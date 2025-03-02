Nioxin Scalp Renew Dermabrasion Treatment (2025)

Nioxin Scalp Renew Dermabrasion Treatment

Nioxin Dermabrasion Treatment is an anti-aging scalp dermabrasion treatment to help regenerate and revitalize scalp skin through exfoliation. Acting like a scalp facial, this Nioxin Dermabrasion Treatment is exclusively for in-salon use. Experience scalp exfoliation that removes build-up on the scalp to restore it to a good condition. This scalp dermabrasion also helps accelerate skin surface regeneration.

Benefits Of Nioxin Scalp Renew Dermabrasion Treatment

Dermabrasion anti-aging treatment.

Acts like a facial for the scalp.

Regenerates and revitalizes.

Scalp Infusion technology.

Discover The Nioxin Approach

Nioxin delivers unique personalized solutions for hair thinning that works. Nioxins products are designed to give you a healthy scalp, because it gives your hair the best possible foundation from which to grow. Many available solutions serve to simply camouflage thinning. The innovative Nioxin approach inspired by skincare is different. Just like the health and look of your skin is greatly dependent upon using the right products and cleansers, the look of your hair is going to significantly improve if you're properly caring for your scalp.

How Does The Scalp Impact Hair Thinning ?

The scalp environment is one of the main causes of thinning hair. A healthy scalp environment supports healthy hair growth. Healthy, deeply rooted hair comes from a scalp that is clean and free from debris. Build-up of sebum or products can cause irritation or inflammation that can impact hair growth.

How does thinning hair affect the hair roots ?

Experiencing fewer hair strands is one of the first signs of hair thinning. There are three phases in the hair growth cycle. For healthy hair, the scalp needs to be kept clean and the hair needs to be protected from damage and breakage one of the most common causes of thin-looking hair. Nioxins approach provides hair resilience and control the moisture balance, strengthen the hair against breakage up to 91%.

How does thinning hair affect the hair strands ?

Finer hair strands is another sign of thinning hair. This often means that the hair structure is weaker and not able to withstand over styling. The hair can appear fluffy or fall flat. NIOXIN's approach amplifies hair texture, delivering thicker and fuller looking hair.

The 5 Main Causes Of Hair Loss

Genetic factors of thinning hair.

When we talk about genetic hair loss, what we are often referring to is male pattern baldness or female pattern baldness (also known as Androgenetic Alopecia). Genetic hair loss in women can be subtle. Women may start noticing thinning where they tend to part their hair and hairline, whereas men may start losing hair from the crown and the temple area.

Stress and trauma.

Stress and hair loss are closely connected. You can experience hair loss when you#re going through a situation that increases your stress levels. This could mean getting a new job, experiencing pressure at work, living a hectic lifestyle, having a new baby, or losing someone close to you. Most often, hair loss is not immediate, and it may first show up 3 to 6 months after the stressful episode, so you may want to reflect on the past when asking yourself, Why is my hair falling out?.

Nutrition and diet.

Our diet can play a significant role in the growth of healthy hair. It is important to remember that a healthy scalp supports healthy hair. The hair grows from the scalp thanks to a rich environment of vitamins and nutrients that are obtained through what we eat. For this reason, it is important to eat a healthy balanced diet.

Health concerns or medication.

Hair thinning can be a result of several health concerns, such as thyroid conditions, natural hormonal changes that women experience after pregnancy or during menopause. Alopecia areata is another medical condition that leads to smooth patches of hair loss. Hair loss can also be a side effect of certain medications. The hair follicle is incredibly sensitive to changes in the body. Any hormone therapy (including birth control) can contribute to hair thinning as can steroids, certain chemotherapies and some medications for blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and acne.

Environmental factors.

Newer research is showing that our environment can also impact our hair. Beyond hair styling, elements in our surrounding environment such as air pollutants and minerals in water may impact the quality of the hair and potentially contribute to thinning.

The Nioxin Science!

BioAmp: To add thickness and strength.

Activ-Renewal: For a more youthful-looking scalp and healthier looking hair.

Transactive Delivery System: Which delivers essential nutrients onto the scalp to improve the appearance of thinning hair.

About Nioxin

In 1987, NIOXIN Research Laboratories is founded by Eva Graham and the first products arrive in salon as The Science of Living Hair." When NIOXIN Research Laboratories was founded in 1987, women were going to the hairdressers once a week, shampooing every day and using a lot of harsh, aggressive products.

NIOXIN was the first salon brand to propose like-type cleansers, exfoliants and anti-aging ingredients for a youthful scalp complexion and healthier-looking hair.

Over the next three decades, NIOXIN Research Laboratories developed a wealth of innovative formulas to cleanse, restore and activate the scalp and hair.

"In 1995, NIOXIN launches the Transactive Delivery System. Formulated with vitamins, it is a time-released delivery system for the scalp and hair. It helps safeguard against environmental residue and DHT build-up on the scalp. Four years later in 1999, NIOXIN creates the Scalp Respiratory Complex that helps improve scalp cell turnover by exfoliating dead skin cells."

In 2017, NIOXIN wins the Favourite Fine/Thinning Hair Line for the 16th year in a row at the 2017 Stylist Choice Awards, thanks to all the amazing hairstylists and clients that voted for the brand.