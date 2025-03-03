No7 enters healthy skin category in the U.S. market (2025)

No7 enters healthy skin category with launch of science-backed derm solutions

The new range will feature seven dermatologist-approved products including targeted solutions for key skin concerns

NEW YORK (Feb. 11, 2025) – No7, the UK’s #1 skincare brand backed by science, will enter the healthy skin category with the launch of Derm Solutions. The range will feature seven dermatologist-approved skincare products including targeted solutions for key skin concerns, with Cleansers & Moisturizers enriched with an adaptogen-enriched formula that includes ceramides and niacinamide. With products specifically designed for dry and sensitive skin as well as oily and blemish-prone skin, Derm Solutions helps rebalance, soothe, and hydrate for visibly healthier looking skin.

The launch of Derm Solutions in the U.S. market arrives after 10+ years of world-class research into the healthy skin category, quantitative research with more than 10,000 members of No7’s proprietary consumer research panel, and product testing on over 5,400 consumers in 49 studies including both clinical studies and real-life trials.

Derm Solutions moisturizers and cleansers work by supporting the skin barrier and are designed to integrate effortlessly into a daily skincare routine.

“Skin health is impacted by many triggers, such as stress, hormones and the environment, which can cause an unhealthy skin cycle of inflammation and barrier damage leading to oiliness and blemishes, dryness, dullness, redness, uneven skin tone and rough texture,” said Dr. Mike Bell, No7 Head of Science Research. “Derm Solutions is designed to work with your skin to target these visible signs, helping it adapt and defend against both internal and external triggers.”