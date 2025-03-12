New Canada Express Entry Draw Category Changes For 2025 (2025)

Last Updated On 28 February 2025, 12:09 AM EST (Toronto Time)

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) unveils the new category for the Express Entry draws for 2025 as well as updated the list of occupations under existing categories on February 27, 2025.

This new IRCC update stamped our prediction of the new category for education occupations as we listed in our July 2024 article.

The Express Entry system, Canada’s flagship immigration pathway for skilled workers, operates through a points-based Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

In 2023, IRCC introduced category-based selection to target specific occupations and skills in high demand.

For 2025, the system is getting a major overhaul to better address labor shortages, demographic goals, and Canada’s bilingual identity.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Express Entry Changes

  1. New Category Introduced: Education Occupations
    • Predicted by INC (Immigration News Canada), the Education category joins the lineup, focusing on teachers, educators, and support staff critical to Canada’s education system.
  2. Transport Category Removed
    • The transport category, once a staple of category-based draws, has been discontinued, reflecting shifting labor market priorities.
  3. Expanded Healthcare and Social Services
    • Eight new occupations were added, including pharmacists and social workers, while six less-relevant roles were dropped.
  4. Prioritized Categories for 2025
    • IRCC has outlined four priority categories for Invitations to Apply (ITAs) as predicted by INC (Immigration News Canada):
      • French-language proficiency
      • Healthcare and Social Service occupations
      • Trades occupations
      • Education occupations

These updates reflect Canada’s strategic focus on filling critical workforce gaps while promoting bilingualism and education—a move that could shape immigration trends for years to come.

2025 Priority Categories for Category-Based Express Entry Draws

While all categories remain active, IRCC has designated the following as priorities for ITAs in 2025:

  1. French-language proficiency
  2. Healthcare and Social Service occupations
  3. Trades occupations
  4. Education occupations

These prioritized categories will receive more frequent and targeted draws, increasing opportunities for eligible candidates.

Full Breakdown Of Express Entry Draw Categories For 2025

The 2025 updates go beyond adding and removing categories—IRCC has fine-tuned the occupation lists within each category to better align with Canada’s workforce needs.

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the changes, including newly added and removed occupations.

1. Healthcare and Social Services Occupations

The healthcare sector remains a cornerstone of Canada’s immigration strategy, with an aging population and growing demand for medical and social support services.

Occupations Added (8)

Job TitleNOC CodeTEER Level
Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians321042
Cardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologists321232
Dental hygienists and dental therapists321112
Other medical technologists and technicians321292
Pharmacists311201
Pharmacy technicians321242
Social and community service workers422012
Social workers413001

Occupations Removed (6)

Job TitleNOC CodeTEER Level
Educational counsellors413201
Instructors of persons with disabilities422032
Kinesiologists and other professional occupations in therapy and assessment312041
Other assisting occupations in support of health services331093
Other practitioners of natural healing322092
Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists322002

The addition of social workers and pharmacists reflects a broader focus on community health and well-being, while the removal of niche roles like natural healing practitioners suggests a pivot toward mainstream healthcare professions.

2. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Occupations

STEM has seen a significant reduction, with no new occupations added and a whopping 19 removed.

Occupations Added (0)

  • None added in this category.

Occupations Removed (19)

Job TitleNOC CodeTEER Level
Architects212001
Business systems specialists212211
Computer and information systems managers200120
Computer engineers (except software engineers and designers)213111
Computer systems developers and programmers212301
Data scientists212111
Database analysts and data administrators212231
Engineering managers200100
Information systems specialists212221
Land surveyors212031
Landscape Architects212011
Mathematicians, statisticians, and actuaries212101
Metallurgical and materials engineers213221
Natural and applied science policy researchers, consultants, and program officers414001
Software developers and programmers212321
Software engineers and designers212311
Urban and land use planners212021
Web designers212331
Web developers and programmers212341

The removal of tech-heavy roles like software developers and data scientists may indicate sufficient domestic talent or a shift toward other priorities like trades and education.

3. Trades Occupations

Trades have been significantly expanded, with 19 new occupations added to address construction and infrastructure demands.

