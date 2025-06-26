Natural Remedies for Hair Loss in Women: How to Regrow Hair Naturally | Take Care by Hers (2025)

“There is limited data on natural or alternative remedies for hair loss,” says Knox Beasley, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. “If a patient of mine tells me they are using a natural remedy and it’s helping their hair grow, I tell them to keep using it!”

One reason a natural remedy may or may not work for you is that there are many potential causes of hair loss. The potential effectiveness of a natural remedy will depend on the underlying cause.

For example, zinc supplements could help if a zinc deficiency is causing your hair to fall out. But if your zinc levels are normal and female pattern hair loss is to blame for your hair loss, those supplements won’t help.

This is why it’s a good idea to speak with a healthcare professional if you’ve noticed the signs of hair loss. They can help assess the cause of your hair loss and recommend appropriate science-backed treatment options.

1) A Healthy Diet

Nutritional deficiencies can contribute to hair loss. Your hair needs a steady supply of essential vitamins and minerals to grow, so without these nutrients, you might experience hair thinning and loss.

Several nutrients are critical to healthy hair growth, including:

Biotin . This B vitamin is essential for the production of keratin, the protein that forms your hair.

Zinc. This element supports the health of hair follicles and helps regulate hormone levels, both of which are vital for healthy hair growth.

Omega 3 fatty acids . These are important for scalp health, which supports healthy hair growth.

Iron. This nutrient plays a role in red blood cell production. Without enough iron, hair follicles may not get the oxygen and nutrients they need to grow.

Vitamins A, B, C, D, and E. These vitamins help with cellular repair, collagen production, and protection against oxidative stress, all of which are important for maintaining healthy hair.

A balanced, nutrient-rich diet is key to supporting healthy hair growth and overall wellness. So, to give your body the nutrients it needs, focus on eating foods like:

Eggs for biotin and protein

Nuts for vitamin E and zinc

Leafy greens for iron and vitamin A

Fatty fish like salmon for omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D

2) Hair Growth Supplements

If you’re not getting enough nutrients from your diet, supplements may help fill the gap.

For example, if you have an iron deficiency and struggle to get enough iron from your diet, a supplement can get your iron levels to where they need to be.

Another supplement you may have heard about in relation to hair growth is biotin.

“Biotin is an important factor in hair growth, and for patients who have a deficiency, this can be a simple and very effective treatment,” says Beasley.

The key word there is deficiency. For those with normal biotin levels, there’s limited evidence that supplements will significantly enhance hair growth.

3) Stress Management

Yes, stress-related hair loss is a real thing and can take different forms.

Acute stress (from physical or emotional stressors like illness, surgery or divorce) can trigger telogen effluvium , a condition where hair follicles enter the resting stage and prematurely shed their hairs starting two to three months after the event. While this type of hair loss is temporary, managing stress is important for healthy hair growth.

Reducing chronic stress can also help support long term hair health. Chronic stress may contribute to gradual thinning or hair weakness by impacting hormone balance and overall well-being.

Avoid unnecessary stressors, as managing stress effectively supports hormone balance and improves overall well-being.

Also, consider stress management techniques like:

Mindfulness exercises and meditation

Regular exercise

Spending time with loved ones

Journaling

Getting enough sleep

If you're finding it difficult to cope with stress — particularly if you're noticing hair loss as a result — it may be a good idea to speak with a professional.

4) Coconut Oil

A dry scalp can indirectly contribute to hair loss by causing irritation and inflammation. When the scalp is unhealthy, hair follicles may be affected, disrupting healthy hair growth.

A staple in many home remedies, coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can deeply nourish the scalp. Its antimicrobial and antifungal properties also help reduce dandruff and strengthen hair by preventing protein loss.

If your scalp tends to be dry, use coconut oil to give yourself a scalp massage or apply it like a hair mask to strengthen hair. Just note that it will make your hair look oily, sometimes even after you wash it.

5) Castor Oil

Castor oil is derived from castor beans and is rich in fatty acids, particularly ricinoleic acid, which can act as an occlusive moisturizer. It has become a popular home remedy for hair loss largely because ricinoleic acid is thought to have anti-inflammatory and circulation-boosting properties.

Although there are anecdotal reports of its effectiveness, a recent review found no clinical evidence to support the use of castor oil as a treatment for hair loss. However, its moisturizing properties can help lubricate the hair shaft, reducing the potential for breakage.

Castor oil is also thought to have some antimicrobial and antifungal properties which may help with dandruff and dry scalp — and maintaining a healthy scalp is important for healthy hair growth.

6) Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants known as catechins , which may help reduce hair loss by potentially lowering levels of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) , a hormone linked to pattern hair loss (androgenic alopecia). Among those catechins, epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) has shown promise in laboratory studies by prolonging the growth phase of hair follicles.

Despite these potential benefits, clinical evidence on the effects of green tea on hair loss is limited. It is also unclear how to use green tea effectively for hair loss. A common home remedy for hair loss is a green tea rinse, which is said to promote healthier hair, though there’s no research to confirm this.

Drinking green tea might also help — your matcha latte may boost blood circulation, which is essential for healthy hair growth.

7) Essential Oils

Quite a few essential oils are said to support healthy hair growth and promote scalp health, though research in this area is limited.

