New On Netflix May 2025, plus what’s coming next (2025)

Netflix is showering you with terrific titles all May long, so get ready to check out the best movies and shows streaming now. You can count on Netflix to lead the way with incredible and innovative new content like Netflix Original movies Nonnas and Fear Street: Prom Queen, in addition to Netflix Original series The Four Seasons and Sirens, and so much more.

Suppose you’re trying to filter through all your options and decidewhat to watchon Netflix this month. In that case, you can also check out many other wonderful new Netflix Originals that you’ll love, like movies A Deadly American Marriage, The Quilters, and Last Bullet, and shows : Volume 4, Forever, and Blood of Zeus: Season 3.

May’s new releases are sure to become some of the most popular movies and shows on Netflix, so make sure to watch them before they’re gone.

Best New Movies on Netflix — May 2025

All month long, people have been eagerly waiting to see what new titles would be coming to Netflix. From old classics to brand new films having their premieres, Netflix is full of top-notch movies, documentaries, and comedy specials this May, but there were two that in particular stuck out above the rest. Here are the best new movies on Netflix this month.

Nonnas (Released May 9) *Netflix Film

If you’re hungry for a heart-warming and hilarious movie based on a true story, then this Netflix Original comedy is definitely the title for you. Nonnas tells the tale of Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn), who puts his livelihood on the line to start up an Italian restaurant called Enoteca Maria in Staten Island in honor of his late mother. By hiring local grandmothers as chefs, Joe makes sure his food has the taste of an authentic home-cooked meal, all while adding warmth and fulfillment to his own life in the process. See Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Joe Manganiello, and more in Nonnas on Netflix when it premieres in early May.

Stream Nonnas on Netflix on may 9

Fear Street: Prom Queen (Released May 23) *Netflix Film

Celebrate prom season a little unconventionally in May with this latest installment of Netflix’s Fear Street film series. Fear Street: Prom Queen is a slasher that revolves around Shadyside High’s 1988 prom festivities. But the running for Prom Queen soon becomes literally cutthroat when an outsider makes herself a nominee alongside the school’s vicious It Girls, and shortly thereafter, other candidates begin to mysteriously disappear, never to be seen again. Get in on all the thrilling action and drama by catching Fear Street: Prom Queen as soon as it drops this month, only on Netflix.

Stream Fear Street: Prom Queen on Netflix on may 23

Best New Shows on Netflix — May 2025

This May, the shows on Netflix are more exciting than ever before, but two of those titles stand out above the rest. Here are some of the best new shows that Netflix is bringing your way this month.

The Four Seasons (Released May 1) *Netflix Series

Adapted from the 1981 film of the same name, The Four Seasons is a Netflix Original comedy miniseries that follows three couples and longtime friends over the course of four different vacations. Over spring, summer, fall, and winter, we’ll watch the friends as they navigate major life changes, shifting dynamics, and different relationships, culminating in a star-studded and emotionally rich show that’s worth keeping an eye out for this month.

Stream The Four Seasons on Netflix on may 1

Sirens (Released May 22) *Netflix Series

Adapted from show creator Molly Smith Metzler’s 2011 play Elemeno Pea, Sirens is a dark comedy miniseries that follows Devon DeWitt’s (Meghann Fahy) attempts to stage an intervention for her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock), who has an unhealthy obsession and relationship with her enigmatic new boss, Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). But when Devon gets to the Kell family’s luxe beach estate, she soon finds that the formidable Michaela and her cultish life are not to be trifled with. Immerse yourself in this engrossing new series as soon as it drops later in May, only on Netflix.

