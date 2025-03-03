Need a Convincing Face Tan? Right This Way for the Best Face Self-Tanners (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
Hey there, quick tip: If you really want to tan your face to pull off a convincing faux glow, you should be using a dedicated self-tanner for your face. These self-tanning serums, lotions, towelettes, and mists have totally elevated my fake tan game and skincare routine thanks to being jam-packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients. They also make a great, long-lasting contour, aka #Tantour—i.e., sculpting your face with self-tanner—and I'm ready to show you 10 of the best to try now.
With so many new tanning formulations and brands in recent years, there are a ton of different types of face tans on the market. So to make your life even easier and your face even bronzier, I personally tested and reviewed 10 of the best self-tanners for your face around, and I've got everything you need to know about them, including what specifically to look out for, below.
✔️ P.S., This is new, up-to-date info, bb. We updated this article in June 2023 to add new face self-tanners the internet won't stop talking about, deleted outdated oldies, and checked in on the latest in fake tan, just for you.
Our top picks for the best self-tanners for your face in 2024:
Best Overall Self-Tanner for Your FaceIsle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops
Best Self-Tanner for Your Face and Neck
Australian Glow Facial Bronzing Mist
Best New Self-Tanner for Your Face
Dolce Glow Goccia di Sole Hydrating Self-Tanning Serum Drops
Now keep reading for the full breakdown of the best facial self-tanners, according to product reviewers, my personal testing, and tips on how to choose the best face self-tanner, which ingredients to look out for, and what formulations you should consider before you buy.
1
Best Overall Self-Tanner for Your Face
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops
Pros
- Formula won't transfer to your clothes or sheets
Cons
- Takes a few tries to figure out how many drops works for you
I like to consider the Isle of Paradise drops the OGs of the self-tanning drop market. Plus, I love the philosophy founder and pro spray tanner Jules Von Hep is all about—body confidence and the belief that self-tanning is for everyone. Filled with antioxidants that protect the skin, hydrating glycerin, and soothing aloe, these drops will give you the most healthy-looking, bronzed glow ever. I simply add a few drops to my favorite face moisturizer (choose between light, medium, or dark), rub it all over my face, and give my hands a good wash. In a few (quick) hours, you'll have a gorge glow.
- Key ingredients: DHA, vitamin C, vitamin E, glycerin, aloe vera, caffeine
- Formula: Serum
- Applies clear? Yes
THE REVIEW: "I’m a caramel girl and I like to be on the water any chance I get," one tester notes. "My body tans 100x faster than my face. I bought this hoping it would help match my face with my body and let me say IT DID WHAT NEEDED TO BE DONE!!"
2
Best Self-Tanner for Your Face and Neck
Australian Glow Facial Bronzing Mist
Pros
- Mist is extremely fine and doesn't look patchy or uneven
Cons
- When spraying, it tends to fall to your feet and if you don't blend it out, it may look splotchy, reviewers note
This self-tanner is truly my favorite face tanner on the market (1) due to it being the easiest thing in the world to apply and (2) the super-even results it gives thanks to its fine mist. Superstar ingredients (see: retinol, glycerin, and aloe vera) smooth and even out your skin tone while hydrating your skin in the process. Start with a clean face, and holding the can about eight inches away, mist the tanner on your face, neck, and chest. It goes on clear and will develop within six hours throughout the day or night. Feel free to apply every few days (I typically do three) to keep your skin bronzed.
- Key ingredients: DHA, green tea extract, retinol, glycerin, aloe vera
- Formula: Liquid* (*mist)
- Applies clear? Yes
THE REVIEW: "So, I have tried ALL self-tanners," writes one reviewer. "I bought this on a whim as I wanted a facial tanner and I have not tried this line—to my amazement, this product is BEAUTIFUL not only for your face but for your body as well!"
3
Best New Self-Tanner for Your Face
Dolce Glow Goccia di Sole Hydrating Self-Tanning Serum Drops
Pros
- Jam-packed with a bunch of hydrating and moisturizing ingredients so your skin looks healthy and your tan applies/fades evenly
Cons
- One of the pricier facial self-tanners on the market
Say hello to one of my favorite new self-tanning brands on the market, created by celebrity spray tan artist Isabel Alysa and backed by celebs (hi, Miley Cyrus). It's also a clean beauty pick that prioritizes skincare in of all its tanning products. These buildable self-tanning drops can be added to your favorite skincare products and boosts their efficacy thanks to being loaded with a ton of hydrating ingredients (see: sodium hyaluronate, aloe, glycerin) and firming caffeine.
