Nicholas Crick’s mum dreamed he would be an AFL star. A ‘stupid decision’ killed him (2025)

Nicholas Crick’s mum dreamed he would be an AFL star. A ‘stupid decision’ killed him
Advertisement
- National
- Victoria
- Tragedy
By Cassandra Morgan and Alexander Darling
,
or subscribe
to save articles for later.
Save articles for later
Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time.
Standing in her kitchen, wearing a dressing gown, Sarah Crick gingerly holds her son Nicholas Crick’s footy boots for TV cameras. The 16-year-old bought them on Friday, and they’re still brand new in their box – but he’ll never get a chance to wear them after a “stupid decision” ended his life.
“We already miss him so much,” Sarah later told The Age.
“He was loved, and he lived to appease others. He was such a selfless being. We are all grieving this loss along with his friends and teammates.”
Nicholas was behind the wheel of a stolen car when it crashed at high speed into a tree on Kelletts Road at Rowville in Melbourne’s outer east about 2.30am on Sunday.
A passing driver discovered Nicholas and his passenger and friend, 15-year-old Nick Price, soon after. Both boys died at the scene.
The Toyota was stolen from a house on Emica Parade at Knoxfield in the hours before the crash, and Sarah said her son was not involved in the aggravated burglary but was simply “handed a set of keys”.
Another car, a silver Honda, was stolen from the same place.
“He made a stupid decision, and it’s turned to an accident and just tragedy,” Sarah told 7 News in her kitchen.
Advertisement
“Two boys were killed – him and his mate – and I just have no words at the moment. I’m devastated.
“I just want people to know that he wasn’t involved in the burglary.
“I think [other people involved] knew that he was a bit younger and took advantage of that.
“They have to live with this.”
Nicholas loved football, and Sarah had dreams of her son becoming an AFL player, she told 7 News.
In a statement, his football club at Kilsyth said it was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the death of their junior player.
“As a club we wish to extend our deep condolences to Nick’s family and friends at this difficult time,” Kilsyth Football Club said in a statement. “RIP Nicholas.”
The boys’ friends left tributes at the site of the crash. One remembered 15-year-old passenger Price as “forever young”. “I am gonna miss you forever and ever! I love you,” the tribute read.
A family member of the boy said Price was a good kid, a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. He left behind brothers and sisters, among other family and friends.
Sarah believed detectives were still looking for the stolen Honda, along with two other teenagers allegedly involved in the incident.
Loading
Sarah pleaded with family and friends on social media on Monday to understand her son’s death was an accident, and poor decisions led to it.
“Nicholas Crick was a good boy, so polite [and] well-mannered young man of mine,” Sarah wrote. “My baby boy. Always and forever.”
Victoria Police has appealed for anyone with more information about the crash to come forward.
Our Breaking News Alert will notify you of significant breaking news when it happens. Get it here.
,
or subscribe
to save articles for later.
License this article
- Tragedy
- Crime
- Rowville
Most Viewed in National
Loading