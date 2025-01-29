Now Foods Sunflower Lecithin Pure Powder 454g | Soy-Free, Non-GMO Verified • £24.49 (2025)
Seller:antcis_4✉️(47)96.1%, Location:Nottingham, GB, Ships to: GB & many other countries, Item:375849666268Now Foods Sunflower Lecithin Pure Powder 454g | Soy-Free, Non-GMO Verified. Lecithin is a fat that is essential in the cells of the body which can be found in many foods, including sunflower seeds, soya beans and egg yolks. It also naturally abounds in phosphatidyl inositol, phosphatidyl ethanolamine, and essential fatty acids. NOW Foods Sunflower Lecithin Pure Powder has phosphatidyl choline, the most abundant phospholipid in the cell membrane. It also naturally abounds in phosphatidyl inositol, phosphatidyl ethanolamine, and essential fatty acids. Lecithin aids in emulsifying fats, enabling them to be dispersed in water. Lecithin is a fat that is essential in the cells of the body which can be found in many foods, including sunflower seeds, soya beans and egg yolks. This product is recommended to those who are on a egg-free diet as it contains many of the nutrients that eggs contain. Supports brain health, healthy teeth and bones, cellular health Suitable for vegetarians and vegans Can be easily added to juice, porridge or smoothies Suggested Use Take 1 1/3 tablespoons daily, preferably with a meal. Mix in juice or shakes, or sprinkle on food.