Stream Sirens on Netflix on may 22

Netflix New Releases for May 2025 — Full List and Schedule on Netflix Now

Wondering what else you’ll be able to watch on Netflix this month? Here’s the full list of new movies and shows coming out on Netflix streaming in May 2025:

Released May TBA

Losmen Bu Broto: The Series (ID) *NETFLIX SERIES

Lost in Starlight (KR) *NETFLIX FILM

Mad Unicorn (TH) *NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow: Poland (PL) *NETFLIX SERIES

Released May 1

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

Hanna

Home

Mid90s

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Biggest Fan (MX) *NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons *NETFLIX SERIES

The Equalizer 2

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

The Mule

The Paper Tigers

The Sugarland Express

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Released May 2

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen: Season 2 (ZA) *NETFLIX SERIES

Released May 4

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Released May 5

Britain and The Blitz (GB) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released May 6

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 (KR) *NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Shooting Guards *NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Released May 7

Full Speed: Season 2 *NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Last Bullet (FR) *NETFLIX FILM

Released May 8

Blood of Zeus: Season 3 *NETFLIX ANIME

Forever *NETFLIX SERIES

Heart Eyes

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful (CO) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released May 9

A Deadly American Marriage (GB) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Influence (ES) *NETFLIX FILM

Nonnas *NETFLIX FILM

The Royals (IN) *NETFLIX SERIES

Released May 11

ABBA: Against the Odds

Released May 12

Tastefully Yours (KR) *NETFLIX SERIES

Released May 13

All American: Season 7

Bad Thoughts *NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Liver King (GB) *NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Released May 14

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (GB) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Married at First Sight: Season 17

Smile

Snakes and Ladders (MX) *NETFLIX SERIES

Released May 15

Bet *NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

Franklin (LB) *NETFLIX SERIES

Pernille: Season 5 (NO) *NETFLIX SERIES

Secrets We Keep (DK) *NETFLIX SERIES

Thank You, Next: Season 2 (TR) *NETFLIX SERIES

Vini Jr. (BR) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released May 16

Dear Hongrang (KR) *NETFLIX SERIES

Football Parents (NL) *NETFLIX SERIES

Rotten Legacy (ES) *NETFLIX SERIES

The Quilters *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released May 20

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: The Fall of Favre *NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Released May 21

Newly Rich, Newly Poor (CO) *NETFLIX SERIES

Real Men (IT) *NETFLIX SERIES

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark *NETFLIX SERIES

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6

Released May 22

Sirens *NETFLIX SERIES

Tyler Perry’s She The People *NETFLIX SERIES

Released May 23

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 8 *NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street: Prom Queen *NETFLIX FILM

Forget You Not *NETFLIX SERIES

Off Track 2 (SE) *NETFLIX FILM

Released May 24

Our Unwritten Seoul (KR) *NETFLIX SERIES

The Wild Robot

Released May 26

CoComelon: Season 13 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Released May 28

F1: The Academy (GB) *NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Released May 29

Dept. Q (GB) *NETFLIX SERIES

Released May 30

A Widow’s Game (ES) *NETFLIX FILM

The Heart Knows (AR) *NETFLIX FILM

Released May 31

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event *NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

June Netflix Release Dates Worth Looking Forward To

Still wondering what Netflix content is on the horizon? Here are two buzz-worthy titles to look forward to watching on Netflix in June:

: Season 3 (Released June 5) *Netflix Series

Early June welcomes the highly anticipated return of this much-talked-about Netflix Original comedy-drama series. Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 picks back up with our titular mother-daughter duo, with scrappy 30-year-old mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) now locked up for murder, and her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) trying to navigate high school and family life in the fallout. This season brings new relationships, challenges, and heartaches for both Georgia and Ginny as they navigate their own familial bond as it becomes more complex than ever before.

Stream Ginny & Georgia on Netflix on June 5

Squid Game : Season 3 (Released June 27) *Netflix Series

After a second season that left fans hungry for more content and answers, their wish will soon be granted as global phenomenon Squid Game returns for a third and final season in late June. The Netflix Original dystopian survival thriller series out of South Korea sees the show’s protagonist Seong Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) winding and strife-filled story through to the end as he directly faces off against his ultimate enemy, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), and tries to end his deadly games once and for all. See it all go down in Squid Game: Season 3 as soon as it drops next month, only on Netflix.

Stream Squid Game on Netflix on June 27

