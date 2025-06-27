Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race draws 130 competitors for famed event (2025)

There are the serious racers out to break records, and the party crews who join the famous yacht race for the fun – and there’s plenty of boaters who enjoy both the competitive and festive scene.

The Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race, a storied boat race that started in the late ’40s, launched off Friday, April 25, from the Balboa Pier, with spectators clutching binoculars and cameras as the boaters readied to embark on their 135-mile journey.

The event, now in its 77th year, started as a way to promote the sailing sport and the city’s growing harbor.

Candice Coleman cheers on the crew of Et Voila at the Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race in Newport Beach, CA on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Yachts run side-by-side at the Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race in Newport Beach, CA on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Competitors leave the starting line at the Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race in Newport Beach, CA on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Philip Herzfeld, commodore for the Newport Ocean Sailing Association, said conditions looked good leading up to the event, with plenty of wind in the forecast.

“I always hope for record breaking, certainly we’ve seen a few of those in recent years,” he said. “But it’s hard to tell. Frankly, I don’t want to jinx anything.”

The number of entries was down from last year, when about 160 racers joined the race. That’s due to several factors, including the fires in the Los Angeles area that impacted regular racers, some who now have to live on their boats, as well as a turbulent political climate.

“The political situation has raised concerns for some, (but) with all the trips we’ve done down to Mexico to coordinate and work with authorities, there hasn’t really been an issue,” Herzfeld said. “South of the border, it’s not a concern for anybody and it hasn’t been an issue – but certainly we understand how the political climate is a concern for some.”

There’s also the uncertain economy that has people staying close to home.

“It’s kind of a combination of things affecting it this year, but 130 is certainly a decent turn out,” Herzfeld said. “It really all depends on all the things going on in people’s lives and how they feel about going south of the border.”

Watching the competitors embark just off from the Balboa Pier is exciting, Herzfeld said, as boaters find their starting spot with hopes of gaining an edge on the competition.

The race is considered the largest West Coast international yacht race, a chance for weekend warriors who want to gain racing experience to go up against elite, top-of-their-class sailors out to shatter records.

Boats can range from small 29-footers to massive, multi-million-dollar yachts.The racers compete in five different classes, according to the boat’s performance and class of competition.

“We have enough classes and subdivisions that all of the racers have a fair and equitable chance to trophy,” Herzfeld said. “They have a good chance to be on the podium and look back and say ‘I did something really cool.’”

Part of the fun is the unpredictability of the race. Some years, the fastest boats reach Ensenada by Friday night.

“Each year the conditions are completely different,” Herzfeld said. “I can’t remember any two years that were similar to each other.”

Some sailors opted for a shorter, 90-mile race that finishes in San Diego, an alternative for those who don’t want to do the full journey into Mexico’s waters.

One notable returning competitor this year, race organizers noted, was the 63-year-old “Ragtime.” The wooden racing yacht was built by John Spencer in New Zealand, and the last time it won the Newport to Ensenada was in 1977. It has been restored recently.

The owner, Tina Roberts, is gearing up for the Transpac race later this summer. The Newport contest is a qualifier for the longer, 2,225-mile race that goes from Los Angeles to Hawaii.

Manhattan Beach residents Steve Dunlap and girlfriend Meghan Noland, aka designer “Meghan Fabulous,” were also using the Newport to Ensensda as a test run, the couple planning to sail around the world in September, a feat expected to take several years to accomplish.

They are known for their crazy outfits aboard their 45-foot boat “Some Tuesday,” which they brought from Long Beach Harbor for the race.

Dressing up is a long tradition for the race and a nod to its funner, more laid-back vibe, but that aspect has fallen by the wayside in recent years.

The crew was decked out with leis around their necks and custom shirts made by Noland, a clothing designer, complete with their boat’s official drink — “dark and stormy” — patterns and the boat logo.

“I love to make the team uniform and take it to the next level, and make it fun,” Noland said. “We’re definitely the loudest crew. We love to bring the party. I like to bring the flash and the fun to the event.”

But don’t let the crew’s laid-back, aloha-style shirts fool you — they’ve won their multihull class two times in the past nine years.

“It’s so much fun. We’re not hard-core racers,” Dunlap said. “For us, we’re very serious about wanting to win, but it’s also a social event.”

It’s one of the only sports where professionals and novices can compete for the same goal, in the same race, Noland noted.

“It’s really pretty special,” she said.

Like the other competitors, their crew takes turns through the dark of night and early morning, spending long hours bonding and trying to figure out the right tactic to get to the finish line first.

“We always debate strategy – whether you sail far offshore hoping to catch more wind, or do the closer and shorter course – you have to make that bet early in the race,” Dunlap said before the vessels headed out.

Even if they don’t win a trophy at the finish line, there’s the other reward waiting – the margaritas flowing while sharing stories about the journey with fellow sailing friends made through the years.

Participants can track the yachts via YB Tracking, an online tracking system that allows fans to view each boat’s location on the course.