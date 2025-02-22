New pacemaker approved (2025)

Now, some cardiac patients may be able to give their hearts a boost. The Food and Drug Administration has approved a pacemaker-like device that helps normalize the heart beats of people with congestive heart failure, The Associated Press reports. Most pacemakers use an electrical impulse to get hearts that are beating too slowly or too fast to beat at a normal rhythm. But the newly approved InSync system, manufactured by Medtronic, uses electricity to force the heart''s main chambers to pump together, boosting the weakened heart''s power.A six-month study of 579 congestive heart failure patients found that the InSync device significantly improved patients'' heart failure and overall quality of life.. The study did not examine whether the device could prolong the life of heart failure patients. The device is approved only for patients with an advanced heart condition who have not responded to medical therapy. The FDA says that because the device differs from standardacemakers, doctors must undergo special training in how to implant it. TBCombotherapy linked to liver Injuries, deaths U.S. health officialswarned doctors to limit their use of a promising drug cocktail (rifampin and pyrazinamide) when treating cases of latent tuberculosis because the therapy caused severe liver injuries and death in some patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Thoracic Society issued the advisory after a CDC investigation revealed that at least six people with latent TB had died since 1999 after being prescribed a two-month course of the antibiotics rifampin and pyrazinamide. Another 17 people were hospitalized with hepatitis or other liver injuries after taking the drugs, which are used to treat both the latent asymptomatic form of TB as well as the potentially fatal active strain of the lung disease. The CDC said a nine-month course of isoniazid was the preferred treatment for latent TB, especially in cases where patients suffered from alcoholism or were taking other medications linked to liver problems. The discovery of serious side-effects linked to the two-month course of rifampin-pyrazinamide in latent TB patients came as a small blow to health officials battling to control the disease. Doctors had hoped that the shorter course would improve the success rate when treating TB patients. Aspirin--diabetes link found Aspirin may lead to new treatments for Type II diabetes, scientists at the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, and the University of California in San Diego said in a statement .Type II diabetes results from an inability to produce adequate amounts of insulin or an inability to use the insulin produced to convert glucose to energy. Often, people with Type II diabetes produce more than enough insulin, but because the body has become insensitive to it, the insulin can''t do its job. People with Type II diabetes therefore have elevated blood sugar and often have elevated levels of insulin and blood fats in their bloodstreams. Researchers attempted to isolate the elements of aspirin that produce the blood sugar-lowering effect, while eliminating the concerns surrounding side effects. They performed studies on rats and mice that possess a genetic obesity resulting in the development of diabetes much in the same way as humans. It was observed that the treated rodents experienced increased sensitivity to insulin and therefore produced less insulin. The rodents'' glucose, insulin, free fatty acids and triglycerides levels all declined in the study. Upon examination of the animals'' tissues, scientists found that IKK B is the relevant molecule that aspirin likely targets. To test their findings, the scientists genetically reduced the amount of IKK B in tissues of mice and found that the mice were protected from obesity and diet-induced insulin resistance. Insulin pills may become a reality Purdue University scientists believe they''ve found a way to make insulin for diabetics available in pills instead of daily shots. The breakthrough is a new acrylic-based, gel-like coating on the pills to improve the body''s absorption of insulin. Injections under the skin allow insulin to be absorbed slowly enough to control blood sugar levels. But efforts to control diabetes with insulin pills have failed because the body digests them much too quickly. The new product, so far tested only in diabetic rats and dogs,``can potentially overcome these barriers,'''' said researcher ..The material he developed,would allow pills to survive thedigestive acids in the stomach, and let insulin seep into the bloodstream through the small intestine, the researchers said. Purdue has patented the product and is in discussions with interested pharmaceutical companies, which would do further tests in animals and humans.The oral product could make it to the market within the decade. Too much Soy could lead to kidney stones New research indicates that soybeans and soy-based foods, a staple in the diets of many health-conscious consumers, may