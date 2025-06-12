NBA Power Rankings Week 23: How Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins firing shakes up playoff race (2025)

Did the Memphis Grizzlies make a massive mistake that will result in them missing the playoffs? With only nine games remaining on their schedule, general manager Zach Kleiman made a decision that shocked everyone around the NBA: firing head coach Taylor Jenkins. With only two weeks left in the regular season, Jenkins' firing has shifted the balance of the NBA power rankings and the Western Conference playoff picture.

Jenkins, who took the Grizzlies to the playoffs three times, including the Western Conference Semifinals in 2022, has always been viewed as one of the better coaches in the league. Despite his success on the sidelines, he is now out in Memphis after a puzzling decision and possibly a power trip by Kleiman.

“I came to the conclusion this was in the best interest of the team, and urgency is a core principle of ours so decided to go on with the move,” Kleiman told reporters before Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies' general manager kept things very vague and didn't expand on his thoughts on the firing outside of stating that it was his decision and he wishes Jenkins the best in whatever is next.

It is not necessarily surprising that Jenkins was fired with a winning record. It's the fact that Memphis is so close to the playoffs and has been in a battle for a top spot in the West standings. After losing 134-127 to the Lakers on Saturday, the Grizzlies are now the 5-seed in the conference and inching closer to the play-in tournament.

This one decision to fire Jenkins will have a massive ripple effect these last two weeks of the regular season, and the futures of some teams have been altered. There is a very real chance that the Grizzlies will fall further in the standings, opening up plenty of opportunity for others to rise in the NBA power rankings and playoff picture as a whole.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

Record: 62-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W16), vs. MEM (W21), vs. IND (W21)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (3/31), vs. DET (4/2), at HOU (4/4), vs. LAL (4/6)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won nine straight games by an average of 17.3 points per game. The Thunder's +13.2 point differential will go down as the largest point differential by a team in NBA history.

Their most recent 132-111 win over the Indiana Pacers gave the Thunder their 48th victory by at least 10 points this season. This mark is only two behind the 1971-72 Lakers for the most double-digit wins in a single season in league history. Better yet, every team that has won at least 46 games by at least 10 points in a single season has gone on to win the NBA Finals.

Will the Thunder be the next?

2. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 55-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W18), at PHX (W30), at SAS (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (3/31), vs. MIA (4/2), vs. PHX (4/4), vs. WAS (4/6)

While the Thunder continue to dominate in the West, the Boston Celtics have kicked things into a higher gear ahead of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have won eight straight games, and they have only lost once since the start of March.

What is impressive about their eight-game win streak is that Boston has consistently seen parts of their main rotation miss games due to injury. Jaylen Brown has been banged up, Kristaps Porzingis recently returned after being sick, and Jayson Tatum was dealing with a slight ankle sprain.

Even so, the Celtics have continued to play at a championship level. This team looks like it has what it takes to defend its title right now.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

Record: 60-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W11), vs. SAS (W8), at DET (L11), vs. LAC (W5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (4/2), at SAS (4/4), vs. SAC (4/6)

Is it time to start being concerned about the Cleveland Cavaliers? Although Kenny Atkinson, who will likely win the Coach of the Year award at this point, has crossed the 60-win plateau, Cleveland has lost five of their last nine games.

Perhaps this is a blend of end-of-season woes and the fact that the Cavs played six of their last eight games on the road. The good news for this team is that they have averaged 123.0 points over their last five games. It's the offense that's been the problem in Cleveland, surprisingly enough.

4. Houston Rockets (+2)

Record: 49-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (W7), at UTA (W11), at PHX (W39)

Upcoming schedule: at LAL (3/31), vs. UTA (4/2), vs. OKC (4/4), at GSW (4/6)

Ime Udoka has done a fantastic job turning the Houston Rockets into a real threat in the NBA power rankings. The Rockets are back inside the top five this week, as they have won 12 of their last 13 games to pull ahead in the race for the West's 2-seed. This team is on the verge of crossing the 50-win plateau for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The biggest question facing the Rockets is whether or not their success can translate to playoff basketball. After all, no team in the West really fears Houston, and they could draw a tough first-round matchup as the 2-seed.

Should the Rockets hold onto this spot in the standings, they would likely face the Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, or Minnesota Timberwolves. Houston has gone. The Warriors and Timberwolves have given the Rockets trouble this season, and the Clippers have been surging.

