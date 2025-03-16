No Lie, This Is the Best LED Mask I've Ever Tested (2025)

Jump to: What is the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask, and how does it work?

The thing about LED light therapy masks is that most of them are, frankly, quite similar. I should know since I've tested dozens of the top masks. There are slight differences in headset design, weight, light options, and price—with the most popular and effective ones costing several hundred dollars. But I have never encountered another LED mask like Shark's new CryoGlow Red Blue & Infrared iQLED Face Mask with under-eye cooling. This $350 mask doesn't just deliver on light therapy claims like wrinkle and acne reduction, but it's also a savior for puffy under-eyes. I've been testing the CryoGlow for the last several weeks and have come to one conclusion: it's my favorite new LED mask, especially if you are someone who wants to transform the look of their skin and under-eyes. Read on for my full review.

What is the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask, and how does it work?

First, a quick refresher on how LED light therapy masks can benefit the skin: "The red light can reduce fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating the fibroblast. Additionally, they can reduce inflammation, increase blood circulation, and stimulate wound healing," dermatologist Howard Sobel tells Bazaar. "Blue light can kill acne-causing bacteria (p.Acnes) and decrease oil (sebum) production in the sebaceous gland." Dermatologist David Kim sums it up nicely: “Blue light can help with acne, red light can help with inflammation, and near-infrared light can help with collagen stimulation.”

The Shark CryGlow mask not only offers blue, red, and infrared light but it's also equipped with cooling metal under-eye pads that deeply chill the skin under the eye to reduce inflammation. The wireless mask—which charges via USB-C–comes with an attached remote that controls the four treatments: Better Aging (a six-minute session using red and infrared), Skin Clearing (an eight-minute blue light session for acne), Skin Sustain (a four-minute session using all three light types), and Under-Eye Revive (a light-free session for cooling the under-eyes, with three chill levels).

How I tested the Shark CryoGlow

When the Shark CryGlow mask arrived at my desk, I immediately put it on and set it to Under-Eye Revive mode. One of the perks of being a beauty editor: my coworkers are completely unfazed by the sight of me wearing a mask in the office. Experts say you shouldn't use LED masks while wearing makeup since the light won't penetrate effectively, so I figured the cooling mode was the best place to start. And oh my god, it's heavenly. My eyes get fatigued from staring at a laptop screen all day—and because I have a toddler who drains my life source—and this mask is refreshing, rejuvenating, and invigorating. I like that you can choose between a five, 10, or 15-minute session for the eye treatment and can toggle through three levels of chill. Level three was a bit shockingly cold at first, but after a minute or two on the lower levels, I could crank it up.

I took the mask home and began wearing it each night for a couple of weeks, alternating between Better Aging and Skin Sustain mode. But then I had my first-ever Fraxel laser treatment, and I left the appointment with super-red, sensitive, and swollen skin. When I woke up the morning after the laser with my eyes nearly swollen shut, I immediately reached for the Shark mask and put it on Better Aging mode with level three chill to reduce inflammation and promote healing. I wore the mask twice a day for the next week while I recovered, and I swear that it helped speed up my recovery from the intense laser treatment. If nothing else, the cooling feature helped bring the swelling down in minutes.

What are the benefits of the Shark CryoGlow?

Unlike other LED masks that just offer light therapy for clearer, brighter skin, the Shark CryoGlow goes above and beyond by incorporating cooling and depuffing technology into every session or as a standalone treatment. The FDA-cleared mask is easy to use, easy to clean, and easy to charge since it uses a standard USB-C new iPhone cable. The fact that it's wireless means that I can do my treatments while finishing chores or walking around the house. My eyes are quite sensitive to light, but I found that this mask protected them well enough that I could even type on my laptop while in the middle of a treatment (like right now, for example.) If you're looking to invest in an LED mask for the skin benefits but also want to give your tired, puffy eyes the love and care they deserve, this is the mask for you.

Are there any drawbacks to the device?

There are a few drawbacks to the Shark CryoGlow mask that I think are worth calling out. It's certainly not the heaviest mask I've tested, but the attached remote has a little heft to it. You should secure it to your waistband while walking around or at least tuck it into a pocket.

When the mask is on and in cooling mode, it can sound a little loud because of the fans running inside to keep it chill. It doesn't sound loud to other people around you while you're wearing it, but the noise level could get in the way of hearing your favorite TV show, for example. The fans also continue to run for a bit even after you finish your treatment and power the mask off.

There's also the matter of the cooling metal eye pads. While the integrated iQLED Technology ensures even coverage of the light therapy across the skin with no gaps or hot spots, the cooling metal pads will block some of the light therapy from reaching your under-eye area. If you want to get the tightening benefits of red light therapy all the way up to your eyelids, you should try an eye-specific mask like the Dr Dennis Gross DRx dpl SpectraLite EyeCare Pro instead.

Jenna Rosenstein tests the Shark CryoGlow LED face mask at the Harper’s BAZAAR office.

Is the CryoGlow LED mask worth it?

Yes—my eyes and skin have never been happier. I truly cannot recommend this mask enough purely for the ease of use. Why keep spoons or skincare wands in your freezer when you can just click a button and get the same depuffing result wirelessly? Why buy an LED mask that doesn't offer the benefit of cooling? As with all LED devices, you need to commit to using the mask daily for eight to 12 weeks to reap the full skin-clearing, wrinkle-reducing, and glow-boosting benefits. But the cooling eye pads offer immediate results and just feel damn good, so you'll be more inclined to keep the mask in your daily routine.