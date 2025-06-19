Nicholas Crick’s mum dreamed he would be an AFL star. A ‘stupid decision’ killed him (2025)

Standing in her kitchen, wearing a dressing gown, Sarah Crick gingerly holds her son Nicholas Crick’s footy boots for TV cameras. The 16-year-old bought them on Friday, and they’re still brand new in their box – but he’ll never get a chance to wear them after a “stupid decision” ended his life.

“We already miss him so much,” Sarah later told The Age.

“He was loved, and he lived to appease others. He was such a selfless being. We are all grieving this loss along with his friends and teammates.”

Nicholas was behind the wheel of a stolen car when it crashed at high speed into a tree on Kelletts Road at Rowville in Melbourne’s outer east about 2.30am on Sunday.