NHL Hat Trick Challenge: Taylor Hall | NHL.com (2025)

0:19 Three Stars of the Night Tuch, Jarry and Suzuki earn tonight's three stars Mar 31, 2025

0:33 NHL On The Fly: Top Moments Crosby and Ovechkin continue to withstand Father Time Mar 31, 2025

1:02 NHL On The Fly: Top Shelf Top Shelf: NHL's best plays of Sunday night Mar 31, 2025

2:09 Energizer OT Winner: Crosby Sidney Crosby scores his 24th career overtime winner Mar 31, 2025

0:58 Energizer OT Winner: Draisaitl Leon Draisaitl wires home the overtime winner Mar 30, 2025 See Also NBA eyeing 2026 All-Star Game modeled on NHL's 4 Nations

0:40 Three Stars of the Night Hischier, Draisaitl, and Kucherov earn 3 stars honors Mar 30, 2025

1:27 AstraZeneca Hat Trick Challenge - Nico Hischier Nico Hischier scores his second career hat trick Mar 30, 2025

1:17 NHL On The Fly: Top Shelf Top Shelf: NHL's best plays of Saturday night Mar 30, 2025

0:33 NHL On The Fly: Top Moments A recap of the top moments of the night Mar 30, 2025

1:14 Chipotle – Highlight of the Night Chipotle – Highlight of the Night Mar 29, 2025

0:24 Energizer OT Winner: McTavish Mason McTavish completes the comeback with OT winner Mar 29, 2025

0:25 NHL Hat Trick Challenge: Donato Ryan Donato collects his first career NHL hat trick Mar 29, 2025

0:31 NHL On The Fly: Top Moments Brad Marchand makes his debut with the Panthers Mar 29, 2025

0:20 Three Stars of the Night Hellebuyck, Jenner and Blake earn tonight's stars Mar 29, 2025

0:54 Energizer OT Winner: Sam Bennett Sam Bennett scores OT winner off Brad Marchand's feed Mar 29, 2025

4:01 The Top 10 Saves of the Week The Top 10 Saves of the Week: Curtis Lazar's stop Mar 29, 2025

4:01 The Top 10 Plays of the Week The Top 10 Plays of the Week: Sidney Crosby's milestone Mar 29, 2025

4:01 The Top 10 Goals of the Week The Top 10 Goals of the Week: Nazem Kadri's OT winner Mar 29, 2025

2:05 BetMGM: Givin’ Props Givin’ Props: Anytime goalscorers - Marchand, Scheifele Mar 28, 2025

5:51 Puck Passport by Ticketmaster Discussing the top games of the weekend Mar 28, 2025

4:42 NHL Now: Hart Trophy Race Who has the best odds to win the Hart Trophy? Mar 28, 2025

7:36 NHL Now: Path Math Calculating the path to the playoffs for the top Wild Card teams in the Eastern Conference Mar 28, 2025

8:07 NHL Now: Tape Room Breaking down Dylan Holloway's elite performance over the past nine games Mar 28, 2025

19:43 NHL Now: Lead With Our Best Blues defense, Ovechkin honors Fleury, and more on Lead With our Best Mar 28, 2025

12:11 First Shift: First Things First First Shift: First Things First Mar 28, 2025

10:13 NHL Tonight: Bob Kelly NHL Tonight: Bob Kelly Mar 28, 2025

0:38 Three Stars of the Night Kucherov, Michkov, and Necas earn 3 stars honors Mar 28, 2025