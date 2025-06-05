New On Netflix May 2025, plus what’s coming next (2025)

More On:
Netflix
Is ‘Call The Midwife’ Airing a New Episode This Week? ‘Call The Midwife’ Season 15 Info
‘Sirens’ Star Glenn Howerton Doesn’t Think Milly Alcock’s Simone is a Monster: “I Think She’s a Survivor”
Will There Be a ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Sequel? What We Know About Future ‘Fear Street’ Movies
The Steamiest TV and Movie Sex Scenes of 2025 (So Far)
Netflix is showering you with terrific titles all May long, so get ready to check out the best movies and shows streaming now. You can count on Netflix to lead the way with incredible and innovative new content like Netflix Original movies Nonnas and Fear Street: Prom Queen, in addition to Netflix Original series The Four Seasons and Sirens, and so much more.
Suppose you’re trying to filter through all your options and decidewhat to watchon Netflix this month. In that case, you can also check out many other wonderful new Netflix Originals that you’ll love, like movies A Deadly American Marriage, The Quilters, and Last Bullet, and shows : Volume 4, Forever, and Blood of Zeus: Season 3.
May’s new releases are sure to become some of the most popular movies and shows on Netflix, so make sure to watch them before they’re gone.
Best New Movies on Netflix — May 2025
All month long, people have been eagerly waiting to see what new titles would be coming to Netflix. From old classics to brand new films having their premieres, Netflix is full of top-notch movies, documentaries, and comedy specials this May, but there were two that in particular stuck out above the rest. Here are the best new movies on Netflix this month.
Nonnas (Released May 9) *Netflix Film
If you’re hungry for a heart-warming and hilarious movie based on a true story, then this Netflix Original comedy is definitely the title for you. Nonnas tells the tale of Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn), who puts his livelihood on the line to start up an Italian restaurant called Enoteca Maria in Staten Island in honor of his late mother. By hiring local grandmothers as chefs, Joe makes sure his food has the taste of an authentic home-cooked meal, all while adding warmth and fulfillment to his own life in the process. See Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Joe Manganiello, and more in Nonnas on Netflix when it premieres in early May.
Stream Nonnas on Netflix on may 9
Fear Street: Prom Queen (Released May 23) *Netflix Film
Celebrate prom season a little unconventionally in May with this latest installment of Netflix’s Fear Street film series. Fear Street: Prom Queen is a slasher that revolves around Shadyside High’s 1988 prom festivities. But the running for Prom Queen soon becomes literally cutthroat when an outsider makes herself a nominee alongside the school’s vicious It Girls, and shortly thereafter, other candidates begin to mysteriously disappear, never to be seen again. Get in on all the thrilling action and drama by catching Fear Street: Prom Queen as soon as it drops this month, only on Netflix.
Stream Fear Street: Prom Queen on Netflix on may 23
Best New Shows on Netflix — May 2025
This May, the shows on Netflix are more exciting than ever before, but two of those titles stand out above the rest. Here are some of the best new shows that Netflix is bringing your way this month.
The Four Seasons (Released May 1) *Netflix Series
Adapted from the 1981 film of the same name, The Four Seasons is a Netflix Original comedy miniseries that follows three couples and longtime friends over the course of four different vacations. Over spring, summer, fall, and winter, we’ll watch the friends as they navigate major life changes, shifting dynamics, and different relationships, culminating in a star-studded and emotionally rich show that’s worth keeping an eye out for this month.
Stream The Four Seasons on Netflix on may 1
Sirens (Released May 22) *Netflix Series
Adapted from show creator Molly Smith Metzler’s 2011 play Elemeno Pea, Sirens is a dark comedy miniseries that follows Devon DeWitt’s (Meghann Fahy) attempts to stage an intervention for her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock), who has an unhealthy obsession and relationship with her enigmatic new boss, Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). But when Devon gets to the Kell family’s luxe beach estate, she soon finds that the formidable Michaela and her cultish life are not to be trifled with. Immerse yourself in this engrossing new series as soon as it drops later in May, only on Netflix.
