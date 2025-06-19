NSG233/ NSG 233 HESI: (Latest 2025/ 2026 Update) Medical-Surgical Nursing III Review| Questions & Answers| Grade A| 100% Correct (Verified Solutions)- Herzing (2025)

Exam (elaborations)
1 purchase
- Module
- NSG 233/ NSG233
- Institution
- NSG 233/ NSG233
NSG233/ NSG 233 HESI: (Latest 2025/ 2026 Update) Medical-Surgical Nursing III Review| Questions & Answers| Grade A| 100% Correct (Verified Solutions)- HerzingQUESTIONAn adult woman with primary Raynaud phenomenon developspallor and then cyanosis of her fingers. After warming her hands,the...
[Show more]
Preview 4 out of 46 pages
View example
Preview 4 out of 46 pages
Add to cart
Add to cart
- March 6, 2025
- 46
- 2024/2025
- Exam (elaborations)
- Questions & answers
Subjects
nsg 233 nsg233 herzing med surg 3 exam
nsg 233 nsg233 herzing med surg 3 exam 1
nsg 233 nsg233 herzing med surg 3 exam 2
nsg 233 nsg233 herzing med surg 3 exam 3
nsg 233 nsg233 herzing med surg 3 exam
Written for
- NSG 233/ NSG233
- NSG 233/ NSG233
Follow
nurse_steph
nurse_steph
Reviews received
Content preview
NSG233/l NSGl 233l HESI:l (Latestl 2025/l Answer: Q:l Al malel clientl withl muscularl dystrophyl felll inl hisl homel andl is Answer: ,Q:l Thel nursel isl completingl thel preoperativel assessmentl ofl al client Answer: Q:l Al clientl whol hasl al historyl ofl hypothyroidisml wasl initiallyl admitted Answer: Q:l Followingl surgicall repairl ofl thel bladder,l al femalel clientl isl being ,Answer: Q:l Whichl clientl hasl thel highestl riskl forl developingl skinl cancer? Answer: Q:l Whenl caringl forl al clientl withl nephroticl syndrome,l whichl assess- Answer: Q:l Al femalel clientl whol wasl involvedl inl al motorl vehiclel collisionl is , Answer: Q:l Al malel clientl withl Herpesl zosterl (shingles)l onl hisl thoraxl tellsl the Answer: Q:l Whenl planningl carel forl al clientl newlyl diagnosedl withl openl angle Answer: Q:l Al clientl whol isl newlyl diagnosedl withl emphysemal isl beingl pre-
2026l Update)l Medical-Surgicall Nursingl
IIIl Review|l Questionsl &l Answers|l Gradel
A|l 100%l Correctl (Verifiedl Solutions)-l
Herzing
Q:l Anl adultl womanl withl primaryl Raynaudl phenomenonl develops
pallorl andl thenl cyanosisl ofl herl fingers.l Afterl warmingl herl hands,
thel fingersl turnl redl andl thel clientl reportsl al burningl sensation.
Whatl actionl shouldl thel nursel take?
A.l Applyl al cooll compressl tol thel affectedl fingersl forl 20l minutes
B.l Securel al pulsel oximeterl tol monitorl thel client'sl oxygenl satura-
tion
C.l Reportl thel findingl tol thel healthcarel providerl asl soonl asl pos-
D.l Continuel tol monitorl thel fingersl untill colorl returnsl tol normal
D.l Continuel tol monitorl thel fingersl untill colorl returnsl tol normal
admittedl withl al rightl hipl fracture.l Hisl rightl footl isl cool,l withl pal-
pablel pedall pulses.l Lungsl arel coarsel withl diminishedl bibasilar
breathl sounds.l Vitall signsl arel temperaturel 101F,l heartl ratel 128
beats/minute,l respirationsl 28l breaths/minute,l andl bloodl pressure
122/82.l Whichl interventionl isl mostl importantl forl thel nursel to
implementl first?
A.l Obtainl oxygenl saturationl level
B.l Encouragel incentivel spirometry
C.l Assessl lowerl extremityl circulation
D.l Administerl PRNl orall antipyretic
D.l Administerl PRNl orall antipyretic
whol isl scheduledl forl al laparoscopicl cholecystectomyl underl gen-
erall anesthesia.l Whichl findingl warrantsl notificationl ofl thel health-
carel providerl priorl tol proceedingl withl thel scheduledl procedure?
A.l Lightl yellowl coloringl ofl thel client'sl skinl andl eyes
B.l Thel client'sl bloodl pressurel readingl isl 184/88l mml Hg.
