Nail Salon Equipment List | Square (2025)

Table of contents Furniture for your nail salonElectric and manual tools and supplies for your nail salonAdministrative equipment for your nail salonTechnology for your nail salon

Have you ever noticed how many items are in a nail salon?

While nail salons can be a lucrative business,they require the right setup and equipment to get started. If you’re looking to open a nail salon, it’s important to build an equipment list so you can serve clients in the best way possible and have everything your staff needs to succeed.

Here’s a checklist to make things easier for you as you build or grow a nail salon business.

Furniture for your nail salon

Start planning by thinking about some of the largest items in your nail salon, such as furniture. Once you find room for all of the biggest items, you can create a floor plan and an overall layout for single or multiple nail salon locations.

Here are the furniture items that should be on your nail salon equipment list:

Manicure tables : Include a comfortable armrest and a work area with built-in storage for nail care products and tools

Include a comfortable armrest and a work area with built-in storage for nail care products and tools Drying stations: Equipped with nail dryers or UV lamps where clients can sit to expedite the drying process of polish or gel nails

Equipped with nail dryers or UV lamps where clients can sit to expedite the drying process of polish or gel nails Carts: Essential for moving tools and bulky equipment between stations

Essential for moving tools and bulky equipment between stations Workstations: Dedicated areas where nail technicians perform services, equipped with manicure tables, chairs, and tools

Dedicated areas where nail technicians perform services, equipped with manicure tables, chairs, and tools Chairs/stools: Comfortable seating for clients during pedicure services and while they wait in the reception area

Comfortable seating for clients during pedicure services and while they wait in the reception area Reception desk: Point of interaction in the salon where clients can check in, make appointments, buy retail items, or pay for services

Point of interaction in the salon where clients can check in, make appointments, buy retail items, or pay for services Magazine rack: Area to keep stocked with current reads for clients while they wait

Area to keep stocked with current reads for clients while they wait Storage: Essential for products, small items, and other equipment, such as racks, boxes, drawers, and drill bit holders

Essential for products, small items, and other equipment, such as racks, boxes, drawers, and drill bit holders Retail display racks: Encourage retail sales and can include polish, lotions, and nail tools

Most nail salon owners invest in a mix of electric and manual tools that staff will need to do their jobs well. While your specific needs might not include everything on this portionof the nail salon equipment list, many of these items are must-haves.

Electric tools and supplies

Electric tools and supplies include equipment that has to be plugged in or requires batteries for operation. Make sure you have outlets and a place to change batteries near where these tools are used.

Electric file: A motorized tool for precision filing, shaping, and smoothing of nails

A motorized tool for precision filing, shaping, and smoothing of nails Nail drills: Handheld electric or battery-powered devices used for preparation tasks, including shaping, filing, and buffing

Handheld electric or battery-powered devices used for preparation tasks, including shaping, filing, and buffing Drill bits: Attachments used with nail drills for specific tasks

Attachments used with nail drills for specific tasks LED curing lamps: Specialized devices that use LED lights to cure and harden gel nail products

Specialized devices that use LED lights to cure and harden gel nail products Nail dryer: Machine with fans and/or UV lights that accelerate the drying of nail polish

Machine with fans and/or UV lights that accelerate the drying of nail polish Sterilizer boxes: Used to clean and sterilize nail tools with heat, steam, or UV light to maintain hygiene

Used to clean and sterilize nail tools with heat, steam, or UV light to maintain hygiene Pedicure chair: Chair with a built-in footbath and massage functions

Chair with a built-in footbath and massage functions Washer and dryer: Used to clean and sanitize towels and linens used during nail salon services

Used to clean and sanitize towels and linens used during nail salon services Nail dust collector: Captures and filters airborne dust and particles generated during nail filing and shaping

Captures and filters airborne dust and particles generated during nail filing and shaping Hot towel warmer: Cabinet or machine used to heat and store towels that are used to help clients relax during services or for various treatments, such as paraffin wax

Cabinet or machine used to heat and store towels that are used to help clients relax during services or for various treatments, such as paraffin wax UV sterilizer: Used to disinfect and sterilize nonporous tools and equipment, such as nail files, scissors, and brushes

Manual tools and supplies

Manual tools and supplies can be stored and used almost anywhere in the nail salon. Often the biggest consideration with these type of tools is cleaning or sterilization. Many of these items tend to have shorter life spans than electric tools, which means that they need to be replaced more frequently.

