NameThatPlant.net: Pueraria montana var. lobata (2025)

Spermatophytes (seed plants): Angiosperms (flowering plants): Eudicots: Core Eudicots: Rosids: Fabids: Fabales
WEAKLEY'S FLORA OF THE SOUTHEASTERN US (4/24/22):
Pueraria montana var. lobata FAMILYFabaceae Go to FSUS key
SYNONYMOUS WITHPLANTS NATIONAL DATABASE:
Pueraria montana var. lobata FAMILYFabaceae
SYNONYMOUS WITHFloristic Synthesis of North America. BONAP (Kartesz, 2021)
Pueraria montana var. lobata
SYNONYMOUS WITHNative & naturalized Leguminosae (Fabaceae) of the US (Isely, 1998)
Pueraria montana var. lobata
SYNONYMOUS WITHVASCULAR FLORA OF THE CAROLINAS (Radford, Ahles, & Bell, 1968) 098-48-001:
Pueraria lobata FAMILYFabaceae
SYNONYMOUS WITH Manual of the Southeastern Flora (Small, 1933, 1938)
Pueraria thunbergiana
COMMON NAME:
Kudzu, Foot-a-Day
To see larger pictures, click or hover over the thumbnails.
USDA / Selected Weeds of the US. 1970 swus_page_237
JK Marlow jkm0402f_27
February Greenville CountySC
Roadside
JK Marlow s040515_m
May Greenville CountySC
Leaves may be entire or deeply 2-3 lobed, densely pubescent beneath, per
COMPARE leaves of Poison Ivy and others confused with it
JK Marlow jkm150724_541
July Pickens CountySC
Doodle Trail
Ben Geer Keys bgk1171_b
August
JK Marlow jkm210819_2914
August Greenville CountySC
Flowers on bracted short hairy pedicels, opening from base of raceme to top, per
JK Marlow jkm210819_2915
August Greenville CountySC
Leaflets usually slightly lobed (unless in shade), and with pointed tips, per Nonnative Invasive Plants of Southern Forests (Miller, 2003).
JK Marlow jkm210819_2917
August Greenville CountySC
JK Marlow jkm210819_2919
August Greenville CountySC
Richard and Teresa Ware rtw_pueraria_lobata
September
JK Marlow s070915_a
September Greenville CountySC
Leaves may be entire or deeply 2-3 lobed, densely pubescent beneath, per
Steve Marlow snm140905_132
September Greenville CountySC
JK Marlow jkm0310d_11
October Pickens CountySC
Roadside
JK Marlow jkm071020_070
October Pickens CountySC
Upper petal lavender-rose to wine-colored with an inner yellow spot, per
JK Marlow s031226_b
December Greenville CountySC
Fruit green, ripening to tan, with stiff golden-brown hairs, per Nonnative Invasive Plants of Southern Forests (Miller, 2003).
SYNONYMOUS WITH Floristic Synthesis of North America. BONAP (Kartesz, 2021)
Pueraria montana var. lobata
SYNONYMOUS WITH Native & naturalized Leguminosae (Fabaceae) of the US (Isely, 1998)
Pueraria montana var. lobata
SYNONYMOUS WITHVASCULAR FLORA OF THE CAROLINAS (Radford, Ahles, & Bell, 1968) 098-48-001:
Pueraria lobata FAMILYFabaceae
SYNONYMOUS WITH Manual of the Southeastern Flora (Small, 1933, 1938)
Pueraria thunbergiana
1171
Woody vine
Perennial
Habitat: Roadsides, waste areas, per Weakley's Flora
Non-native: east Asia
Common
INVASIVE
This plant is causing problems in natural areas outside its native range, according to authorities such as:
- Alabama Invasive Plant Council, 2012
- Georgia Exotic Pest Plant Council, 2006
- Kentucky Exotic Pest Plant Council, 2013
- NC Department of Transportation
- SC Exotic Pest Plant Council, 2014
- Tennessee Exotic Pest Plant Council, 2009
- US Fish & Wildlife Service
- US Forest Service Southern Research Station
- Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, 2014
LEAVES:
Odd-pinnately compound: 3 leaflets
Mostly alternate
FLOWER:
Summer/Fall
Reddish-purple
Bilaterally symmetrical
5-lobed campanulate calyx (upper lobes united, so it appears 4-lobed)
5-parted papilionaceous corolla
Superior ovary
Flowers in dense, axillary, spikelike racemes
FRUIT:
Summer/Fall
Legume
