Nicole Kidman's niece marks a heartbreaking family milestone (2025)

Lucia Hawley has paid a touching tribute to her late father, businessman Angus Hawley, as the family marks ten years since his passing.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 27-year-old journalist - who is the daughter of TV presenter Antonia Kidman and niece of Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman - shared a series of never-before-seen family photos alongside an emotional caption.

'Ten years without our Dad. Time has moved fast and slow,' Lucia began.

'It's hard to put into words how deep a loss like this cuts but I am so immensely grateful to have had him - he loved us fiercely and unconditionally,' she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Among the heartfelt collection of images was a sweet throwback of a beaming Angus cradling a baby Lucia in his arms, both smiling brightly at the camera.

Another touching snap showed Angus enjoying a fun family moment in the kitchen, while a third captured a young Lucia celebrating a birthday alongside her doting parents.

Lucia Hawley (pictured) has paid a touching tribute to her late father, businessman Angus Hawley, as the family marks ten years since his passing

A further photo showed Angus proudly standing behind Lucia and her siblings Hamish, now 23 and Sybella, 17, as they shared a sun-drenched meal together at the family's holiday home.

Lucia also posted a moving image of her and her father embracing during a sunset walk in the countryside, highlighting their close bond.

The post quickly drew supportive comments from friends and fans alike.

Real Housewives of Sydney star Krissy Marsh wrote, 'Bloody Legend' alongside heart emojis, while Jo Abi added, 'Sending you so much love Lucia.'

Another follower simply commented with a series of red heart emojis, reflecting the outpouring of love.

Angus Hawley, a respected businessman, tragically passed away in 2015 at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack during a work trip to New York.

Lucia, who has followed her mother's footsteps into the world of media, often speaks fondly of her late father, describing him as her biggest supporter.

The aspiring journalist refuses to be called a 'nepo baby'.

'Ten years without our Dad. Time has moved fast and slow,' Lucia began. (Lucia pictured with her mother Antoina and fatherAngus)

'It's hard to put into words how deep a loss like this cuts but I am so immensely grateful to have had him - he loved us fiercely and unconditionally,' she wrote, adding a red heart emoji See Also Priscilla Presley's 2024 income revealed amid elder-abuse lawsuit

Angus Hawley, a respected businessman, tragically passed away in 2015 at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack during a work trip to New York

A further photo showed Angus proudly standing behind Lucia and her siblings Hamish, now 23 and Sybella, 17, as they shared a sun-drenched meal together at the family's holiday home

Read More Lucia Hawley and boyfriend Henry Poole look every inch the loved-up couple in Bondi

When Lucia was asked about getting a familial leg-up into her field of choice in 2023, she told the Sunday Telegraph, 'No, I've been working towards this.'

The term 'nepo baby', short for 'nepotism baby', is a person who gains success or opportunities through familial connections especially, a child of a famous parent.

'When I left my job in presenting, what meant the most to me were the heartfelt messages I received from my colleagues— my friends,' she continued.

'Those connections were greater than any celebrity meeting, VIP event or viral Austin Butler interview (real ones will know). In fact, the work that has felt the most meaningful and authentic to me is my written work.

'By no means am I saying that my writing is super important or life-changing, but it is definitely what fulfils me most.'

Lucia ended her post on Tuesday by announcing a new journalistic-style series for her blog, titled I Want Her Job, in which the aspiring journalist will interview famous and successful women.

In the sole acknowledgement of her family's vast wealth, fame, and no doubt helpful industry connections in her post, Lucia writes that she knows 'it's a luxury to do what you love for a living.'

Lucia started her TV career afterstudying Arts at the elite University of Sydney.

Following her degree and internship at Vogue Australia, she started working at a production company as an assistant and later applied for a job at 9Honey — Channel Nine's women's network.

She eventually landed a role withNBC Universal - who launched7Bravo in 2022.