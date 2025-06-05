NDDC mulls biennial  format as curtains draw on maiden NDSF - The Nation Newspaper (2025)

Sports
April 8, 2025 by Our Reporter
Following thesuccessful take-offof theNiger DeltaSportsFestival whichran through April 1to 8 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State , organisershave hinted about the possibility ofmaking theregional meet abiennial affairs.
For the close to 3000 athletes who made it to Uyo with their respective states, it’s possibly an experience they will live with even if they drop out of sports as a career in the future.
This was succinctly captured by Alabo Boma Iyaye, Chairman of the NDSF Main Organising Committee (MOC) when he addressed the media shortly after the meeting of the organising body.
“This festival has provided opportunity for bonding among youths of our region, memories that they will carry all their lives. We are happy at NDDC to have made this platform available,” Iyaye remarked.
Earlier, Iyaye had announced the decision of the MOC to recommend that the festival be a biennial event.
“We have received commendations from all over the country and the MOC reached a decision today to recommend to the NDDC Board that this festival should hold every two years,” addedIyaye who also is the Executive Director Finance and Administration at the NDDC. Present at the briefing and on hand to watch the final races was the Chairman of the NDDC Board, Chinedu Ebie.
Read Also: NDDC affirms commitment to train discovered talents from NDSF
Incidentally, David Akahalu anchored the Edo State 4×400 meters quartet to clinch the gold medal in the very last event that drew the curtains on the festival.That win, coming after Delta State girls took the gold in the 4×400 relay seem to have pushed Bayelsa State off the pinnacle of the Medals’ table.
Meanwhile, epoch closing ceremonyof the eventwill hold this morning amid pomp and ceremony
For a festival that took off with all the trappings of a carnival on the opening night, the closing is not expected to be less of a spectacle.
Dunamis Icon Limited, the festival project managers are expectedly retaining the services of Smile Global Entertainment, producers of the opening ceremony for an encore
Brown Chinedu Wilfred, the Abia State born all-white dresser was all over the Uyo Township Stadium venue of the event, coordinating his team as they mounted exotic lights and high quality speakers.
“We are setting up differently from what we did on opening day but this time, it’s going to blow minds,” Wilfred boasted
Itiako Ikpokpo, the Lead Consultant told Journalists that the Festival objectives have been met but added :”We will surely put up a good show befitting all that was accomplished in attention to details we brought to organise this event. However, the real accomplishment will be achieved when we are able to groom discovered athletes to be on the podium in years ahead.”
TAGS:
Niger DeltaSportsFestival