These include:

Rosemary oil, which may improve scalp circulation and has anti-inflammatory properties that could promote hair growth.

Lavender oil, which one study on mice noted had significant hair growth-promoting effects.

Tea tree oil, which has antifungal properties that may help reduce dandruff.

Peppermint oil, which seemed to improve hair growth in one study on mice.

As you can tell, there is little evidence that these essential oils stop hair loss or improve hair growth in humans.

If you want to use essential oils for hair loss, add a few drops to a carrier oil like coconut oil, olive oil, or jojoba oil. Then massage it into your scalp regularly.

Just be careful — concentrated, undiluted essential oils might cause side effects like scalp itching and burning.

8) Scalp Massage

A head massage can feel amazing, but can it promote new hair growth?

Massaging the scalp is said to increase blood circulation, which can enhance the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to hair follicles. This increased circulation may stimulate hair growth by promoting stronger and healthier follicles.

However, there isn’t much scientific evidence supporting scalp massage for hair growth. A 2019 study looked at people who did a scalp massage for an average of 11 to 20 minutes per day for seven months. About 70 percent of the participants reported decreased hair loss (hair loss stabilization) or some regrowth.

While interesting, these are self-reported results, which may be unreliable.

Although more research is needed to fully understand the effects of scalp massage on hair growth, it doesn’t have any side effects. So it can’t hurt — as long as you’re not too rough on your scalp.

9) Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is a plant extract believed to act as a partial DHT blocker, which means it may reduce the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) on hair follicles. DHT is a hormone associated with pattern hair loss, also known as androgenic alopecia.

In a review of studies involving both oral and topical forms of saw palmetto, researchers concluded that saw palmetto may be beneficial for androgenic alopecia, telogen effluvium, and self-perceived hair thinning.

However, much of the research has focused on men, and limited data is available on its effectiveness in women with hair loss. Further research is needed to fully understand the use of saw palmetto for treating hair loss in women.

10) Caffeine

Your morning cup of joe might have more benefits than just waking you up.

Caffeine has received a lot of attention as a potential natural remedy for hair loss. In the laboratory, caffeine has been shown to enlarge hair follicles and increase the length of the growth phase of the hair cycle.

Some small-scale clinical studies have evaluated topical caffeine for hair loss and evidence that it might be effective in reducing hair loss and increasing hair strength and thickness.

Want to try it for yourself? Our volumizing shampoo contains caffeine and other ingredients to improve the look of limp, thin hair.

While promising, the use of caffeine for hair loss requires further study to determine the full extent of caffeine’s potential benefits for hair health.

11) Pumpkin Seed Oil

There’s some evidence that pumpkin seed extract can promote hair growth.

For example, a small 2014 trial involved giving participants a 400 mg pumpkin seed oil supplement or placebo every day for 24 weeks. The participants who took the supplement had an average 40 percent increase in hair count, while those taking a placebo had only a 10 percent increase.

However, because the supplement was not pure pumpkin seed oil but a combination of pumpkin seed powder with other herbal ingredients in a proprietary blend, it’s difficult to attribute any positive effects solely to pumpkin seed oil.

Another small 2021 study evaluated the effects of applying topical pumpkin seed oil compared to 5% topical minoxidil foam. The participants were 60 women with female pattern hair loss. Half used the minoxidil, and half used the pumpkin seed oil daily for three months. While both the pumpkin seed oil and minoxidil improved markers of hair regrowth, minoxidil was significantly more effective.

While pumpkin seed oil shows some potential as a natural remedy, further investigation is needed to evaluate its effectiveness.

12) Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a go-to home remedy for sunburn, but its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties may also benefit scalp health.

Plenty of anecdotal evidence claims that aloe vera improves hair growth. Sadly, there isn’t much research to support this.

But it’s unlikely to cause side effects, and it can be super nourishing for the scalp and hair — so if you’d like to try an aloe vera hair mask, go for it.

13) Microneedling

Scalp microneedling, often called needle therapy, has gained attention as a potential treatment for hair loss.

Microneedling involves using a skin roller with small needles to puncture the skin and create micro-injuries in the scalp. This is thought to increase blood circulation, which may stimulate hair follicles, potentially promoting hair growth.

A 2021 review found some evidence suggesting that microneedling may promote hair regrowth. However, the authors point out that further investigation with large clinical trials is needed to determine whether this promising treatment is truly effective for hair loss.

14) Gentle Hair Care Methods

A type of hair loss called traction alopecia is caused by excessively tight hairstyles, like tight ponytails or braids. It happens because repeated and prolonged tension on the hair strains the hair follicles and can damage them over time.

Harsh hair chemicals and excessive heat styling can also weaken the hair shaft, making it prone to breakage.

To protect your hair, choose loose styles, avoid excessive heat, and limit chemical treatments. Instead, choose nourishing hair care products.

15) Quit Smoking

The American Academy of Dermatology notes that smoking may worsen hair loss. This may be related to the fact that smoking promotes inflammation throughout the body, including hair follicles. Smoking can also narrow blood vessels, potentially reducing blood flow to the hair follicles.

If you’re a smoker and struggling with hair loss, quitting smoking could help improve your hair’s health while also benefiting your overall well-being.