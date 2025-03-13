numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (2025)

Table of Contents
3 Months Supply - 270 Softgels How does nūmaqula omega-3 compare to store-bought fish oil? Can I get a sufficient amount of Omega-3s from just eating fish? Why not Flaxseed oil? References

3 Months Supply - 270 Softgels

Nūmaqula Omega-3 is a premium dietary supplement designed to support eye, heart, and brain health. Formulated with high-purity, pharmaceutical-grade omega-3 fatty acids, it delivers optimal levels of EPA and DHA for overall wellness. Enhanced with science-backed lutein and zeaxanthin, this powerful formula provides additional protection against oxidative stress, supports macular health, and helps maintain sharp vision. With superior absorption and a triglyceride-based formula, Nūmaqula Omega-3 ensures maximum effectiveness for daily health benefits. Learn more

Select an Option:

One-Time Purchase

One-Time Purchase

$186.25

Subscribe & Save5%

$176.94

In stock

Nūmaqula Omega-3 is a premium dietary supplement designed to support eye, heart, and brain health. Formulated with high-purity, pharmaceutical-grade omega-3 fatty acids, it delivers optimal levels of EPA and DHA for overall wellness. Enhanced with science-backed lutein and zeaxanthin, this powerful formula provides additional protection against oxidative stress, supports macular health, and helps maintain sharp vision. With superior absorption and a triglyceride-based formula, Nūmaqula Omega-3 ensures maximum effectiveness for daily health benefits.

How does nūmaqula omega-3 compare to store-bought fish oil?

nūmaqula omega-3 contains 1840mg of EPA and DHA in an ultra-purified triglyceride (rTG) form, which is a similar form to a piece of fish, but without the impurities. This form is easier for your body to absorb and micro-distilled to remove contaminants like PCBs, lead, mercury and more. Many store-bought omega-3s contain less than 600mg of EPA and DHA and are in a synthetic (ester) or unpurified form, which is difficult to absorb and leaves a fishy odor/aftertaste.

Can I get a sufficient amount of Omega-3s from just eating fish?

The American Heart Association and the American Cardiology Association recommend 2-3 grams of omega-3s daily (EPA+DHA). To get this amount of Omega 3s (generally equal to 3 soft gels of PRN Omega 3s daily) from eating fish, you would have to consume the equivalent of 37 cans of tuna per week! Eating this much fish could result in an increased risk for mercury poisoning. Other fish that can be purchased in stores are mostly farm-raised which have little Omega-3s, or wild-caught, which are optimal but have an increased risk of being contaminated with harmful PCBs, dioxins, mercury, etc.

Why not Flaxseed oil?

Flaxseed contains the plant source of Omega-3s, also known as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This form is less easy to absorb and less effective in the body. Marine-based Omega-3s have been shown to be more absorbable which may provide systemic benefits.*

  1. JAMA. 2013; 309(19):2005-2015 Lutein +Zeaxanthin and Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Age-Related Macular Degeneration The Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2) Randomized Clinical Trial
  2. Sangiovanni, J. P., Agrón, E., Meleth, A. D., Reed, G. F., Sperduto, R. D., Clemons, T. E., Chew, E. Y., & Age-Related Eye Disease Study Research Group (2009). {omega}-3 Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acid intake and 12-y incidence of neovascular age-related macular degeneration and central geographic atrophy: AREDS report 30, a prospective cohort study from the Age-Related Eye Disease Study. The American journal of clinical nutrition, 90(6), 1601–1607. https://doi.org/10.3945/ajcn.2009.27594

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (7)

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (8)

Why PRN's NuMaqula Omega-3s are Right For You

Did you know that PRN is a leader in the advancement of specialty Omega-3 products? Developed by doctors, thousands of top physicians across the country recommend the use of PRN products versus other over-the-counter Omega-3s. More than 4,000 ophthalmologists and optometrists recommend PRN products to their patients for dry or irritated eyes and support of healthy macular function. A daily intake of omega-3s (EPA & DHA), lutein, and zeaxanthin may help support healthy macular function for patients who are in need of this support.