Occupations Added (19)

Job TitleNOC CodeTEER Level
Contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services820212
Floor covering installers731133
Painters and decorators (except interior decorators)731123
Roofers and shinglers731103
Concrete finishers731003
Other technical trades and related occupations729992
Water well drillers725012
Electrical mechanics724222
Heavy-duty equipment mechanics724012
Bricklayers723202
Cabinetmakers723112
Gas fitters723022
Industrial electricians722012
Sheet metal workers721022
Machinists and machining and tooling inspectors721002
Home building and renovation managers700110
Construction managers700100
Cooks632003
Construction estimators223032

Occupations Removed (4)

Job TitleNOC CodeTEER Level
Residential and commercial installers and servicers732003
Elevator constructors and mechanics724062
Machine fitters724052
Contractors and supervisors, other construction trades, installers, repairers, and servicers720142

The addition of roles like bricklayers and roofers highlights Canada’s booming construction sector and urgent need for skilled laborers.

4. Agriculture and Agri-food Occupations

A reduction with two new roles removed.

Occupations Removed (2)

Job TitleNOC CodeTEER Level
Contractors and supervisors, landscaping, grounds maintenance, and horticulture services820312
Agricultural service contractors and farm supervisors820302

Occupations Added (0)

  • None added.

These additions bolster Canada’s agricultural backbone, ensuring sustainability in food production and land management.

5. Education Occupations (New Category)

The standout update for 2025, the Education category targets professionals shaping the next generation.

Occupations Added (5)

Job TitleNOC CodeTEER Level
Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants431003
Instructors of persons with disabilities422032
Early childhood educators and assistants422022
Elementary school and kindergarten teachers412211
Secondary school teachers412201

With Canada facing teacher shortages and a growing student population, this category addresses a critical gap in the education system.

Your Path to Canada in 2025

The 2025 Express Entry changes reflect Canada’s proactive approach to immigration, balancing economic growth, labor demands, and cultural priorities.

Whether you’re a teacher eyeing the new Education category, a tradesperson capitalizing on expanded opportunities, or a French speaker leveraging bilingualism, these updates could be your ticket to permanent residence.

Stay ahead by understanding these shifts, optimizing your Express Entry profile, and aligning your skills with Canada’s needs.

For the latest updates, visit IRCC’s official website or consult an immigration expert.

Ready to make Canada your home in 2025? Share this guide and start planning your journey today!

Who’s Eligible for Category-Based Express Entry Draws?

To qualify for an Invitation to Apply (ITA) through a category-based round, candidates must:

Meet the minimum Express Entry eligibility requirements, including eligibility for one of the three programs:

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)
Canadian Experience Class (CEC)
Satisfy the specific requirements outlined for the category in that draw round.

How Category-Based Express Entry Draws Work?

IRCC ranks candidates in the Express Entry pool who meet the category criteria.

The highest-ranking candidates (based on CRS scores) receive ITAs for permanent residence.

See Also
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 – Correction Link Activated for 21413 Posts - MaruGujarat.in Official Website

For example, a secondary school teacher with a strong CRS score could be prioritized in an Education category draw, while a pharmacist might benefit from a Healthcare draw.

How Are Express Entry Categories Determined?

IRCC designs categories based on:

Labor Market Needs: Occupations are selected to fill gaps where Canadian workers are insufficient, such as healthcare and trades.
Economic Goals: STEM and agriculture roles drive innovation and food security.
Demographic Objectives: An aging population demands more healthcare and education professionals.
Bilingualism Commitment: The French-language proficiency category supports Canada’s Official Languages Act, promoting Francophone immigration outside Quebec.

These factors ensure the Express Entry system evolves with Canada’s priorities, making it a dynamic tool for immigration.

What Do These Changes Mean for Applicants?

Opportunities
Educators: The new Education category opens doors for teachers and assistants worldwide.
Trades Workers: Expanded trades occupations mean more chances for skilled laborers.
French Speakers: Continued emphasis on French proficiency boosts prospects for bilingual candidates.

Challenges
Transport Workers: Removal of the Transport category may force truck drivers and logistics workers to rely on general draws.
STEM Professionals: With 19 occupations cut, tech workers face stiffer competition in non-category draws.

Satinder Bains

Satinder brings expertise, knowledge, and experience related to internal work flows at IRCC. She worked at Canadian Consulate in Chandigarh before moving to Canada.Her articles on “Chinook – An internal IRCC tool used to bulk process temporary applications” was one of the notable work on our news website

