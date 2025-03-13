numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals (2025)

Flaxseed contains the plant source of Omega-3s, also known as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This form is less easy to absorb and less effective in the body. Marine-based Omega-3s have been shown to be more absorbable which may provide systemic benefits.*

JAMA. 2013; 309(19):2005-2015 Lutein +Zeaxanthin and Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Age-Related Macular Degeneration The Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2) Randomized Clinical Trial Sangiovanni, J. P., Agrón, E., Meleth, A. D., Reed, G. F., Sperduto, R. D., Clemons, T. E., Chew, E. Y., & Age-Related Eye Disease Study Research Group (2009). {omega}-3 Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acid intake and 12-y incidence of neovascular age-related macular degeneration and central geographic atrophy: AREDS report 30, a prospective cohort study from the Age-Related Eye Disease Study. The American journal of clinical nutrition, 90(6), 1601–1607. https://doi.org/10.3945/ajcn.2009.27594

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.