzman - Chucho, Angelo Lopez
- Eddie "Piolin" Sotelo - Rafa
- Logan Grove - Papi Jr.
- Kay Panabaker - Rosa (Beverly Hills Chihuahua) (archival recording)
- Emily Osment - Pep, Kendall Perkins, Lilly Truscott/Lola Luftnagle
- Delaney Jones - Ali (Beverly Hills Chihuahua) (archival recording)
- Bridgit Mendler - Appoline
- Jon Huertas - Alberto (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Jon Donahue - Antonio (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Ernie Hudson - Pedro (Beverly Hills Chihuahua), Atticus (Infinity Train)
- Jake Busey - Oscar (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Corinne Foxx - Herself
- Luci Christian - CJ7
- Penélope Cruz - Juarez
- Channing Tatum - Joaquin Mondragon, LEGO Superman, Migo, Revenjamin Buttons, Rick Blaine
- Christina Applegate - Mary Beth
- Ice Cube - The Candle Maker
- Ron Perlman - Xibalba, Sideburns Stabbington
- Kate del Castillo - La Muerte
- Héctor Elizondo - Carlos Sanchez, Ed Alzate
- Ana de la Reguera - Carmen Sanchez
- Plácido Domingo - Jorge Sanchez, Monte, Himself
- Jorge R. Gutierrez - Carmelo Sanchez
- Gabriel Iglesias - Pepe Rodriguez, Cuatro, Babo, Jimmy (The Nut Job), Rufus (The Star), Gary Gibbs, Jokey Smurf, Himself
- Anjelah Johnson - Adelita Sanchez
- Sandra Equihua - Scardelita Sanchez
- Miguel Sandoval - Land of the Remembered Captain
- Ricardo Sánchez - Pablo Rodriguez
- Demi Lovato - Smurfette
- Meghan Trainor - Smurfmelody
- Gabriel Byrne - Jack Deebs
- Kim Basinger - Holli Would
- Deidre O'Connell - Isabelle Malley
- Michele Abrams - Jennifer Malley
- Janni Brenn-Lowen - Agatha Rose Harris
- David Carradine - Gideon Fisk, Clockwork (Danny Phantom) (archival footage & recording)
- Monique Gabrielle - Megan (Evil Toons) (archival footage)
- Madison Stone - Roxanne (Evil Toons) (archival footage)
- Barbara Dare - Jan (Evil Toons) (archival footage)
- Arte Johnson - Mr. Hinchlow, Newt (Animaniacs) (archival footage & recording)
- Dick Miller - Burt (Evil Toons) (archival footage)
- Suzanne Ager - Terry (Evil Toons) (archival footage)
- Don Dowe - Biff (Evil Toons)
- Michelle Bauer - Mrs. Burt
- Fred Olen Ray - The Monster (Evil Toons)
- Adam DeVine - Sam-I-Am, Julian (Ice Age), Pizza Steve, Boone Wiseman
- Michael Douglas - Guy Am I, Himself
- Ilana Glazer - E.B.
- Diane Keaton - Michellee
- Jeffrey Wright - McWinkle, Poppa Henry
- James McAvoy - Arthur Claus, Gnomeo
- Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins, Juliet
- Dick Van Dyke - Bert (Mary Poppins)
- Snoop Dogg - Smoove Move, Cousin Itt, Himself
- Mike Bell - White Shadow
- Rob Corddry - Gary Supernova
- Brendan Fraser - Rick O’Connell, D.J. Drake, Grayson, Scorch Supernova
- Katherine Heigl - Andie
- Jenna Elfman - Kate Houghton
- Heather Locklear - Dusty Tails
- Bill Goldberg - Mr. Bob Smith
- Don & Dan Stanton - Warner Brothers (Mr. Warner & his Brother)
- Randy Quaid - Alameda Slim
- Rachel Weisz - Evelyn O'Connell
- George Gendi - Apple (Apple & Onion)
- Richard Ayoade - Onion (Apple & Onion), Professor Rupert Marmalade, Mr. Pickles (The Boxtrolls), Tyrannis
- Tania Gunadi - Sashi Kobayashi, Sam Lastnamè
- Sam J. Levine - Phyllis
- Larry Wilmore - Principal Larry
- Laraine Newman - Miss Information, Countess (101 Dalmatians), Wicked Witch of the West, Charity Bazaar, Lois Foutley, Peaches the Astronaut Chimp
- David Doyle - Professor Hubert (archival recording)
- Sheena Easton - Persia
- Joseph Campanella - Professor William F. Shepherd/The Master (archival recording)
- Benedict Cumberbatch - Doctor Strange, The Grinch, Classified, Rama
- Peter Stormare - Corporal, Gunther (The Nut Job), Wolfgang
- Annet Mahendru - Eva (The Penguins of Madagascar)
- Kelly Cooney - Mermaid Penguin
- John Malkovich - Dave/Dr. Octavius Brine
- Cameron Seely - Cindy Lou Who
- Andy Nyman - Clive
- Gal Gadot - Shank, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (DCEU)
- Keegan-Michael Key - Ducky (Toy Story), Dave (The Star), Murray the Mummy, Toad (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Bjornson the Cheesemonger, Judge Peckinpah, Himself
- Brianna Denski - June Bailey
- Oev Michael Urbas - Bankson "Banky" Schoeffler
- Matthew Broderick - Mr. Bailey, Despereaux Tilling, Adam Flayman, Himself
- Jennifer Garner - Mrs. Bailey
- John Oliver - Steve (Wonder Park), Himself
- Norbert Leo Butz - Peanut
- Ken Hudson Campbell - Boomer (Wonder Park)
- Tobey Maguire - Peter Parker/Original Spider-Man
- Andrew Garfield - Peter Parker/Amazing Spider-Man
- Zendaya - Michelle Jones, K.C. Cooper, Meechee, Jasmine (aaronhardy523), Herself
- Kirsten Dunst - Mary Jane Watson
- Howie Mandel - Bobby Generic, Howard Generic, Himself
- Patricia Kara - Herself
- Tameka Jacobs - Herself
- Byron Allen - Himself
- Jeff Ross - Internet Troll, Himself
- Matt Iseman - Himself
- Akbar Gbajabiamila - Himself
- Zuri Hall - Herself
- John Anderson - Himself
- John Henson - Himself
- Jill Wagner - Herself
- Camille Kostek - Herself
- Jacques Torres - Himself
- Mikey Day - Himself
- Marie Kondo - Herself
- Ryan Seacrest - Himself
- Lionel Richie - Himself
- Luke Bryan - Himself
- Carrie Underwood - Herself
- Paula Abdul - Herself
- Randy Jackson - Himself
- Simon Cowell - Himself
- Nick Cannon - Officer Lister, Brer Rabbit, Eric (aaronhardy523), Himself
- Robin Thicke - Himself
- Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg - Herself
- Brian Austin Green - Himself
- Rita Ora - Herself
- Wolfgang Puck - Chef Smurf, Himself
- Gordon Ramsay - Baker Smurf, Himself
- Graham Elliot - Himself
- Aarón Sánchez - Himself
- Joe Bastianich - Himself
- Aracely Arámbula - Herself
- Gaby Espino - Herself
- Benito Molina - Himself
- Claudia Sandoval - Herself
- Ennio Carota - Himself
- Michael Bonacini - Himself
- Alvin Leung - Himself
- Claudio Aprile - Himself
- Nyesha Arrington - Herself
- Richard Blais - Himself
- Jamie Oliver - Himself
- Takeshi Kaga - Chairman of Kitchen Stadium
- Chen Kenichi - Iron Chef Chinese (archival footage)
- Hiroyuki Sakai - Iron Chef French
- Masaharu Morimoto - Iron Chef Japanese
- Masahiko Kobe - Iron Chef Italian (archival footage)
- Tom Aikens - Iron Chef British
- Todd English - Iron Chef American
- Rob Feenie - Iron Chef Canadian
- Gabriela Ruiz - Iron Chef Mexican
- Dixie D'Amelio - Herself
- Charli D'Amelio - Herself
- Heidi D'Amelio - Herself
- Marc D'Amelio - Himself
- Rob Dyrdek - Himself
- Sterling "Steelo" Brim - Himself
- Tiffani Thiessen - Herself
- Angela Kinsey - Herself
- Tim Chantarangsu/Timothy DeLaGhetto - Himself
- Xzibit - Himself
- Nev Schulman - Himself
- Kamie Crawford - Herself
- Charlotte Crosby - Herself
- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi - Herself
- Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio - Himself
- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino - Himself
- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro - Himself
- Jenni "JWoww" Farley - Herself
- Vinny Guadagnino - Himself
- Deena Nicole Cortese - Herself
- Angelina Pivarnick - Herself
- Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola - Herself
- Nico Tortorella - Themself
- Justina Valentine - Herself
- Chanel West Coast - Herself
- Dom Fenison - Himself
- Jo Frost - Herself
- Stella Reid - Herself
- Deborah Carroll - Herself
- Yvonne Finnerty - Herself
- Victoria Stilwell - Herself
- Cesar Millan - Himself
- Phil Keoghan - Himself
- Julie Chen Moonves - Herself
- Kevin O'Leary - Himself
- Robert Herjavec - Himself
- Barbara Corcoran - Herself
- Mark Cuban - Himself
- Lori Greiner - Herself
- Daymond John - Himself
- Jesse Palmer - Himself
- Alfonso Ribeiro - Himself
- Julianne Hough - Sandy Olsson, Herself
- Derek Hough - Himself
- Bruno Tonioli - Himself
- Carrie Ann Inaba - Herself
- Louis van Amstel - Himself
- Sasha Farber - Himself
- Emma Slater - Herself
- Cheryl Burke - Herself
- Daniella Karagach - Herself
- Pasha Pashkov - Himself
- Alan Bersten - Himself
- Brandon Armstrong - Himself
- Artem Chigvintsev - Himself
- Britt Stewart - Herself
- Gleb Savchenko - Himself
- Witney Carson - Herself
- Val Chmerkovskiy - Himself
- Jenna Johnson - Herself
- Mark Ballas - Himself
- Rylee Arnold - Herself
- Joey Greco - Himself
- John Walsh - Himself
- Tyra Banks - Herself
- Nina Garcia - Herself
- Karlie Kloss - Herself
- Brandon Maxwell - Himself
- Elaine Welteroth - Herself
- Rebecca Romijn - Herself
- Dr. Terry Dubrow - Himself
- Dr. Paul Nassif - Himself
- Brie Garcia - Herself
- Nikki Garcia - Herself
- Daniel Bryan - Himself
- Mike "The Miz" Mizanin - Himself
- Maryse Mizanin - Herself
- Drew Scott - Himself
- Jonathan Scott - Himself
- Hilary Farr - Herself
- David Visentin - Himself
- Jillian Harris - Herself
- Todd Talbot - Himself
- RuPaul Charles - Corny the Unicorn, Mr. X (Amphibia), Himself
- Michelle Visage - Herself
- Ross Mathews - Himself
- Carson Kressley - Himself
- Ts Madison - Herself
- Allison Holker - Herself
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy - Himself
- Arnold Schwarzenegger - Himself
- Paul Teutul Sr. - Himself
- Paul Teutul Jr. - Himself
- Michael Teutul - Himself
- Vincent DiMartino - Himself
- Cody Connelly - Himself
- Richard Rawlings - Himself
- Katherine Kallinis-Berman - Herself
- Sophie Kallinis-LaMontagne - Herself
- Dr. Sandra Lee - Herself
- Tory Belleci - Himself
- Kari Byron - Herself
- Bill Nye - Himself
- Pat Cashman - Himself
- Rachel Glenn - Nancy (Bill Nye the Science Guy)
- Michaela Leslie-Rule - Herself
- Chais Dean - Himself
- Suzanne Mikawa - Herself
- Ivyann Schwan - Herself
- Jaffar Smith - Himself
- Candace Cameron Bure - Herself
- John Hurt - War Doctor (archival footage)
- Elisabeth Sladen - Sarah Jane Smith (archival footage)
- Billie Piper - Rose Tyler
- Peter Capaldi - Twelfth Doctor
- David Bradley - First Doctor
- Jodie Whittaker - Thirteenth Doctor
- Christopher Eccleston - Ninth Doctor
- Matt Smith - Eleventh Doctor
- Greg Lee - Himself
- Lynne Thigpen - The Chief (Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?), Luna the Moon (archival footage & recording)
- Geoffrey Holder - Ray the Sun (archival recording)
- Tom Hiddleston - Loki Laufeyson
- Peter Weller - Buckaroo Banzai
- Christian Borle - Willy Wonka
- David Kelly - Grandpa Joe Bucket (archival footage)
- Helena Bonham Carter - Mrs. Bucket
- Noah Taylor - Mr. Bucket
- Franziska Troegner - Mrs. Gloop
- James Fox - Mr. Salt (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)
- Missi Pyle - Mrs. Beauregarde
- Adam Godley - Mr. Teavee
- Nitin Ganatra - Prince Pondicherry
- Shelley Conn - Princess Pondicherry
- Philip Philmar - Arthur Slugworth
- Tom Hardy - Max Rockatansky, Eddie Brock/Venom, Bane
- Riz Ahmed - Riot Symbiote
- Michelle Williams - Anne Weying/She-Venom
- Ray Winstone - Beowulf
- David Harbour - Hellboy, Jim Hopper
- Bruce Boxleitner - Alan Bradley, TRON
- Garrett Hedlund - Sam Flynn
- Olivia Wilde - Quorra
- Darius McCrary - Jazz
- Ezra Miller - Barry Allen/The Flash
- Jason Momoa - Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman (Teen Titans Go!)
- Ray Fisher - Victor Stone/Cyborg
- Charlie Wright - Spotty Weasel
- Jack McGraw - Luxo Jr.
- Nick Jameson - Jim Dear, Vlada Veramirovich, Gus Duncz
- Barbara Goodson - Darling, Shinya Oda
- Yuri Lowenthal - Ben Tennyson, Alien X, Albedo, Nono, Sasuke Uchiha, Marth, Eliwood, Merric, Luka (Bayonetta), Adrian "Alucard" Tepes, Hayate/Ein, Patroklos Alexander, The Prince (Prince of Persia), Tomas Vrbada/Smoke
- Montse Hernandez - Young Gwen Tennyson, Rosa Rivera
- Bob Newhart - Bernard (The Rescuers/The Rescuers Down Under) (archival recording)
- Daniel Tay - Doogal
- Jayma Mays - Grace Winslow
- Jeff Dunham - Mole, Farmer Smurf
- David Warner - Dr. Vic Frankenstein, Commander Sark, Master Control Program/MCP (archival footage & recording)
- Candy Ford - Trixie St. Claire
- James Gammon - Big Al (archival recording)
- Corey Feldman - Sparx/SPRX-77
- Mark Hamill - Luke Skywalker, Skeleton King, Art Rosebaum, Fire Lord Ozai, Ricochet Rabbit, Stickybeard, Skips, Larry 3000, Skeletor, Walter Hobbs, Judah, Jameson Burkwright, Himself
- Ella Kenion - Delilah
- Rhashan Stone - Doug (101 Dalmatian Street)
- Abigail Zoe Lewis - Dorothy (101 Dalmatian Street)
- Owen Dennis & Jeremy Crutchley - One-One
- Isabella Abiera - Hazel (Infinity Train)
- Diane Delano - Tuba
- Johnny Young - Min-Gi Park
- Sekai Murashige - Ryan Akagi
- Brad Garrett - The Big Dog, Rover Dangerfield, Hulk Hogan, Phil (Toonsylvania), Cat (P+C), The Giant (Hoodwinked!), Hook Hand, Bloat, Chug, Check "Grin" Hardwing, Dim (A Bug's Life), Fred Bedderhead
- Mark Schiff - The Little Dog
- Brian Cummings - Mr. Hollywood, Flaps
- Charlie Adler - Cow (Cow and Chicken), Chicken, The Red Guy, I.R. Baboon, Chance Furlong/T-Bone, SHS Dr. Doom, Ickis, Edward "Ed" Bighead, Beverly "Bev" Bighead, Mr. Dupette, Gladys Hippo, George Wolfe, Hiram Wolfe, Professor Monkey-For-A-Head, Felix the Cat, Roddy Piper, Dormouse, Mr. Whiskers (Brandy & Mr. Whiskers), Murray/Whiskers' Brain, Candy Hector Caramella, Thumpy 1, Nails
- Michael Dorn - I.M. Weasel, Strike, Battle Beast, Bupu
- Larry Drake - Pops (Johnny Bravo) (archival recording)
- Brenda Vaccaro - Bunny "Momma" Bravo, Ardeth, Kameyo
- Brian Tochi - Master Hama
- Cody Dorkin - Jungle Boy (archival recording)
- Greg Eagles - Grim, Sperg, Decoy Octopus, Aku Aku
- Vanessa Marshall - Irwin Dracula, Claire (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Tiffany (Sym-Bionic Titan), Gamora, Invictus, EVA (Metal Gear), Dr. Strangelove, Olga Gurlukovich, Elizabeth Starling/Mom, Sheeva
- Jane Carr - Pud'n
- Maxwell Atoms - Jeff the Spider, Cod Commando, Ralphie (Helluva Boss)
- Fred Willard - The Boogeyman (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Mr. Joseph Walters (archival recordings)
- Renee Raudman - Eleanor Butterbean
- Benjamin Diskin - Nigel Uno/Numbuh 1, Hoagie P. Gilligan Jr./Numbuh 2, Spook, Junior Healy, Baby Gonzo, Baby Rizzo, Boris Badenov, Nino Lahiffe/Carapace, Nooroo, Sass, Agumon, Gurio Umino, Jinta Hanakari, Sai Yamanaka, Jakob (Fire Emblem), Mega Man
- Lauren Tom - Kuki Sanban/Numbuh 3, Jinx (Teen Titans Go!), Gizmo (Teen Titans Go!), Karen Tehama, Emily Kinzey, Susan Luong-Long, Councilor Chang, Alice Kane, Su (Mulan), Amy Wong, Minh Souphanousinphone, Connie Souphanousinphone, Tasumi, Masako Adachi
- Scott Menville - Robin (Teen Titans), Robin (Teen Titans Go!), Billy Numerous, Kevin French, Ma-Ti, Sneezy (The 7D), Deputy Dwayne, Toad General
- Khary Payton - Cyborg (Teen Titans), Cyborg (Teen Titans Go!), Black Samson, Hex, Harold McBride, Rafiki, Wasabi, Emmett Graves, Penguin King, Strongy Weasel
- Greg Cipes - Beast Boy (Teen Titans), Beast Boy (Teen Titans Go!), Kevin Levin, Lightning Rodriguez, Michaelangelo, Ryan the Lion Cub, Chiro, Craz, Mort Schaeffer, Steve Jackson, Twitchy Weasel
- Hynden Walch - Starfire (Teen Titans), Starfire (Teen Titans Go!), Princess Bubblegum, Alice (Alice in Wonderland), Wendy Darling, Valeena, Penny Sanchez, Katilda, Viridi
- Ozioma Akagha - Bumblebee (Teen Titans Go!), Sharon Loud, Francine (Angus & Cheryl/HunterRisesAgain), Alyx Vance, Sleazy Weasel
- Grey DeLisle-Griffin - Daphne Blake, Betty Rubble, Miss Prissy, Mama Bear (Looney Tunes), Toodles Galore, Glinda the Good Witch, Red/Miss Vavoom, Kitty Jo, Bubbles (Jabberjaw), Jane Jetson, Melody Valentine, Kimiko Tohomiko, Frances "Frankie" Foster, Duchess (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends), Goo, Yumi Yoshimura, Jang Keng, Shannon Westerburg, Mandy (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Aunt Sis, Milkshakes, Major Dr. Ghastly, Guadalupe "Lupe" Toucan, Ingrid Giraffe, Mrs. Geraldine Shannon Warthog, Crazy Old Cat Lady, Grandma Stuffum, Lizzie Devine, Dr. Rebecca Holiday, Vambre Warrior, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (DC Super Hero Girls), Puppycorn, Master Doom, Azula, Vicky, Tootie, Samantha "Sam" Manson, Kitty Katswell, Frida Suárez, Carmelita Aves/Voltura, Portia Gibbons, Darlene Patel, Lana Loud, Lola Loud, Lily Loud, Cheryl Farrell, Meryl Farrell, Kate Bernardo, Scoots (The Loud House), Mopes, Mrs. Gurdle, Wubbzy, Sparkle, Thomas "Tubby" Tompkins, Olive Oyl, Leonard Helperman, Lorraine "Lor" McQuarrie, Riley Daring, Buzz Winters, Brianna Buttowski, Gabriella (Brandy & Mr. Whiskers), Moon Butterfly, Jackie Lynn Thomas, Hope Hadley, Joanie Pataky, Lucretia, Flicker, Stella (Miles from Tomorrowland), Dewdrop, Martin Prince, Üter Zörker, Sherri & Terri Mackleberry, Chalice, Cow #1 (Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm), Grandma Anita Sanchez, Red Lentils, Rachel/Shrinking Rae, Amanda (Invincible), Tiffany (The Boys), Jeanne (Bayonetta), Jubileus the Creator, Lucy Rivers
- Kate Micucci - Velma Dinkley, Sadie Miller, Dr. Fox, Webby Vanderquack, Terri (Amphibia), Sara Murphy, Daisy the Bunny, Jovie, Sasha Banks
- Matthew Lillard - Shaggy Rogers, Cliffjumper, Himself
- Scott Innes - Scrappy-Doo
- Amanda Leighton - Blossom, Polly Plantar, Kristine Sanchez, Princess Poppy
- Kristen Li - Bubbles (The Powerpuff Girls), Tanis
- Natalie Palamides - Buttercup (The Powerpuff Girls), Barry Mackerbacker, Shirley "The Loon" McLoon, Furrball, Winnie Werewolf (Scooby-Doo), Mara (Progressive), Messy Weasel
- Olivia Olson - Bliss (The Powerpuff Girls), Marceline Abadeer/Marceline the Vampire Queen, Vanessa Doofenshmirtz
- Kelly Metzger - Bunny (The Powerpuff Girls), Sugar Sprinkles
- Anna Cummer - Bell, Samantha "Sam" O'Hara, Strawberry Shortcake
- Tom Kane - Professor Utonium, HIM, Talking Dog, Mr. Herriman, Darwin (The Wild Thornberrys) (archival recordings)
- Jennifer Martin - Ms. Sara Bellum, Dr. Laurel Weaver/Agent L
- Josh Fadem - Donny the Unicorn
- Jake Goldman - Jared Shapiro
- Roger L. Jackson - Mojo Jojo, Ghostface
- Haley Mancini - Princess Morbucks, Trisha 2
- Rob Paulsen & Roger L. Jackson - The Rowdyruff Boys (Brick, Boomer & Butch)
- Chuck McCann - The Amoeba Boys (Bossman, Junior & Slim) (archival recording)
- Courtenay Taylor - Kaio Kincaid/K.O., Turbo Kincaid/T.K.O., Blue Power, Callisto
- Ian Jones-Quartey - Radicles "Rad" X, Gregg (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes), Darrell, Wallow
- David Herman - Eugene "Mr. Gar" Garcia, Brandon (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes), Mr. Frond, Mr. Branca, Scruffy Scruffington
- Kali Hawk - Red Action
- Melissa Villasenor - Drupe, Punching Judy, Potato, Shy Ninja, Mega Football Baby, Nellie Ramirez Humphrey, Pencil (Rock Paper Scissors), Penny James
- Kate Flannery - Carol Kincaid
- Steven Rattazzi - Sir eFram iFrame
- Erica Mendez - Black Strategy, Haruka Tenoh/Sailor Uranus, Reika Nishimura, Towa Higurashi, Gon Freecss, Amanda Blackstone, Deirdre (Fire Emblem), Pac-Man, Seong Mi-na
- Chris Niosi - Nick Army, Neil, Pird, Ernesto, Shrunk
- Steven Ogg - Professor Venomous, Trevor Philips
- Cole Sanchez - Colewort
- Larissa Gallagher - Sara (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes)
- Jeremy Shada - Finn Mertens/Finn the Human, Pug (ParaNorman)
- Zach Callison - Steven Quartz Universe
- Estelle - Garnet
- Michaela Dietz - Amethyst, Darryl McGee, Vee, Dolly (101 Dalmatian Street), Maj'el, Riff (Barney & Friends)
- Deedee Magno Hall - Pearl (Steven Universe), Miss Deer Teacher
- Shelby Rabara - Peridot
- Kimberly Brooks - Biggs Jasper, Karen Beecher/Bumblebee (DC Super Hero Girls), Mee Mee, Buena Girl, Adia Williams, Janey Powell, Lewis Clark, Rosalind Starling
- Tom Scharpling - Greg Universe, Jermaine (Adventure Time)
- Grace Rolek - Connie Maheswaran
- Matthew Moy - Lars Barriga
- Charlyne Yi - Ruby (Steven Universe), Abbey Posey, Pennywhistle
- Jennifer Paz - Lapis Lazuli
- Miriam A. Hyman - Bismuth
- Billy Merritt - Mr. Fryman
- Zachary Steel - Ronaldo Fryman
- Sarah Stiles - Spinel
- Myrna Velasco - Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern (DC Super Hero Girls), CJ Hook, Tater Ramirez Humphrey
- Phil Morris - Doc Saturday, Earl Williams, Thurgood Orenthal Stubbs
- Emmanuelle Chriqui - Cheetara
- Larry Kenney - Claudus, Sonny the Cuckoo Bird, Count Alfred Chocula
- Madeleine Hall - WilyKit (archival recording)
- Eamon Pirruccello - WilyKat (archival recording)
- Chris Jai Alex - Bengali, Tusk
- Victor Courtright - Snarf
- Duke Cutler - Gumball Watterson
- Christian J. Simon - Darwin Watterson, Casey (The Loud House), Freddy the Flamingo, Leo (Sydney to the Max)
- Kyla Rae Kowalewski - Anais Watterson
- Teresa Gallagher - Nicole Watterson, Penny Fitzgerald, Teri, Nurse Joan Markham, Margaret Robinson, Emily, Lady Hatt, Annie & Clarabel (Thomas & Friends)
- Dan Russell - Richard Watterson, Coach Russo, Preston Praxton, Priscilla Praxton, Greensleeves
- Steve Furst - Principal Nigel Brown
- Hugo Harold-Harrison - Tobias Wilson, Idaho, Alan Keane, Juke, Felix, Julius Oppenheimer Jr., Miss Lucy Simian, Dummy Weasel
- Stefan Ashton Frank - Gaylord Robinson, Tina Rex
- Kerry Shale - Larry Needlemeyer, Bobert 6B, Leslie, Hector Jötunheim, Colin, Diesel
- Jessica McDonald - Masami Yoshida, Carrie Krueger, Rachel Wilson, Molly Collins, Daisy the Donkey, Sarah G. Lato
- Alix Wilton Regan - Carmen Verde
- Charles Philipp - Rob (The Amazing World of Gumball)
- Tony Hull - Anton
- Maria Teresa Creasey - Jamie Russo
- Aurelie Charbonnier - Sussie
- Maxwell Cazier - Clayton, Ocho Tootmorsel
- Alex Jordan - Hot Dog Guy
- Richard Overall - Billy Parham
- Naomi McDonald - Clare Cooper
- Adam Long - Mr. Steve Small
- Simon Lipkin - Rockwell "Rocky" Robinson, Mr. Moonchild Corneille
- Mic Graves - Banana Joe, William
- J.G. Quintel - Mordecai, Hi Five Ghost, Joshua "Josh" Singleton
- William Salyers - Rigby, Reverend Rod Putty, Toranosuke Yoshida
- Sam Marin - Benson Dunwoody, Mega Kranus/Pops Maellard, Mitch "Muscle Man" Sorrenstein, Garrett Bobby Ferguson
- Minty Lewis - Eileen Roberts, Kez
- Janie Haddad Tompkins - Margaret Smith
- Philip Solomon - Craig Williams
- Noël Wells - Kelsey Pokoly, Ensign D'Vana Tendi, Lord Dominator [in unmasked form]
- Diego Molano - Victor Calavera
- Sean-Ryan Petersen - Valentino Calavera
- Laura Patalano - Grandma Chata
- Kevin Shinick - MAD News Anchor
- David DeLuise - Harold "Coop" Cooplowski, Jerry Russo
- Wendee Lee - Kiva Andru, Queen Serenity, Yoruichi Shihôin, Ururu Tsumugiya, Lyn (Fire Emblem), Dorothy Fisher, Louise Mulligan, Lisa Hamilton/La Mariposa, Chai Xianghua
- Steve Blum - Jamie (Megas XLR), SHS Wolverine, Thug Leader, Frank (Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz), Yakky Doodle, Clamhead, Vilgax, Kamzo, Kuffs, Aquad, Spinza, Starscream, Smytus, Shoe & Sparky (The Boxtrolls), Kuai Liang/Sub-Zero, Syzoth/Reptile, Baraka, Bo' Rai Cho, Ares, Brimstone (Valorant)
- Scot Rienecker - Goat (Megas XLR) (archival recording)
- Greg Baldwin - Aku, Uncle Iroh, Bartholomew (The Ghost and Molly McGee)
- Amy Hill - Jasmine Lee
- Alexander Polinsky - Dennis Lee
- Keith Ferguson - Blooregard "Bloo" Q. Kazoo, Friend Owl, Deputy Edwin Durland, Flintheart Glomgold, Elmo Sputterspark/Megavolt, Bud Flud/The Liquidator, Lord Hater, Killbot 85, Zuzo, Papa G, Talking Pierre, Mr. Peanut, Gabriel "Smokey" Reyes/Reaper
- Candi Milo - Dexter McPherson, Coco (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends), Madame Foster, Cheese, Granny (Looney Tunes), Witch Hazel, Montana Max, Mom (Cow and Chicken), Zadavia, Ophelia Ramírez, The Flea, Ms. Bitters, Snap (ChalkZone), Zoe Aves/Black Cuervo, Nick Dean, Princess OomLout, Nora Wakeman, Goat (Pig Goat Banana Cricket), Roni, Granny Frump, Wendy the Good Witch, Little Dot, Maya Santos, Tito Chávez, Elephant Prissy, Lucy (101 Dalmatians), Constance Goldman, Jacobo Jacobo, Shelly Klutzberry, Irma Lair, Leap, Lonette, Bob (Cool World)
- Kat Cressida - Dee Dee McPherson, Mrs. Mary Darling, Cassiopeia
- André Benjamin - Sunny Bridges
- Sylvia "Small Fire" Holloway - Lil'D Lohrasses
- Kevin Seal - Sheep (Sheep in the Big City), General Specific, The Ranting Swede, The Ranting Norwegian
- Ken Schatz - Ben Plotz, Victor (Sheep in the Big City), Jay (Sheep in the Big City), Hank (Sheep in the Big City), Bill (Sheep in the Big City)
- Mo Willems - The Angry Scientist, Hector (Sheep in the Big City)
- Dwight Schultz - Mung Daal
- Roz Ryan - Bubbie, Mammy Two Shoes, Petunia the Maid, Thalia the Muse
- Brian Doyle-Murray - Captain K'nuckles, Flying Dutchman, Chauncey Pesky, Agnes Delrooney
- Marty Grabstein - Courage
- Thea White - Muriel Bagge (archival recording)
- Arthur Anderson - Eustace Bagge (archival recording)
- Paul Schoeffler - Katz, Le Quack
- Steve Little - Chip & Skip, The Lemmings (Larry, Leonard, Louie & Liniment), Peppermint Butler, Slog
- PlainTalk - Robot Electro Jones
- Debi Derryberry - Jimmy Neutron, Draculaura, Weenie, Jake Tazmanian Devil, Nergal Jr., Jackie (Bobby's World), Annette, Clay (Playhouse Disney), Runt (Alpha and Omega), Tad (Leap Frog), Speedy Alka-Seltzer, Zack Putterman, Diana (Sailor Moon), Momoko Momohara, Fleck, Speck
- Jeffrey Garcia - Sheen Estevez, Rinaldo, Pip (Barnyard), Tipa, Peri (Rio)
- Crystal Scales - Libby Folfax, Daisy (Oswald the Octopus), Tamika Jones
- Megan Cavanagh - Judy Neutron, Hilary Higgenbottom
- Mark DeCarlo - Hugh Neutron, Lefty
- S. Scott Bullock - King Goobot V, Dash Baxter, Ghost Dog, Eddy (Barnyard), T-Midi, Hades (Kid Icarus)
- Paul Greenberg - Ooblar
- Tara Strong - Timmy Turner, Poof Fairywinkle-Cosma, Ember McLain, Dil Pickles, Zoona, Killgore, Daizy, Raven (Teen Titans), Raven (Teen Titans Go!), Barbara "Babs" Gordon/Batgirl (DC Super Hero Girls), Harley Quinn, Unikitty (Unikitty!), Pussyfoot, Floral Rugg, Big Fat Baby, Omi, Shareena Wickett, Terrence, Roger Radcliffe (The Life and Times of Juniper Lee), Young Ben Tennyson, Young Albedo, Truffles, Ashi, Princess Ilana, Twilight Sparkle, Sci-Twi, Tutu, Princess Clara, Toot Braunstein, Maria Jimenez, Maguro Maki, Rocket J. Squirrel/Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Penny (Inspector Gadget), Winnie Woodpecker, Splinter (Woody Woodpecker), Sweet Pea, Princess Lampina, Two-Tone, Kessie, Marie (The Aristocats), Melody (The Little Mermaid), Sierra McCool, BeBe & CeCe Proud, Puff the Dog, Angel (Lilo & Stitch), Ingrid Third, Ariella Third, Bella Pesky, Dawn Swatworthy, The Lemur, Page (Playhouse Disney), Irani Rael, Kitty Fairy, Mama Box, Sarah N. Dippity, Shimmer, 911 Operator, Plum, Misha (The Animatrix), Paz Ortega Andrade, Blink the Mole, Ferra, Juliet Starling, Amy Rivers
- Daran Norris - Cosmo Cosma, Mr. Turner, Jorgen Von Strangle, Herbert "The Chief" Dumbrowski, The Chameleon, Snoof, Spugg, Waka, Tiketz, Coach Niblick, Dick Daring, Prince Cinnamon Boots, Evil Chicken, Count Spankulot, Stan Practice
- Susanne Blakeslee - Wanda Fairywinkle, Mrs. Turner, Mrs. Dinkleberg, Agnes Johnson, Grimhilde/The Evil Queen, Elephant Matriarch, Lady Tremaine, Maleficent, Cruella De Vil, Mrs. Quackfaster, Sandra Practice, Kathon
- Kari Wahlgren - Chloe Carmichael, Amanda Killman, Maggie (The Loud House), Mrs. Carmichael, Ketta, Michelle Beaks, Jeera, Kitka, Elephant Catty, Roxanne Featherly, Nova (Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!), Honey Buttowski, Priscilla Northwest, Shandra Jimenez, Shellsea, Suzy Johnson, Grimbella, Ms. Frankie, Baby Scrat, Zatanna "Zee" Zatara/Zatanna (DC Super Hero Girls), Bridget (Trolls), Mina Monroe, Kimmy Meisner, Amber (Sym-Bionic Titan), Shannon (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes), Diving Belle, Dorothy Gale, Queen Ozma, Charmcaster, The Space Cruiser, Jamie (The Nut Job), Dark Lord Gaol, Phosphora, Kitana, Mileena, Hela Odinsdottir, Jojo (The Christmas Chronicles), Noisy Weasel
- Gary LeRoi Gray - A.J., Mitchell "Mitch" Freeman-Davis
- Faith Abrahams - Francis (The Fairly OddParents)
- Dionne Quan - Trixie Tang
- Maddie Taylor - Sparky (The Fairly OddParents), Verminious Snaptrap, Glomp, Hoogi, Deni, Buddy (Open Season)
- David Kaufman - Daniel "Danny" Fenton/Danny Phantom, Dexter Douglas, Marty McFly, Aldrin Pesky, K.C. Penguin
- Martin Mull - Vlad Masters/Vlad Plasmius (archival recording)
- Eric Roberts - Dark Danny/Dan Phantom
- Jeremy Rowley - Bunsen Beast
- Ben Giroux - Mikey Munroe, Nate (Big Nate)
- Janice Kawaye - Jenny Wakeman/Model No. XJ-9, Ami Onuki, Tekirai, Janice (Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi), Sonia/Numbuh 83, Lee/Numbuh 84, Kimberly "Kim" Chin, Kameron "Kam" Chin, Gi (Captain Planet and the Planeteers), Rita Partridge, Ayane
- Chad Doreck - Brad Carbunkle
- Moira "Mo" Quirk - Brit Crust, Herself
- Jansen Panettiere - Truman X (archival recording)
- Lynsey Bartilson - Tuesday X (archival recording)
- Noah Segan - Henry (Kablam!)
- Julia McIlvaine - June (Kablam!)
