No7 enters healthy skin category in the U.S. market (2025)

No7 enters healthy skin category with launch of science-backed derm solutions
The new range will feature seven dermatologist-approved products including targeted solutions for key skin concerns
NEW YORK (Feb. 11, 2025) – No7, the UK’s #1 skincare brand backed by science, will enter the healthy skin category with the launch of Derm Solutions. The range will feature seven dermatologist-approved skincare products including targeted solutions for key skin concerns, with Cleansers & Moisturizers enriched with an adaptogen-enriched formula that includes ceramides and niacinamide. With products specifically designed for dry and sensitive skin as well as oily and blemish-prone skin, Derm Solutions helps rebalance, soothe, and hydrate for visibly healthier looking skin.
The launch of Derm Solutions in the U.S. market arrives after 10+ years of world-class research into the healthy skin category, quantitative research with more than 10,000 members of No7’s proprietary consumer research panel, and product testing on over 5,400 consumers in 49 studies including both clinical studies and real-life trials.
Derm Solutions moisturizers and cleansers work by supporting the skin barrier and are designed to integrate effortlessly into a daily skincare routine.
“Skin health is impacted by many triggers, such as stress, hormones and the environment, which can cause an unhealthy skin cycle of inflammation and barrier damage leading to oiliness and blemishes, dryness, dullness, redness, uneven skin tone and rough texture,” said Dr. Mike Bell, No7 Head of Science Research. “Derm Solutions is designed to work with your skin to target these visible signs, helping it adapt and defend against both internal and external triggers.”
“It’s essential that I recommend to my patients, especially those with sensitive or oily-prone skin, products that are fragrance-free with ingredients that are gentle and non-irritating,” said Dr. Hope Mitchell, board-certified dermatologist. “It’s equally as important that each patient’s daily at-home skincare routine is designed to complement their in-office treatment plan.”
Derm Solutions has launched in the U.S. with two ranges of moisturizers and cleansers. The highly anticipated serum and two treatments will launch in Spring 2025. The Derm Solutions range includes:
Dry & Sensitive Skin:
No7 Derm Solutions™ Hydrating Cream Cleanser ($17.99): This ultra-gentle cleanser removes impurities and make-up, without leaving skin feeling more sensitive, for balanced and healthier looking skin in 4 weeks. Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and helps rebalance, soothe, and hydrate.
No7 Derm Solutions™ 100HR Hydration Cream ($27.99): Deeply hydrates and improves the appearance of dryness, redness and uneven skin tone, providing instant and long-lasting hydration for 100 hours. Rebalances, soothes, and hydrates for visibly healthier looking skin in 4 weeks.
Oily & Blemish-prone Skin:
No7 Derm Solutions™ Daily Detox Cleanser ($17.99): Deeply cleanses and hydrates while removing impurities, excess oil and make-up, without drying, for balanced and healthier looking skin in 4 weeks. Leaving skin clean and feeling softer, supple, hydrated and looking visibly healthier.
No7 Derm Solutions™ Daily Lightweight Moisturiser ($27.99): Instantly hydrates the skin, leaving oily, blemish-prone skin feeling calmed, soothed and less sensitive. Rebalance, soothe, and hydrate for visibly healthier looking skin in 4 weeks.
Launching in Spring 2025:
No7 Derm Solutions™ 5-in-1 Rescue Serum ($29.99): Proven to reveal visibly healthy and balanced looking skin in just 4 weeks, improving the appearance of uneven skin tone, oiliness, uneven texture and pores. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. It contains an antioxidant complex with Green Tea, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E.
No7 Derm Solutions™ AHA Smoothing Treatment ($24.99): A targeted treatment for blemish-prone skin that effectively exfoliates and transforms skin texture, removing dead skin cells and excess oil, leaving skin looking clearer and blemishes appearing reduced. Formulated with a blend of AHA's (Glycolic and Lactic Acid) and PHA's, this treatment is effective yet gentle. No7 Derm Solutions™ CICA Restoring Overnight Treatment ($24.99): A targeted treatment for redness-prone, sensitive skin that leaves skin feeling soothed and calmed overnight, so it feels repaired, recovered and stronger, visibly reducing the appearance of redness for healthy looking skin. Enriched with a complex of Green Tea, Vitamin C & CICA, this formula visibly evens skin complexion.
Derm Solutions moisturizers and cleansers have launched at Walgreens, Target, and Amazon, and will be launching in Walmart in Summer 2025. All products in the Derm Solutions line will be available nationwide by Summer 2025.
To learn more about No7 Beauty, visit www.us.no7beauty.com.
- Ends –
ABOUT No7 BEAUTY COMPANY
No7 Beauty Company, part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, is a dynamic consumer-led beauty business launched in April 2021 which holds iconic international beauty brands. For 90 years, since No7 launched in 1935, its ambition has been to support and empower people across the world through premium but affordable skincare. Alongside No7, the Company is home to Liz Earle Beauty Co., Soap & Glory, Botanics, YourGoodSkin, and Sleek MakeUP. Some of its hero products include Liz Earle’s multi-award-winning Cleanse and Polish™, No7 Protect & Perfect, and No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate.
CONTACT
For further information, quotes, or imagery, please contact: No7Beauty@ogilvy.com.