Towels: Used to dry and wrap clients’ hands and feet during services

Used to dry and wrap clients’ hands and feet during services Gloves: Worn by technicians to maintain a clean work environment

Worn by technicians to maintain a clean work environment Face shields for eyes: May be worn by technicians to protect from dust during drilling or other services

May be worn by technicians to protect from dust during drilling or other services Dappen dishes: Small containers used to hold liquids, such as nail polish remover, acetone, or monomer for acrylic nails

Small containers used to hold liquids, such as nail polish remover, acetone, or monomer for acrylic nails Manicure sticks: Tools used to push back cuticles, to clean under nails, and to apply nail art

Tools used to push back cuticles, to clean under nails, and to apply nail art Kabuki brushes: Soft, dense makeup brushes used to apply loose powders or glitter to nails

Soft, dense makeup brushes used to apply loose powders or glitter to nails Nail display stands: Used to showcase nail polish colors and designs

Used to showcase nail polish colors and designs Nail pinching tools: Used to create a C-curve in acrylic or gel nail enhancements for a more natural appearance

Used to create a C-curve in acrylic or gel nail enhancements for a more natural appearance Barbicide: Disinfectant solution used to disinfect metal tools

Disinfectant solution used to disinfect metal tools Dotting tools/silicone tools: Used to create intricate nail art designs, including dots, lines, and various patterns

Used to create intricate nail art designs, including dots, lines, and various patterns Nail swatches: Color samples of nail polish or gel colors

Color samples of nail polish or gel colors Manicure edge trimmers: Used to trim excess cuticles and dead skin around the nail plate

Used to trim excess cuticles and dead skin around the nail plate Soaking dishes: Used to soak clients’ hands or feet in warm water, often with added salts or oils

Used to soak clients’ hands or feet in warm water, often with added salts or oils Cuticle nippers: Small clippers used to trim excess cuticle tissue

Small clippers used to trim excess cuticle tissue Gel polish: Long-lasting nail polish that requires curing under a UV or an LED lamp

Long-lasting nail polish that requires curing under a UV or an LED lamp Nail art palettes: Flat surfaces used to mix and arrange nail art materials, such as paints, glitters, and rhinestones

Flat surfaces used to mix and arrange nail art materials, such as paints, glitters, and rhinestones Nail dusting brushes: Used to remove dust or debris from the nail surface before applying polish

Used to remove dust or debris from the nail surface before applying polish Pedicure kits: Tools and products that include foot files, scrubs, and moisturizers

Tools and products that include foot files, scrubs, and moisturizers Cuticle pushers: Used to push back the cuticles from the nail plate to prepare it for polish or enhancements

Used to push back the cuticles from the nail plate to prepare it for polish or enhancements Cotton balls: Used to remove polish or clean the nail surface

Used to remove polish or clean the nail surface Cuticle oils: Used on the nail bed to prevent dryness

Used on the nail bed to prevent dryness Nail polish remover: Used to remove old nail polish

Used to remove old nail polish Nail files and buffers: Essential for shaping and smoothing nails

Essential for shaping and smoothing nails Toe separators: Placed between the toes during pedicures to prevent smudging

Placed between the toes during pedicures to prevent smudging Acrylic nail supplies: Powders, liquids (monomers), and brushes used to create acrylic nail extensions

Powders, liquids (monomers), and brushes used to create acrylic nail extensions Artificial nail extensions: Premade nail tips or forms used to create longer nail enhancements

Premade nail tips or forms used to create longer nail enhancements Nail tips: Used to extend the length of natural nails before applying acrylic or gel

Used to extend the length of natural nails before applying acrylic or gel Nail stickers: Adhesive designs or patterns that can be applied to nails

Adhesive designs or patterns that can be applied to nails Nail plates: Stamping plates with intricate designs to create detailed nail art

Stamping plates with intricate designs to create detailed nail art Nail art brushes: Used to create fine details and intricate designs

Used to create fine details and intricate designs Tip cutters: Used to trim and shape artificial nail tips

Used to trim and shape artificial nail tips Pedicure foot files: Used to remove calluses and rough skin from the feet

Used to remove calluses and rough skin from the feet Hand/arm/wrist rests: Ergonomic supports to provide comfort and reduce fatigue for clients and technicians

Administrative equipment for your nail salon

Administrative equipment is just as important as workstation equipment. It ensures that your nail salon runs smoothly.

Administrative equipment needs may include:

Computers or desktop

Wi-Fi

Printers

Phones

Cash drawer and register

Point of sale system

Technology for your nail salon

One of the most important pieces of equipment for your nail salon is an easy-to-use, all-in-one pointofsale with integrated booking and business management tools.Square Appointments helps you streamline management and administration with a seamless process that’s easy for your staff and your clients.

Square offers sleek and easy-to-use hardware. Square Terminal is a handheld point-of-sale system that’s especially useful for nail artists and technicians, who can check out clients at their stations without having to wait at the reception desk. Clients love this feature because they can get in and out of the salon quickly without messing up their fresh nails.

For businesses that want to accept cash payments, the Square Register integrates seamlessly with your point of sale, so you can offer more ways for customers to pay and get clients checked out quickly and efficiently.

Now that we’ve covered the full nail salon equipment list, it’s time to dive into the steps of opening a nail salon, from creating a business plan to marketing your new operation to clients.