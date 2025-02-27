New Beauty Buys For February 2025: Makeup, Haircare & More (2025)

Looking for brand new beauty products? We’ve rounded up the most-anticipated drops in makeup, skincare, haircare and more — including limited-edition collections — for February 2025, all available to buy in Hong Kong now.

We’ve scoured near and far for the most highly-anticipated drops in makeup, skincare and other beauty items to get your hands on this season. From Huda Beauty’s Glossiest Gloss Trio Set to a limited edition Diptyque fragranceand more — here’s what we’re eyeing and buying this February in Hong Kong.

The Best New Beauty Buys In Hong Kong 2025

YSL Beauty presents The Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush

Don’t usually blush? Well, this new blush by YSL Beauty just might do the trick! It’s an ultra-silky powder blush that doesn’t just give you colour — it actually blurs imperfections, smooths your skin (thanks to the skincare ingredient squalane) and stays put all day long. It’s also waterproof, sweatproof, and gives you that flawless, healthy flushed look. Choose from six coral and berry tones in matte, shimmery and satin finishes.

Diptyque’s Limited Edition Fragrance Collection

If you know Diptyque, you know their fragrances are more than just a scent — it’s a story. Expect nothing less with their new limited-edition scent: Orphéon. Inspired by the vibrant 1960s in Paris’ Saint-Germain quarter, where the original Diptyque boutique stood beside the legendary Orphéon nightclub. This fragrance is nostalgic and full of life, with notes of warm cedarwood, light tobacco, juniper berries and jasmine for a touch of elegance.

First Aid Beauty’s New KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA — Strawberry

You know how our skin can get all weird and sensitive when the seasons change? Fluctuating temps and humidity can really mess things up. That’s why we’re obsessed with First Aid Beauty’s new KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA in the Strawberry version. Itgently exfoliates dead skin, leaving your skin super soft, smooth and refreshed. Plus, it’s also suitable for eczema!

OUAI Introduces The Fine To Medium Hair Treatment Masque

Say good bye to split ends and instantly restore hydration, tame frizz and strengthen tresses! Suitable for fine to medium locks, ouai’s new hair mask is packed with a nourishing blend of shea butter, panthenol and hydrolyzed keratin, leaving your hair softer, shinier, and healthier without weighing it down.

Huda Beauty’s Spring Limited Edition Glossiest Gloss Trio Set

We love a mini-sized makeup moment! It makes tossing it in a tiny purse so easy. This limited-edition set features three mini versions of the best-selling Faux Filler Gloss in the shades Glassy, Sugar Baby, and Bombshell — perfect for on-the-go touch-ups! Not only do they deliver insane shine, but they’re also packed with Vitamin E and Vegan Collagen to keep your lips smooth, soft and super hydrated, creating juicy, moisturised lips in every swipe!

SUQQU’s New Soft Matte Setting Powder & Glow Setting Powder

Let’s talk about SUQQU’s latest launch — two featherweight pressed powderscalled the Soft Matte Setting Powder and the Glow Setting Powder. The Soft Matte version blurs pores, controls shine and adds a natural radiance with soft lavender pigments, while the Glow version uses eight pearl pigments to create a luminous, dewy finish that brightens dull skin. Bothcome with a specially designed brush for seamless application.

Prada Beauty Releases Limited-Edition Lipsticks

Prada just dropped their Monochrome Soft Matte Limited Edition Series, featuring a trio of Soft Matte lipsticks inspired by their iconic brown shades; there’s Tiepolo (modern and chic), Sedona (sophisticated, everyday glam) and Amaranto (bold and daring). Packaged in a stunning metallic brown case, these lipsticks have a light, velvety-smooth consistency — so luxurious and timeless!

Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella Launches Four New Scents

Let us put you on to something so dreamy — Santa Maria Novella just dropped four new scents in their I Giardini Medicei Eau de Parfum Collection: Acqua, Quercia, Ambra and Incenso. These fragrances are like a love letter to the 16th-century Medici Gardens in Florence, serving up everything from vibrant spring blooms to crisp winter vibes. And the packaging? Total Baroque-chic in a bottle, babes.