This next stretch of games for the Rockets will be very telling, as they can assert their dominance with wins over Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, and Golden State.

5. Denver Nuggets (-1)

Record: 47-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L10), vs. MIL (W10), vs. UTA (W36)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (4/1), vs. SAS (4/2), at GSW (4/4), vs. IND (4/6)

Nikola Jokic returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for five games. He immediately led the Denver Nuggets to wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz, dropping a 39-point triple-double against Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad. These were two essential wins for Denver, as they are clinging to a small lead for the 3-seed in the West.

Aside from Jokic returning, the good news in Denver is that Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun have been finding a ton of success. Whereas Porter is averaging 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in March, Braun has averaged 15.9 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from three-point range this month.

If these two can continue to create scoring opportunities, especially from the perimeter, then a lot of weight will be lifted from Jokic's back entering the playoffs. When the Nuggets won their only championship in 2023, it was Porter and Bruce Brown who got hot for this organization. Now, it could be Porter and Braun that help lead Denver to a deep playoff run.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (+3)

Record: 42-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (W13), at BKN (W32), at CLE (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at ORL (3/31), vs. NOP (4/2), vs. DAL (4/4), vs. DAL (4/5)

The LA Clippers are on the verge of entering the top five of the NBA power rankings after winning 10 of their last 13 games. This team has a huge opportunity to win on the road against Cleveland on Sunday, but they fell 127-122 without Kawhi Leonard on the floor.

After playing the Orlando Magic on Monday, the Clippers will return home for five games against Western Conference foes. Four straight games against teams below .500 give the Clippers a clear opportunity to get out of the play-in region of the West standings.

7. Golden State Warriors (-2)

Record: 43-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L26), at NOP (W16), at SAS (W42)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (4/1), at LAL (4/3), vs. DEN (4/4), vs. HOU (4/6)

Without Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors lost by 26 points in South Beach. Between Curry's injury and the fact that the Warriors spent five days in Miami, the writing was on the wall for this loss. The good news for the Dubs is that they got back on track in New Orleans, followed by a 42-point beatdown on Sunday in San Antonio.

The biggest question surrounding the Warriors is health, as Curry has been banged up, and now both Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga could miss some time. Whereas Payton has a torn thumb ligament and is week-to-week, Kuminga suffered an ankle injury after a hard fall in Sunday's win over the Spurs.

This upcoming stretch defines the Warriors' season and what their position will be in the playoffs. Wins cement their status as real contenders. Losses will only prove the gap between Golden State and the hierarchy of the West.

At this point, the Warriors control their destiny with matchups against Memphis, Los Angeles, Denver, and Houston this week — the most important stretch this franchise has faced in recent memory.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2)

Record: 43-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (L16), vs. PHX (W15), vs. DET (W19)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (4/1), at BKN (4/3), at PHI (4/5)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are rising in the NBA power rankings thanks to Anthony Edwards' swag and playoff mentality. While they are 3-3 over their last six games, the Timberwolves have looked strong offensively in recent games.

Julius Randle is stepping up to take pressure off Edwards, and the three-point line has been favorable to this team. This will be the key to Minnesota finding playoff success, as they will need to establish a presence from beyond the arc, specifically with Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

A four-game road trip approaches for the Wolves, which could be problematic since they are just 20-16 away from home this season.

9. Los Angeles Lakers (+2)

Record: 45-29| Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (L12), at IND (W1), at CHI (L2), at MEM (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (3/31), vs. GSW (4/3), vs. NOP (4/4), at OKC (4/6)

Things could've been different for the Lakers in the NBA power rankings this week if they hadn't lost to the Chicago Bulls by way of a Josh Giddey half-court heave at the buzzer. Ultimately, the Lakers are a team that still has something to prove defensively over their final eight games of the regular season.

Los Angeles has allowed an average of 124.5 points per game over their last six contests, which is why they have lost four of their last six games. Much like other Western Conference foes, the Lakers enter their final gauntlet of the season, as they control their fate for home-court advantage with matchups against Houston, Golden State, and Oklahoma City this week.

10. Indiana Pacers (+2)

Record: 43-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (W16), vs. LAL (L1), at WAS (W53), at OKC (L21)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (3/31), vs. CHA (4/2), vs. UTA (4/4), at DEN (4/6)

Teams continue to sleep on the Indiana Pacers, who are the latest team to enter the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. Last season, Indiana got hot before the playoffs and went on to make the Eastern Conference Finals.

