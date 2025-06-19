NSG233/ NSG 233 HESI: (Latest 2025/ 2026 Update) Medical-Surgical Nursing III Review| Questions & Answers| Grade A| 100% Correct (Verified Solutions)- Herzing (2025)

Q:l Al malel clientl withl muscularl dystrophyl felll inl hisl homel andl is admittedl withl al rightl hipl fracture.l Hisl rightl footl isl cool,l withl pal- pablel pedall pulses.l Lungsl arel coarsel withl diminishedl bibasilar breathl sounds.l Vitall signsl arel temperaturel 101F,l heartl ratel 128 beats/minute,l respirationsl 28l breaths/minute,l andl bloodl pressure 122/82.l Whichl interventionl isl mostl importantl forl thel nursel to implementl first? A.l Obtainl oxygenl saturationl level B.l Encouragel incentivel spirometry C.l Assessl lowerl extremityl circulation D.l Administerl PRNl orall antipyretic

NSG233/l NSGl 233l HESI:l (Latestl 2025/l 2026l Update)l Medical-Surgicall Nursingl IIIl Review|l Questionsl &l Answers|l Gradel A|l 100%l Correctl (Verifiedl Solutions)-l Herzing Q:l Anl adultl womanl withl primaryl Raynaudl phenomenonl develops pallorl andl thenl cyanosisl ofl herl fingers.l Afterl warmingl herl hands, thel fingersl turnl redl andl thel clientl reportsl al burningl sensation. Whatl actionl shouldl thel nursel take? A.l Applyl al cooll compressl tol thel affectedl fingersl forl 20l minutes B.l Securel al pulsel oximeterl tol monitorl thel client'sl oxygenl satura- tion C.l Reportl thel findingl tol thel healthcarel providerl asl soonl asl pos- D.l Continuel tol monitorl thel fingersl untill colorl returnsl tol normal Answer: D.l Continuel tol monitorl thel fingersl untill colorl returnsl tol normal Q:l Al malel clientl withl muscularl dystrophyl felll inl hisl homel andl is admittedl withl al rightl hipl fracture.l Hisl rightl footl isl cool,l withl pal- pablel pedall pulses.l Lungsl arel coarsel withl diminishedl bibasilar breathl sounds.l Vitall signsl arel temperaturel 101F,l heartl ratel 128 beats/minute,l respirationsl 28l breaths/minute,l andl bloodl pressure 122/82.l Whichl interventionl isl mostl importantl forl thel nursel to implementl first? A.l Obtainl oxygenl saturationl level B.l Encouragel incentivel spirometry C.l Assessl lowerl extremityl circulation D.l Administerl PRNl orall antipyretic Answer: D.l Administerl PRNl orall antipyretic ,Q:l Thel nursel isl completingl thel preoperativel assessmentl ofl al client whol isl scheduledl forl al laparoscopicl cholecystectomyl underl gen- erall anesthesia.l Whichl findingl warrantsl notificationl ofl thel health- carel providerl priorl tol proceedingl withl thel scheduledl procedure? A.l Lightl yellowl coloringl ofl thel client'sl skinl andl eyes B.l Thel client'sl bloodl pressurel readingl isl 184/88l mml Hg. C.l Thel clientl vomitsl 20l mll ofl clearl yellowishl fluid D.l Thel IVl insertionl sitel isl red,l swollen,l andl leakingl IVl fluid Answer: B.l Thel client'sl bloodl pressurel readingl isl 184/88l mml Hg Q:l Al clientl whol hasl al historyl ofl hypothyroidisml wasl initiallyl admitted withl lethargyl andl confusion.l Whichl additionall findingl warrantsl the mostl immediatel actionl byl thel nurse? A.l Faciall puffinessl andl periorbitall edema B.l Hematocritl ofl 30% C.l Coldl andl dryl skin D.l Furtherl declinel inl levell ofl consciousness Answer: D.l Furtherl declinel inl levell ofl consciousness Q:l Followingl surgicall repairl ofl thel bladder,l al femalel clientl isl being dischargedl froml thel hospitall tol homel withl anl indwellingl urinary catheter.l Whichl instructionl isl mostl importantl forl thel nursel to providel tol thisl client? A.l Avoidl coilingl thel tubingl andl keepl ifl freel ofl kinks B.l Cleansel thel perineall areal withl soapl andl waterl twicel daily C.l Keepl thel