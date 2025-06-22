Nail Gun Buying Guide | Screwfix (2025)

Air, electric or gas

Nail guns can be categorised by the fuel they use to power their firing action. There are three categories: air, electric or gas.

Air nail guns are linked up to an air compressor via a hose. When the trigger is pulled, a powerful burst of air drives a hammer which forces a nail out of the gun. Air nail guns are often favoured over electric models because they are safer to use in certain areas where an electric tool could pose a risk, i.e., in damp areas or where there are combustible gases.

Electric nail guns run entirely on electricity, which means they must be plugged into a socket. When the trigger is pulled, a rotating motor releases a spring which drives a hammer to force a nail out of the gun. Electric nail guns are ideal if you only need to use the nail gun in one location, and you can use them for as long as necessary without the worry of them running out of power.

Gas nail guns are powered by a rechargeable battery, and they contain a gas canister. When the trigger is pulled, an electrical spark ignites some of the gas, and that pressure pushes a hammer which forces a nail out of the gun. The advantages of gas nail guns are that there are no cords, so they can be used anywhere, and they drive larger nails into hard surfaces with ease. But they are heavy, and the gas canisters need to be replaced when they run out, which adds additional costs.