- Rick Gomez - Sniz Bronkowski, Slips Python, Windsor Gorilla
- Oscar Riba - Squeaky Fondue
- Mischa Barton - Betty Anne Bongo
- Danielle Judovits - Lupicia "Loopy" Cooper, Naru Osaka, Tenten
- Sean Marquette - Sam "Squid" Dullard, Mac (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends)
- Joseph Ashton - Oswald "Otto" Rocket (archival recording)
- Shayna Fox - Regina "Reggie" Rocket (archival recording)
- Ulysses Cuadra - Maurice "Twister" Rodriguez, Vaz (archival recordings)
- Ray Bumatai - Tito Makani (archival recording)
- Zane VanWicklyn - Arnold Shortman
- Ramone Hamilton - Gerald Johanssen, George Beard
- Francesca Marie Smith - Helga G. Pataki
- Anndi McAfee - Phoebe Heyerdahl, Cera
- Justin Shenkarow - Harold Berman
- E.G. Daily - Tommy Pickles, Rudy Tabootie, Julius Jr., Zoe MacPherson, Rawhide, Mambo Duckman, Cyndi Kerrigan
- Cheryl Chase - Angelica Pickles, Bammy, Mrs. Pipe
- Charlet Chung - Kimi Watanabe-Finster, Julia Argent, Hana Song/D.Va
- Richard Steven Horvitz - Zim, Daggett Doofus "Dag" Beaver, Chaz (The Loud House), Morpheus (The Loud House), Rodney Spokes, Larvin, Moxxie, Lani-Loli, Billy (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Harold (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Rodney J. Squirrel, Mixadel, Splasho
- Rosearik Rikki Simons - Gir
- Jhonen Vasquez - Minimoose, Computer (Invader Zim)
- Mo Collins - Robomom
- Andy Berman - Dib Membrane
- Melissa Fahn - Gaz Membrane, Krissa, Dendy, Mikayla, Genesis (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes), Duusu
- Ted Raimi - Invader Skoodge, Travis Hackett
- Jim Wise - Sizz-Lorr, Loud Howard
- Olivia d'Abo - Tak the Irken
- Wally Wingert - Almighty Tallest Red, Mr. Twiddle, Jon Arbuckle, Gus the Gummy Gator, JP, Cubot, Rusty Pete, Renji Abarai, Yuichiro Kumada
- Kevin McDonald - Almighty Tallest Purple, Waffle, Pleakley
- Nick Bakay - Norbert Foster "Norb" Beaver
- David Eccles - Krumm
- Max Charles - Harvey Beaks, Sherman, Kion, Toulouse, Michael Hobbs
- Angelina Wahler - Fee, Stretchy Weasel
- Tom Robinson - Foo
- C.H. Greenblatt - Jeremy (Harvey Beaks), Kimchi, Kiwi, Fred Fredburger, Dade, Boo Boo Bear
- Nicole Wedel - Claire (Harvey Beaks)
- Andres Salaff - Princess Roberts
- Mason Vaughn - Technobear
- Madeleine Curry - Piri Piri
- Nicholas Sumida - Mikey (Harvey Beaks), Kathy, Itchy Weasel
- Amy Poehler - Bessie Kajolica Higgenbottom, Joy (Inside Out), Duncan Harris, Annie Harris, Misty (Napoleon Dynamite), Jenny (Free Birds), Sally O'Malley-McDodd, Gretel, Gallaxhar's Computer
- Dannah Phirman - Penny Lefcowitz, Zaria, Becky Botsford/Wordgirl, Bubble Kitty
- Keone Young - Mr. Wu (The Mighty B!), Kaz Harada, Domo, Luong Lao Shi
- Matt Besser - The Hippie, Anton St. Germain
- Sarah Thyre - Mary Frances Gibbons
- Lacey Chabert - Eliza Thornberry, Vitani, Charlotte (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Flea - Donnie Thornberry
- Tim Curry - Radcliffe Thornberry, Professor Finbarr Calamitous, George Herbert Walker "King" Chicken
- Jodi Carlisle - Marianne Thornberry, Wendi Richter, The Fabulous Moolah
- Danielle Harris - Debbie Thornberry
- Lynn Redgrave - Cordelia Thornberry (archival recording)
- Alanna Ubach - Manny Rivera/El Tigre, Lola Boa, Ansi Molina, Miss Fussywiggles, Imelda Rivera, Katherine "Cutter" Sterns
- Susan Silo - Sartana of the Dead
- Josh Zuckerman - Pony
- Billy Lopez - Olly Timbers
- Dana Steingold - Saraline Timbers
- Carlos Alazraqui - Rocko Rama, Spunky, Leon Chameleon, Squirmy the Ringworm, Mr. Denzel Crocker, Sheldon Dinkleberg, Jorge "Grandpapi" Rivera/Puma Loco, Grandmami Aves/Lady Gobbler, Winslow T. Oddfellow, Ignatius "Lube" Catfield-McDog, Carlos Casagrande, Sergio (The Loud House), Scissors, Lazlo, Clam, Monroe, Golly Gopher, Salty Mike, Torts, Mesmo, Rikochet, Ramone "Gug" Gugleamo, Walden, Paco, Panchito Pistoles, Fats Crow, Pedro (Lady and the Tramp), Bobbi Fabulous, Skylar (Elena of Avalor), Felipe (Handy Manny), Bill Board, Nestor, General Ramiro Posada, Chuy, Taco Bell Chihuahua
- Linda Wallem - Dr. Paula Hutchison, Virginia Wolfe, Cindy Wolfe
- Joe Murray - Ralph/Rachel Bighead
- Tom Kenny - SpongeBob SquarePants, Gary the Snail, Harold SquarePants, The French Narrator/Frenchy, Patchy the Pirate, Dirty Bubble, King Jellyfish, Heffer Wolfe, Chuck Chameleon, Really Really Big Man, Mr. Smitty, Peaches (Rocko's Modern Life), Bloaty the Tick, Dog (CatDog), Wally Walrus, Top Cat, Hokey Wolf, Hardy Har Har, Jonathan Wellington "Mudsy" Muddlemore, Sylvester Sneekly/The Hooded Claw, The Mayor of Townsville, Sanford "Snake" Ingleberry, Arturo de la Guerra/Lil' Arturo, Mitch Mitchelson, Carl Chryniszzswics, Leon (Squirrel Boy), Slinkman, Scoutmaster Lumpus, Eduardo (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends), Valhallen, Douglas E. Mordecai III, Simon Petrikov/The Ice King, Flambo, Bella (Wacky Races), Flain, Seismo, Telso, Tungster, Berp, Screeno, Booger, Jacob P. "Jake" Spidermonkey, Mr. Jelly/Knightbrace, Oscar Diggs/Wizard of Oz, Raimundo Pedrosa, Eddie Phillip Lawrence III, Ryan "Sumo" Sumouski, SHS Iron Man, Wally Langford, H.U.E., Katnip, Cliff Feltbottom, Curtis (Napoleon Dynamite), Popeye, Tux the Penguin, The Penguin, Rabbit, Ed the Otter, Mr. Leonard Lopart, Pat (Handy Manny), Sneeze, Leo Callisto, Cousin Fethry, Gibson, Commander Peepers, Bongo the Bear, Ratbert, Asok, Professor Quigley, Pop (Rice Krispies), Spyro the Dragon, Sgt. James Byrd, The Professor (Spyro), Talking Hank, Sebastian (Beverly Hills Chihuahua), Taneleer Tivan/The Collector
- Bill Fagerbakke - Patrick Star, Edwin Kapinski, Bulkhead, Mooch (Lady and the Tramp), Broadway, Scarecrow, Kaliko, Harry Dunne
- Rodger Bumpass - Squidward Tentacles, Professor Membrane, Grumbles Grizzly, Flamzer, Naut, Major Nixel, Louis Tully, Narrator (Mixels)
- Clancy Brown - Eugene H. Krabs/Mr. Krabs, Barkmeat, Akela, Otto (Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!), The Dark Dragon, Damien Darkblood
- Carolyn Lawrence - Sandy Cheeks, Cindy Vortex, Orel Puppington
- Sirena Irwin - Margaret SquarePants
- Mary Jo Catlett - Mrs. Puff
- Lori Alan - Pearl Krabs, The Boss (Metal Gear), Edie (Lab Rats)
- Doug Lawrence - Sheldon J. Plankton, Larry the Lobster, Realistic Fish Head, Fred/My Leg! Guy, Potty the Parrot, Filburt Shellbach, Peter Wolfe, Edward Platypus, Dave & Ping Pong
- John O'Hurley - King Neptune, Hadithi
- Ernest Borgnine - Mermaid Man, Kip Killigan (archival recordings)
- Tim Conway - Barnacle Boy (archival recording)
- Sawyer Cole - Lincoln Loud
- Catherine Taber - Lori Loud, Whitney, Girl Jordan, Katherine Mulligan, The Laughing Cow, Zoe the Fairy, Catherine (Mrcarlos10000x)
- Liliana Mumy - Leni Loud, Roxy, Human Kimberly, Bethany "Beth" Tezuka, Panini
- Nika Futterman - Luna Loud, Boris (The Loud House), Chad (The Loud House), Mrs. Salter, "Sir" Eugene Chummery/Chum Chum, Belle Pepper, Olga Pataki, Ashley "Ash" Reynolds, Little Audrey, Miguel Santos, Debbie (Speed Buggy), Adam Lyon, Mike Mazinsky, Knothead, Zira, Squeeze, Stretch (Handy Manny), Rosie (Open Season), Pandora (Kid Icarus), Nix, Courtney Gears
- Cristina Pucelli - Luan Loud, Dante (The Loud House), Paige (The Loud House), Miranda (The Casagrandes), Sunny Emmerich
- Jessica DiCicco - Lynn Loud Jr., Lucy Loud, Zach Gurdle, Rachel (The Loud House), Annie Bramley, Gwen Wu, Pebbles Flintstone, Lexi Bunny, Flame Princess, Wilhelmina Witch, April Duck, May Duck, June Duck, Pepper (101 Dalmatians), Maggie Pesky, Summer Penguin, Tambry, Toby (Sheriff Callie's Wild West), Bug (Future-Worm!), Becky Lynch, Candice Singleton-Ramirez, Hanazuki, Lime Green Hemka, Blue Hemka, Mama Mario, Aunt Marie
- Lara Jill Miller - Lisa Loud, Liam Hunnicutt, Persephone (The Loud House), Widget, Freckles (101 Dalmatians), Libby Stein-Torres, Julie Hinikawa, Juniper Lee, Fink, Ruby Rodriguez
- Jill Talley - Rita Loud, Midge, Karen Plankton, Squidina Star, Ignatius Quinton "I.Q." Ickly, Pearl Tricia "P.T." Barnstorm, Maw Rugg, Ms. Rubella Mucus, Gretchen (Camp Lazlo), Nina Neckerly, Kishka Hargitay
- Brian Stepanek - Lynn Loud Sr., Todd (The Loud House), Harold Buttowski, Magnifo, Nugent, Gorg Commander, Arwin Hochauser
- Christopher Livingston - Shane Loud
- Kyrie McAlpin - Shelby Loud
- Bahia Watson - Shiloh Loud
- Michael McDonald - Howard McBride, Robodad, Mahatma Gandhi
- Jaeden White - Clyde McBride
- Ashlyn Madden - Carol Pingrey, Ismat the Girl Mummy
- Alex Ryan - Fiona (The Loud House)
- Ariel Fournier - Mandee (The Loud House)
- Tonatiuh Elizarraraz - Miguel (The Loud House)
- Brec Bassinger - Margo Roberts
- Stephen Tobolowsky - Wilbur Huggins, Max Applewhite
- Marisol Nichols - Principal Ramirez
- Yvette Nicole Brown - Mayor Theresa Davis, Luna (Elena of Avalor), Helen Dubois
- Izabella Alvarez - Ronnie Anne Santiago
- Leah Mei Gold - Sid Chang
- Lexi Sexton - Adelaide Chang
- Ken Jeong - Stanley Chang, Dr. Yap, Short Fuse, Gobi (Over the Moon), Cooper, Himself
- Melissa Joan Hart - Becca Chang
- Sumalee Montano - Maria Casagrande-Santiago, Sharon McGee, Grandma Nin Suksai, Misaki, Arcee, Yuna (Ghost of Tsushima), Dizzy Weasel
- Danny Trejo - Danny Puga, Griswald, Ram-Man, Vasquez (Big City Greens), Bobby M. Daniels, Stronghold, Luis Sanchez, El Balde
- Roxana Ortega - Frida Puga-Casagrande, Celia Mae, Glitchy Weasel
- Sonia Manzano - Rosa Casagrande
- Ruben Garfias - Hector Casagrande
- Alexa PenaVega - Carlota Casagrande
- Jared Kozak - Carlos Jr. "CJ" Casagrande
- Alex Cazares - Carlino "Carl" Casagrande, Petunia Pig, Oblina, Gomamon, Lulu (WarioWare)
- Cristina Milizia - Carlitos Casagrande, HobbyBear, HobbyMom, Teresa Rivera
- Carlos PenaVega - Bobby Santiago, Carlos Garcia
- Eugenio Derbez - Arturo Santiago, Glenn (Angry Birds), Chato
- Ry Chase - Mazzy
- A.J. LoCascio - Sully (The Loud House), Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Gizmo (Gremlins), Figment
- Sean Giambrone - Benny Stein, Richardson Mole, Eboy, Jeff Randell, Ben Pincus, Cotton, Yumyulack
- Georgie Kidder - Haiku, Polly Pain, Brenda Chance, Keroppi Hasunoue
- Haley Tju - Stella Zhau, Marcy Wu, Karmi, Wenda
- Diego Alexander - Rusty Spokes
- Daniel DiVenere - Chandler McCann
- Tristian Chase - Trent (The Loud House)
- Xanthe Huynh - Cici, Haru Okumura
- Mariel Sheets - Darcy Helmandollar
- Evangeline Lomelino - Emma (The Loud House)
- Hannah Nordberg - Mollie, Grace White
- Jacob Hopkins - Andrew (The Loud House)
- Daniel DiMaggio - Artie Dombrowski
- Glory Curda - Chloe (The Loud House)
- Caitlin Carmichael - Kat (The Loud House)
- Natalie Coughlin - Nikki
- Jay Hatton - Casey
- Aryan Simhadri - Sameer
- Sean Kenin - Laird
- David Hornsby - "Lance" Tobias Cranapple III/Fanboy
- Jamie Kennedy - Kyle Bloodworth-Thomason
- Josh Duhamel - Ozwald "Oz" Harmounian
- Wyatt Cenac - Leonard "Lenny" Flynn-Boyle
- Dyana Liu - Yo
- Dustin Sardella - Avatar Aang
- Jack DeSena - Sokka
- Michaela Jill Murphy - Toph Beifong, Bianca Belair
- Jennie Kwan - Suki (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
- Cricket Leigh - Mai
- Janet Varney - Korra, Carol Linnaeus
- Seychelle Gabriel - Asami Sato
- David Faustino - Mako
- P.J. Byrne - Bolin
- Mindy Sterling - Chief Lin Beifong, Endive
- Kiernan Shipka - Jinora
- Molly C. Quinn - Bloom, Belinda Cratchit
- Amy Gross - Stella (Winx Club), Nina Cortex
- Alejandra Reynoso - Flora (Winx Club)
- Morgan Decker - Tecna
- Sean Astin - Raphael, Chester (Bunnicula), Sam Songbird
- Hoon Lee - Splinter (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
- Malachi Cohen - Ishmael "Ish" Taylor
- Andy Aragon - Martin "Marty" Stevens
- Chris Hardwick - Otis, Charles "Chuckie" Chan, Glowface, Craig Slithers, Himself
- Leigh-Allyn Baker - Abby (Barnyard), Queen Delightful, Snazzy Shazam
- Dom Irrera - Duke (Barnyard)
- Courteney Cox - Daisy (Barnyard)
- Andie MacDowell - Etta (Barnyard)
- Madeline Lovejoy - Maddy (Barnyard)
- Nathaniel Stroman/Earthquake - Root
- David Koechner - Dag
- Maria Bamford - Noreen "Nora" Beady, Shriek Dubois, Julia Brain, The Duchess Malangella, Scorpi, Talking Ginger, Pixel
- Steve Oedekerk - Nathan Beady, Eugene "Snooty Boy" Beady
- Jace Norman - Henry Hart/Kid Danger
- Cooper Barnes - Ray Manchester/Captain Man
- Riele Downs - Charlotte Page
- Sean Ryan Fox - Jasper Dunlop
- Ella Anderson - Piper Hart
- Jeffrey Nicholas Brown - Jake Hart
- Kelly Sullivan - Kris Hart
- Mary Gaperman - Carrie Barrett
- Winston Story - Trent Overunder
- Jill Benjamin - Sharona Shapen
- Joe Kaprielian - Sidney Birnbaum
- Matthew Zhang - Oliver Pook, Kratz
- Andrew Caldwell - Mitch Bilsky
- Jack Fisher - Kid (Kid Cosmic)
- Lily Rose Silver - Rosa Flores
- Beanie Feldstein - Harriet M. Welsch
- Thom Adcox-Hernandez - Dipstick, Lexington, Pupert Pesky
- Brigitte Bako - Angela (Gargoyles)
- Marina Sirtis - Demona
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Elisa Maza
- Sherry Lynn - Marilyn Piquel
- Karla DeVito - Miranda Wright
- Myles Jeffrey - T.J. Detweiler, Charles "Cubey" Cubinacle (archival recordings)
- Jason Davis - Mikey Blumberg (archival recording)
- Courtland Mead - Gus Griswald, Lloyd P. Nebulon, Ned Needlemeyer (archival recordings)
- Rickey D'Shon Collins - Vince LaSalle, Tucker Foley
- Dabney Coleman - Principal Peter Prickly (archival recording)
- Dennis Franz - Captain Klegghorn (archival recording)
- Efrem Zimbalist Jr. - Dr. Huggerman (archival recording)
- Orlando Brown - Cornelius Fillmore, Damey "Waynehead" Wayne (archival recordings)
- Horatio Sanz - Horatio Vallejo
- Danny Tamberelli - Joseph Anza, Jimmy De Santa
- Kyle Sullivan - Danny O'Farrell, Timothy "Socks" Morton (archival recordings)
- Lukas Behnken - Wayne Liggett
- Chris Marquette - Jamie Townsend
- Jeff Probst - Vice Principal Raycliff, Himself
- Kathleen Wilhoite - Pepper Ann Pearson
- Clea Lewis - Nicky Little, Female Mini Sloth
- Danny Cooksey - Milo Kamalani, Dave (Dave the Barbarian), Brad Buttowski, Keef, Snag
- Jenna von Oÿ - Trinket St. Blair
- Karen Duffy - Sketch
- Kenny Blank - Lamar Abudabe
- Cal Dodd - Logan/Wolverine
- Lenore Zann - Rogue, Kangaroo, Owl (WordWorld), Tiger, Island Owl
- Alison Sealy-Smith - Ororo Munroe/Storm
- George Buza - Henry McCoy/Beast, Grandpa (Franny's Feet)
- Holly Chou - Jubilation Lee/Jubilee
- Matthew Waterson - Erik Lensherr/Magneto
- Gil Birmingham - Daniel Eagle/Forge
- Isaac Robinson-Smith - Lucas Bishop
- Christopher Britton - Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Soichiro Yagami
- Chris Potter - Nathan Summers
- Martha Marion - Moira MacTaggert, Emma Frost
- Gavin Hammon - Bolivar Trask
- Adrian Hough - Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler
- Morla Gorrondonna - Lilandra Neramani
- Lawrence Bayne - Carl Denti/X-Cutioner
- Catherine Disher - Valerie Cooper, Auntie Ratchet
- Roberto da Costa/Sunspot - Gui Agustini
- Jesse Collins - Bobby Drake/Iceman
- Jonathan Adams - Ronan the Accuser, Chuck Larabee
- James C. Mathis III - T'Challa/Black Panther
- Ahmed Best - Louis Booker
- Keith Diamond - Ronald Booker, James Darrell Edwards III/Agent J (archival recordings)
- Obba Babatundé - Chief Ankamuti
- Michael J. Fox - Stuart Little (archival recording)
- Corey Padnos - George Little
- Geena Davis - Eleanor Little
- Melanie Griffith - Margalo
- Connor Matheus - Harold (Harold the Purple Crayon)
- Hal Rayle - Einstein (Back to the Future), Inspector Clouseau
- Josh Keaton - Jules Brown, Charlie Carbone, Tofu Ono
- Troy Davidson - Verne Brown
- Thomas F. Wilson - Biff Tannen, Banana (Pig Goat Banana Cricket), Finn (Epic)
- Mary Steenburgen - Clara Clayton Brown
- Bruce Campbell - Captain Shuggazoom, Mayor Susan Shelbourne, Fugax, Rod Redline, Ash Williams
- David McCallum - C.A.R.T.E.R./C.A.R., Professor Paradox (archival recordings)
- Mary-Kate Olsen - Mary-Kate Olsen/Special Agent Misty (archival recording)
- Ashley Olsen - Ashley Olsen/Special Agent Amber (archival recording)
- Dana Donlan - Sarah Whitney (archival recording)
- Aleyah Smith - Molly Washington (archival recording)
- Emily Hernandez - Alma Rodriguez (archival recording)
- David Kalis - Bailey Handler (archival recording)
- Bianca Heyward - Chloe Stilton (archival recording)
- Caroline Iliff - Zoey Stilton (archival recording)
- Vincent Michael - Will Taggert (archival recording)
- Rachel Ware - Nani Cloud (archival recording)
- Andrea Ware - Scarlet (Horseland)
- Tiffany White-Welchen - Calypso (Horseland)
- Laura Marr - Button
- Tifanie Christun - Pepper (Horseland) (archival recording)
- Stephen Shelton - Chili
- Kelcey Watson - Jimber
- Cork Ramer - Sunburst (archival recording)
- Jerry Longe - Shep (Horseland) (archival recording)
- Michelle Zacharia - Teeny (archival recording)
- Marissa Shea - Angora (archival recording)
- Jonathan Harris - Benjamin "Big Ben" Healy Sr., Manny (A Bug's Life) (archival recordings)
- Gilbert Gottfried - Igor Peabody, Art DeSalvo, Fulton Greenway (archival recordings)
- Olivia Hack - Cloe (Bratz), Rhonda Wellington Lloyd, Ty Lee, Charlene (Open Season)
- Ratana Vox - Jade (Bratz)
- Valeria Rodriguez - Yasmin (Bratz), Akane Tendo, Sloane Cameron/Venture
- Julyza Commodore - Sasha (Bratz)
- Tara Sands - Ruby Anderson, Miss Jones, Biyomon, Kotono Sarashina
- Anairis Quiñones - Poppy Rowan, Skyler Bradshaw, Queen Katia, Yelena, Kimberly Jackson
- Laura Stahl - Sunny Madison, Vera (Shantae)
- Jenny Yokobori - Jade Hunter, Kumiko Albertson, Laser Baby
- Kira Buckland - Violet Willow, Stephanie (Lego Friends), Alix Kubdel/Bunnyx, Setsuna, Emilia Christie, Falke, Eirika, Honoka, Talim
- Jasmine Ashanti - Andrea (Lego Friends)
- Allegra Clark - Mia (Lego Friends), Kodachi Kuno, Marisa Rossetti, Dorothea Arnault, Felicity
- Amaya Harrow - Olivia (Lego Friends)
- Selia Sangra - Jewel Sparkles
- Hayley Stone - Bea Spells-a-Lot
- Paige Stone - Mittens Fluff 'N' Stuff
- Marissa Tawiah - Dot Starlight
- Maila Ashley Kerr - Peanut Big Top
- Calista Schmidt - Crumbs Sugar Cookie
- Tate McRae - Spot Splatter Splash
- Zoe Marlett - Pillow Featherbed
- Tico Wells - Marvin (Waynehead)
- Jamil Walker Smith - Mo' Money Jr.
- T'Keyah Crystal Keymah - Roz (Waynehead), Shavonne, Aki (Waynehead)
- Shawn Wayans - Toof
- Marlon Wayans - Blue (Waynehead)
- Gary Coleman - Kevin (Waynehead) (archival recording)
- Kim Wayans - Mrs. Wayne
- Ashleigh Crystal Hairston - Babs Bunny, Hazel Wells
- Tessa Netting - Sweetie Bird, Lil' Sneezer
- Chandni Parekh - Lola Bunny
- J.P. Karliak - Merlin the Magic Mouse, Morph, Tin Man, Nome King, Dr. Nefarious Tropy
- Julie Brown - Minerva Mink
- Bernadette Peters - Rita (Animaniacs), Sophia Hoodman
- Nathan Ruegger - Skippy Squirrel, Froggo (archival recordings)
- Sherri Stoner - Slappy Squirrel
- John Mariano - Bobby (Animaniacs), Derrick Cunningham/Agent D
- Chick Vennera - Pesto, Solley/The Godpigeon (archival recordings)
- Laura Mooney - Katie Ka-Boom, Princess Camille
- Colin Wells - Colin (Animaniacs) (archival recording)
- Desirée Goyette - Googi Goop
- Stephanie Escajeda - Nora Rita Norita
- Luke Ruegger - Big Fat Baby
- Cody Ruegger - Loud Kiddington
- Nora Dunn - Lydia Karaoke
- Etienne Kellici - Charlie Brown
- Terry McGurrin - Snoopy, Jonesy Garcia, Reef, Cam (Turbo Dogs), Fanner Howler
- Robert Tinkler - Woodstock, Buzz (Cyberchase), Pelswick Eggert, Buddy (The Nut Job), Chunk, Howie, Deuce, Arnold Jackson
- Wyatt White - Linus Van Pelt, Brad Scott Meltzer, Ari
- Hattie Kragten - Sally Brown
- Isabella Leo - Lucy Van Pelt
- Milo Toriel-McGibbon - Rerun Van Pelt
- Holly Gorski - Marcie (Peanuts)
- Lexi Perri - Peppermint Patty
- Maya Misaljevic - Frieda (Peanuts)
- Jacob Soley - Pig-Pen, Slippery Soap
- Charlie Boyle - Violet Grey
- Natasha Nathan - Patty (Peanuts)
- Will Bhaneja - Shermy
- Caleb Bellavance - Franklin (Peanuts)
- Matthew Mucci - Schroeder, Purple Kangaroo
- Micah Revelli - Little Kid (Peanuts)
- David Lodge - Tenderheart Bear, False Igor, Sir Cumference
- Patty Mattson - Cheer Bear
- Michael Sinterniklaas - Funshine Bear, Weenus, Megawatt, Dean Venture, Nathaniel Kurtzberg/Caprikid, Orange Hemka, Green Hemka, Teal Hemka, Lavender Hemka, Purple Hemka, Pink Hemka, Takumi
- Nayo Wallace - Harmony Bear
- Michaela Dean - Wonderheart Bear
- Stephanie Sheh - Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon, Hinata Hyuga, Orihime Inoue, Eureka (Eureka Seven), Nabiki Tendo, Sue Yee, Judy Zhau, Esther Chen, Kiki Kitashima, Renee Chao, Share Bear, Mona (WarioWare), Kat (WarioWare), Tharja, Zeena, Megumi, Rebecca Chambers
- Cherami Leigh - Minako Aino/Sailor Venus, Sarada Uchiha, Sora Takenouchi, Suzuha Amane, Trixx, Manon Legrand, Makoto Niijima, Meiko Okamoto, Caeda, Rhea (Fire Emblem), Rottytops
- Bennett Abara - Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter, Boruto Uzumaki, Elincia
- Christine Marie Cabanos - Hotaru Tomoe/Sailor Saturn, Marie Rose
- Lauren Landa - Michiru Kaioh/Sailor Neptune, Annie Leonhart, Sabrina Raincomprix/Miss Hound, Pollen, Stompp, Female Robin, Karin Kanzuki, Kasumi, Phase 4, Yan Leixia
- Laura Post - Queen Nehelenia, Kasumi Tendo, Kasumi Yoshizawa
- Nicolas Roye - Shingo Tsukino, Ricardo "Ricky" Cervantes, Leif (Fire Emblem)
- Lucien Dodge - Motoki Furuhata, Blinky
- Michael Sorich - Rei's Grandfather, Tessai Tsukabishi, Gen (Street Fighter)
- Greg Felden - Ittou Asanuma
- Trina Nishimura - Kurisu Makise, Mikasa Ackerman
- Tyson Rinehart - Itaru "Daru" Hashida
- Jessica Cavanagh - Moeka Kiryu
- Lindsay Seidel - Ruka Urushibara, Gabi Braun
- Jad Saxton - Faris NyanNyan
- Brina Palencia - Nae Tennouji, Nyotengu
- Jessie James Grelle - Armin Arlert
- Robert McCollum - Reiner Braun
- Jessica Calvello - Hange Zoë
- Clifford Chapin - Connie Springer
- David Wald - Hannes, Zeku
- David Matranga - Bertolt Hoover
- Bryn Apprill - Historia Reiss/Krista Lenz
- Elizabeth Maxwell - Ymir, Juli, Sae Niijima
- Austin Tindle - Marco Bott
- Jason Liebrecht - Zeke Yeager, Abel (Street Fighter)
- Kenny Green - Rod Reiss
- Phil Parsons - Kenny Ackerman
- Matt Shipman - Floch Forster
- Amber Lee Connors - Pieck Finger
- Bryson Baugus - Falco Grice
- Neil Kaplan - Theo Magath
- Griffin Burns - Colt Grice
- Patrick Seitz - John Titor, Draug, Hector (Fire Emblem), Garon, Zavok, Zomom, Hugo (Street Fighter), Antonio Redgrave, Robert Richards/Slim Bob, Carlos Hernando, Bass Armstrong, Cervantes de Leon, TJ Combo
- Christopher Sabat - Vegeta, Piccolo, Yugo "Mr. Braun" Tennouji
- Daman Mills - Frieza, Joe Kido
- Colleen Clinkenbeard - Gohan
- Sonny Strait - Krillin
- Cynthia Cranz - Chi-Chi
- Maile Flanagan - Naruto Uzumaki, Byron, Leander, Terry Perry (Lab Rats)
- Michael Schwalbe - Kawaki
- Jamie Simone - Akamaru
- Tom Gibis - Shikamaru Nara
- Robbie Rist - Choji Akimichi
- Spike Spencer - Inojin Yamanaka
- Brian Donovan - Rock Lee, Salty
- Steve Staley - Neji Hyuga
- Skip Stellrecht - Might Guy
- A.J. Beckles - Yamato "Matt" Ishida
- Suzie Yeung - Mimi Tachikawa, Female Ranma Saotome, Yuffie Kisaragi
- Corina Boettger - Takeru "T.K." Takaishi, Palmon
- Christopher Swindle - Gabumon, Tentomon
- Lizzie Freeman - Patamon
- Erin Yvette - Gatomon
- Benjamin Diskin & Christopher Swindle - Omnimon
- Peggy O'Neal - Maeter
- Johnny Yong Bosch - Ichigo Kurosaki, Artemis (Sailor Moon), Renton Thurston, Sid Yee, Troy Kang, Whittaker Reardon, Zero (Mega Man), Yang Lee, Xiba, Kung Jin
- Derek Stephen Prince - Uryû Ishida, Shino Aburame, Vexen
- Jamieson Price - Yasutora "Chad" Sado, Paul Phoenix, Sojiro Sakura, Frank Holiday, Raidou, Algol, Ermac
- Quinton Flynn - Kon, Axel, Raiden (Metal Gear), Sheldon Lee, Silver Shell
- Peter Fernandez - Speed Racer Sr. (archival recording)
- Prudence Zdravkovic - Trixie Tredwell-Racer
- Mike Down - Spritle Racer
- Gordon Weiss - Pops Racer
- Corinne Orr - Mom Racer
- Joshua Seth - Sparky (Speed Racer), Pierre Polar Bear, Calaveras Jumping Frog/CJ
- Clayton Watson - Michael Karl Popper/The Kid
- Keanu Reeves - Neo, Theodore "Ted" Logan, Duke Caboom
- Hedy Burress - Cis, Yoko, Yuna (Final Fantasy) (archival recordings)
- Victor Williams - Dan Davis
- Alex Fernandez - Tom (The Animatrix)
- Carrie-Anne Moss - Trinity
- Orson Bean - Frodo Baggins (archival recording)
- Theodore Bikel - Aragorn (archival recording)
- Michael Graham Cox - Boromir (archival recording)
- Casey Kasem - Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck (archival recording)
- John Huston - Gandalf the Grey (archival recording)
- David Buck - Gimli (archival recording)
- Sonny Melendrez - Peregrin "Pippin" Took
- Annette Crosbie - Galadriel
- Don Messick - Sauron (The Hobbit/Lord of the Rings) (archival recording)
- Richard Boone - Smaug (archival recording)
- Brian Cox - Helm Hammerhead
- Gaia Wise - Héra (The Hobbit/Lord of the Rings)
- Luke Pasqualino - Wulf
- Laurence Ubong Williams - Fréaláf Hildeson
- Lorraine Ashbourne - Olwyn
- Miranda Otto - Éowyn
- Yazdan Qafouri - Hama
- Benjamin Wainwright - Haleth
- Shaun Dooley - Freca
- Michael Wildman - General Targg
- Jude Akuwudike - Lord Thorne
- Bilal Hasna - Lief
- Janine Duvitski - Old Pennicruik
- Christopher Lee - Saruman the White (archival recording)
- Billy Boyd - Shank, Glen & Glenda Tilly-Ray
- Dominic Monaghan - Wrot, Charlie Pace
- Robby Sharpe - Tobey Li
- Lindsay Parker - Corey (Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue)
- Laurie O'Brien - Mom (Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue)
- George C. Scott - Smoke (archival recording)
- David Coburn - Captain Planet
- Joey Dedio - Wheeler, Dealer
- Tessa Auberjonois - Dr. Barbara "Babs" Blight
- Dorian Harewood - Modo, Monstar Bupkus, Agent Jackson
- Ian Ziering - Vinnie (Biker Mice from Mars), Wildwing Flashblade
- Lisa Zane - Charlene "Charley" Davidson
- Peter Strauss - Stoker
- Scott Weil - Andy Panda
- Ross Bagdasarian Jr. - Alvin Seville, Simon Seville, Dave Seville, Grandpa Seville
- Janice Karman - Theodore Seville, Brittany Miller, Jeanette Miller, Miss Beatrice Miller, Vinny (Alvin and the Chipmunks), Grandma Seville, Miss Smith, Miss Croner
- Vanessa Bagdasarian - Eleanor Miller
- Thomas H. Watkins - Lilly (Alvin and the Chipmunks), Cookie Chomper III (archival recordings)
- Tara Platt - Paty & Gloria, Ikuko Tsukino, Anna Williams, Edelgard von Hresvelg, Setsuka
- Bob Buchholz - Professor Jirafales
- Dave Mallow - Senor Barriga, Jaimito el Cartero
- Rowan Atkinson - Mr. Bean, Claris the Chicken
- Sally Grace - Mrs. Julia Wicket
- Matilda Ziegler - Irma Gobb
- Morwenna Banks - Miss Mary Wince, Mummy Pig
- Angel Coulby - Tanusha "Kayo" Kyrano
- Kayvan Novak - Brains
- Rosamund Pike - Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward
- Paul Tylak - Rabbit (Skunk Fu!), Panda (Skunk Fu!), Snake
- Rod Goodall - Tiger (Skunk Fu!), Dragon (Skunk Fu!)
- Tony Acworth - Pig (Skunk Fu!), Ox, Bird (Skunk Fu!), Dr. Turtle, Mantis (Skunk Fu!), Mr. Fish
- Paul McLoone - Baboon (Skunk Fu!)
