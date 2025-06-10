'Nigel Farage's popularity isn't all that it seems according to polling' (2025)

OPINION Reform UK and Nigel Farage are a growing force in British politics (Image: Iain Buist/Newcastle Chronicle)

Parliament is now firmly in recess and politicians of all stripes will begin zig-zagging across the country, ahead of May’s local elections. One person with a spring in his step is Nigel Farage. Reform UK’s leader can only be pleased with how the last year has gone. His grand reentrance into British politics had a profound impact on the 2024 general election and was a major factor in the scale of the Conservative defeat. He led Reform to more than four million votes and opinion polls suggest it would win many more if there was another election tomorrow. It’s possible that both the Runcorn by-election and hundreds of council seats will turn Reform on May 1. That would have felt very unlikely a year ago. And yet the man himself continues to divide opinion. To some, he’s a patriotic hero, a Brexit champion who speaks truth to power, especially on immigration. To others, his focus on migration is a turn-off, he is too divisive and too close to populists like Donald Trump. Whatever your opinion, Farage and Reform are clearly a growing force in British politics.

Their brand is particularly compelling at a time of intense, long-standing public dissatisfaction with how the country has been run. But can Farage really win power? Ipsos polling paints a mixed picture. It is true that he is one of the more popular politicians in the country. But that isn’t saying much. We found 29% of the public hold a favourable opinion of him, while 49% of views are unfavourable. The “favourable” share is similar to Sir Keir Starmer’s (29%) and above Sir Ed Davey’s (24%) and, crucially, Kemi Badenoch’s (18%). But they all have low numbers. He is also on the “right side” of British public opinion on some key issues – especially immigration. This is consistently a top-three issue for the public. Some 55% think the current Labour Government is doing a bad job managing it and our data also shows Reform is the most trusted party on the subject, with a seven-point margin over Labour. More generally, the current “anti-politics” mood boosts Farage’s chances. Britons often say they think the country is heading in the wrong direction and having voted for Labour’s “change” last year, they are impatient for them to deliver. Being an upstart protest party with 15% of the vote is one thing. Winning a general election is another. And the more realistic the prospect of a Farage-led government looks, the more scrutiny will come his way. Therein lies several challenges that could yet derail his rise. When we ask the public for the main negatives of Farage becoming prime minister, three key issues are highlighted. The first is that he would make the country more divided (37%), second is the perception he is too close to Trump (35%) and, finally, that there is not enough talent in Reform to form a competent government (32%).

