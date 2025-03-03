Need a Convincing Face Tan? Right This Way for the Best Face Self-Tanners (2025)

Hey there, quick tip: If you really want to tan your face to pull off a convincing faux glow, you should be using a dedicated self-tanner for your face. These self-tanning serums, lotions, towelettes, and mists have totally elevated my fake tan game and skincare routine thanks to being jam-packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients. They also make a great, long-lasting contour, aka #Tantour—i.e., sculpting your face with self-tanner—and I'm ready to show you 10 of the best to try now.



With so many new tanning formulations and brands in recent years, there are a ton of different types of face tans on the market. So to make your life even easier and your face even bronzier, I personally tested and reviewed 10 of the best self-tanners for your face around, and I've got everything you need to know about them, including what specifically to look out for, below.

✔️ P.S., This is new, up-to-date info, bb. We updated this article in June 2023 to add new face self-tanners the internet won't stop talking about, deleted outdated oldies, and checked in on the latest in fake tan, just for you.

Now keep reading for the full breakdown of the best facial self-tanners, according to product reviewers, my personal testing, and tips on how to choose the best face self-tanner, which ingredients to look out for, and what formulations you should consider before you buy.