- Alexander Armstrong - Danger Mouse
- Kevin Eldon - Ernest Penfold
- Stephen Fry - Colonel K, Lord Piggot-Dunceby
- Shauna Macdonald - Professor Squawkencluck
- Ed Gaughan - Baron Silas Von Greenback
- Dave Lamb - Stiletto Mafiosa
- Dan Chambers - Xan
- Mark Huckerby - Enk
- Nick Ostler - Adi
- Lizzie Waterworth - Horrid Henry, Bello
- Emma Tate - Perfect Peter, Dizzy, Lofty, Benny (Bob the Builder)
- Tamsin Heatley - Fuming Francesca/Mum
- Wayne Forester - Silly Simon/Dad
- Laurence Bouvard - Robotboy, Robotgirl, Lola Mbola, Beth (Corneil & Bernie)
- Lorraine Pilkington - Tommy Turnbull, Deb Turnbull
- Togo Igawa - Professor Moshimo
- Eiji Kusuhara - Dr. Kamikazi (archival recording)
- Ben Whitehead - Wallace Herbertson
- Ralph Fiennes - Victor Quartermaine, Rameses, Moon King/Raiden, Barry (Dolittle), LEGO Alfred Pennyworth
- Justin Fletcher - Shaun (Shaun the Sheep), Timmy (Shaun the Sheep)
- John Sparkes - Bitzer
- Richard Webber - Shirley (Shaun the Sheep)
- Mel Gibson - Rocky
- Julia Sawalha - Ginger (Chicken Run)
- Miranda Richardson - Mrs. Melisha Tweedy
- Tony Haygarth - Mr. Willard Tweedy (archival recording)
- Benjamin Whitrow - Fowler (archival recording)
- Timothy Spall - Nick (Chicken Run), Nathaniel
- Phil Daniels - Fetcher
- Jane Horrocks - Babs, Fifi Forget-Me-Not, Kate Dunmore
- Imelda Staunton - Bunty, Queen Victoria (Pirates! Band of Misfits)
- Lynn Ferguson - Mac (Chicken Run)
- Hugh Jackman - Roddy St. James, Memphis, E. Aster Bunnymund, Sir Lionel Frost
- Kate Winslet - Rita Malone
- Ian McKellen - The Toad (Flushed Away)
- Jean Reno - Le Frog
- Bill Nighy - Whitey, Dr. Elefun, Davy Jones
- Shane Richie - Sid (Flushed Away)
- Hugh Grant - Pirate Captain (Pirates! Band of Misfits)
- Martin Freeman - Pirate with a Scarf/Number Two
- Jeremy Piven - Black Bellamy
- Lenny Henry - Peg-Leg Hastings
- Brendan Gleeson - Pirate with Gout, Victor Doyle
- Ashley Jensen - Surprisingly Curvaceous Pirate
- Russell Covey - Albino Pirate
- Mike Cooper - Admiral Collingwood
- David Schneider - Scarlett Morgan
- Richard E. Grant - Captain Jim Star
- Denica Fairman - First Officer Scarlett
- Adrian Edmondson - Atomic Engine Stoker "Limbs" Jones
- Gary Martin - Navigator Black
- Emma Watson - Princess Pea
- Tracey Ullman - Miggery "Mig" Sow, Grecklin, Marsha (Marshalls)
- Richard Jenkins - The Principal
- Frank Langella - The Mayor (The Tale of Despereaux), Archer (Small Soldiers)
- William H. Macy - Lester Tilling
- Frances Conroy - Antoinette Tilling, Barb (The Boys)
- Ken Kramer - Asterix
- C. Ernst Harth - Obelix
- Mirabelle Kirkland - Esteban (The Mysterious Cities of Gold)
- Kaycie Chase - Zia
- Jodi Forrest - Tao (archival recording)
- Andrea Baker - Clover Ewing
- Katie Griffin - Alexandra "Alex" Casoy, Kayla (Inspector Gadget), Nina Harper, Miss Hilary
- Stephanie Broschart - Britney Akiwara
- Ben Joseph - Jazz Hands
- Kelly Stables - Will Vandom
- Christel Khalil - Cornelia Hale
- Liza del Mundo - Hay Lin
- Cristina Valenzuela - Marinette Dupain-Cheng/Ladybug, Rei Hino/Sailor Mars, Killua Zoldyck, Verosika Mayday, Fwench Fwy, 5-Volt, 13-Amp, Ibuki, Nina O'Hara, Shantae, Holly Lingerbean, Harmony (Shantae), Risky Boots
- Bryce Papenbrook - Adrien Agreste/Cat Noir, Félix Fathom/Argos, Eren Yeager, Zidane Tribal, Raven (Fire Emblem), Karel, Silver the Hedgehog, Inky
- Mela Lee - Tikki (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir), Aurore Beauréal, Tiki (Fire Emblem), Jade (Mortal Kombat)
- Max Mittelman - Plagg, Ivan Bruel/Minotaurox, Leo (Fire Emblem), Red XIII, Ryuji Sakamoto
- Keith Silverstein - Gabriel Agreste/Hawk Moth/Shadow Moth/Monarch, Kenji Tsukino, Hisoka Morow, Vector the Crocodile, Fuzbitz, Dr. Wily, Gouken, Simon Belmont, Masayoshi Shido/Samael, Zack (Dead or Alive), Zasalamel, Torbjörn Lindholm
- Selah Victor - Chloé Bourgeois/Queen Bee
- Anne Yatco - Sabine Cheng, Ms. Olga Mendeleiev, Koshiro "Izzy" Izumi
- Paul St. Peter - Wang Fu/Jade Turtle
- Ezra Weisz - Placide I.T., Fred Haprèle
- Sabrina Weisz - Nathalie Sancoeur/Mayura, Orikko
- Lisa Kay Jennings - Lila Rossi/Cerise Bianca/Iris Verdi
- Andrew Russell - Luka Couffaine/Viperion, Jaken
- Ryan Bartley - Socqueline Wang, Fluff, Hikari "Kari" Kamiya
- Grant George - Le Chien Kim/King Monkey, Markov, Longg, Sigurd, Brad Wong, Kilik
- Jessica Gee-George - Mylène Haprèle/Polymouse, Daizzi
- Reba Buhr - Juleka Couffaine/Purple Tigress, Rose Lavillant/Pigella
- Deneen Melody - Zoé Lee/Vesperia, Mullo, Kaalki
- Kyle McCarley - Marc Anciel/Rooster Bold, Simon Laurent, Alm, Soren (Fire Emblem)
- Dorothy Elias-Fahn - Caline Bustier
- J.C. Hyke - Mr. Denis Damocles
- Joe Fria - Armand D'Argencourt
- Susannah Corrington - Ziggy (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir)
- Sabrina Glow - Barkk
- Jordan Quisno - Andy Baker/Fury
- Ogie Banks - Mike Collins Jr./Krush, Carter Burns, Baby Scooter, Tua Tupola, Spencer (The Loud House), Leo (The Loud House)
- Cassandra Lee Morris - Liv Baker/Myst, Stacie Roberts, Kiazuki, Sothis, Morgana (Shin Megami Tensei: Persona), Elora the Faun, Leifang
- Cedric Williams - Glowboo
- Toby Proctor - Alex "Flash" Gordon
- Lexa Doig - Dale Arden
- Diedrich Bader - Peter Perfect, Fiskerton, Hoss Delgado, Kenny (Baby Blues), King Randor, Trap Jaw, Felony Carl, Martin Murphy, Warp Darkmatter, Rex (Napoleon Dynamite), Tank "The Shredder" Evans, Rufus (Open Season), Oscar (Ice Age), Ted Bedderhead
- Dana Snyder - Master Shake, Granny Cuyler, Snagglepuss, Cavey Jr., Gazpacho, Dreadnot, Thunderbite, Mr. Baldwin, Todd Mortenson/Scratch McGee, Cavey Jr., Dr. Colosso
- Carey Means - Frylock, Thundercleese
- Dave Willis - Meatwad, Carl Brutananadilewski, Ignignokt, Deputy Denny, Glenn (Squidbillies), Andy DeMayo
- Matt Maiellaro - Err, Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past from the Future
- Mike Schatz - Emory
- Chris Ward/MC Chris - MC Pee Pants
- Michael Render/Killer Mike - Boxy Brown
- Tommy Blacha - Dr. Wongburger
- Chris McCulloch - Hank Venture
- James Urbaniak - Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture
- Paul Boochock - Dr. Jonas Venture Jr.
- Andy Merrill - Brak, Oglethorpe, Uncle Pat
- Joanna Daniel - Mom (The Brak Show)
- George Lowe - Dad (The Brak Show), Space Ghost, Unicorn (Robot Chicken)
- C. Martin Croker - Zorak, Dr. Weird, Steve (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) (archival recordings)
- Regina King - Huey Freeman, Riley Freeman
- John Witherspoon - Robert Jebediah "Granddad" Freeman, Mr. Wayne (archival recordings)
- Stuart Daniel Baker/Unknown Hinson - Early Cuyler
- Daniel McDevitt - Rusty Cuyler
- Patricia French - Aunt Lil Cuyler
- Bobby Ellerbee - The Sheriff (Squidbillies)
- Todd Hanson - Dan Halen
- Mary Kraft - Krystal Cuyler
- Scott Hilley - Reverend (Squidbillies)
- Faye Otto - Tammi Cuyler
- Jason Isbell - Kyle Nubbins
- Pete Smith - Boyd
- Dana Swanson - Donna (Squidbillies)
- Tim Heidecker - Tom Peters, Jan Skylar
- Eric Wareheim - The Mayor (Tom Goes to the Mayor), Wayne Skylar
- Craig Anton & Ron Lynch - The City Council
- Ian Cardoni - Rick Sanchez
- Harry Belden - Morty Smith
- Sarah Chalke - Beth Smith, The Professor (Hailey's On It!)
- Chris Parnell - Jerry Smith, Cyril Figgis, Migs, George Washington, Hammer, Helping Hand, The Progressive Insurance Box
- Spencer Grammer - Summer Smith
- Olan Rogers - Gary Goodspeed, Mooncake
- Coty Galloway - Avocato
- Tika Sumpter - Quinn Ergon, Nightfall
- Claudia Black - Sheryl Goodspeed, Chloe Frazer
- Conan O'Brien - Clarence Polkawitz, Glaxxon 5000, Himself
- Britta Phillips - Bloberta Puppington, Stephanie Putty, Elizabeth Frankenstein
- Tigger Stamatopoulos - Shapey Puppington, Igor (Mary Shelley's Frankenhole)
- Jay Johnston - Joe Secondopinionson, Stewart Lawrence (archival recordings)
- Jeff B. Davis - Dr. Victor Frankenstein
- Chris Shearer - Count Dracula (Mary Shelley's Frankenhole)
- Mark Rivers - Blanket Jackson, Heinrich Frankenstein
- Joe Unger - Joe Yunger
- David Lynch - Fritz Huhnmörder/Mad Scientist
- Breckin Meyer, Seth Green & Adam Talbott - Aliens
- Michelle Trachtenberg - Gummy Bear, Dawn Summers
- Jamie Kaler - Bloopers Host
- Katee Sackhoff - B. Pudding
- Donald Faison - Gary the Stormtrooper
- Michael Ian Black - Mo-Larr, Pets.com/BarNone Sock Puppet
- Vince McMahon - Mr. McMahon (Surf's Up), Himself
- Ric Flair - Himself
- Sgt. Slaughter - Himself
- Lex Luger - Himself
- Charles Wright/The Godfather - Himself
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts - Himself
- Ashley Bornancin - John Cena, The Rock
- Aly Fainbarg - Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Stephanie McMahon, Paige (Camp WWE)
- David Michael Brown - The Undertaker (Camp WWE), Triple H
- Dan Lippert - Big Show
- Frank Lawson - R-Truth
- Evan Michael Lee - Mark Henry
- Camryn Walling - Nikki A.S.H.
- Brian Thompson - Bray Wyatt, Paul Bearer
- Tama Brutsche - Asuka
- Gabrielle Walsh - Emily Ramirez
- Suzy Nakamura - Ms. Hashima
- John Early - Mr. Timothy Campbell
- Michael Haley - The Maxx
- Glynnis Talken - Julie Winters
- Trey Parker - Stanley "Stan" Marsh, Eric Cartman, Randy Marsh, Clyde Donovan, Timmy Burch, Jimmy Valmer, PC Principal, Mr. Herbert Garrison, Mr. Mackey, Mr. Hankey, Santa Claus (South Park), Officer Barbrady, Grandpa Marvin Marsh, Stephen Stotch, Ned Gerblanski, Dr. Alphonse Mephisto, Phillip, Satan (South Park), Skeeter (South Park), Tuong Lu Kim, Balthazar Bratt
- Matt Stone - Kyle Broflovski, Kenny McCormick, Leopold "Butters" Stotch, Tweek Tweak, Craig Tucker, Kevin Stoley, David Rodriguez, Bradley Biggle, Stuart McCormick, Gerald Broflovski, Jimbo Kern, Father Maxi, Mr. Richard Adler, Jesus (South Park), Terrance
- Mona Marshall - Sheila Broflovski, Linda Stotch, Red McArthur, Theresa, El Chavo, Dona Clotilde, Doraemon
- April Stewart - Wendy Testaburger, Millie Larsen, Jenny Simons, Annie Knitts, Liane Cartman, Mayor McDaniels, Principal Victoria, Sharon Marsh, Shelley Marsh, Maria Rivera/Plata Peligrosa
- Jessica Makinson - Heidi Turner, Henrietta Biggle, Strong Woman
- Jennifer Howell - Bebe Stevens
- Adrien Beard - Tolkien Black
- Tracy Grandstaff - Daria Morgendorffer
- Wendy Hoopes - Jane Lane, Quinn Morgendorffer, Helen Morgendorffer
- Russell Hankin - Tom Sloane
- Marc Thompson - Kevin Thompson
- Lisa Kathleen Collins - Brittany Taylor
- Alvaro J. Gonzalez - Trent Lane
- Matt Oberg - Mark Lilly
- Kurt Metzger - Randall Skeffington
- Natasha Leggero - Callie Maggotbone
- Randy Pearlstein - Leonard Powers
- Jack Plotnick - Xandir P. Wifflebottom
- Abbey McBride - Ling-Ling
- Adam Carolla - Spanky Ham, Death (Family Guy), Commander Nebula, Dick Birchum, Himself
- Tawny Newsome - Ensign Beckett Mariner
- Jerry O'Connell - Commander Jack Ransom, Himself
- Gillian Vigman - Dr. T'Ana
- Will Forte - Abe Lincoln, Drexx Drudlarr, Jack (Sausage Party), Joseph "Joe" Towne, Chester V, Gordon Lighthouse, Tyler Cutebiker, Wolf Tobin, Shel, Eddy (Lab Rats)
- Nicole Sullivan - Joan of Arc (Clone High), Bizzy Carey, Mira Nova, Shego, Franny Robinson, Gale (Angry Birds), Kara Danvers/Supergirl (DC Super Hero Girls), Drew Saturday, Marlene (The Penguins of Madagascar), Luna (Ratchet & Clank)
- Mitra Jouhari - Cleopatra Smith
- Christopher Miller - JFK, Vice Principal Mr. Besley Butlerton
- Phil Lord - Principal Scudworth
- Christa Miller - Candide Sampson
- Vicci Martinez - Frida Kahlo
- Ayo Edebiri - Harriet Tubman, Missy Foreman-Greenwald
- Kelvin Yu - Confucius
- Neil Casey - Topher Bus, Lars (Big Mouth)
- Heidi Gardner - Tuva Van Void
- Jim Florentine - Special Ed, Bobby Fletcher
- Tony Barbieri - Niles Standish, Giles Standish, Jake Byrd
- David Alan Grier - Landalious "The Truth" Truefeld
- Bob Einstein - Tony Deloge, Super Dave Osborne (archival recording & footage)
- Lisa Arch - Cammie Smith
- Pete Dzoghi/Touch-Tone Terrorists - Willie "Junkyard Willie" Robinson
- Marc Edward Heuck - Movie Geek
- Paul Goebel - TV Geek
- Andy Zax - Music Geek
- Judy Greer - Cheryl Tunt
- Jessica Walter - Malory Archer, Francis Johanna "Fran" Phillips Sinclair (archival recordings)
- Amber Nash - Pam Poovey
- Lucky Yates - Dr. Algernop Krieger
- Dan Stevens - Korvo
- Thomas Middleditch - Terrance/Terry, Penn Zero, Keith (DC League of Super-Pets)
- Mary Mack - Jesse (Solar Opposites)
- Sagan McMahan - The Pupa
- Dan Bakkendahl - Commander Zarck
- Rob Schrab - Principal Principal Cooke
- Wallace Langham - Andrew "Andy" French
- Mike O'Malley - Darryl MacPherson, Himself
- Arabella Field - Melinda Bitterman
- Will Ferrell - Bob Oblong, Megamind, Lord Business, Himself
- Randy Sklar - Biff Oblong, Wallace (Mighty Med)
- Jason Sklar - Chip Oblong, Clyde (Mighty Med)
- Lea DeLaria - Grammy Oblong, Helga Phugly
- Becky Thyre - Jawless Peggy Weggy, Debbie Klimer
- Becky Thyre & Jeannie Elias - The Debbies
- Daniel Stern - Dilbert
- Chris Elliott - Dogbert
- Larry Miller - The Pointy-Haired Boss, XR, Marcel (Alpha and Omega), Herman Katzenback, Himself
- Gordon Hunt - Wally (Dilbert) (archival recording)
- Kathy Griffin - Alice (Dilbert)
- Jackie Hoffman - Dilmom
- Jason Alexander - Eric Duckman, Catbert, Lil' Lightning, Abis Mal, Hugo (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Noum
- Nancy Travis - Bernice Hufnagel, Grandma-ma Sophia Longnameovich-Hufnagel, Beverly Hufnagel, Beatrice Hufnagel-Duckman, Vanessa Baxter
- Pat Musick - Charles Duckman, Fluffy & Uranus, Elsa Frankenteen
- Dweezil Zappa - Ajax Duckman
- Will Sasso - Balthazor Hellman, Curly Howard
- Molly Shannon - Tina Hellman, Eva (Igor), Wanda Werewolf
- Kyle McCulloch - Vlaartark Mimlark, Chevdet Tevetoglu
- Tracey Fairaway - Mandy Hellman
- Kurtwood Smith - Don Killbride, Bob Johnson
- Dina Spybey-Waters - Marjoe Saint Sparks, Emma (The Haunted Mansion)
- Steve Coogan - Satan (Neighbors from Hell), Ozone, Tommy Atkins
- Mimi Rogers - Lorelai Killbride
- Eric Christian Olsen - Wayne Killbride
- Brian O'Halloran - Dante Hicks
- Jeff Anderson - Randal Graves
- Kevin Smith - Silent Bob, Boobie Face, Himself
- Jason Mewes - Jay (Clerks), Sgt. Michaels
- Laura Bailey - Vex'ahlia "Vex" Vessar, Lagoona Blue, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Princess Bluebelle, Trunks, Lucina, Chun-Li, Christie (Dead or Alive), Pyrrha Alexandra, Nadine Ross, Abby Anderson
- Taliesin Jaffe - Percival "Percy" Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III, Blanka, Adon, Gangrel, Navarre, Azwel
- Ashley Johnson - Pike Trickfoot, Gretchen Grundler, Jinmay, Terra (Teen Titans), Terra (Teen Titans Go!), Gwen Tennyson, Tulip Olsen, Lake/MT, Ellie Williams
- Matthew Mercer - Trinket, Lord Sylas Briarwood, Tygra, Yamato, Levi Ackerman, Leorio Paradinight, Espio the Chameleon, Chrom, Ryoma, Fei Long, Vincent Valentine, Yusuke Kitagawa, Bayman, Z.W.E.I., Kurtis Stryker, Cole Cassidy/Cassidy
- Liam O'Brien - Vax'ildan "Vax" Vessar, Infinite (Sonic the Hedgehog), Zazz, Gill (Street Fighter)
- Marisha Ray - Keyleth of the Air Ashari
- Sam Riegel - Scanlan Shorthalt, Slash Smashnikov, Gavin/Tenderfeet, Vampos, Zor
- Travis Willingham - Grog Strongjaw, Roland Winslow II/King Roland II, Thor Odinson, Sebastian Shaw, LEGO Star-Lord, SHS Hulk, William Guile, Camus, Lon'qu, Storm the Albatross
- Gillian Jacobs - Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Erica Daley
- Andrew Rannells - William Clockwell, Matthew MacDell, Mister Scrumbles, King Barton, King Bertram, Archie Andrews
- Zazie Beetz - Amber Bennett, Diane Foxington/Crimson Paw
- Walton Goggins - Cecil Stedman
- Zachary Quinto - Rudolph "Rudy" Connors/Robot
- Ross Marquand - The Immortal, Aquarius, Professor X
- Malese Jow - Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate
- Max Burkholder - Oliver Grayson
- Lauren Cohan - Holly/War Woman
- Sonequa Martin-Green - Green Ghost, Kamiyah James
- Chad Coleman - Martian Man
- Michael Cudlitz - Red Rush
- Lennie James - Darkwing
- Mahershala Ali - Titan, Aaron Davis/Prowler
- Asjha Cooper - Ghost (The Boys)
- Caleb McLaughlin - Mo-Slo, Lucas Sinclair
- Xolo Maridueña - Aqua Agua
- Kieran Culkin - Oswald Deneeka
- Antony Starr - John Gillman/Homelander
- Erin Moriarty - Annie January/Starlight
- Dominique McElligott - Margaret Shaw/Queen Maeve
- Eliot Glazer - Boyd Dune
- Nasim Pedrad - Cherry Sinclair
- Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett
- Chace Crawford - Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep
- Nathan Mitchell - Earving/Black Noir
- Don Cheadle - Nubian Prince, AI-G Rhythm
- Somali Rose - Maya Nubian
- Youn Yuh-jung - Sun-Hee
- Elisabeth Shue - Madelyn Stillwell
- Seth Rogen - Frank Frankfurter, General Zhong, Master Mantis, B.O.B., Donkey Kong (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Morton the Mouse, Allen the Alien, Paul (Paul), Bob the Viking
- Kristen Wiig - Brenda Bunson, Jenny Hart, Lucy Wilde, Ruffnut Thorston
- Michael Cera - Barry (Sausage Party), Great Wide Wonder, Sgt. Parker, Josh Spitz, LEGO Robin
- Edward Norton - Sammy Bagel Jr., Sheldon Mopes/Smoochy the Rhino
- David Krumholtz - Kareem Abdul-Lavash
- Bill Hader - Firewater, Flint Lockwood, King Leonard Mudbeard, Fear, Spamley, Featheringhamstan, Hansel
- Craig Robinson - Mr. Grits, Sgt. Harris, Doc (Escape from Planet Earth), Kevin (Dolittle), Cookie the Ogre, Mr. Shark, Himself
- Nick Kroll - Douche, Uncle Fester Addams, Sergei, Gunter, Professor Poopypants/Tippy Tinkletrousers, Nick Birch, Maurice Beverley/Maury the Hormone Monster, Rick the Hormone Monster, Lola Skumpy, Mila & Lotte Jansen, Coach Steve, Mr. Desanto
- Scott "Diggs" Underwood - Gum
- James Franco - Druggie, Sgt. Murphy
- Jonah Hill - Carl (Sausage Party), Sgt. Myers, Lego Green Lantern, Snotlout, Hal Stewart/Tighten, Tommy (Horton Hears a Who!)
- Anders Holm - Troy (Sausage Party)
- Salma Hayek - Teresa del Taco, Kitty Softpaws, Cutlass Liz, Kamila, Herself
- Danny McBride - Jar of Honey Mustard, Sgt. O'Brien, Bomb, Wolf Boss, Rick Mitchell
- Paul Rudd - Darren (Sausage Party), Scott Lang/Ant-Man
- Lauren Miller Rogen - Camile Toh
- Sugar Lyn Beard - Jeri Rice
- Natasha Rothwell - Rutabaga Ginsberg
- Sally Dana - The Devil (The God & Devil Show)
- Jay Riddlesberger - God (The God & Devil Show)
- Gina Yashere - Keisha Marie Christie
- Nina Conti - Latrina
- Jo Wyatt - Natella Srivastavah
- Simon Greenall - Iqbal Kandallah, Martin Jackson
- Graeme Garden - Mr. Roger Bibby
- Doon Mackichan - Carol Jackson
- Tracy-Ann Oberman - Melanie Dickson, Ms. Jenny Gosby, Oni/Deadeye
- Stephen Merchant - Mr. Phillips, Wheatley, Ap-Sap, Himself
- Stephen Mangan - Gavin Beale
- Ricky Gervais - James Bing, Himself
- Karl Pilkington - Himself
- Oscar Kightley - Vale Pepelo
- Shimpal Lelisi - Valea Pepelo
- Mario Gaoa - Sione Tapili
- David Fane - Jeff da Māori, Rodney David Damascus McCorkenstein-Taifule/Mack
- Toby Kebbell - King Kong, Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom
- Parker Simmons - Mao Mao, Gary (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes), Kingdom, Smooth Talker Weasel/Smoother
- Griffith Kimmins - Badgerclops
- Lika Leong - Adorabat
- Jamie Shannon - Josh Redgrove
- Jason Hopley - Parker Dinkleman, Aah, Small, Audio Murphy
- Marty Stelnick - Ooh
- Dan Molina - Dirk the Daring
- Darcy Harvier - Princess Daphne
- Dave Spafford - Lizard King
- Jeff Etter - Ace (Space Ace)
- Will Finn - Dexter (Space Ace), Baby Borf
- Lorna Cook - Kimberly (Space Ace)
- Don Bluth - Borf
- Troy Baker - Joel Miller, Sam Drake, Delsin Rowe, Jake Muller, Geo "Le Bello" Dampierre, Erron Black, Shinnok, Pyrrhon, Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Radley Crowne/Blue Falcon, Mr. Wink, Van Kleiss, Captain Grime
- Jeffrey Pierce - Tommy Miller
- Merle Dandridge - Marlene (The Last of Us)
- Andrew Bowen - Johnny Cage
- Richard Epcar - Raiden (Mortal Kombat), Leon (Dead or Alive), Akuma, Walhart, Batou, The Joker, Rex Racer/Racer X
- Matthew Yang King - Liu Kang, Fujin
- Ron Yuan - Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion
- Ronda Rousey - Sonya Blade
- Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa - Shang Tsung, Hashi
- Sunil Malhotra - Kung Lao, Harbor
- William C. Stephens - Jax Briggs
- Rhassan Orange - Kintaro
- Mara Junot - Sindel
- Ike Amadi - Cyrax, Shao Kahn
- Daniel Luján - Nightwolf
- Jonathan Cahill - Kabal
- Dempsey Pappion - Rain (Mortal Kombat)
- Danielle Nicolet - Sareena
- Ronald M. Banks - Quan Chi
- Sara Cravens - Frost
- Susan Eisenberg - Ashrah, Sorceress
- Jacob Craner - Havik
- Derek Phillips - Reiko, Mark Jefferson
- Beata Pozniak - Skarlet
- Megalyn Echikunwoke - Jacqui Briggs
- Parry Shen - Takeda Takahashi
- Andrew Morgado - Kollector, Hugg
- Ned Luke - Michael De Santa
- Shawn Fonteno - Franklin Clinton
- Jay Klaitz - Lester Crest
- Julian Gamble - Dave Norton
- Slink Johnson - Lamar Davis
- Robert Bogue - Steve Haines
- Jonathan Walker - Devin Weston
- Vicki Van Tassel - Amanda De Santa
- Michal Sinnott - Tracey De Santa
- Ryan Woodle - Brad Snider
- Hassan "Iniko" Johnson - Harold "Stretch" Joseph
- George Cheung - Wei Cheng
- Alfredo Huereca - Martin Madrazo
- Joel Rooks - Solomon Richards
- David Mogentale - Ron Jakowski
- Matthew Maher - Wade Hebert
- Elizabeth Mason - Molly Schultz
- Siobhan Williams - Laura Kearney
- Skyler Gisondo - Max Brinly
- Evan Evagora - Nick Furcillo
- Halston Sage - Emma Mountebank
- Miles Robbins - Dylan Lenivy
- Zach Tinker - Jacob Custos
- Michael Rosenbaum - Nick Carlyle
- Gregg Henry - Gideon Starling/Dad
- Bruce Locke - Junji Morikawa/Sensei
- Jimmy Urine - Zed (Lollipop Chainsaw)
- Michael Rooker - Vikke
- Shawnee Smith - Mariska, Amanda Young
- Sean Gunn - Swan
- Heather Hogan - Kokoro, Amy Sorel, Viola (SoulCalibur)
- Amber Connor - Mila (Dead or Alive)
- Saori Ônishi - Tamaki
- Amanda Troop - Alpha 152
- Minami Tsuda - Misaki
- Shiori Mikami - Luna (Dead or Alive)
- Heather Halley - Cassandra Alexandra
- Charles Klausmeyer - Raphael Sorel
- Steve Van Wormer - Maxi
- Dan Woren - Li Long
- Cynthia Holloway - Taki
- Jim Singer - Hong Yun-seong
- Nicole Tompkins - Jill Valentine
- Lily Gao - Ada Wong
- Nick Apostolides - Leon Scott Kennedy
- Todd Soley - Ethan Winters
- Hannah Telle - Maxine "Max" Caulfield
- Kylie Brown - Rachel Amber
- Chandler Mantione - Christopher "Chris" Eriksen/Captain Spirit
- Gonzalo Martin - Sean Diaz
- Roman Dean George - Daniel Diaz
- Erika Mori - Alexandra "Alex" Chen
- Dayeanne Hutton - Kate Marsh
- Dani Knights - Victoria Chase
- Carlos Luna - Warren Graham
- D.W. McCann - David Madsen
- Daniel Bonjour - Frank Bowers
- Terrence C. Carson - Kratos
- Erin Torpey - Athena (God of War)
- Mark Deklin - Deimos
- Sunny Suljic - Atreus
- Alastair Duncan - Mimir
- Danielle Bisutti - Freya
- Jeremy Davies - Baldur, Daniel Faraday
- Ryan Hurst - Thor (God of War)
- Richard Schiff - Odin
- Nolan North - Nathan Drake, Redmond & Blutarch Mann, Zepheniah Nieodemus Mann, Merasmus, Bombinomicon, Renato Mendez, Terence, Oonski the Great, Kraang, Steven Quackberg
- Emily Rose - Elena Fisher
- Richard McGonagle - Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Sym-Bionic Titan, Pharaoh Akhenaten, Bill (Spirit)
- Gwendoline Yeo - Rika Raja
- Simon Templeman - Gabriel Roman
- Steve Valentine - Harry Flynn
- Kaitlyn Dever - Cassie Drake, Eve Baxter
- Graham McTavish - Zoran Lazarevic, Charlie Cutter, Joseph Bertrand III
- Eric Ladin - Cole MacGrath
- Caleb Moody - Zeke Dunbar
- Kymberli Colbourne - Moya Jones
- Dawn Olivieri - Lucy Kuo
- Michael Ensign - Sebastian Wolfe
- Daisuke Tsuji - Jin Sakai
- Eric Steinberg - Lord Shimura
- Eddie Shin - Taka
- François Chau - Sensei Sadanobu Ishikawa
- James Arnold Taylor - Ratchet (Ratchet & Clank), Florian/The Prince, Milo Thatch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Wooldoor Sockbat, Reddy, LEGO Spider-Man, Bertrand (The Loud House), Mr. Bolhofner, Johnny Test, Dark Vegan, Hank Anchorman, Yondu Udonta, Ash (The Animatrix)
- David Kaye - Clank, Lugnut, Sesshomaru, Duckworth, Powdered Toast Man, Bunga Berry, Rusty Candu, Max "Grandpa Max" Tennyson, King Peppy, Dander, Stratos
- Scott Whyte - Captain Qwark, Crash Bandicoot
- Debra Wilson - Kit (Ratchet & Clank), Sister Buzzard, Lars (The Christmas Chronicles)
- Kevin Miller - Sly Cooper
- Matt Olsen - Bentley
- Chris Murphy - Murray (Sly Cooper)
- Ruth Livier - Carmelita Fox
- Mike Erwin - Jak
- Britton A. Arey - Tess (Jak and Daxter)
- Dred Foxx - PaRappa
- Freedom Bremner - Boxy Boy
- Armstead Christian - PJ Berri
- Charlean Carmon - Katy Kat
- Kenya Hathaway - Sunny Funny
- Ryu Watabe - Chop Chop Master Onion, Joe Chin, Ma-san, Captain Fussenpepper
- Saundra Williams - Instructor Mooselini
- Lenky Don - Prince Fleaswallow (archival recording)
- Michele Burks - Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken (archival recording)
- Dean Bowman - MC King Kong Mushi
- Richard Bush - Chief Puddle
- Louise-Marie Mennier - Cathy Piller
- Everett Bradley - Paul Chuck
- Carla Cook - Teriyaki Yoko
- Keva Hargrove - Rammy
- Anna Torv - Nariko
- Lydia Baksh - Kai (Heavenly Sword)
- Ewan Stewart - Master Shen
- Andy Serkis - King Bohan, Gollum/Sméagol, Spike (Flushed Away)
- Steven Berkoff - Flying Fox
- Race Davies - Whiptail
- Jason Donovan - Buzz (Buzz!)
- Steve Downes - Master Chief Petty Officer John-117
- Jen Taylor - Cortana
- Echo Kellum - Pimple
- Ryan Ridley - Zitz
- Siobhan Hewlett - Evelyn Volkmire/Dark Queen
- Mike Willette - Jago, Shadow Jago, Fulgore
- Jean-Edouard Miclot - Count von Sabrewulf, Glacius
- Ken Lobb - Chief Thunder
- Anzu Lawson - Black Orchid
- David Robert Donatucci - Spinal
- P.M. Rodriguez - Maya (Killer Instinct)
- Zachary Quarles - Riptor, Eyedol, Kilgore
- Chase Ashbaker - Omen (Killer Instinct), Aganos
- Alpha Takahashi - Hisako, Shin Hisako, Aiko
- Thomas "tátlo" Gregory - Eagle (Killer Instinct)
- Lorne Lanning - Abe (Oddworld)
- Harry Gottlieb - Nate Shapiro
- Peter B. Spector - Buzz Lippman
- Andy Poland - Guy Towers, Bob (You Don't Know Jack), Trevor/Old Man
- Tom Gottlieb - Cookie Masterson
- Phil Ridarelli - Josh "Schmitty" Schmitstinstein
- Michelle Sobel - Helen (You Don't Know Jack)
- Ross O'Donovan - Bolo (Shantae)
- Erika Ishii - Zapple
- Ursula Taherian - Tawna Bandicoot
- Victoria Atkin - Liz (Crash Bandicoot)
- Chantelle Barry - Sheila the Kangaroo
- Richard Tatum - Agent 9 the Lab Monkey, Bartholomew the Yeti
- Joe Bianco - Axel Stone
- Hitomi Farrell - Blaze Fielding
- Casey Robertson - Joe Musashi
- Jon St. John - Duke Nukem (Duke Nukem)
- Keeley Hawes - Lara Croft
- Andrew Frankel - Reindog
- Nathan Vetterlein - Jeremy Willis/Scout
- Rick May - Sergeant-Barrister Mister Jane Doe/Soldier (archival recording)
- Dennis Bateman - Pyro, Michael Willis/Spy
- Gary Schwartz - Tavish Finnegan DeGroot/Demoman, Mikhail/Heavy, Merasmus
- Grant Goodeve - Dell Conagher/Engineer
- John Patrick Lowrie - Mick Mundy/Sniper
- Ellen McLain - Helen/Administrator, GLaDOS, Aperture Science Sentry Turret
- Matthew Simmons - Saxton Hale, Gray Mann
- Aysha Selim - Ana Amari
- Benz Antoine - Jean-Baptiste Augustin/Baptiste
- Chris Metzen - Bastion
- Matilda Smedius - Brigitte Lindholm
- Sahr Ngaujah - Akande Ogundimu/Doomfist
- Jeannie Bolet - Echo (Overwatch)
- Gaku Space - Genji Shimada
- Paul Nakauchi - Hanzo Shimada, Shadow-san
- Andre Cisneros - Illari Quispe Ruiz
- Leah de Niese - Odessa "Dez" Stone/Junker Queen
- Chris Parson - Jamison Fawkes/Junkrat
- Sally Amaki - Kiriko Kamori
- Phuwin Tangsakyuen - Niran "Bua" Pruksamanee/Lifeweaver
- John Tui - Maugaloa Malosi/Mauga
- Elise Zhang - Mei-Ling Zhou/Mei
- Lucie Pohl - Angela Ziegler/Mercy
- Genevieve O'Reilly - Moira O'Deorain
- Cherrelle Skeete - Orisa
- Jen Cohn - Fareeha Amari/Pharah
- Ramon Tikaram - Ramattra
- Darin De Paul - Reinhardt Wilhelm
- Josh Petersdorf - Mako Rutledge/Roadhog
- Boris Hiestand - Siebren de Kuiper/Sigma
- Cherise Boothe - Vivian Chase/Sojourn
- Anjali Bhimani - Satya Vaswani/Symmetra
- Cara Theobold - Lena Oxton/Tracer
- Chloé Hollings - Amélie Lacroix/Widowmaker
- Crispin Freeman - Winston (Overwatch), Togusa
- Jonathan Lipow - Wrecking Ball
- Dolya Gavanski - Aleksandra Zaryanova/Zarya
- Feodor Chin - Tekhartha Zenyatta/Zenyatta
- Afolabi Alli - Phoenix (Valorant)
- Shannon Williams - Jett (Valorant)
- Daisuke Takahashi - Yoru
- Vanille Velasquez - Neon (Valorant)
- Karina Altamirano - Reyna (Valorant)
- Naomi Yang - Sage (Valorant)
- Nabil Elouahabi - Cypher
- Hugo Pierre Martin - Chamber
- Eva Feiler - Killjoy
- Jason Marnocha - Omen (Valorant)
- Effie Nkrumah - Astra (Valorant)
- Aaron Vodovoz - Sova
- David Menkin - Breach, Scoop, Travis, Virgil Tracy, Gordon Tracy
- Miranda O'Hare - Skye (Valorant)
- Gabe Kunda - KAY/O
- Selin Çuhadaroğlu - Fade
- Alejandro Antonio Ruiz - Gekko
- Nora Gjestvang - Deadlock
- Brianne Siddall - Hopsalot, Casey Cat
- Hope Levy - Kisha Koala
- Renée L'Espérance - Mavis Beacon
- Saki Fujita - Hatsune Miku
- Asami Shimoda - Kagamine Rin & Len
- Yû Asakawa - Megurine Luka
- Lia - IA (Vocaloid)
- Naoto Fûga - KAITO
- Dahee Kim - SeeU
- Megumi Nakajima - GUMI
- Gackt - Kamui Gakupo
- Mayo Oyamano - Kasane Teto
- Chihiro Ishiguro - Yuzuki Yukari
- Yuri Masuda - Lily (Vocaloid)
- Meiko Haigô - MEIKO
- Mayumi Morinaga - Mayu
- Nako Eguchi - Aoki Lapis
- Shan Xin - Luo Tianyi
- Nemu Yumemi - Tone Rion
- Kô Shibasaki - Galaco
- Kikuko Inoue - Macne Coco White
- Sebastian Maniscalco - Johnny (The Nut Job), Foreman Spike
- Charles Martinet - Papa Mario, Giuseppe
- Juliet Jelenic - Lumalee
- Madison Davenport - Sophiana, Quillo
- Cole Sprouse - Cody Martin
- Dylan Sprouse - Zack Martin
- Debby Ryan - Bailey Pickett
- Maisie Klompus - Madoa
- Crimson Hart - Tunu
- Fiona Hart - Wema
- Phil Lester - Hafifu
- Dan Howell - Majinuni
- Kim Rhodes - Carey Martin
- Adrian R'Mante - Esteban Ramirez
- Phill Lewis - Marion Moseby
- Doc Shaw - Marcus Little
- Tim Bentinck - Roger Radcliffe (101 Dalmatians)
- Mary MacLeod - Nanny (101 Dalmatians)
- Scott Wolf - Scamp
- Alyssa Milano - Angel (Lady and the Tramp), Biminy
- Cathy Moriarty - Ruby (Lady and the Tramp)
- Bronson Pinchot - Francois
- Mickey Rooney - Sparky (Lady and the Tramp), Gus (Night at the Museum) (archival recording & footage)
- Chazz Palminteri - Buster (Lady and the Tramp)
- Richard Coombs - Cyril Proudbottom
- Brian Herring - Angus MacBadger
- Andre Stojka - The King (Cinderella), Archimedes
- Holland Taylor - Prudence
- Russi Taylor - Mary (Cinderella), Drizella Tremaine, Beatrice & Daphne, Countess Le Grande, Fauna, Madam Mim, Duchess (The Aristocats), Sydney Swift, Penny Tompkins, Cora Withers, Phantasma, Birdie the Early Bird (archival recordings)
- Adan James Carrillo - Mowgli
- Joel McCrary - Baloo
- Bobby Edner - Hathi Jr.
