North American Association of Central Cancer Registries Announces New Executive Director (2025)

Press Release Jul 17, 2024

North American Association of Central Cancer Registries Announces New Executive Director (1)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., July 17, 2024 (Newswire.com) - The Board of Directors of the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries is pleased to announce Karen L. Knight, MS as its new Executive Director.Following a nationwide search, Ms. Knight was selected based on her outstanding experience in cancer surveillance and registration, making her uniquely qualified for this leadership position.

Ms. Knight earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Mathematics with a concentration in Statistics from Clemson University and completed graduate work in biostatistics, public health informatics, and organizational development. She has over 22 years of progressive leadership experience in public health statistics at the state and federal levels. She served as Assistant Director and Director of the North Carolina Central Cancer Registry in the late 1990s and early 2000s and served as Treasurer to the NAACCR Board during that time. She was promoted to Director of the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics in 2010 and oversaw the Central Cancer Registry, Birth Defects Registry, Vital Statistics, Vital Records, health surveys, health services analysis and mapping services. Before joining NAACCR in 2022, she was Branch Chief of the Data Acquisition, Classification and Evaluation Branch in the Division of Vital Statistics at the National Center for Health Statistics. She has overseen multi-million-dollar grants and contracts and successfully collaborated with internal and external partners on key initiatives in public health statistics. As Chief of Registry Development, she has successfully contributed to the National Childhood Cancer Registry, Virtual Pooled Registry, other NCI and CDC-funded projects, informatics initiatives, strategic planning, and coordination of key projects with cancer surveillance partners.

Ms Knight, who will assume the role of Executive Director on September 2, 2024, will replace Betsy A. Kohler, MPH, who is retiring from the role after 16 years of service.Ms. Kohler has led the Association through a period of unprecedented growth contributing to the improvement of cancer data on the national and international levels.Ms. Kohler was honored recently at the Association’s annual conference in Boise, ID in June “in recognition of more than 40 years of dedicated service to cancer surveillance, impacting the lives of countless patients and their families around the world now and for many years to come.”

“We would like to sincerely thank Betsy and express our deep gratitude and appreciation for all she has accomplished in the advancement of cancer surveillance.We look forward to a long and bright future working with Karen Knight in her new role, working together to make every cancer count,” said Wendy Aldinger, President of NAACCR.

See Also
Contractor Mike Jackson Shares Easy Spring DIY Project Ideas on TipsOnTV

Established in 1987, NAACCR is a collaborative umbrella organization for cancer registries, governmental agencies, professional organizations, and private groups in North America interested in enhancing the quality and use of cancer registry data. Its goal is to set standards and build consensus for the collection of uniform cancer data across the continent. All state and provincial central cancer registries in the United States and Canada are members.

Source: North American Association of Central Cancer Registries

See Also
ClearCOGS Secures $3.8M in Oversubscribed Seed Round to Transform Restaurant Operations and Tackle Food WasteCLS Health Announces Merger with Campbell Family Practice and Ghebranious Internal Medicine AssociatesAmeriLife's Vertical Vision Increases Annuity Distribution Power With The Ohlson Group PartnershipMarathon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of the Community Offering and Stockholder and Member Approvals for Pending Conversion Transaction

Tags

  • Cancer
  • Executive Director
  • Managment

North American Association of Central Cancer Registries Announces New Executive Director (2)

About NAACCR

NAACCR
2050 West iles , #Suite A
Springfield, Illinois
62704

Contacts

  • Wendy Aldinger

    questions2us@naaccr.org
North American Association of Central Cancer Registries Announces New Executive Director (2025)

References

Top Articles
Birth control: Which contraceptive works for you?
11 Best Face Scrubs for Every Skin Type 2024 | IPSY
Top Coat & Co.: Welche Stoffe kritisch sind – und welcher Nagellack überzeugt
Latest Posts
General Information – Center for Young Women's Health
These Face Exfoliators Gave Us the Softest, Brightest Skin, Starting at Just $6
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Nathanial Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 5952

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanial Hackett

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

Phone: +9752624861224

Job: Forward Technology Assistant

Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.