Nail Gun Buying Guide | Screwfix (2025)

How to Choose a Nail Gun
The most important factor to consider when choosing a nail gun is what task you will use it for. This will determine the type and size of nails you need to drive and, therefore, the type of nail gun you need. Also, consider whether it needs to be portable and if it's for infrequent DIY use or constant work use. This will help you decide between a corded and cordless model and how the nail gun is powered.
1st fix or 2nd fix nail guns explained
There are several types of nail guns available which we will explain later in this nail gun guide. But they all come under one of these two categories: 1st fix and 2nd fix.
1st fix nail guns are designed to complete rough woodwork and construction jobs, i.e., jobs where the nails will be hidden, such as framing, roofing and flooring. Nail guns that fall into this category are the most powerful, and they tend to use large nails. These nail guns are known as framing nail guns, although other types of nail guns fall into this category too.
2nd fix nail guns are designed to complete more refined ‘finishing off’ tasks, i.e., jobs where the nails are visible, such as furniture making, securing skirting boards or door frames, etc. The nails used in these guns tend to be small and discreet, with small heads. These nail guns are known as finishing nail guns, although other types of nail guns fall into this category too.
Corded or cordless?
There are two types of corded nail guns: Electric nail guns, which are plugged into an electrical socket, and air nail guns, which are attached to an air compressor via an air hose. Corded nail guns tend to be smaller and lighter than cordless models, and they are ideal for small jobs where a power source is easily reachable. But the cord makes them unsuitable if you need to move around a lot while you work or if no power source is available.
Cordless nail guns are powered by a rechargeable battery, and some have a gas canister, while others don't. The absence of a cord means these nail guns are ideal for use in areas with no power source. However, the battery and gas canister make these nail guns significantly heavier than the corded models, which may be a problem if you plan to use them for long periods or for overhead applications. You are also limited to how long you can use the nail gun by the battery capacity.
Air, electric or gas
Nail guns can be categorised by the fuel they use to power their firing action. There are three categories: air, electric or gas.
Air nail guns are linked up to an air compressor via a hose. When the trigger is pulled, a powerful burst of air drives a hammer which forces a nail out of the gun. Air nail guns are often favoured over electric models because they are safer to use in certain areas where an electric tool could pose a risk, i.e., in damp areas or where there are combustible gases.
Electric nail guns run entirely on electricity, which means they must be plugged into a socket. When the trigger is pulled, a rotating motor releases a spring which drives a hammer to force a nail out of the gun. Electric nail guns are ideal if you only need to use the nail gun in one location, and you can use them for as long as necessary without the worry of them running out of power.
Gas nail guns are powered by a rechargeable battery, and they contain a gas canister. When the trigger is pulled, an electrical spark ignites some of the gas, and that pressure pushes a hammer which forces a nail out of the gun. The advantages of gas nail guns are that there are no cords, so they can be used anywhere, and they drive larger nails into hard surfaces with ease. But they are heavy, and the gas canisters need to be replaced when they run out, which adds additional costs.
Angled or straight magazine angle
All nail guns have a built-in magazine (the part where the nails are loaded), and the magazine can be angled or straight. Note that the angle has nothing to do with the angle at which the gun fires nails into the workpiece.
A straight magazine holds the nails at 90° to the drive assembly (the part that contains the hammer that drives the nails). In contrast, an angled magazine holds the nails at an angle. The degree of the angle can vary between nail guns, ranging from 15-34°. These different angles exist to allow you to use each nail gun differently. For example, the higher the angle, the tighter the space the tool can get into.
The magazine in a nail gun also varies in how the nails are loaded. A stick nail gun takes nails in a single flat row, held together by a thin layer of glue. And a coil nail gun uses a long flexible string of nails inserted into a round holder. Coil nail guns usually hold more nails than a stick model.