- Phil Collins - Lucky (The Jungle Book), Muk & Luk, Himself
- Connor Funk - Ranjan
- Veena Bidasha - Messua
- Steven Curtis Chapman - Thomas O'Malley
- Neel Sethi - Berlioz
- Hayden Rolence - Leo (The Aristocats)
- Brian Doe - King Arthur Pendragon/Wart
- Tom Hulce - Quasimodo
- Demi Moore - Esmeralda
- Kevin Kline - Phoebus, Tulio (The Road to El Dorado), Chef Andre
- Charles Kimbrough - Victor (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) (archival recording)
- Jane Withers - Laverne, Winifred (The Jungle Book) (archival recordings)
- Tony Jay - Claude Frollo, Monsieur D'Arque, Shere Khan, Anubis, The Chief (Secret Squirrel), Virgil (Mighty Max), Megabyte, Spiderus Reeves, Trigon (archival recordings)
- Tate Donovan - Hercules
- Susan Egan - Megara, Rose Quartz
- Robert Costanzo - Philoctetes
- James Woods - Hades (Hercules), The Falcon (Stuart Little), Carl the Rabbit, Himself
- Bobcat Goldthwait - Pain, Moxy, Wild Writer
- Matt Frewer - Panic, Lloyd Christmas
- Amanda Plummer - Clotho the Fate, Professor Poofenplotz
- Carole Shelley - Lachesis the Fate (archival recording)
- Paddi Edwards - Atropos the Fate (archival recording)
- Rip Torn - Zeus (Hercules) (archival recording)
- Samantha Eggar - Hera (Hercules)
- Paul Shaffer - Hermes, Dr. Hans Zarkov
- Lillias White - Calliope the Muse
- Vaneese Y. Thomas - Clio the Muse
- LaChanze - Terpsichore the Muse
- Cheryl Freeman - Melpomene the Muse
- Tony Goldwyn - Tarzan
- Minnie Driver - Jane Porter
- Rosie O'Donnell - Terk
- Wayne Knight - Tantor, Dojo Kanojo Cho, Igor (Toonsylvania), Mr. Blik, Stan Podolak
- Lance Henriksen - Kerchak
- Brian Blessed - Cecil Clayton, Pirate King
- Chris Sarandon - Jack Skellington
- Catherine O'Hara - Sally Skellington, Shock, Brook Ripple, Susan Frankenstein, Weird Girl, Gym Teacher, Barbara Lelavinsky/Booberella, Mrs. Elena Walters, Penny (Over the Hedge), Judith (Where the Wild Things Are)
- Glenn Shadix - Mayor of Halloween Town (archival recording)
- Danny Elfman - Barrel
- Ken Page - Oogie Boogie
- Gary Anthony Williams - Mufasa, James "Pops" Lafayette Sr., Beta, Brer Bear
- Rob Lowe - Simba, Himself
- Moira Kelly - Nala
- Eden Riegel - Kiara, Kat (The Ghost and Molly McGee), Razzy, Hifumi Togo, Coco Bandicoot, Hitomi (Dead or Alive), Elysium, Sherry Birkin
- Kevin Schon - Timon, Chungu, Snowbell, Mr. Websley
- Ernie Sabella - Pumbaa
- David Oyelowo - Scar
- Jerry Stiller - Uncle Max (archival recording)
- Roseanne Barr - Maggie (Home of the Range)
- Judi Dench - Mrs. Calloway
- Jennifer Tilly - Grace, Bonnie Swanson, Tiffany Valentine, Madame Leota
- Cuba Gooding Jr. - Buck (Home of the Range)
- Charles Haid - Lucky Jack
- G.W. Bailey - Rusty (Home of the Range)
- Carole Cook - Pearl Gesner (archival recording)
- Kiefer Sutherland - Samson the Lion, General Warren R. Monger
- Suzy Eddie Izzard - Nigel the Koala, Miles Axelrod, Dr. Schadenfreude
- Jim Belushi - Benny the Squirrel, Kirk Kirkendall, Phil Palmfeather, Ray the Guinea Pig
- Janeane Garofalo - Bridget the Giraffe, Colette Tatou
- Richard Kind - Larry the Anaconda, Molt, Bing Bong, Van (Cars), Marty Glouberman
- Lenny Venito - Stan (The Wild)
- Joseph Siravo - Carmine (archival recording)
- Jonathan Kimmel - Scab
- Eddie Gossling - Scraw
- Kristen Bell - Anna (Frozen), Jade Wilson, Cora, Whaddle, Priscilla Tripletoe, Herself
- Idina Menzel - Elsa (Frozen), Nancy Tremaine
- Jonathan Groff - Kristoff
- Josh Gad - Olaf (Frozen), Chuck (Angry Birds), Louis (Ice Age), Oaktopus
- Sterling K. Brown - Lieutenant Mattias, Halk Hogam, Garry (Angry Birds)
- Santino Fontana - Hans
- Ciarán Hinds - Grand Pabbie, Botticelli Remorso
- Chris Williams - Oaken, Crunch Bandicoot
- Paul Briggs - Marshmallow (Frozen), Mr. Yama
- Stephanie Beatriz - Mirabel Madrigal, Gosalyn Mallard, Gertie, General Sweet Mayhem, Gina Cazador, Tiff Wyley
- María Cecilia Botero - Abuela Alma Madrigal
- Mauro Castillo - Felix Madrigal
- Jessica Darrow - Luisa Madrigal
- Angie Cepeda - Julieta Madrigal
- Carolina Gaitán - Pepa Madrigal
- Diane Guerrero - Isabela Madrigal
- Wilmer Valderrama - Agustin Madrigal, Gaxton, Manny Garcia
- Rhenzy Feliz - Camilo Madrigal
- Ravi Cabot-Conyers - Antonio Madrigal
- Adassa - Dolores Madrigal
- Maluma - Mariano Guzman
- Rose Portillo - Senora Guzman
- Anthony Gonzalez - Miguel Rivera
- Gael Garcia Bernal - Hector Rivera
- Reneé Victor - Elena Rivera/Abuelita
- Ana Ofelia Murguía - Mama Coco (archival recording)
- Roberto Donati - Franco Rivera
- Alfonso Arau - Julio Rivera
- Selene Luna - Rosita Rivera
- Dyana Ortelli - Victoria Rivera
- Herbert Sigüenza - Oscar & Felipe Rivera
- Sofia Espinosa - Luisa Rivera
- Luis Valdez - Berto Rivera
- Carla Medina - Carmen Rivera
- Polo Rojas - Abel Rivera
- Rosalie Chiang - Meilin "Mei" Lee
- Ava Morse - Miriam Mendelsohn, Ava (Ron's Gone Wrong)
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan - Priya Mangal
- Hyein Park - Abby Park
- Orion Lee - Jin Lee
- Wai Chiang Ho - Wu
- Tristan Allerick Chen - Tyler Nguyen-Baker
- Addie Chandler - Devon (Turning Red)
- Jordan Fisher - Robaire
- Josh Levi - Aaron Z.
- Topher Ngo - Aaron T.
- Finneas O'Connell - Jesse (Turning Red)
- Grayson Villanueva - Tae Young
- Anne-Marie - Lauren (Turning Red)
- Lily Sanfelippo - Stacy Frick
- Sasha Roiz - Mr. Kieslowski
- Leah Lewis - Ember Lumen
- Mamoudou Athie - Wade Ripple
- Ronnie del Carmen - Bernie Lumen
- Shila Ommi - Cinder Lumen
- Mason Wertheimer - Clod
- Ronobir Lahiri - Harold Ripple
- Dave Foley - Flik, Terry Perry (Monsters, Inc./Monsters University), Chris Pearson
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Princess Atta, Laurel Lightfoot
- Hayden Panettiere - Dot (A Bug's Life), Red Puckett, Suri, Kate
- Kevin Spacey - Hopper
- Phyllis Diller - The Queen (A Bug's Life) (archival recording)
- Madeline Kahn - Gypsy (archival recording)
- Roddy McDowall - Mr. Soil, Samwise Gamgee (archival recordings)
- Michael McShane - Tuck & Roll
- Max Casella - Zini, Daxter
- Pressly James Crosby - Nemo (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory)
- Willem Dafoe - Gill (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory), Norman Osborn/Green Goblin
- Allison Janney - Peach, Gladys Sharp, Margaux Needler
- Austin Pendleton - Gurgle
- Vicki Lewis - Deb (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory), Eve (Alpha and Omega), Posey Tyler
- Barry Humphries - Bruce (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory) (archival recording)
- Eric Bana - Anchor
- Bruce Spence - Chum
- Erica Beck - Pearl (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory)
- Henry Witcher - Sheldon (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory)
- Austin Corini - Tad
- Lincoln Peters - Squirt (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory)
- Katherine Ringgold - Kathy (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory)
- Ed O'Neill - Hank, Jay Pritchett
- Kaitlin Olson - Destiny (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory)
- Ty Burrell - Bailey (Finding Nemo/Finding Dory), Mr. Peabody, Jack Harris, Phil Dunphy
- Dominic West - Rudder
- Bill Hunter - Dr. Philip Sherman
- LuLu Eberling - Darla Sherman
- Craig T. Nelson - Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible
- Holly Hunter - Helen Parr/Elastigirl
- Sarah Vowell - Violet Parr
- Banks Pierce - Dashiell "Dash" Parr
- Eli Fucile, Maeve Andrews, Noelle Zuber & Nicholas Bird - Jack-Jack Parr
- Samuel L. Jackson - Lucius Best/Frozone, Whitney "Whiplash" Chubbington, Zog, Nick Fury, Mace Windu, Himself
- Jason Lee - Buddy Pine/Syndrome, Bones (Monster House)
- Dominique Louis - Bomb Voyage
- Norma Maldonado - Mirage
- Jonathan Banks - Rick Dicker
- Brad Bird - Edna Mode
- Michael Bird - Tony Rydinger
- Bret Parker - Kari McKeen
- Kimberly Adair Clark - Honey Best
- Lou Romano - Bernie Kropp, Alfredo Linguini, Snot Rod
- Wayne Canney - Principal John Walker
- Jacob Haver - Rusty McAllister
- Sophia Bush - Karen Fields/Voyd
- Paul Eiding - Gus Burns/Reflux
- Deirdre Warin - Concretia "Connie" Mason/Brick
- Bill Wise - Screenslaver
- Isabella Rossellini - Ambassador Henrietta Selick
- Bob Odenkirk - Winston Deavor
- Catherine Keener - Evelyn Deavor, Ugga Crood
- Owen Wilson - Lightning McQueen, Reggie (Free Birds), Coach Skip
- Larry the Cable Guy - Tow Mater
- Paul Newman - Doc Hudson (archival recording)
- Bonnie Hunt - Sally Carrera, Rosie (A Bug's Life), Bonnie Hopps, Ms. Flint, Karen Graves, Dolly
- Cheech Marin - Ramone, Tito, Banzai, Pancho Rodriguez, Manuel (Beverly Hills Chihuahua)
- Jenifer Lewis - Flo (Cars), Professor Granville, Patty (The Ghost and Molly McGee), Mama Odie
- Tony Shalhoub - Luigi (Cars)
- Guido Quaroni - Guido
- Paul Dooley - Sarge
- Michael Wallis - Sheriff (Cars)
- Lloyd Sherr - Fillmore, Banutu Jibolba, Shiden
- Katherine Helmond - Lizzie (Cars) (archival recording)
- Jerome Ranft - Red (Cars), Wheezy, Lenny (Toy Story), Gamma, Heimlich, Jacques
- Michael Keaton - Chick Hicks, Kenneth "Ken" Carson (Toy Story), Burtonverse Batman
- Richard Petty - Strip "The King" Weathers
- Bob Costas - Bob Cutlass
- Darrell Waltrip - Darrell Cartrip
- Humpy Wheeler - Tex (Cars)
- Tom Magliozzi - Rusty Rust-eze (archival recording)
- Ray Magliozzi - Dusty Rust-eze
- Lynda Petty - Lynda "Mrs. The King" Weathers (archival recording)
- Andrew Stanton - Fred (Cars), Crush, Emperor Zurg
- Jonas Rivera - Boost
- Adrian Ochoa - Wingo
- EJ Holowicki - DJ (Cars)
- Elissa Knight - Tia (Cars), EVE
- Lindsey Collins - Mia (Cars)
- Michael Caine - Finn McMissile, Lord Redbrick, Commander Lyle Tiberius Rourke (archival recordings)
- Emily Mortimer - Holley Shiftwell, Jane Banks
- John Turturro - Francesco Bernouli, Goat, Monkeybone
- Thomas Kretschmann - Professor Zündapp
- Cristela Alonzo - Cruz Ramirez, Shirley (Angry Birds)
- Chris Cooper - Smokey, Douglas (Where the Wild Things Are)
- Armie Hammer - Jackson Storm, Lone Ranger
- Edward Asner - Carl Fredericksen, Hudson, Hoggish Greedly, Santa Claus (Elf) (archival recordings)
- Caeden Rush - Russell (Up)
- Pete Docter - Kevin (Up)
- Daniel Hansen & Jordan Fry - Lewis Robinson
- Tom Selleck - Cornelius Robinson
- Wesley Singerman - Wilbur Robinson
- Don Hall - Gaston Framagucci/Uncle Gaston
- Ethan Sandler - DOR-15/Doris, Petunia Robinson, Spike & Dimitri Robinson, Laszlo Robinson/Cousin Laszlo
- Harland Williams - Carl the Robot, Lug, Monster Krumholtz, Newton, Apple (Annoying Orange)
- Aurian Redson - Frankie the Frog
- Joe Mateo - Tiny (Meet the Robinsons)
- Adam West - Art Framagucci/Uncle Art, Mayor Adam West (archival recordings)
- Laurie Metcalf - Lucille Krunklehorn-Robinson/Grandma Lucille
- Michael Josten - Michael "Goob" Yagoobian
- Paul Butcher - Stanley Pukowski (archival recording)
- Stephen J. Anderson - Bowler Hat Guy, Bud Robinson/Grandpa Bud, Tallulah Robinson/Cousin Tallulah
- Tracey Miller-Zarneke - Lizzy (Meet the Robinsons)
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Searcher Clade
- Dennis Quaid - Jaeger Clade
- Jaboukie Young-White - Ethan Clade, Mbita, Connor (Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken)
- Gabrielle Union - Meridian Clade
- Lucy Liu - Callisto Mal, Mei (Mulan), Maggie Lee, Master Viper
- Karan Soni - Caspian, Manjeet, Benny (Mighty Med)
- Adelina Anthony - Captain Pulk
- Abraham Benrubi - Lonnie Redshirt
- Jonathan Melo - Diazo
- Francesca Reale - Azimuth
- Tina Fey - 22, Roxanne Ritchi
- Graham Norton - Moonwind, Himself
- Phylicia Rashad - Libba Gardner, Brenda Glover
- Esther K. Chae - Miho
- Donnell Rawlings - Dez (Soul)
- Angela Bassett - Dorothea Williams, Mildred Duffy
- Marcus Shelby - Ray Gardner
- Octavia Spencer - Corey the Manticore, Mrs. Otterton, Dab-Dab
- Mel Rodriguez - Colt Bronco
- Kyle Bornheimer - Wilden Lightfoot
- Lena Waithe - Spector, Helen Harris/Aech
- George Psarras - Avel
- Daveed Diggs - Paul (Soul), Dos, Tysess
- Chris Evans - Buzz Lightyear (Lightyear)
- Taika Waititi - Mo Morrison, Antwan Hovachelik, Crunchy Weasel, Officer #4
- Dale Soules - Darby Steel
- James Brolin - Zurg
- Uzo Aduba - Alisha Hawthorne, Queen Novo
- Mary McDonald Lewis - I.V.A.N.
- Isiah Whitlock Jr. - Commander Burnside
- Angus MacLane - D.E.R.I.C., Zyclops
- Ariana DeBose - Asha
- Alexander Gould - Bambi (archival recording)
- Brendon Baerg - Thumper (Bambi)
- Nicky Jones - Flower, Chowder (archival recordings)
- Andrea Bowen - Faline
- Anthony Ghannam - Ronno
- Brian Pimental - Groundhog (Bambi), Porcupine (Bambi)
- Blayne Weaver - Peter Pan
- Mae Whitman - Tinker Bell, Amity Blight, Tiger Lily, Shanti, Rose/Huntsgirl, Agent Zero, April O'Neil, Katara, Little Suzy, Fightmaster, Dropkick, Speck of Dust
- Spencer Breslin - Cubby (Peter Pan)
- Elliot Reeve - John Darling
- Colby Mulgrew - Michael Darling
- Quinn Beswick - Slightly
- Bradley Pierce - Nibs
- Aaron Spann - The Twins (Peter Pan)
- Roger Rees - Edward Darling (archival recording)
- Harriet Owen - Jane Darling
- Andrew McDonough - Danny Darling, Jim Jr.
- Katherine Von Till - Snow White
- Andre Sogliuzzo - Doc (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Gaspar Le'Gecko, Mr. Sloth, Christopher "Chris" Bologna, Sparx the Dragonfly, Smokey & Steamer, Ace Hardlight
- Stephen Stanton - Happy (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Sleepy (The 7D), Needleman & Smitty, Bristle Hound
- Peter Renaday - Humbert the Huntsman (archival recording)
- Jennifer Hale - Cinderella, Katrina van Tassel, Dory, Gabby McStabberson, Mallory McMallard, Margo (Brandy & Mr. Whiskers), Carla the Intern, Jean Grey, Martha Little, Julie Herschbaum, Ms. Keane, Sedusa, Madison Spaghettini Papadopoulos, Gladys (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy), Fanny Fulbright/Numbuh 86, Samantha "Sam" Simpson, Mandy Luxe, Naomi Hunter, Tanya (Mortal Kombat), Kronika, Rivet, Elizabeth Caledonia "Calamity" Ashe/Ashe, Roxanne Miles
- Barbara Dirikson - Fairy Godmother (Cinderella), Flora (Sleeping Beauty), Queen Leah, Grandma Panda
- Kate Higgins - Princess Aurora, Frankie Stein, Dona Florinda, La Popis, Godinez, Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury, Sakura Haruno, Linck, Becky (Bunnicula), Stinky (Alpha and Omega), Trish (Close Enough), Puppy (Laugh & Learn), Pauline (Super Mario), Wave the Swallow, Lissa, Tina Armstrong, Momiji, Natsu, Tira
- Josh Robert Thompson - Prince Phillip, More Than Freeman
- Alan Tudyk - Diablo (Sleeping Beauty), King Candy, KnowsMore, The Duke of Weselton, Alistair Krei, Heihei, Tuk Tuk, Pico the Toucan, River Butterfly, Ludo Avarius, Duke Weaselton, Lenny (Ice Age), Milton, Duffle
- Jodi Benson - Ariel, Lady (Lady and the Tramp), Anita Radcliffe, Barbara "Barbie" Roberts (Toy Story), P.J. Sparkles, Thumbelina, Patsy Smiles, Almondine, Ms. Jane Doe, Asenath, Weebo
- Christopher Daniel Barnes - Prince Eric, Prince Charming (Cinderella)
- Pat Carroll - Ursula (archival recording)
- Philip Lawrence - Sebastian (The Little Mermaid), Felipe (Rio)
- Parker Goris - Flounder
- Chris Edgerly - Scuttle, Benny the Ball, Peter Potamus, Augie Doggie, Ruff, Pixie, Chuck (Shazzan), Tod Devlin, Mr. Finkerton, Cloak
- Kay E. Kuter - Grimsby (archival recording)
- René Auberjonois - Chef Louis (archival recording)
- Julie Nathanson - Belle (Beauty and the Beast), Annie (Terminator Zero)
- Robby Benson - Beast/Prince Adam
- David Ogden Stiers - Cogsworth, Governor Ratcliffe, Nicky Flippers (archival recordings)
- Angela Lansbury - Mrs. Potts (Beauty and the Beast) (archival recording)
- Nikita Matthew Hopkins - Chip Potts (archival recording)
- Jo Anne Worley - Wardrobe
- Kimmy Robertson - Fifi (Beauty and the Beast), Gwen Mezzrow, Samantha Stankey
- Richard White - Gaston, Brom Bones
- Jesse Corti - LeFou
- Scott Weinger - Aladdin
- Linda Larkin - Princess Jasmine
- Jim Meskimen - Genie, The Mad Doctor, Sir Nigel Thornberry, Colonel Harland Sanders, Rosco Laroche
- Barrett Leddy - Iago, Om Nom
- Jonathan Freeman - Jafar, Eli Excelsior Pandarus, Paimon
- Irene Bedard - Pocahontas
- Billy Zane - John Rolfe
- Donal Gibson - John Smith (archival recording)
- John Kassir - Meeko, Snott, Murph, Yoji, Ray "Raymundo" Rocket, The Cryptkeeper, Nosey Smurf, Enzo (Bayonetta)
- Russell Means - Chief Powhatan (archival recording)
- Linda Hunt - Grandmother Willow
- Michelle St. John - Nakoma
- Ming-Na Wen - Fa Mulan, Melinda May
- Mark Moseley - Mushu
- BD Wong - Li Shang
- Harvey Fierstein - Yao
- Gedde Watanabe - Ling, Mitch (Bravest Warriors)
- Jerry Tondo - Chien-Po
- Soon-Tek Oh - Fa Zhou (archival recording)
- Freda Foh Shen - Fa Li
- Pat Morita - The Emperor of China (archival recording)
- Miguel Ferrer - Shan Yu, Big Boss (archival recordings)
- Anika Noni Rose - Tiana Rogers
- Bruno Campos - Naveen
- Michael-Leon Wooley - Louis the Alligator, Roman Carter, Bell Beefer, Twayne Boneraper, Impossibear
- Jennifer Cody - Charlotte La Bouff
- Peter Bartlett - Lawrence (The Princess and the Frog)
- Oprah Winfrey - Eudora Rogers, Deborah, Herself
- Terrence Howard - James Rogers
- Kellie Hoover - Stella (The Princess and the Frog), Billie Robinson/Aunt Billie
- Mandy Moore - Rapunzel, Sheriff Callie
- Zachary Levi - Eugene Fitzherbert/Flynn Rider, Larry Daley, Laaa, Joseph (The Star), Tony Huhnmörder-Anderson/Mad Scientist's Son
- Nathan Greno - Maximus, Lefty (Meet the Robinsons)
- Eden Espinosa - Cassandra (Tangled)
- Donna Murphy - Mother Gothel
- Laura Benanti - Lady Caine
- M.C. Gainey - Captain of the Guard
- Ruth Connell - Merida
- Emma Thompson - Queen Elinor, Yeti Elder, Polynesia
- Billy Connolly - King Fergus, McSquizzy
- Kevin McKidd - Young MacGuffin, Lord MacGuffin
- Steven Cree - Young Macintosh
- Callum O'Neill - Wee Dingwall
- Sally Kinghorn & Eilidh Fraser - Maudie
- Robbie Coltrane - Lord Dingwall, Gregory (The Tale of Despereaux) (archival recordings)
- Craig Ferguson - Lord Macintosh, Owl (Winnie the Pooh), Gobber, Himself
- Julie Walters - The Witch, Ellen (Mary Poppins)
- Steve Purcell - The Crow
- Patrick Doyle - Martin (Brave)
- Auli'i Cravalho - Moana Waialiki, Hailey Banks
- Dwayne Johnson - Maui, Captain Charles T. "Chuck" Baker, Krypto, Mathayus the Scorpion King, Dr. Xander "Smolder" Bravestone
- Rachel House - Grandma Tala, Terry (Soul), Mary Buns
- Temuera Morrison - Tui Waialiki
- Nicole Scherzinger - Sina, Herself
- Kelly Marie Tran - Raya, Rose Tico, Dawn Betterman
- Awkwafina - Sisu, Courtney (Angry Birds), Ms. Tarantula, Sky (The Boys), Areola, Ming Fleetfoot, Herself
- Izaac Wang - Boun
- Gemma Chan - Namaari
- Daniel Dae Kim - Chief Benja, Micah (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Jin Kwon
- Benedict Wong - Tong
- Sandra Oh - Virana, Ming Lee, Mrs. Zhong, Ting-Ting, Debbie Grayson
- Thalia Tran - Little Noi
- Lucille Soong - Dang Hu
- Raymond Ochoa - Arlo
- Jack Bright - Spot
- Sam Elliott - Butch, Ben (Barnyard), Wild West
- Anna Paquin - Ramsey
- A.J. Buckley - Nash
- Frances McDormand - Momma Ida, Chantel DuBois
- Maleah Nipay-Padilla - Libby
- Amy Adams - Giselle Philip/Princess Giselle, Mary (The Muppets)
- Elizabeth Perkins - Coral
- Domhnall Gleeson - General Hux
- Brian Benben - Roger Henderson
- Mary Stuart Masterson - Penny Henderson
- Scott Michael Campbell - Billy Budget
- Michael Lerner - Lieutenant Cross (archival footage)
- Ned Beatty - General Walt Whalen, Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear (archival footage & recording)
- Brion James - Bernie King (archival footage)
- Anita Morris - Claudette Katzenback (archival footage)
- Jeffrey Tambor - Walt Whalen Jr.
- Harvey Korman - Jules Cogley (archival footage)
- Dylan Baker - Detective Jasper
- James Marsden - Prince Edward, Donnerverse Superman, Shnookums
- Patrick Dempsey - Robert Philip
- Gabriella Baldacchino - Morgan Philip
- David Hemblen - The Vault Keeper (archival recording)
- William Sadler - The Mummy (Tales from the Crypt)
- Michael Chiklis - Zeus (DuckTales)
- Miles Teller - Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic
- Kate Mara - Susan Storm/Invisible Woman
- Michael B. Jordan - Johnny Storm/Human Torch
- Jamie Bell - Ben Grimm/The Thing
- Bradley Cooper - Templeton "Face" Peck
- Sharlto Copley - H.M. "Howling Mad" Murdock
- Quinton "Rampage" Jackson - B.A. Baracus
- Patrick Wilson - Vance Burress/Agent Lynch
- Richard M. Sherman, Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, Matt Johnson & Mike Higham - Penguin Waiters
- Joey Lawrence - Oliver (Oliver and Company)
- Billy Joel - Dodger, Himself
- James Gandolfini - Carol (Where the Wild Things Are) (archival recording)
- Lauren Ambrose - KW
- Forest Whitaker - Ira (Where the Wild Things Are)
- Paul Dano - Alexander (Where the Wild Things Are)
- Michael Berry Jr. - Bernard (Where the Wild Things Are)
- Spike Jonze - Bob & Terry
- Jake T. Austin - Yankee Irving, Alex Simpson, Fernando Gunderson-Monteiro, Max Russo
- Rob Reiner - Screwie
- Whoopi Goldberg - Shenzi, Gaia (Captain Planet and the Planeteers), Queen Delighful's Magic Mirror, Darlin, Mayor Whoopi, Herself
- William Brent - Chase Davenport
- Spencer Boldman - Adam Davenport
- Kelli Berglund - Bree Davenport
- Tyrel Jackson Williams - Leo Francis Dooley
- Angel Parker - Tasha Davenport
- Mateus Ward - Marcus Davenport
- Jeremy Kent Jackson - Douglas Davenport
- Graham Shiels - Victor Krane
- Bradley Steven Perry - Kaz (Mighty Med)
- Jake Short - Oliver (Mighty Med)
- Paris Berelc - Skylar Storm
- Devan Leos - Alan Diaz
- Carlos Lacámara - Doctor Horace Diaz
- Dirk Ellis - Lizard Man
- Jeremy Howard - Philip
- Windell Middlebrooks - Agent Blaylock (archival footage)
- Oliver Muirhead - Ambrose
- Cozi Zuehlsdorff - Jordan (Mighty Med)
- Augie Isaac - Gus (Mighty Med)
- Brooke Sorenson - Stefanie
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera/Gizmoduck, Jack (Mary Poppins), Himself
- David Hasselhoff - Michael Knight, Himself
- William Daniels - K.I.T.T., George Feeny
- Tommy Lee Jones - Chip Hazard, Two-Face
- Michael McKean - Insaniac, Troglokhan, Rick Rochester
- George Kennedy - Brick Bazooka (archival recording)
- Jim Brown - Butch Meathook (archival recording)
- Clint Walker - Nick Nitro (archival recording)
- Bruce Dern - Link Static
- Sarah Michelle Gellar & Christina Ricci - Gwendy Dolls
- Litefoot - Little Bear (The Indian in the Cupboard)
- David Keith - Boohoo Boone
- Cam Clarke - Die Fledermaus, Machiavelli/Mac, Stewart Walldinger, Freddy (Barnyard), Liquid Snake, Male Corrin, Zig
- Liz Cackowski - Tigra
- Jason Earles - Jackson Rod Stewart
- Billy Ray Cyrus - Robby Ray Stewart
- Miley Cyrus - Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana, Penny Forrester, Herself
- Moises Arias - Rico Suave
- Cody Linley - Jake Ryan
- Frances Callier - Roxy Roker
- Shanica Knowles - Amber Addison
- Anna Maria Perez de Tagle - Ashley Dewitt
- Andre Jamal Kinney - Cooper Montgomery
- Peter Allen Vogt - Albert Dontzig
- Brooke Shields - Susan B. Stewart
- Tammin Sursok - Siena
- Drew Roy - Jesse (Hannah Montana)
- Jason Mantzoukas - Hey Nongman, Jay Bilzerian, Guy Bilzerian, Alex Dorpenberger, Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Steelbeak, The Gray One, Jankom Pog, James (Dolittle), Mr. Mucus
- America Young - Betty Cooper, Barbara "Barbie" Roberts (Barbie series)
- Camille Schmidt - Veronica Lodge (archival recording)
- Paul Sosso - Reggie Mantle (archival recording)
- Ritesh Rajan - Kenneth "Ken" Carson (Barbie series)
- Kirsten Day - Skipper Roberts
- Cassidy Naber - Chelsea Kelly Roberts
- Lisa Fuson - Margaret Roberts, Poppy Reardon
- Eamon Brennan - Trey Reardon
- Desirae Whitfield - Nikki Watkins
- Emma Galvin - Daisy Kostopoulos
- Brad Norman - Bullwinkle J. Moose
- Rachel Butera - Natasha Fatale, Cloyd
- Lilimar Hernandez - Cleopatra/Cleo, Sofia (Baymax!)
- Sendhil Ramamurthy - Khensu
- Gina Rodriguez - Carmen Sandiego, Gina Alvarez, Una, Mary (The Star)
- Michael Hawley - Zack (Carmen Sandiego)
- Abby Trott - Ivy (Carmen Sandiego), Tae Takemi, Spiral (X-Men), Kim Wu
- Rafael Petardi - Chase Devineaux
- Sharon Muthu - Zari
- Paul-Mikél Williams - Darius Bowman
- Kausar Mohammed - Yasmina "Yaz" Fadoula
- Jenna Ortega - Brooklynn, Isabel Castillo Flores/Princess Isabel
- Raini Rodriguez - Sammy Gutierrez
- Jameela Jamil - Roxie (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), Asencia, Pushpa Bhutani
- Glen Powell - Dave (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous)
- Angus Sampson - Hap
- Bradley Whitford - Mitch (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous)
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste - Dr. Mae Turner, Grace Munroe
- Benjamin Flores Jr. - Brandon Bowman, Atticus (Happy Feet)
- Andrew Kishino - Daniel Kon, Janja, Niksput
- Avrielle Corti - Lana Molina
- Brett Gray - Dal R'El
- Ella Purnell - Gwyndala
- Angus Imrie - Zero (Star Trek: Prodigy)
- Rylee Alazraqui - Rok-Tahk
- Jimmi Simpson - Drednok
- John Noble - Diviner
- Kate Mulgrew - Kathryn Janeway
- Robert Beltran - Chakotay
- Robert Picardo - The Doctor
- Wil Wheaton - Wesley Crusher, Himself
- Ronny Cox - Edward Jellico
- Sunkrish Bala - Zeph
- John Pirkis - Borom
- Tru Valentino - Cuphead
- Frank Todaro - Mugman
- Joe Hanna - Elder Kettle
- Luke Millington-Drake - Devil (Cuphead)
- Bella Ramsey - Hilda
- Ameerah Falzon-Ojo - Frida
- Oliver Nelson - David (Hilda)
- Daisy Haggard - Johanna/Mum
- John Hopkins - Erik Ahlberg
- Lucy Montgomery - Gerda Gustav
- Lucas Grabeel - Pinky Malinky, Deputy Peck, Bill Slowsky Jr., Ryan Evans
- Nathan Kress - JJ Jameson, Freddie Benson
- Nat Faxon - Principal Benjamin "Benny" Krupp/Captain Underpants, Chief (HouseBroken), Raymond the Bear
- Jay Gragnani - Harold Hutchins
- Jorge Diaz - Melvin Sneedly, Brian (Cleopatra in Space), General Gabriel "Gabe" Núñez, Nduli
- Erica Luttrell - Erica Wang, Sapphire, Candy, Agent Two (Helluva Boss)
- Stephanie Lemelin - Audrey (Harvey Girls Forever!), Power Girl
- Kelly McCreary - Dot (Harvey Girls Forever!)
