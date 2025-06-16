Netflix Picks Up ‘Sesame Street’ Worldwide Streaming Rights After Max Deal Ends (2025)

The next season of “Sesame Street” is being brought to you by the big, red letter “N.”

Netflix announced a deal Monday with Sesame Workshop, producer of the iconic kids’ show, giving the streamer exclusive worldwide premiere rights, starting with Season 56 later this year. Netflix also gains rights to 90 hours of past episodes of the show and will also be able to develop video games for both “Sesame Street” and “Sesame Street Mecha Builders.”

In the U.S., episodes of “Sesame Street” will continue to be available day-and-date on PBS stations and across PBS Kids digital platforms.

Sesame Workshop’s deal with Netflix comes after Warner Bros. Discovery did not renew its five-year deal for “Sesame Street” streaming on Max/HBO Max.

“We are excited to announce that all new ‘Sesame Street’ episodes are coming to Netflix worldwide along with library episodes, and new episodes will also release the same day on PBS Stations and PBS Kids

platforms in the U.S., preserving a 50+ year relationship,” Sesame Workshop said in a statement. “The support of Netflix, PBS and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting serve as a unique public-private partnership to enable Sesame Street to continue to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.”

“Sesame Street” will be “reimagined” for the 56th season, according to Sesame Workshop. For starters, each episode will now center on one 11-minute story, “allowing for even more character-driven humor and heart,” according to the not-for-profit organization. In addition, a new animated segment, “Tales From 123,” will take viewers inside “the most famous apartment building in the world” on the titular street providing a look at “the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home,” per Sesame Workshop.

The new season of “Sesame Street” will feature “fresh format changes” and the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck. In addition, viewers can “expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures,” according to the announcement.

Sesame Workshop’s Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings serve as executive producers of “Sesame Street.” Joining the show as head writer is Halcyon Person, who was head writer and co-executive producer for two children’s shows on Netflix: “Karma’s World” (2021) and “Dee & Friends in Oz” (2024).

According to Netflix, kids and family programming represents 15% of its total viewing hours. Its lineup of children’s shows including “Ms. Rachel,” “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” “CoComelon Lane,” “Blippi” and “Hot Wheels Let’s Race”; feature-length original movies on Netflix include “The Sea Beast” and Adam Sandler’s “Leo.”

Netflix, in announcing the “Sesame Street” pickup, featured a video clip of Cookie Monster surveying the streamer’s “N” logo in awe — before he devours it.