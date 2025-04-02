Nobody Should Believe Me podcast | Listen online for free (2025)

Podcasts
True Story Media
Author Andrea Dunlop is looking for answers. When her older sister was first investigated for Munchausen by Proxy abuse more than a decade ago, it tore her fami...
True CrimePersonal Journals
Talking Shop with Brittani Ard
We have a very special bonus episode for you all! Andrea is joined by Brittani Ard, the host and creator of the breakout show, You Probably Think This Story’s About You. Listeners get to hear how Andrea and Britt evolved their shows from what started off as limited series into what they are today. They touch on why they both decided to independently produce their shows, the art of storytelling, the business of podcasting, and how they deal with putting such personal details of their lives out into the world. Brittani talks about how You Probably Think This Story’s About You soared to the top of the charts in its first season and Andrea explains what brought her to founding her network, True Story Media.***Listen to Brittani’s show You Probably Think This Story’s About You: https://brittaniard.com/podcastOrder Andrea's new book The Mother Next Door: Medicine, Deception, and Munchausen by Proxy https://read.macmillan.com/lp/the-mother-next-door-9781250284273/View our sponsors. Remember that using our codes helps advertisers know you’re listening and helps us keep making the show! https://www.nobodyshouldbelieveme.com/sponsors/Follow Andrea on Instagram for behind-the-scenes photos: https://www.instagram.com/andreadunlop/Buy Andrea's books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Andrea-Dunlop/author/B005VFWJPITo support the show, go to http://Patreon.com/NobodyShouldBelieveMe or subscribe on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nobody-should-believe-me/id1615637188?ign-itscg=30200S&ign-itsct=larjmedia_podcasts) where you can get all episodes early and ad-free and access exclusive ethical true crime bonus content.For more information and resources on Munchausen by Proxy, please visit http://MunchausenSupport.comThe American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children’s MBP Practice Guidelines can be downloaded here: https://apsac.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Munchausen-by-Proxy-Clinical-and-Case-Management-Guidance-.pdfLearn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------See AlsoThe death of Olivia Gant
1:05:45
Introducing: Our Ancestors Were Messy
Our Ancestors Were Messy, is a show about the ancestors and all their drama. On each episode, host Nichole Hill and her guests unpack the ancestors’ historical schemes, feuds, and quests to examine how their relationships with one another shaped who we are today.Before the 1960s nearly every major city in the nation had a newspaper written for, by, and about Black Americans. During their “Golden Era” between the 1930s-50s, there were over ten thousand newspapers with an estimated subscriber count of over 1 million. The editors, reporters, and columnists for these papers included legends like Ida B. Wells, Frederick Douglass, Langston Hughes, W.E.B. DuBois, Mary McLeod Bethune, Zora Neale Hurston, and James Weldon Johnson. They reported on local, national, and international news from the Black perspective. They also kept track of what everyone was up to in their segregated neighborhoods and spoiler alert: there was never a dull moment!***Listen to Our Ancestors Were Messy: https://thesecretadventuresofblackpeople.com/our-ancestors-were-messyLearn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:03:54
Answering Your Season 5 Questions
Welcome to our Season 5 Mailbag Episode! This time we’re joined by more of our fabulous Nobody Should Believe Me team: head producer Myrriah Gossett, lead researcher Erin Ajayi, story editor Nichole Hill, and producer Greta Stromquist.The team addresses questions about our coverage of Sophie’s faith, the role that race played in this season, behind-the-scenes of our touching interview with Chalice Howard, and the value of listener feedback.***Support Myrriah’s other projects! https://www.myrriahgossett.com/Listen to Nichole’s podcast, Our Ancestors Were Messy: https://thesecretadventuresofblackpeople.com/our-ancestors-were-messyOrder Andrea's new book The Mother Next Door: Medicine, Deception, and Munchausen by Proxy https://read.macmillan.com/lp/the-mother-next-door-9781250284273/View our sponsors. Remember that using our codes helps advertisers know you’re listening and helps us keep making the show! https://www.nobodyshouldbelieveme.com/sponsors/Follow Andrea on Instagram for behind-the-scenes photos: https://www.instagram.com/andreadunlop/Buy Andrea's books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Andrea-Dunlop/author/B005VFWJPITo support the show, go to http://Patreon.com/NobodyShouldBelieveMe or subscribe on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nobody-should-believe-me/id1615637188?ign-itscg=30200S&ign-itsct=larjmedia_podcasts) where you can get all episodes early and ad-free and access exclusive ethical true crime bonus content.For more information and resources on Munchausen by Proxy, please visit http://MunchausenSupport.comThe American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children’s MBP Practice Guidelines can be downloaded here: https://apsac.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Munchausen-by-Proxy-Clinical-and-Case-Management-Guidance-.pdfLearn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:26:59