- Key ingredients: DHA, sodium hyaluronate, caffeine, aloe, glycerin, vitamin E & C
- Formula: Lotion
- Applies clear? Yes
THE REVIEW: "I am very pale and often turn orange with self-tanner," one reviewer writes. "Not with Dolce Glow! They leave me looking nice and bronzy! "
4
Best Facial Self-Tanner Lotion
Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer
Pros
- It's a great option for beginners because you can ease into the color your comfortable with
Cons
- It won't give you super quick results, it takes a few days for a deeper coloring to appear
This drugstore self-tanner is a cult favorite for its ability to create a natural tan gradually. It's especially great for first-timers who aren't ready for an immediate color deposit on their face, because like, ~scary~ if you haven't tanned before. You can build up the color each day to your personal preference. Plus, it's filled with superstar humectant, glycerin, and vitamin E to protect your skin against environmental aggressors.
- Key ingredients: DHA, glycerin, vitamin E
- Formula: Lotion
- Applies clear? Yes
THE REVIEW: "Non-streaky and moisturizing," writes one tester. "I enjoyed using this as it felt like a risk-free self-tanner option—it gave me a nice glow!"
5
Best Instant Self-Tan for Your Face
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops
Pros
- Lightweight, washable color that can give you a bronzed glow in a matter of seconds
Cons
- It works like makeup, so it won't give you a long-lasting tan
Let's be honest, sometimes your girl is busy, and that self-tanner prep (exfoliating, hair removal, etc.) can take awhile. When this is the case, or I want to add that extra oomph to my makeup and skin, I reach for the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops. In the same sitch and forgot to tan? No prob, just apply this to your face after your skincare routine/before your makeup, or mix it in with your foundation, face lotion, or tinted moisturizer for a subtle, natural, glowy tan in seconds. The best part? It washes right off with the rest of my makeup, so it's not splotchy when it fades.
- Key ingredients: Vitamin E, green tea extract, sodium hyaluronate, glycerin
- Formula: Serum
- Applies clear? No* (*bronzer)
THE REVIEW: "This product is just gorgeous because it leaves your skin with an alive, glowy look," writes one reviewer, adding, "I love it as an alternative to self-tanning, which is too much of a commitment for me—I am extremely fair, and find it buildable, and not overwhelming for my skin."
6
Best Self-Tanning Facial Drops
Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Pros
- Doesn't have a bad self-tanning smell
Cons
If you want another incredible face tan drop option, look no further than the Tax-Luxe Illuminating drops. Not only do they give you that good tan when added to your face moisturizer, but they also elevate your skin game. Thanks to the aloe vera and glycerin, my skin looks immediately hydrated and, two to four hours later, naturally tan. Pop this bb in your cart, promise, you won't regret it.
- Key ingredients: DHA, glycerin, vitamin E, aloe
- Formula: Liquid
- Applies clear? Yes
THE REVIEW: "This gave my face a really beautiful tan that was effortless and easy to control," one tester writes. "I like that the formula is concentrated and you can just mix it with your moisturizer to apply."
7
Best Self-Tanning Facial Serum
Coola Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum
Pros
- Exfoliating yet safe for sensitive skin types thanks to gentle chemical exfoliant, PHA
Cons
- It's the most expensive self-tanner on this list
Another good-for-your-skin face tan is this one by Coola. This gradual tanner has a slew of skin-loving ingredients, including a polyhydroxy acid—aka, PHA, aka a chemical exfoliant known for its ability to *gently* break down skin cells and is safe for sensitive skin types. It's also loaded with hydrating glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, and aloe vera for a jam-packed ingredient list.
- Key ingredients: DHA, glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, PHA, aloe vera
- Formula: Serum
- Applies clear? Yes
THE REVIEW: "I have used so many different tanners and this is the only one I’ll use on my face," one tester writes. "It’s gentle on my sensitive skin, doesn’t leave any greasy or sticky feel like a lot of sunless tanners do, and I appreciate the clean ingredients it consists of."
8
Best Self-Tanning Face Tan Mist
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
Pros
- Super-fine mist allows for an even, streak-free tan
Cons
- Some testers report that it may leak and therefore cause your hands to tan if you don't wash them
Want the easiest, quickest, and most convenient option? Enter: Face tanning mists. I know they may seem scary because of that looming fear that you'll end up spray tanning only half of your face, but hear me out: Surprisingly, I find that face tan sprays are the absolute easiest formulas to apply due to their super-fine mist that actually goes on super even. Shake well before use, close your eyes, and spray five to six pumps evenly across the face. This can be used before or after makeup as a primer or setting spray, and it'll develop throughout the day to give you the most natural of glows.
- Key ingredients: DHA, glycerin, vitamin E
- Formula: Liquid
- Applies clear? Yes
THE REVIEW: "I have tried almost every face tan water/spray and this is the one I always go back to," one review reads. "It does not streak and is perfect for achieving a sun-kissed look as I sun tan my body and avoid my face!"