- Lauren Lapkus - Lotta
- Jack Quaid - Richie Rich, Ensign Brad Boimler
- Megan Dong - Glendale, Kale (Centaurworld)
- Josh Radnor - Durpleton
- Jessie Mueller - Rider
- Lea Salonga - Mysterious Woman
- First Aid Kit (Johanna & Klara Söderberg) - The Tree Shamans
- Santi White/Santigold - Judge Jacket
- David Johansen - Beartaur
- Fred Armisen - Splendib, Cole, Dr. Elliot Birch, KVN, Deborahbot 5000, Cranky Kong (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Matthews, Himself
- Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje - Johnny Teatime
- Jamie Cullum - Sunfish Merguy
- Rosalie Craig - Whaletaur Shaman
- Brian Stokes Mitchell - The Nowhere King
- Brian d'Arcy James - The General (Centaurworld)
- Colleen Ballinger - Crandy
- Scott Hoying - Mouthpiece
- Skylar Astin - Branch
- Ron Funches - Cooper (Trolls), Fox (Final Space), Rock, Murphy (The One and Only Ivan)
- Sam Lerner - Prince Gristle Jr., Zak Saturday, Charles "Chowder" Peterson
- David Fynn - Biggie, Mr. Dinkles
- Sean T. Krishnan - Guy Diamond
- Matt Lowe - Creek
- Quvenzhané Wallis - Harper (Trolls)
- Ricky Dillon - Aspen Heitz
- Meg DeAngelis - Moxie Dewdrop
- Kandee Johnson - Mandy Sparkledust
- Mike Mitchell - Captain Starfunkle, Camp Ogre
- GloZell Lynette Simon - Grandma Rosiepuff
- Christine Baranski - Chef (Trolls), Marry, Mrs. Dolores Devine
- Becky Robinson - Queen Barb
- Anthony Lee Medina - King Trollex
- Jenny Mermelstein - Delta Dawn
- Kenan Thompson - Tiny Diamond, Greedy Smurf, Gus (Wonder Park), Rocky Rhodes, Fat Albert, Himself
- Anderson .Paak - Prince Darnell
- George Clinton - King Quincy
- Mary J. Blige - Queen Essence
- Kyle Chapple - John Dory
- Lauren C. Mayhew - Val Thundershock
- Chris Wood - Prince Adam/He-Man
- Liam Cunningham - Man-at-Arms
- Melissa Benoist - Teela
- Lena Headey - Evil Lyn
- Alicia Silverstone - Queen Marlena
- Griffin Newman - Orko
- Aimee Carrero - Princess Adora/She-Ra, Elena Castillo Flores/Princess Elena, Angie Prietto
- Karen Fukuhara - Glimmer
- Marcus Scribner - Bow, Buck (The Good Dinosaur)
- AJ Michalka - Catra
- Reshma Shetty - Angella, Elodie
- Keston John - Hordak, Horde Prime
- Mika Abdalla - McKeyla McAlister
- Ysa Penarejo - Camryn Coyle
- Victoria Vida - Adrienne Attoms
- Genneya Walton - Bryden Bandweth
- Antonio Marziale - Prince Xander
- Ash Lee - Charles Coyle
- Madeline Whitby - Jillian (Project Mc2)
- Bernardo de Paula - Defector, Sylvio, Kipo, Mildew Wolf
- Troy Fromin - George the Security Guard
- Oliver Vaquer - Francois (Project Mc2), The Lips
- Danica McKellar - The Quail, Judy Jetson
- Maddie Phillips - Devon D'Marco
- Belle Shouse - Ember Evergreen
- Cathy Ang - Fei Fei
- Robert G. Chiu - Chin
- Phillipa Soo - Chang'e, Thelma
- John Cho - Ba Ba, LongZhu/Long the Dragon
- Ruthie Ann Miles - Ma Ma
- Irene Tsu - Grandma
- Clem Cheung - Grandpa
- Conrad Ricamora - Hou Yi, Fearless Weasel
- Will Arnett - BoJack Horseman, LEGO Batman, The Missing Link, Mr. Perkins, Surly, Vlad Vladikoff, Steve/Rayburn Jr., TTG Slade, Sweet Pete, Himself
- Amy Sedaris - Princess Carolyn, Mina Loveberry, Tina Templeton, Jill (Puss in Boots)
- Alison Brie - Diane Nguyen, Unikitty (The Lego Movie)
- Paul F. Tompkins - Mr. Peanutbutter, Gladstone Gander, Shorty (Tangled)
- Aaron Paul - Todd Chavez
- Tiffany Haddish - Tuca Toucan, A.I.S.H.A., Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi, Daisy (The Secret Life of Pets), Debbie (Angry Birds), Herself
- Ali Wong - Roberta "Bertie" Songthrush, Ali (Big Mouth), Gore
- Steven Yeun - Speckle, Mark Grayson/Invincible, Little Cato, Boaz
- Aislinn Derbez - Isabela (Seis Manos)
- Jonny Cruz - Jesús (Seis Manos), Lúcio Correia dos Santos
- Vic Chao - Chiu, Kenshi Takahashi, Goro
- Angélica Vale - Garcia
- Mike Colter - Brister
- John Mulaney - Andrew Glouberman, Peter Porker/Spider-Ham
- Jessi Klein - Jessi Glaser
- Thandiwe Newton - Mona the Hormone Monstress
- Chloe Fineman - Leah Birch
- June Diane Raphael - Devin LeSeven
- Joe Wengert - Caleb Linden, Lump Humpman
- Jak Knight - DeVon Furtive-Oldman
- Joel Kim Booster - Charles Lu
- Fran Gilesspie - Samira (Big Mouth)
- Maya Erskine - Misha (Big Mouth)
- Anna Konkle - Izzy (Big Mouth)
- Brian Tyree Henry - Elijah (Big Mouth), Smokey Bear, Dancarino, Jefferson Davis
- Jon Daly - Judd Birch
- Paula Pell - Barbara Glouberman
- Judd Hirsch - Lewis Glouberman
- Julie Klausner - Cherry Glouberman
- Jessica Chaffin - Shannon Glaser
- Seth Morris - Greg Glaser
- Heather Lawless - Jenna Bilzerian
- Mark Duplass - Val Bilzerian
- Jordan Peele - Featuring Ludacris, Cyrus Foreman-Greenwald, Ghost of Duke Ellington, Bunny (Toy Story), Himself
- Chelsea Peretti - Monica Foreman-Greenwald
- Julie White - Kimberly MacDell
- J. Michael Tatum - Soun Tendo, Erwin Smith, Rintaro Okabe, Cid Highwind
- Jonah Scott - Tatewaki Kuno
- Damien Haas - Ryoga Hibiki
- Rachel Slotky - P-Chan
- Grace Lu - Shampoo
- André Holland - Malcolm Lee
- Sonoya Mizuno - Eiko
- Armani Jackson - Kenta Lee
- Gideon Adlon - Reika Lee
- Carter Rockwood - Hiro Lee
- Rosario Dawson - Kokoro, LEGO Batgirl
- Timothy Olyphant - The Terminator, Willard Stenk
- Ann Dowd - The Prophet
- Nicolas Roye - Shiraki
- Luna Lauren Vélez - Rio Morales
- Zoë Kravitz - Mary Jane "MJ" Watson
- Natalie Morales - Miss Calleros
- Edwin H. Bravo - C. Salas
- Elsie Fisher - Parker Needler
- Sonya Leslie - Cow #3
- Catherine Gallant - Beetrice
- Margaret Cho - Auntie Ling, Gretch, Ashley (Zombies)
- Chaka Khan - Henrietta
- Mike White - Frankie (The One and Only Ivan)
- ViviAnn Yee - Stacy, Bridget (Vampirina), Crazy Weasel
- Emmett Mitchell - DUPLO Wonder Woman
- Andrew Auld - Bertie Mouse
- Kathryn Hahn - Ericka Van Helsing, The Fairy Godmother, Doctor Olivia "Liv" Octavius, Agatha Harkness, Herself
- Halsey - Porsha Crystal, Wonder Woman (Teen Titans Go!), Herself
- Octavia Spencer - Corey the Manticore, Mrs. Otterton, Dab-Dab
- Marion Cotillard - Tutu
- Frances de la Tour - Ginko-Who-Soars
- Wayne Grayson - Miguel (RBUK), Scuzzbopper, Annoying Weasel
- Rami Malek - Ahkmenrah, Chee-Chee
- Pete Davidson - Duck (Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm), Jerry (Angry Birds)
- Robbie Daymond - SwaySway, Raymond Boxman, Robbie, Jesse Cosay, Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask, Mitsuki, Sota Higurashi, Orbulon, Mike (WarioWare), Young Cricket, Goro Akechi, Hunter the Cheetah, Rusty Weasel
- Dominic Janes - Jimmy Roberts (archival footage)
- Tinashe Kachingwe - Robin Wheeler
- Bil Dwyer - Ken Roberts
- Jon Kent Etheridge II - Craig Wheeler
- Rhea Lando - Yancy Roberts
- Matt Knudsen - Sonny Alabaster Appleday
- Rachel Quaintance - Louisa Roberts
- Gaelan Connell - Wyatt Black
- Jessie T. Usher - Lyle Hugginson
- Connor Del Rio - Dante Ontero
- Lonny Ross - Max Ross
- Isaiah Lethinen - Joaquin Prietto
- James Rha - Hideo Nojima
- C.J. Manigo - Himself
- Jackson Rogow - Himself
- Ali Sepasyar - Himself
- Andrew W.K. - Himself
- Bobb'e J. Thompson - Himself
- Ben Jones - Alfe, Roba, A Real Magic Skeleton, The Cowboy (QuikTrip)
- Kyle Kaplan - Horace
- Lucia Cunningham - Jessica Williams
- Kimberly Hébert Gregory - Nicole Williams
- Byron Marc Newsome - Duane Williams
- Saundra McClain - Jojo Williams
- Pendleton Ward - Lumpy Space Princess
- Ana Gasteyer - Reirei
- Greg Ellis - Mzingo
- Howy Parkins - Mbeya
- Shelley Longworth - Chickadee "Chick P" Pao
- Paterson Joseph - K.O. Joe
- Paul Kaye - Dr. Fish Wasabi
- Bentley Jones - Ninja Chimps
- June-itchi Kanemaru - Kobura
- Eric Edelstein - Grizzly/Grizz, Charles "Chad" Caswell, Geoff (The Ghost and Molly McGee)
- Bobby Moynihan - Panda (We Bare Bears), Casper McFadden/Casper the Friendly Ghost, Halbert "Hal" Alexandra the Dog, Louie Duck, Chet Alexander, Mel (The Secret Life of Pets), Dude the Dog
- Demetri Martin - Ice Bear, Himself
- Taraji P. Henson - Yesss, Belle Bottom, Kaya, Herself
- Lil Yachty - Green Lantern (Teen Titans Go!)
- Harry Connick Jr. - Dean McCoppin
- Eli Marienthal - Hogarth Hughes
- Jennifer Aniston - Annie Hughes
- Daniel O'Connor - Passua (aaronhardy523)
- Danny Jacobs - Bayo (aaronhardy523)
- Emily Nordwind - Ramia (aaronhardy523)
- Abbi Jacobson - Katie Mitchell, Nya
- Leon Redbone - Leon the Snowman (archival recording)
- Ray Harryhausen - Polar Bear Cub (archival recording)
- Dallas McKennon - Jack-in-the-Box (archival recording)
- Genndy Tartakovsky - Blobby, Blobby Baby, Blobby Puppy
- Megan Mullally - Linda Loughran, Miss Nettle, Gayle Genarro, Sarah Wiggum
- Jim Gaffigan - Abraham Van Helsing
- Pete Docter - Kevin (Up)
- Tye Sheridan - Wade Watts/Parzival
- Lena Waithe - Helen Harris/Aech
- Mark Rylance - James Halliday/Anorak the All-Knowing
- Win Morisaki - Toshiro/Daito
- Philip Zhao - Zhou/Sho
- Hannah John-Kamen - F'Nale Zandor
- Susan Lynch - Alice Watts
- Olivia Cooke - Samantha Cooke/Art3mis
- Ralph Ineson - Rick (Ready Player One)
- Perdita Weeks - Kira Underwood
- Robert Downey Jr. - Dr. John Doolittle
- Jeff Daniels - Zartog
- Jim Ward - Krackus, Chet Ubetcha, Outback Ollie (archival recordings)
- Freddie Highmore - Astro Boy, Charlie Bucket
- Philip Wiegratz - Augustus Gloop
- Julia Winter - Veruca Salt
- AnnaSophia Robb - Violet Beauregarde, Dani Phantom
- Jordan Fry - Mike Teavee
- John Travolta - Bolt, Danny Zuko, Tony Manero
- Mark Walton - Rhino
- Susie Essman - Mittens, Helen Higgins
- Mikey Kelly - SHS Silver Surfer
- Alimi Ballard - SHS Falcon
- Dave Boat - SHS Thor, Lexaeus, Nukilik/Nuki
- Joely Fisher - Brenda Bradford
- Bill Murray - Frank DeTorre, Long John Silver, Himself
- Elena Franklin - Shane DeTorre
- Michelle Burke - Conjaab "Connie" Clorhone
- Ashley Benson - Lady Lisa
- Doug Jones - Billy Butcherson
- Shawn Mendes - Lyle the Crocodile, Himself
- Ricky Martin - Don Juan Diego, Himself
- Tobias Poppe - Buddy 3000
- Rick Moranis - Rutt (archival recording)
- Alexandra Krosney - Kristin Baxter-Vogelson #1
- Amanda Fuller - Kristin Baxter-Vogelson #2
- Molly Ephraim - Mandy Baxter-Anderson #1
- Molly McCook - Mandy Baxter-Anderson #2
- Christoph Sanders - Kyle Anderson
- Jet Jurgensmeyer - Boyd Baxter
- Jordan Masterson - Ryan Vogelson
- Krista Marie Yu - Jen
- Sarah Hyland - Tiifu, Haley Dunphy, Herself
- Rico Rodriguez - Manny Delgado
- Nolan Gould - Luke Dunphy
- Aubrey Anderson-Emmons - Lily Tucker-Pritchett
- Jeremy Maguire - Joe Pritchett
- Reid Ewing - Dylan Marshall
- Naveen Andrews - Sayid Jarrah
- Emilie de Ravin - Claire Littleton
- Henry Ian Cusick - Desmond Hume
- Michael Emerson - Ben Linus
- Matthew Fox - Jack Shephard
- Maggie Grace - Shannon Rutherford
- Josh Holloway - James "Sawyer" Ford
- Malcolm David Kelley - Walt Lloyd
- Yunjin Kim - Sun-Hwa Kwon
- Ken Leung - Miles Straume
- Evangeline Lilly - Kate Austen
- Rebecca Mader - Charlotte Lewis
- Elizabeth Mitchell - Juliet Burke
- Terry O'Quinn - John Locke
- Clark Gregg - Phil Coulson, Sarge/Pachakutiq
- Brent Dalton - Grant Ward, Hive
- Chloe Bennet - Skye/Daisy Johnson/Quake
- Iain De Caestecker - Leo Fitz
- Elizabeth Henstridge - Jemma Simmons
- Nick Blood - Lance Hunter
- Adrianne Palicki - Bobbie Morse
- Henry Simmons - Alphonso "Mack" Mackenzie
- Luke Mitchell - Lincoln Campbell
- John Hannah - Holden Radcliffe
- Natalia Cordova-Buckley - Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez
- Jeff Ward - Deke Shaw
- Sarah Michelle Gellar - Buffy Summers
- Nicholas Brendon - Xander Harris
- Charisma Carpenter - Cordelia Chase, Herself
- Kristine Sutherland - Joyce Summers
- David Boreanaz - Angel (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
- JB Smoove - Bebop
- Audrey Wasilewski - E.T., Ortensia the Cat, Elephant Giddy, Arlene (The Garfield Show), Barb (Sym-Bionic Titan), Rambamboo, Tuck Carbunkle, Geo (The Loud House)
- Henry Thomas - Elliott
- Tex Hammond - Himself
- Mackenzie Astin - Himself
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson - Himself
- Kevin Sorbo - Himself
- Ted Lange - Himself
- Carl Lumbly - Himself
- James Spader - Himself
- Guy Pearce - Himself
- Benicio Del Toro - Himself
- Alicia Witt - Herself
- Angie Harmon - Herself
- Tricia Helfer - Herself
- Rhona Mitra - Herself
- Radha Mitchell - Herself
- Mary-Louise Parker - Herself
- Teri Polo - Herself
- Vanessa Angel - Herself
- Ornella Muti - Herself
- Noa Tishby - Herself
- Zhang Ziyi - Herself
- Mary Woronov - Herself
- Elan Garfias - Ceviche
- Will Shadley - Gorgonzola
- Gabriel Damon - Nemo (Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland)
- Vince Vaughn - Mr. Drake Begum (aaronhardy523)
- Tony Hale - Forky, Little Buddy, Diablo (HouseBroken), Max (HouseBroken), Durpletoot, Furlough Tilling, Mime (Angry Birds), Cyrus (Angry Birds), Ross (Angry Birds), Mel/Mr. Donut
- Tituss Burgess - Photog, Vanity Smurf
- Gerard Urquhart - Corporal Pig
- Liam Neeson - Bad Cop/Good Cop, Pa Cop, Norvirus Raccoon, John "Hannibal" Smith
- Nick Offerman - MetalBeard, Batman (Teen Titans Go!), Mike Loughran, Gavin (Ice Age), Agent Powers, Beef Tobin, Dr. Klorpins
- Dave Franco - Lloyd Garmadon
- Charlie Day - Benny, Luigi (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Art, Scooter (aaronhardy523)
- Joel Murray - Don Carlton, Carl Bitterman
- Helen Mirren - Dean Hardscrabble, Nyra, Queen Tuya, Snickers
- Aubrey Plaza - Claire Wheeler
- Tyler Labine - Brock Pearson
- John Krasinski - Frank McCay
- Julia Sweeney - Sheri Squibbles, Wanda MacPherson
- Beth Behrs - Carrie Williams
- Anya Taylor-Joy - Princess Peach (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
- Samuel E. Wright - Kron (archival recording)
- Julianna Margulies - Neera
- Peter Siragusa - Bruton (archival recording)
- Joan Plowright - Baylene
- Della Reese - Eema (archival recording)
- Kazumi Evans - Adagio Dazzle
- Flula Borg - Robot Man, Comfortable Doug, Hans (Ferdinand), DJ Herzogenaurach
- Kumail Nanjiani - Plimpton, Jay, Jesus Christ, Vik
- Colin Jost - Ben (Tom and Jerry), Himself
- Rob Delaney - Mr. Henry DuBros, Andrew Morris
- Pallavi Sharda - Preeta Mehta
- Geraldine Viswanathan - Winnie Coyle
- Scarlett Johansson - Ash, Ziggurab
- Jeremy Renner - Eamon (aaronhardy523)
- Tim Meadows - Rakuma (aaronhardy523), Craig Ross
- Rob Schneider - Scooter (aaronhardy523)
- Dermot Mulroney - Beef
- Pamela Reed - Valerie (aaronhardy523)
- Susan Blu - Belfry, Futura, Jessica Wray, Sibella Dracula
- Lou Scheimer - Tracy the Gorilla, Snubby, Bumper (archival recordings)
- Ricardo Hurtado - Hector "High Five" Nieves
- Monica Ray - Miko Kubata
- Collin Dean - Gregory
- Lisa Schwartz - Talking Angela
- Terence Stamp - Ramsley
- Nathaniel Parker - Master Edward Gracey
- Marsha Thomason - Sara Evers
- Ariel Alexandria Davis - Megan Evers
- Marc John Jeffries - Michael Evers
- Jared Leto - The Hatbox Ghost
- Lindsay Lamb - The Bride
- Tracy Goode - The Executioner
- Jeremy Howard, Deep Roy & Clay Martinez - The Hitchhiking Ghosts (Phineas, Ezra & Gus)
- Carrie Keranen - Yellow Technique, Lavenza, Alya Cesaire/Rena Rouge, L'Arachel
- Jamie Marchi - Green Guts, Panty Anarchy
- Monica Rial - Stocking Anarchy, Bulma
- Vanessa Bayer - PB
- Betty White - Grammy Norma (archival recording)
- Asher Bishop - Wesley Werewolf, Simon Sharp
- Michael Patrick Bell - Whitman "White Shadow" Stafford
- Ben Schwartz - Crackle, Dewey Duck, Skidmark "Skid" Markovich, Mark (DC League of Super-Pets), Simon (The Boys)
- Danny Pudi - Huey Duck, Sanjeev Joshi, Brainy Smurf
- Mandy Patinkin - Papa Smurf
- Joe Manganiello - Hefty Smurf, Himself
- Jack McBrayer - Clumsy Smurf, Fix-It Felix Jr., Irving DuBois, Wander
- Bret Marnell - Handy Smurf, Snappy Bug
- Alan Cumming - Gutsy Smurf
- Christina Ricci - Vexy, Lilly
- J.B. Smoove - Hackus, Himself
- Shaun White - Clueless Smurf, Himself
- Alec Holden - Django Brown
- Benita Scheckel - Lacie
- Jessie Cantrell - Maimy
- Spencer Rothbell - Clarence Wendle
- Nathan Carlson - Vlad, Mitch (Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi), Eldwin Blair, Jarhead
- Will Ryan - Wall
- Alan Ituriel - Black Hat
- Yian Ruiz - Dr. Kenning "Flug" Flugslys
- Cindy Eliz Pérez - Demencia
- Neil deGrasse Tyson - Neil deBuck Weasel, Himself
- Catherine Tate - Magica De Spell, Donna Noble
- Freema Agyeman - Martha Jones
- John Barrowman - Jack Harkness
- Kylie Minogue - Astrid Peth
- David Morrissey - Jackson Lake
- Michelle Ryan - Christina de Souza
- Lindsay Duncan - Adelaide Brooke
- John Leeson - K-9 (Doctor Who)
- Nicholas Briggs - Dalek
- Paul Rugg - Freakazoid, Nostradamus, Professor Hans Rotwood, Gweelok, Cricket (Pig Goat Banana Cricket), The Dark Lord the Silly Pig, Dillard Gherkin/Lord Starchbottom
- Kelly Osborne - Gildy Gloom
- James Wickline - Bill Straitman (archival recording)
- Pat Fraley - Denver, Jake Kong Jr., Hillbilly Jim, Daisy (Blondie), Doughy Bunnington
- William Shatner - James T. Kirk, General William T. Shanker, Kazar the Wildebeest, Ozzie, Mayor Phlegmming, Himself
- Leonard Nimoy - Spock (archival recording)
- DeForest Kelley - Leonard H. McCoy (archival recording)
- James Doohan - Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, Arex (archival recordings)
- Nichelle Nichols - Nyota Uhura (archival recording)
- George Takei - Hikaru Sulu, Hosato
- Walter Koenig - Pavel Andreivich Chekov
- Majel Barrett - Christine Chapel, M'Ress (archival recordings)
- Grace Lee Whitney - Janice Rand (archival recording)
- Alex Winter - Bill S. Preston Esq.
- George Carlin - Rufus (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures) (archival recording)
- Tim Blaney - Frank the Pug
- Bob Denver - Willy Gilligan (archival recording)
- Alan Hale Jr. - Skipper Jonas Grumby (archival recording)
- Jim Backus - Thurston Howell III (archival recording)
- Natalie Schafer - Eunice Wentworth "Lovey" Howell (archival recording)
- Russell Johnson - Professor Roy Hinkley (archival recording)
- Jane Webb - Mary Ann Summers, Ginger Grant (archival recordings)
- Lane Scheimer - Greg Brady (archival recording)
- Erika Scheimer - Marcia Brady (archival recording)
- Christopher Knight - Peter Brady
- Eve Plumb - Jan Brady
- Mike Lookinland - Bobby Brady
- Susan Olsen - Cindy Brady
- Mr. T - Himself
- Takayo Fischer - Ms. Priscilla Bisby
- Shawn Lieber - Jeff Harris (archival recording)
- Amy Linker - Robin O'Neill (archival recording)
- Siu Ming Carson - Kim Nakamura (archival recording)
- Teddy Field III - Spike O'Neill (archival recording)
- Samantha Newark - Jerrica Benton/Jem
- Cathianne Blore - Kimber Benton, Aja Leith (archival recordings)
- Cindy McGee - Shana Elmsford (archival recording)
- Linda Dangcil - Carmen "Raya" Alonso (archival recording)
- Arsenio Hall - Winston Zeddemore, Himself
- James Avery - Junkyard Dog (archival recording)
- George DiCenzo - Captain Lou Albano (archival recording)
- Ron Feinberg - André the Giant (archival recording)
- Lewis Arquette - Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka (archival recording)
- Joey DePinto - Tito Santana (archival recording)
- Aron Kincaid - The Iron Sheik (archival recording)
- Ron Gans - Nikolai Volkoff (archival recording)
- Chuck Licini - Big John Studd (archival recording)
- Ernest Harada - Mr. Fuji (archival recording)
- Phil Baron - Teddy Ruxpin
- Benjamin Diskin, Dee Bradley Baker & Cree Summer - Delightful Children From Down the Lane (Bruce, Lenny, Alessandra, David & Constance)
- Jeff Pidgeon - Little Green Men, Thaddeus Bile
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt - Jim Hawkins
- Justin Michael - Boy (Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese)
- Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld - Girl (Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese), Bonnie, Sophocles
- Abe Goldfarb - Mouse (Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese)
- Erica Schroeder - Cat (Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese), Cheese (Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese), Wobbuffet, Bellossom
- Lynda Carter - Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (1975-1979)
- Kira Kosarin - Phoebe Thunderman
- Jack Griffo - Max Thunderman
- Addison Riecke - Nora Thunderman
- Diego Velázquez - Billy Thunderman
- Maya Le Clark - Chloe Thunderman
- Rosa Blasi - Barb Thunderman
- Chris Tallman - Hank Thunderman
- Ben Stein - Kristopher [Krissa's male counterpart], Francis "Pip" Pumphandle, Dr. Ben Stein, Himself
- Don Lake - Stu Hopps
- Tommy Chong - Yax
- Timothy Dalton - Mr. Pricklepants, Damian Drake
- Woody Harrelson - Jake (Free Birds)
- Hal Sparks - Tak, Donald Davenport
- Tom Cruise - Ethan Hunt
- Keir Dullea - David Bowman
- Douglas Rain - HAL 9000 (archival recording)
- Candice Bergen - SAL 9000
- Jonathan Morgan Heit - Kip Supernova
- Jessica Alba - Lena Thackleman
- Sarah Jessica Parker - Kira Supernova, Sarah Sanderson, Herself
- Jim Sturgess - Soren (Legend of the Guardians: The Owl of Ga'Hoole)
- Emily Barclay - Gylfie
- Ryan Kwanten - Kludd
- David Wenham - Digger
- Anthony LaPaglia - Twilight, Alpha Skua
- Joel Edgerton - Metal Beak
- Adrienne DeFaria - Eglantine
- Ben Whishaw - Michael Banks
- Nathanael Saleh - John Banks
- Pixie Davies - Annabel Banks
- Joel Dawson - Georgie Banks
- Colin Firth - William Weatherall Wilkins, Fred Holywell
- Edward Hibbert - Parrot-Handled Umbrella, Evil the Cat
- David Tomlinson - George Banks (archival footage)
- Glynis Johns - Winifred Banks (archival footage)
- Peter Sohn - Emile, Scott "Squishy" Squibbles, Ciccio, Sox
- Brian Dennehy - Django (archival recording)
- David Spade - Griffin the Invisible Man, Kuzco
- Gary Imhoff - Prince Cornelius
- Adrienne Houghton - Chanel "Chuchie" Simmons
- Kiely Williams - Aquanette "Aqua" Walker
- Sabrina Bryan - Dorinda "Do" Thomas
- Hilary Duff - Lizzie McGuire
- Lalaine - Miranda Sanchez
- Adam Lamberg - David "Gordo" Gordon
- Jake Thomas - Matt McGuire
- Hallie Todd - Jo McGuire
- Robert Carradine - Sam McGuire
- Arvie Lowe Jr. - Mr. Dig
- Ashlie Brillault - Kate Sanders
- Clayton Snyder - Ethan Craft
- Kyle Downes - Larry Tudgeman III
- Davida Williams - Claire Miller
- Christian Copelin - Lanny Onasis
- Carly Schroeder - Melina Bianco
- Rachel Snow - Veruca Albano
- Ramon Reed - Owen Blatt
- Kaylin Hayman - Blair Bennett
- Suzi Barrett - Rachel Bennett-Blatt
- Tobie Windham - Byron Blatt
- Ava Kolker - Olive (Sydney to the Max)
- Jackson Dollinger - Young Max Reynolds
- Ian Reed Kesler - Adult Max Reynolds
- Janice LeAnn Brown - Billie (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Alkaio Thiele - Roman Russo
- Max Matenko - Milo Russo
- Taylor Cora - Winter (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Mimi Gianopulos - Giada Russo
- David Henrie - Justin Russo
- Selena Gomez - Mavis Dracula, Helga McDodd, Glowl, Betsy, Alex Russo, Herself
- Maria Canals-Barrera - Theresa Russo
- Navia Robinson - Nia Baxter-Carter
- Jason Maybaum - Levi Grayson
- Sky Katz - Tess O'Malley
- Anneliese van der Pol - Chelsea Daniels-Grayson
- Mykal-Michelle Harris - Alice Baxter
- Emmy Liu-Wang - Ivy Chen
- Rondell Sheridan - Victor Baxter
- Jonathan McDaniel - Devon Carter
- Miranda May - Lou Hockhauser
- Kevin Quinn - Xander McCormick
- Nina Lu - Tiffany Chen
- Mallory James Mahoney - Destiny Baker
- Raphael Alejandro - Matteo Silva
- Will Buie Jr. - Finn Sawyer
- Scarlett Estevez - Gwen Flores
- Israel Johnson - Noah Lambert
- Shiloh Verrico - Winnie Weber
- Luke Busey - Jake Jacobs
- Alfred Lewis - Bill Pickett
- Veronica Dunne - Marisa Clark
- Trinitee Stokes - Judy Cooper
- Tammy Townsend - Kira Cooper
- Kadeem Hardison - Craig Cooper
- Rowan Blanchard - Riley Matthews
- Ben Savage - Cory Matthews
- Peyton Meyer - Lucas Friar
- August Maturo - Auggie Matthews
- Danielle Fishel - Topanga Matthews
- Corey Fogelmanis - Farkle Minkus
- Lee Norris - Stuart Minkus
- Anthony Tyler Quinn - Jonathan Turner
- Dove Cameron - Mal
- Sofia Carson - Evie, Herself
- Cameron Boyce - Carlos De Vil (archival recording & footage)
- Booboo Stewart - Jay (Descendants)
- Mitchell Hope - King Ben
- Brenna D'Amico - Jane
- Zachary Gibson - Doug (Descendants)
- Jedidiah Goodacre - Chad Charming
- Sarah Jeffery - Princess Audrey
- Dianne Doan - Lonnie
- China Anne McClain - Freddie Facilier, Uma
- Thomas Doherty - Harry Hook
- Dylan Playfair - Gil (Descendants)
- Anna Cathcart - Dizzy Tremaine
- Jadah Marie - Celia Facilier
- Christian Convery - Squeaky Smee
- Luke Roessler - Squirmy Smee
- Jeff Foxworthy - Himself
- Niecy Nash - Sheila (Family Guy), Miss Yelp, Herself
- Sam Kwasman - Quacker (Tom and Jerry)
- Spike Brandt - Tyke Bulldog, Bandit
- Reese Hartwig - Jonny Quest
- Michael Hanks - Race Bannon
- Jason Scott Lee - David Kawena
- Tia Carrere - Jezebel Jade, Nani Pelekai, Cassandra Wong
- Arnie Pantoja - Hadji
- Jenine Jennings - Craps Bunny
- Anthony Ramos - Mr. Piranha
- Jennifer Hudson - Herself
- Janelle Monáe - Mandy (UglyDolls)
- Blake Shelton - Ox, Earl (Angry Birds)
- Wang Leehom - Lucky Bat
- Emma Roberts - Wedgehead
- Zoey Deutch - Ilsa Lund
- Kendall Schmidt - Kendall Knight
- James Maslow - James Diamond
- Logan Henderson - Logan Mitchell
- Stephen Kramer Glickman - Gustavo Rocque
- Tanya Chisholm - Kelly Wainwright
- Victoria Justice - Tori Vega
- Daniella Monet - Trina Vega
- Leon Thomas III - Andre Harris
- Matt Bennett - Robbie Shapiro
- Ariana Grande - Cat Valentine, Herself
- Elizabeth Gillies - Jade West
- Avan Jogia - Beck Oliver
- Eric Lange - Erwin Sikowitz
- Lane Napper - Lane Alexander
- Michael Eric Reid - Sinjin Van Cleef
- Jim Pirri - David Vega
- Jennifer Carta - Holly Vega
- Marilyn Harris Smith - Charlotte Harris
- Darsan Solomon - Burftholomew "Burf" Defect
- Jake Farrow - Rex Powers
- Cameron Ocasio - Dice Corleone
- Maree Cheatham - Nona
- Zoran Korach - Goomer
- Dan Schneider - Tandy
- Lisa Lillien - Bungle
- Nick Gore - Randy (Sam & Cat)
- Ronnie Clark - Herb
- Cobie Smulders - LEGO Wonder Woman
- Tessa Thompson - Bruunhilde/Valkyrie
- D.B. Sweeney - Aladar
- Ossie Davis - Yar (archival recording)
- James Earl Jones - Brer Lion (archival recording)
- Chris Renaud - Norman, Dave the Minion
- Michael Beattie - Tattoo, Lead Wolf, Eccentric Eddie, Needle
- Zach Braff - Ace "Chicken Little" Cluck, Finley
- Garry Marshall - Buck Cluck (archival recording)
- Joan Cusack - Jessie (Toy Story), Abby Mallard, Versushka Van Vine, Mother (Looney Tunes: Back in Action)
- Steve Zahn - Runt of the Litter, Hawk (Escape from Planet Earth), Sherman/Swampy, Jedediah, Johnny Hoodman
- Megan Fox - Mikaela Banes, Nitara
- Billy Campbell - Cliff Secord/The Rocketeer
- Jennifer Connelly - Jenny Blake
- Jack Dylan Grazer - Barney Pudowski
- Olivia Colman - Donka Pudowski, PAL
- Justice Smith - Marc Wydell, Ryan Erzahler
- Justin Theroux - Lord Garmadon
- Adam Katz - Baseball, Nickel, Apple, Test Tube, Dusty, Rod Rescueman, Ninja Weasel
- Taylor Grodin - OJ, Ghost Bow, Ghost Dough, Tissues, Snow Globe
- Justin Chapman - Knife, Paper (Inanimate Insanity), Purple Face, Rusty Coin, Synonomess Botch, Distorted Voice
- Jazzy Oliver - Paintbrush
- Brian Koch - Fan
- Ben Cross - Balloon, King Washing Machines Penguin #2
- Michael Bruzzone - Lightbulb
- Samuel Thornbury - Suitcase, Fly Swat
- Hailey Chapman - Microphone
- Kacie Chapman - Soap
- Rheagan Rizio - Taco
- Dee Cashin - Marshmallow
- Alexa Chapman - Salt, Pepper (Inanimate Insanity)
- Michael Huang - Four, Robot Flower, Woody (Battle for Dream Island), Snowball, Donut, Eraser, Firey, Yellow Face, Coiny, Cloudy, Blocky, Book, Flower, Pencil (Battle for Dream Island), Pen, Bubble, Fries, Golf Ball, Loser, Puffball, Leafy
- Cary Huang - X, Tennis Ball, 8-Ball, Grassy, Bracelety, Ruby, Pin, Match, Marker, Spongy
- Satomi Hinatsu - Black Hole, Basketball, Fanny, Saw, Bottle, Bomby, Balloony, Firey Jr., Gaty, Clock, Ice Cube
- Kenzie Bryant - Taco, Barf Bag, Bell, Cake, Needle, TV
- Cindy Jiang - Foldy, Pillow
- Katherine Sun - Eggy, Naily
- Sabrina Barba - Lightning, Liy
- Thomas Chick - Tree
- Sam Lee - Pie, Lollipop, Stapy
- Ian Woodside - Gelatin
- Niall Burns - Globe, Soccer Ball, Marble, Profily, Two, Gamey, Boombox, Boxing Glove, Candy, Casey, Cherry, Clock, Coney, Crayon, Disc, Kite, Lighter, Locky, Marble, Masky, Melony, Paper Airplane, Pearly, Ping Pong Ball, Popcorn, Pumpkin, Television, Tiki (Object Overload), Tissue, Toaster, Toothy (Object Overload), Top Hat, Snatchy Weasel
- Phil Vischer - Bob the Tomato, Archibald Asparagus, Jimmy Gourd, Mr. Lunt, Pa Grape, Mr. Nezzer
- Mike Nawrocki - Larry the Cucumber, Jerry Gourd, Sloppy Squirrel
- Lisa Vischer - Junior Asparagus
- Kristin Blegen - Laura Carrot
- Megan Moore Burns - Madame Blueberry
- Cydney Trent - Petunia Rhubarb
- Peter Cullen - Optimus Prime, Eddie Spenser Jr., K.A.R.R., Predator, King Kong, Towser, Eeyore, Hägar, Howland Owl
- Dylan O'Brien - Bumblebee (Transformers)
- Robert Englund - Freddy Krueger
- Derek Mears - Jason Voorhees
- Nana Visitor - Pamela Voorhees
- Tobin Bell - Jigsaw/John Kramer, Billy the Puppet, Zaragoza
- Corbin Bernsen - Dr. Alan Feinstone
- Anthony Hopkins - Hannibal Lecter
- Neve Campbell - Sidney Prescott
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Laurie Strode
- James Jude Courtney - Michael Myers
- Andrew Bryniarski - Jedidiah Sawyer/Leatherface
- Doug Bradley - Elliott Spencer/Pinhead
- Robert Emmet Lunney - Pazuzu
- Bonnie Aarons - Valak
- Joseph Bishara - Annabelle [doll]
- Brad Dourif - Charles "Chucky" Lee Ray
- Jett Klyne - Brahms Heelshire
- Warwick Davis - Lubdan the Leprechaun, Himself
- Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick - Damien Thorn
- Daveigh Chase - Samara Morgan (archival footage)
- Isabelle Fuhrman - Esther Coleman
- Jenna Davis - M3GAN
- Mick Wingert - Slappy the Dummy, Tony Stark/Iron Man
- Lisa Marie Smith - Martian Girl
- Robert Nichols II - Christine
- Allan Henry - Cocaine Bear
- Bill Skarsgard - IT/Pennywise the Dancing Clown
- Sigourney Weaver - Ellen Ripley, Grace Augustine
- Bumper Robinson - Blitzwing, Glurt, Footi, Wizwuz, Sam Wilson/Falcon
- Matt Damon - Cale Tucker, Bill the Krill, Spirit, Branch
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster - Taran, Dick Tracy, John Tracy
- Bernard Cribbins - Wilfred Mott (archival footage)
- Alex Kingston - River Song
- Arthur Darvill - Rory Williams
- Claire Skinner - Madge Arwell
- John Simm - The Master (Doctor Who)
- Michelle Gomez - Missy (Doctor Who), Morag
- Amy Winfrey - Charlotte
- Aglaia Mortcheva - Vendetta
- Perry Merryman - Grudge
- Thomas Lennon - Pinter, Maxwell Davenport, Paper (Rock Paper Scissors), Wizard Whitebeard, Theodore Roosevelt
- Mari Weiss - Sheila Sternwell Tuddrussel
- John Astin - Bull Gator, Terry Duke Tetzloff, Himself
- Rob Paulsen - Yakko Warner, Dr. Otto von Scratchansniff, Pinky (Animaniacs/Pinky and the Brain), Phar Fignewton, Arnold the Pit Bull, Fowlmouth, Concord Condor, Mac Gopher, Digeri Dingo, Timothy Platypus, Axl Gator, Francis X. Bushlad, Rev Runner, Atchan, Baba Looey, Droop-a-Long Coyote, Super Snooper, Blabber Mouse, Yippee, Yahooey, Yappee, Corky Shelby, Coconut Fred, Donatello, Mr. Smartypants, Sammy Melman, Major Glory, Buck Tuddrussel, Ditto (Ben 10), Spooky the Tuff Little Ghost, Peck, Carl Wheezer, Doppy Doppweiler, Gilded Arches, Mark Chang, Jack Fenton, Nicholai Technus, Box Ghost, Gordon Quid, Audrey (Catscratch), Spike (The Land Before Time), Arthur (The Tick), Brainchild, Augustus "Gusto" Gummi, Borg, P.J. Pete, Reuben (Lilo & Stitch), Jaq (Cinderella), Bert (Cinderella), The Grand Duke, Herald, Baker (Cinderella), Scottie, Fop Doppler, Antoine D'Coolette, Squishington, Throttle, Broccoli Overlord, Dog (Taco Bell), Professor Genius, Gray Fox, Kyle Chipmunk, Snorkel the Fox, Stanley Ipkiss/The Mask
- Jess Harnell - Wakko Warner, Walter Wolf, Hunter (Road Rovers), Tosh Gopher, Louie (The Dogfather), Manly Man, Rimfire, Cowardly Lion, Lyman, Secret Squirrel, Vulk, Meltus, Burnard, Shuff, Zaptor, Vaka, Hydro, Surgeo, Zabo, Sewer Urchin, Captain Leslie Hero, Ziggy & Dizzy, Donny Rottweiler, Grim Gloom, Marlin, Cedric the Sorcerer, Dr. Finklestein, Issachar, Ironhide, Barricade
- Maurice LaMarche - The Brain, Squit, Butch Cat, Papa Bear (Looney Tunes), Hugh Tazmanian Devil, Daniel Platypus, Willie Wombat, Dizzy Devil, Atom Ant, Doggie Daddy, Magilla Gorilla, Dum Dum, Inch High, Hi-Riser, Apache Chief, Manboy, Estroy, Benedict Wigglestein/Father, Principal Poncherello Pegone Pixiefrog, SHS Magneto, Verminous Skumm, Duke Nukem (Captain Planet and the Planeteers), Big Bob Pataki, Hovis, Mrs. Edna Cramdilly, Igg, Zix, The Chief (Tak and the Power of Juju), Mortimer Mouse, Deacon Crow, Horace Badun, Collie, Chuck Pearson, Mr. Big (Zootopia), Alucard Grigorian, Grumpy (The 7D), King Pony Head, Kif Kroker, Walt, Lrrr, Morbo, Calculon, Donbot, Francis X. Clampazzo, Hedonismbot, Jeremy Hawke, The World's Smartest Garbageman, Bob the Dinosaur, Simon Bar Sinister, Gus (Tripping the Rift), Etno Polino, Dr. Vincent "Vegas Vinnie" Whiskers, Mash, Egon Spengler, Pretzel Guy
- Stephen Furst - Booster Sinclair Munchapper (archival recording)
- Neil Flynn - XR
- Steve Hytner - Ty Parsec
- Nikki Cox - Petra Hammerhold (archival recording)
- Michael Showalter - Plasma Boy
- Ellen Greene - Dolly Gopher
- Kevin James - Officer Landers, Frankenstein/Frank, Ike
- Billie Lourd - Leia Organa
- Hayden Christensen - Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader
- Daisy Ridley - Rey Skywalker
- John Boyega - Finn
- Billy Dee Williams - Lando Calrissian
- Ian McDiarmid - Emperor Palpetine
- Daphne Zuniga - Princess Vespa
- Joan Rivers - Dot Matrix (Spaceballs) (archival recording)
- George Wyner - Colonel Sandurz
- Dick Van Patten - King Roland (archival recording)
- Jim J. Bullock - Prince Valium
- Rino Romano - Lone Starr, Monty the Mouth, Uncle Tony
- Julianne Grossman - Commanderette Zircon
- Dom DeLuise - Pizza the Hutt (archival recording)
- Rudy De Luca - Vinnie (Spaceballs)
- Kevin Afghani - Mario (Super Mario), Luigi (Super Mario), Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, Dr. Mario, Wario, Waluigi, Nintendo Switch Announcer
- Samantha Kelly - Princess Peach (Super Mario), Baby Peach, Toad (Super Mario), Toadette
- Giselle Fernandez - Princess Daisy, Baby Daisy
- Kenny James - Bowser (Super Mario)
- Caety Sagoian - Bowser Jr.
