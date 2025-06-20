Nothing's newest budget-friendly smartphone is a DIYer's dream come true (2025)

New CMF earbuds are here, too.

By

Dylan Haas

Nothing's newest budget-friendly smartphone is a DIYer's dream come true (1)

Dylan Haas

Lead Shopping Reporter

Dylan Haas is a Lead Shopping Reporter for Mashable, where he covers all things gaming, pets, fitness, sleep, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day.

Read Full Bio

on

Nothing's newest budget-friendly smartphone is a DIYer's dream come true (2)

The ultra-thin, ultra-affordable Android phone features swappable lenses and accessories. Credit: Nothing

Today, the alternative tech brand Nothing unveiled its newest budget-friendly Android phone — the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

The next evolution in the CMF Phone series (CMF is Nothing's budget-friendly line) is already available to preorder for just $279, and will ship out on May 7. Getting your hands on one in the U.S. may be a bit trickier than you're used to, however.U.S. preorders are only available to people signed up for the Nothing Beta Program, though it seems easy enough to join the club. All you need to do is add one of the devices to your cart, and you should be able to get in to order one of the new phones.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is available in three colors — orange, black, and white — and comes with 256GB of storage. However, the ultra-thin, ultra-affordable new Android phone also has some nifty features, including swappable camera lenses and modular accessories.

Opens in a new window

Credit: Nothing

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro

$279 at Nothing

Meet the new Nothing phone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro

Nothing says the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the thinnest and lightest smartphone the company has ever made. It's just 7.8 millimeters thick and weighs 6.5 ounces (making it a half ounce heavier than the iPhone 16). It's also gotten some upgrades in the processor and battery departments. The phone comes equipped with a sixth-generation MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, which includes an 8-core CPU that can hit clock speeds of up to 2.5GHz. It can also last for two full days on a single charge.

SEE ALSO:

Nothing Phone (2) review: A worthy new Android challenger for the US market

The device also features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and four different cameras, including a 50MP main lens, a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a front-facing camera. The star of the show, though, is the phone's optional modular add-ons. Attachments like fisheye and macro lenses, a case, a lanyard, and a kickstand-wallet combo can all be screwed onto the phone in various configurations, making it a true DIYer's dream.

Nothing's newest budget-friendly smartphone is a DIYer's dream come true (4)

The new Nothing phone is just 7.8 millimeters thin. Credit: Nothing

That's not the only recent notable announcement from Nothing, though. The company has also revealed three new pairs of earbuds — the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus, and CMF Buds 2a. The budget earbuds cost $49-$69 and feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio tech, and water resistance. The 2 Plus include a few extra perks like hi-Res LDAC support and EQ customization. Those are also available to preorder now for those in the Nothing Beta Program.

Opens in a new window

Credit: Nothing

Nothing CMF Buds 2a

$49 at Nothing

Opens in a new window

Credit: Nothing

Nothing CMF Buds 2 Plus

$69 at Nothing

Nothing's newest budget-friendly smartphone is a DIYer's dream come true (8)

Dylan Haas

Lead Shopping Reporter

Dylan Haas is a Lead Shopping Reporter for Mashable, where he covers all things gaming, pets, fitness, sleep, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day.

