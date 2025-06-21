Non-Toxic Hand Soap Guide (2025)

This post may contain affiliate links. To read our affiliate policy, click here.

When I was growing up, my parents insisted that I wash my hands first thing upon coming home from school or playing outside. In addition, hand washing was a must before every meal. The question, “Have you washed your hands?” was common in the households of that time, but I didn’t give a second thought to it then. I just did it, because my parents told me to, and it became a habit that I brought into my adult life. Now that I know why it is important to wash hands, I want my son to become as diligent at hand-washing as I was.

In 2016, the FDA admitted that there was no proof of the effectiveness of antibacterial soap. The CDC advises us to wash hands with plain soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Therefore, in this post, we will talk about safe hand soap.

You will find out what constitutes the best hand soap among the suggested non-toxic liquid hand soap options. Also, read on to learn which liquid soaps without synthetic fragrances and toxic chemicals I like the most!

Table of Contents Non-Toxic Hand Soap Guide "Not A Fan" Soap Category Benzalkonium Chloride Ethoxylated Ingredients Fragrance Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate Methylchloroisothiazolinone And Methylisothiazolinone Synthetic Dyes "Better" Hand Soap Cocamidopropyl betaine Cocamidopropyl hydroxysultaine Phenoxyethanol 9 "Best" Non-Toxic Liquid Hand Soaps Branch Basics Gel Hand Soap MamaSuds Hand Soap Natural Sloth Liquid Hand Soap Primally Pure Liquid Hand Soap Pure Haven Moisturizing Hand Soap Dr. Bronner's Castile Soap Dr. Bronner's Organic Sugar Soap Kosmatology Foaming Hand Soap Vermont Foaming Soap

Summary Of The Non-Toxic Hand Soap Guide

Non-Toxic Hand Soap Guide

In this blog post, I focus on liquid hand soap. For non-toxic bar soap, please refer to my post 9 All-Natural Soaps You Will Love.

For starters, how do we decide that a soap is safe? There is only one way – to look at its list of ingredients, not at its brand name or advertisements. The length of the list of ingredients may already tell you something about its safety, which is particularly true in the case of soap. To clarify, the best hand soap out of all the non-toxic hand soaps normally has a short list of ingredients. But before we discuss safe hand soap, let’s talk about hand soap to avoid.

To make it easier for you to follow, I have arranged hand soap into three categories: “not a fan,” “better,” and “best.” It is helpful to see the big picture so you can make an informed decision.

“Not A Fan” Soap Category

Here are the soap products that I placed in the “not a fan” category based on their ingredients as of April 2024 and the reason for the placement.

Category Soap Name Concerning Ingredients Not A Fan Dial Gold Anti-Bacterial Deodorant Bar Soap – benzalkonium chloride

– fragrance

– fragrance isolates (e.g., linalool, coumarin)

– synthetic dyes (e.g., red 4, yellow 8) Not A Fan Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Foaming Hand Wash – benzalkonium chloride

– ethoxylated ingredients

– iodopropynyl butylcarbamate

– fragrance

– fragrance isolates (limonene, linalool) Not A Fan Method Waterfall Foaming Hand Wash – fragrance

– synthetic dyes (blue 1, yellow 10)

– read my post about Method Cleaning Products Not A Fan Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Hand Soap – fragrance

– read my post about Mrs. Meyer’s Cleaning Products Not A Fan Purell Healthy Soap High Performance Foam Hand Wash – ethoxylated ingredients

– fragrance Not A Fan Softsoap Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap – benzalkonium chloride

– ethoxylated ingredient

– fragrance

– iodopropynyl butylcarbamate

– methylchloroisothiazolinone – methylisothiazolinone

– synthetic dyes (e.g., red 40, yellow 5) Not A Fan Uline Antibacterial Hand Soap – benzalkonium chloride

– ethoxylated ingredients

– fragrance

– synthetic dyes (e.g., red 33, yellow 5)

As you can see, the common ingredients that caused me to place these soap products into the “not a fan” category are as follows:

benzalkonium chloride

ethoxylated ingredients

fragrance and/or fragrance isolates

iodopropynyl butylcarbamate

methylchloroisothiazolinone

methylisothiazolinone, and

synthetic dyes.

