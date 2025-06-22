Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera with 24-70mm Lens (2025)

Part of Nikon's next step in their imaging journey, the Z6 Mirrorless Camera is positioned as the "all-arounder" within the new Z System. Beginning with the Z Mount itself, a large-diameter design with a short 16mm flange distance allows Nikon to create compact, yet powerful cameras and develop more advanced optics. The Z6 is among the first in the series, and features a high-performing FX-format 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor and the EXPEED 6 Image Processing Engine delivering outstanding image quality and speed with a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-51200.

On the sensor you will find an advanced phase-detect autofocus system using 273 points covering 90% of the image area, and the sensor features 5-axis Vibration Reduction technology for stabilized photos and video regardless of the lens used. This advanced hybrid AF system will also benefit video. The Z6 features UHD 4K recording at up to 30p and can use the N-Log gamma profile along with the camera's 10-bit HDMI output to create cinema-quality video.

As with many mirrorless systems, the Z Series boasts a much more compact form factor than its DSLR counterparts. The Z6 is no exception with its slimmed down design and lighter build, though it maintains the weather sealing and ergonomics for which Nikon is known. The camera features multiple displays and screens for ease of use, including a 0.80x 3.6m-dot EVF with NIKKOR optics and a Fluorine coating, ensuring clear viewing. The rear of the camera is equipped with a 3.2" 2.1m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD while the top offers a dot-matrix OLED for quickly checking settings. Additionally, the body is equipped with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.