Nick Grimshaw's super private fiancé he's yet to wed | HELLO! (2025)

Nick Grimshaw is back with a new series of Bad Dog Academy, which sees trainers attempting to get the naughtiest dogs to start behaving.

The presenter is the proud owner of his own two dogs, named Pig and Stinky Blob, whom he shares with his partner, choreographer and professional dancer Meshach 'Mesh' Henry. The couple have been engaged for over two years, with Mesh popping the question back in 2022, however, the duo have not yet made it down the aisle.

© Instagram

Here's all you need to know about Mesh andNick'srelationship with the presenter…

Who is Mesh Henry?

Mesh, 28, is a professional dancer and choreographer who trained at the London Contemporary Dance School and was a finalist in 2015's BBC Young Dancer.

The star has worked with some of pop's biggest names, including Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Olly Alexander; he even artistically contributed to Olly's 2024 entry in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Nick even made reference to his partner's profession when he confirmed his new show, joking: "Whilst Mesh was no doubt directing a popstar where to point their pelvis, we headed to the countryside for a couple of weeks to meet some wonderful dogs and their loving but desperate human flatmates."

Relationship with Nick

Mesh and Nick are believed to have gotten together in 2018 and they moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick revealed that the pair first crossed paths in a London pub, with his friend intervening in order to make sure that the duo got talking. "Me and my friend were queuing to get in and I saw him and didn't say anything to my friend and my friend, she was in front of me, so went in and she's like, 'I've literally just seen your husband, that guy, we've got to talk to him'," he told friend Keith Lemon.

© Instagram

"I was like, 'No don't do it', and then she did."

The star then cancelled a planned holiday abroad with his family in order to spend more time getting to know Mesh.

© Instagram

Speaking about his love life before meeting the dancer, Nick confessed to The Sun: "I think I will have more time to put my life first. But now I can go for dates with people and the new show will help. I have been trying to date people, but you don't want to day date."

Proposal

Mesh proposed to Nick in March 2022, with the radio presenter sharing the news on 31 March. Sharing a string of photobooth snaps and rocking his extravagant gold engagement ring with an encrusted jewel, Nick wrote: "And in gay news this evening….got proposed to, said yes obvs."

However, Nick threw a wrench in Mesh's proposal plans, with the dancer originally hoping to film the special moment. Speaking to Heat, the radio presenter revealed that he told his partner he thought it was "weird" that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had shared a video of their proposal online.

© Instagram

Although Mesh argued it might be a "nice" idea, Nick clearly thought differently. The presenter joked: "Mesh said he'd tried a few times, and I had said things you don't want to hear if you're about to propose."

Wedding

Despite the proposal taking place in 2022, the pair have not yet made it down the aisle, with Nick confessing in the same interview with Heat that he and his fiancé had not even discussed setting a date.

"Mesh and I live together, but we see each other in passing," he explained to the publication. "One of us is leaving, and the other one's coming in.

© Instagram

"We see each other at the weekend. But we've not even thought about wedding planning, truly."

Thankfully, this hasn't impacted the pair's relationship as the radio DJ added: "I don't think being married is going to feel any different, is it? It's trying to find the time to talk about it."