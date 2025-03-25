Nails Inc It's Topless Ultimate Manicure Kit - QVC UK (2025)

Give your digits some love with the Nails Inc It's Topless Ultimate Manicure Kit. This comprehensive set will help take your nails from drab to fab, boasting a gorgeous rose gold manicure kit and a Superfood Repair Oil, plus a nail polish remover pot for easy removal. The real stars of the show are four pretty-in-pink shades of the NEW It's Topless nail polish, a miracle 4-in-1 formula that'll help streamline your manicure, with no base, top coat or treatment required.

Mani-ficent- each nailcare formula is made with the Nails Inc patented wide hugging brush, designed to deliver a flawless application that's longwearing and chip-resistant, whichever shade you choose.

Take the shortcut - experience every step of your manicure in one revolutionary bottle. This NEW 4-in-1 polish boasts a built-in base coat, treatment, colour and top coat, formulated with bio-peptides and glass particles to help you achieve a glossy, chip-resistant, gel-like finish. Just two coats and you're done!

A shade for every season - curate your nail polish collection with our Subscribe & Save option. After 90 days, you'll receive the Blush & Glow collection, followed by The Classics collection, each boasting four NEW Topless shades to match the season.

Contains:

1 x Glass Nail File - the perfect size for keeping in your handbag for whenever you're in the need for on-the-go filing. Made from glass to last longer and help reduce nail splitting

- in stunning rose gold 1 x Nail Polish Remover Pot (50ml) - working to support nail health, this acetone-free, vegan, collagen-rich formula is designed to help eliminate the hassle and mess associated with using cotton wool and remover as the pot, lined with pre-saturated sponges, allows you to simply dip and twist your fingers inside it to remove nail polish effortlessly

Subscribe & Save drop one:

The Blush & Glow It's Topless collection contains:

1 x NEW Madison It's Topless 1 Step Gel Effect (14ml) - a nude shade

Subscribe & Save drop two:

The Classics It's Topless collection contains:

1 x NEW Kendall It's Topless 1 Step Gel Effect (14ml) - a red shade

How to use:

Glass Nail File:

File along the tip of your nail in a back-and-forth motion to create your desired nail shape

Cuticle Nippers:

Where there is excess skin around the cuticle area, gently use the cuticle nippers to cut away

Cuticle Pushers:

Use the curved tip to gently push your cuticles back while the angled side helps to remove excess skin

Nail Polish Remover Pot:

Insert and twist one finger or toe at a time until all nail polish is removed

Twist the mini sponge-lined cap around and over your toes until all polish is removed

Superfood Repair Oil:

Twice weekly, gently massage the oil into nails and cuticles using your fingers or cotton buds to evenly distribute the oil

Use before applying a base coat for added protection and hydration

Can also be used on your hands

It's Topless 1 Step Gel Effect: