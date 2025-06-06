NFL draft best available players after first round: Where does Shedeur Sanders rank? (2025)

Editor's note: Follow 2025 NFL Draft live updates, grades and analysis.

The first 32 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft have been made, but there's still plenty of players with first-round talent available entering Day 2.

With the annual event kicking off Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, many of the marquee names flew off the board quickly. But several prominent figures are still waiting to learn their pro destination. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is unquestionably the most notable of those who were snubbed, but he's hardly alone, as Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Marshall edge rusher Mike Green also have yet to hear their names called.

Here's USA TODAY Sports' breakdown of the best available players entering Friday, led by their ranking on the pre-draft top 200 big board:

6. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The comparisons to Pat Surtain II – the Denver Broncos cornerback and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year – are lofty but not outlandish. The 6-2, 194-pounder puts together the size, fluidity and instincts to handle any coverage assignment. Johnson isn't a true burner and saw his 2024 season go sideways due to a toe injury, but he otherwise projects as a sticky corner who should have excellent ball production.

13. Mike Green, DE/OLB, Marshall

The Football Bowl Subdivision leader in sacks (17 in 2024) employs a far more physical approach than one might expect from a 6-3, 251-pound edge rusher. He risks stalling out if he doesn't continue to fill out his frame, but his relentless style and elasticity as a rusher should position him to make plenty of plays in the backfield.

22. Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE/OLB, Boston College

After notching 16 ½ sacks last season, Ezeiruaku already seems to have a master's degree in pass-rushing, as he has a full toolkit of moves he is prepared to wield at just the right moment. His 6-3, 248-pound build still will likely result in him being erased by bigger blockers, particularly in the run game, but he compensates for it by leveraging his length, agility and smarts.

25. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

If not for a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in September, he might be firmly entrenched as a first-rounder, as the 6-2, 194-pounder marries an ultra-competitive demeanor at the line of scrimmage with impressive recovery speed and improving ball skills. His health outlook will no doubt loom large in his evaluation, but if he can find the right fit with a defensive coordinator patient enough to bring him along – his style of play might make him prone to early penalties, and there will be a significant leap in quality of competition – he could be a highly productive starter.

28. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Despite operating in a spotlight that might blind other passers, Sanders somehow managed to exceed outsized expectations by establishing himself as a precise and poised distributor. How he handles pressure at the next level could be one of the biggest determining factors in the trajectory of his career, but he could be a more than capable starter for an offense that asks him to conduct more often than create.

30. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

At a time when other receivers shined, his 2024 season ended up quite turbulent, with the dynamic slot target averaging just 11.1 yards per game. Expanding his route tree in the pros could be the key to whether he remains primarily a threat on quick hitters underneath or becomes a more well-rounded target capable of threatening defenses downfield, though he likely will require a heavy dose of schemed touches early on.

36. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

At 6-3 and 220 pounds with the speed of a cornerback, he seems perfectly suited to match up with tight ends and bigger receivers. Emmanwori is a bit wild when working downhill against the run and may lack the fluidity to handle work in the slot, but his excellent ball skills and physical tools should prove plenty alluring to many teams.

37. Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas

The LSU transfer is the kind of player any offensive tackle hates to see lining up across from him, as the 6-6, 264-pounder boasts daunting length, an impressive arsenal of pass-rush moves and a never-say-die mentality. Jackson might be too big for his own good, however, as his rigidity severely limits him in several phases of the game.

38. Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi

Test the 6-1, 195-pound cover man at your own peril, as Amos can close in on any throw in his area in a hurry. He's better suited for zone work than man coverage right now, but he could become a significant asset in press looks if he improves his ability to recover.

39. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Once he gets to the corner, watch out. The 5-10, 202-pounder can't always fight his way through to daylight on inside runs, but Henderson has the burst to break long gains whenever he's given a crease. Already a comfortable pass protector and reliable receiver, he should be a three-down option from Day 1.

40. Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

The Senior Bowl standout has given evaluators reason to go back and take a closer look at one of the few bright spots in a disappointing season for the Seminoles. The 6-2, 197-pounder has a strong claim to be the premier pest of this defensive class, as he regularly smothers receivers at the line of scrimmage with his length and hyperphysical approach. He might not generate a ton of plays on the ball and won't be a fit for every scheme, but any team looking for an in-your-face coverage presence has to give him strong consideration.

41. Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

The 6-4, 257-pounder can be a load for any lineman to handle, as he embraces contact with active hands, a high-energy approach and plenty of knowhow. Though his hustle and expansive set of pass-rush moves could take him a good distance, he might not have the upside of other edge rushers in the class given his mostly unremarkable physical traits.

43. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Johnson single-handedly invigorated Iowa's long dormant offense with his smooth running style, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. The 6-0, 225-pounder is patient yet decisive in his approach, snaking around would-be tacklers to find the open field. His limited comfort level in the passing game – particularly in protection – could box him in somewhat during the early portion of his career.

45. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

The walk-on who became an All-American is more than just a feel-good story. Schwesinger's rapid recognition skills often enable him to find his way to the ball carrier faster than blockers can reach him, though he does have trouble disengaging opponents when they do beat him to the spot.

46. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor has made a name for himself on the other side of the ball, proving to be a fluid pass catcher comfortable operating both in space and in traffic. He's not as dynamic as this year's top tier tight ends and is more likely to be a complementary piece than a go-to target, but he can still be a highly effective weapon for the right offense.

47. Bradyn Swinson, DE, LSU

He hasn't enjoyed the widespread recognition of some other edge rushers in this draft class, but he deserves a higher profile. The 6-4, 250-pounder is extremely explosive, with the speed-to-power move to jolt offensive linemen when he's not simply dipping past them.

48. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

The appeal of trotting out a 6-4, 214-pound wideout doesn't require explanation. Higgins poses a major problem in the red zone and contested-catch scenarios, though he might be relegated to a big slot role until he refines his game a little further.

49. JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

His impact at the next level is likely to be measured more in pressures than sacks, but his disruption still comes in handy. The 6-5, 269-pound Tuimoloau lacks diversity as an edge rusher who relies almost entirely on his ability to push back opposing linemen, but his one trick is plenty good.

50. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

At 6-6 and 331 pounds, Ersery is nimble enough to corral speedy edge threats yet strong enough to lock down anyone who tries to engage him. Things can get dicey when he has to recover or face a counter move, but his tools are worth developing.

51. Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi

53. Princely Umanmielen, DE, Mississippi

54. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

55. Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

56. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

57. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

58. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

59. Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona

60. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

61. Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

62. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

63. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

63. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

64. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

65. Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

66. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

67. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

68. Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

69. Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

70. Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue

71. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

72. T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

73. Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

74. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

75. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

76. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

77. Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

78. Oluwafemi Oladejo, DE, UCLA

79. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

80. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

81. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (Fla.)

82. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

83. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (Fla.)

84. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

85. Nohl Williams, CB, Cal

86. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

87. Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

88. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

89. Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville

90. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

91. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

92. Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

93. Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State

94. Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia

95. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

96. Sai'vion Jones, DE, LSU

97. Josaiah Stewart, OLB, Michigan

98. Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon

99. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

100. Miles Frazier, G, LSU

101. Jared Ivey, DE, Mississippi

102. Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

103. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

104. Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia

105. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

106. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

107. Emery Jones Jr., G, LSU

108. C.J. West, DT, Indiana

109. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

110. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

111. Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

112. Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

113. D.J. Giddens, RB, Kansas State

114. Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

115. Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

116. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

117. Chris Paul Jr., LB, Mississippi

118. Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

119. Barryn Sorrell, DE, Texas

120. Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

121. Jalen Rivers, G, Miami (Fla.)

122. Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

123. David Walker, DE, Central Arkansas

124. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

125. Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

126. Elijah Roberts, DE, SMU

127. Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

128. Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

129. Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

130. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

131. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

132. Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

133. Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

134. Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

135. Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

136. JJ Pegues, DT, Mississippi

137. Savion Williams, WR, TCU

138. Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State

139. Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

140. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

141. Craig Woodson, S, Cal

142. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

143. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE, Georgia

144. Kyle Kennard, DE, South Carolina

145. Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

146. Chase Lundt, OT, UConn

147. Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

148. Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

149. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

150. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

151. LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

152. Drew Kendall, C, Boston College

153. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

154. Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

155. Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

156. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

157. Que Robinson, DE/OLB, Alabama

158. Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

159. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DE, Virginia Tech

160. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

161. Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

162. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

163. Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal

164. Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

165. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

166. Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

167. Yahya Black, DT, Iowa

168. Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

169. Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

170. Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

171. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

172. Fadil Diggs, DE, Syracuse

173. Caleb Rogers, G, Texas Tech

174. Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska

175. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

176. Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

177. Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

178. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

179. Jonah Monheim, C, USC

180. Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

181. Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

182. Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State

183. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

184. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (Fla.)

185. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

186. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

187. Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

188. Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

189. Joshua Gray, C, Oregon State

190. Kobe King, LB, Penn State

191. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

192. Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

193. Shemar James, LB, Florida

194. Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

195. Jah Joyner, DE, Minnesota

196. Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

197. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

198. Collin Oliver, OLB, Oklahoma State

199. Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

200. Tyler Baron, DE, Miami (Fla.)

Players who have been selected

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado (No. 2 to Jaguars)

Without hyperbole, football hasn't seen a player like Hunter in quite some time. The Heisman Trophy winner was downright heroic in pulling double duty at cornerback and wide receiver, excelling at each spot despite a workload that would leave almost anyone else winded. While Hunter maintains he wants to keep that up, working primarily at one spot should serve not only his development but also assist with his stamina. His scintillating ball skills could make him a premier talent at either position. He still has plenty to fine tune, but he's one of the few legitimate game-breaking talents to come through the draft in recent years.

2. Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State (No. 3 to Giants)

If anyone else has a claim to the top spot at this point, it might be Carter. The 6-3, 250-pounder moved from linebacker to defensive end last season and unlocked something special. He gets off the line in an instant and slithers past blockers to close in on the ball carrier. Unlike many other edge rushers with his athleticism, he's not afraid to get physical or work back inside. His bend and burst put him in position to leave quarterbacks with little hope for escaping his clutches. As is typical for college edge rushers, he can improve with by expanding his set of pass-rush moves. But the overall package is that of an All-Pro talent.

3. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (No. 6 to Raiders)

As the debate about running back value rages on, Jeanty promises to be a fascinating litmus test. The Heisman Trophy runner-up strung together one of the most dominant seasons in college football history with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground. A sublimely patient runner, he regularly slips past would-be tacklers in tight spaces and often manages to bounce off those who do make contact with him. The only ceiling on his stock might be the all-important question of how teams should properly invest at his position.

4. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.) (No. 1 to Titans)

After backing out of his initial decision to declare for last year's draft, Ward transferred to Miami and blossomed into college football's most dynamic passer. The 6-2, 219-pounder dazzles with off-platform throws and an ease operating out of structure. The biggest challenge for him, however, will be to take the easier gains in the short and intermediate areas rather than holding out for higher-difficulty throws that could become turnovers. Dialing back that daredevil mentality while still allowing Ward to embrace his playmaking streak could prove tricky for his future coaching staff, but his poise in the pocket and comfort working through his progressions should provide some level of assurance that he can grow in this area.

5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (No. 14 to Colts)

The Nittany Lions deployed the former high school quarterback creatively as the focal point of their offense, and it was easy to see why they did so. The 6-6, 256-pounder can do almost anything asked of him in the passing game, from hauling in contested catches to turning upfield and racking up yards after a quick throw. He has room to grow as a run blocker, but he has the disposition and skills to leave his imprint on every phase of the game.

7. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan (No. 10 to Bears)

A shoulder injury and shaky quarterback play last season obscured just what a threat Loveland can be as part of an NFL offense. The 6-6, 248-pounder should regularly create mismatches as an athletic target who is comfortable breaking free from slower defenders or snagging passes over the heads of smaller ones.

8. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri (No. 7 to Jets)

At 6-4 and 332 pounds, he doesn't look the part of a bookend tackle. But Membou is equally comfortable pushing opponents around in the run game as he is keeping pass rushers at bay, though his build might leave him somewhat susceptible to being beaten by rangier defensive linemen.

9. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (No. 5 to Browns)

As a square and squat interior disruptor, Graham will challenge some teams' notions of what a defensive tackle should look like. But his ability to create havoc is readily evident, as he slips past guards thanks to his quick feet and crafty hand usage. He might not win in typical fashion for a defensive tackle and could need to generate a better bull rush, but he has several different answers for whatever offenses throw at him.

10. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (No. 8 to Panthers)

The 6-4, 219-pounder has made a habit out of making the spectacular look routine. McMillan is content to pluck jump balls out of the air downfield, but he also thrives working underneath and immediately turning into a run-after-catch threat. Like many bigger receivers, he'll face questions of whether he has the pure long speed to create separation downfield, and his route tree is fairly rudimentary at this stage. But if he demonstrates more precision and urgency, he can become a formidable threat for any passing attack.

11. Will Campbell, OT, LSU (No. 4 to Patriots)

Steadiness is the hallmark of three-year starter and consensus All-American's play. Campbell stays composed and collected in pass protection, though he has some trouble with edge defenders comfortable working back inside. The 6-6, 319-pounder lacks ideal length for a blindside protector, but he should be a fixture of his future team's offensive line, whether at tackle or guard.

12. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia (No. 15 to Falcons)

At 6-1 and 243 pounds, he'll require creative utilization from his future defensive coordinator, especially if he's to be deployed off the edge frequently. But his playmaking prowess is undeniable, as he can knife past blockers with his length and slippery style, and he's a missile once he locks onto a ball carrier. He's still developing as an off-ball linebacker, but he could become a major asset in coverage as well.

14. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (No. 32 to Chiefs)

Simmons' stock likely will be linked to how comfortable teams are with his recovery from the torn patellar tendon he suffered in October. But the 6-5, 317-pounder checks many boxes of an upper-echelon pass protector, though he's not as forceful as some of his blocking peers in this class.

15. Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi (No. 16 to Cardinals)

The former No. 1 overall recruit didn't fully find his form in his first two years at Texas A&M before transferring, but he broke out in his lone season in Oxford. Nolen excels at shooting the gap, though he's also adept at pushing linemen backward. He's too often guilty of taking himself out of plays with an overaggressive approach, but proper coaching should help him harness his attacking mentality.

16. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas (No. 20 to Broncos)

In a breakout season for the Longhorns, the Thorpe Award winner exhibited preternatural sense for finding the football, recording five interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He might not size up as a true outside corner to some teams, but he can be a versatile asset in coverage who thrives working downhill.

17. James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee (No. 26 to Falcons)

His blistering initial burst off the line is often enough to give him a runway to the backfield, and he can leverage his rangy frame and formidable punch to take advantage of blockers who are thrown off balance by his speed. But it's unclear whether he can hold up against the run and be an every-down defender, and his ability to finish off plays is still a concern.

18. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (No. 21 to Steelers)

Transferring from Michigan State paid off in a major way for Harmon, who had the most pressures of any interior defensive lineman last season with 55, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-5, 313-pounder can create disruption from anywhere along the line, though he's likely a long shot to end up as a prolific sack artist.

19. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama (No. 31 to Eagles)

A former edge rusher, Campbell is still somewhat finding his way as an off-ball linebacker, as his recognition skills are underdeveloped. But a 6-3, 235-pound defender with extensive playmaking range, a proven track record as a blitzer and untapped coverage potential is the kind of project any defensive coordinator would gladly take on.

20. Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia (No. 11 to 49ers)

Like Travon Walker before him, Williams represents a gamble on a package of outstanding traits that never coalesced into the fully dominant from many expected from him. The 6-5, 260-pounder can beat blockers in a variety of ways thanks to his rare combination of speed and power, though he likely will need to figure out additional moves for shedding opponents who do manage to lock in on him.

21. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas (No. 23 to Packers)

With Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell off to the NFL, the Houston transfer stepped in and established himself as the Longhorns' next standout pass-catching prospect. Golden enjoyed some of his best performances against top competition down the stretch in Texas' College Football Playoff push. If he is able to beat press coverage consistently, he can challenge cornerbacks downfield with his acceleration or shake them with his crisp footwork.

23. Kelvin Banks, OT/G, Texas (No. 9 to Saints)

The Outland Trophy winner is one of the more battle-tested prospects in this class after three years of starting experience. It remains to be seen whether teams will entrust the 6-5, 315-pounder to hang at tackle, but his savvy and composure as a blocker should serve him well in whatever spot he ends up in.

24. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (No. 27 to Ravens)

Starks has been a difference-maker ever since starting as a freshman in Athens, rising to the role of team leader for one of college football's most dominant defenses. There are some volatile moments in coverage, as he too frequently takes the bait and can be shaken by quicker receivers. But if he can iron out those issues, he could be a staple of any secondary as a versatile and heady playmaker.

26. Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M (No. 17 to Bengals)

There might not be a more imposing defensive prospect in this class than the 6-5, 267-pound edge rusher with a rapid burst off the line. Those impressive physical tools should allow Stewart to keep creating pressure consistently while helping shut down the run game, but it remains to be seen whether he can develop a reliable pass-rush plan and finishing touch after netting just 4 ½ sacks in college.

27. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (No. 19 to Buccaneers)

The 6-1, 202-pounder is far from the most explosive pass catcher in this year's class, but he routinely creates separation thanks to his savvy rather than his athleticism. He has an advanced feel for route-running and shedding coverage in tight quarters, which should help him become a fast favorite of his future quarterback as a high-volume underneath target.

29. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon (No. 29 to Commanders)

He ended up on the wrong end of a Senior Bowl viral highlight against Green, but that shouldn't define Conerly's pre-draft process. The 6-5, 311-pounder came into his own last season as a smooth mover, though he could be victimized by power rushers in the early going.

31. Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State (No. 24 to Vikings)

Shifting to left tackle during the Buckeyes' title run helped highlight just how far the former five-star recruit has come in his career, as Jackson locked down an array of top-notch edge rushers. The 6-4, 315-pounder figures to move back inside at the next level, where his viselike grip should help him clamp down on defenders both in pass protection and the run game.

32. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina (No. 22 to Chargers)

The 6-0, 221-pounder is perfectly content to run through defenders rather than around them, something he frequently did en route to racking up 30 rushing touchdowns over the last two years. Hampton might have to rely on that strength even more at the next level, however, as he isn't elusive enough to force many missed tackles in the open field.

33. Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State (No. 18 to Seahawks)

After Graham Barton made the switch from collegiate left tackle to standout center as a rookie for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zabel likely is looking at a similar trajectory. The 6-6, 312-pounder has experience at every other position along the line, but his superlative work at center during the Senior Bowl should have teams envisioning his long-term future there.

34. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan (No. 13 to Dolphins)

Don't pigeonhole the 6-4, 331-pounder as a mere space eater, even though he can command double teams and plug holes against the run. Grant is perhaps this class' most athletic big man, though his nimble movements have yet to translate to much of anything in the pass rush.

35. Tyler Booker, G, Alabama (No. 12 to Cowboys)

There might not be a more powerful blocker in this year's class, as the 6-5, 321-pounder looks to punish anyone in his path. He's not the most fleet-footed lineman, but he should be coveted by any team looking to ramp up a physical rushing attack.

40. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky (No. 30 to Bills)

A 183-pound cornerback might be seen by some as a liability more than an asset at the line of scrimmage. While it remains to be seen whether Hairston can hold up against more physical receivers in the pros, he certainly has the disposition to hang with any wideout he finds himself across from, as he relishes working in close quarters.

44. Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi (No. 25 to Giants)

It's hard to tell exactly what a team is getting in a signal-caller who feasted in a scheme that afforded him so many chunk gains off initial reads. But if he can hone his processing and clean up his footwork, Dart stands out as a particularly intriguing prospect to bring along how readily he can beat defenses as an intermediate thrower.

52. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State (No. 28 to Lions)