A similar trend is happening again, as the Pacers have won eight of their last 11 games. As a result, Indiana is holding onto the 4-seed in the East and should be able to expand its lead with games against Charlotte and Utah this week.

It is important to note that Tyrese Haliburton is again playing at an All-Star level, averaging 20.0 points and 11.2 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range in March.

11. New York Knicks (+2)

Record: 47-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W15), vs. LAC (L13), at MIL (W9), vs. POR (W17)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (4/1), at CLE (4/2), at ATL (4/5), vs. PHX (4/6)

The New York Knicks have clinched a playoff spot in the East and are four games above the Pacers for the 3-seed. However, New York has been very inconsistent as of late with Jalen Brunson still sidelined.

While it is still unknown when Brunson will be back, he was recently cleared for on-court work behind the scenes. Brunson missed his eighth straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday when the Knicks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 110-93.

In Brunson's absence, OG Anunoby has stepped up offensively, averaging 24.1 points per game and shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range without the Knicks' star.

12. Detroit Pistons (+2)

Record: 42-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W26), vs. CLE (W11), at MIN (L19)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (4/2), at TOR (4/4), vs. MEM (4/5)

This Detroit Pistons team has a lot of spirit, more depth than many think, and a lot of fight in them. Literally, the Pistons may have channeled a little bit of “Bad Boy Pistons” energy with Cade Cunningham out of the lineup, as seven total players and coaches were ejected from Sunday's game in Minnesota because of an all-out brawl.

Say what you will about the Pistons, but this is a hard-nosed, scrappy group that JB Bickerstaff has completely transformed from a bottom-tier team in the NBA power rankings to a legitimate threat. After just taking down the Cavs, the Pistons will turn their attention to a matchup with the league-leading Thunder.

13. Memphis Grizzlies (-6)

Record: 44-30 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W37), at OKC (L21), vs. LAL (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (3/31), vs. GSW (4/1), at MIA (4/3), at DET (4/5)

Firing Jenkins weeks before the playoffs was a terrible move by the Grizzlies. Seriously though, how much better can this team be without its head coach? It seems like Kleiman was in over his head on this decision and wanted to make a statement as to who is in charge because he just sunk his team's chances of winning in the postseason.

Memphis is currently a game ahead of the Warriors for the 5-seed in the West. A loss to Golden State on Tuesday pushes them to the 6-seed, and the Grizzlies may be in the play-in region of the standings come time for next week's NBA power rankings.

None of this team's four games this week are easy, and there is real concern brewing in Memphis about this team missing the playoffs altogether in the aftermath of Jenkins' dismissal. What a fall from grace it's been for the Grizzlies over the last two seasons.

14. Milwaukee Bucks (-6)

Record: 40-34 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L2), at DEN (L10), vs. NYK (L9), vs. ATL (L21)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (4/1), at PHI (4/3), at MIA (4/5), at NOP (4/6)

Damian Lillard was recently diagnosed with a blood clot in his calf, resulting in the Milwaukee Bucks dropping four straight games. As good as Giannis Antetokounmpo is, he alone can't carry the Bucks. After all, he had Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday by his side during the team's championship run in 2021.

Once again, injuries are derailing the Bucks' chances of finding success, and Dame's absence could lead Milwaukee to a third straight season with a first-round exit from the postseason. The Bucks have lost four straight games and nine of their last 13 overall.

15. Dallas Mavericks (+7)

Record: 37-38 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W19), at NYK (L15), at ORL (W9), at CHI (W1)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (3/31), vs. ATL (4/2), at LAC (4/4), at LAC (4/5)

Is Anthony Davis giving the Dallas Mavericks a false sense of hope at this juncture? Since returning from his adductor injury, the Mavs have gone 3-1, and they are 4-0 in games that Davis has played this season. Now, it appears as if Dallas will be getting Daniel Gafford back from his knee injury, and Dereck Lively II could be returning soon as well.

Even with all of these big guys back in the rotation for Jason Kidd and the Mavericks, it's still hard to imagine that Dallas will be able to do anything noteworthy without Kyrie Irving. With this said, the Mavs have pulled a half-game ahead of Sacramento for the 9-seed in the West.

