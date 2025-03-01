NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair (2025)

ALL Items

Ending Soon Newly Added Highest Price Lowest Price

Auctions

Auctions Ending Soon Auctions Newly Added Auctions Highest Price Auctions Lowest Price

BUY NOW PRICE DROP ITEMS!

NEW

Price Drops Largest % Discount Price Drops Ending Soon Price Drops Newly Added Price Drops Highest Price Price Drops Lowest Price

In-Store Clearance (Feb 20to Mar3)

"); if (!$(this).is(":visible")) { $(this).fadeTo(1000, 1, function () { $(this).slideDown(500); }); } }); } if (data.Accepted) { //prepare success system message systemMessage = "

×" + contextMessageDictionary["ActionSuccess"] + "

"; if (!$(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").is(":visible") || $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html() == "") { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").hide(); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html(systemMessage); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").slideDown(); } else { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").fadeOut(200, function () { $(this).html(systemMessage); $(this).fadeIn(200); }); } //render checkout button if a lineitem was returned if ((autoGenerateInvoices || ownerAllowsInstantCheckout) && data.LineItemID) { var checkoutUrl = 'https://www.sabbashop.com/Account/Checkout?lineitemid=' + data.LineItemID; checkoutUrl += '&returnUrl=%2fListing%2fDetails%2f256230778%2fNEW-Tetyana-Naturals-Magnetic-False-Eyelashes-without-Eyeliner-No-Glue-4-Pair-'; if (autoCheckoutForBuyNow) { window.location = checkoutUrl; } var checkoutHtml = '

' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Checkout' + '' + '' + '

'; if ($(".detail__context-menu").find(".btn__detail__checkout").length == 0) { $(".detail__context-menu").prepend(checkoutHtml).show(); } else { jslog("skipped rendering checkout button because one already exists."); } } if (data.LineItemID && !highlightCheckoutButtonForBuyNow) { //render contact seller button if one does not already exist if (false && $("a.btn__detail__contactuser").length == 0) { var contactSellerUrl = '/Account/SendListingMessage?receiver=sabbashop&template=ask_listing_question&listingID=256230778&returnUrl=%2FListing%2FDetails%2F256230778%2FNEW-Tetyana-Naturals-Magnetic-False-Eyelashes-without-Eyeliner-No-Glue-4-Pair-'; var contactSellerHtml = '

' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Contact Seller' + '' + '' + '

'; $(".detail__context-menu").append(contactSellerHtml).show(); jslog("contact button rendered for line item #" + data.LineItemID); } //render feedback button if (false) { var feedbackUrl = '/Account/SubmitFeedback?LineItemID=REPLACELINEITEMID&ListingID=256230778&Receiver=sabbashop' .replace("REPLACELINEITEMID", data.LineItemID); var feedbackHtml = '

' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Feedback' + '' + '' + '

'; var feedbackHtmlList = '

  • ' + 'Submit Feedback' + ' #' + data.LineItemID + '

    • '; if ($(".detail__feedback").length == 0) { $(".detail__context-menu").append(feedbackHtml).show(); } else { $(".detail__feedback-dropdown-menu").append(feedbackHtmlList); } jslog("feedback button rendered for line item #" + data.LineItemID); } } } else { //ReasonString is populated, prepare a Negative System message if (contextMessageDictionary[data.ReasonString]) { systemMessage = "

    ×" + contextMessageDictionary[data.ReasonString] + "

    "; } else { systemMessage = "

    ×" + data.ReasonString + "

    "; } if (!$(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").is(":visible") || $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html() == "") { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").hide(); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html(systemMessage); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").slideDown(); } else { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").fadeOut(200, function () { $(this).html(systemMessage); $(this).fadeIn(200); }); } } } else { //Context is null, but ReasonString is populated, prepare a Negative System message if (contextMessageDictionary[data.ReasonString]) { systemMessage = "

    ×" + contextMessageDictionary[data.ReasonString] + "

    "; } else { systemMessage = "

    ×" + data.ReasonString + "

    "; } if (!$(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").is(":visible") || $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html() == "") { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").hide(); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html(systemMessage); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").slideDown(); } else { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").fadeOut(200, function () { $(this).html(systemMessage); $(this).fadeIn(200); }); } } } }); //render checkout button if the listing ends successfully and the winner is viewing $(document).on("SignalR_UpdateListingStatus", function (event, data) { if ($.inArray(data.ListingID, interestingListings) < 0) return; if (autoGenerateInvoices || ownerAllowsInstantCheckout) { if (data.Status == "Successful" && data.LineItemID && data.LineItemPayerUN == "") { var checkoutUrl = 'https://www.sabbashop.com/Account/Checkout?lineitemid=' + data.LineItemID; checkoutUrl += '&returnUrl=%2fListing%2fDetails%2f256230778%2fNEW-Tetyana-Naturals-Magnetic-False-Eyelashes-without-Eyeliner-No-Glue-4-Pair-'; var checkoutHtml = '

    ' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Checkout' + '' + '' + '

    '; if ($(".detail__context-menu").find(".btn__detail__checkout").length == 0) { $(".detail__context-menu").prepend(checkoutHtml).show(); } else { jslog("skipped rendering checkout button because one already exists."); } } if (data.Status == "Successful" && data.LineItemID && data.LineItemPayerUN == "") { //render contact seller button if one does not already exist if (false && $("a.btn__detail__contactuser").length == 0) { //"/Account/SendListingMessage?receiver=tester1&template=ask_listing_question&listingID=166614&returnUrl=%2FListing%2FDetails%2F166614%2Ftest-item-J" var contactSellerUrl = '/Account/SendListingMessage?receiver=sabbashop&template=ask_listing_question&listingID=256230778&returnUrl=%2FListing%2FDetails%2F256230778%2FNEW-Tetyana-Naturals-Magnetic-False-Eyelashes-without-Eyeliner-No-Glue-4-Pair-'; var contactSellerHtml = '

    ' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Contact Seller' + '' + '' + '

    See Also
    Magnetic Lashes vs HanaDolly Lashes: Full Comparison

    '; $(".detail__context-menu").append(contactSellerHtml).show(); jslog("contact button rendered for line item #" + data.LineItemID); } //render feedback button if (false) { var feedbackUrl = '/Account/SubmitFeedback?LineItemID=REPLACELINEITEMID&ListingID=256230778&Receiver=sabbashop' .replace("REPLACELINEITEMID", data.LineItemID); var feedbackHtml = '

    ' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Feedback' + '' + '' + '

    '; var feedbackHtmlList = '

  • ' + 'Submit Feedback' + ' #' + data.LineItemID + '

    • '; if ($(".detail__feedback").length == 0) { $(".detail__context-menu").append(feedbackHtml).show(); } else { $(".detail__feedback-dropdown-menu").append(feedbackHtmlList); } jslog("feedback button rendered for line item #" + data.LineItemID); } } } }); $(document).on("SignalR_UpdateInvoiceStatus", function (event, data) { if ($.inArray(data.ListingID, interestingListings) < 0) return; jslog("SignalR_UpdateInvoiceStatus (listing, invoice, status, payer): " + data.ListingID + ", " + data.InvoiceID + ", " + data.InvoiceStatus + ", " + data.InvoicePayerUN); //show "View Invoice" or "Checkout" button if applicable if (data.InvoicePayerUN == aweUserName) { //get result of /RealTime/IsInvoicePayable?invoiceId=nnnnnn var promise = Proxy.invokeAsync("IsInvoicePayable", { invoiceId: data.InvoiceID }, function(result) { var checkoutUrl = 'https://www.sabbashop.com/Account/Invoice/' + data.InvoiceID; checkoutUrl += '?returnUrl=%2fListing%2fDetails%2f256230778%2fNEW-Tetyana-Naturals-Magnetic-False-Eyelashes-without-Eyeliner-No-Glue-4-Pair-'; if (result.isPayable) { //invoice is payable if (autoCheckoutForBuyNow) { window.location = checkoutUrl; } if ($("a.btn__detail__checkout").length == 0) { //render checkout button if one does not already exist var checkoutHtml = '

    ' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Checkout' + '' + '' + '

    '; $(".detail__context-menu").prepend(checkoutHtml).show(); jslog("checkout button rendered for invoice #" + data.InvoiceID); } } else { //the invoice is not payable, so instead of 'checkout' button, render 'view invoice' button if one does not already exist if ($("a.btn__detail__invoices").length == 0) { var viewInvoiceHtml = '

    ' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'View Invoice' + '' + '' + '