The “best” hand soap will definitely not have these potentially toxic ingredients.Let’s talk about them a bit more to see why they are concerning when used in personal care products.

Benzalkonium Chloride

To begin, in 2016, the FDA banned some antibacterial chemicals, such as triclosan, from use in antibacterial soap sold over the counter. The Skin Deep database givestriclosana rating of 7-8 (with 10 as the most toxic), depending on usage, and characterizes it as triggering allergies and immunotoxicity.

But there is another potentially toxic ingredient that is contrary to the definition of non-toxic hand soap. It is benzalkonium chloride, and it is still allowed. Benzalkonium chloride has a rating of 6 and arouses a high concern of allergy and immunotoxicity. Serving as a foaming and cleansing agent or as an antimicrobial preservative, it is a well-recognized irritant (source).

In addition, there is evidence that it may cause contact allergy even at concentrations as low as 0.1% (source). Benzalkonium chloride decreased fertility in both sexes of mice, even when it was used just to clean their cages (source).(Also, read my blog post about WaterWipes Baby Wipes to be sure not to expose your little ones to this ingredient.)

Ethoxylated Ingredients

As for ethoxylated ingredients, there may be a risk of contamination with carcinogenic1,4-dioxane. Ethoxylated ingredients are those whose names have PEG-, -eth, and polysorbate in them. Such ingredients result from the process of ethoxylation which utilizes carcinogenic ethylene oxide and creates 1,4-dioxane that can be left behind in the product.

One of the common ethoxylated ingredients in personal care products is sodium laureth sulfate (SLES). It is often confused with sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) which is actually not an ethoxylated ingredient.

Fragrance

There is a loophole in the law that allows companies not to disclose the ingredients in fragrance. And fragrance is associated with allergies and endocrine (hormone) disruption. Even a so-called “natural fragrance” raises a lot of questions. Thus, in my post about natural fragrance I explain why fragrance is not as innocent as it seems. I also address the difference between fragrance isolates that are known allergens (e.g., linalool, limonene, coumarin) and essential oils and fragrance oils.

Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate

This preservative is on theAmerican Society of Contact Dermatitislist as one of the core allergens. Reportedly, even in concentrations as low as 0.1%, it may cause dermal irritation or contact allergy.Furthermore, in the EU, it is under assessment for hormone disruption.

Although preservatives are a must for liquid handwashing products to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria, it is possible to use safer preservatives.

Methylchloroisothiazolinone And Methylisothiazolinone

These preservatives are common in conventional cleaning and personal care products. However, they arouse concerns associated with contact dermatitis and skin sensitization. Both Canada Health and the EU Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) believe that it is not safe to use any of these in leave-on products in any amounts. As for rinse-off products, the maximum concentration should not exceed 0.0015%.

You can learn more about methylchloroisothiazolinone, methylisothiazolinone, and benzisothiazolinone in my posts devoted to these potentially toxic chemicals.

Synthetic Dyes

In addition to heavy metal residues, synthetic dyes may contain carcinogenic and endocrine-disrupting byproducts of petroleum. Plus, some dyes are linked to carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, and hypersensitivity (​source​). You can read more about that in my postAre There Any Heavy Metals in Makeup?.

“Better” Hand Soap

The “better” group includes the liquid soaps listed in the table below.

Category Soap Name Concern Better EO Unscented Hand Soap cocamidopropyl hydroxysultaine Better Everyone Hand Soap – cocamidopropyl hydroxysultaine

– phenoxyethanol

As follows from the table, the soaps above do not contain any of the ingredients listed in the “not a fan” category as concerning ingredients. Yet, they have some ingredients that make these products fall short of the “best” hand soap category, namely:

cocamidopropyl betaine

cocamidopropyl hydroxysultaine, and

phenoxyethanol.

