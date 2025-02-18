Nail Salon Equipment List | Square (2025)

Table of contents
Have you ever noticed how many items are in a nail salon?
While nail salons can be a lucrative business,they require the right setup and equipment to get started. If you’re looking to open a nail salon, it’s important to build an equipment list so you can serve clients in the best way possible and have everything your staff needs to succeed.
Here’s a checklist to make things easier for you as you build or grow a nail salon business.
Furniture for your nail salon
Start planning by thinking about some of the largest items in your nail salon, such as furniture. Once you find room for all of the biggest items, you can create a floor plan and an overall layout for single or multiple nail salon locations.
Here are the furniture items that should be on your nail salon equipment list:
- Manicure tables: Include a comfortable armrest and a work area with built-in storage for nail care products and tools
- Drying stations: Equipped with nail dryers or UV lamps where clients can sit to expedite the drying process of polish or gel nails
- Carts: Essential for moving tools and bulky equipment between stations
- Workstations: Dedicated areas where nail technicians perform services, equipped with manicure tables, chairs, and tools
- Chairs/stools: Comfortable seating for clients during pedicure services and while they wait in the reception area
- Reception desk: Point of interaction in the salon where clients can check in, make appointments, buy retail items, or pay for services
- Magazine rack: Area to keep stocked with current reads for clients while they wait
- Storage: Essential for products, small items, and other equipment, such as racks, boxes, drawers, and drill bit holders
- Retail display racks: Encourage retail sales and can include polish, lotions, and nail tools
Most nail salon owners invest in a mix of electric and manual tools that staff will need to do their jobs well. While your specific needs might not include everything on this portionof the nail salon equipment list, many of these items are must-haves.
Electric tools and supplies
Electric tools and supplies include equipment that has to be plugged in or requires batteries for operation. Make sure you have outlets and a place to change batteries near where these tools are used.
- Electric file: A motorized tool for precision filing, shaping, and smoothing of nails
- Nail drills: Handheld electric or battery-powered devices used for preparation tasks, including shaping, filing, and buffing
- Drill bits: Attachments used with nail drills for specific tasks
- LED curing lamps: Specialized devices that use LED lights to cure and harden gel nail products
- Nail dryer: Machine with fans and/or UV lights that accelerate the drying of nail polish
- Sterilizer boxes: Used to clean and sterilize nail tools with heat, steam, or UV light to maintain hygiene
- Pedicure chair: Chair with a built-in footbath and massage functions
- Washer and dryer: Used to clean and sanitize towels and linens used during nail salon services
- Nail dust collector: Captures and filters airborne dust and particles generated during nail filing and shaping
- Hot towel warmer: Cabinet or machine used to heat and store towels that are used to help clients relax during services or for various treatments, such as paraffin wax
- UV sterilizer: Used to disinfect and sterilize nonporous tools and equipment, such as nail files, scissors, and brushes
Manual tools and supplies
Manual tools and supplies can be stored and used almost anywhere in the nail salon. Often the biggest consideration with these type of tools is cleaning or sterilization. Many of these items tend to have shorter life spans than electric tools, which means that they need to be replaced more frequently.
- Towels: Used to dry and wrap clients’ hands and feet during services
- Gloves: Worn by technicians to maintain a clean work environment
- Face shields for eyes: May be worn by technicians to protect from dust during drilling or other services
- Dappen dishes: Small containers used to hold liquids, such as nail polish remover, acetone, or monomer for acrylic nails
- Manicure sticks: Tools used to push back cuticles, to clean under nails, and to apply nail art
- Kabuki brushes: Soft, dense makeup brushes used to apply loose powders or glitter to nails
- Nail display stands: Used to showcase nail polish colors and designs
- Nail pinching tools: Used to create a C-curve in acrylic or gel nail enhancements for a more natural appearance
- Barbicide: Disinfectant solution used to disinfect metal tools
- Dotting tools/silicone tools: Used to create intricate nail art designs, including dots, lines, and various patterns
- Nail swatches: Color samples of nail polish or gel colors
- Manicure edge trimmers: Used to trim excess cuticles and dead skin around the nail plate
- Soaking dishes: Used to soak clients’ hands or feet in warm water, often with added salts or oils
- Cuticle nippers: Small clippers used to trim excess cuticle tissue
- Gel polish: Long-lasting nail polish that requires curing under a UV or an LED lamp
- Nail art palettes: Flat surfaces used to mix and arrange nail art materials, such as paints, glitters, and rhinestones
- Nail dusting brushes: Used to remove dust or debris from the nail surface before applying polish
- Pedicure kits: Tools and products that include foot files, scrubs, and moisturizers
- Cuticle pushers: Used to push back the cuticles from the nail plate to prepare it for polish or enhancements
- Cotton balls: Used to remove polish or clean the nail surface
- Cuticle oils: Used on the nail bed to prevent dryness
- Nail polish remover: Used to remove old nail polish
- Nail files and buffers: Essential for shaping and smoothing nails
- Toe separators: Placed between the toes during pedicures to prevent smudging
- Acrylic nail supplies: Powders, liquids (monomers), and brushes used to create acrylic nail extensions
- Artificial nail extensions: Premade nail tips or forms used to create longer nail enhancements
- Nail tips: Used to extend the length of natural nails before applying acrylic or gel
- Nail stickers: Adhesive designs or patterns that can be applied to nails
- Nail plates: Stamping plates with intricate designs to create detailed nail art
- Nail art brushes: Used to create fine details and intricate designs
- Tip cutters: Used to trim and shape artificial nail tips
- Pedicure foot files: Used to remove calluses and rough skin from the feet
- Hand/arm/wrist rests: Ergonomic supports to provide comfort and reduce fatigue for clients and technicians
Administrative equipment for your nail salon
Administrative equipment is just as important as workstation equipment. It ensures that your nail salon runs smoothly.
Administrative equipment needs may include:
- Computers or desktop
- Wi-Fi
- Printers
- Phones
- Cash drawer and register
- Point of sale system
Technology for your nail salon
Now that we’ve covered the full nail salon equipment list, it’s time to dive into the steps of opening a nail salon, from creating a business plan to marketing your new operation to clients.