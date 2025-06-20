Nothing's newest budget-friendly smartphone is a DIYer's dream come true (2025)

Home > Tech > Mobile
New CMF earbuds are here, too.
By
Dylan Haas
Dylan Haas
Lead Shopping Reporter
Dylan Haas is a Lead Shopping Reporter for Mashable, where he covers all things gaming, pets, fitness, sleep, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day. Before joining the team at Mashable, Dylan received a B.A. in Communications from Pace University and contributed to publications like Paste Magazine, Bandsintown, and others following a brief stint as a marketing and management assistant in the music industry.
Read Full Bio
on
All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.
The ultra-thin, ultra-affordable Android phone features swappable lenses and accessories. Credit: Nothing
Today, the alternative tech brand Nothing unveiled its newest budget-friendly Android phone — the CMF Phone 2 Pro.
The next evolution in the CMF Phone series (CMF is Nothing's budget-friendly line) is already available to preorder for just $279, and will ship out on May 7. Getting your hands on one in the U.S. may be a bit trickier than you're used to, however.U.S. preorders are only available to people signed up for the Nothing Beta Program, though it seems easy enough to join the club. All you need to do is add one of the devices to your cart, and you should be able to get in to order one of the new phones.
The CMF Phone 2 Pro is available in three colors — orange, black, and white — and comes with 256GB of storage. However, the ultra-thin, ultra-affordable new Android phone also has some nifty features, including swappable camera lenses and modular accessories.
Mashable Light Speed
Want more out-of-this world tech, space and science stories?
Sign up for Mashable's weekly Light Speed newsletter.
By clicking Sign Me Up, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Thanks for signing up!
Credit: Nothing
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro
$279 at Nothing
Meet the new Nothing phone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro
Nothing says the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the thinnest and lightest smartphone the company has ever made. It's just 7.8 millimeters thick and weighs 6.5 ounces (making it a half ounce heavier than the iPhone 16). It's also gotten some upgrades in the processor and battery departments. The phone comes equipped with a sixth-generation MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, which includes an 8-core CPU that can hit clock speeds of up to 2.5GHz. It can also last for two full days on a single charge.
SEE ALSO:Nothing Phone (2) review: A worthy new Android challenger for the US market
The device also features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and four different cameras, including a 50MP main lens, a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a front-facing camera. The star of the show, though, is the phone's optional modular add-ons. Attachments like fisheye and macro lenses, a case, a lanyard, and a kickstand-wallet combo can all be screwed onto the phone in various configurations, making it a true DIYer's dream.
Related Stories
- Everything we know about the new Motorola Razr: Leaks, launch date, price
- Nothing Ear (a) reviews: Top 4 common critiques
- iPhone 17e leak suggests Apple may release a new budget phone annually
- iOS 19 rumors: Every feature we've heard of so far
The new Nothing phone is just 7.8 millimeters thin. Credit: Nothing
Customers can preorder the budget Android phone for under $300. Credit: Nothing
That's not the only recent notable announcement from Nothing, though. The company has also revealed three new pairs of earbuds — the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus, and CMF Buds 2a. The budget earbuds cost $49-$69 and feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio tech, and water resistance. The 2 Plus include a few extra perks like hi-Res LDAC support and EQ customization. Those are also available to preorder now for those in the Nothing Beta Program.
Credit: Nothing
Nothing CMF Buds 2a
$49 at Nothing
Credit: Nothing
Nothing CMF Buds 2 Plus
$69 at Nothing
Topics Android
Dylan Haas is a Lead Shopping Reporter for Mashable, where he covers all things gaming, pets, fitness, sleep, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day. Before joining the team at Mashable, Dylan received a B.A. in Communications from Pace University and contributed to publications like Paste Magazine, Bandsintown, and others following a brief stint as a marketing and management assistant in the music industry.
Recommended For You
Google Pixel 9a review: This is the budget smartphone to beat in 2025
You're not the only one feeling a little extra budget-conscious right now.
By Alex Perry
Nothing's new Phone 3a and 3a Pro are the coolest-looking phones you can get
Nothing's new phones have killer design, and significantly improved specs compared to last year's version.
By Stan Schroeder
Your pocket called — it needs this $90 mini smartphone
Save $110 on a smartphone you have to see to believe.
By Sponsored by StackCommerce
How to scale a business without a big budget
Practical advice on expanding while keeping costs low.
By Caitlin McCormack
NASA's Webb telescope threatened with budget cuts. They would hit hard.
"The cuts would impact all aspects of operations."
By Mark Kaufman
More in Tech
Save on beatuy tech, skincare, and more during Amazon's Summer Beauty Event
Save on everything from dermatologist-approved sunscreens to celebrity-loved concealers.
By Tabitha Britt
Walmart+ members get ready — Walmart+ Week is live through May 4
Get extra savings on your everyday purchases.
By Samantha Mangino
Score 18% off the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet ahead of May 4
Add this Lego set to your collection for under $70.
By Hannah Hoolihan
Lego is giving away Grogu models for free on Star Wars Day. Here’s how to get yours.
Pick up an exclusive model of Grogu in a hover pram.
By Joseph Green and Lauren Allain
Amazon's massive book sale competes with indie sellers on Independent Bookstore Day
BookTok is upset.
By Chase DiBenedetto
Trending on Mashable
NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for April 29, 2025
Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #688
By Mashable Team
NYT Strands hints, answers for April 29
Every hint, nudge and outright answer you need to complete today's NYT Strands puzzle.
By Mashable Team
Wordle today: Answer, hints for April 29, 2025
Here are some tips and tricks to help you find the answer to "Wordle" #1409.
By Mashable Team
NYT Connections Sports Edition today: Hints and answers for April 29
Everything you need to solve Connections Sports Edition #218.
By Mashable Team
NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for April 28, 2025
Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #687
By Mashable Team
The biggest stories of the day delivered to your inbox.
These newsletters may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. By clicking Subscribe, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Thanks for signing up. See you at your inbox!