Watch Video

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (9)

Why NuMaqula Omega-3s?

Taking 1440mg of DHA and 400mg of EPA in the re-esterified triglyceride form may improve overall eye health. Omegas may also support the joints, bones, cardiovascular system, and more.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (10)

Backed by Trusted Doctors and Science

PRN is a leader in the advancement of specialty Omega-3 products which are developed and supported by doctors. Thousands of top physicians across the country recommend the use of PRN products versus other over-the-counter Omega-3s.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (11)

Better Absorption, No Fish Burps

Some over-the-counter supplements go through processing that makes them less absorbable by the body and creates fish burps. PRN Omega-3 products are made with re-esterified triglyceride (rTG) omega-3, which are absorbed by your body three times better than store-bought fish oil.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (12)

High Quality, Safe and Sustainably Sourced

Many over-the-counter Omega-3s contain contaminants like PCBs, lead, and mercury. Our products are manufactured in an NSF-certified and cGMP-compliant facility in Norway. Each batch undergoes third-party testing for purity and safety. We have developed a proprietary molecular distillation process that guarantees the removal of significantly more toxins than over-the-counter Omega-3 products.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (13)

Eye Support

With the recommended daily serving and consumption, NuMaqula Omega-3s may support eye health and visual function. DHA is essential as it can only be obtained through a food source or by dietary supplementation.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (14)

Scientifically Supported

More than 4,000 ophthalmologists and optometrists recommend PRN products to their patients for dry or irritated eyes and support of healthy macular function.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (15)

Superior Quality

Our Nuretin Omega-3s provide 1440mg of DHA and 400mg of EPA in the re-esterified triglyceride form to help support healthy macular function. They are absorbed much more efficiently than store-bought fish oil.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (16)

Trustworthy and Safe

Each batch is created to ensure purity and safety. Our products are manufactured in an NSF-certified and cGMP-compliant facility in Norway. Each batch undergoes third-party testing for purity and safety.

Key Ingredient

DHA/EPA

Highly Refined and Concentrated Omega-3 Marine Oil (one or more of anchovy, sardine, squid, herring, and mackerel)

Capsule Shell (gelatin, glycerin, purified water, chlorophyllin)

Natural Mixed Berry/Orange Flavor

Mixed Tocopherols (Soy derived preservative)

3 pills daily,1440mg of DHA and 400mg of EPA per serving, 90 day supply

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (17)

How nūmaqula Omega-3 Works

Consistency is key! Take 3 softgels daily in the morning or night. With the recommended daily serving and consumption, PRN NuMaqula Omega-3s may give beneficial support to macular function. Omegas may also support the joints, bones, cardiovascular system, and more.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (18)

Facts & Use

Make taking your 3 NuMaqula Omega-3s apart of your every day routine!

Taking 1440mg of DHA and 400mg of EPA in the re-esterified triglyceride form may improve overall eye health. Omegas may also support the joints, bones, cardiovascular system, and more.

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (19)

numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (2025)

References

Top Articles
11 Best Cat Clippers – 2025 Reviews & Top Picks - Catster
The Best Cream for Eczema-Prone Skin, According to Dermatologists
How To Use Guillotine Cat Nail Clippers - [Vet Explains Pets]
Latest Posts
Essential Guide to Choosing and Using Cat Nail Clippers for a Stress-Free Grooming Experience - Better Behaved Cat
10 Best Lotions for Eczema, According to Dermatologists
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Virgilio Hermann JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6089

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Virgilio Hermann JD

Birthday: 1997-12-21

Address: 6946 Schoen Cove, Sipesshire, MO 55944

Phone: +3763365785260

Job: Accounting Engineer

Hobby: Web surfing, Rafting, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Ghost hunting, Swimming, Amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Virgilio Hermann JD, I am a fine, gifted, beautiful, encouraging, kind, talented, zealous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.