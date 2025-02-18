Nail polish thinner | OPI | Buy Now – Officiële OPI webshop – Webshop (2025)

Gratis cadeau bij jouw bestelling!
Bestel voor €75 en ontvang het exclusieve Mini Wicked Pack (t.w.v. €32) helemaal gratis! Wees er snel bij - deze actie geldt alleen t/m 24 februari én zolang de voorraad strekt.
Hints of spring 🌸
Bye-bye winter blues, hello vibrant hues!
Ontdek
OPI X WICKED 👽
Nail the look, steal the show, and slay the magic.
You’re wickedly unstoppable.
Ontdek
Art at your fingertips! 💅
Every nail is a canvas.
What masterpiece will you create?
Shop
Gratis cadeau
bij jouw bestelling!
Bestel voor €75 en ontvang het exclusieve
Mini Wicked Pack (t.w.v. €32) helemaal gratis!
Wees er snel bij - deze actie geldt alleen
t/m 24 februari én zolang de voorraad strekt.
Hints of spring 🌸
Bye-bye winter blues, hello vibrant hues!
Shop hier
OPI X WICKED 👽
Nail the look, steal the show,
and slay the magic.
You’re wickedly unstoppable.
View collection
Art at your
fingertips! 💅
Every nail is a canvas.
What masterpiece will you create?
Laat je inspireren
Gratis cadeau bij
jouw bestelling! 🎁
Bestel voor €75 of meer en ontvang het exclusieve
Mini Wicked Pack (t.w.v. €32) helemaal gratis!
Wees er snel bij - deze actie geldt alleen t/m 24 februari
én zolang de voorraad strekt.
Hints of spring 🌸
Bye-bye winter blues, hello vibrant hues!
Shop hier
Art at your fingertips! 💅
Every nail is a canvas.
What masterpiece will you create?
Laat je inspireren
Trend colors
Hello chilly season!
Warm up your look with our winter collection. 🔥
Shop the newest items
Nail lacquer thinner
€17,90
Price incl. 21% VAT (21%) €3,11
Estimated delivery time
Shipping: in 4 days
In stock
1
UPC: 619828375858
Beschrijving: To use your nail polish to the last drop!
Info:
Unique OPI product for thinning nail polish making it like new again without loss of quality or shine.
NEVER use remover or acetone to thin nail polish; this will cause nail polish to streak, dry with difficulty and lose shine.
How to use:
Just add 3-6 drops to the bottle of nail polish, shake well and the nail polish is like new again.
Ingredients:
Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate.
Show More
Customer reviews
Reviews only from verified customers
No reviews yet. You can buy this product and be the first to leave a review.
Save this product for later
SKU NTT01
Nail Lacquer Thinner - 60ml
You May Also Like
Fast-drying | Lasts 7 days | VEGAN
Fast-drying | Lasts 7 days | Without streaking
Fast-drying | Lasts 7 days | Without streaking
Fast-drying | Lasts 7 days | Without streaking
Out of stock
Fast-drying | Lasts 7 days | Without streaking
- Search Products
- My Account
- Track Orders
- Favorites
- Shopping Bag
Display prices in:EUR
Now streaming
OPI Fresh Bloom Collection 🌅
Nails as fresh as a spring dew? These colors will have you totally glowing. From sparkling green to radiant pink. Spring is packed into every bottle!
Coming soon
Now streaming
OPI Fresh Bloom Collection 🌅
Nails as fresh as a spring dew? These colors will have you totally glowing. From sparkling green to radiant pink. Spring is packed into every bottle!
Collection in the spotlight
Wicked treats for every occasion! 🎁
With enchanting mini packs and gift sets, you (and your best witches) will always shine. OPI x Wicked makes every day a magical moment.Because you deserve a little magic too.
Shop the magic
Collection in the spotlight
Wicked treats for every occasion! 🎁
With enchanting mini packs and gift sets, you (and your best witches) will always shine. OPI x Wicked makes every day a magical moment.Because you deserve a little magic too.
Shop the magic
Hot & trending
OPI STAR LIGHT Gel Lamp! 💡
Ergonomic, powerful and always ready for action.
Your new salon favorite is finally here. Let's light it up!
Discover all accessories
Hot & trending
OPI STAR LIGHT Gel Lamp! 💡
Ergonomic, powerful and always ready for action.
Your new salon favorite is finally here. Let's light it up!
Discover all accessories
Nails are more than beauty. They’re an art form.
Ontdek onze kwaliteitsvolle collectie, gemaakt voor de durvers,
de minimalisten, en iedereen daar tussenin.
See all our products
Shop the collection
Nail Polish
OPI Nail Polish offers iconic colors with a glossy finish and long-lasting durability.
Shop now
Gel polish
OPI Gel Polish offers intense color, easy application and a professional finish that lasts up to 3 weeks.
Shop now
Dipping Powders
OPI Dipping Powders offer a lightweight and durable alternative with powders for strong and shiny nails.
Shop now
BIAB
BIAB is coming in 2025... Stay tuned! 👀
The secret to lasting beauty
Strong, smooth en ready to shine. ✨
Give your nails the care they deserve, from cuticle to the tip.
Take care of your nails
Tips & Tricks
The Inspiration drop
Nature strong OPI : un clin d'œil à la nature. Tout ce que vous devez savoir sur les vernis à ongles végétaliens.
Meet the Nature Strong range.This collection was born from the idea that nail polish should not only be trendy but also considerate of what Mother Nature has to offer. The Nature Strong line uses many natural ingredients, all of exceptional quality. This allows us to offer 30 new shades that are good for your nails and for our planet!
Read more
The perfect anti-age routine for your hands
Onze handen worden dagelijks blootgesteld aan zon, wind, water en huishoudelijke producten. Allerlei factoren die invloed kunnen hebben op je huid en er voor kunnen zorgen dat je handen en nagelriemen droog en ruw aanvoelen. Wil je de eerste tekenen van ouderdom voorkomen of wil je gewoon kunnen genieten van
Read more
Say goodbye to brittle nails
Your nails are made up of several layers of keratin, when these layers are inadequately nourished or hydrated, you experience brittle nails that just don't seem to grow. What the causes are and how to solve these nail problems you will discover here!
Read more
Get inspired
Ordered before 12 PM
shipped the same day
The higher the order amount
the lower the shipping cost
Official OPI distributor with the largest OPI range in Belgium