    '; $(".detail__context-menu").append(viewInvoiceHtml).show(); jslog("view invoice button rendered for invoice #" + data.InvoiceID); } } //only render the contact and/or feedback buttons if either // a) the web.config setting HighlightCheckoutButtonForBuyNow is set to False, or // b) the invoice is not payable if (!highlightCheckoutButtonForBuyNow || !result.isPayable) { //render contact seller button if one does not already exist if (false && $("a.btn__detail__contactuser").length == 0) { var contactSellerUrl = '/Account/SendListingMessage?receiver=sabbashop&template=ask_listing_question&listingID=256230778&returnUrl=%2FListing%2FDetails%2F256230778%2FNEW-Tetyana-Naturals-Magnetic-False-Eyelashes-without-Eyeliner-No-Glue-4-Pair-'; var contactSellerHtml = '

    ' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Contact Seller' + '' + '' + '

    '; $(".detail__context-menu").append(contactSellerHtml).show(); jslog("contact button rendered for invoice #" + data.InvoiceID); } //render feedback button if (false) { var feedbackUrl = '/Account/SubmitFeedback?LineItemID=REPLACELINEITEMID&ListingID=256230778&Receiver=sabbashop' .replace("REPLACELINEITEMID", data.LineItemID); var feedbackHtml = '

    ' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Feedback' + '' + '' + '

    '; var feedbackHtmlList = '

  • ' + 'Submit Feedback' + ' #' + data.LineItemID + '

    • '; if ($(".detail__feedback").length == 0) { $(".detail__context-menu").append(feedbackHtml).show(); } else { $(".detail__feedback-dropdown-menu").append(feedbackHtmlList); } jslog("feedback button rendered for invoice #" + data.InvoiceID); } } }, function(error) { jslog("Error retrieving invoice status (1): " + error); } ); promise.fail(function (jqXHR, textStatus) { jslog("Error retrieving invoice status (2): " + textStatus); }); } }); });

    Active

    NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair (1)

    CONDITION: New

    NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair (2)

    • NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair (3)

    • NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair (4)

    • NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair (5)

    • NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair (6)

    • Item # 256230778
    • End Date
    • Start Date

    Shipping Options

    Shipping to CANADA (2 - 7 BusinessDays ) $16.99 CAD ($8.49 CAD as additional item)
    Local pick up (FREE) $0.00 CAD ($0.00 CAD as additional item)
    Shipping to USA (2 - 7 BusinessDays ) $17.99 CAD ($8.99 CAD as additional item)

    Payment Options

    Seller Accepts PayPal

    Payment Instructions
    <p>Pay in-store by Cash, Debit or Credit Card, no prior checkout required. Pick ups (and all Shipping orders) can also pay via website checkout by PayPal or Credit Card</p> <span style="color: red;"><b>PICK UP/SHIPPING DEADLINE:</b> <p>Items not picked up/shipped within 25 days will be cancelled. This very generous allowance gives you extra time to pick up/ship multiple items together. Unpaid items may lead to account closure. All purchases from SabbaShop are subject to the Terms & Conditions set forth on this site.</p></span>

    Description

    • Natural & Comfort: Made from high-quality synthetic fibers, these magnetic eyelashes are soft and natural and will not irritate your eyes. It takes only one minute a day to have bright and attractive eyes.
    • No Glue or Eyeliner Needed: Just one click and the magnetic eyelashes will naturally attach to your eyelashes, saving your makeup time and creating a gorgeous look quickly. No glue or eyeliner needed
    • Magnetic Technology: Each eyelash strip has a small, lightweight magnet distribution, which is stable and does not fall off and can be worn multiple times. With these magnetic lashes, you're the queen of the party!
    • Portable: The false eyelashes are equipped with a double-layer independent magnetic case, are small and portable, and do not take up space, you can carry and use this magnetic eyelash at any time during travel and parties.
    • Easy to Use and Remove. These magnetic false eyelashes can be reused many times. Ergonomic design, suitable for most eye shapes, also a good gift for family and friends.

    Details

    • CONDITION THIS ITEM IS NEW IN ORIGINAL PACKAGE. FULLY FUNCTIONAL & COMPLETE.
    • INCLUDES 4 Pair Magnetic False Eyelashes, Case, Eyelash Clip
    • UPC Does Not Apply
    • Storage 058-096B, 1328486
    • ProductID 1328486
    NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    Fragrance Free Bundle
    Unlock Your Full Potential Naturally
    Top Curly Hair Products For Healthy And Defined Curls
    Latest Posts
    The Eight Best Products For Curly Hair - GLOSSYBOX Beauty Unboxed
    These Brushes for Curly Hair Work Smarter, Not Harder
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Terence Hammes MD

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6214

    Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

    Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Terence Hammes MD

    Birthday: 1992-04-11

    Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

    Phone: +50312511349175

    Job: Product Consulting Liaison

    Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

    Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.