16. Chicago Bulls (+1)

Record: 33-41 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (W10), vs. LAL (W2), vs. DAL (L1)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (3/31), vs. TOR (4/1), vs. POR (4/4), at CHA (4/6)

Give Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls a lot of credit for the way they have fought since seeing their roster significantly change at the trade deadline. While the Bulls may not have a signature star player, this group has been one of the best offensive teams in the NBA lately, resulting in a 9-3 record over their last 12 games.

The Bulls are just 1.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the 8-seed in the East, and they will have a great opportunity to catch the Magic this week with matchups against Toronto, Portland, and Charlotte. While they won't win a playoff series, keep an eye on the Bulls because this is a scrappy team playing with a chip on their shoulder.

17. Miami Heat (+7)

Record: 33-41 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W26), vs. ATL (W10), at PHI (W23)

Upcoming schedule: at WAS (3/31), at BOS (4/2), vs. MEM (4/3), vs. MIL (4/5)

Four straight wins for the Miami Heat have them tied with the Bulls for the 9-seed in the East. The Heat would love to catch Orlando in the 8-seed, making this week, with matchups against Boston, Memphis, and Milwaukee, the most important week of Miami's season.

The Heat are inside the top 20 of the NBA power rankings for the first time in several weeks, and this is because their team defense is starting to come around. If everyone is healthy, then Miami has the personnel to be threatening. However, Erik Spoelstra has constantly had to deal with injuries, leading to their inconsistent play.

18. Atlanta Hawks (-2)

Record: 36-38 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L7), at MIA (L10), at MIL (W21)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (4/1), at DAL (4/2), vs. NYK (4/5), vs. UTA (4/6)

Despite Jalen Johnson suffering a season-ending shoulder injury earlier this year and the Atlanta Hawks playing without Clint Capela, this young, athletic team has still found ways to be competitive. The Hawks have won nine of their last 14 games and are just two games below .500 as a result.

An easy schedule approaches for Atlanta, giving them the ability to put a bow on the 7-seed in the East before playing in the play-in tournament for the fourth straight season.

19. Orlando Magic (+1)

Record: 36-39 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W12), at CHA (W7), vs. DAL (L9), vs. SAC (W30)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (3/31), at SAS (4/1), at WAS (4/3)

How much gas do the Orlando Magic have left? While they have shown glimpses of being the same defensive team from the start of the 2024-25 season, the Magic are still an awful offensive team.

Paolo Banchero has led the Magic in scoring in 12 of their last 13 games, and this team will only win games if he and Franz Wagner can carry the weight of the entire franchise offensively. The good news for this group is that only three of their remaining eight games are against teams with a winning record, meaning they should be able to hold onto the 8-seed in the East.

20. Sacramento Kings (-2)

Record: 36-38 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L18), vs. OKC (L16), vs. POR (W21), at ORL (L30)

Upcoming schedule: at IND (3/31), at WAS (4/2), at CHA (4/4), at CLE (4/6)

With eight games left, the Sacramento Kings find themselves two games below .500 and losers in nine of their last 12 games. The Kings are not trending in a good direction right now, leading to questions about the futures of Domantas Sabonis and others.

Offensively, the Kings have been one of the worst teams in recent games in these NBA power rankings, averaging only 105.4 points per game over their last five games.

21. Phoenix Suns (-6)

Record: 35-40 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (W2), vs. BOS (L30), at MIN (L15), vs. HOU (L39)

Upcoming schedule: at MIL (4/1), at BOS (4/4), at NYK (4/6)

After picking up a two-point victory against Giannis and the Bucks to begin last week, the Phoenix Suns followed this up with three straight losses by a combined 84 points. To make Sunday's 39-point loss to the Rockets worse than it was, superstar forward Kevin Durant left the game with what appeared to be a bad left ankle sprain.

Should the Suns be without Durant to end the season, that will essentially end their chances of reaching the West play-in tournament since Bradley Beal is also injured. Nothing has gone right for the Suns this year, and it may be the end of their Big 3 era.

22. Portland Trail Blazers (-3)

Record: 32-43 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L11), at SAC (L21), at NYK (L17)

Upcoming schedule: at ATL (4/1), at TOR (4/3), at CHI (4/4), vs. SAS (4/6)

The Portland Trail Blazers have had plenty of opportunities to rise in the NBA power rankings and into the West play-in region of the standings with the Mavs and Suns struggling. Unfortunately, three straight losses to end their four-game win streak have put Portland 4.5 games back of the play-in region and on the verge of being eliminated.

