Nature’s First ‘Superfood’ – Studying the Healing Properties of Breast Milk in Meditating Mothers (2025)

It’s been too long since we invited my friend and colleague Dr Hemal Patel – Professor and Vice Chair for Development and Advancement in the Anesthesiology Department at UC San Diego – to update the community on our research.For those of you new to the blog – or new to this work – Dr Hemal leads our pioneering scientific research team. Without further ado, here’s his post on some early findings from one of our most recent studies.Introducing the MILK StudyYears ago, when we conducted the first QUANTUM (QUest to ANalyze a Thousand hUmans Meditating) study at a Week Long Advanced Retreat, a nursing mother offered me her breast milk for study. She expressed how important she thought this could be, based on her own amazing story – which she shared with me.

Soon after giving birth, the woman had gotten married – and she and her husband took the baby along on their honeymoon. This was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. An experienced practitioner of Dr Joe’s work, the new mother was meditating extensively while breastfeeding her newborn. Her husband, who was not a meditator, soon got Covid and became really sick.

The woman, who continued to meditate, stayed in the same hotel room as her husband and baby – and remained completely healthy. Even more amazing, the baby (who was not meditating, of course, but was drinking the breast milk from the meditating mother) stayed healthy as well – despite being so young and in close proximity to the highly contagious father.

We weren’t collecting breast milk as part of the QUANTUM study, but after reflecting on this extraordinary story, we launched the MILK (Mother-Infant Linked Knowledge) study to capture breast milk at week-long events.

Human Breast Milk: More Than Nutrition AloneThere are more than 20 types of milk that come from a variety of animals (cow, buffalo, goat, sheep, camel) and plants (almond, soy, rice, oat, hemp, coconut, cashew, pea). Mammals are unique in that females of various species have mammary glands that secrete milk for the nourishment of offspring. This milk, typically, is the only form of nutrition the young ingest – until they can chew and digest other forms on their own.

Human breast milk, though, is more than just food. It is a sophisticated biological fluid that nourishes, protects, and supports an infant in ways that science is only beginning to understand. From its ability to adapt to a baby’s needs to its role in shaping the immune system, breast milk is a testament to the precision of biological design.

Breast milk is often called “liquid gold” because of its remarkable ability to provide everything a baby needs for growth, development, and protection. Unlike any other food, it is a dynamic, living fluid that adapts to an infant’s changing nutritional and immune needs. Scientists have spent decades studying its composition and functions, discovering that breast milk is far more than just nutrition; it’s a form of biological communication between mother and child.While breastfeeding may not be possible for every mother, its unparalleled benefits make it a subject of ongoing scientific research and public health advocacy. As new discoveries emerge, the understanding of how breast milk influences long-term health will continue to evolve, shaping future generations in ways yet to be fully realized.

The Form and Function of Breast MilkThe journey of breast milk begins even before birth – with the production of colostrum in the mammary glands. This thick, yellowish fluid is packed with protective factors that serve as an infant’s first immune defense.

Unlike mature milk, which focuses on providing calories and nutrients for growth, colostrum is designed primarily for protection. It coats the newborn’s still-developing gut lining, preventing harmful bacteria from entering the bloodstream. It also contains proteins that bind iron, limiting bacterial growth and reducing infection risk.

After the first few days postpartum, breast milk transitions into a phase where it is higher in volume and contains increased levels of lactose and fat. This shift prepares the baby for the next stage of feeding, supporting the rapid growth that occurs in early infancy. By about two weeks postpartum, mature milk becomes fully established.

At this point, breast milk becomes a precise, unique balance and blend of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats – all designed and continuously fine-tuned for optimal infant digestion and development.

Continuously Adapting for Optimal DevelopmentUnlike cow’s milk or formula – which remain constant – human breast milk adjusts continuously to the baby’s needs. The proteins in breast milk are tailored for easy digestion; providing essential amino acids while also containing enzymes that efficiently break down nutrients. These proteins also include immunoglobulins, which actively combat infections and help develop the infant’s immune system.

The fats in breast milk, particularly long-chain fatty acids, are essential for brain development. Research has shown these fats are critical in neurological growth and visual development, and some studies suggest that breastfed infants may have slightly higher cognitive scores compared to formula-fed infants. In addition to supporting brain function, these fats contribute to overall growth and energy production.

The carbohydrates in breast milk, primarily lactose, provide a steady source of energy. Beyond simple sugars, breast milk contains specialized complex carbohydrates called human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). Unlike lactose, these sugars are not digested by the infant – but instead serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria.

By feeding these microbes, HMOs help establish a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a crucial role in digestion, immune function, and even disease prevention. Studies suggest that infants who develop a well-balanced gut microbiome early in life may have lower risks of allergies, autoimmune diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders later in life.Profound Potential: Impacting New Life Through New InformationSince it was first inspired by that dedicated practitioner of this work, the MILK study has taken nearly two and a half years to complete. During that time, we collected 12 pre- and post-retreat breast milk samples from mothers at Week Long Advanced Retreats and have been analyzing the composition from a molecular perspective.

Our data shows profound changes in breast milk at the end of a retreat compared to the start – reflecting unique shifts in metabolites, proteins, and sugars.Our protein analysis shows one of the most highly expressed proteins at the end of the seven-day event is one linked to wound healing – something anecdotally supported by one mother in the study who told me about her milk having unique healing properties. We’ve since confirmed this wound-healing potential in a cell-based assay in the laboratory using the post-retreat milk samples.

Our early findings suggest that a meditating mother is creating new information she can pass to her child through her breast milk, profoundly impacting that new life. Breast milk is nature’s first ‘superfood’ – a living, breathing testament to the power of connection, adaptation, and healing. Sometimes, the simplest things in life hold the deepest mysteries.