- Sanae Suzaki - Boo
- Sho Murata - Boom Boom
- Michelle Hippe - Larry Koopa
- Carlee McManus - Lemmy Koopa
- David Cooke - Morton Koopa Jr.
- Ashley Flannegan - Wendy O. Koopa
- Ryan Higgins - Iggy Koopa
- David J. Goldfarb - Ludwig von Koopa
- Dan Falcone - Roy Koopa
- Laura Faye Smith - Rosalina, Baby Rosalina
- Yuya Takezawa - Luma
- Dawn M. Bennett - Nabbit, Sody Pop
- Shohei Komatsu - Cappy (Super Mario)
- Motoki Takagi - Hammer Bro
- Tadd Morgan - Lakitu
- Nate Bihldorff - Shy Guy, Dr. Wright
- Kazumi Totaka - Yoshi (Super Mario/Yoshi), Birdo, Professor E. Gadd, Olimar, Louie (Pikmin)
- Takashi Nagasako - Donkey Kong (Super Mario/Donkey Kong), Cranky Kong (Donkey Kong), Ganondorf, Darun Mister
- Katsumi Suzuki - Diddy Kong (Donkey Kong)
- Kahoru Sasajima - Dixie Kong
- Kayo Deguchi - Candy Kong, Tsugumi Sendo
- Toshihide Tsuchiya - Funky Kong, King K. Rool
- Kengo Takanashi - Link
- Patricia Summersett - Princess Zelda
- Fujiko Takimoto - Young Link
- Sachi Matsumoto - Toon Link, Skull Kid
- Hironori Miyata - Tingle
- Akiko Kômoto - Midna
- Anri Katsu - Ghirahim
- Alésia Glidewell - Samus Aran
- Makiko Ohmoto - Kirby, Ness
- Shinya Kumazaki - King Dedede
- Eric Newsome - Meta Knight
- Mike West - Fox McCloud
- Mark Lund - Falco Lombardi
- Jaz Adams - Peppy Hare
- Lyssa Browne - Slippy Toad
- David White - General Pepper
- Jay Ward - Wolf O'Donnell
- Ikue Ôtani - Pikachu
- Shin'ichirô Miki - Charizard, Staryu, Akira Yuki
- Rachael Lillis - Jigglypuff, Vulpix (archival recordings)
- Justin Anselmi - Ivysaur, Dog (Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese)
- Sarah Natochenny - Ash Ketchum
- Michele Knotz - Misty (Pokémon), May (Pokémon), Jessie (Pokémon), Squirtle, Ditto (Pokémon), Gardevoir, Piplup
- Bill Rogers - Brock, Ghetsis, Urien
- Craig Blair - Tracey Sketchit
- Satomi Kôrogi - Pichu, Togepi
- Mika Kanai - Chikorita
- Suzy Myers - Eevee, Chespin
- Kayzie Rogers - Max (Pokémon) (archival recording)
- Emily Bauer - Dawn (Pokémon), Officer Jenny
- Eileen Stevens - Iris (Pokémon)
- Jason Griffith - Cilan
- Megan Hollingshead - Nurse Joy, Rangiku Matsumoto
- Haven Paschall - Serena (Pokémon)
- Michael Liscio Jr. - Clemont
- Jimmy Zoppi - James (Pokémon), Meowth, Professor Oak, Gary Oak (archival recordings)
- Ted Lewis - Giovanni
- Dan Green - Mewtwo, Entei
- Marc Thompson - Maxie, Robot, Bee, Shark, Turtle
- Sean Schemmel - Archie, Cyrus, Lucario, Goku, Frog, Monster, Fox (WordWorld)
- Emily Cramer - Mallow
- Rosie Reyes - Lana (Pokémon)
- Laurie Hymes - Lillie
- Eddy Lee - Gladion
- Billy Bob Thompson - Male Pokémon Trainer [Red], Greninja
- Kate Bristol - Female Pokémon Trainer [Leaf]
- Kaiji Tang - Detective Pikachu, Owain, Carlos Miyamoto, Munehisa Iwai, Jann Lee, Jusenkyo Guide
- Khoi Dao - Tim Goodman
- Todd Haberkorn - Wallace Carroll, Yun Lee, Tetrax Shard, Henry Peter Gyrich, Big King Fish
- Ryô Horikawa - Captain Falcon
- Akio Ôtsuka - Samurai Goroh
- Sanae Kobayashi - Ice Climbers (Popo & Nana), Alua/Kat
- Ray Chase - Roy (Fire Emblem), Noctis Lucis Caelum, Cinder (Killer Instinct), Heishiro Mitsurugi, Scott Summers/Cyclops
- Greg Chun - Ike (Fire Emblem), Ephraim (Fire Emblem), Hiro Morgan, Dr. Henry Wu, George Roberts
- Marcella Lentz-Pope - Female Corrin
- Robert Clotworthy - Zelgius/Black Knight
- Zach Aguilar - Male Byleth, Ango Natsume
- Jeannie Tirado - Female Byleth, Lucia Morgan
- John Rubinstein - Jagen
- D.C. Douglas - Barst, Wrys, Gharnef, Suguru Kamoshida/Asmodeus, Raven (Tekken), Albert Wesker, Diego (Dead or Alive)
- Brianna Knickerbocker - Est, Ninian, Sakura (Fire Emblem)
- Connor Kelly-Eiding - Catria
- Alexis Tipton - Palla
- Christian La Monte - Seliph
- Misty Lee - Titania, Camilla (Fire Emblem)
- David Stanbra - Xander (Fire Emblem)
- Chris Hackney - Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd, Illumi Zoldyck
- Joe Zieja - Claude von Riegan
- Natalie Rial - Nyna
- Dennis Hull - Medeus
- Sarah Blandy - Nino
- Brook Chalmers - Ashnard
- Rena Strober - Azura
- Natalie Lander - Elise (Fire Emblem)
- Brittany Cox - Ingrid Brandl Galatea
- Antony Del Rio - Pit, Dark Pit
- Ali Hillis - Palutena
- Vegas Trip - Jimmy T.
- Griffin Puatu - Spitz
- Melissa Hutchison - 9-Volt, Bianca the Rabbit
- Owen Thomas - Master Mantis
- David Hayter - Solid Snake
- Richard Doyle - Big Boss
- Robin Atkin Downes - Kazuhira Miller, Captain Romulus Slag, Atoq Navarro, Herbert Ludwig/Medic, Archimedes the Undying
- Debi Mae West - Meryl Silverburgh
- Christopher Randolph - Hal "Otacon" Emmerich
- Kim Mai Guest - Mei Ling
- Peter Lurie - Vulcan Raven
- Tasia Valenza - Sniper Wolf
- Lara Cody - Rosemary (Metal Gear)
- John Cygan - Solidus Snake
- Jim Piddock - Zero (Metal Gear)
- Lani Minella - Lucas (EarthBound/Mother), Isabella "Ivy" Valentine
- Roger Craig Smith - Sonic the Hedgehog, Dr. Nitrus Brio, Chris Redfield, Hawkodile, Richard (Unikitty!), Thomas (Regular Show), Tacklebot, Steve (Robotomy), Pass, Steve Rogers/Captain America
- Colleen O'Shaughnessey - Miles "Tails" Prower, Charmy Bee, Angela (Horton Hears a Who!), Jasmine "Jazz" Fenton, Jody Irwin, Yellow Hemka, Red Hemka, Little Dreamer, Ino Yamanaka, Chocho Akimichi
- Dave B. Mitchell - Knuckles the Echidna, Bentley the Yeti, Captain Angstrom Darkwater, Sektor, Geras, Ryu Hayabusa, Hawkes, Reed, Shrink, Shrank, The Raven King, Harpist, Shocker, Sheriff Weasel, Dusty Weasel
- Cindy Robinson - Amy Rose, Kolin, Zafina, Minerva, Hinoka, Betty Boop, Queen Beryl
- Karen Strassman - Rouge the Bat, Rose Milton, Poison, ARIA, Helena Douglas, Anna (Fire Emblem), Sky (Shantae)
- Kirk Thornton - Shadow the Hedgehog, Orbot, Master Zik, Real Igor, Saïx, Gen Fu, Victor Donovan, Siegfried Schtauffen, Nightmare, Hideo Kuze
- Steve Broadie - E-102 Gamma
- Aaron LaPlante - E-123 Omega
- Michelle Ruff - Cream the Rabbit, Crimson Viper, Juni, Sadayo Kawakami, Luna (Sailor Moon), Rukia Kuchiki
- Ryô Hirohashi - Cheese the Chao
- Rebecca Honig - Vanilla the Rabbit
- Michael Yurchak - Jet the Hawk, Bjorn
- Amy Birnbaum - Cosmo the Seedrian
- Jaleel White - Manic the Hedgehog, Gene the Genie, Steve Urkel, Himself
- Veronica Taylor - Sonia the Hedgehog, Sheep, Cow (WordWorld), Cat (WordWorld), Spider, Bird (WordWorld), Setsuna Meioh/Sailor Pluto, Unazuki Furuhata, Micaiah
- Anthony Salerno - Chip (Sonic the Hedgehog)
- Mike Pollock - Dr. Eggman
- Hajime Wakai - Alph, Red Pikmin, Blue Pikmin, Yellow Pikmin, White Pikmin, Purple Pikmin
- Atsuko Asahi - Winged Pikmin
- Doug Stone - Dr. Light, Psycho Mantis
- Jon Bailey - Rush
- Mayumi Tanaka - Mega Man Volnutt
- Ted Sroka - X (Mega Man), Dan Hibiki
- Aya Endo - Iris (Mega Man)
- Matthew Meersbergen - Proto Man
- Zoe Slusar - Ice Man
- Roger Rhodes - Fire Man
- Ryan Stockert - Bomb Man
- Darryl Stogre - Bass
- Brendan Hunter - Elec Man
- Steve Heinke - Male Wii Fit Trainer
- October Moore - Female Wii Fit Trainer, Trish Dailey
- Matt Harty - Little Mac
- Riley Inge - Doc Louis, Mr. Sandman
- Christian Bernard - Glass Joe
- Horst Laxton - Von Kaiser
- Donny Lucas - Disco Kid
- Scott McFadyen - King Hippo
- Kenji Takahashi - Piston Hondo, Ninjara
- Sumit Seru - Great Tiger
- Juan Amador Pulido - Don Flamenco
- Stephen Webster - Aran Ryan
- Ihor Mota - Soda Popinski
- Erse Yagan - Bald Bull
- Mike Inglehart - Super Macho Man
- Vic Mignogna - Spiral (Pac-Man)
- Julie Maddalena - Pinky (Pac-Man), Lilina
- Orion Acaba - Clyde (Pac-Man)
- Steve Pinto - President Spheros
- Christopher Corey Smith - Betrayus, Rufus (Street Fighter), G (Street Fighter), Kunikazu Okumura/Mammon, Tom Dupain, Wayzz
- Adam Howden - Shulk (Xenoblade Chronicles)
- Carina Reeves - Fiora
- Rufus Jones - Dunban
- Jay Taylor - Reyn
- Kellie Bright - Sharla
- Jenna Coleman - Melia, Clara Oswald
- Wayne Forester - Riki (Xenoblade Chronicles)
- Al Weaver - Rex (Xenoblade Chronicles)
- Catrin-Mai Huw - Nia (Xenoblade Chronicles), The Gloomnivore
- Simon Thorp - Vandham
- Kirsty Mitchell - Mòrag Ladair
- Daniel Barker - Zeke von Genbu
- Skye Bennett - Pyra & Mythra, Pneuma
- William Roberts - Dromarch
- Arina Ii - Poppi
- Todd Kramer - Roc
- Jules de Jongh - Brighid, Skunk (Skunk Fu!), Ms. Duck, Crane (Skunk Fu!), Shakey (Madagascar), Johnny (aaronhardy523)
- Becca Stewart - Pandoria
- Kyle Hebert - Ryu, Evil Ryu, Kagenaru Mono/Kage, Big the Cat, Dribble, Dr. Crygor, Ichiryusai Madarame, Rig, Kiba Inuzuka, Kyusuke Sarashina
- John Snyder - E. Honda
- Reuben Langdon - Ken Masters
- Peter Beckman - Zangief
- Christopher Bevins - Dhalsim
- Bob Carter - Balrog
- Doug Erholtz - Vega (Street Fighter), Squall Leonhart, Pablo Millan, Bubsy the Bobcat, Asuma Sarutobi, Kisuke Urahara, Grumpy Bear, Quico, Don Ramon
- Isaac C. Singleton Jr. - Sagat
- Gerald C. Rivers - M. Bison
- David Vincent - Thunder Hawk, Marshall Law, Forest Law, Richter Belmont, Male Robin, Eliot
- Caitlin Glass - Cammy White, Decapre
- Mike McFarland - Charlie Nash, Master Roshi, Jean Kirstein
- T.J. Storm - Birdie (Street Fighter), Craig Marduk, Edge Master, Godzilla
- Jesse Merlin - F.A.N.G.
- Gina Grad - Rose (Street Fighter)
- Jessica Straus - Juri Han
- Aleks Le - Luke Sullivan
- Ian Sinclair - Rashid
- Michael McConnohie - Seth (Street Fighter), Astaroth
- Brittney Lee Harvey - Sakura Kasugano (archival recording)
- JB Blanc - El Fuerte, Moneybags the Bear, Kano
- Mark Whitten - Alex (Street Fighter), Lyon (Fire Emblem), Seteth
- Marc Swint - Necalli, Kiawe
- Karen Dyer - Elena (Street Fighter)
- Bonnie Gordon - Mika Nanakawa/Rainbow Mika
- G.K. Bowes - Laura Matsuda
- Chris Rickabaugh - Sean Matsuda
- Stephen Fu - Jamie Siu
- Tiana Camacho - Lily Hawk
- Stuart McLean - Dudley (Street Fighter)
- Josh Petersdorf - Mike Haggar
- Michael T. Coleman - Cody Travers
- Dameon Clarke - Rolento F. Schugerg
- Jason Miller - Guy (Final Fight)
- Kayli Mills - Akira Kazama, Plink
- Cody Christian - Cloud Strife
- John Eric Bentley - Barret Wallace
- Britt Baron - Tifa Lockhart
- Briana White - Aerith Gainsborough
- Paul Tinto - Cait Sith
- Caleb Pierce - Zack Fair
- Tyler Hoechlin - Sephiroth
- Skyler Davenport - Rinoa Heartilly
- Hellena Taylor - Bayonetta, Rosa (Bayonetta)
- Joy Jillian - Cereza (archival recording)
- Jenny O'Hara - Umbran Elder
- J. Grant Albrecht - Father Balder
- Mark Daugherty - Loki (Bayonetta)
- Yuki Tsuji - Inkling, Octoling
- Mahito Yokota - Cap'n Cuttlefish
- Yuki Mizutani/keity.pop - Squid Sister Callie
- Mari Kikuma - Squid Sister Marie
- Alice Peralta - Marina (Splatoon)
- Rina Itou - Pearl (Splatoon)
- Anna Sato - Shiver
- Laura Yokozawa - Frye
- Xander Mobus - Ren Amamiya/Joker, Abigail (Street Fighter), Master Hand, Crazy Hand, Super Smash Bros. Announcer, Grøh, Mimic, The Ultimate Warrior
- Erika Harlacher - Ann Takamaki, Sadira, Kurapika
- Megan Harvey - Sophia (Shin Megami Tensei: Persona)
- Tom Taylorson - Zenkichi Hasegawa
- Jalen K. Cassell - Junya Kaneshiro/Bael
- Melanie Minichino - Alice Hiiragi, Isabella (Crash Bandicoot), Ava (T.O.T.S.)
- Sean Chiplock - Yuuki Mishima, Bi-Han/Noob Saibot
- Amanda Winn-Lee - Ichiko Ohya
- Sarah Anne Williams - Chihaya Mifune, Mist, Hello Kitty
- Billy Kametz - Takuto Maruki (archival recording)
- Rasmus Hardiker - The Luminary, Calasmos, Tora, Alfur Aldric, Scott Tracy, Alan Tracy
- Gunnar Cauthery - Erik (Dragon Quest)
- Lauren Coe - Veronica (Dragon Quest)
- Jessica Clark - Serena (Dragon Quest XI)
- Shai Matheson - Sylvando
- Alex Norton - Rab
- Laura Aikman - Jade (Dragon Quest)
- John Hopkins - Hendrik
- James Goode - Mordegon
- Matthew Gravelle - Jasper (Dragon Quest)
- Timothy Watson - Booga, Tyriant, Jarvis
- Jamie Ballard - Indignus
- Joseph Balderrama - Alizarin
- Lauren Mote - Gyldygga
- Alex Kelly - Dora-in-Grey
- Tuyen Do - Avarith
- Chris Sutherland - Banjo the Bear & Kazooie the Breegull
- Grant Kirkhope - Mumbo Jumbo the Shaman
- Lee Ray - Bottles the Short-Sighted Mole
- Chris Seavor - Gruntilda Winkybunion
- Eveline Fischer - Tooty, Brentilda Winkybunion
- Takashi Kondô - Terry Bogard
- Tomoaki Maeno - Kyo Kusanagi
- Hiroshi Okamoto - Andy Bogard
- Kozo Mito - Joe Higashi
- Kong Kuwata - Duck King, Geese Howard
- Sônosuke Nagashiro - Hwa Jai
- Iain Gibb - Raiden (Fatal Fury)
- Masaki Masaki - Billy Kane
- Ami Koshimizu - Mai Shiranui
- Kunihiro Kawamoto - Kim Kaphwan
- Dango Takeda - Jubei Yamada, Big Bear
- Michael Beard - Axel Hawk
- Hiroyuki Arita - Laurence Blood
- Daiki Takakura - Ryo Sakazaki
- Sarah Emi Bridcutt - Blue Mary
- Toshiyuki Morikawa - Bob Wilson, Hon-Fu
- B.J. Love - Franco Bash
- Kôji Ishii - Sokaku Mochizuki
- Kappei Yamaguchi - Jin Chonrei, Jin Chonshu, Rick Strowd
- Takanori Hoshino - Iori Yagami
- Hiro Yûki - Alfred (Fatal Fury)
- Mami Kingetsu - Li Xiangfei
- Masashi Sugawara - Touji Sakata
- Yûma Uchida - Rock Howard
- Mikako Komatsu - B. Jenet
- Jun Hashimoto - Kim Dong Hwan
- Hiroki Asakawa - Kim Jae Hoon
- Yuki Horie - Hotaru Futaba
- Yô Kitazawa - Kevin Rian, Abel Cameron/Grant
- Eiji Yano - Freeman
- Peter Von Gomm - Spring Man, White Bomberman
- Momoka Kawasaki - Ribbon Girl
- Koji Takeda - Master Mummy
- Ayumi Fujimura - Mechanica, Sheik (archival recordings)
- Haruna Takatsu - Min Min
- Adeyto - Twintelle
- Ryota Takeuchi - Kid Cobra
- Dominic Allen - Max Brass, Brad Burns
- Soness Stevens - Lola Pop, Pink Bomberman
- Tôru Sakurai - Misango
- Donna Burke - Dr. Coyle
- Isshin Chiba - Jin Kazama, Devil Jin
- Masanori Shinohara - Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya
- Taiten Kusunoki - Heihachi Mishima
- Chikao Ôtsuka - Jinpachi Mishima (archival recording)
- Junichi Suwabe - Lars Alexandersson
- Mamiko Noto - Jun Kazama
- Yuki Matsuoka - Alisa Bosconovitch
- Shôhei Harada - Sergei Dragunov
- Saori Hayami - Kunimitsu
- Mary Elizabeth McGlynn - Nina Williams, Cetrion, Dynamite Watkins, Kurenai Yuhi, Maurice (Eureka Seven), Motoko Kusanagi
- Tomokazu Seki - Yoshimitsu
- Banjô Ginga - Jack (Tekken)
- Ryôtarô Okiayu - Lee Chaolan/Violet
- Julie Ann Taylor - Michelle Chang, Cordelia, Severa, Linde, Hildegard von Krone, Haruna Sakurada
- Hidenari Ugaki - Ganryu
- David Jeremiah - Lei Wulong, Nathaniel William "Rock" Adams
- Chuan Yin Li - Feng Wei
- Hu Qian - Wang Jinrei
- Aphichat Samutsiri - Fahkumram
- Um Sang-hyun - Baek Doo San, Hwoarang
- Maaya Sakamoto - Ling Xiaoyu
- Annie Wood - Julia Chang/Jaycee
- Gideon Emery - Steve Fox, Krampus
- David Schaufele - Bryan Fury
- Beau Billingslea - Leroy Smith
- Philipp Zieschang - Leo Kliesen
- Ryoko Shiraishi - Asuka Kazama
- Laura Blanc - Lili De Rochefort
- Sorcha Chisholm - Master Raven
- Thaís Durães - Katarina Alves
- Christiano Torreão - Eddy Gordo
- Diego Baldoin - Claudio Serafino
- Héctor Garay - Miguel Caballero Rojo
- Beatriz Villa - Christie Monteiro
- Hisako Kanemoto - Lucky Chloe
- Fadi Rifai - Shaheen
- Yumi Hara - Kazumi Mishima
- Ananda Jacobs - Josie Rizal
- Aleksandra Nowicka - Lidia Sobieska
- Marisa Contreras - Azucena Ortiz
- Asami Seto - Reina
- Vincent Cassel - Victor Chevalier
- Haley Joel Osment - Sora, Kash D. Langford, Beary Barrington
- David Gallagher - Riku
- Jason Dohring - Terra
- Willa Holland - Aqua
- David Dayan Fisher - Xaldin
- Ryan O'Donohue - Demyx
- Meaghan Jette Martin - Naminé
- Tomokazu Sugita - Takamaru
- Yû Kobayashi - The Prince of Sablé
- Gary Christianson - Dr. Kawashima
- Minami Takayama - Pai Chan
- Shigeru Chiba - Lau Chan
- Takenobu Mitsuyoshi - Kage-Maru
- Lisle Wilkerson - Sarah Bryant
- Eric Kelso - Jacky Bryant
- Dennis Gunn - Wolf Hawkfield
- Ryan Drees - Jeffry McWild
- Jeff Manning - Lion Rafale, Red Bomberman
- Mahito Tsujimura - Shun Di (archival recording)
- Nîna Kumagaya - Aoi Umenokoji
- Kiyoyuki Yanada - Taka-Arashi (archival recording)
- Toshihiko Seki - Goh Hinogami
- Takahiro Sakurai - Lei-Fei
- Bianca Allen - Vanessa Lewis
- Anri Shiono - Eileen (Virtua Fighter)
- Walter Roberts - El Blaze
- Wataru Hatano - Jean Kujo
- Akemi Kanda - Mio Amakura, Yae Kurosawa
- Ayako Kawasumi - Mayu Amakura, Sae Kurosawa
- Soichiro Hoshi - Itsuki Tachibana
- Jun Hazumi - Kusabi
- Risa Taneda - Yuri Kozukata
- Tatsuhisa Suzuki - Ren Hojo
- Maaya Uchida - Miu Hinasaki
- Taro Kudo - Dillon the Armadillo
- Masato Onishi - Arcade Bunny
- Jon Sabay - Black Bomberman
- Jeff Gedert - Blue Bomberman
- Greg Dale - Yellow Bomberman
- Hannah Grace - Aqua Bomberman
- Sachiko Hara - Green Bomberman
- Jack Merluzzi - Magnet Bomber
- Vinay Murthy - Phantom Bomber
- Chris Koprowski - Plasma Bomber
- Carolyn Miller - Karaoke Bomber
- Megumi Ogata - Protagonist
- Yûko Minaguchi - Ayumi Tachibana
- Riki Kagami - Shunsuke Utsugi
- Ginnifer Goodwin - Judy Hopps
- Tommy "Tiny" Lister - Finnick (archival recording)
- Peter Mansbridge - Peter Moosebridge
- Fabienne Rawley - Fabienne Growley
- Jenny Slate - Dawn Bellwether, Miss Nanny, Pony Head, Tammy Larsen, Judy Tobin, Caitlyn Grafton, LEGO Harley Quinn, Mrs. Wiggins, Gidget, Valerie Da Vinci
- Samantha Mathis - Crysta
- Jonathan Ward - Zak Young (archival recording)
- Eric Price - Paddy, Mooch
- Chris Carmack - Garth
- Kevin Sussman - Shakey
- Justin Long - Lem Korplog, Rover (Planet 51), Humphrey, Patchi, Mac (Apple)
- Matthew Gray Gubler - Nelson
- Jessica Biel - Neera Young, Charissa Sosa
- Freddie Benedict - Eckle Young
- Letitia Wright - Nooshy
- Bono - Clay Calloway
- Andy Samberg - Jonathan Loughran, Brent McHale, Junior (Storks), Flum Ox, Ham III, Gary (The Boys)
- Zoe Berri - Winnie Werewolf (Hotel Transylvania)
- Jason Bateman - Nick Wilde
- Raymond S. Persi - Gene, Flash Slothmore
- Fran Drescher - Eunice Stein
- Chrissy Teigen - Crystal the Invisible Woman, Hailey Posey, Herself
- John Legend - Jim Posey, Himself
- Jesse Johnstone - The Xiangliu
- Edie Lehmann Boddicker - Mini-Sloths
- Kerry van der Griend, Dan Rizzuto, Matthew Harrison & Jody Racicot - Neanderthals
- Randy Lee, Darryl Qin, Gerald Wong & Paul Chih-Peng Cheng - Huns
- Keith Powell & Craig Robinson - Tuskegee Airmen
- Clint Howard & Matty Finochio - Air and Space Mission Control Techs
- Idris Elba - Chief Bogo, Fluke
- Donna J. Fulks - Longclaw
- Brandy Norwood - Leah Estrogen
- Ron Howard - Tom Colonic
- Red Velvet - The K-Pop Gang, Themselves
- Billy Bob Thornton - Jack (Puss in Boots)
- Winona Bradshaw - Whiskers
- Tori Kelly - Meena
- Eric André - Darius, Mark Bowman, Himself
- Pharrell Williams - Alfonso, Himself
- Ocean Isoaro - Sis (Laugh & Learn)
- Steele Gagnon - Bao
- Willie Geist - Dim
- Alecia Beth Moore/Pink - Gloria (Happy Feet)
- Ava Acres - Erik, Timothy (Angry Birds)
- Elijah Wood - Mumble, Wirt
- Meibh Campbell - Boadicea
- D.L. Hughley - Brer Fox
- J Balvin - Tresillo
- Daddy Yankee - Edgar
- Charlie Schlatter - Ace Bunny, Clarence "Kick" Buttowski
- Shakira - Gazelle, Herself
- Steve Irwin - Trev (archival recording)
- Lombardo Boyar - Raul
- Johnny A. Sanchez - Lombardo
- Jessica Lowe - Mina (The Christmas Chronicles)
- Robert Loggia - Bill Sykes (archival recording)
- Malcolm McDowell - Dr. Calico, Hakan
- Alan Oppenheimer - King Grayskull, Julius Caesar Dithers, Chariot Master, Dyntos
- Hugo Weaving - Johann Schmidt/Red Skull, Noah the Elder, Noctus, Grimble
- Garth Jennings - Miss Crawly
- Peter Serafinowicz - Big Daddy, Paul McCartney, Darth Maul
- Cary Elwes - Portly Gentleman, George Harrison
- Bob Hoskins - Mr. Nigel Fezziwig, Old Joe (archival recordings)
- Fay Masterson - Martha Cratchit
- Finnoula Flanagan - Mrs. Dilber
- Ryan Ochoa - Tiny Tim
- Kerry Hoyt - Ignorance
- Julene Renee-Preciado - Want
- Adam Campbell - Ringo Starr
- Dean Lennox Kelly - John Lennon
- Carmen Ejogo - Regine
- Peter Greene - Dorian Tyrell
- Seth Meyers - Himself
- Lilly Singh/Superwoman - Bubbles & Misty, Herself
- Joaquin Phoenix - Kenai
- Jeremy Suarez - Koda, Russell Cosby
- Shedrack Anderson III - Rudolph "Rudy" Davis
- Keith Robinson - William Henry "Bill" Cosby Jr.