Overall, this has been a solid season for the Blazers, as they were inside the top 20 of the NBA power rankings at one point and learned a lot about themselves. It will be interesting to see if the Trail Blazers make any significant changes in the offseason, starting with Chauncey Billups' future.

23. Toronto Raptors (+2)

Record: 28-47 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W8), at BKN (W30), vs. CHA (W11), at PHI (W18)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (4/1), vs. POR (4/3), vs. DET (4/4), at BKN (4/6)

Four straight wins for the Toronto Raptors only hurts their NBA Draft Lottery odds. Toronto is currently 5.5 games back of the East play-in region with only seven games remaining.

Interestingly enough, the Raptors rank first in defensive rating since the All-Star break. This will be their new identity heading into the offseason and the 2025-26 season.

24. San Antonio Spurs (-3)

Record: 31-43 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L26), at CLE (L8), vs. BOS (L10), vs. GSW (L42)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (4/1), at DEN (4/2), vs. CLE (4/4), at POR (4/6)

The San Antonio Spurs have seen some highs this season, as they rose inside the top 15 of the NBA power rankings at one point. Unfortunately, their season ended with Victor Wembanyama being diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder and De'Aaron Fox undergoing finger surgery.

A lot of good things are in store for the Spurs moving forward, as their young core is under contract and another lottery pick will be heading to San Antonio.

25. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

Record: 21-54 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W13), vs. GSW (L16), vs. CHA (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (4/2), at LAL (4/4), vs. MIL (4/6)

Despite having the fourth-worst record in the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans are still fighting and picked up two wins this past week over Philadelphia and Charlotte.

New Orleans has an opportunity to shake things up in the West standings this week with two matchups against both LA-based teams. A Pelicans win could signal a massive shift in the West playoff picture.

26. Brooklyn Nets (-3)

Record: 24-51 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (L19), vs. TOR (L30), vs. LAC (L32), at WAS (W3)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (3/31), vs. MIN (4/3), vs. TOR (4/6)

After officially being eliminated from postseason contention, the Brooklyn Nets now turn their attention to the NBA Draft Lottery and their chances of landing Cooper Flagg. Unfortunately for them, a three-point win over the Washington Wizards has moved the Nets above the 76ers in the standings, worsening their odds for the top pick.

Of the Nets' seven remaining games, only two matchups against Minnesota could hold significance to the NBA's playoff picture.

27. Washington Wizards (+3)

Record: 16-58 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (L8), at PHI (W5), vs. IND (L53), vs. BKN (L3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (3/31), vs. SAC (4/2), vs. ORL (4/3), at BOS (4/6)

The Washington Wizards may only have 16 wins, but this young team has kept on fighting. Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart have been two valued veterans on this roster, and the Wizards may have something going for them heading into next season. This team has shown clear growth this season, and with a full offseason to learn from Middleton and others, these youthful, high-potential players will only grow.

Of course, getting the top pick would obviously change things for the better too.

28. Charlotte Hornets (-)

Record: 18-56 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L7), at TOR (L11), at NOP (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (3/31), at IND (4/2), vs. SAC (4/4), vs. CHI (4/6)

The Charlotte Hornets are once again near the bottom of the NBA power rankings because they have not won a game in nearly two weeks. In fact, the Hornets may not win another game this season if they can't get past Utah on Monday night.

Yet another lost season in Charlotte leads to questions about the futures of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

29. Philadelphia 76ers (-2)

Record: 23-52 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L13), vs. WAS (L5), vs. MIA (L23), vs. TOR (L18)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (4/1), vs. MIL (4/3), vs. MIN (4/5)

Although the Philadelphia 76ers don't have the worst record in the league, they have been the biggest disappointment this season after entering the year ranked fifth in the NBA power rankings.

Injuries derailed their chances of finding success, and the 76ers' lack of depth caught up to them. This team has lost eight straight games, and their last remaining chance to possibly win a game will be against Washington in the final week of the regular season.

30. Utah Jazz (-1)

Record: 16-59 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (L37), vs. HOU (L11), at DEN (L36)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (3/31), at HOU (4/2), at IND (4/4), at ATL (4/6)

Last, and certainly least, is the Utah Jazz. When you don't play your best players, you probably won't win many games. That is what happened with the Jazz this season, as they constantly sat Lauri Markkanen and others to tank. We will see if karma plays a role in them getting the top pick in the draft.

The Jazz have won only one game since the start of March, and it's hard to see them winning again unless they do so in Charlotte on Monday.