Case Files 11: New Media Journalism and Death Eaters with V Spehar
We have a very fun guest on NSBM Case Files this week: V Spehar aka Under the Desk News! In this engaging conversation, V and Andrea discuss the whirlwind that has been the beginning of 2025, the importance of ethical responsibility in media and journalism, and working through the gut-punch of grief. They discuss how their careers pivoted in unexpected, but amazing ways and how their personal experiences inform the way they move through their respective spaces. V shares their strategy for dealing with the current onslaught of news and highlights the importance of community.***Follow V on all the things: https://linktr.ee/vspeharOrder Andrea's new book The Mother Next Door: Medicine, Deception, and Munchausen by Proxy https://read.macmillan.com/lp/the-mother-next-door-9781250284273/View our sponsors. Remember that using our codes helps advertisers know you’re listening and helps us keep making the show! https://www.nobodyshouldbelieveme.com/sponsors/Follow Andrea on Instagram for behind-the-scenes photos: https://www.instagram.com/andreadunlop/Buy Andrea's books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Andrea-Dunlop/author/B005VFWJPITo support the show, go to http://Patreon.com/NobodyShouldBelieveMe or subscribe on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nobody-should-believe-me/id1615637188?ign-itscg=30200S&ign-itsct=larjmedia_podcasts) where you can get all episodes early and ad-free and access exclusive ethical true crime bonus content.For more information and resources on Munchausen by Proxy, please visit http://MunchausenSupport.comThe American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children’s MBP Practice Guidelines can be downloaded here: https://apsac.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Munchausen-by-Proxy-Clinical-and-Case-Management-Guidance-.pdfLearn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:26:21
Season 5 Breakdown with Detective Mike Weber
To officially wrap up season 5, we’ve brought in our friend, Detective Mike Weber, to discuss his thoughts on the police investigation into Sophie Hartman. He walks listeners through the extensive police reports and analyzes the evidence collected, including Sophie’s journal entries. Andrea and Detective Mike discuss the complexities surrounding child abuse cases, particularly the influence of family court decisions and the challenges faced in prosecuting these cases.***Links and Resources:Click here to view our sponsors. Remember that using our codes helps advertisers know you’re listening and helps us keep making the show!Subscribe on YouTube where we have full episodes and lots of bonus content.Follow Andrea on Instagram for behind-the-scenes photos: @andreadunlopBuy Andrea's books here.To support the show, go to Patreon.com/NobodyShouldBelieveMe or subscribe on Apple Podcasts where you can get all episodes early and ad-free and access exclusive ethical true crime bonus content.For more information and resources on Munchausen by Proxy, please visit MunchausenSupport.comThe American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children’s MBP Practice Guidelines can be downloaded here.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
51:52
About Nobody Should Believe Me
Author Andrea Dunlop is looking for answers. When her older sister was first investigated for Munchausen by Proxy abuse more than a decade ago, it tore her family apart. This catastrophic series of events sent Dunlop on a journey to understand this most taboo form of abuse. In this groundbreaking podcast, she talks to some of the top experts in the world to explore the criminology and psychopathology behind Munchausen by Proxy and to reveal the wide swath of destruction these perpetrators leave in their wake.In each season, Dunlop investigates a case: speaking to friends, family members, doctors, law enforcement, child protection workers, and experts. Nobody Should Believe Me unravels these complex and terrifying stories, shedding light on an unspeakable crime."A rich and harrowing chronicle of the condition."--The New York Times (LM032423)Podcast website