Stream Sirens on Netflix on may 22
- New on Netflix this month – and what’s coming next
- All the best movies on Netflix right now
- The top 10 movies on Netflix that are most popular right now
Netflix New Releases for May 2025 — Full List and Schedule on Netflix Now
Wondering what else you’ll be able to watch on Netflix this month? Here’s the full list of new movies and shows coming out on Netflix streaming in May 2025:
Released May TBA
Losmen Bu Broto: The Series (ID) *NETFLIX SERIES
Lost in Starlight (KR) *NETFLIX FILM
Mad Unicorn (TH) *NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow: Poland (PL) *NETFLIX SERIES
Released May 1
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
Hanna
Home
Mid90s
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Biggest Fan (MX) *NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons *NETFLIX SERIES
The Equalizer 2
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
The Mule
The Paper Tigers
The Sugarland Express
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Released May 2
Peninsula
Train to Busan
Unseen: Season 2 (ZA) *NETFLIX SERIES
Released May 4
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Released May 5
Britain and The Blitz (GB) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released May 6
The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 (KR) *NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Shooting Guards *NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
Released May 7
Full Speed: Season 2 *NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Last Bullet (FR) *NETFLIX FILM
Released May 8
Blood of Zeus: Season 3 *NETFLIX ANIME
Forever *NETFLIX SERIES
Heart Eyes
Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful (CO) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released May 9
A Deadly American Marriage (GB) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Influence (ES) *NETFLIX FILM
Nonnas *NETFLIX FILM
The Royals (IN) *NETFLIX SERIES
Released May 11
ABBA: Against the Odds
Released May 12
Tastefully Yours (KR) *NETFLIX SERIES
Released May 13
All American: Season 7
Bad Thoughts *NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Liver King (GB) *NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
Released May 14
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (GB) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Married at First Sight: Season 17
Smile
Snakes and Ladders (MX) *NETFLIX SERIES
Released May 15
Bet *NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 *NETFLIX SERIES
Franklin (LB) *NETFLIX SERIES
Pernille: Season 5 (NO) *NETFLIX SERIES
Secrets We Keep (DK) *NETFLIX SERIES
Thank You, Next: Season 2 (TR) *NETFLIX SERIES
Vini Jr. (BR) *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released May 16
Dear Hongrang (KR) *NETFLIX SERIES
Football Parents (NL) *NETFLIX SERIES
Rotten Legacy (ES) *NETFLIX SERIES
The Quilters *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released May 20
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Untold: The Fall of Favre *NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
Released May 21
Newly Rich, Newly Poor (CO) *NETFLIX SERIES
Real Men (IT) *NETFLIX SERIES
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark *NETFLIX SERIES
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6
Released May 22
Sirens *NETFLIX SERIES
Tyler Perry’s She The People *NETFLIX SERIES
Released May 23
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 8 *NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street: Prom Queen *NETFLIX FILM
Forget You Not *NETFLIX SERIES
Off Track 2 (SE) *NETFLIX FILM
Released May 24
Our Unwritten Seoul (KR) *NETFLIX SERIES
The Wild Robot
Released May 26
CoComelon: Season 13 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Released May 28
F1: The Academy (GB) *NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Released May 29
Dept. Q (GB) *NETFLIX SERIES
Released May 30
A Widow’s Game (ES) *NETFLIX FILM
The Heart Knows (AR) *NETFLIX FILM
Released May 31
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event *NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
June Netflix Release Dates Worth Looking Forward To
Still wondering what Netflix content is on the horizon? Here are two buzz-worthy titles to look forward to watching on Netflix in June:
: Season 3 (Released June 5) *Netflix Series
Early June welcomes the highly anticipated return of this much-talked-about Netflix Original comedy-drama series. Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 picks back up with our titular mother-daughter duo, with scrappy 30-year-old mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) now locked up for murder, and her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) trying to navigate high school and family life in the fallout. This season brings new relationships, challenges, and heartaches for both Georgia and Ginny as they navigate their own familial bond as it becomes more complex than ever before.
Stream Ginny & Georgia on Netflix on June 5
Squid Game: Season 3 (Released June 27) *Netflix Series
After a second season that left fans hungry for more content and answers, their wish will soon be granted as global phenomenon Squid Game returns for a third and final season in late June. The Netflix Original dystopian survival thriller series out of South Korea sees the show’s protagonist Seong Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) winding and strife-filled story through to the end as he directly faces off against his ultimate enemy, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), and tries to end his deadly games once and for all. See it all go down in Squid Game: Season 3 as soon as it drops next month, only on Netflix.
Stream Squid Game on Netflix on June 27
What Else Is Streaming New This May 2025
Netflix’s new releases are just a portion of the new movies and shows you can watch this month if you’ve got more than one streaming service subscription. We update our guides to the new releases on the most popular streaming platforms every month, so you can stay on top of the freshest titles to watch. Here are full lists, schedules, and reviews for everything streaming:
- New on Amazon Prime this month
- New on Hulu this month
- New on Disney+ this month
- New on HBO Max this month
- New on Starz this month
- New on BritBox this month
- New on Acorn TV this month
- New on Tubi this month
- New on Paramount+ this month
- New on Peacock this month
- Back in Action
- christmas
- Netflix
- Stream and Scream
- Untold