N-acetylcysteine protects against acyclovir-induced nephrotoxicity (2025)

Background and objectives

Oxidative stress could be a key process in acyclovir (ACV)-induced nephrotoxicity. N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a water-soluble antioxidant with anti-inflammatory activity. This study aimed to evaluate the protective effect of NAC on ACV-induced nephrotoxicity in adult Wistar rats.

Methods

Forty adult male Wistar rats (200–220 g) were used. The rats were randomly divided into eight groups (n = 5/group) and were treated intraperitoneally daily for seven days as follows:Group 1 (Control) was administered water (0.2mL), while groups 2–4 were administered NAC (25, 50, and 100 mg/kg). Group 5 was administered ACV (150 mg/kg), while groups 6–8 were supplemented with NAC (25, 50, and 100 mg/kg) prior to treatment with ACV (150 mg/kg). On day 8, the rats were weighed and euthanized, and blood samples were collected for the assessment of biochemical markers. The kidneys were weighed and subjected to oxidative stress markers and histological evaluations.

Results

ACV had no significant (p> 0.05) effects on the body and kidney weights of rats compared to the control. ACV produced significant (p< 0.001) elevations in kidney malondialdehyde, serum urea, creatinine, and uric acid levels in rats, which differed from the control. There were significant (p< 0.001) decreases in kidney glutathione, superoxide dismutase, peroxidase, and catalase, as well as serum chloride, potassium, bicarbonate, and sodium levels in ACV-treated rats compared to the control. ACV caused widening of Bowman's space and tubular necrosis in the kidneys of rats. Nonetheless, NAC supplementation abrogated ACV-induced nephrotoxicity in a dose-dependent manner. Kidney histology was restored by NAC supplementation.

Conclusions

NAC protected against ACV-induced nephrotoxicity. This finding shows that NAC may have therapeutic potential for nephrotoxicity caused by ACV.