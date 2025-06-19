NameThatPlant.net: Pueraria montana var. lobata (2025)

Spermatophytes (seed plants): Angiosperms (flowering plants): Eudicots: Core Eudicots: Rosids: Fabids: Fabales



WEAKLEY'S FLORA OF THE SOUTHEASTERN US (4/24/22):

Pueraria montana var. lobata FAMILYFabaceae Go to FSUS key



Dig deeper at SERNEC, a consortium of southeastern herbaria.

You may also want to check Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of North Carolina

Check out EDDMapS.org to see where this has been reported.

Learn more about Kudzu from the Vascular Plants of North Carolina.