C.l Thel clientl vomitsl 20l mll ofl clearl yellowishl fluid
D.l Thel IVl insertionl sitel isl red,l swollen,l andl leakingl IVl fluid
B.l Thel client'sl bloodl pressurel readingl isl 184/88l mml Hg
withl lethargyl andl confusion.l Whichl additionall findingl warrantsl the
mostl immediatel actionl byl thel nurse?
A.l Faciall puffinessl andl periorbitall edema
B.l Hematocritl ofl 30%
C.l Coldl andl dryl skin
D.l Furtherl declinel inl levell ofl consciousness
D.l Furtherl declinel inl levell ofl consciousness
dischargedl froml thel hospitall tol homel withl anl indwellingl urinary
catheter.l Whichl instructionl isl mostl importantl forl thel nursel to
providel tol thisl client?
A.l Avoidl coilingl thel tubingl andl keepl ifl freel ofl kinks
B.l Cleansel thel perineall areal withl soapl andl waterl twicel daily
C.l Keepl thel drainagel bagl lowerl thanl thel levell ofl thel bladder
D.l Drinkl 1,000l mll ofl fluidsl dailyl tol irrigatel catheter
C.l Keepl thel drainagel bagl lowerl thanl thel levell ofl thel bladder
A.l Al 16-yearl oldl dark-skinnedl femalel whol tansl inl tanningl beds
oncel al week
B.l Al 65l year-oldl fair-skinnedl malel whol isl al constructionl worker
C.l Al 25l year-oldl dark-skinnedl malel whosel motherl hadl skinl cancer
D.l Al 70l year-oldl fair-skinnedl femalel whol worksl asl al secretary
B.l Al 65l year-oldl fair-skinnedl malel whol isl al constructionl worker
mentl isl mostl importantl forl thel nursel tol obtain?
A.l Dailyl weight
B.l Vitall signs
C.l Levell ofl consciousness
D.l Bowell sounds
A.l Dailyl weight
admittedl withl al fracturedl leftl femurl whichl isl immobilizedl usingl a
fracturel tractionl splintl inl preparationl forl anl openl reductionl internal
fixationl (ORIF).l Thel nursel determinesl thatl herl distall pulsesl are
diminishedl inl thel leftl foot.l Whichl interventionsl shouldl thel nurse
implement?l (Selectl alll thatl apply.)
A.l Offerl icel chipsl andl orall clearl liquids
B.l Verifyl pedall pulsesl usingl al dopplerl pulsel device
C.l Monitorl leftl legl forl pain,l pallor,l paresthesia,l paralysis,l pressure
D.l Evaluatel thel applicationl ofl thel splintl tol thel leftl leg
E.l Administerl orall antispasmodicsl andl narcoticl analgesics
B.l Verifyl pedall pulsesl usingl al dopplerl pulsel device
C.l Monitorl leftl legl forl pain,l pallor,l paresthesia,l paralysis,l pressure
D.l Evaluatel thel applicationl ofl thel splintl tol thel leftl leg
nursel thatl hel isl havingl difficultyl sleeping.l Whatl isl thel probable
etiologyl ofl thisl problem?
A.l Pain
B.l Nocturia
C.l Dyspnea
D.l Frequentl cough
A.l Pain
glaucoma,l thel nursel identifiesl al priorityl nursingl diagnosisl of,
"visuall sensory/perceptuall alterations."l Thisl diagnosisl isl based
onl whichl etiology?
A.l Limitedl eyel movement
B.l Decreasedl peripherall vision
C.l Blurredl distancel vision
D.l Photosensitivity
B.l Decreasedl peripherall vision
paredl forl discharge.l Whichl instructionl isl bestl forl thel nursel to
providel thel clientl tol assistl theml withl dyspneal self-management?
A.l Allowl additionall timel tol completel physicall activitiesl tol reduce
Answer:
Q:l Al malel clientl withl muscularl dystrophyl felll inl hisl homel andl is
Answer:
,Q:l Thel nursel isl completingl thel preoperativel assessmentl ofl al client
Answer:
Q:l Al clientl whol hasl al historyl ofl hypothyroidisml wasl initiallyl admitted
Answer:
Q:l Followingl surgicall repairl ofl thel bladder,l al femalel clientl isl being
,Answer:
Q:l Whichl clientl hasl thel highestl riskl forl developingl skinl cancer?
Answer:
Q:l Whenl caringl forl al clientl withl nephroticl syndrome,l whichl assess-
Answer:
Q:l Al femalel clientl whol wasl involvedl inl al motorl vehiclel collisionl is
, Answer:
Q:l Al malel clientl withl Herpesl zosterl (shingles)l onl hisl thoraxl tellsl the
Answer:
Q:l Whenl planningl carel forl al clientl newlyl diagnosedl withl openl angle
Answer:
Q:l Al clientl whol isl newlyl diagnosedl withl emphysemal isl beingl pre-