- Marques Houston - "Dumb" Donald Parker
- Jermaine Williams - James "Mushmouth" Mush
- Aaron Frazier - "Old Weird" Harold Simmons
- Alphonso McAuley - Bucky Miller
- Earl Billings - Mudfoot Brown
- Zach Woods - Zane, Carl (Angry Birds)
- Abbi Jacobson - Nya, Katie Mitchell
- Mike Rianda - Aaron Mitchell
- Doug the Pug - Monchi
- Dan Navarro - Chakal
- Nick Jonas - Lou (UglyDolls), Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough, Himself
- Liev Schreiber - Wilson Fisk/Kingpin
- Michael Shannon - General Zod
- Jean-Claude Van Damme - Jean Clawed, Master Croc
- Lucy Lawless - Nunchuck
- Dolph Lundgren - Svengeance
- Marvin "Krondon" Jones III - Tombstone
- Joaquin Cosio - Scorpion
- Aaron W. Reed - Dude
- Vinnie Jones - Cain Marko/Juggernaut
- Rainn Wilson - Gargamel, Steven (Solar Opposites), Gallaxhar
- Carolyn Hennesy - Bambi's mother
- Tim Blake Nelson - Dr. Jonathan Jacobo
- Salli Saffioti - Clawdeen Wolf, Cleo de Nile, Penelope Pussycat, Hilda Valentine Goneril
- Jeff Bennett & Maurice LaMarche - The Beagle Boys
- Jared Butler - Tonto
- Christopher McDonald - Kent Mansley
- Ed Skrein - Francis Freeman/Ajax
- Tim Roth - Emil Blonsky/Abomination
- Tony Leung Chiu-Wai - Wenwu/Mandarin
- David Cowgill - Hamir the Pigeon, Police Horse
- Colin Cunningham - Colin the Hyrax
- Mark Strong - Sinestro
- Max Cavalera - Voice of the Scorpion King
- Richard Carter - Bryan the Beach Master
- Missy Elliott - Herself
- Cee Lo Green - Crocodile (Sing)
- Taron Egerton - Johnny (Sing)
- Little Mix - The Q-Teez (Sing)
- Jeff Wallace - Destructo Man
- PSY - Himself
- The McElroy Brothers - Cerabus
- Justin also voices Beatsby and Sssnake
- Travis also voices Happy Meal Box #1
- Griffin also voices the 1980's Red LEGO Spaceman
- Microsoft Sam - Himself
- Microsoft Mike - Himself
- Microsoft Mary - Herself
- Ralph DeSeve - Spirit
- Ash Brannon - Raoul J. Raoul (he previously played by Joel Silver in the first film), Officer #1
- Lawrence Guterman - Officer #2
- Kenya Barris - Scary Weasel, Officer #3
- Taha Taud - Himself
- Rian Johnson - Himself/Meteorologist
- Tim Hill - Documentary Narrator
- Gustavo Dudamel - Rick Rochester, Trollzart
- Christina Hendricks - Zarina, Gabby Gabby, Officer Jaffe, Cherie
- Randy Newman - Singer
- Irene Trapp - Dot
- Daniel Middleton - Eboy (UK), Himself
- Noah Haus - Himself
- Robert Zemeckis - Himself
- Steven Spielberg - Himself
- George Lucas - Himself
- George Miller - Himself
- Kathryn Bigelow - Herself
- Peter Jackson - Himself
- Hannah Marks - Herself
- Anthony Russo - Himself
- Joe Russo - Himself
- Matt Groening - Himself
- Ronald D. Moore - Himself
- David Eick - Himself
- Joss Whedon - Vampire Monster
- Henry Abrams & Gracie Abrams - Bad Robot
- Paul Claerhout - Paul the Three-Eyed Monkey
- Richard Roeper - Himself
- Bob Iger - Himself
- Alan Silvestri - Himself
- Peter Rida Michail - Himself
- Adam Harrington - Himself
- Scott Cawthon - Himself
- Robert Vincent Hughes - Himself
- Devon Werkheiser - Himself
- Lindsey Shaw - Herself
- Daniel Curtis Lee - Himself
- Whitney Cummings - Herself
- Marc Summers - Himself
- Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp - Himself
- Imane "Pokimane" Anys - Herself
- Evan Fong/VanossGaming - Himself
- Emiliano Rodolfo Rosales-Birou/Chuggaaconroy - Himself
- Anthony Viviano/BigB - Himself
- Joseph Garrett/stampylonghead - Himself
- Jordan Maron/CaptainSparklez - Himself
- Elizabeth Dwyer/LDShadowLady - Himself
- Stacy Hinojosa/stacyplays - Himself
- Jonathan Jafari/JonTron - Himself
- Andre Meadows/Black Nerd Comedy - Himself
- Randy/Taste Gaming - Himself
- Jenna Marbles - Herself
- Ray William Johnson - Himself
- Ethan Klein - Himself
- Hila Klein - Herself
- Rhett McLaughlin - Himself
- Link Neal - Himself
- Cenk Uygur - Himself
- Ana Kasparian - Herself
- Daniel Hempstead - Danny/Tourettes Guy
- Tony Six - Tourettes Guy's Son
- Stan Hempstead/Sal Lizard - Danny Sr./Tourettes Guy's Dad
- Shirlena Six - Shirlena
- Jared Six - Camera Man
- Jack Quire - Himself
- Tara Marlow - Herself
- Stephen Quire - Himself
- David Quire - Himself
- Jennifer Quire - Herself
- Brandi Proffitt - Herself
- Darrick Childs - Himself
- Marilyn Bourne - Herself
- Charlie Bourne - Himself
- Clerissa Smith - Herself
- Paige Proffitt - Herself
- Charles Marvin Green Jr./Angry Grandpa - Himself (archival footage)
- Michael Green/KidBehindACamera - Himself/Pickleboy
- Bridgette West - Herself
- Charles Marvin Green III - Himself
- Jennifer Green - Herself
- Kimberly Green-Pratt - Herself
- Ryan Pratt - Himself
- Joshua Watson - Himself
- Tina Dandridge - Herself
- Tina Marie Sharp Green/Angry Grandma - Herself
- Doug West/Duggie2 West - Himself
- Jesse Ridgway/McJuggerNuggets - Himself/Psycho Kid
- Jeffrey Ridgway Jr./BigBrudda - Himself/Psycho Brother
- Jeffrey Ridgway Sr. - Himself/Psycho Dad
- Theresa Abraham-Ridgway - Herself/Psycho Mom
- Juliette Reilly - Herself
- Lorenz Abraham - Himself
- Tom Abraham - Himself
- Melissa Sherman-Stahlberger - Herself
- Zachary Cornatzer/ManNamedCorn - Himself
- Lawrence Michalec Sr./Lunatic Dad - Himself
- Kyle Michalec - Himself
- Lawrence Michalec Jr. - Himself
- Michael Michalec - Himself
- David Michalec - Himself
- Steven Michalec - Himself
- Matthew Michalec - Himself
- Natalia Michalec - Herself
- Amber Michalec - Herself
- Julie Michalec - Herself
- Mike Martin/DaddyOFive - Himself
- Heather Martin/MommyOFive - Herself
- Jacob Martin - Himself
- Ryan Martin - Himself
- Alexander Martin - Himself
- Cody Martin - Himself
- Emma Martin - Herself
- Leland Powell - Himself
- Leanna Powell - Herself
- London Powell - Herself
- Lee Powell - Himself
- Carole Powell - Herself
- Jaiden Dittfach - Herself
- Lynn Dittfach - Herself
- Hugo Dittfach - Himself
- Jaxon "Jax" Dittfach - Himself
- Arin Hanson - Himself
- Dan Avidan - Himself
- Suzy Berhow - Herself
- Brian Wecht - Himself
- Jimmy Donaldson/Mr. Beast - Himself
- Chandler Hallow - Himself
- Karl Jacobs - Himself
- Nolan Hansen - Himself
- Tareq Salameh - Himself
- Vanessa Merrell & Veronica Merrell-Burriss - Themselves
- Alia Shelesh/Sssniperwolf - Herself
- Anna Brisbin/Brizzy Voices - Herself
- Madison Brunoehler/Madi2theMax - Herself
- Lloyd Ahlquist/EpicLLOYD - Himself
- Jenn McAllister/jennxpenn - Herself
- Peter Shukoff/Nice Peter - Himself
- Mark Fischbach/Markiplier - 5.0.5., Himself
- Felix Kjellberg/PewDiePie - Himself
- Marzia Bisognin-Kjellberg/CutiePieMarzia - Herself
- Seán William McLoughlin/Jacksepticeye - Himself
- Daniel Keem/Keemstar - Himself
- Andrew Rea/Babish - Himself
- Lauren Riihimaki/LaurDIY - Herself
- Olivia Jade/oliviajadebeauty - Herself
- Ian Carter/iDubbbz - Himself
- Toby Turner/Tobuscus - Himself
- Matthew Patrick/MatPat - Himself
- Caylus Cunningham/Infinite - Himself
- Mikhail Varshavski/Doctor Mike - Himself
- Bart Baker - Himself
- Brian Hull - Himself
- Doug Walker/Nostalgia Critic - Himself
- James Rolfe/Angry Video Game Nerd - Himself
- Chris Bores/Irate Gamer - Himself
- Lucas Cruikshank - Fred Figglehorn
- Samantha Carter/Moomy - Herself
- Vincent Carter/Duddy - Himself
- Michael Carter - Himself
- Chase Carter - Himself
- Shawn Carter - Himself
- Lexi Carter - Herself
- Marlin Ramsey Chan - Himself
- Ryan Kaji - Himself
- Emma Kaji - Herself
- Kate Kaji - Herself
- Loann Kaji - Herself
- Shion Kaji - Himself
- Bradley William Smith - Combo Panda, Wicket
- Julia Stockton - Alpha Lexa
- Jose David Ramos - Big Gil, Peck the Penguin
- Brianna Jaynes - Coco (Ryan's World)
- Madeline Dorroh - Pinky (Ryan's World), Moe the Monster
- Johnny Rose - HobbyPig, HobbyDad, SlobbyRat, SlobbySkunk, Widget Weasel
- Griffin Burns - HobbyFrog, SlobbySnake, Chilbo, Slusho, Snax, Julius (Fire Emblem), Scummy Weasel
- Jace Diehl - GamerGoose194
- Jillian Lee/JillianTubeHD - HobbyButterfly, Jillian (Camp Halohead), Herself
- Sean Daeley - Packrat
- Stephanie Panisello - Clemmie, Claire Redfield
- Alex Hall - Tango
- Corey Krueger - Bud, Mr. Murcott, Flasher Weasel, Packrat, A Person on YouTube, TV Announcer, King Washing Machines Penguin #1
- Evan Lee/EvanTubeHD - Evan (Camp Halohead), Himself
- Alisa Lee/MommyTube - Herself
- Jared Lee/DaddyTube - Himself
- Andrés Burgos/Papa Bee - Himself
- Rossana Burgos/Mama Bee - Herself
- Roberto Burgos/Mr. Bee - Himself
- Gabriela Burgos/Miss Bee - Herself
- James Rallison/TheOdd1sOut - Himself
- Timothy Thomas/TimTom - Himself
- Adam Ortiz/SomeThingElseYT - Himself
- Rebecca Parham/Let Me Explain Studios - Herself
- Dr. Maaz M.D./TheAmaazing - Himself
- Ilyssa "Illy" Levy/illymation - Herself
- Devon St. Arnaud/GingerPale - Himself
- Alex Clark - Himself
- Dominic Panganiban/Domics - Himself
- Dennise Casurra/CypherDen - Herself
- Tabbes - Herself
- Shannon Gurr/shgurr - Herself
- Tim Hautekiet - Edd (Eddsworld), Himself
- Thomas Ridgewell - Tom (Eddsworld), Himself
- Matt Hargreaves - Matt (Eddsworld), Himself
- Tord Larsson - Tord, Himself
- Eddie Bowley - Jon (Eddsworld)
- Benjamin Rudman - Mark (Eddsworld)
- Brock Baker - Brody Foxx, Himself
- Kyra Kupetsky - Chikn Nuggit
- Vivian Nweze - Cheezborger
- Nate Charpentier - Iscream
- Carolina Reynoso - Slushi
- Elisabeth Riley - Cofi
- Kellen Goff - Bezel, Porco Galliard
- Nick Butera - Hawt Saus
- Kevie Santos - Sassparilla
- Ally Maki - Channy, Giggles McDimples
- Erika Henningsen - Charlie Morningstar
- Monica Franco - Vaggie
- Michael Kovach - Angel Dust, Serial Designation N
- Edward Bosco - Alastor, 18-Volt, Frederick Hartfield, Ed (Street Fighter), Kan-Ra
- Michelle Marie - Niffty
- Mick Lauer - Husk
- Faye Mata - Katie Killjoy, Emma (Lego Friends), Tsurugi/Ryûko, A.K.I., NiCO
- Joshua Tomar - Tom Trench
- Will Stamper - Sir Pentious
- Krystal LaPorte - Cherry Bomb
- Jonathan Gran - Egg Bois
- Brandon Rogers - Blitzo
- Vivian Nixon - Millie
- Bryce Pinkham - Stolas
- Mara Wilson - Mrs. Mayberry, Di Amara
- Jinkx Monsoon - Martha (Helluva Boss), Jenna (Bravest Warriors)
- Barrett Wilbert Weed - Octavia
- Georgina Leahy - Stella (Helluva Boss)
- Jason LaShea - Andrealphus
- Don Darryl Rivera - Wally Wackford, Cletus (Helluva Boss)
- Jayden Libdan - Collin
- Vivienne Medrano - Keenie, Deerie
- Alex Brightman - Fizzarolli
- James Monroe Iglehart - Asmodeus, Vortex, Taurus Bulba, Martin Chatterley
- Norman Reedus - Striker, Himself
- Michael Romeo Ruocco - Agent One (Helluva Boss)
- Amber Midthunder - BW
- Myke Chilian - Mayor Rhubarb
- John Omohundro - Daniel "Danny" Vasquez
- Breehn Burns - Emotion Lord, Wankershim
- Alex Walsh - Zachary Ryan "Zack" Kirkson
- Fiona Reid - Slippy Napkins
- Sam Lavagnino - Catbug
- Victor Caroli - Paralyzed Horse
- Bill Mumy - Johnny Tezuka/Ralph Waldo Pickle Chips
- Tony Todd - Aeon Worm, Daniel Robitaille/Granville T. Candyman
- Elsie Lovelock - Uzi Doorman
- Nola Klop - Serial Designation V
- Kate Frisbee - Mackenzie Zales, Ashley Katchadourian
- Lily Vonnegut - Brittnay Matthews, Judith Dinsmore, Mikayla Van Buren
- Garrett Mendez - Trisha Cappelletti
- Andrew Delman - Shay Van Buren, Saison Marguerite
- Carlo Moss - Deandra the New Girl, Rachel Tice, Blaine McClaine
- Afton Quast - Jenna Darabond
- Kenn Navarro - Cuddles, Lifty & Shifty
- Ellen Connell - Giggles, Petunia, Cub
- Warren Graff - Toothy (Happy Tree Friends), Handy
- David Winn - Lumpy (Happy Tree Friends), Splendid
- Peter Herrmann - Disco Bear
- Dean MacDonald - Cro-Marmot, The Mole
- Nica Lorber - Flaky
- Aubrey Ankrum - Flippy/Fliqpy, Pop
- Renée T. MacDonald - Lammy (Happy Tree Friends)
- Ken Pontac - Tiger General
- Jeff Biancalana - Buddhist Monkey
- Sarah Castelblanco - Mime (Happy Tree Friends)
- Michael "Lippy" Lipman - Nutty
- Francis Carr - Russell (Happy Tree Friends)
- Liz Stuart - Sniffles
- Logan Thirtyacre - Marvin (SML), Junior (SML), Officer Top
- Lance Thirtyacre - Jeffy, Duggie, Mr. Goodman, Richard Goodman, Harry, Screwball, Jackie Chu, Woody (SML)
- Lovell Stanton - Joseph Hisfriendfromschool, Chef Pee Pee, Braxton, Lil T, Charleyyy, Tyrone Calvin
- Chris Netherton - Brooklyn T. Guy, Cody Nutkiss, Bully Bill, Patrick Coleman, Craig the Devil, Judy Nutkiss
- Elaina Keyes - Rose (SML), Karen Guy, Crystal
- Rachel DeLuca - Penelope (SML)
- Anthony Miller - Jonathan Guy, Chives, Billy (SML), Bunghole, Human Ken, Bryan (The Loud House)
- Matthew Reber - Scooter, Officer Bottom
- Dane Boedigheimer - Orange, Pear, Midget Apple, Marshmallow, Himself
- Bob Jennings - Grapefruit
- Kevin Brueck - Grandpa Lemon
- Justine Ezarik/iJustine - Passion Fruit, Herself
- Sara Bareilles - Herself
- Aurora Aksnes - Herself
- Marshmello - Himself
- Josh Groban - Himself
- Jacob Jeffries - Himself
- Dan + Shay - Themselves
- Rebecca St. James - Herself
- Dua Lipa - Herself
- Sia - Herself
- Sheryl Crow - Herself
- Chance the Rapper - Himself
- Meek Mill - Himself
- Rae Sremmurd - Themselves
- T-Pain - Himself
- Adele - Herself
- Sidney Crosby - Himself
- Steven Stamkos - Himself
- P.K. Subban - Himself
- Wayne Gretzky - Himself
- Mark Messier - Himself
- Jeremy Peña - Himself
- Jason Kelce - Himself
- Fletcher Cox - Himself
- Jordan Mailata - Himself
- Dan Patrick - Himself
- Tony Kornheiser - Himself
- Michael Wilbon - Himself
- Michael Buffer - Himself
- Bruce Buffer - Himself
- Andrés Cantor - Himself
- Frank Sinatra - Singing Sword (archival recording)
- Katie Crown, Linda Larkin, Paige O'Hara, Sean Astin, Dave Fennoy, Niall Burns, Joseph Pak, Justin Chapman, Kacie Chapman, Katherine Sun, Laurie O'Brien, Candi Milo, Ian Woodside & Frank Welker - Maleficent's Goons
- Ed Boon - Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion's "Get Over Here!" and "Come Here!" Taunts
- Suzanne Waters - Marcie's Low Pitched Screaming Voice
- Peter Robbins - Charlie Brown's Screaming Voice (archival recording)
- Claira Nicole Titman - Marcie's Screaming Voice
- Koichi Yamadera - Roger Rabbit's Japanese Dialogue
- Shonda Rhimes - Officer #5
- Chris Columbus - Officer #6
- Pauls Vids - Thomas' Driver
- Andrew Dice Clay - Ford Fairlane
- Roger Corman - Hollywood Director
- Bryan Adams - Himself
- Jennifer Love Hewitt - Herself
- Amy Pemberton - The Mouse Queen
- Mark Barbolak - Bill Barty
- Bill St. James - Radio Announcer
- Don Messick - Muttley's Laugh (archival recording)
- William Hanna, Mel Blanc & June Foray - Tom and Jerry (archival recording)
- Various - Honkers, Dingers, The Martians/The Yip-Yips, The Twiddlebugs, Minions, Stormtroopers, Rebeltroopers, Temple Guards, SWAT Members, Police Officers
- Andrew Synowiec, Larry Echerer, Jared Underwood, Peter Erskine, Wynton Marsalis, Dr. Jessie McGuire, Steve Bartek and The Band - Rick Rochester's Rascals of Rhythm
- Suzanne Waters, Kerry Ellis, Baraka May, Laura Dickinson, Sarah Lynch, Sara Mann, Elyse Willis, Carmen Twillie & Bobbi Page - Who's
- Sawyer Jones, Liam Knight, Cora Miller, Graham Miller, Emmett Mitchell, ViviAnn Yee, Ollie Mitchell & Tara Strong - Duplo Aliens, Stars, Hearts, Sparkle Babies, Hatchlings
- Frank Welker, Dee Bradley Baker, Grey DeLisle-Griffin, Rob Paulsen, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, Kevin Michael Richardson, Tom Kenny, Fred Tatasciore, Ben Burtt, Steve Blum, Danny Mann, Matthew Russell Wood & Chris Sanders - Vocal Effects
- Ashton Smith, Howard Parker, George DelHoyo, Tony Rodgers, Al Chalk, Ben Patrick Johnson, Christian Lanz, Jim Cummings, John Garry & Bill Ratner - Trailer Announcers
- Bridgett Newton, Amy Parrish & Nina Repeta - The Miller Sisters
- William Kenneth Goldman & Todd Strange - The Dead Tones
- Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Michael Bruzzone, Niall Burns, Jerome Ranft, John Ratzenberger, Dave Goelz, Frank Oz, Jim Cummings, Lloyd Sherr, Glenn Shadix, Jason Marsden, Clancy Brown, Corey Burton, Rob Paulsen, Kevin Michael Richardson & Gregg Berger - Valiant's Bullets
- Yoann Perrier, Damien Laquet, Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Chris Sanders, Carlos Alazraqui, Eddie Deezen, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Jim Ward, Jess Harnell, Adam Katz, Nolan North, Scott Menville, Josh Cooley, Corey Krueger, Gregg Berger, Eric Bauza, Livvy Stubenrauch, Eva Bella, Hadley Gannaway, Mattea Conforti, Delaney Rose Stein, Jackson Stein, Shannon Chan-Kent, Katie Lowes, Nika Futterman, Kari Wahlgren, Fred Tatasciore, Lloyd Sherr, Seth Green, Brian Koch, The McElroy Brothers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Katie Lopez, Annie Lopez, Elissa Knight, Lindsey Collins, Patrick Pinney, Ariel Winter, Jackie Buscarino, Mark Dindal, Audrey Wasilewski, Maryke Hendrikse, Taylor Grodin, Justin Roiland, Alyson Stoner, Satomi Hinatsu, Tabitha St. Germain, Grey DeLisle-Griffin, Amanda Leighton, Katie Crown, Jennifer Lee, Agatha Lee Monn, Spencer Ganus, Debi Derryberry, Cathy Weseluck, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, S. Scott Bullock, Tara Strong, Olivia Olson, Kevin Michael Richardson, Hugo Harold-Harrison, Mae Whitman, Dane Boedigheimer, Justin Chapman, Rob Paulsen, Joe Sugg, Caspar Lee, April Stewart, Kath Soucie, E.G. Daily, Cree Summer, Cathy Cavadini, Billy West, Thomas F. Wilson & Jim Cummings - The Rabbids
- Erik Aadahl, Brad Abrell, Ava Acres, Isabella Acres, Tony Acworth, Deb Adair, Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Charlie Adler, Matt Adler, Pamela Adlon, Lori Alan, Joe Alaskey, Carlos Alazraqui, Ashley Albert, J. Albert Albrecht, Newell Alexander, Rosemary Alexander, Tamara Almeida, Steve Alterman, Tom Amunsen, Emily Anderson, Dino Andrade, Jack Angel, Keith Anthony, Stephen F. Apostolina, Pam Arciero, David Arnott, Anthony Asbury, Annaleigh Ashford, Rene Auberjonois, Don Austen, Kirk Baily, Dee Bradley Baker, Kyle Balda, Dave Ballora, Maria Bamford, David Barclay, Casey Barden, Emilie-Claire Barlow, Jonathon Barlow, Phil Baron, Bill Barretta, Holly J. Barrett, Lilly Bartlam, Eric Bauza, Shane Baumel, Dick Beals, Kathryn Beaumont, Erica Beck, Adam Behr, Drake Bell, Michael Bell, Eva Bella, John Eric Bentley, Clé Bennett, Jeff Bennett, Julie Bennett, Zachary Bennett, Jodi Benson, Greg Berg, Bob Bergen, Gregg Berger, Katie Bergin, Mary Kay Bergman, Jacob Bertrand, Carleigh Beverly, Veena Bidasha, Lewis Black, JB Blanc, Noel Blanc, Tim Blaney, Jack Blessing, Naomi Aliya Blinkoff, Lucille Bliss, Brian Bloom, Susan Blu, Steve Blum, Dave Boat, Edie Lehmann Boddicker, Dane Boedigheimer, Earl Boen, Ashley Botting, Cameron Bowen, Rickey Boyd, Ileanna Bravos, Brett Breitenbucher, Charlie Bright, Jack Bright, Kimberly Brooks, Ursula Brooks, Clancy Brown, Kimberly J. Brown, Tyree Brown, Kenzie Bryant, Pat Brymer, Simon Buckley, Julianne Buescher, Steve Bulen, Tyler Bunch, S. Scott Bullock, Rodger Bumpass, Ashly Burch, Nicki Burke, Griffin Burns, Niall Burns, Greg Burson, Corey Burton, Jackie Buscarino, Amick Byram, Bill Callaway, Joey Camen, Pablo Cano Carciofa, Richard Cansino, Michael Carlsen, Kevin Carlson, Len Carlson, Rob Carpenter, Tia Carrere, Alexandra Carter, Mitch Carter, Nancy Cartwright, Jeny Cassady, Dan Castellaneta, Cathy Cavadini, Christine Cavanaugh, Harrison Chad, Garry Chalk, Shannon Chan-Kent, Koyalee Chanda, Addie Chandler, Matt Charles, Cheryl Chase, Thomas Chase-Jones, Julius Cho, June Christopher, Cam Clarke, Marcus Clarke, Robert Clotworthy, Townsend Coleman, Carla Collins, Jim Conroy, Mason Cook, Danny Cooksey, Josh Cooley, Richard Coombs, Fernando Coplin, Claire Corlett, Ian James Corlett, Dave Coulier, David Cowgill, Makenna Cowgill, Abby Craden, Django Craig, Julie Craig, Randy Crenshaw, Kat Cressida, Neil Crone, H. Michael Croner, Katie Crown, Jennifer Crystal, Peter Cullen, Brian Cummings, Jim Cummings, Aria Curzon, E.G. Daily, Sue Dacre, Natalie Jane Dang, Jennifer Darling, Aereale Davis, Baron Davis, Vicki Davis, Keith Dawkins, Mary Day, Eddie Deezen, Jules de Jongh, Antony Del Rio, Brian T. Delaney, Nicholas DeLaurentis, Grey DeLisle-Griffin, John DeMita, Stacey DePass, Daniel DeSanto, Debi Derryberry, Patti Deutsch, Danny DeVito, Carlos Diaz, Jorge Diaz, Jessica DiCicco, Rich B. Dietl, Michaela Dietz, Alice Dinnean, John DiMaggio, Ethan Louis Samuels DiSalvio, Benjamin Diskin, Pete Docter, Jay Dogra, Michael Donovan, Cory Doran, Holly Dorff, Kurt Doss, Terri Douglas, Bruce Dow, Robin Atkin Downes, Brian Doyle-Murray, Clayton Drier, Moosie Drier, Brian Drummond, Kevin Duhaney, Judi Durand, Eliza Dushku, Hannah Leigh Dworkin, Michael Earl, Phil Eason, Sheena Easton, John Eccleston, Julian Echevarria, Chris Edgerly, Ashley Edner, Bobby Edner, Novie Edwards, Paul Eiding, Chad Einbinder, Zach Tyler Eisen, Giselle Eisenberg, Jeannie Elias, Laurie Elliot, Richard Epcar, Jessica Evans, Jacob Ewaniuk, Bill Fagerbakke, Megan Falhenbock, Harrison Fahn, Melissa Fahn, Kristin Fairlie, Bill Farmer, Justin Felbinger, Dave Fennoy, Keith Ferguson, Greg Finley, Andy Fischer-Price, Jeff Fischer, Jordan Fisher, Tom Fisher, Lloyd Floyd, June Foray, Rebecca Forstadt, S.J. Fortunak, Thom Fountain, Sandy Fox, Pat Fraley, Brendan Fraser, Stan Freberg, Eddie Frierson, Darren Frost, Brian Froud, Donald Fullilove, Nika Futterman, Elisa Gabrielli, Sarah Gadon, Steele Gagnon, Teresa Gallagher, Hadley Gannaway, Tyler Ganus, Spencer Ganus, Teresa Ganzel, Jennie Garth, John Gatins, Jeff Geddis, Jessica Gee-George, Willow Geer, Brian George, Finnegan George, Grant George, Joan Gerber, Faith Goblirsch, Eric Goldberg, William Kenneth Goldman, Rick Gomez, Jackie Gonneau, Rod Goodall, Barbara Goodson, Gilbert Gottfried, Michael J. Gough, Monica Lee Gradischek, Taylor Graves, Wayne Grayson, Finnley Gregoire, Dave Greenaway, C.H. Greenblatt, Ellen Greene, Seth Green, Katie Griffin, Edan Gross, Nicholas Guest, Kim Mai Guest, Damien C. Haas, Todd Haberkorn, Sarah Hagan, Jennifer Hale, Missi Hale, Gary Hall, Jon Robert Hall, Mark Hamill, Terri Hardin, Jess Harnell, Rachael Harris, Barbara Harris, Hugo Harold-Harrison, Keith Harrison, Laura Nicole Harrison, Carter Hastings, Ayana Haviv, Carter Hayden, Pamela Hayden, Maryke Hendrikse, Mark Hentemann, David Herman, Montse Hernandez, Brian Herring, Sophie Heyman, Amy Hill, Dana Hill, Dwayne Hill, Satomi Hinatsu, Bridget Hoffman, Wendy Hoffman, Henry Holcomb, Nikita Matthew Hopkins, Richard Steven Horvitz, Jerry Houser, Charles Howerton, David Huband, Karen Guie, Riff Hutton, A.J. Riebli III, Barbara Iley, Forrest Iwaszewski, Danny Jacobs, Christopher Jacot, Ryder Paul James, Sondra James, Nick Jameson, Sterling Jarvis, Marc John Jeffries, Chilly Jimenez, Calum John, Carl J. Johnson, Jay Johnston, Bob Joles, Sawyer Jones, Danielle Judovits, John Kahrs, Tom Kane, Holly Kane, JP Karliak, Athena Karkanis, Casey Kasem, Jason Harris-Katz, Grace Kaufman, David Kaye, Frances Bella Kayser, Theodore Finn Kayser, Daniel Kaz, Josh Keaton, Angie Keilhauser, Sean Kenin, Fred Kennedy, John Kennedy, Tom Kenny, Elaina Keyes, Gabe Khouth, Carlyle King, Brooke Klinger, Elissa Knight, Liam Knight, Daamen J. Krall, Steve Kramer, Tony Krantz, Corey Krueger, Jim Kroupa, Kasha Kropinski, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Labyorteuax, Joe Lala, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr, Ashley Lambert, David Lander, Madeline Landry, Lex Lang, Bruce Lanoil, Matt Lanter, Audel LaRoque, Sam Lavagnino, Joe Lavery, Peter Lavin, April Lawrence, Carolyn Lawrence, Doug Lawrence, Conan Lee, Dana Lee, Jennifer Lee, Raquel Lee, Wendee Lee, Katie Leigh, Amanda Leighton, Melanie Leishman, Stephanie Lemelin, Julie Lemieux, Patricia Lentz, Marcella Lentz-Pope, Luisa Leschin, James Taku Leung, Len Levitt, Hope Levy, Dawnn Lewis, Emma Rose Lima, Jaclyn Linetsky, Eli Russell Linnetz, Peter Linz, Lauren Lipson, Nicolette Little, Steve Little, Anne Lockhart, Phil Lollar, Phil Lord, Lori Loughlin, Rob Lowe, Yuri Lowenthal, Katie Lowes, Bud Luckey, Noah Luke, Jacob Mattathriparambil Lukose, Allan Lurie, Peter Lurie, Rick Lyon, Sherry Lynn, Christina Ma, Rachel MacFarlane, Deven Mack, Lewis Macleod, Noel MacNeal, Tress MacNeille, Dave Mallow, Barbara Mamabolo, Greg Manion, Danny Mann, Jamie Marchi, John Mariano, Alan Marriott, Jason Marsden, Mona Marshall, Vanessa Marshall, Gary Martin, Jim Martin, Drew Massey, Olivia Mattingly, Jeremy Maxwell, Joey Mazzarino, Anndi McAfee, Bryn McAuley, Susan McBride, Chuck McCann, David McCharen, Ron McClary, Scott McCord, Edie McClurg, Jessica McDonald, Brian Scott McFadden, Dara McGarry, Richard McGonagle, Colleen McGovern, Mickie McGowan, Terry McGurrin, Julie McIlvaine, Dallas McKennon, Britt McKillip, Amy McNeil, Scott McNeil, Ginny McSwain, Julie McWhirter, Courtland Mead, Nick Meaney, Alec Medlock, Allan Melvin, Caitlynne Medrek, Scott Menville, Matthew Mercer, Frank Meschkuleit, Jim Meskimen, Tracy Metro, Sean Michael, Gia Michailidis, Nikolas Michailidis, Diane Michelle, Anthony Miller, Christopher Miller, Lara Jill Miller, Christina Millian, Rob Mills, Stephanie Anne Mills, Candi Milo, Brandon Minez, Huanani Minn, Kamali Minter, Edie Mirman, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Dave B. Mitchell, Emmett Mitchell, Max Mittelman, Madison Moellers, Alison Mork, Lily Moon, Daniel Edward Mora, Howard Morris, Mark Moseley, Joseph Motiki, Mark Mouser, Kelsey Mulronney, James Murray, Sunday Muse, Pat Musick, Mark Robert Myers, Rebecca Nagan, Mike Nawrocki, Dan Navarro, Drew Nelson, Chris Netherton, Laraine Newman, Jonathan Nichols, Chris Niosi, Daran Norris, Nolan North, Liam O'Brien, Ryan O'Donohue, Cornelia O'Herlihy, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Annick Obansawin, Joe Ochman, Peter Oldring, Capri Oliver, Lily Oliver, Olivia Olson, Alan Oppenheimer, Jamie Oram, Jordan Orr, April Ortiz, Lisa Ortiz, Carmen Osbahr, Jonathan Osser, Melissa Osser, Jason Pace, Alicyn Packard, Bobbi Page, Jansen Panettiere, Stephanie Panisello, Paul Pape, Bryce Papenbrook, Devika Parikh, Jerry Park, Nicole Parker, Trey Parker, Pat Parris, Donovan Patton, Rob Paulsen, Malachi Pearson, Adam Peltzman, Ashley Peters, Dan Petronijevic, Chris Phillips, Mary Linda Phillips, Jeff Pidgeon, Brian Pimental, Patrick Pinney, Cody Ross Pitts, Brian Posehn, Alexander Polinsky, Mike Pollock, Paige Pollack, Juan Pope, Laura Post, Christian Potenza, Paul Potts, Karen Prell, Phil Proctor, Griffin Puatu, Alex Puccinelli, Christina Pucelli, Steve Purcell, Josh Qualtieri, Mike Quinn, Jan Rabson, Lisa Raggio, David J. Randolph, Jerome Ranft, Joe Ranft, Jordan Ranft, Andrew Rannells, Hal Rayle, Noreen Reardon, Micah Rebellion, Geoff Redknap, Adam Reid, Alix Wilton Regan, Sam Register, Peter Renaday, Alexis Restrum, Clive Revill, Judy Reyes, Zachary Alexander Rice, Kane Richotte, Billie Mae Richards, Kevin Michael Richardson, Katherine Ringgold, Daniel Ritterson, Steven Ritz, Mike Road, Gordon Robertson, Cierra Robidoux, Bumper Robinson, Cindy Robinson, Lynwood Robinson, Martin P. Robinson, Al Rodrigo, Giovanni Rodriguez, Patricia Rodrigues, Justin Roiland, Grace Rolek, Mark Rolston, Andrea Romano, Jennessa Rose, Peter Pamela Rose, Roger Rose, Stuart Rosen, Daniel Ross, Neil Ross, Maggie Roswell, Jessica Rotter, Michael Rubiner, Stephen Rucker, David Rudman, Michelle Ruff, Paul Rugg, Joshua Rush, Will Ryan, Daryl Sabara, Evan Sabara, Kendall Grace Samuelson, Roy Samuelson, Chris Sanders, Lia Sargent, Tyrone Savage, Eliza Jane Schneider, Kevin Schon, Keith Scott, Stefanie Scott, Anna Schubert, Dwight Schultz, Cassidy-Rayne Schultz, Holly Sedillos, Katey Segal, Emily Lyon Segan, MacKenzie Sells, Joe Selph, Peter Serafinowicz, Jeremy Shada, Zack Shada, Will Shadley, William Shaunessy, Kerry Shale, Christopher Sharkey, Thomas Sharkey, Stephanie Sheh, Justin Shenkarow, George Shenusay, Fletcher Sheridan, Dina Sherman, Lloyd Sherr, Mika Shimozato, Madisyn Shipman, Susan Silo, Karen Silverson, Peter Siragusa, Sandy Simpson, Dennis Singletary, Michael Sinterniklaas, Michelan Sisti, Helena Smee, Katherine Smee, Christopher Corey Smith, Francesca Marie Smith, Kurtwood Smith, Lyon Smith, Roger Craig Smith, Dana Snyder, André Sogliuzzo, Antonio Sol, Brenda Song, Kath Soucie, Jordan Soule, Aaron Spann, Jason Spisak, Andrew Spooner, Melanie Spore, Kelly Stables, Nicole Stamp, Lovell Stanton, Sally Stevens, Jackson Stein, Mindy Sterling, Tabitha St. Germain, April Stewart, Patrick Stewart, John Stephenson, Fred Stinson, Andre Stojka, Doug Stone, Matt Stone, Alyson Stoner, Todd Strange, W.K. Stratton, Tara Strong, James Patrick Stuart, Melissa Sturm, Bob Stutt, Joe Sugg, Nancy Sullivan, Nick Sumida, Cree Summer, Laura Summer, Katherine Sun, Steve Susskind, Pepper Sweeney, Katie Sweet, Shane Sweet, Julia Sype, Catherine Taber, Fred Tatasciore, Regina Taufen, Andrea Taylor, James Arnold Taylor, Russi Taylor, Matthew W. Taylor, Lance Thirtyacre, Logan Thirtyacre, Randall Thom, Bobb'e J. Thompson, David K. Thompson, Kirk Thornton, French Tickner, Nikki Tilroe, Rob Tinkler, Patti Tippo, Brian Tochi, Lee Tockar, Lauren Tom, William Todd-Jones, Lauren Tom, Allan Trautman, Nancy Truman, Kimberly-Ann Truong, Adrian Truss, Marcelo Tubert, Christine Tucci, Carmen Twillie, Paul Tylak, Robert Tygner, Alanna Ubach, Tony Urbano, Shaheen Vaaz, Joshua Valentin, Karen Valleau, Rama Vallury, Ethan Van der Ryn, Conrad Vernon, Jessika Van, Samuel Vincent, Phil Vischer, Erik Von Detten, Kari Wahlgren, Wajid, Hynden Walch, Janet Waldo, Aria Wallace, Marcia Wallace, Robin Walsh, B.J. Ward, Jim Ward, Terry Ward, Tom F. Warner, Audrey Wasilewski, Suzanne Waters, Bahia Watson, Andreana Weiner, Lennie Weinrib, Mari Weiss, Claudette Wells, Frank Welker, Cathy Weseluck, Billy West, Debi Mae West, Colette Whitaker, Wyatt White, Mae Whitman, Joe Whyte, Keith Wickham, Chris Williams, Victoria Willing, Mak Wilson, Mark Bryan Wilson, Elyse Willis, Debra Wilson, Thomas F. Wilson, April Winchell, Wally Wingert, Jeff Winkless, Ariel Winter, Scott Wojahn, Fryda Wolff, Matthew Wolf, Matthew Russell Wood, Ian Woodside, Michael-Leon Wooley, Nora Wyman, Nikki Yanofsky, Victor Yerrid, Doug Young, ViviAnn Yee, Lynnanne Zager, Ruth Zalduondo, Kris Zimmerman, Patric Zimmerman, David Zyler, Dave Zhu and others - Additional Voices
In addition, reprise their roles as respectively.
- and even more live actors and voice actors in this sequel!
