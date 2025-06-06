No halves, 14 fit players: Souths miracle win one of Bennett’s greatest in 48 years (2025)

Wayne Bennett has described South Sydney’s stunning triumph over the Roosters, sealed with a red and green Latrell Mitchell miracle pass, and just 14 fit players as one of the best wins of his 48-year coaching career.

Mitchell threw what already looms as an iconic pass in Rabbitohs history to seal a 20-14 comeback win on Friday night, which came with both starting halves sidelined and just one fit player on Bennett’s bench.

Playmakers Jamie Humphreys, Cody Walker and winger Mikaeka Ravalawa will all be sent for scans on hamstring injuries on Saturday morning, with big-money English recruit Lewis Dodd a likely starter against the Cowboys next week.

Already the Rabbitohs were without captain Cameron Murray, Campbell Graham, Tyrone Munro and Alex Johnston.

Bennett has seen it all and then some throughout arguably rugby league’s greatest coaching career, which has spanned more than 1000 games at Queensland Cup, NRL, State of Origin and international level.

“It’s up there. In my coaching career, it’s in the grand final,” Bennett said, unable to recall losing his scrumbase and going on to win.

“To overcome what they overcame tonight against a quality football team that was playing well themselves was pretty special.

“It’s everything. It’s what you want your team to do, it’s what you want to be a part of knowing that they won’t give up.

“Words don’t explain it well enough. It’s the actions, and they’ll stay in your memory for a long time.

“Everybody that played tonight and everybody who saw what they did and the way they overcame adversity after adversity and stayed in the game (will remember that).

“When they went up 14-8, it could’ve been 30-8 in 10 minutes, but we went down the other end and no one was thinking that they couldn’t win. No one was thinking it was over and they stayed at it.”

After defending non-stop throughout the first half, the Roosters had led 14-8 midway through the second half with all the running and the Rabbitohs defensive line a mess.

When Walker didn’t return from the dressing sheds at halftime, and Ravalawa joined he and Humphreys shortly afterwards, Jack Wighton found himself on the wing as Jai Arrow shifted to centre.

Mitchell, returning from a hamstring injury for his first game since July last year, and playing centre for the first time since the Roosters 2019 grand final triumph, took on kicking duties and utility Jayden Sullivan tried to guide the Bunnies one-out.

Despite the bulging casualty ward, a Jye Gray try set up by Sullivan set up a grandstand finish called for the game’s most magnetic player. Mitchell responded with a triple cut-out ball that travelled the best part of 20 metres for Isaiah Tass to score in the corner.

“He had to do something, he was kind of social loafing out there,” Bennett quipped.

“He did (his job), being a superstar. It’s going to take him a while, he’s been out of football for a long time and there are guys four or five weeks in front of him.

“Each week he’ll get better now.”

For all their injury woes the Rabbitohs are now 4-1, while the Roosters find themselves with just one win to show for the first five weeks.

Halves Chad Townsend and Sandon Smith struggled to target Souths players defending out of position and sent multiple kicks out on the full.

Coach Trent Robinson refused to blame his playmakers, but conceded his side didn’t exploit the Rabbitohs disjointed defence enough.

The Roosters face Brisbane – who put 50 points on them in round one – with Lindsay Collins likely out for 4-6 weeks after he sustained a suspected MCL injury.

“I think this competition tells the truth,” Robinson said.

“The longer these combinations develop because when you start new combinations, it takes time to develop so you have to rely on your defence.

“Two tries and we win the game, three tries and it’s game on at the moment. So it’s hard to say one and four, you’re really disappointed in that but I can see this team, I can see who they are, I can see the intensity that they’re going after it.”