9
Best Facial Self-Tanning Wipes
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Face
Pros
- Contains chemical exfoliants for smooth, prepped skin during the tanning process
Cons
- Tanner may dye light eyebrows, reviewers have noted
Another easy and quick option? A face tan towelette that are basically the easiest, quickest solution for getting tan and prepping your skin in one. They're packed with AHAs and BHAs (i.e., chemical exfoliants) that eliminate blackheads and clogged pores, so not only will your skin look super bronzed, but it'll also be super smooth. All you do is apply the towelette to your clean, dry face in circular motions—just remember to wash your hands.
- Key ingredients: DHA, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, glycerin, vitamin E
- Formula: Towelettes
- Applies clear? Yes
THE REVIEW: "The application is amazing—especially for lazy girls—there are no greasy, gross hands, you just swipe it on and you're done!" one review reads.
10
Best Face Bronzer that Mimics Self-Tanner
Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
Pros
- Super blendable formula sinks into your skin and provides a natural-looking sheen
Cons
- Some testers with oily skin say it can get greasy looking throughout the day
Okay, so maybe the thought of slathering a fake tanner all over your face scares you—it's your face, and considering you can't hide any mistakes, I get it. Or maybe you're someone with super-duper fair skin, and you may not be able to find a self-tanner you're comfortable in. If this is the case for you, opt for an illuminating, cream bronzer like the Bronzino from Tower 28 that's filled with moisturizing castor seed oil and mango seed butter. Add it to your face where the sun would naturally hit, and if you're fair, follow it with a shimmery blush (try: Nars Orgasm Blush) for extra warmth.
- Key ingredients: Green tea extract, castor seed oil, mango seed butter
- Formula: Cream
- Applies clear? No* (*bronzer)
THE REVIEW: "If you REALLY like to glow, this is the product for you," reads one review. "This makes you look very glow and tan."
11
Best Tool For Applying Face Tan
Fenty Beauty Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160
Pros
- Soft bristles that allow you to blend your tan easily
Cons
- You'll have to clean the makeup brush after each application to keep it germ and bacteria free
So remember when I said that face tan can double as face contour?! Well, get ready to hear about the best tanner hack of your life: Tantouring. Tantouring is what it sounds like—tanner and contouring. Like you would any 'ol regular contour, apply the fake tanner with a kabuki brush. (If you really want to amp it up, use the fake tanner around your lips for a semi-permanent lip liner.) I swear this little makeup hack is about to revolutionize your freakin' face.
THE REVIEW: "This is a great body and face kabuki brush," writes one tester, adding "it is rounded which is very comfortable in your hand and large enough to use for spreading a shimmery body oil or tanner."
How to choose the best self-tanner for your face:
Evaluate the ingredients
The great thing about facial self-tanners is that they're usually loaded with great ingredients that'll amp up the efficacy of your skincare products. Look for tanners that include ingredients rich in antioxidants and humectants, such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and glycerin, or even one filled with chemical exfoliants (like Coola Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum) for smoother, more even-looking skin.
Compare the formulas
The days of fake tanning your face with a mitt and self-tanner for the body are over because it's 2023, and not only are there tanners made exclusively for the face, but they also come in a host of different formulas. Your options? Lotions, oils, drops, serums, sprays, and even towelettes.
Typically, oils, drops, and serums are great if you want to incorporate your tanner into your skincare routine because you simply add them to your face moisturizer (try: Isle of Paradise Self-Tanner Drops or Dolce Glow Goccia di Sole Hydrating Self-Tanning Serum Drops). Sprays and towelettes are awesome for those who want something quick and easy due to their fast application (try: Australian Glow Facial Bronzing Mist), and lotions are your OGs—slather 'em on just as you would a self-tanner for your body (try: Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer).
Choose the color deposit
If you've ever used a self-tanner before bed, you may have ~unpleasant~ memories of waking up with stained sheets and a whole lot of muddy-looking color pre-shower. The culprit? Instant bronzing solution. Yes, it's great to see where you apply the color so you can avoid streaks, but not so much if you don't want to appear, let's say, intense in the development stage.
Luckily, with face tan, you can choose a formula with a clear, gradual, or bronzing solution. If you go with the latter, you don't have to worry about an uneven application in most scenarios. If you choose a formula that mixes with your moisturizer and develops quickly, it won't be as intense due to it being diluted. Not only that, there are a ton of face tanners on the market that gradually develop, so rest assured, stained sheets will not be in your future.
Why trust Cosmo?
Siena Gagliano is an associate editor at Cosmopolitan who writes beauty, and has three years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news. She’s an expert at researching and writing skincare stories, like the best self-tanners for pale skin and the best drugstore self-tanners. She regularly tests and analyzes face self-tanners on her own skin for efficacy, while working with the industry’s top cosmetic chemists and tanning experts to assess new formulas and products.
Siena Gagliano
Associate Editor
Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan, where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.