Here is what you should know about these ingredients.

Cocamidopropyl betaine

First, cocamidopropyl betaine is a surfactant that makes cleansing products lather. It is known to cause allergic skin reactions in some people (source). Also, the American Society of Contact Dermatitis lists cocamidopropyl betaine as one of the core allergens, even in concentrations as low as 1% (source). Due to high rates of cases involving allergic reactions, the American Contact Dermatitis Society named it “Allergen of the Year” in 2004 (source). Moreover, under certain conditions, it may break down and form nitrosamines associated with increased cancer risks. The Skin Deep database rates cocamidopropyl betaine at 1-5, depending on use (with 10 as the most toxic).

Cocamidopropyl hydroxysultaine

Second, cocamidopropyl hydroxysultaine is a close relative of cocamidopropyl betaine and another one of many newly emerging surfactants. Even though the Skin deep database rates cocamidopropyl hydroxysultaine at 1 (with 10 as most toxic), I have reasons to disagree with this rating. To make an informed decision about this ingredient based on the latest research into its safety, please head to my post Is Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Safe?.

Phenoxyethanol

I call phenoxyethanol a “middle-of-the-road” preservative in my Savvy Consumer Superpower e-book. While it does not pose health threats, I believe that it does not belong in the “best” hand soap category. The main reasons I have my doubts about it are as follows. First, it may cause an allergic reaction in some people, andsecond, I am concerned about its derivation and manufacturing process. You can read more about it in my post called Phenoxyethanol in Skin Care.

9 “Best” Non-Toxic Liquid Hand Soaps

Most of the safe hand soap options in the “best” category are made through the process of saponification of plant oils. Therefore, they do not need surfactants and preservatives, many of which are linked to various health issues, including endocrine disruption, organ toxicity, allergies asthma, neurotoxicity etc. (You can learn more about the eco-friendly process of saponification in mypost How to Buy a Truly Non-Toxic Soap.)

And those non-toxic hand washes among the suggested options that are not made by saponification have the safest and mildest surfactants and preservatives, in my opinion. In other words, they are not associated with hormone disruption, skin irritation, lung and respiratory issues and neurotoxicity.

Additionally, many of the botanical ingredients in the liquid soaps in the “best” category are organic. Plus, they have no synthetic fragrances whose ingredients in conventional soaps are often undisclosed. Rather, if there is a scent in some of these products, it comes from essential oils only.

The great news is that there are quite a few options to choose from. My favorite ones are as follows:

In addition, you can consider these options:

Let’s talk about them more.

Branch Basics Gel Hand Soap

This safe soap is not made through the process of saponification, but it contains the safest (in my opinion) glucoside surfactants and leuconostoc/radish root ferment filtrate and sodium phytate preservatives. The aloe leaf juice and chamomile flower extract are organic. It also contains meadowfoam oil to soothe and hydrate your skin with every wash and has no essential oils.

It is great that Branch Basics Gel Hand Soap comes in a glass bottle with a pump that you can keep and just order a refill next time. The soap is rather concentrated and a little goes a long way. I also love the fact that because it is gel, it does not dissipate immediately. Hence, it is easier to fulfill the 20 second hand-wash requirement.

I have been using Branch Basics non-toxic products for a while now and can confirm that they are very economical and effective. So, be sure to check out my review of Branch Basics Safe Cleaning Products.

MamaSuds Hand Soap

The Liquid Hand Soap by MamaSuds (IRLFY10) is the result of the manufacturing process of saponification with just two ingredients. While its scented version contains a lemon essential oil, the unscented one has no essential oils in it.

You may also like such eco-friendly products by MamaSuds as MamaSuds Bar Soap, MamaSuds All-Purpose Cleaner, MamaSuds Dishwasher Powder, and MamaSuds True Castile Soap.

