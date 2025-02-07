Mystery Trap Wiki Characters (2025)

Skills are player attributes which are leveled up through the use of specific tools or actions, or by reading Books. Each skill has ten levels. A skill level increase is awarded immediately upon earning enough experience points (XP) for a new level, and is immediately displayed on the skills tab of the inventory. The first time the player levels up a skill on each day, they are notified with "You've got some new ideas to sleep on." The new skill level immediately increases the proficiency of the tool(s) associated with that skill.