drainagel bagl lowerl thanl thel levell ofl thel bladder D.l Drinkl 1,000l mll ofl fluidsl dailyl tol irrigatel catheter ,Answer: C.l Keepl thel drainagel bagl lowerl thanl thel levell ofl thel bladder Q:l Whichl clientl hasl thel highestl riskl forl developingl skinl cancer? A.l Al 16-yearl oldl dark-skinnedl femalel whol tansl inl tanningl beds oncel al week B.l Al 65l year-oldl fair-skinnedl malel whol isl al constructionl worker C.l Al 25l year-oldl dark-skinnedl malel whosel motherl hadl skinl cancer D.l Al 70l year-oldl fair-skinnedl femalel whol worksl asl al secretary Answer: B.l Al 65l year-oldl fair-skinnedl malel whol isl al constructionl worker Q:l Whenl caringl forl al clientl withl nephroticl syndrome,l whichl assess- mentl isl mostl importantl forl thel nursel tol obtain? A.l Dailyl weight B.l Vitall signs C.l Levell ofl consciousness D.l Bowell sounds Answer: A.l Dailyl weight Q:l Al femalel clientl whol wasl involvedl inl al motorl vehiclel collisionl is admittedl withl al fracturedl leftl femurl whichl isl immobilizedl usingl a fracturel tractionl splintl inl preparationl forl anl openl reductionl internal fixationl (ORIF).l Thel nursel determinesl thatl herl distall pulsesl are diminishedl inl thel leftl foot.l Whichl interventionsl shouldl thel nurse implement?l (Selectl alll thatl apply.) A.l Offerl icel chipsl andl orall clearl liquids B.l Verifyl pedall pulsesl usingl al dopplerl pulsel device C.l Monitorl leftl legl forl pain,l pallor,l paresthesia,l paralysis,l pressure D.l Evaluatel thel applicationl ofl thel splintl tol thel leftl leg E.l Administerl orall antispasmodicsl andl narcoticl analgesics , Answer: B.l Verifyl pedall pulsesl usingl al dopplerl pulsel device C.l Monitorl leftl legl forl pain,l pallor,l paresthesia,l paralysis,l pressure D.l Evaluatel thel applicationl ofl thel splintl tol thel leftl leg Q:l Al malel clientl withl Herpesl zosterl (shingles)l onl hisl thoraxl tellsl the nursel thatl hel isl havingl difficultyl sleeping.l Whatl isl thel probable etiologyl ofl thisl problem? A.l Pain B.l Nocturia C.l Dyspnea D.l Frequentl cough Answer: A.l Pain Q:l Whenl planningl carel forl al clientl newlyl diagnosedl withl openl angle glaucoma,l thel nursel identifiesl al priorityl nursingl diagnosisl of, "visuall sensory/perceptuall alterations."l Thisl diagnosisl isl based onl whichl etiology? A.l Limitedl eyel movement B.l Decreasedl peripherall vision C.l Blurredl distancel vision D.l Photosensitivity Answer: B.l Decreasedl peripherall vision Q:l Al clientl whol isl newlyl diagnosedl withl emphysemal isl beingl pre- paredl forl discharge.l Whichl instructionl isl bestl forl thel nursel to providel thel clientl tol assistl theml withl dyspneal self-management? A.l Allowl additionall timel tol completel physicall activitiesl tol reduce

NSG233/ NSG 233 HESI: (Latest 2025/ 2026 Update) Medical-Surgical Nursing III Review| Questions & Answers| Grade A| 100% Correct (Verified Solutions)- HerzingQUESTIONAn adult woman with primary Raynaud phenomenon developspallor and then cyanosis of her fingers. After warming her hands,the...

Top Articles

Woman Accuses Diddy of ‘Dangling’ Her Off 17th Floor Balcony and Threatening ‘I’m the Devil and I Could Kill You’

I've found Lisa Snowdon's tie-front top on sale - and it's ideal for this weird weather | HELLO!

Pippa Middleton's 'iconic' wrap dress is the classy way to wear a low-cut neckline | HELLO!

Latest Posts

‘The Love That Remains’ Review: Hlynur Pálmason Follows ‘Godland’ With a Snapshot of Marital Dissolution More Elemental Than Affecting

Recommended Articles

Author information

Name: Nathanial Hackett

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

Phone: +9752624861224

Job: Forward Technology Assistant

Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.