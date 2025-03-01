NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair (2025)

ALL Items
Active
NEW Tetyana Naturals Magnetic False Eyelashes without Eyeliner No Glue, 4 Pair
CONDITION: New
- Item # 256230778
- End Date
- Start Date
Shipping Options
|Shipping to CANADA (2 - 7 BusinessDays )
|$16.99 CAD ($8.49 CAD as additional item)
|Local pick up (FREE)
|$0.00 CAD ($0.00 CAD as additional item)
|Shipping to USA (2 - 7 BusinessDays )
|$17.99 CAD ($8.99 CAD as additional item)
Payment Options
Seller Accepts PayPal
Payment Instructions
<p>Pay in-store by Cash, Debit or Credit Card, no prior checkout required. Pick ups (and all Shipping orders) can also pay via website checkout by PayPal or Credit Card</p> <span style="color: red;"><b>PICK UP/SHIPPING DEADLINE:</b> <p>Items not picked up/shipped within 25 days will be cancelled. This very generous allowance gives you extra time to pick up/ship multiple items together. Unpaid items may lead to account closure. All purchases from SabbaShop are subject to the Terms & Conditions set forth on this site.</p></span>
Description
- Natural & Comfort: Made from high-quality synthetic fibers, these magnetic eyelashes are soft and natural and will not irritate your eyes. It takes only one minute a day to have bright and attractive eyes.
- No Glue or Eyeliner Needed: Just one click and the magnetic eyelashes will naturally attach to your eyelashes, saving your makeup time and creating a gorgeous look quickly. No glue or eyeliner needed
- Magnetic Technology: Each eyelash strip has a small, lightweight magnet distribution, which is stable and does not fall off and can be worn multiple times. With these magnetic lashes, you're the queen of the party!
- Portable: The false eyelashes are equipped with a double-layer independent magnetic case, are small and portable, and do not take up space, you can carry and use this magnetic eyelash at any time during travel and parties.
- Easy to Use and Remove. These magnetic false eyelashes can be reused many times. Ergonomic design, suitable for most eye shapes, also a good gift for family and friends.
Details
- CONDITION THIS ITEM IS NEW IN ORIGINAL PACKAGE. FULLY FUNCTIONAL & COMPLETE.
- INCLUDES 4 Pair Magnetic False Eyelashes, Case, Eyelash Clip
- UPC Does Not Apply
- Storage 058-096B, 1328486
- ProductID 1328486