My Weekly Brow Routine Has Changed My Whole Face (2025)

Like the rest of my body hair, my brow hairs grow impressively fast—I can grow a full unibrow a mere two weeks after plucking—and since I seldom have time for a professional tweezing, threading, or waxing, an at-home brow styling routine is a must for my face and schedule.
While I don’t have the adept hands of New York City’s top professional brow sculptors, I have mastered the art of (very minimal) at-home eyebrow shaping to groom unruly brow hairs between my professional brow-styling appointments. (Usually, I go for a shaping maintenance treatment to manage my furrows.) Below, my step-by-step guide on how I preserved my thick, fluffy, and symmetrical brow shape for a full year, plus some professional tips on at-home brow styling for beginners.
Best Tweezer: Tweezerman Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer
Why I like it: Tweezers are my first line of defense in my brow routine, and I’ve sworn by Tweezerman’s Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer since I started plucking my facial hair at 11 years old—yeah, this Allure Best of Beauty Award winner and I go way back. This tweezer has a slanted shape to its tip, which Sania Vucetaj, a (or, rather, my) professional eyebrow stylist based in New York City, says makes a huge difference in terms of precision when styling your eyebrow at home. "These tweezers grab at the root of the hair so you avoid breakage," she explains. Its textured tip grips each little hair and somehow yanks them out at the root no matter how thin or fragile they may look. They’re also very easy to clean with an alcohol-soaked cotton ball—you know you should be cleaning your tweezers after every use, right?
How I use it: When it comes to plucking eyebrows, I’m a firm believer in taking a “less is more” approach. Since I pluck to maintain the shape I was given long ago by a professional stylist, anywhere near the shape of my eyebrows is a no-go- zone and I’ll only pluck hairs that stray far away from my eyebrows. That means I strictly pluck the middle area to keep them separate (the unibrow look just isn’t for me!) and any hairs that linger on the edge of my brow bone.
When I’m done with my tweezers, I tuck them away until my next grooming session so I don’t become tempted to pluck more and ruin my natural eyebrow’s full appearance. “Wait two to three weeks between tweezing sessions to give your brows time to grow back and avoid over-plucking,” says Vucataj. She also recommends ditching magnified mirrors and sticking to your regular ones when styling as the former can cause you to lose perspective and over-tweeze.
Best Eyebrow Scissors: Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyebrow Scissors
Why I like it: I’ll be honest, I’ve been brave enough to trim my eyebrows with enormous scissors meant for cardboard packages, so Anastasia Beverly Hills’s Eyebrow Scissors was a major upgrade for my brow routine. Its slender, sharp blades effortlessly cut through my thickest eyebrow hairs in need of trimming without leaving them with a blunt, boxy look, and its light, compact size is easy on my sensitive wrists.
How I use it: Using eyebrow scissors can be quite intimidating, and I would like to drive home the sentiment that less is more when it comes to trimming your brow hairs. Make sure you keep a steady hand and if you don’t trust yourself, you can simply skip this part and leave it to your professional stylist. If you can trim on your own, both Vucataj and New York City-based brow artist Robin Evans recommend brushing the brow hairs up with a spoolie brush and only trimming the individual hairs that are the longest and most unruly. "This will prevent them from looking choppy or cutting any little divots out along the top line of your brow," says Evans.
Best Eyebrow Pencil: Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Detailer Microfine Eyebrow Pencil
Benefit Cosmetics
Precisely, My Brow Detailer Microfine Eyebrow Pencil
Why I like it: If there’s one makeup product that belongs in everyone’s makeup bag, it's a brow pencil, according to Vucetaj, who notes that these are gentler on delicate brow hairs than other products. “Pomades are too waxy and clog the follicle and gels will pull out your hairs, so avoid these products,” she says. There are so many eyebrow pencils on the market, so choosing my favorite was a tough task as my answer is ever-evolving, but I’ve been loving the Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Detailer Microfine Eyebrow Pencil. I love this ultra-slender take on the brand’s original best-selling brow product; it creates hair-like strokes and has just the right amount of pigment to fill in sparse areas without looking too opaque and unnatural.
How I use it: This thin option is more forgiving than others, so you have some wiggle room before your brows start looking over-filled—but again, I am reiterating that moderation is key when applying any brow pencil. “Use very little pressure when applying brow product,” says New York City-based brow stylist Diana Augustoni. “Often when too much pressure is applied, the product’s pigment can look too heavy on the brow.” When using a brow pencil, Augustoni suggests filling in gaps first and then adding dimension along the tails of your brows. “That can create a natural lift at the ends of the brows,” she says.
Best Eyebrow Gel: Refy Brow Tint
Why I like it: On days when I want to put as minimal effort as possible into my makeup, I can’t help but reach for Refy’s Brow Tint. I’ve noticed that its spiked, ball-shaped tip is much gentler on my brows than other options, and its gel texture dries down to a soft tint on my hair without leaving behind a crunchy feel. I also love the fluffed-up effect it creates. When I want extra definition to my brows on full-face days, I’ll also add a layer of this brow gel on top of my pencil.
How I use it: Both Vucetaj and Augustoni note that brow gels can be pretty drying and their brow brushes can pull out hairs, so I always use a light hand and swipe on a single coat of this product along the entirety of my eyebrow. With that being said, if you’re currently on an eyebrow-growth journey, you may want to skip this product (and gels overall) until you’ve reached your desired thickness.
Best Setting Powder: Huda Beauty Easy Bake and Snatch Pressed Setting Powder
Why I like it: Does anyone truly need a setting powder for their eyebrows? Well, considering that I sweat like it’s summer even when it’s below freezing, I do. I like the Huda Beauty Easy Bake and Snatch Pressed Setting Powder's pressed format, which means less product waste and flashback in comparison to denser loose setting powder formulas. Its totally transparent formula acts as a barrier between my brows and any moisture that comes in their way, including sweat and rain.
How I use it: Once I’m done applying all of my makeup, I’ll use a makeup sponge and pat a light amount of the product directly over my eyebrows. I’ll also pop it in my purse so I can lightly mattify my T-zone and brows throughout the day.
Meet the experts
- Sania Vucetaj, a professional eyebrow stylist and the owner of Sania’s Brow Bar in New York City.
- Robin Evans, a professional eyebrow stylist based in New York City
- Diana Augustoni, a professional eyebrow stylist based in New York City
