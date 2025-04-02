Nobody Should Believe Me podcast | Listen online for free (2025)

Talking Shop with Brittani Ard

We have a very special bonus episode for you all! Andrea is joined by Brittani Ard, the host and creator of the breakout show, You Probably Think This Story's About You. Listeners get to hear how Andrea and Britt evolved their shows from what started off as limited series into what they are today. They touch on why they both decided to independently produce their shows, the art of storytelling, the business of podcasting, and how they deal with putting such personal details of their lives out into the world. Brittani talks about how You Probably Think This Story's About You soared to the top of the charts in its first season and Andrea explains what brought her to founding her network, True Story Media.