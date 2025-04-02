Nail Tools For Impeccably-Filed Nails At Home & How To Use Them (2025)

Manicures and pedicures aren’t just about washing hands and painting nails. Getting perfectly-shaped shiny nails require specific equipments--all of which do the job together, and have their own functions. The right pair of nail clippers, a good cuticle nipper, and the right filer for your concern--these are a few amongst the many oft-ignored aspects of the nail-tool world. Here, we demystify it all, so you can give yourself a killer manicure at home--and so that you’re armed with all the nail knowledge you need when getting a professional manicure at a salon. Nail clippers

How can one get nail clippers wrong? Are there different kinds of nail cutters? You may want to ask these questions, but the answer is that a blunt, incorrectly-sized pair can do more harm than good, breaking off half a nail and leaving you in pain. So, buying two different nail cutters--a large one for your toes and a small one for fingernails--is a great idea, as is ensuring that they’re sharp. Why do we say so? Well, because cutting an entire nail in one go is the right way to do it, not clipping half of it first, then clipping more, and then more--regardless of whether you’re filing them later. A nail clipper that fits the size of your nails well does the job perfectly. Nail-shaping file

Did you know that there are many kinds of nail files, all for different purposes? For example, the common metal nail files you see are for harder nails, especially if they're acrylic. They're best used sparingly, and can slice off a layer on the edge of the nail in one or two swipes. Since they make work quicker for nail artists, many use them often even though they're too harsh. If you don't know your way around a filer, it's best to avoid these. Use them on your natural nails and you might just end up with broken nails. Emery board files, on the other hand, are made of layers of cardboard and are much gentler, meant to be used over and over on one area of the nail to shape it properly without damaging it. Wooden nail files, usually covered in a more rough substance, are quite gritty and are better suited for shaping toenails. Other than these, there are electronic filers with multiple tips and glass filers made of crystals; but they're uncommon and can be found only in high-end salons. Multi-way nail buffer board

In the mani-pedi universe, grittiness of shapers and filers is very important. Basically, this refers to the smoothness of the surface of the tool. See Also Top 18 Manicure Tools Kit and Uses The coarse files with large but fewer pieces of grit are more rough, and are therefore meant for shaping and filing nail edges. The smoother parts are for smoothening the ridges on the nail’s surface. The soft portion which is even more plain and sleek, is for buffing the nail surface and making it shiny. Nail cleaner

Cuticle pushers often double as nail cleaners, with a spatula-like curved end that cleans nooks and crannies of a dirty nail bed. This tool can get into the corners of ingrown toes and scoop out dead skin or grime in the most satisfying way. Orange stick

Also known as an orangewood stick, this is a manicure tool with two purposes. The dual-ended stick has a flat side which is meant to push overgrown cuticles in after they have been soaked in warm water and softened with cuticle cream. The pointed end is used for painting and carving out designs while doing nail art. Cuticle pusher

Not unlike the orange stick, this too is meant to free up space by pushing overgrown skin in. There are several different kinds of pushers. Some have a soft, cushiony side made of rubber or silicone to push the nails; while others are hollow half-cylinder shapes with a rounded surface to do the job. Cuticle nipper

A blessing for those with ingrown toenails and fingernails, a nipper is a prong-like tool used to remove dead, loose skin around the edge of a nail. This is also often described as a clipper for ingrown toenails and used for cutting those tiny edges neatly. It has a pointed edge and is perfected for tough skin, thin nails, or hangnails. Obviously, this isn’t meant to be used to cut skin without prior soaking or before using a softening cuticle cream! Cuticle remover

Slightly different from a nipper, this has a blade in a v-shape like a snake’s tongue. Basically, that V catches all the loose skin which makes your nail edges look untidy, and cuts it off. You just need to scrape this on the area you want to even out and watch as it gets rid of dead skin. Of course, it also needs to be used after your skin has been soaked and softened, or you’ll end up with cuts and tears! Nail brush