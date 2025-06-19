NameThatPlant.net: Pueraria montana var. lobata (2025)

Spermatophytes (seed plants): Angiosperms (flowering plants): Eudicots: Core Eudicots: Rosids: Fabids: Fabales

WEAKLEY'S FLORA OF THE SOUTHEASTERN US (4/24/22):
 Pueraria montana var. lobata FAMILYFabaceae Go to FSUS key

Dig deeper at SERNEC, a consortium of southeastern herbaria.

You may also want to check Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of North Carolina

Check out EDDMapS.org to see where this has been reported.

Learn more about Kudzu from the Vascular Plants of North Carolina.

SYNONYMOUS WITHPLANTS NATIONAL DATABASE:
 Pueraria montana var. lobata FAMILYFabaceae

SYNONYMOUS WITHFloristic Synthesis of North America. BONAP (Kartesz, 2021)

Pueraria montana var. lobata

SYNONYMOUS WITHNative & naturalized Leguminosae (Fabaceae) of the US (Isely, 1998)

Pueraria montana var. lobata

SYNONYMOUS WITHVASCULAR FLORA OF THE CAROLINAS (Radford, Ahles, & Bell, 1968) 098-48-001:

Pueraria lobata FAMILYFabaceae

SYNONYMOUS WITH Manual of the Southeastern Flora (Small, 1933, 1938)

Pueraria thunbergiana

COMMON NAME:
Kudzu, Foot-a-Day

To see larger pictures, click or hover over the thumbnails.

USDA / Selected Weeds of the US. 1970 swus_page_237

JK Marlow jkm0402f_27

February Greenville CountySC

Roadside

JK Marlow s040515_m

May Greenville CountySC

Leaves may be entire or deeply 2-3 lobed, densely pubescent beneath, per

COMPARE leaves of Poison Ivy and others confused with it

JK Marlow jkm150724_541

July Pickens CountySC

Doodle Trail

Ben Geer Keys bgk1171_b

August

JK Marlow jkm210819_2914

August Greenville CountySC

Flowers on bracted short hairy pedicels, opening from base of raceme to top, per

JK Marlow jkm210819_2915

August Greenville CountySC

Leaflets usually slightly lobed (unless in shade), and with pointed tips, per Nonnative Invasive Plants of Southern Forests (Miller, 2003).

JK Marlow jkm210819_2917

August Greenville CountySC

JK Marlow jkm210819_2919

August Greenville CountySC

Richard and Teresa Ware rtw_pueraria_lobata

September

JK Marlow s070915_a

September Greenville CountySC

Leaves may be entire or deeply 2-3 lobed, densely pubescent beneath, per

Steve Marlow snm140905_132

September Greenville CountySC

JK Marlow jkm0310d_11

October Pickens CountySC

Roadside

JK Marlow jkm071020_070

October Pickens CountySC

Upper petal lavender-rose to wine-colored with an inner yellow spot, per

JK Marlow s031226_b

December Greenville CountySC

Fruit green, ripening to tan, with stiff golden-brown hairs, per Nonnative Invasive Plants of Southern Forests (Miller, 2003).

1171

Woody vine
Perennial

Habitat: Roadsides, waste areas, per Weakley's Flora

Non-native: east Asia

Common

CLICK HERE to see a map, notes, and images from Weakley's Flora of the Southeastern US.


INVASIVE

This plant is causing problems in natural areas outside its native range, according to authorities such as:

LEAVES:
Odd-pinnately compound: 3 leaflets
Mostly alternate

FLOWER:
Summer/Fall
Reddish-purple
Bilaterally symmetrical
5-lobed campanulate calyx (upper lobes united, so it appears 4-lobed)
5-parted papilionaceous corolla
Superior ovary

Flowers in dense, axillary, spikelike racemes

FRUIT:
Summer/Fall
Legume

"The botanist is required to know methods of precise identification based on minute observation, often requiring the use of a magnifying glass or microscope. But practical identification is based on details clearly seen by the eye." — George W.D. Symonds, The Tree Identification Book

If a search such as "Carex leptalea var. leptalea" doesn't deliver the results you want, try "Carex leptalea".
Or, to minimize chances of a misspelling, try just "Carex le".

Less is more: If "pencil flower" doesn't deliver the results you want, try "pencil".

