numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (2025)

Nūmaqula Omega-3 is a premium dietary supplement designed to support eye, heart, and brain health. Formulated with high-purity, pharmaceutical-grade omega-3 fatty acids, it delivers optimal levels of EPA and DHA for overall wellness. Enhanced with science-backed lutein and zeaxanthin, this powerful formula provides additional protection against oxidative stress, supports macular health, and helps maintain sharp vision. With superior absorption and a triglyceride-based formula, Nūmaqula Omega-3 ensures maximum effectiveness for daily health benefits. Learn more
How does nūmaqula omega-3 compare to store-bought fish oil?
nūmaqula omega-3 contains 1840mg of EPA and DHA in an ultra-purified triglyceride (rTG) form, which is a similar form to a piece of fish, but without the impurities. This form is easier for your body to absorb and micro-distilled to remove contaminants like PCBs, lead, mercury and more. Many store-bought omega-3s contain less than 600mg of EPA and DHA and are in a synthetic (ester) or unpurified form, which is difficult to absorb and leaves a fishy odor/aftertaste.
Can I get a sufficient amount of Omega-3s from just eating fish?
The American Heart Association and the American Cardiology Association recommend 2-3 grams of omega-3s daily (EPA+DHA). To get this amount of Omega 3s (generally equal to 3 soft gels of PRN Omega 3s daily) from eating fish, you would have to consume the equivalent of 37 cans of tuna per week! Eating this much fish could result in an increased risk for mercury poisoning. Other fish that can be purchased in stores are mostly farm-raised which have little Omega-3s, or wild-caught, which are optimal but have an increased risk of being contaminated with harmful PCBs, dioxins, mercury, etc.
Why not Flaxseed oil?
Flaxseed contains the plant source of Omega-3s, also known as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This form is less easy to absorb and less effective in the body. Marine-based Omega-3s have been shown to be more absorbable which may provide systemic benefits.*
Why PRN's NuMaqula Omega-3s are Right For You
Did you know that PRN is a leader in the advancement of specialty Omega-3 products? Developed by doctors, thousands of top physicians across the country recommend the use of PRN products versus other over-the-counter Omega-3s. More than 4,000 ophthalmologists and optometrists recommend PRN products to their patients for dry or irritated eyes and support of healthy macular function. A daily intake of omega-3s (EPA & DHA), lutein, and zeaxanthin may help support healthy macular function for patients who are in need of this support.
Why NuMaqula Omega-3s?
Taking 1440mg of DHA and 400mg of EPA in the re-esterified triglyceride form may improve overall eye health. Omegas may also support the joints, bones, cardiovascular system, and more.
Backed by Trusted Doctors and Science
PRN is a leader in the advancement of specialty Omega-3 products which are developed and supported by doctors. Thousands of top physicians across the country recommend the use of PRN products versus other over-the-counter Omega-3s.
Better Absorption, No Fish Burps
Some over-the-counter supplements go through processing that makes them less absorbable by the body and creates fish burps. PRN Omega-3 products are made with re-esterified triglyceride (rTG) omega-3, which are absorbed by your body three times better than store-bought fish oil.
High Quality, Safe and Sustainably Sourced
Many over-the-counter Omega-3s contain contaminants like PCBs, lead, and mercury. Our products are manufactured in an NSF-certified and cGMP-compliant facility in Norway. Each batch undergoes third-party testing for purity and safety. We have developed a proprietary molecular distillation process that guarantees the removal of significantly more toxins than over-the-counter Omega-3 products.
Eye Support
With the recommended daily serving and consumption, NuMaqula Omega-3s may support eye health and visual function. DHA is essential as it can only be obtained through a food source or by dietary supplementation.
Scientifically Supported
More than 4,000 ophthalmologists and optometrists recommend PRN products to their patients for dry or irritated eyes and support of healthy macular function.
Superior Quality
Our Nuretin Omega-3s provide 1440mg of DHA and 400mg of EPA in the re-esterified triglyceride form to help support healthy macular function. They are absorbed much more efficiently than store-bought fish oil.
Trustworthy and Safe
Each batch is created to ensure purity and safety. Our products are manufactured in an NSF-certified and cGMP-compliant facility in Norway. Each batch undergoes third-party testing for purity and safety.
Key Ingredient
DHA/EPA
Highly Refined and Concentrated Omega-3 Marine Oil (one or more of anchovy, sardine, squid, herring, and mackerel)
Capsule Shell (gelatin, glycerin, purified water, chlorophyllin)
Natural Mixed Berry/Orange Flavor
Mixed Tocopherols (Soy derived preservative)
3 pills daily,1440mg of DHA and 400mg of EPA per serving, 90 day supply
How nūmaqula Omega-3 Works
Consistency is key! Take 3 softgels daily in the morning or night. With the recommended daily serving and consumption, PRN NuMaqula Omega-3s may give beneficial support to macular function. Omegas may also support the joints, bones, cardiovascular system, and more.
Facts & Use
Make taking your 3 NuMaqula Omega-3s apart of your every day routine!
Taking 1440mg of DHA and 400mg of EPA in the re-esterified triglyceride form may improve overall eye health. Omegas may also support the joints, bones, cardiovascular system, and more.