Natural Sloth Liquid Hand Soap

Most of the ingredients in the Natural Sloth Liquid Hand Soap (READ10) are organic, including cocoa butter, castor oil, and coconut oil. The cheerful scent comes from essential oils only. Plus, this safe hand soap contains dead sea salt whose high mineral content helps accelerate the soap’s curing process, which results in a longer-lasting product.

I like the fact that it provides luxurious lather that gently cleanses and preserves moisture while washing away dirt, which leaves your skin revitalized, nourished, and smooth.

Primally Pure Liquid Hand Soap

This eco-friendly soap is made through the process of saponification and has a variety of scents coming from essential oils. The botanicals used in this non-toxic hand soap are either organic or wildcrafted. Primally Pure Liquid Hand Soap is packaged in a recyclable aluminum pump bottle.

Pure Haven Moisturizing Hand Soap

Like Branch Basics hand soap, Pure Haven Moisturizing Hand Soap is not made by the process of saponification. Instead, it uses one of the mildest glucoside surfactants and leuconostoc/radish root ferment filtrate as a preservative. It is pH-balanced, moisturizing, and scented with organic sweet orange and lemon essential oils. It smells divine!

Because it is a gel hand soap, you can wash the hands longer as it does not dissipate from your hands too quickly.

Importantly, I trust Pure Haven as a company because they value my advice on the ingredient selection. Plus, they fully controltheir entire manufacturing process, from the incoming water to machine cleaning. They also assure that their ingredients are of high purity and quality. For your information, Pure Haven also has bar soap that I like very much as well. You can read myfull review of Pure Haven products here.

Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soap

This company offers a variety of scented castile soap options, but I prefer unscented products in general. In my opinion, the scented versions have very strong scent. Also, watch out for a scented version that contains “natural fragrance” as an ingredient because it’s a mixture of undisclosed ingredients.

Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soap Unscented (10% or $10 off) is made by saponification with organic plant oils, including coconut oil, palm kernel oil, olive oil, hemp oil, and jojoba oil.

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Sugar Soap

The Dr. Bronner’s Organic Sugar Soap (10% or $10 off) is also made through the process of saponification. It contains organic sucrose, organic white grape juice, organic coconut oil and palm kernel oil as well as organic olive oil, organic shikakai powder, organic hemp and jojoba oils.

Kosmatology Foaming Hand Soap

This non-toxic foaming hand soap is made by the process of saponification of organic oils, such as olive oil, coconut oil, and palm kernel oil. Further, scented with essential oils only, Kosmatology Foaming Hand Soap comes in many different mild scents. Besides, the soap foams well, smells divine, and is not drying for the skin. What’s more – refills are available on the website!

Vermont Foaming Soap

Also made by the process of saponification with organic oils of olive, sunflower, jojoba and shea butter, Vermont Foaming Soap Unscented comes in a gallon-size bottle. So, it will last you a long time!

Summary Of The Non-Toxic Hand Soap Guide

If You Are Looking For Non-Toxic Hand Soap, Choose Those Options That Are Either Made Through The Process Of Saponification Or Have Glucoside Surfactants And Safe Preservatives And Contain No Synthetic Fragrances.

To sum up, I would avoid conventional hand soap made with potentially toxic ingredients, such as:

benzalkonium chloride

ethoxylated ingredients

fragrance and/or fragrance isolates

iodopropynyl butylcarbamate

methylchloroisothiazolinone

methylisothiazolinone, and

synthetic dyes.

My favorite liquid soaps that I consider the “best” safe hand soap options include:

If you are looking for non-toxic bar soap, be sure to check out my post about 9 All-Natural Soaps You Will Love.

Also, feel free to browse my non-toxic product shop for safe options for skincare and cleaning products as well as visit the I Read Labels For You blog for tons of smart and fun information on healthy living. If you need additional help, you are always welcome to turn to me for assistance and/or download any of my helpful e-books.