promote kidney stones in those prone to the painful condition. The finding will be published in the September issue of the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Chemical Society, the world''s largest scientific society. The researchers measured nearly a dozen varieties of soybeans for oxalate, a compound that can bind with calcium in the kidney to form kidney stones. They also tested 13 types of soy-based foods, finding enough oxalate in each to potentially cause problems for people with a history of kidney stones, according to Linda Massey, Ph.D., at Washington State University. No one had previously examined soy foods for oxalate, thus the researchers are the first to identify oxalate in store-bought products. . The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new label on foods containing at least 6.25 grams of soy protein per serving that boasts of a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. American Medical Association discourages drug company gifts At issue are the myriad freebies, ranging from pens and notepads to free dinners and trips, that some drug makers shower on doctors. Ethicists say the gifts could encourage doctors to prescribe medications that may not be in patients'' best interests. ``Overall they spend billions of dollars trying to influence physicians'' prescribing behavior, and it works,'''' Lantos ,the spokes person of AMA said. AMA policy suggests a limit of about $100 on such gifts and says they should not include things like free trips, hotel accommodations and other personal expenses for doctors attending conferences. Things like work-related pens and notepads are considered acceptable.``Any gifts accepted by physicians individually should primarily entail a benefit to patients and should not be of substantial value,'''' the policy says. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a trade group for most of the nation''s brand-name prescription drug makers, supports the policy, but believes ``it is entirely appropriate to educate physicians about new treatments,'''' spokeswoman Jackie Cottrell said . Tomato sauce may help fight Prostate Cancer A new study involving African-American men - who as a group have the highest incidence of prostate cancer in the world - provides further evidence that lycopene, a chemical found in abundance in tomato sauce, may help prevent or slow the development of the disease. The clinical study was reported at the 222nd national meeting of the American Chemical Society, the world''s largest scientific society. It isthe first to link the effect of tomato sauce consumption to a reduction of human DNA damage, considered a marker for increased cancer risk, according to the researchers. Researchers at the University of Illinois in Chicago fed 32 volunteers with newly diagnosed prostate cancer three-fourths cup of tomato sauce daily for three weeks. In addition to causing significant reductions in DNA damage to prostate cancer cells and leukocytes (white blood cells), the treatment resulted in reduced blood levels of prostate specific antigen (PSA), a protein whose increased levels are strongly linked to a higher prostate cancer risk, according to the researchers. Although further studies are needed to determine whether reduced DNA damage is actually protective in healthy individuals may be beneficial to some, especially to those at high risk for prostate cancer..Researchers believe that lycopene, a red pigment with high antioxidant potential, is the most likely agent involved in this effect. Tomatoes contain more lycopene than any other commonly consumed food, but tomato products vary in lycopene content Besides tomatoes, other foods contain significant amounts of lycopene, including pink grapefruit and watermelon. Ginkgo Bilobamay affect fetus The results of a small study suggest that pregnant women may put their fetus at risk if they regularly consume the popular supplement ginkgo biloba. Many brands of ginkgo biloba contain a plant-derived compound called colchicine, high doses of which have been linked to birth defects in previous studies. Normally, the small amounts of colchicine the average person would ingest via daily ginkgo biloba supplements would be flushed naturally from the body. But the placenta can act as a kind of reservoir for the chemical, potentially allowing it to accumulate to dangerous levels. The investigators report that while non-users had placental blood levels of colchicine of just 2 micrograms per liter, levels found in the blood of supplement users ranged anywhere from 49 to 763 micrograms per liter. And tests performed on one (unidentified) brand of ginkgo biloba revealed that the supplement contained about 26 micrograms of colchicine per tablet. Petty stressed that, at this point in time, there is no proven link between use of ginkgo biloba during pregnancy and fetal malformations. But he believes pregnant women should exercise caution nonetheless.In the US, the Food and Drug Administration currently classes herbal medications as foods, not drugs, and exempts them from the rigorous testing and labeling provisions that govern pharmaceuticals.