- Amy Irving - Jessica Rabbit [singing voice]
- Danny Elfman - Jack Skellington [singing voice]
- John Mulaney - Chip Maplewood [non high-pitched & singing voice]
- Andy Samberg - Dale Oakmont [non high-pitched & singing voice]
- Eric Bana - Monterey Jack [singing voice]
- Dennis Haysbert - Zipper [speaking & singing voice]
- Jim Cummings - Drake Mallard/Darkwing Duck, Scar, Rasputin (Anastasia) [singing voices]
- Cliff Edwards - Jiminy Cricket [singing voice] (archival recording)
- Jess Harnell - Buster (Lady and the Tramp) [singing voice]
- Myhanh Tran - Jenny Foxworth [singing voice]
- Cassidy Ladden - Princess Aurora [singing voice]
- Brad Kane - Aladdin [singing voice]
- Lea Salonga - Princess Jasmine, Fa Mulan [singing voices]
- Joseph Williams - Simba [singing voice]
- Sally Dworsky - Nala, Miriam (The Prince of Egypt) [singing voices]
- Jeff Bennett - Zazu, Mr. Centipede [singing voices]
- Judy Kuhn - Pocahontas, Ting-Ting [singing voices]
- Heidi Mollenhauer - Esmeralda [singing voice]
- Donny Osmond - Li Shang [singing voice]
- Matthew Wilder - Ling [singing voice]
- Beth Blankenship - Mei (Mulan) [singing voice]
- Mandy Gonzalez - Su [singing voice]
- Auli'i Cravalho - Moana Waialiki [singing voice]
- Dwayne Johnson - Maui [singing voice]
- Christopher Jackson - Tui [singing voice]
- Jemaine Clement - Tamatoa [singing voice]
- Sally Stevens - Mrs. Glowworm [singing voice]
- Liz Callaway - Anastasia [singing voice]
- Jonathan Dokuchitz - Dimitri [singing voice]
- E.G. Daily - Beary Barrington [singing voice]
- John Hiatt - Ted Bedderhead [singing voice]
- Bonnie Raitt - Trixie St. Claire [singing voice]
- Don Henley - Tennessee O'Neal [singing voice]
- Fletcher Sheridan - JoJo McDodd [singing voice], Robin (Teen Titans Go!) [opera voice]
- Nikki Yanofsky - Dorothy Gale [singing voice]
- Buddy Ebsen - Tin Man [singing voice] (archival recording)
- Greg Burson - Bugs Bunny [singing voice] (archival recording)
- Mel Tormé - Daffy Duck [singing voice] (archival recording)
- Kath Soucie - Lola Bunny [singing voice]
- Bill Roberts - Michigan J. Frog [singing voice] (archival recording)
- Meagan Moore - Holly/Hero Girl [singing voice]
- Matthew Hall - Billy the Lonely Boy [singing voice]
- Richard Kind - Tom Cat [speaking & singing voice]
- Dana Hill - Jerry Mouse [speaking & singing voice] (archival recording)
- Jennifer Love Hewitt - Nibbles "Tuffy" Mouse [singing voice]
- Jesse Corti - Charlie B. Barkin [singing voice]
- Natalie Cole - Sawyer [singing voice] (archival recording)
- Lindsay Ridgeway - Darla Dimple [singing voice] (archival recording)
- Ne-Yo - Osmosis "Ozzy" Jones [singing voice]
- Elton John - Mayor Charles Phlegmming [singing voice]
- Erik Richter - Harvey Birdman [singing voice]
- Elyse Willis - Starfire (Teen Titans Go!) [opera voice]
- Suzanne Waters - Jade Wilson, Bomb (The Angry Birds Movie) [opera voices]
- CeeLo Green - Murray the Mummy [singing voice]
- Kid Rock - Frankenstein/Frank [singing voice]
- Usher - Wayne Werewolf [singing voice]
- will.i.am - Griffin the Invisible Man [singing voice]
- Sia - Linda Loughran [singing voice]
- Justin Timberlake - Jonathan Loughran [singing voice]
- Ariana Grande - Ginger/Frankenlady [singing voice]
- Mary J. Blige - Eunice Stein [singing voice]
- Janet Jackson - Wanda Werewolf [singing voice]
- The Weeknd - Brent McHale, Po [singing voices]
- Amick Byram - Moses [singing voice]
- Brian Stokes Mitchell - Jethro [singing voice]
- Linda Dee Shayne - Queen Tuya [singing voice]
- David Campbell - Joseph [singing voice]
- Russell Buchanan - Jacob (Joseph: King of Dreams) [singing voice]
- Lauv - Theodore Lindsey Templeton/The Boss Baby [singing voice]
- Enrique Iglesias - Oh [singing voice]
- Zayn Malik - Officer Kyle [singing voice]
- Sting - Captain Smek [singing voice]
- Michael J. Gough - Shrek [singing voice]
- Renee Sandstrom - Fiona [singing voice]
- Donald Glover - Alex the Lion [singing voice]
- Ed Sheeran - Buster Moon [singing voice]
- Ben Bram - Eddie Noodleman [singing voice]
- Nicky Jam - Jimmy Crystal [singing voice]
- John Linnell - Other Father [singing voice]
- Rebecca Shoichet - Twilight Sparkle, Sci-Twi, Sonata Dusk [singing voices]
- Shannon Chan-Kent - Pinkie Pie, Pinkie Pie (EG), Principal Luna, Vice Principal Luna [singing voices]
- Kazumi Evans - Rarity, Rarity (EG) [singing voices]
- Arielle Tuliao - Scootaloo, Scootaloo (EG) [singing voices]
- Shylo Sharity - Aria Blaze [singing voice]
- Tracey Moore - Strawberry Shortcake [singing voice]
- Victoria Duffield - Cherry Jam [singing voice]
- Kylee Epp - Zoe Trent [singing voice]
- Laura Hastings - Penny Ling [singing voice]
- Britta Phillips - Jerrica Benton/Jem [singing voice]
- Ross Bagdasarian Jr. - Alvin Seville, Simon Seville [singing voices]
- Janice Karman - Theodore Seville [singing voice]
- Rebecca Sugar - Rosemary [singing voice]
- Billy Barty - Bill [singing voice] (archival recording)
- Daniel Malmedahl/Britt-Erik - Crazy Frog [singing voice]
- Derrick "Delite" Stevens - MC Skat Kat [singing voice]
- Jay Levine - Simon (Prozzäk) [singing voice]
- James Bryan McCollum - Milo (Prozzäk) [singing voice]
- Nagomi Saijo - Miu Takigawa [singing voice]
- Uta Kawase - Nicole Saitô [singing voice]
- Sally Amaki - Sakura Fujima [singing voice]
- Moe Suzuhana - Mikami Kamiki [singing voice]
- Oto Amaya - Toa Yagami [singing voice]
- Chiharu Hokaze - Reika Satô [singing voice]
- Mizuha Kuraoka - Miyako Kôno [singing voice]
- Urara Takatsuji - Yuki Tojo [singing voice]
- Ruri Umino - Jun Toda [singing voice]
- Aina Takeda - Tsubomi Hiragi [singing voice]
- Reina Miyase - Ayaka Tachikawa [singing voice]
- Kanae Shirosawa - Akane Maruyama [singing voice]
- Mina Kiyoi - Kaede Nagamine [singing voice]
- Shou Karino - Yukihiro Kamiya [singing voice]
- Kôhei Amasaki - Soichiro Shinonome [singing voice]
- Makoto Furukawa - Asselin BB II [singing voice]
- Takuya Kodama - Makio Uzuki [singing voice]
- Daiki Kobayashi - Saki Mizushima [singing voice]
- John Tartaglia - Princeton, Rod (Avenue Q) [singing voices]
- Stephanie D'Abruzzo - Kate Monster, Lucy (Avenue Q) [singing voices]
- Rick Lyon - Nicky (Avenue Q), Trekkie Monster, Male Bad Idea Bear [singing voices]
- Jordan Gelber - Brian (Avenue Q) [singing voice]
- Ann Harada - Christmas Eve [singing voice]
- Natalie Venetia Belcon - Gary Coleman [singing voice]
- Jennifer Barnhart - Mrs. Thistletwat, Female Bad Idea Bear [singing voices]
- Cho Mi-yeon - Ahri [singing voice]
- Jeon So-yeon - Akali [singing voice]
- Madison Beer & Kim Petras - Evelynn [singing voice]
- Jaira Burns - Kai'Sa [singing voice]
- Elwood Edwards - AOL's "You've Got Mail" Greeting (archival recording)
- Michael Jackson - Himself (archival footage)
- Ola Ray - Herself (archival footage)
- Kelly Monaco - Sam McCall
- Finola Hughes - Anna Devane
- Maurice Benard - Sonny Corinthos
- Chad Duell - Michael Corinthos
- Rebecca Herbst - Elizabeth Webber-Baldwin
- Jane Elliot - Tracy Quartermaine
- Genie Francis - Laura Collins
- Kristina Wagner - Felicia Jones
- Dominic Zamprogna - Dante Falconeri
- Eric Braeden - Victor Newman
- Melody Thomas Scott - Nikki Newman
- Peter Bergman - Jack Abbott
- Sharon Case - Sharon Newman
- Amelia Heinle - Victoria Newman
- Bryton James - Devon Hamilton
- Christel Khalil - Lily Winters
- Kate Linder - Esther Valentine
- Joshua Morrow - Nicholas Newman
- Michelle Stafford - Phyllis Summers
- Katherine Kelly Lang - Brooke Logan Forrester
- Don Diamont - Bill Spencer Jr.
- John McCook - Eric Forrester
- Annika Noelle - Hope Logan Spencer
- Heather Tom - Katie Logan
- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood - Steffy Forrester Finnegan
- Jon Hamm - JB Bernstein
- Aasif Mandvi - Ash Vasudevan
- Bill Paxton - Tom House (archival footage)
- Suraj Sharma - Rinku Singh
- Lake Bell - Brenda Fenwick
- Alan Arkin - Ray Poitevint (archival footage)
- Madhur Mittal - Dinesh Patel
- Pitobash Tripathy - Amit Rohan
- Tzi Ma - Will Chang
- Macaulay Culkin - Kevin McCallister
- Joe Pesci - Harry Lyme
- Daniel Stern - Marv Murchins
- Catherine O'Hara - Kate McCallister
- John Heard - Peter McCallister (archival footage)
- Devin Ratray - Buzz McCallister
- Hillary Wolf - Megan McCallister (archival footage)
- Maureen Elisabeth Shay - Linnie McCallister (archival footage)
- Terrie Snell - Leslie McCallister (archival footage)
- Kieran Culkin - Fuller McCallister
- Jedidiah Cohen - Rod McCallister (archival footage)
- Daiana Campeanu - Sondra McCallister (archival footage)
- Anna Slotsky - Brooke McCallister (archival footage)
- Omri Katz - Maximilian "Max" Dennison (archival footage)
- Thora Birch - Danielle "Dani" Dennison
- Vinessa Shaw - Allison Watts
- Amanda Shepherd - Emily Binx (archival footage)
- Laurence Fishburne - Morpheus (The Matrix)
- Hugo Weaving - Agent Smith
- Logan Lerman - Percy Jackson
- Alexandra Daddario - Annabeth Chase
- Brandon T. Jackson - Grover Underwood
- Jake Abel - Luke Castellan
- Douglas Smith - Tyson (Percy Jackson & the Olympians)
- Leven Rambin - Clarisse La Rue
- Paloma Kwiatkowski - Thalia Grace
- Grey Damon - Chris Rodriguez
- Douglas Smith - Mr. Brunner/Chiron
- Colin Firth - Harry Hart/Galahad
- Sophie Cookson - Roxanne "Roxy" Morton/Lancelot
- Mark Strong - Hamish Mycroft/Merlin
- Taron Egerton - Gary "Eggsy" Unwin
- Jeff Bridges - Champagne/Champ
- Pedro Pascal - Jack Daniels/Whiskey, Marcus Moreno
- Channing Tatum - Tequila
- Halle Berry - Ginger Ale
- Edward Holcroft - Charles "Charlie" Hesketh
- Julianne Moore - Poppy Adams
- Hanna Alström - Tilde
- David Duchovny - Fox Mulder
- Gillian Anderson - Dana Scully
- Robert Patrick - John Doggett
- Annabeth Gish - Monica Reyes
- Mitch Pileggi - Walter Skinner
- William B. Davis - Carl Gerhard Busch/Cigarette Smoking Man
- Mark Duplass - Peter "Pete" Eckhart
- Nick Kroll - Rodney Ruxin
- Katie Aselton - Jenny McArthur
- Paul Scheer - Dr. Andre Nowzick
- Stephen Rannazzisi - Kevin McArthur
- Jon Lajoie - Taco McArthur
- Jennifer Stone - Harper Finkle (archival footage)
- Dan Benson - Zeke Beakerman
- Bill Chott - Mr. Herschel Laritate
- Gregg Sulkin - Mason Greyback
- Bridgit Mendler - Juliet van Heusen
- Daniel Samonas - Dean Moriarty (archival footage)
- Ian Abercrombie - Professor Crumbs (archival footage)
- Josh Sussman - Hugh Nurmous
- Jeff Garlin - Kelbo Russo
- Amanda Tepe - Monotone Woman
- Kirsten Storms - Zenon Kar
- Raven-Symoné - Nebula Wade
- Orlando Brown - Eddie Thomas (archival footage)
- T'Keyah Crystal Keymah - Tanya Baxter
- Kyle Massey - Cory Baxter (archival footage)
- Jason Dolley - Newt Livingston III
- Maiara Walsh - Meena Paroom
- Madison Pettis - Sophie Martinez
- John D'Aquino - Richard Martinez
- Debby Ryan - Jessie Prescott
- Peyton List - Emma Ross
- Cameron Boyce - Luke Ross, Conor (Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything) (archival footages)
- Skai Jackson - Zuri Ross
- Karan Brar - Ravi Ross
- Kevin Chamberlin - Bertram Winkle
- Christina Moore - Christina Ross
- Chris Galya - Tony Chicolini
- Charles Esten - Morgan Ross
- Carolyn Hennessy - Rhoda Chesterfield
- Joey Richter - Officer Petey
- Kelly Gould - Rosie (Jessie) (archival footage)
- Sierra McCormick - Connie Thompson
- Lombardo Boyar - Boomer
- Pierson Fode - Brooks Wentworth
- Frank the Lizard - Mrs. Kipling (archival footage)
- Landry Bender - Cyd Ripley
- Lauren Taylor - Shelby Marcus (archival footage)
- Gus Kamp - Barry Eisenberg
- Ricky Garcia - Naldo Montoya
- Benjamin Cole Royer - Bret Marcus
- Matthew Lewis Royer - Chet Marcus
- Ross Lynch - Austin Moon
- Laura Marano - Ally Dawson
- Raini Rodriguez - Trish De La Rosa
- Calum Worthy - Dez Wade
- Cole Sand - Nelson (Austin & Ally)
- Noah Centineo - Dallas (Austin & Ally)
- Andy Midler - Lester Dawson
- Richard Whiten - Jimmy Starr
- John Henson - Mike Moon
- Jill Benjamin - Mimi Moon
- Kiersey Clemons - Kira Starr
- John Paul Green - Chuck McCoy
- Murray Wyatt Rundus - Wendell (Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything)
- Felix Avitia - Franklin (Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything)
- Sophie Reynolds - Ashley (Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything)
- Sophie Simnett - Skye Hart
- Luke Newton - Ben Evans
- Thomas Doherty - Sean Matthews
- Bethan Wright - Danielle Clark (archival footage)
- Jayden Revri - Noah Potts
- Jade Alleyne - Kaylee Markson
- Joshua Sinclair-Evans - Josh (The Lodge)
- Mia Jenkins - Alex (The Lodge)
- KiKi Layne - Ellie Steckler
- John Ritter - Paul Hennessy, Ben Hanscom (archival footages)
- Katey Sagal - Cate S. Hennessy
- Kaley Cuoco - Bridget Hennessy
- Amy Davidson - Kerry Hennessy
- Martin Spanjers - Rory Hennessy
- James Garner - Jim Egan (archival footage)
- David Spade - C.J. Barnes
- Hugh Jackman - James "Logan" Howlett/Wolverine
- Bruce Willis - John McClane, Himself (archival footages)
- Bonnie Bedelia - Holly Gennero-McClane
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead - Lucy McClane
- Jai Courtney - John "Jack" McClane Jr.
- Reginald VelJohnson - Sgt. Al Powell
- William Atherton - Richard Thornburg
- Keanu Reeves - John Wick
- R.L. Stine - Himself
- Odeya Rush - Hannah Fairchild/The Ghost Next Door
- Dylan Minnette - Zachary "Zach" Cooper
- Ryan Lee - Champ
- Amy Ryan - Gale Cooper
- Max Records - Max (Where the Wild Things Are) (archival footage)
- Catherine Keener - Connie (Where the Wild Things Are)
- Mark Ruffalo - Adrian (Where the Wild Things Are)
- Pepita Emmerichs - Claire (Where the Wild Things Are)
- Steve Mouzakis - Max's Teacher
- Mike Myers - Austin Powers, Dr. Evil, Fat Bastard, Johan van der Smut/Goldmember
- Michael York - Basil Exposition
- Fred Savage - Number 3/Mole
- Robert Wagner - Number 2
- Mindy Sterling - Frau Farbissina
- Seth Green - Scott Evil
- Elizabeth Hurley - Vanessa Kensington
- Will Ferrell - Mustafa
- Verne Troyer - Mini-Me (archival footage)
- Heather Graham - Felicity Shagwell
- Beyonce Knowles-Carter - Foxxy Cleopatra
- Michael Caine - Nigel Powers (archival footage)
- Mimi Rogers - Mrs. Marie Kensington
- Fabiana Udenio - Alotta Cleavage
- Kristen Johnston - Ivana Humpalot
- Paul Dillon - Paddy O'Brien
- Joe Son - Random Task (archival footage)
- Gia Carides - Robin Swallows
- Sean Astin - Michael "Mikey" Walsh
- Josh Brolin - Brandon "Brand" Walsh
- Jeff Cohen - Lawrence "Chunk" Cohen (archival footage)
- Corey Feldman - Clarke "Mouth" Devereaux
- Ke Huy Quan - Richard "Data" Wang
- Kerri Green - Andrea "Andy" Carmichael (archival footage)
- Martha Plimpton - Stephanie "Stef" Steinbrenner
- John Matuszak - Lotney "Sloth" Fratelli (archival footage)
- Robert Davi - Jake Fratelli
- Joe Pantoliano - Francis Fratelli
- Anne Ramsey - Mama Fratelli (archival footage)
- Mary Ellen Trainor - Irene Walsh (archival footage)
- Keith Walker - Irving Walsh (archival footage)
- Lupe Ontiveros - Rosalita (archival footage)
- Daniel Radcliffe - Harry Potter
- Rupert Grint - Ron Weasley
- Emma Watson - Hermione Granger
- Robbie Coltrane - Rubeus Hagrid (archival footage)
- Bonnie Wright - Ginny Weasley
- Matthew Lewis - Neville Longbottom
- Katie Leung - Cho Chang
- Evanna Lynch - Luna Lovegood
- Tom Felton - Draco Malfoy
- Ralph Fiennes - Lord Voldemort
- Paddy Considine - King Viserys I Targaryen
- Matt Smith - Prince Daemon Targaryen
- Emma D'Arcy - Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Rhys Ifans - Ser Otto Hightower
- Steve Toussaint - Lord Corlys Velaryon
- Eve Best - Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
- Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria
- Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole
- Milly Alcock - Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Emily Carey - Young Lady Alicent Hightower
- Graham McTavish - Ser Harrold Westerling
- Matthew Needham - Lord Larys Strong
- Jefferson Hall - Lord Jason Lannister, Ser Tyland Lannister
- Olivia Cooke - Queen Alicent Hightower
- Harry Collett - Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon
- Tom Glynn-Carney - Prince Aegon II Targaryen
- Ewan Mitchell - Prince Aemond Targaryen
- Bethany Antonia - Lady Baela Targaryen
- Phoebe Campbell - Lady Rhaena Targaryen
- Phia Saban - Princess Helaena Targaryen
- Richard Thomas - Bill Denbrough
- Tim Reid - Mike Hanlon
- Dennis Christopher - Eddie Kaspbrak (archival footage)
- Annette O'Toole - Beverly Marsh
- Harry Anderson - Richie Tozier (archival footage)
- Richard Masur - Stanley Uris
- Michael Cole - Henry Bowers
- Jared Padalecki - Sam Winchester
- Jensen Ackles - Dean Winchester, Ben/Soldier Boy
- Misha Collins - Castiel
- Eliza Taylor - Clarke Griffin
- Bob Morley - Bellamy Blake
- Marie Avgeropoulos - Octavia Blake
- Lindsey Morgan - Raven Reyes
- Richard Harmon - John Murphy
- Tasya Teles - Echo/Ash
- Shannon Kook - Jordan Green
- JR Bourne - Russell Lightbourne/Malachi/Sheidheda
- Chuku Modu - Gabriel Santiago
- Shelby Flannery - Hope Diyoza
- Amanda Tapping - Dr. Helen Magnus
- Robin Dunne - Dr. Will Zimmerman
- Emilie Ullerup - Ashley Magnus
- Christopher Heyerdahl - "Bigfoot"
- Ryan Robbins - Henry Foss
- Agam Darshi - Kate Freelander
- Candace Cameron Bure - D.J. Tanner
- Jodie Sweetin - Stephanie Tanner
- Andrea Barber - Kimmy Gibbler
- Scott Weinger - Steve Hale
- Michael Campion - Jackson Fuller
- Elias Harger - Max Fuller
- Soni Nicole Bringas - Ramona Gibbler
- Dashiell & Fox Messitt - Tommy Fuller
- Juan Pablo Di Pace - Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero
- John Brotherton - Matt Harmon
- Ashley Liao - Lola Wong
- Adam Hagenbuch - Jimmy Gibbler
- Matt LeBlanc - Joey Tribbiani
- Shauna Case - Herself (archival footage)
- Shameik Moore - Himself
- Tristan Pasterick - Himself
- Chanelle Peloso - Herself
- Jeremy Shada - Himself
- Brandon Soo Hoo - Himself
- Peter Billingsley - Ralphie Parker
- Erinn Hayes - Sandy Parker
- Ian Petrella - Randy Parker
- Melinda Dillon - Mrs. Parker (archival footage)
- Darren McGavin - Mr. Parker (archival footage)
- Scott Schwartz - Flick (A Christmas Story)
- R.D. Robb - Schwartz
- Zack Ward - Scut Farkus
- Yano Anaya - Grover Dill
- River Drosche - Mark Parker
- Julianna Layne - Julie Parker
- Audrey Grace Marshall - Viv Turner
- Tyler Wladis - Roy Raskin
- Laura Bell Bundy - Rachel Raskin
- Ryan-James Hatanaka - Ty Turner
- Imogen Cohen - Zina Zacarias
- Jamie Lynn Spears - Zoey Brooks
- Paul Butcher - Dustin Brooks (archival footage)
- Sean Flynn - Chase Matthews
- Kristin Herrera - Dana Cruz
- Christopher Massey - Michael Barret
- Alexa Nikolas - Nicole Bristow (archival footage)
- Erin Sanders - Quinn Pensky
- Matthew Underwood - Logan Reese
- Victoria Justice - Lola Martinez
- Austin Butler - James Garrett
- Devon Werkheiser - Ned Bigby
- Lindsey Shaw - Jennifer "Moze" Mosely
- Daniel Curtis Lee - Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook
- Jim J. Bullock - Mr. Monroe
- Daran Norris - Gordy (Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide)
- Alexandra Beaton - Emily (The Next Step)
- Victoria Baldesarra - Michelle (The Next Step)
- Trevor Tordjman - James (The Next Step)
- Brittany Raymond - Riley (The Next Step)
- Tamina Pollack-Paris - Tiffany (The Next Step)
- Jordan Clark - Giselle (The Next Step)
- Jennifer Pappas - Chloe (The Next Step)
- Isaac Lupien - Eldon
- Samantha Grecchi - Stephanie (The Next Step)
- James Marsden - Tom Wachowski
- Tika Sumpter - Maddie Wachowski
- Lee Majdoub - Agent Stone
- Adam Pally - Wade Whipple
- Natasha Rothwell - Rachel (Sonic the Hedgehog)
- Tom Butler - Commander Walters
- Neal McDonough - Major Bennington
- Melody Nosipho Niemann - Jojo
- Frank C. Turner - Crazy Carl
- Shemar Moore - Randall Handel
- Naomi Scott - Elena Houghlin
- Ella Balinska - Jane Kano
- Kristen Wiig - Dr. Erin Gilbert
- Melissa McCarthy - Dr. Abigail L. "Abby" Yates
- Leslie Jones - Patricia "Patty" Tolan
- Kate McKinnon - Dr. Jillian "Holtz" Holtzmann
- Charles Dance - Dr. Harold Filmore
- Chris Hemsworth - Kevin Beckman
- Michael K. Williams - Agent Hawkins (archival footage)
- Adam Sandler - Sam Brenner
- Kevin James - William Cooper
- Josh Gad - Ludlow Lamonsoff
- Peter Dinklage - Eddie Plant
- Michelle Monaghan - Violet van Patten
- Matt Lintz - Matty van Patten
- Brian Cox - Admiral James Porter
- Sean Bean - Corporal Hill
- Jane Krakowski - Jane Cooper
- Javier Bardem - Hector P. Valenti
- Constance Wu - Katie Primm
- Winslow Fegley - Josh Primm
- Scoot McNairy - Joseph Primm
- Brett Gelman - Mr. Alistair Grumps
- Ego Nwodim - Carol (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile)
- Lyric Hurd - Trudy
- Hal Scardino - Omri (archival footage)
- Rishi Bhat - Patrick (The Indian in the Cupboard) (archival footage)
- Piper Perabo - Karen Sympathy
- Janeane Garofalo - Minnie Mogul
- Rod Biermann - Ole
- Randy Quaid - Cappy von Trapment
- Frankie Muniz - Jason Shepherd
- Paul Giamatti - Marty Wolf
- Amanda Bynes - Kaylee (archival footage)
- Amanda Detmer - Monty Kirkham
- Donald Faison - Frank Jackson
- Russell Hornsby - Marcus Duncan
- Kristen Stewart - Bella Swan, Sabina Wilson
- Robert Pattinson - Edward Cullen
- Taylor Lautner - Jacob Black
- Billy Burke - Charlie Swan
- Peter Facinelli - Carlisle Cullen
- Elizabeth Reaser - Esme Cullen
- Ashley Greene - Alice Cullen
- Anna Kendrick - Jessica Stanley
- Kellan Lutz - Emmett Cullen
- Nikki Reed - Rosalie Hale
- Jackson Rathbone - Jasper Hale
- Christian Serratos - Angela Weber
- Mackenzie Foy - Renesmee Cullen
- YaYa Gosselin - Missy Moreno
- Hala Finley - Ojo
- Lyon Daniels - Noodles
- Nathan Blair - Wild Card
- Andy Walken - Wheels
- Lotus Blossom - A Capella Vox
- Dylan Henry Lau - Slo-Mo
- Vivien Lyra Blair - Guppy
- Isaiah Russell-Bailey - Rewind
- Akira Akbar - Fast Forward
- Andrew Diaz - Facemaker
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Ms. Granada
- Adriana Barraza - Grandma Anita Moreno
- Boyd Holbrook - Miracle Guy
- Christian Slater - Tech-No
- Taylor Dooley - LavaGirl
- Sung Kang - Blinding Fast
- Haley Reinhart - Ms. Vox
- J.J. Dashnaw - SharkBoy
- Christopher McDonald - Neil Anami
- J. Quinton Johnson - Crimson Legend
- Brittany Perry-Russell - Red Lightning Fury
- Jamie Perez - Invisi Girl
- Brently Heilbron - Crushing Low
- Forest Whitaker - Jeronicus Jangle
- Madalen Mills - Journey Jangle
- Keegan-Michael Key - Gustafson
- Hugh Bonneville - Mr. Delacroix
- Anika Noni Rose - Jessica Jangle
- Lisa Davina Phillip - Ms. Johnston
- Kieron L. Dyer - Edison Latimer
- Sharon Rose - Joanne Jangle
- Abraham Popoola - Rogers
- Olivia Sanabia - Kelly Quinn
- Abby Donnelly - Darbie O'Brien
- Aubrey K. Miller - Hannah Parker-Kent
- Judah Bellamy - Jake Williams
- Catia Ojeda - Terri Quinn
- Andrew Burlinson - Scott Quinn
- Dee Wallace - Grandma Becky Quinn
- Amy Hill - Mama P
- Ellen Karsten - Gina Silvers
- Aiden Lovekamp - Buddy Quinn
- Mira Furlan - The Traveler (archival footage)
- Zach Callison - Chuck Hankins/Charles Peizer
- Jeremy Guskin - R.J. White
- Felisha Terrell - Nöelle Jasper
- Sprague Grayden - Caroline Palmer
- Usman Ally - Mr. Arthur Morris
- Tess Paras - Erin Chua-Selliti
- Jolie Hoang-Rappaport - Zoe Walters
- Jen Drohan - Amy (Just Add Magic)
- Jessie T. Usher - Reggie Franklin/A-Train
- Laz Alonso - Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk/M.M.
- Tomer Capone - Serge/Frenchie
- Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female
- Aya Cash - Klara Risinger/Stormfront
- Stephanie McMahon - Herself
- Dustin "Goldust" Rhodes - Himself
- Cody Rhodes - Himself
- Sheamus - Himself
- Lena Yada - Herself
- Timothy John Betar/TimTheTatman - Himself
- Nick Kolcheff/Nickmercs - Himself
- Hans Eli Sebastian Fors/Forsen - Himself
- The 8G Band - Themselves
- Jon Kelley - Himself
- Pat Finn - Himself
- Dee Bradley Baker - Himself
- Bob Bergen - Himself
- Jen Tobias-Struski - Herself
- Fiona Gorostiza - Herself
- Mike Osterhage - Himself (archival footage)
- Maury Povich - Himself (archival footage)
- Ellen DeGeneres - Herself (archival footage)
- Stephen "tWitch" Boss - Himself (archival footage)
- Larry King - Himself (archival footage)
- Jerry Springer - Himself (archival footage)
- Alex Trebek - Himself (archival footage)
- Chuck Woolery - Himself (archival footage)
- Bob Saget - Himself (archival footage)
- Quincy Jones - Himself (archival footage)
- Stan Lee - Himself (archival footage)
- Jenna Haze - Herself (archival footage)
- Chuck Scarborough - Himself
- Vic Carter - Himself
- Norah O'Donnell - Herself
- Jorge Ramos - Himself
- Maity Interiano - Herself
- Adam Williams - Himself [7 News Boston anchor]
- Kim Khazei - Herself [7 News Boston co-anchor]
- Scott Thuman - Himself [7 News On Your Side Washington, D.C. anchor]
- Michelle Marsh - Herself [7 News On Your Side Washington, D.C. co-anchor]
- Brian Loftus - Himself [8 News Now Las Vegas anchor]
- Denise Valdez - Herself [8 News Now Las Vegas co-anchor]
- Ron Jones - Himself [11 Alive News Atlanta anchor]
- Jennifer Bellamy - Herself [11 Alive News Atlanta co-anchor]
- David Johnson - Himself [Channel 11 News Pittsburgh anchor]
- Lisa Sylvester - Himself [Channel 11 News Pittsburgh co-anchor]
- Preston Phillips - Himself [KOMO News Seattle-Tacoma anchor]
- Mary Nam - Herself [KOMO News Seattle-Tacoma co-anchor]
- Bob Mueller - Himself [News 2 Nashville anchor]
- Hayley Wielgus - Herself [News 2 Nashville co-anchor]
- Paul Haysom - Himself [CHEK News Vancouver Island anchor]
- Ed Bain - Himself [CHEK News Vancouver Island weather meteorologist]
- Nathan Downer - Himself [CTV News Toronto anchor]
- Michelle Dubé - Herself [CTV News Toronto co-anchor]
- Tom Steinfort - Himself [Nine News Melbourne anchor]
- Alicia Loxley - Herself [Nine News Melbourne co-anchor]
- Andrew Lofthouse - Himself [Nine News Queensland anchor]
- Melissa Downes - Herself [Nine News Queensland co-anchor]
- Rick Astley
- Lou Bega
- Céline Dion
- Boy George
- Barry Gibb
- Haddaway
- Fab Morvan
- Tracy Chapman
- Sophie B. Hawkins
- Taylor Hicks
- Julio Iglesias
- Gracie Abrams
- Charlotte Lawrence
- Katy Perry
- Montell Jordan
- Des'ree
- Donna Lewis
- Tom Cochrane
- Susan Aglukark
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Jessie Reyez
- David Foster
- Toni Basil
- Mark Morrison
- Anoushka Shankar
- Ray Parker Jr.
- Daryl Hall
- John Oates
- Barbra Streisand
- Wynonna Judd
- Ryan Hurd
- Maren Morris
- Dolly Parton
- Madonna
- José Carreras
- Chris Pérez
- Puffy AmiYumi (Ami Ōnuki & Yumi Yoshimura)
- KSM (Kate Cabebe, Katie Cecil, Shae Padilla, Sophia Melon & Shelby Cobra)
- B*Witched (Edele Lynch, Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou & Sinéad O'Carroll)
- Spice Girls (Emma Bunton/Baby Spice, Mel Brown/Scary Spice, Melanie Chisholm/Sporty Spice, Geri Halliwell/Ginger Spice & Victoria Beckham/Psycho Spice)
- The Corrs (Andrea Corr, Caroline Corr, Jim Corr & Sharon Corr)
- The Proclaimers (Charlie & Craig Reid)
- The Refreshments (Roger Clyne & Paul "P.H." Naffah)
- Backstreet Boys (AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson & Brian Littrell)
- Paramore (Hayley Williams, Zac Farro & Taylor York)
- El Cuarteto de Nos (Álvaro Pintos, Roberto Musso, Gustavo Antuña, Santiago Marrero & Luis Angelero)
- Animated Lizzie McGuire
- Walt Disney
- Burny Mattinson
- Renika Williams
- Libby Boyce
- Victor Boyce
- Maya Boyce
- Adam Nimoy
- Amanda Gorman
- Chaz Bono
- Carol Todd
- John Ramsey
- Burke Ramsey
- Tim & Tracy Rodemeyer
- Alyssa Rodemeyer
- Denise Brown
- Kato Kaelin
- Jean Currivan-Trebek
- Matt Trebek
- Emily Trebek
- Nicky Trebek
- Mayim Bialik
- Amy Schneider
- Andrew He
- James Holzhauer
- Matt Amodio
- Mattea Roach
- Sam Buttrey
- Brandon Blackwell
- Colby Burnett
- Lily Chin
- Arthur Chu
- Leonard Cooper
- Celeste DiNucci
- Chuck Forrest
- Dhruv Gaur
- Victoria Groce
- Ben Ingram
- Matt Jackson
- Alex Jacob
- Mackenzie Jones
- Sam Kavanaugh
- Larissa Kelly
- Alan Lin
- David Madden
- Pam Mueller
- Terry O'Shea
- Dan Pawson
- Jennifer Quail
- Austin Rogers
- Monica Thieu
- Jason Zuffranieri
- Sasha Alexander
- Virginia Madsen
- Todd Bridges
- Barry Williams
- Maureen McCormick
- Shirley Jones
- Danny Bonaduce
- Cambrie Schroder
- Erin Gray
- Joel Higgins
- John Larroquette
- Joyce DeWitt
- Richard Kline
- Priscilla Barnes
- Fannie Flagg
- John Stamos
- Lori Loughlin
- Joanna Kerns
- Tracey Gold
- Jeremy Miller
- Marilu Henner
- Tony Danza
- Judith Light
- Danny Pintauro
- Pam Dawber
- Joel Brooks
- David Naughton
- Dirk Benedict
- Dwight Schultz
- Melinda Culea
- Lorraine Bracco
- Edie Falco
- Dominic Chianese
- Steven Van Zandt
- Robert Iler
- Jamie-Lynn Sigler
- Linden Ashby
- Michael Trucco
- Michael Winslow
- Lauren London
- Gordon Michael Woolvett
- Michael Shanks
- Xavier Dolan
- Suzanne Clément
- Ludivine Reding
- Rémy Girard
- María Antonieta de las Nieves
- Carlos Villagrán
- Florinda Meza
- Édgar Vivar
- Angelique Boyer
- Sebastián Rulli
- Franciely Freduzeski
- Deborah Secco
- Isis Valverde
- Michel Teló
- Gusttavo Lima
- Naiara Azevedo
- Inês Brasil
- Tabaré Rivero
- Jackiey Budden
- Jeff Brazier
- Bobby Brazier
- Freddy Brazier
- Jack Tweed
- Bob Geldof
- Thomas Cohen
- Susanna Reid
- Kate Garraway
- Charlotte Hawkins
- Ranvir Singh
- Ben Shephard
- Cat Deeley
- Alison Hammond
- Dermot O'Leary
- Josie Gibson
- Craig Doyle
- Chloe Madeley
- Kym Marsh
- Jenny Powell
- Denise Van Outen
- Anne Robinson
- Helen Flanagan
- Jennifer Metcalfe
- Frédérique Bel
- Geraldine Chaplin
- Oona Chaplin
- Jordi Hurtado
- Michelle Jenner
- Lana Jurcevic
- Boney Kapoor
- Janhvi Kapoor
- Joey Yung
- Nanao
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
- T.M. Revolution
- Shigeru Miyamoto
- Koji Kondo
- Masahiro Sakurai
- Terri Irwin
- Bindi Irwin
- Robert Irwin
- Chandler Powell
- Adam Garcia
- Danny Lloyd
- Tammy O'Rourke
- Kate Beckinsale
- Lily Mo Sheen
- Rachel Fleischer
- Pax Jolie-Pitt
- Knox Jolie-Pitt
- Zahara Jolie-Pitt
- Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
- Gideon Adlon
- Natalie Alyn Lind
- Emily Alyn Lind
- Alyvia Alyn Lind
- Dannielynn Birkhead
- Suri Cruise
- Fiona Dourif
- Carson Fagerbakke
- Kaia Gerber
- Isabella Giannulli
- Lori Harvey
- Paris Jackson
- Jordan Ladd
- Lourdes Leon
- Karsen Liotta
- Sofia Richie
- Rainey Qualley
- Harley Quinn Smith
- Lily Cowles
- Sistine Rose Stallone
- Sophia Rose Stallone
- Bianca Brigitte Van Damme
- Greer Grammer
- Ava Phillippe
- Sofia Pagan
- Ella Bleu Travolta
- Lou Ferrigno Jr.
- Mason Gooding
- Cooper Roth
- Patrick Schwarzenegger
- Huckleberry Milner
- Johnny Green
- Jacob Green
- Jimmy Green
- Lily Pratt
- Eliza Pratt
- Lucian Tyler Soliz
- Disney Channel Characters (Ashley Tisdale, Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell, Bella Thorne, Jonas Brothers & more)
- Monty Python (Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin & John Cleese)
- Matt Lauer
- Ann Curry
- Pete Kelly
- Jason Brandstetter
- Kamal Givens
- Martha Stewart
- Paula Deen
- Mary Jo Eustace
- Serena Williams
- Laurie Hernandez
- Kristi Yamaguchi
- Misty May-Treanor
- Aly Raisman
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Michael Phelps
- Tom Brady
- Julian Edelman
- Usain Bolt
- Lionel Messi
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Todd Brunson
- Arianny Celeste
- Rory Bushfield
- Elvis Stojko
- Larry Holland/Larry Lurr
- Amy Mainzer
- Buzz Aldrin
- George Smoot
- Andy Spade
- Gary Bettman
- Adam Silver
- Rob Manfred
- Roger Goddell
- Randy Ambrosie
- Don Garber
- Cathy Engelbert
- Crystal Hefner
- Kevin Moore
- Vanessa Bryant
- R'Bonney Gabriel
- Ellen K
- Kerri Kasem
- Javier Romero
- Kelly Rizzo
- Steve Wozniak
- Reggie Fils-Aimé
- Doug Bowser
- Shuntaro Furukawa
- Dr. Keith Goh
- Dog and Bunny
- DCappella
- SuperM
- Got7
- Seventeen
- BlackPink
- BTS
- Stray Kids
- WayV
- NCT U
- Ateez
- ONEUS
- Mamamoo
- (G)I-DLE
- Astro
- NCT 127
- EXO
- SF9
- NCT Dream
- Monsta X
- CRAVITY
- All Hollywood Characters
- Maroon Entertainment Studio
- Hollywood, Los Angeles
- Downtown Los Angeles
- Glendale, California
- Burbank, California
- Manhattan, New York
- Brooklyn, New York
- Bronx, New York
- Queens, New York
- Chicago
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco
- Dallas
- Washington, D.C.
- Houston
- Boston
- Atlanta
- Detroit
- Seattle
- Phoenix
- Minneapolis
- Miami
- Denver
- Orlando, Florida
- Cleveland
- St. Louis
- Portland, Oregon
- Pittsburgh
- Baltimore
- Nashville
- San Diego
- Cincinnati
- Milwaukee
- Asheville
- Las Vegas
- Austin, Texas
- Albuquerque
- New Orleans
- Tucson
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Toronto, Ontario
- Montreal, Quebec
- Quebec City, Quebec
- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Lou's Cafe
- Walt Disney Concert
- Valiant and Valiant Private Investigators
- Ink & Paint Club/186.5 WBN Radio Coast to Coast
- Characterville
- VegaCity (filmed in Las Vegas and Orlando at Mango's Tropical Cafe)
- Lucius' Lair/Hall of Doom/Superweapon/186.5 WBN Radio Coast to Coast
- IMF Training Facility
- Distracted Globe